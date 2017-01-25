Cavuto: Trump is no saint, but media are hardly without sin

Think quick, What's the difference between the markets and the media when it comes to Donald Trump?

Give up?

One trades up on what he says

The other talks down what he says.

One is making money betting on what he is doing.

The other's still trying to make sense of what he is doing.

One is seeing green

The other still seeing red.

It is as if the mainstream media just can't get Trump, so they continue fighting the same-old battle going after Trump.

That's consistent.

So is their inconsistency

Like saying there's zero evidence of widespread voter fraud in the last election.

But apparently plenty of evidence the Russians hacked that election.

I guess that means zero evidence voter fraud affected those election results.

But zero doubt the Russians likely did affect those election results.

So "hint" that the Russians might have altered the outcome.

But unequivocally dismiss fake voting might have been "part" of the outcome.

Whatever suits your case. Or your bias.

Question whether Trump would accept the results of that election before votes were cast because you had your doubts.

Don't even bother asking Hillary Clinton the same question because you had no doubt.

Call his different set of facts "lies" when it comes to judging the size of crowds for this president.

But yours, nothing short of an innocent oversight, when you overlook a Martin Luther King bust in the office of this president.

Your facts are reliable

His are not.

He's thin-skinned when he has the nerve to question your reporting.

You're not when you have the nerve to question his questioning your reporting.

He's a loose cannon.

You're just loose with the facts.

He botches things his first days in the White House.

You're not, when you said he'd never make it to the white house.

He's petty when he calls out what you got wrong, and says it's fake news.

You're not when you report him saying that and still insist you're just reporting the news.

So the New York Times can say Trump lies on its front page.

But Hillary Clinton just "evolves" explaining any position on any page.

Donald trump's crowds are crass and loud.

Million women marcher crowds are brave and virtuous.

So you all but report he's a clown, even though it's your reporting that's been a joke.

He's too wrapped up in grudges, even though you seem the one intent on settling old scores.

He won't cut you breaks, so you won't cut him slack.

Who's smaller?

The media firing the shots or the president who is calling the shots?

Look, you're free not to buy his facts.

But you're not free to pick and choose your own facts.

Just like you're free to go after his excuses.

But make no note of your own.

No, his are doozies.

Yours make me delirious.

Because, as bad as some of his poll numbers look, yours look worse.

All of us in the media, much worse. Trust me.

He's no saint.

But you folks are hardly without sin.

Because words matter.

Just like you insist crowds matter.

Like when you say his don't measure up.

Even though during the campaign they were breaking records, yet you never, ever brought it up.

No, he's reckless.

You're righteous.

His executive orders are over-reach.

His predecessor's under-reported.

Face it, say it. You hate this president.

Scream it, admit it, you loved the last president. It's okay.

That guy could almost do no wrong.

This one, just about nothing right.

You're free not to like him. So quit feigning shock when he doesn't like you.

Only he has the gumption to say it, even crudely.

You're just more sneaky faking it, what's the word?

Smarmy.

That's why, for the moment, investors are buying his story.

Not your story.

Which is their way of saying, he's a buy.

And you're a sell.

Which is why they're shorting you.

I think it's their way of saying, they see no value at all, in you.

Neil Cavuto serves as senior vice president, anchor and managing editor for both FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN). He is anchor of FNC's Your World with Cavuto - the number one rated cable news program for the 4 p.m. timeslot - as well as the FNC Saturday show Cavuto on Business. He also hosts Cavuto on FBN weeknights at 8 p.m. In addition to anchoring daily programs and breaking news specials on FNC and FBN, Cavuto oversees business news content for both networks and FNC's weekend business shows, including Bulls & Bears, Forbes on Fox, and Cashin' In. Click here for more on Neil Cavuto.