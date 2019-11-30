Carey Reilly's hot Cyber Monday deals
Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly joins Charles Payne on 'CAVUTO Live' to recommend these deals for Cyber Monday:
1. The Grip All in 1 Universal Charger
Deal: $39.99 (was $59.99)
Timing: From now until December 2
2. Fire HD10 Kid's Edition
Deal: Save $50. Price will be $149.99 (was $199.99)
3. My Audio Pet Bluetooth speaker FOR KIDS
Deal: BOGO 50 percent off and get a free funsie with each order
4. Echo Show
Deal: $49.99 (was $89.99)
5. The August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
Deal: August Smart Lock Pro + Connect for $149 (save $130 from $279)
Timing: November 28 - December 2
Where: August.com and national major retailers (including Amazon, Best Buy, Lowes and Home Depot)
6. FitBit Charge 3
Deal: Through Cyber Monday, you can get $50 off the original price, coming in at $99.95 for Charge 3 and $119.95 for the special edition which has all these great features, plus Fitbit Pay.