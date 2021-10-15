Carlson: CNN nods like livestock at Biden's misrepresentation of basic economics

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on October 14, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



In January of 2000, Bill Clinton gave his final State of the Union address to the Congress. Clinton used that speech to push for dropping trade barriers against the government of China. Here is the argument he made: Allowing China into the World Trade Organization, Clinton promised America that night would, quote, "open China's markets to the United States," and quote, "plainly advance the cause of peace in Asia and promote the cause of change in China."



In his last year in office, Clinton made expanding the Chinese economy one of his most urgent priorities. To do that, he appointed a lobbyist called Steve Ricchetti and put him in charge of the project.



Fast forward to today, China has been a member of the World Trade Organization for 20 years. Steve Ricchetti has risen even higher in democratic politics. He is now a top White House aide to Joe Biden.



As for China, it has indeed changed as Bill Clinton promised that it would. China is now the richest country in the world. Its police state is far more efficiently authoritarian even than it was under Chairman Mao. China is a much graver threat to the United States and to its neighbors. We're as far from peace in Asia as we have been since 1945.



The American manufacturing sector meanwhile is effectively gone. It evaporated along with millions of middle class jobs. Most of the objects you buy now are made in China.



Maybe you've seen the pictures of queues of cargo ships strung out in the Pacific trying to get into American ports to unload their containers. You will hear the scene described as part of something called the global supply chain, but that intentionally understates what it actually is. What you're looking at are America's supply lines.



At this point, we're effectively an outpost, totally dependent on a far- away headquarters for the things we need to live. Here is what it looks like.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Why so many empty shelves? U.S. ports are backed up.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): Take a look at this. Cargo ships sitting in the sea waiting to pull into port. It is causing major U.S. retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, and Costco to charter private cargo ships in a rush to fill shelves for the holiday season.



On the roads, there is a shortage of truck drivers.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): The White House says it is addressing the issues fueled by COVID-19, a labor shortage, and increased demand.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Suddenly, for the first time in generations, Americans are having trouble buying basic necessities, the things they need. A new poll by Rasmussen found that 62 percent of Americans said they have shortages in stores where they live. The things they can buy are suddenly much more expensive.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): The Labor Department reporting Wednesday, meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increase a combined 10.5 percent since September 2020.



But it's not just food prices skyrocketing, the Consumer Price Index shows overall prices are up 5.4 percent from a year ago.



More pain at the pumps, the national gas price rose a dollar since last year, AAA showing the average price per gallon up from $2.18 in 2020 to $3.29 this year.



The Social Security Administration says inflation is why nearly 70 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits will see a nearly six percent increase in payments next year, the highest increase in four decades.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: There are no signs that fundamentally any of this is going to improve anytime soon. In fact, on Wednesday, the administration acknowledged that your heating bills are likely to jump by more than 50 percent this winter. Those are the kind of things that people actually notice. It hurts when you get poorer and many people are getting poor.



But strangely, the administration has refused to acknowledge this. If anything, they are celebrating it.



Last night, a Harvard professor called Jason Furman who is closely aligned with the Biden White House sent this tweet, quote: "Most of the economic problems we're facing (inflation, supply chains et cetera) are high class problems. We wouldn't have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent." End quote.



In other words, you ought to be thrilled to have less money. It means we're winning.



Ron Klain, who is Joe Biden's Chief of Staff at the White House promptly endorsed that tweet, and that's delusional or maybe it's intentional. You pretend your failures are victories and some people will doubtless believe you. That seemed to work in Afghanistan, maybe it'll work here. That could be their thinking.



But it won't work here because domestic economics is not like foreign policy. People notice when their own lives change, when you can't buy Christmas presents for your children, or manage to keep your house warm in January, these are not symbolic problems, these are measurable declines in your family's standard of living and they have consequences.



If economic decline continues and it seems likely to continue, you will see a profound political reset in this country and here's why. The only reason Americans have put up with the endless woke garbage that the left churns out by the gallon is because they can afford to put up with it.



For generations this has been a very rich country and affluence covers a multitude of sins. People will tolerate a lot of things they disagree with as long as gas is cheap and the Amazon deliveries keep coming.



But when a society becomes poorer, people's attitudes change and they change fast. For one thing, they become much less patient when they are mistreated. You're firing me right before Christmas because I won't take your shot? No, I'm resisting that.



You're telling me my son can't get a job because he is the wrong skin color? No, that's wrong and I'm going to fight it. Et cetera et cetera.



Politics will look very different in a country with permanent shortages and this may be an unpleasant surprise for the Democratic Party. The progressive left's entire program is built on the presumption of endless boundless affluence. Of course, we can afford that, we're rich.



People like Nancy Pelosi and Sandy Cortez and Rashida Tlaib believe that, and they believe it as a matter of faith. They talk about economics, but they have no idea how the actual economy works. They don't know anything about the great American affluence machine. They've never really had jobs.



The one thing they know for certain, dead certain, is that every good thing must be free, it has to be. But that's not how life works, certainly not in countries that don't hold the world's reserve currency. There is a reason they don't have "Drag Queen Story Hour" in Mexico.



People in Michoacan are worried about tortilla prices and cartel shootings, they don't have time for that kind of nonsense. We're about to become a lot more like Mexico. It turns out our economy was much more fragile than we thought it was and if we'd known that earlier, we might not have elected an economic illiterate like Joe Biden as President.



Here is Joe Biden during the campaign explaining to CNN anchors that actually, printing trillions of new dollars for wasteful government social programs will reduce inflation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: If you're pumping all of this money into the economy, couldn't that add to --



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, look here's the deal. Moody's today -- now, a Wall Street firm, not some liberal think tank -- said if we pass the other two things I'm trying to get done, we will in fact reduce inflation -- reduce inflation, reduce inflation -- because we're going to be providing good opportunities and jobs for people who in fact are going to be reinvesting that money back in all the things we're talking about.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Did I say the campaign? He was actually President when he said that. That was this June when he stood on stage, looked right into the camera and told us that when you make more money, when you print more U.S. dollars, the value of U.S. dollars goes up and then you watch the CNN anchors nod like livestock. It made sense to them.



But of course, it's ludicrous. It's just about every sane person has acknowledged since inflation is rising because the government has devalued the U.S. dollar by making too many U.S. dollars. They're like sand now. They're not worth much.



But still, the White House does not seem concerned. Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child, paternity leave they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how that went. But now, he is back in office as the Transportation Secretary and he is deeply amused, he says, to see that dozens of container ships can't get into this country.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN ANCHOR: As we're looking at these supply chain issues, how bad are they going to get for Americans -- and I'm talking specifically you know leading here into the December holidays where people are relying on getting goods, on getting presents?



PETE BUTTIGIEG, U.S. TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: Well, I think there's always been two kinds of Christmas shoppers. There are the ones who have all their list completed by Halloween and then there's people like me who show up at the mall on Christmas Eve. If you're in that latter bucket, obviously there's going to be more challenges.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Kind of a funny little dorky dad story, I wait until the last minute to shop for Christmas. That's not the point, Pete Buttigieg, the point is you're the Transportation Secretary and our transportation grid is broken and people can't get Christmas presents for their kids or food that they want to eat or things that they would like to buy. Our shelves are empty. Is that a problem? No, it's sort of amusing.



The deeper truth is that people can't get consumer goods because we're too dependent on China because our leaders outsourced all of our production to a foreign country, and now they're joking about it. And they want you to believe that's a good thing.



And because they want you so badly to believe it's a good thing, their allies in the media are repeating that message verbatim.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LEMON: So, I talked to Kai Ryssdal last night who explained to me about the supply chain, yes, it is terrible, people want to get their things, but it's also an indicator that the economy is doing well. People want to buy things and that it's backed up, so let's look at the part that hey, the economy is great. People can buy things again.



They're out and about. They want to buy gas. It's -- you know, okay, fine.



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: You know, I think that's a little spin.



LEMON: Well, it is -- it is spin. I'm just trying to make people feel good.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: We're not making the case for credentials or expertise. Just because someone teaches at Harvard doesn't mean he is wise or even smart, but when you open your segment on economics by saying, I talked to a public radio host who does a show with the word "economics" in the title and here's what I learned -- you're not trying very hard, especially when his conclusion is inflation is a measure of our success.



Be grateful you can no longer afford to eat meat, you're doing your part for climate change. Things are going to change if this continues, you can believe that.



Vivek Ramaswamy is the author of "Woke, Inc." and a very smart man. He joins us tonight. So, Vivek, thanks so much for coming on.



One of the -- now, your parents came to this country from another country. One of the things that immigrant families have that native born Americans don't is an appreciation of the fragility of economies. They don't imagine that everyone is going to be rich for all time just because they were born in a rich country.



And watching these people talk, you really feel like that's what they believe. This can kind of go on forever. We keep printing the money, everyone has got more than enough, more "Drag Time Story Hour."



VIVEK RAMASWAMY, BIOTECH ENTREPRENEUR AND AUTHOR, "WOKE, INC.": Exactly, Tucker. Well, first of all, talking about being woke, it is the ultimate privilege. The reason you don't see wokeness infecting poor countries is that they have bigger things to worry about like people putting food on the dinner table.



CARLSON: Exactly.



RAMASWAMY: This is the ultimate privilege, but now as the United States goes from being well off to being less well-off in all the ways you laid out -- inflation, supply chain shortages, watching foreign policy disasters abroad -- you now see the people who are in power, the Biden administration using and projecting these progressive values as a smoke screen to deflect accountability for their actual policy failures.



CARLSON: Right.



RAMASWAMY: So, you mark my words, Tucker, the more inflation we see, the more supply chain shortages we see, the more foreign policy disasters we see, the more you're going to see the Biden administration talking about racism or misogyny or bigotry or whatever as a way of changing the subject.



CARLSON: That's right. That's exactly right.



RAMASWAMY: Actually, you saw it in Afghanistan, for example. You have the Taliban coming to power, you have actual terrorists coming to power in a place that we left just a couple of months ago and yet, the thing that we're actually talking about with Merrick Garland is domestic terrorism in the form of parents who are actually putting up protests to the way their kids are being taught in school.



Classic example of changing the subject, and mark my words, you're going to see more of it as the policy failures continue to rack up.



CARLSON: You're exactly right. You blame the Trotskyite wreckers for the failure of the potato harvest and our Trotskyite wreckers are white supremacists.



RAMASWAMY: Yes, exactly.



CARLSON: No one has ever seen one, but they're everywhere. I do think that's a pretty hard case to make though in the face of increasing poverty. Can you actually convince people that they're getting poorer because QAnon is bad?



RAMASWAMY: So you can get this battle on the left, Tucker, not a lot of people on the right appreciate this distinction. You've got the Occupy Wall Street left that's mostly been left in the sand for 10 years.



CARLSON: Yes.



RAMASWAMY: And then you have the new woke left that's actually held the reins over power. Now, as you begin to see economic recession and economic consequences in this country, as you begin to see inflation, as you begin to see gas prices go up, I think you're actually going to see the rise of the Occupy Wall Street left come back and say, we on the left need to be going back to arguing about economic inequality as opposed to talking about racism and misogyny and bigotry.



CARLSON: Yes.



RAMASWAMY: And you know what? I think that's going to be a good thing for the left. I think it's going to be a good thing for this country because that's ultimately what the left and right ought to be arguing about. They can have different views on redistribution or taxation policy or what the right economic policies are, but that is what we need to be talking about.



We need to be talking about our reliance on China, which isn't a left-wing issue or a right-wing issue.



CARLSON: That's right.



RAMASWAMY: Both parties frankly are guilty for the last 30 years, so I think this could actually in the long run be good for the country. Getting us back on topic, talking about the things we need to be talking about as opposed to the woke smoke that the Biden administration and their corporate cronies blow every day to change the subject.



CARLSON: I couldn't agree more. You know, this is a serious country, it's a great country. It deserves a serious conversation. We haven't had one for years and I appreciate you saying that.



RAMASWAMY: Amen.



CARLSON: Vivek, thank you so much.



RAMASWAMY: Good seeing you.



CARLSON: So the Governor of Washington State, Jay Inslee is completely out of control. He has instituted a vaccine mandate that mirrors the Federal mandate from the Biden administration and that means thousands of state employees -- first responders, teachers -- will be fired as soon as Monday. Seattle alone is looking to lose about 400 police officers.



In the City of San Francisco, which is unoccupied essentially because of crime and disorder, more than a hundred officers have already been pulled off the force because they refuse to get the shot they don't want.



Seattle-based talk show host, Jason Rantz of KTTH is one of the few journalists who is covering this lunacy. He joins us now with a report. Jason, it's good to see you.



That many police officers in a city on the brink like Seattle, what does that mean?



JASON RANTZ, SEATTLE RADIO SHOW HOST: It means total chaos, but it has to be a discussion that's more than just the police. You will have thousands of Washingtonians being fired on Monday either for being unvaccinated or really increasingly just refusing to turn over their private medical records. You've got roughly 10 percent of state agency workers who are going to be fired and this is every single agency pretty much is getting impacted -- State Patrol, Department of Corrections. Ironically, the Department of Health.



Any worker that's fired over this mandate won't be able to collect unemployment because the state considers this to be a voluntary resignation. So, they are not even treating it as an actual firing. We're told that we're not going to see any service interruptions on the same day that the ferry system announced a 40 percent reduction in routes moving forward.



Also impacted are public and private schools. You've got teachers, principals, coaches all going to be fired.



I spoke to a married couple actually this week who work at Walla Walla Community College, they've got three kids that have got deeply held religious beliefs. They also had COVID, they were covered and now, they're being told that they're going to be out of a job on Monday.



But you're right, the biggest concern is around public health and safety of the Washington State Hospital Association saying that we can expect thousands of firings statewide from nurses and doctors to lab techs and even the janitorial staff that would work at these hospitals.



That delay means that or that will lead to a delay of surgeries, of prenatal checkups, and then you go to Seattle where it's all connected. You have a historic rate of homicides right now. We already have a staffing crisis in Seattle as far as the Police Department, and so 400 officers haven't turned in their vaccine paperwork, but of that number, you've got about a hundred or so that have specifically asked for accommodations and they've been rejected.



So, they are going to be fired if they don't comply and they're being told that the work they did safely while unvaccinated for the last 18 months is somehow now more dangerous, which doesn't make any sense.



CARLSON: Of course not, vaccinated people can spread the virus. They get sick, they can die from it, but I really appreciate your point. We don't know whether any of these people have been vaccinated or not. Some of them just don't want to give their medical records to the government. You should give your medical records to your doctor and I would never give my medical records to anybody, but a doctor under any circumstances.



RANTZ: They are saying that.



CARLSON: And so I appreciate ...



RANTZ: Absolutely.



CARLSON: ... people standing on that principle. Jason Rantz, thank you.



RANTZ: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So you are seeing some dissent in this country from people with something to lose -- Dave Chappelle, a comedian; Kyrie Irving, an NBA player -- all of a sudden you are seeing people standing up and saying what they really think even when they're attacked and threatened with destruction. That's interesting and it's inspiring.



Jason Whitlock joins us after the break to assess.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: An NBA player called Kyrie Irving has very publicly decided not to take the COVID shot. The team he works for, the Brooklyn Nets, responded by punishing him. They say he will not be allowed to play a single game of the season. So here's how Irving explained his decision.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KYRIE IRVING, NBA PLAYER: Don't believe that I'm retiring. Don't believe that, you know I'm going to give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated.



Pay attention to what's going on out in the real world. You know, people are losing their jobs to these mandates. People are having to make choices with their own lives.



I'm always going to stay true to me and that's me. You know, this is my life. I get to do whatever I want with this. This is one body that I get here, one God body that I've got here, and you're telling me what to do with my body, and it has nothing to do with the organization I'm going to put that out there. It has nothing to do with the Nets. It has nothing to do with my teammates.



This has everything to do with what's going on in our world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, there is an American who thinks he shouldn't be told to take medicine he doesn't want. The difference is, by taking that stand he is losing millions and millions of dollars. That's kind of interesting, he clearly means it.



And he is not the only famous person who is willing to say things and then suffer for saying them.



In his latest comedy special, Dave Chappelle makes a very basic observation about the nature of biology. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVE CHAPPELLE, COMEDIAN: I agree -- I agree, man. Gender is a fact. You have to look at it from a woman's perspective. Look at it like this. Caitlyn Jenner, whom I've met, wonderful person, Caitlyn Jenner was voted Woman of the Year. Her first year as a woman, ain't that something? Beat every [bleep] in Detroit. She's better than all of you.



[LAUGHTER]



CHAPPELLE: Oh, I'd be mad as [bleep] if I was a woman. I'd be mad if I was me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: It goes on like that for about an hour and 15 minutes. It's actually worth watching. Netflix has been under enormous pressure to pull it off the air, so far they haven't.



It's hard to think watching this that we're not watching something that's more significant than just basketball and comedy what is it exactly?



Jason Whitlock has thought deeply about it. He has got a brand new column on "The Blaze" explaining how this is courage and it could be infectious. Jason Whitlock joins us now.



Jason, thanks so much for coming on. It was such a great piece. Will you summarize it for our viewers?



JASON WHITLOCK, HOST, "FEARLESS WITH JASON WHITLOCK": Well, Tucker, my argument is that men are being emasculated. We're being castrated particularly those of us with traditional Christian values.



And I can't say that Kyrie Irving or Dave Chappelle are aware of the larger deal that's going on with men, but they can feel it. Kyrie Irving is being forced and a lot of Americans are being forced to take a vaccine when there's no real proof that Kyrie Irving's health is in jeopardy if he doesn't take the vaccine.



The guy is 29 years old, in great physical condition. His chances of being damaged by COVID are nearly -- it's the same as being struck by lightning. It's just not going to happen to him, but he is being forced and he is being forced to bow down and he is refusing to and he is willing to be a voice for all these other Americans and force a conversation that needs to happen because no one else is standing up for these people.



And Dave Chappelle has this feeling like well, hold on, as a black man, and as someone with traditional male values, I don't know whether Dave is a Christian or if he's a Muslim or whatever, but he has male energy. He is being forced into the closet about his beliefs.



Again, those of us with traditional male energy, male values, Christian values, we're having to conceal who we are in this modern American culture, and it is good to see Dave Chappelle push back.



And so I think we're starting to see a lot of entertainment -- we saw with Nicki Minaj just like, hey, with the vaccine like -- hey, this isn't fair, but it is critical that men stand up because we're the ones being bullied into the closet if we have any traditional values and I think a lot of people -- and this is why my show is dedicated and I appreciate you lending me your platform from time to time -- but on my "Fearless" Podcast, what I'm trying to do is explain to all men regardless of color, we've got to get in this together.



You can't look at this and go, oh, look what's happening to black guys, and not understand. You're next. You're next. They are in your schools emasculating you right now with critical race theory and teaching your kids that you're the worst people on the planet.



They've come for us. I admit it. From the great society initiatives and the total emasculation of the black man and the creation of the welfare state, and running the man out of the black family, and now, we have all these confused and clueless and dysfunctional kids. I'm telling you, you're next.



And if we don't come together, those of us that believe in a higher power, those of us that believe in God and Jesus, those of us with traditional male values, if we don't come together regardless of our skin color, we're all going down.



This country will force us all into the closet and then when they're done forcing us into the closet, they're just going to eliminate us from this culture. It is in the process of happening.



We have to come together, Tucker.



CARLSON: We will not accept corporate androgyny, which is being forced from above -- really from the government and the corporate world -- on the population. I could not agree with you more. I think what you just said is inspiring.



I don't know why people haven't been saying this for decades, but I hope people will listen to what you just said, read your piece and realize that the time is short.



Jason Whitlock, thank you so much.



WHITLOCK: Thank you.



CARLSON: So we brought you a couple of different stories about Lieutenant Colonel Stu Scheller of the United States Marine Corps. He was the one person -- commissioned person of the Marine Corps we saw stand up and ask what happened in Afghanistan. He was also the only person we're aware of to be punished for the debacle in Afghanistan. He did nothing wrong.



He was sent to jail by The Pentagon for criticizing American policy in Afghanistan. So we have an update on where he is tonight. That's straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Stu Scheller has spent his life as a Marine officer. He is now a lieutenant colonel and he watched as the withdrawal from Afghanistan became a complete debacle. He looked around and he asked, who is taking responsibility for this disaster? For the damage it has caused to America? He said that in public.



So The Pentagon responded not by answering his questions, but by throwing him in jail. He also said his wife left him after he posted the videos. This afternoon, Scheller, pleaded guilty to all the charges against him in a Court Martial at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Those charges included contempt toward officials and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.



As part of the plea agreement, Scheller will resign his commission. He faces a maximum punishment of forfeiting two-thirds of pay for 12 months. According to "The Washington Post" that could amount to a lot of money, sentencing is expected Friday and of course, we will bring you the very latest on that when it happens. What a story.



Well, Lynn Savage is a retired Sheriff's Deputy in Jacksonville, Florida. Just days ago, she was arrested and thrown in jail. Her crime? She wanted to stay with her daughter, Amber, in the hospital as her daughter recovered from brain surgery. Amber is non-verbal and partially paralyzed.



But the hospital's COVID regulations banned visitors after 7:00 p.m., so when Lynne Savage refused to leave her daughter's side, she was arrested by the police.



Lynn Savage joins us tonight. Lynn Savage, I really appreciate your coming on.



This is the kind of story that -- it upset me even to read that script -- tell us what happened to you?



LYNN SAVAGE, JAILED OVER HOSPITAL'S COVID RULES: My daughter had a stroke in 2015. As a result of the stroke, they removed part of her skull to reduce the swelling and then they replaced that portion of the skull. Over several years, that portion of the skull fell and started to fuse to her brain.



So we went in on Monday to have that taken care of. What they would do was go in, in the same incision take that skull out because the weight of it was affecting her aphasia and apraxia. She is non-verbal -- and then they would replace it with a prosthesis.



CARLSON: So the hospital said at seven o'clock, you have to leave your daughter's side.



SAVAGE: Right.



CARLSON: Tell us -- tell us what hospital. Please name the hospital if you would. What hospital is this?



SAVAGE: University of Florida on Max Leggett.



CARLSON: Okay, so they told you, you have to leave because COVID and you said no. What happened next?



SAVAGE: I told them that I wasn't going to leave my daughter's side. She had taken a turn for the worse. They did another MRI and this MRI was worse than the one right after her surgery. Also her body temperature had fallen to below 90 degrees and she -- Amber doesn't speak and prior to that, she had just become frantic and she was pulling out tubes and things, so the doctor had asked me to stay there and keep her calm, which is what I was doing.



I had been with her since 6:30 in the morning and what I was doing was just keeping her calm and I'm pretty much her advocate for communication and decision making because she is non-verbal.



CARLSON: Patients need advocates and all of us have seen friends or loved ones who've been left without advocates in the hospital and it's not somewhere you ever want to leave a loved one ever. So they arrested you. Did the hospital -- what did the hospital say? I mean, there must have been -- a lot of nurses are nice people. Did any of them say, this is outrageous. You shouldn't be arrested for staying with your daughter.



SAVAGE: Well, the one -- the nurse came in and said visiting hours were over at seven and I asked her to please contact somebody to make an exception because Amber is -- she was frantic and she is unable to communicate. She was scared to death.



The nurse refused to do that and then she called security, and I explained to them that I'm not leaving my daughter. They have packed her in this rubber thing to bring her body temperature down. She was frantic. And I was able to help her breathe and be there, somebody that she understood and that she knew and I wanted to stay, and I told them that I wasn't leaving.



She said -- the nurse said she'd have to call security. I said do whatever you have to do, but I'm not leaving my daughter's side.



CARLSON: Good for you. Good for you. I wish more Americans would take that -- really, thank you for doing that and they handcuffed you?



SAVAGE: Yes. They handcuffed me behind my back and led me out to the cruiser where I sat for three hours with my hands cuffed behind my back.



CARLSON: What was your -- what was your crime? Were you spreading COVID to people? I mean, like what did you do wrong exactly?



SAVAGE: Stayed past seven o'clock. They decided that visiting hours were over at seven and I should leave and I told them that I cannot in good conscience leave my daughter when I don't know whether she's going to live through the night, and that I wanted to stay and they needed to do whatever it is they needed to do, but I wasn't leaving voluntarily. They'd have to take me out of there in handcuffs, and that's exactly what they did.



CARLSON: Well they should be arrested. That's one of the worst things I've ever heard.



SAVAGE: Yes.



CARLSON: That's awful and I hope they're punished for it, severely. Have they apologized to you?



SAVAGE: The police officer that arrested me kept trying to talk me into just going home. He didn't want to arrest me. He tried to talk me into going home, and I'm telling him, go ahead. If you take the cuffs off, but I'm going back up to see my daughter. I am not leaving my daughter when I don't know if she's going to live.



CARLSON: Yes, well I hope this -- I hope that hospital faces consequences for what they did to you. That's just absolutely awful.



Lynn Savage --



SAVAGE: There is no compassion.



CARLSON: No.



SAVAGE: Thank you.



CARLSON: Thank you very much.



SAVAGE: Thank you.



CARLSON: So the Biden administration says it's going to use the I.R.S. to monitor what's in your bank account. One State Treasurer -- one -- says he is not going to comply, so he is joining us next and we are proud to have him.



We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Joe Biden wants to know what's in your bank account. Joe Biden has a right to know what's in your bank account because Joe Biden is in charge of you, your body, and your finances. So the Biden administration will now be snooping on all bank accounts that have more than $600.00 in them, which is essentially all of them.



The Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen said we're doing this to stop tax fraud among high-income individuals.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JANET YELLEN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: We have a tax gap that over the next decade is estimated at $7 trillion namely a shortfall in the amount that I.R.S. is collecting due to a failure of individuals to report the income that they've earned.



NORAH O'DONNELL, CBS NEWS ANCHOR: But that's among billionaires. Is that among people who are transferring $600.00?



YELLEN: No, it tends to be among high-income individuals whose income is opaque and the I.R.S. doesn't receive information about it. There's a lot of tax fraud and cheating that's going on.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Right. You know in your heart Larry Fink is not going to pay one extra dollar in taxes and you're going to get audited if you're disobedient. That's what this is about, obviously. That's why the threshold is 600 bucks, not $6 billion.



The State Treasurer in the State of Missouri has figured this out. His name is Scott Fitzpatrick. He has just announced he will refuse to comply with this plan and we're happy to have him join us now.



Mr. Fitzpatrick, thanks so much for coming on. Why are you going to refuse to comply?



SCOTT FITZPATRICK, MISSOURI STATE TREASURER: Thanks for having me, Tucker.



CARLSON: Of course.



FITZPATRICK: Well, listen. We have a statutory obligation in Missouri. We run the state's 529 Plan which is a college savings program, as well as a bank account program for people with disabilities and Missouri law protects that information and it says essentially that we're supposed to keep that information private and not turn it over to anybody, much less the Federal government.



So, if Congress does pass this proposal from Treasury and say hey, states, you have to turn over this information, I'm saying, we're not going to comply with that. We're going to fight it.



Treasurer John Murante from Nebraska is in this fight with me, as well as well as some other Treasurers who are members of the State Fiscal Officer Foundation and we're going to continue to fight this. If it goes to court, we'll fight it in court. If we have to take it to the Supreme Court, then that's what we'll do.



CARLSON: What do you suppose -- I don't know if you polled on it, but what percentage of the residents, the voters in the State of Missouri are in favor of snooping on bank accounts with $600.00 in them? Like is anybody in favor of that, do you think?



FITZPATRICK: Well, I think -- you know, there's been bipartisan opposition to this. Obviously, some of the Democrats in Congress have been very quiet about it, but you know, nobody should be okay with the I.R.S. just having you know, carte blanche access to every transaction you make. It's a massive invasion of privacy. It's a violation of Americans' Fourth Amendment rights and we have to fight back against it.



CARLSON: Amen. I'm so glad that you are. I mean, the tragedy of the past two years is almost no elected officials have fought back against anything meaningful. It's all performative.



Have you seen anyone defend -- I'm just interested -- an elected official defend this and looked into it and said, no, we really need access to $600.00 level bank accounts?



FITZPATRICK: Well, they keep talking about, you know, there is a tax gap and it's all about taxing the wealthy, but anybody who is looking at this knows that that's not what this is about. It's $600.00. You're not getting the wealthy, you're getting every American with a bank account.



It doesn't matter -- this is not about high income people, it's not about big businesses or small businesses. It doesn't matter if you're making $10 million or $10,000.00. They want to see how you spend every single dollar and frankly, if there's a family in the country that probably shouldn't want that, I would think it'd be the Biden family.



If the I.R.S. has this kind of time on their hands, maybe they should be looking at who is paying $500,000.00 for Hunter Biden's finger paintings or something and then they can work their way down from there.



But you know, this is -- it's just -- you know, if we let this happen, it's just going to be something else after this, and we have to fight back against it.



CARLSON: Well, I mean, you know, I'm no tax expert, but like if you wanted to make the truly rich pay more, you'd close the carried interest loophole, wouldn't you? And if you really wanted to, you would tax capital at the same rate of labor. Like you can leave people's bank accounts alone. With that one change, you would make the richest people in finance pay a lot more. Why aren't they suggesting that?



FITZPATRICK: Well, you'd think that they would, but I think really, this is more than just about tax collections. I think this is about control over people's lives. I think it's about, you know, scaring people and that's just the way they operate.



This is the new way in the Biden administration and they're going to continue to do this. We've seen with vaccine mandates, they're trying to force people to do that. They're trying to force people now to turn over their bank account information.



CARLSON: They're making me pro-crypto. I've never felt that way until now. Scott Fitzpatrick, a very smart State Treasurer. I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thanks very much. Hope we see you again.



FITZPATRICK: Hey, thanks. Thanks for having me.



CARLSON: So they are still coming, thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, ultimately millions of people from foreign countries marching on our southern border for the free healthcare the Biden administration has promised them. The administration of course is letting them in, meanwhile, women are trafficked, children are trafficked by the cartels at record levels. Elected Republicans are doing essentially nothing to stop this, so who is doing something to stop it? I'll tell you next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So the Southern border is wide open and it has been since January. It's almost unbelievable to say that, but it's real, and that fact has allowed cartels from Latin America to traffic women and children with total impunity. Our leaders don't care about any of this. They think they're getting new voters. They're refusing even to visit the border.



But one congressional candidate in Nashville, Tennessee is willing to go to the border. He just led a rally there that brought hundreds of people, most of them Hispanic to the Rio Grande to demand the Federal government begin to enforce its own laws.



That candidate is called Robby Starbuck and he joins us tonight.



Robby, thanks so much for coming on. So you're in Nashville, but you went down to the Mexican border to lead this demonstration. Why?



ROBBY STARBUCK (R), NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Absolutely. You know, in Tennessee, we've got a rich history of going down to Texas and helping when our country needs help. First with Davy Crockett during the Alamo, and then again with tens of thousands of Tennesseans during the Mexican-American war, and the truth is, I see what's happening at the border as a crisis for the whole country.



We are all Border States under this administration when they're allowing this flood of people in and I thought it was important for it to be led by Hispanic leaders. This was really my wife's idea who is not Hispanic, Landon, but we knew it was important for us to be there and to show up and to say this is our country and we do not want it to fundamentally be torn apart by these people in power right now.



Because that's what they're trying to do, they're trying to destroy America and everything that this country stands for. So even myself as a Cuban- American, I felt it was so important for us to stand up and say no more. We need to enforce our laws. We need to finish building the wall, and we need to stop this.



You know, the Democrats they made this a moral argument for a long time, and so if we just go ahead and meet them on that ground. Let's say, let's stop defending ourselves when they do that. Let's go and meet them, go on offense instead of defense like these establishment Republicans who have professionally lost for decades and let's say, what is truly immoral?



I think it's truly immoral that we have policies right now that result in the worst human trafficking that we have ever seen, the worst child trafficking and sex trafficking we've ever seen at our southern border. That is what's immoral, and that's why we did it.



CARLSON: Exactly. So our managerial class is so clueless that they imagine that everyone with a Latin last name is loyal to an ethnic group before the country and wants open borders. I'm looking at the poll numbers and those suggest that that's not true at all, that they have no idea what they're talking about.



There is actually not much support for this among people with Spanish last names in the State of Texas. What's your view of that?



STARBUCK: Well, it's absolutely correct. Recent polling shows only 21 of Latinos and Hispanic people approve of Biden's immigration plans and it's because just like everything else they're pushing out, it is a part of their Marxist plan to destroy America. They want to attack everything that we, as Hispanic people and as Americans love and cherish -- our family, our faith, our freedom, and futures for our kids.



And so we see that not just in this immigration issue, but all across the board. It is why they are going to come to regret what they've done here because they've woken up lions like me, ideological warriors who are fed up with establishment politicians and are saying, you know what, we're going to go do this job ourselves.



I burned down a career in Hollywood directing Oscar-winning actors, actresses, some of the biggest music stars in the world because I knew we needed people who had nothing to lose to go up there and fight for America, fight for our values and our freedom because our people up there right now, they're not doing a good enough job.



CARLSON: They're certainly not. I mean, they're certainly not. So do you - - as you look around, I mean you're running for office. We only have a minute left, but I'm just interested, Republicans think they're going to take the Congress back. Are there a lot of new Republican candidates who share your views and not the views of the people running it now?



STARBUCK: Absolutely. I think we're going to see a wave of lions in 2022 who come in entirely not just inspired by what the Biden administration has done and how far left the Democrats have gone, but also inspired by saying you know what, we're sick of these Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney RINOs who have fought for corporate oligarchs. We want a party that fights for people, that fights for our American values, and is not going to cede ground professionally for the rest of our days until our party can no longer win an election.



And so that is why we are doing this and there is going to be a wave of us and I guarantee, it is going to happen. It is going to fundamentally change the future of America and we are going to be better off for it.



And we are coming for those people in primaries and so, they better be ready.



In my seat, it's not so much an issue because I'm in the lead already, but in those other seats where they have to primary a RINO, we are going to beat them, and they need to be ready for it.



CARLSON: Man, I hope you're right because that would make a difference. I mean that is part of the answer I think for sure.



Robby Starbuck from Nashville, Tennessee. Thanks so much.



STARBUCK: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Sadly, we're out of time. We could go on forever, but we're time limited to one hour.



We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



And now, ladies and gentlemen, The Great Sean Hannity takes over at nine.





Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.