Cavuto: Cavuto: Say it, mean it, do it

Say it. Mean it. Do it.

You want to be a leader.

I really think that's all there is to it.

If you say the targeting of innocent Americans' tax returns is wrong, make it right.

And don't later just call it phony.

If it warranted an investigation then.

Stick to that investigation and demand answers now.

And if targeting innocent reporters deeply troubled you then, what makes it manufactured now?

The mainstream media not following it?

Or you, just not giving a damn about it?

Because if you're saying closing our embassies throughout the Middle East is about protecting our brave personnel now.

At least have the decency to admit you learned that ignoring such warning signs needlessly kills people like an ambassador and three others about a year ago now.

This isn't about being consistent.

This is about being honest.

Not an honest-to-goodness.

Phony.