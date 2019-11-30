Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

YOUR WORLD
Published

Carey Reilly's hot Cyber Monday deals

Fox News

Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly joins Charles Payne on 'CAVUTO Live' to recommend these deals for Cyber Monday:

1. The Grip All in 1 Universal Charger
Deal: $39.99 (was $59.99)
Timing: From now until December 2

2. Fire HD10 Kid's Edition 
Deal: Save $50. Price will be $149.99 (was $199.99)

3. My Audio Pet Bluetooth speaker FOR KIDS
Deal: BOGO 50 percent off and get a free funsie with each order

4. Echo Show
Deal: $49.99 (was $89.99)

5. The August Smart Lock Pro + Connect 
Deal: August Smart Lock Pro + Connect for $149 (save $130 from $279) 
Timing: November 28 - December 2
Where: August.com and national major retailers (including Amazon, Best Buy, Lowes and Home Depot)

6. FitBit Charge 3
Deal: Through Cyber Monday, you can get $50 off the original price, coming in at $99.95 for Charge 3 and $119.95 for the special edition which has all these great features, plus Fitbit Pay.