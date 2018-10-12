Candace Owens, John James on Kanye's Oval Office meeting

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 11, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Buckle up, because in 26 days, we have midterm elections, and the country's fate, not to put pressure on you, it's all in your hands. And I have been telling you for months, the single most important midterm election in our lifetime.

Democrats, the destroy Trump media, they have no shame. They're not backing down.

Eric Holder is trying to walk back his "kick 'em while they're down" comments. We're going to explain that.

We have a major moment today at the White House. Phenomenal. Kanye West meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office. And not surprisingly, the left is in a meltdown mode over it. You will not believe -- well, yes, I guess you should, because it's predictable -- one of the despicable comments that were made about Kanye. We've got the tape.

Also, our first lady, Melania Trump, breaks her silence on being the target of bullying. And we've got the evidence to back her up. And Democrats sinking to a new law and they're trying to win, their attempts to win in November.

Exclusively, Project Veritas, tonight, has exposed an explosive undercover video, we will show it to you. We got a lot to get to.

All right. It's time for tonight's breaking news -- we're glad you're with us -- opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. So, earlier today, President Trump met with rapper Kanye West in the Oval Office today. They spoke about really important topics -- prison reform, job creation, safe communities in America.

Kanye did not hold back his praise for the president. Here's what he said. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KANYE WEST, MUSICIAN: I think it's the bravery that helps you beat this game called life. You know, they try to scare me to not wear this hat, my own friends. But this hat gives me, it gives me power in a way. It was something about, when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman, that's my favorite super hero, you made a Superman cape for me also as a guy who looks up to you, looks up to Americans, industry guys. Nonpolitical, no (EXPLEITVE DELETED), but the beep on it, however you do it, five-second delay, and just go ahead and get it done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Great lesson in life -- you cannot live your life and be courageous if you care so much about what people think. Interesting comment about wearing the "Make America Great Again" hat.

And, yes, we need prison reform. People like that woman, Mrs. Johnson, who was on this program, for one offense, her whole life. And the president gave her a pardon. We need jobs, yes.

We're making more jobs in America. We need more -- as many as possible. We need every neighborhood in the country safe for every American.

And when Kanye was being open and honest and looking for solutions and giving his opinions, when was the left doing? Attacking him. What's wrong with what he's saying? What about jobs, what about safe neighborhoods?

And, of course, we see the predictable, vile, bludgeoning that we see, now sadly almost on a daily basis. The media has been relentless, even before Kanye even met with the president.

Some members of the abusively biased media brought up his struggles with mental illness. Really? This is sick. And used disgusting language to describe him.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kanye West is what happens when Negroes don't read.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Black folks are about to trade Kanye West in the racial draft. Now, all of a sudden, Kanye, because he puts on a MAGA hat and he's an attention whore like the president, he's all of a sudden, now, the model spokesperson? He's the token Negro of the Trump administration?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This was an embarrassment. Kanye's mother is rolling over in her grave.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think you had there a man who's clearly not okay, and a president who's willing to exploit that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, it's a combination of stream of consciousness, I felt like I was sitting in on a psychiatric visit, and a commercial for Donald Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: On the question of mental health, on the question of exploiting him, I felt very exploitive to me, there was something very fragile about -- and sad about Kanye pull out his phone and franticly typing in his code, it was four zeros, pulling up a weird picture of a car. I mean, just expand on that, seems like an important point, I haven't heard anyone else on television make it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: These people are just -- they totally disgust me. It's absolutely despicable.

What Kanye West, and millions of other Americans are now realizing, you know what, the Democrats had eight years, they gave us a failed agenda, 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty, the lowest labor participation rate since the '70s. More debt than all presidents before him combined with Obama. Really? The first president never to hit 3 percent GDP growth.

Look at what's happening. The Trump agenda is creating a future for the forgotten men and women in this country that Democrats claim that they love so much. That's a future for every American. That's a future for our kids.

Ask yourself this, why is the left so threatened by a meeting talking about prison reform, and about jobs, and a better economy, and about violence in some neighborhoods and some parts of the country? Is it because the Democratic Party is exposed for having failed all these years?

All of the hysteria surrounding Kanye's pro-Trump comments, is an admission that President Trump is making progress, executing on an agenda, lower taxes, less burdensome regulation, lower unemployment, economic prosperity? Fourteen states record low unemployment, Hispanic unemployment record low. Record low unemployment for African-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace?

And, of course, we have more kids, more youth jobs available than we have had in 50 years. Well, Kanye is experiencing is what African-American conservatives sadly have experienced for years -- mock, demonized, ridiculed, punished by the leftist machine for daring to think on their own and questioned big government policies that have crippled people in this country and have failed miserably.

Now, the modern Democratic Party is devoid of any ideas or solutions, this tired scheme of redistribution, a proven total failure. And anyone who dares to try and work with President Trump to craft real solutions that really will help people and create safer neighborhoods, is vilified. We see it today.

Just look at the number of Democratic leaders encouraging mob violence against their political opponents. Just yesterday, what do we show you, video of Obama's attorney general, the top cop in the country, for whatever, eight years, less than that. Six years. Eric Holder, they go low, ditch civility, kick Republicans when they're on the ground, kick 'em. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL: Michelle Obama, I love her. She and my wife are really tight, which really scared me and Barack. But Michelle always says when they go low we go high. No, no. When they go low, we kick 'em.

(APPLAUSE)

That's what -- that's what this new Democratic Party is about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's the real Eric Holder. But after the backlash, now he's trying to walk back his comments, which is phony and contrived, sends out a tweet, OK, stop the fake outrage, I am obviously not advocating violence. When in fact I was A.G., crime was at a historic low. I'm saying Republicans are undermining our democracy. Democrats need to be tough, proud and stand for the values we believe in.

No, we didn't put words in Eric Holder's mouth. He said kick 'em. He made those comments. So, Eric Holder can sit and spin anyway he wants, you saw the smile on his face, a crowd that supported him.

We're not stupid. We know you meant it. He meant exactly what he said. And he should have just said, yes, that's how I feel, sorry. Words like that have consequences.

Now, earlier today during an interview on "Fox & Friends", the president had this to say about Eric Holder's pathetic comments. Take a look.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They have to be careful with the rhetoric because it's very dangerous what Holder says.

I mean, Holder was held in contempt by Congress. Holder went after Christians. He went after our great evangelicals. He went after the Tea Party people, you know that. They just settled, the IRS just settled that case.

Holder is -- he's got some problems, and I don't see him running. If he did run, I think he'd get gobbled up before he gets to the election itself. I think the primaries would gobble him up.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: Eric Holder is not alone. Other Democratic leaders -- they've been cheering on these types tactics. This is all -- well, on tape. Take a look yourself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That's why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that's when civility can start again.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you turn back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: Please, don't just come here today and then go home. Go to the Hill today. Get up and please, get up in the face of some Congress people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: With comments like that, is it any wonder we see on a regular basis, we see Republican lawmakers, public figures, women run out of restaurants, heckled at airports, heckled in front of their wives.

Look what happened to a truck in Washington State that had a pro-Trump bumper sticker on it. The owner of the car, Johnny McKay, he says he decided to take an Uber home from a local bar. And when he came back, this is what he saw, the language of the left, the people that want to be in power in 26 days, reaching new lows on an hourly basis. These sequences could be scary.

First lady Melania Trump during an interview with ABC News had this to say about how she has been treated and she's right. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MELANIA TRUMP, FIRST LADY: I would say I'm the most bullied person on the world.

INTERVIEWER: You think you are the most bullied person in the world?

MELANIA TRUMP: One of them, if you really see what people saying about me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The first lady is right. She's been the focus of constant media bullying, harassment, since the day she and her husband descended from the escalators down at Trump Tower. They have been unrelenting. There are a few examples to prove her point. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I want to really thank the first lady, Melania, who has done an incredible job. She works so hard on this event. And so I want to thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, yes.

Not a chance she did one thing to set that up. She didn't dye eggs. The only thing she's been working on is an escape tunnel.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was struck by Melania's statement.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do not go -- don't do it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I can't do that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Now we know. That's why we're telling you don't do it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No White House Easter celebration would be complete without story time from our first lady.

MELANIA TRUMP: Be clever and curious, just like a cat, ask lots of questions about this and that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: About this and that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Today is Melania's birthday. Happy birthday, Melania.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I know.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That wasn't necessary. That's so mean.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president was there to meet the freed men, along with Melania, who is hoping to be freed next.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yes, Jimmy Kimmel, the pervert walking around with cucumbers in his pants showing people. Really, we need Mr. Pervert judging other people?

And it didn't stop there. After Melania Trump had a kidney procedure -- well, then the media couldn't understand why she was staying out of the spotlight. Maybe she was healing? Some speculated she must have had plastic surgery.

One Rolling Stone writer questioning if she was concealing abuse. They're also ridiculing her clothing choices. I want to say this is going to stop, but we know it won't. We're going to have more example of the left's new lows in minutes.

But, first, also tonight, we have a disturbing new undercover video, very revealing, Project Veritas, in the tape, what do they do, they caught people working for Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, calling the voters of Tennessee, quote, ignorant. The people on the tape also saying that he lied when he said that he would vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh if he were in the Senate. Oh, shocking.

We haven't independently confirmed the undercover video, but I think words speak for itself. We'll let you decide.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He wasn't really, right?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Vote for Kavanaugh?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think so.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was so confused, because I just can't believe that he would actually vote yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He wouldn't, but he said he would. I don't know if that makes it worse or better. No, it makes it better, but still --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But what's -- like I don't understand what's the game by saying yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Moderate Republicans.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is it because it's like the voters?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. That's it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, he'll lose voters if --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, straight up.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are the people of Tennessee ignorant?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: They're ignorant, the people of Tennessee. He's not going to vote yes. That's all -- we're just doing that for show. We're lying to everyone that we want to vote for us.

And asked for a comment, Tennessee Victory 2018, the coordinated campaign of the Tennessee Democratic Party, they said, oh, Project Veritas posed as a fake volunteer, and, quote, used secret video recording equipment to capture uninformed speculative comments made last weekend by college students. Those are the people that work on the campaign and youth organizers.

Another stunning video, also released tonight that, could have a huge impact on the election. A video from 2011, what does it show? Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema calling Arizonians, the people she wants to vote for her, crazy. Wow, there is a great campaign ad.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KYRSTEN SINEMAN, ARIZONA DEMOCRATIC SENATE CANDIDATE: I want to talk to you about the things that I think you can do to stop your state from becoming Arizona. It reminds me, I was born and raised in Arizona, in Tucson, near the border. When we grew up, I remember in first grade, we learned a song about Arizona, because Arizona is a state of the five Cs. So, cattle, copper, citrus, cotton, and climate. And these were the five things that our state historically made money out of. If I may add a sixth C, it's called crazy.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The only crazy part would be if the people of Arizona fell for that act and that lie.

We reached out for comment, we haven't heard back. Her campaign spokesman gave a statement to the "Associated Press", she was frustrated -- no one in the state legislature was standing up to out of state special interests, we're going to take away healthcare from children and tuition and more expense, and that's a crock of you know what also.

And then there's more disturbing news about Sinema. Just yesterday, foxnews.com reported that she, quote, promised events at Arizona State University, get this, featuring a lawyer convicted for aiding an Islamist terror organization. And its leader, the lawyer in question, represented someone who was sentenced to life in prison in the 1990s for plotting to blow up the U.N. and FBI building and more, in Arizona.

Republican Martha McSally, the Republican, anything a tight race. She happens to be an American hero that has served her country.

I hope the people of Arizona are paying attention tonight. And the people of Tennessee are paying attention.

By the way, the people in Nevada, I hope you are paying attention. Dean Heller has just a slight lead in some of the polls. That is an important seat.

Marsha Blackburn, friend of show, squaring off against the phony that we exposed tonight, she is in a tight race in Tennessee. And, of course, Blackburn with a slight edge.

Now, let's take a look at the House of Representatives. Now, we've been telling you 10 congressional districts tonight, these are the districts that will decide the balance of power in Washington, D.C. Do you want Nancy Pelosi as your speaker? Pay attention.

Now, we're going to show 10 more House districts that voters need to keep an eye on. This will define the election results in 26 days. Arkansas, second district, where Republican incumbent French Hill in a serious battle with Democratic challenger Clarke Tucker.

Next in Iowa, their first district, Republican incumbent, Rob Blum's seat, this a Freedom Caucus member, at risk of being overtaken by Democrats, is one of the Democrats' best opportunities to snag a seat. If you're in that district, you need to vote.

Now, let's stay in Iowa where the third district is absolutely in play. GOP incumbent David Young has a tough fight, Trump won there by four points in 2016.

Kansas, a few races to watch in Kansas, district two, Republican Steve Watkins, is taking on a Democrat, Paul Davis.

Kentucky's third district, Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder. He's been challenged by Democrat Sharice Davids in a district that Hillary took by one point. That's going to be a tight race.

Now you go to the Kentucky sixth district, where another incumbent, Republican Andy Barr in a tight race, against Amy McGrath.

Let's go back to Nevada for a few critical races out there. Their third district, Republican Danny Tarkanian, yes, that Tarkanian, the son of, faces an uphill battle against Democrat Susie Lee.

And then there's Nevada fourth, where the Republican candidate Hardy is taking on the Democrat Horsford.

Wisconsin's first district, another open seat contest, Republican Brian Steele is facing Democrat Randy Bryce. This is a race to replace Speaker Paul Ryan. We need that seat to stay Republican. By the way, might want to stay and vote for Scott Walker who has done an amazing job for the people of Wisconsin, he's in the fight of his life in 26 days.

In West Virginia 3, GOP candidate Carol Miller up against Democrat Richard Ojeda.

And we're just 26 days out. Once again, you have the chance to shock the world like you did two years ago. You've got to go vote.

Joining with us reaction, former Clinton pollster, adviser, Mark Penn. The author of the New York Times best seller "Jesus is Risen", David Limbaugh, and David has done some legal work for me in the past.

By the way, and you have also, I've never been a great Christian that you are, your books have made me a better person. Let me put it that way, and very informative.

DAVID LIMBAUGH, AUTHOR, "JESUS IS RISEN": Thank you.

HANNITY: We know their agenda is, David. We see that people are openly lying. I don't see an agenda from the Democrats at all.

What are they going to do to make the country better, to help the people of the country?

LIMBAUGH: They utterly have no agenda. So, they pit Americans against other Americans, black against white, women against men, rich against poor. That's why they're so outraged about Kanye, because he is finally coming out and straying from the Democrat plantation.

And only Democrats -- only blacks who support the liberal cause can read. We are to assume, think about what these people on MSNBC were saying, that Kanye can't read because he supports conservatives. So, that means, blacks who support policies that will help them, don't read.

It's just amazing. They have no substantive policies that will work.

HANNITY: Mark, I know you worked for the Clintons but you're also a pollster. The bottom line for me as an American, I want every American to have the American dream. Nice house, safe neighborhood, decent car, take their kids to Disney, go out to eat once every week or every other week, not have to worry, save a little for their retirement.

We can -- that is achievable. But under Barack Obama, we went way backwards. Donald Trump's policies are working. Do you think this is an opportunity for Republicans to now bring in to the fold demographic groups that maybe have not voted Republican in the past?

MARK PENN, FORMER CLINTON POLLSTER AND ADVISER: Well, look, as pollster, Donald Trump sits at about 45 percent approval. That's below the 50 percent that a president really needs despite the good economy. So there have been a lot of issues, a lot of terms, a lot of positions --

HANNITY: But he's only a bit higher than Barack Obama at the same time of his presidency.

PENN: That is true, that actually he stabilized his polling. But he hasn't -- he hasn't gotten above 50. And, look, Democrats believe in the American dream too.

HANNITY: What are they offering this election? What are they running on except hate Trump, open borders, keep Obamacare and take the crumbs back?

PENN: There's a lot of Democrats running on healthcare. There's a belief that the Republicans didn't fix health cares.

HANNITY: ObamaCare health care.

PENN: And that it's sitting out there. And Obamacare has had a resurgence from what it was.

So, look, while there are a couple of people saying some really bad things, and look I don't like what Hillary said or what Holder said because I think that Michelle Obama is right, Democrats have to stay high. When they don't stay high, they basically give ammunition for you --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: -- said get into people's faces. He once said, I'm going to send Mr. Burgess to Fox News and take on Sean Hannity and tear him up. He did say that, too.

PENN: Well, in fact, when he was president, he was, in fact, moved over to the center, reached out to the other side, find the place --

(CROSSTALK)

PENN: I think Democrats would do a lot better if they did that today.

HANNITY: But we have 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million in poverty. He never reached 3 percent GDP growth.

Record low unemployment for every demographic, David Limbaugh.

LIMBAUGH: Yes, Obama did not reach out. He said get in the back seat of the car. We don't want you to do a lot of talking. He was the most divisive.

HANNITY: You have to sit in the back, he said, yes.

LIMBAUGH: So, yes, well, the Democrats do not, with all due respect to Mark, I do respect a lot, I don't think the Democratic Party does stand for the American Dream. They stand for the fundamental transformation of the American dream, the American founding principles, for actually for socialism, which historically has impoverished and enslaved people and led to totalitarianism, which is why the left is totalitarian in its tendencies, more and more.

HANNITY: It doesn't just work. Obama, Obamacare, millions lost their plans, their doctors, paying double, in some cases triple by the time it was over.

But I still, Mark, I know you're sincere, I do believe that.

When we come back, more reaction on the left, defending this incivility. More on Eric Holder trying to backtrack, on just kick 'em. Pam Bondi, she was run out of a restaurant. Sebastian Gorka, Dan Bongino, all coming up.

Busy news night. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Here with reaction to all the breaking news tonight, the author of "Why We Fight", just out this week, defeating America's enemies with no apologies, Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka. Also out this week, they're competing for the "New York Times" top spot with Tucker Carlson, the author of "Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump", former Secret Service agent, NRA TV contributor, Dan Bongino. Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who herself was a victim of the mob.

And, by the way, fake news CNN says you can't say it's a mob. You, Secretary Nielsen, Sarah Sanders, Ted Cruz, this is a mob that is being incited by people like Maxine waters. Follow them into department stores and restaurants.

If any conservative did to a Democratic woman who was done to you, Pam, there would be fire and fury to use a phrase.

PAM BONDI, R-FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: There certainly would, Sean. And it's the classic definition of a mob. If you look up what a mob is in the dictionary, it's inciting violence. And that's what they're doing.

I was booed again the other night, someone saw me, and yelled my name like they had won the lottery, basically the lottery of getting to be mean to a human being. And you know that's what the world is turning into.

HANNITY: But they're doing it to wives, and they're doing it to women, the very people that say that they have a monopoly, compassion, and that conservatives don't.

BONDI: Exactly.

HANNITY: Yes, I'm sorry you had to go through that.

BONDI: Oh, I'm not going to be a victim.

HANNITY: This is now what they're saying to do. We're seeing it daily. And it is a mob. And Democrats are inciting this with their words in many ways.

DAN BONGINO, "SPYGATE" AUTHOR: You know, they are, Sean, but I think this is happening for a reason. I think in this Trump era where now Trump just refuses to back down, to this political pressure, through the media, the liberal swamp, and these activist groups, it's enraged them.

Sean, the left, for as much as I disagree with them ideologically, they're usually tactically smarter than this. Trump has them moving in scattered, they just don't know what to do any more because they're not used to a real political fight. Republicans -- elected Republicans would have backed down by now and Trump refuses to do it.

HANNITY: We're looking at Ted Cruz and he's with his wife Heidi, and literally, he has to escort his wife and act as protection, Dr. Gorka, to get her out of the restaurant because they can't even let people sit for five seconds and at peace.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Think about the metric in America today, that you risk bodily harm if you put on a red MAGA hat in many parts of the United States. That's actually an act of courage.

The left walks around in t-shirts, with Che Guevarra, a mass murderer on their chest. We don't do anything to them. This is why the midterms are crucial, Sean. Do you want the mob to run America? Do you want people who will intimidate you if you do not toe their line? That's what the next 26 days are about.

HANNITY: And Pam, when Kanye said today that it's freeing, really it's a sign of courage, I'm not going to let anybody tell me how to think and I'm going to wear my make America great again hat, he could have pulled back a little bit on the cursing in the Oval Office, but we'll put that aside for a second. Most people have cursed in their lives.

But you know, it's sad that we have the best, the lowest unemployment, for African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian-Americans. And somebody say good job. Let's do more of this.

BONDI: And Kanye is a businessman, Sean. And he's a capitalist and he understands that. He's saying let's make more products in the United States. He gets it. He knows all of the good that the president has done for the country.

And Kanye West is brave. He's his own man, he's not scared to speak his mind and wear his make America great again hat. None of us are going to be victims, frankly.

Ted Cruz was out there protecting his wife. And you know, everyone is going to continue to do what's right. Despite what the former chief legal officer of our entire country said to kick peep when they're down. It's despicable. I know Eric Holder, he should really be ashamed.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I don't know, I'm sure I don't agree on everything, I disagree will almost stop and frisk because it worked in New York and lives were saved. But Dan Bongino, I agree on prison reform, I agree on safer cities, and I agree on make products in America and create more jobs for Americans. I'm all in.

BONGINO: Sean, I have been vocal about this. I wish a lot of the establishment type Republicans who are selling this moment short would take a time-out and think about this. Where have we fell short over the years. Cultural capital.

Democrats have built up a bank account of cultural capital through Hollywood and celebrities, and finally we have people with cultural capital saying hey, these Republicans aren't crazy, let's see what they have to say. It's a big deal.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, by the way, you cleaned up really well.

(CROSSTALK)

GORKA: I have shaved from (Inaudible) on your show, Sean.

HANNITY: We'll give you the last word.

GORKA: Look, it's very, very simple. They have no policies, they have no argument, all they have is intimidation. And we will not let them get away with it.

HANNITY: All right, thank you all. Thanks for taking a break from that event. Pam, we're sorry what you went through.

When we come back, we're going to have more on Kanye's meeting with the president today. Kristin Fisher has a full report. Candace Owens is with us as she is with Kanye in our nation's capital. And a phenomenal candidate running for Senate, in Michigan, you're going to love this guy, John James, also coming up, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Joining us with the latest on the meeting between President Trump and Kanye West, Fox News correspondent in Washington tonight, Kristin Fisher. Kristin?

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: You know, Sean, it isn't easy to upstage President Trump. But Kanye West stole the show today in the Oval Office. The meeting was supposed to be about prison reform and it kind of was. But Kanye turned it into a 10-minute-long stream of consciousness about jobs, race, guns, and why he loves his MAGA hat.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KANYE WEST, RAPPER: They try to scare me, to not wear this hat. My own friends. But this hat, it gives me, it gives me power in a way. It was something about, when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: Superman. He also took on his critics back home in Hollywood. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WEST: What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on, and what I need the liberals to improve on, if he don't look good, we don't look good. This is our president, he has to be the freshest to fly his, to fly his planes, the best factories, and we have to make our core be empowered.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: So you can see the entire White House press pool was crammed into the Oval Office to capture this spectacle. And at one point Kanye was asked the question about gun violence. And the Second Amendment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WEST: The problem is illegal guns. Illegal guns is the problem. Not legal guns. We have the right to bear arms.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: And he also has the right to show the world the pass code to his iPhone, which he did inadvertently. It was 000000. Sean, please tell me that you have a better pass code than Kanye.

HANNITY: Well, I have a better pass code, it changes every other day, I don't even have the same phone one week to the next.

FISHER: Well, that's good. Very secure.

HANNITY: For those that don't know, Kristin Fisher's parents were both astronauts. And I got to meet her dad. That is the coolest thing in the world.

(CROSSTALK)

FISHER: Are you going to bring this up every night?

HANNITY: Well that--

FISHER: It is -- it is one of the coolest things. And that big Russian Soyuz emergency landing today was just, I have to say, incredible to watch. What those astronauts and cosmonauts and the entire NASA team was able to do.

HANNITY: So anybody that gets in a rocket and wants to go up in space has a lot of courage. And I just admire all of them. So I had a chance to meet your dad.

FISHER: I will relay the message, I'm sure they're watching.

HANNITY: My best to both of them. All right. Joining us now with reaction, the GOP U.S. Senate candidate from Michigan, John James is with us. And Turning Point USA communications director, our friend, Candace Owens.

Candace was with Kanye in D.C. earlier today. You actually facilitated a phone call with me and Kanye. And it wasn't -- we actually face timed. What I really liked about it, is all he wants is answers. All he wants is solutions. All he wants is opportunities and that's what impresses me.

I agree with prison reform, I agree with more jobs, I want more made in America, I want a better economy and I want safe neighborhoods. What is there to disagree with here?

CANDACE OWENS, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, TURNING POINT USA: The fact that he likes our president. The fact that he's bringing foreign optimistic message. Let's be clear. The left has become the party of hate and division. Kanye is talking about love and unity and support for our president who is doing a tremendous job.

He's talking about the real numbers that are in, OK. A 400 percent increase in black growth in jobs and starting black businesses. A 400 percent increase. Black unemployment at an all-time low.

President Obama brought an all-time high for welfare for black community. We had President Clinton before him, a Democrat president brought an all- time high for black incarceration. Why is the problem here? Why isn't the black community standing with our president right now?

HANNITY: Did he say he was a billionaire?

OWENS: Yes, actually Fox News reported that how (Inaudible) became a billionaire.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You know, how awesome, and he's talking about jobs that are paying 50, 60, 70,000 a year. You know what, there are people that would love those jobs. Let's get them here.

John James, I had the opportunity to interview you on my radio show. I honestly, I can say this, on radio 30 years, he just took my breath away. Because of your passion. I hope the people of Michigan are getting to know you. I know it's a tough state to run for Senate. I hope the people of Michigan are hearing what I think is a great message to make Michigan great again.

JOHN JAMES, R-SENATORIAL CANDIDATE, MICHIGAN: Look, people in the State of Michigan are very astute. This is a state that not only Donald Trump win but so did Bernie Sanders. People in the State of Michigan are sick and tired of being sick and tired. And when you look at the fact that 98 percent of black people vote in one party that's the reason we don't have a seat at both tables.

I'm an independent thinker who prioritizes God and country in that order. And I will always serve the people of the State of Michigan as well as I serve the United States of America when I deployed to operation Iraqi Freedom.

HANNITY: John, I went through Detroit the last time I was there and I saw one of America's great cities. And it was devastating. It was, I mean, they're selling homes for a dollar, knocking down entire neighborhoods to consolidate because of all the jobs, the manufacturing jobs that moved out.

Now jobs are moving in to areas like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio and Pennsylvania. I think we can revitalize a city like Detroit. Am I dreaming here or rooted in reality?

JAMES: No, look, you're exactly on track. We know that we can revitalize Detroit. But the thing is, until these economic opportunity improvements come to the people in the neighborhoods, our forgotten neighborhoods and our forgotten farms, the areas that have been neglected and failed by Democrat policies, decades in the past, we have marched from Selma to Detroit. We have rioted from Baltimore to Watts. And nothing has changed in 50 years. We need to make sure that we don't just--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But first, the neighborhoods should be safe. Chicago isn't safe. I want -- I'd love for the president to partner with Kanye and come up with answers for the people of Chicago. It is a shooting zone. And it's been happening for years. And nobody is fixing it.

JAMES: We need more solution, we need more leadership and less partisanship.

HANNITY: Yes.

JAMES: You can learn a little bit more about my candidacy on Johnjamesforsenate.com, but I have the experience leading on the battleground and the board room and bringing my leadership experience to solve and make our neighborhoods better, bringing everybody up and making our community safer.

HANNITY: Candace, why are people, that are African-Americans and conservative brutalized by the left?

OWENS: Because they don't want us to be free. Listen, make no mistake the left depends on the black vote. They have to earn more than 85 percent of the black vote to sustain their party. This is why they sew division, this is why they need the themes of racism to stay alive.

But guess what, Sean, the black community is waking up. And that's why Kanye West terrifies them because he's not scared in the same way that I'm not scared. And we are seeing more black conservatives waking up and speaking out against Democrat Party.

HANNITY: I have a Hannity crystal ball. And what I see in my future are amazing futures for both of you, with strong leadership and just dynamic personalities. I wish you both Godspeed in your mission as you move forward. And I mean that. Thank you both.

When we come back, Congressman Mark Meadows says Rod Rosenstein needs to go under oath, owes we, the people, answers. He'll join us with Sara Carter, John Solomon breaking news on the deep state, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: In an interview with Fox & Friends earlier today, President Trump said he gets along with Rod Rosenstein, gave credit to Mark Meadows and others for exposing what is happening with the Russia witch hunt. Take a look.

(BEGIN VOICE CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I actually get along well with Rod. We have a witch hunt going on, which is disgraceful. And I have to tell you, I'll take these Republican guys with Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan and Gaetz and Gibbs and all of them, I hate to mention a few names because there's so many of them. I want to give every one of them credit.

These are tough, smart guys. They know there was no collusion. It turned out with Russia. There was collusion but it was with Hillary Clinton, the DNC.

These Republican folks, I think, they're becoming folk heroes. These are great, great people. And they want to get to the bottom of it.

(END VOICE CLIP)

HANNITY: I agree with that, the Freedom Caucus, they stand by their promises, they fight. Congressman Mark Meadows joins us right now. Fox News investigative reporter, Sara Carter, The Hill's, John Solomon.

Congressman, we now have Rod Rosenstein, let's see, he recommended firing Comey, he signed the last FISA warrant, the third renewal application, and this is a guy that appointed Mueller. Now we have three people saying that he seriously was talking about wearing a wire to invoke the 25th Amendment. McCabe said it, well, actually four. McCabe said it, Lisa Page said it, let me think of the other ones, one other person said it.

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: Jim Baker?

HANNITY: Jim Baker. That's it.

MEADOWS: Yes. I tell you, the reporters that you have on, I'm with two great reporters that have done tremendous work on this front. But I think probably the biggest part is the president, is exactly right. There is no collusion. He knows it. I know it. Even the Democrats know it.

And it's about time that Bob Mueller, he must finish the investigation. It's time to call it quits. What we're starting to find out are the wheels are coming off. Glen Simpson, Fusion GPS Glen Simpson refused to come before Congress, I talk to Chairman Gowdy this evening, the only option we have now is to hold him in contempt of Congress.

HANNITY: Why isn't that happening? Where are the 302s that the president was going to release? Where are the FISA warrants that he was going to release?

MEADOWS: Well, we've got to get those out. Transparency is good medicine, Sean, as you know I've been advocating for that, the president has been advocating. But he wants to be cautious. And I applaud that. You know, he's getting accused left and right of interfering in this investigation and yet, why I--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Interfering?

MEADOWS: Yes.

HANNITY: They're obstructing congressional investigation, that's your constitutional role which, to your credit you're doing. Sara Carter?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER: I couldn't agree more with you, Sean, on this. I mean, look, we have Rod Rosenstein, obviously a lot of information has come out, in the last few weeks. We know that James Baker, the former general counsel of the FBI came forward and said, look, we took seriously what he said. He wanted to invoke the 25. We now know that there were two--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Wear a wire.

CARTER: That's right. And secretly record the president of the United States. Beyond that we also know that there were two other people, apparently speaking with Rod Rosenstein. I give the president credit for this, Sean.

The president is a great chess player. I think he's making his move now. I think that the president came out, he's been talking to Rod Rosenstein, we don't know what happened on that flight, we don't know exactly what they spoke about during those 30 minutes. But the president is looking and watching.

And I absolutely believe there were other people inside this administration that were with Rod Rosenstein on this.

HANNITY: Wow.

CARTER: It's going on come out. I don't think it's going to come out next week. But I think eventually the president will make that public if he's smart. And then he'll get rid of Rod Rosenstein, he'll get rid of Jeff Sessions, he'll put other people in place. This is what I'm hearing behind the scenes.

HANNITY: He needs to.

CARTER: This is I believe will happen.

HANNITY: All right. So Lisa Page, John Solomon, says for nine months they had no evidence of Russia collusion.

JOHN SOLOMON, VICE PRESIDENT, THE HILL: That's right.

HANNITY: Just before the appointment of Rod Rosenstein, to Mueller. And then of course, even Peter Strzok said there's no there there. Now I think with their media leak strategy that we have been able to unveil and report, along with the insurance policy comment, they leaked the information to different news sources, it all goes back to the Clinton phony Russian dossier, they leak it all over the place to create an atmosphere that, there's must so much happened, this really happened when just the opposite is true.

The only Russian interference came from Hillary paying for Russian lies that were disseminated to the American people and used as a fraud on a FISA warrant court four times.

SOLOMON: Yes. Listen, there is a lot of Harry Houdini going on in May of 2017 at the Justice Department. They knew they didn't have a case, and instead they tried to create the aura in the public media that there was a case and it was obstructed by the president.

And I think when we look back in the history we're going to see a lot. I was thinking today because of the work of Congressman Meadows, Congressman Jordan, those who have been digging, we now know, I think two years ago of this month Glen Simpson and Christopher Steele were out peddling their story to the media trying to get it out before the election currently showing their political covers.

Two years later, Glenn Simpson can't even come anymore and testify to Congress because he has to invoke his right against self- incrimination. How far has this investigation turned--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Wow, good point.

SOLOMON: -- from collusion a Russia to collusion with the Democratic Party and the FBI. And it's because of people like Congressman Meadows and Congressman Jordan that back the trend--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And you and Sara and Greg and others, you guys deserve credit. So what did I call this year? The year of the boomerang. Quickly question all of you. Will we get the declassified unredacted materials? Mark Meadows?

MEADOWS: Yes, I think we will get them. Hopefully some sooner than later.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Before the election.

MEADOWS: Before the election. Hopefully small group of them before the election. And we need to have them.

HANNITY: Sara?

CARTER: Yes, absolutely, we need the dossier, we also need the gang of eight packet which will expose the exculpatory evidence--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And the 302s.

CARTER: And the 302s.

HANNITY: John, will we get them? Real quick.

SOLOMON: Absolutely. No doubt about it.

HANNITY: Before the election?

SOLOMON: I think some of it is going to be, a lot of it will be after the election I fear.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you all for what you're doing. Kid Rock at the White House today had a perfect response to a reporter, straight next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Kid Rock he was also at the White House today where he had a few words for reporters who has a pretty dumb questions for him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Should Trump fire Jeff Sessions?

KID ROCK, SINGER-SONGWRITER: He should fire you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Just perfect. That's like the way the press deserves to be treated because they're fake news.

All right. We will always be fair and balanced. We're not the destroy-Trump media. As of tomorrow night, 25 days till Election Day. Let not your heart be troubled. There she is, Laura Ingraham is next. Big show tonight.



Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.