Can Mexico and the US cooperate to stop migrant caravans?

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right, I'm Laura Ingraham and this is the "The Ingraham Angle" from a menacing Washington tonight. We are now less a week away from the crucial midterm elections and in moments, I'll lay out why it's so vital to choose treats over tricks at the ballot box.

And after Don Lemon said white men represent the country biggest terror threat, CNN is all mum, no comment. We are going to explain why. Plus, what happens when the former head of ICE and the current asking Mexican ambassador to the U.S. share a set with me tonight? A blunt conversation about the caravan is ahead.

And Raymond arroyo is here with a Halloween treat. Who did the voters think is the scariest politician in Washington? A special "Seen and Unseen" ahead. And what happened to all that money?

Justice Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford raised through her GoFund me efforts about a million bucks. And THE INGRAHAM ANGLE deep dive, and I hate that phrase, tonight. But first, Democrat tricks versus Trump treats, that's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Democrats are putting all their candy in a new basket of candidates this Halloween and the result for Americans can be downright nauseating. Here is Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum on the trick he has in store for Florida voters.

CRAIG MELVIN, NBC NEWS HOST: But you do want to raise taxes on businesses.

ANDREW GILLUM, DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE, FLORIDA: Correct, I believe that businesses ought to pay their fair share.

MELVIN: You do want Medicare for all for all.

GILLUM: I do believe that health care ought to be a right and not a privilege.

MELVIN: So you would acknowledge that you are perhaps more progressive than --

GILLUM: Oh, well, progressive I wouldn't deny any day of the week.

INGRAHAM: Everything is free, no one has to pay anything. Now, I can't imagine that this is what Florida voters really want. Higher taxes, more spending, and more regulations that will end up choking their states' now thriving economy. And then there's another charismatic leftist, Stacey Abrams, running for governor of Georgia. Now, she has a positively spooky view of basic economics.

STACEY ABRAMS, DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE, GEORGIA: And I am sick and tired of hearing about the free market being the solution to this problem because I've never seen a free market write a prescription in rural Georgia.

INGRAHAM: Yes, let's have state price controls, that always work well for the United States or any country. Why waste time with capitalism and socialist redistribution seems, you know, like so much more fair? Well Abrams is currently running neck and neck with Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

And now she's trying to connect with regular folks by bringing in megastar power. Oprah is coming into town and she's hoping to be the queen maker in Georgia, and comedian Will Ferrell is going door to door to canvas for Abrams hoping that you think he's a real anchorman who knows something about politics.

Former President Barack Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders are also expected in Georgia next week. And meanwhile, President Barack Obama heads down to Florida on Friday -- totally unfazed by the new revelations that his guy Andrew Gillum was again shown to be corrupt. Of course, what he did? Well, he used taxpayer funds from his mayoral office to take a private plane to meet with his donors to his gubernatorial run. When confronted on his corruption, Gillum runs to race.

GILLUM: I don't take free trips from anybody. I'm a hardworking person. I know that may not fit your description of what you think people like me do, but I work hard for everything that I've gotten in my life and I don't need anybody handing anything for free.

INGRAHAM: Now, that subtext wasn't too hard to read. His frequent trick of course is used to deflect questions about his own Tallahassee sleaze by claiming that his opponent, Republican Ron DeSantis is just a blatant racist.

GILLUM: I do think that Mr. DeSantis is probably given too much harbor to racists and a xenophobe's and anti-Semites. He has spoken at conferences with them. He authored a book justifying slavery.

INGRAHAM: OK, now that is just a bald-faced lie. Ron DeSantis wrote a book justifying racism and slavery? It's a wonder he was ever elected to the House of Representatives. Well, we pulled to the book, it's called "Dreams from our Founding Fathers" and in it, DeSantis recounts how Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin lamented the "notorious compromises" that were made to tolerate slavery so the constitution could actually pass, they could form a government.

And here's the quotation, "For anti-slavery delegates like Hamilton and Franklin, abolition of slavery would be a moot point if a failure to erect a functioning government snuffed out the ideals of the American Revolution in their infancy; then the future of all Americans, the free as well as the slave, would eventually be as serfs to a despotic government."

The recitation of historical fact is not racist, nor is it justifying slavery. And either Andrew Gillum is just really not all that smart, or he's purposefully lying about something this awful and horrible. It's defamatory and it should not be tolerated or rewarded by the voters of Florida.

But of course racism seems to be one of the most potent forces that the Democrats have in their trick bag this midterm season. Everywhere you turn, the refrain is the same.

EDDIE GLAUDE, CHAIR, CENTER FOR AFRICAN-AMERICAN STUDIES: What I did wrong in 2016, is I overestimated white people. I didn't think white people would put him in office. So here he is running around the country, appealing to our darker angels, appealing to our hatreds and fears. And I'm supposed to believe that Delaware County and Ohio is not going to vote for him? That the suburbs in Pennsylvania aren't going to vote for him?

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: If the evidence is there, what do you want me to do? Lie about it? I'm a journalist. I have to give the facts and the truth. The truth and the evidence points to him being a racist. He is a racist.

INGRAHAM: This is race baiting taken to a new low, if it's even possible to go any lower. Rather than mount credible arguments in the face of Trump's success, it's easier to tar him and all Republicans who ever supported him as racists or just members of the third Reich. They are completely race obsessed on the left. Here's Indiana's Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly who recently attempted to brag about some of his employees, or at least about their ethnicity.

SEN. JOE DONNELLY (D), INDIANA: Our state director is Indian-American, but he does an amazing job. Our director of all constituent services, she's African-American, but she does and even more incredible job than you could ever imagine.

INGRAHAM: I don't know what that is (inaudible). And at a moment when the country is focused on immigration and securing the border, Texas Democratic superstar Beto Robert Francis O'Rourke dropped this treat on MSNBC's Chris Matthews. He slipped it in his view of the border while talking about how he met his wife.

BETO O'ROURKE, DEMOCRATIC SENATORIAL NOMINEE, TEXAS: We met on a blind date in El Paso before Tinder, and took her over the bridge, to Ciudad Juarez, her sister city, had a margarita at the Kentucky Club, and we just really hit it off. And I told that story to folks to kind of remind them of the bi-national nature of the U.S.-Mexico border.

INGRAHAM: Somehow, somewhere that passes as really intelligent, the bi- national nature of the border. A border is between two countries, right. So there are two but what does that mean, bi-national nature? There are two distinct nations and a border should be protected, Robert.

But now compare all of those Democratic tricks, the tax hikes, the empty racism charges, the vision of an open border, abolishing ICE, all that stuff, to Trump's treats. Now, under this president, this news came out today, wages and salaries rose 3.1 percent in the third quarter, the biggest increase in a decade.

The GDP expanded by 3.5 percent annual rate ahead of the 3.4 percent expectation. African-American and Hispanic unemployment are at historic lows. And the president is taking real steps like sending 5,000 troops to the border to protect our sovereignty. And your bottom line, your wallet.

You will know the Democrats don't really offer any cogent argument or response, alternative to the Trump record because they expect to win via a sustained campaign of anti-Trump anger and race baiting. But like old Halloween candy, none of that is going to satisfy or sustain the country and it'll just give you a really bad aftertaste in your mouth. It's kind of bitter. And that's THE ANGLE.

All right, joining me now to discuss on this Halloween, Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, Scott Bolden, Democratic attorney and Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union. Matt, let's start with you. What will happen to the Democratic Party if they can't win this midterm cycle?

They are moving further to the left it seems like every day and every day there is something, in my view, more unconscionable said about racism, like that comment that was made by Gillum about Ron DeSantis' book.

MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIRMAN, AMERICAN CONERVATIVE UNION: Which is just history. So look, here's what I fear, is that there will not be a blue wave. You can't have a blue wave when the Republicans pick up Senate seats and I think it's almost impossible for them not to pick up Senate seats.

They are certainly not going to lose the majority so, there's no wave. The question is do the Democrats get back the House? Well I fear -- I hope for the country's sake the Republicans hold on to the House, which is by the way, very much in play.

But what happens if these Democrats who have been told that there is this huge wave coming by almost everybody in the media and what if doesn't really happen. I fear that the people who follow these hateful rhetoric, they are going to come unglued, but I don't think that's so great for the country.

INGRAHAM: Scott, Don Lemon on CNN, he used to come on my radio show every now and then. I always liked Don Lemon. I feel like people go on these other networks, I'm sorry, and I know people will say don't say you like Don Lemon, but he was like -- reasonable we disagreed on stuff but it was like a good conversation.

But to hear him say that the biggest threat to the country are white men the night before last and then CNN comes out today and says we have no comment, were not going to have any comment about that. What if someone said something about black men in any way, shape, or form there and what he said, what's going on out there?

SCOTT BOLDEN, CHAIR, NATIONAL BAR ASSCOCIATON PAC: I certainly don't take matters or threats to my American way or American life.

SCLAPP: I don't know if Don Lemon agrees with you.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLDEN: I know he does agree with me. If you listen to the whole quote, he was doing a comparative. I'm not making any excuses for him, I would never use the language. It was broad brush --

INGRAHAM: No boycotts or anything like that.

BOLDEN: No boycotts or anything, but he was comparing what Democrats believe to be this hype about this Honduran caravan, compared to real threats in America. And what he should have said was that we know that a right wing extremist commit heinous crimes. There have been about 115 in this country and when they do the majority of those 115 have been right wing extremists including last week.

INGRAHAM: At Fort Hood? How was that? How was the Navy barracks up here? About the recruiting station in Little Rock.

BOLDEN: Well, I'm talking about the -- let me finish. The 115 acts, the majority of them were committed by angry white right wing extremists. And they are usually more deadly. And by the way, that same group kills more police officers on an annual basis. And so what Don was doing, I'm not going to make an excuse, but what Don was doing is doing that comparison.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Our point here is that race seems to be the obsession of the left without concern of the sub-centered issues.

BOLDEN: But it's Trumps obsession too.

INGRAHAM: I don't think so. I think what Trump is saying is the border matters. I want to play something from Donald Trump tonight, getting back on the Democrat superstars and the tricks they have and what they are playing on the voters of their various states. This is what Trump said about Andrew Gillum, let's watch.

TRUMP: Andrew Gillum wants to take a wrecking ball to one of the most successful economies anywhere in the world, the Florida economy with massive tax hikes, crippling regulations, and a socialist health care takeover that would destroy your state. Andrew Gillum wants to throw open your borders to drug dealers, human traffickers, gang members, and criminal aliens.

INGRAHAM: Dan, you're in Florida, how is this playing in the state? Gillum is rated as like the megastar along with Robert Francis O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams?

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: It's not playing well at all, Laura. I live in Martin County, which is basically a 50/50 split. It's R- plus one county, meaning it's almost right down the line balanced. And I can tell you, listen, it was not a scientific sample. I'm not a pollster. I'm not claiming as such.

But I make my way around the county, I get out a lot. I give a lot of speeches and I have not seen Republicans as fired up about defeating a candidate as I have for them about defeating Gillum. It has everything to do with his policies. Now, the left, of course as you point in your opening, wants to make this about race, that's absurd. It's outrageous.

People in Florida move here, Laura, for a very distinct reason. I know you're familiar with Florida. People move here from the northeast to escape the taxes and big government, not to re-elect big taxes and big government in the form of big government Andrew Gillum down here in Florida. I'm going to predict, could be wrong, but I think he loses this race. I think those polls are off.

INGRAHAM: I think all the news that has come out about taking the official money and the plane to the donor meeting and the FBI surveillance and dealing with -- I think all of that is bad. I want to get to something that happened on "The View," Matt, yesterday. This was Abby Huntsman, an interesting interview with Stacey Abrams. Let's watch.

ABBY HUNTSMAN, "THE VIEW" CO-HOST: Do you think that Kemp's efforts, do you think they are racially motivated?

ABRAMS: I don't question his heart, I do question the results, and we know that he has disproportionately purged voters of color, stop voters of color, arrested voters of color, and that's problematic because regardless of his intent, the result is that racial bias has been injected into our system.

INGRAHAM: Well, I guess you could say that about Rahm Emanuel because in Chicago, people of color are also arrested, and in Hartford, Connecticut, people of color -- I mean, that's a (inaudible) trick. She's clever. She's clever. She got a lot of praise for saying I can't question his heart.

SCHLAPP: Right. But he's a terrible guy. By the way, all those things are crimes. You can't keep someone from voting who has legally gone through the process to vote. All that he's talking about and other folks who care about integrity of those voter list is we have to spend money on making sure these lists comport to reality and that the people on those lists are actually eligible to vote.

This is about one man, one vote because if people who aren't eligible to vote do vote, they dilute my vote, they dilute your vote, they dilute everyone's vote. (Inaudible) voter's ineligible.

BOLDEN: This is actually unconstitutional --

SCHLAPP: But they're not ineligible.

BOLDEN: You can't kick somebody off the list if their legally to be on it.

SCHLAPP: Under the law --

BOLDEN: But he does because of this one match -- one name, one match. And so if a person gets married and their last name doesn't match or they have a hyphen with their name, those voters get pulled. Those names get pulled.

SHCLAPP: Then the list gets muddied and you don't know who is supposed to vote.

INGRAHAM: Well, guys, you can't board a plane -- you can't board an international flight if your passport is different from other primary identifications.

BOLDEN: We're not talking about flying to another country.

INGRAHAM: Now, Bolden, both of them are basic -- it's more of -- it applies across the board.

BOLDEN: It could be provisional ballots, let them vote.

INGRAHAM: Well, I think it's also very insulting to say or imply that minorities are unable to follow rules of voter registration which I always wondered, how do people make that point, like, that people don't have identification on them. I don't get that.

BOLDEN: The name match could be from five years ago if they had been married or not married. It doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

INGRAHAM: Then change the law. Then Georgia should change the law.

SCHLAPP: You know how this works. To get in this building tonight I had to give them an I.D. that (inaudible) to be right, it's the way it is.

INGRAHAM: All right, I want to play for Dan a moment from Bill Nelson, he's obviously running for re-election in Florida, very important Senate race against Rick Scott, the current governor. And this is what he said about the atmosphere in the United States.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So Trumps America is basically on the verge of having a million people hacked to death with machetes. Only time I've seen that is when we had concerns about terrorists coming into the United States but Dan, take it away.

BONGINO: You know, Laura, I spent some time in Kigali, Rwanda, that's and that's a pretty disgusting horrifying charge. From a guy in Bill Nelson, who really nobody in Florida knows who he is. When you go around and ask about the Bill Nelson, they go, oh, that old senator from Nebraska?

No, no, the guy here in Florida. We have a senator named Bill Nelson? Nobody knows it. No, I'm not kidding. Nobody knows him. Matt, come on, Matt. Tell me I'm lying here.

SCHLAP: That was Ben Nelson.

BONGINO: They have no (inaudible). That's what they say. They go, wasn't it the guy with the corn husker kickback on Obamacare?

BOLDEN: He's an elected senator. What do you mean no one knows him.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: He gets elected because he runs under the Democrat line. Nobody has -- but the point is, that is an absurd absolutely outrageous comparison. Laura, if Trump is some kind of a fascist, he is most assuredly the worst fascist in human history trying to shrink government, decrease the power of government, give you back your own money, school choice, give you back your own health care. The whole idea of a fascist is to empower government, not to dis-empower it. This is just idiotic nonsense.

INGRAHAM: All right. I give all of you treats tonight. All of you treats, no tricks for you because you were all good. All right, up next a rare joint interview, live here in the studio, the former head of ICE and the current Mexican ambassador to the U.S. They sit down with me live to seek out solutions for stopping these multiple caravans heading our way. And who's behind them. You don't want to miss this

GERONIMO GUITIERREZ, MEXICAN AMBASSADOR TO THE U.S: We have been trying to avoid, at all costs violence in the border. Unfortunately, some of the people in the caravan have been violent against authority, even though they have offered the possibility of entering and compliance with immigration law and refugee status.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The Mexican ambassador to the United States saying what many of us fear is actually happening in this caravan moving closer to our southern border. In fact, border officials say the majority of the migrants are single adult men, only about a third of them are family units.

Joining me now, and a truly unique interview together, Mexican ambassador to the U.S. Geronimo Gutierrez and former acting ICE director, Tom Homan who is now a Fox News contributor. Now, let's start with you Mr. Ambassador, tell us about some of the violence inflicted on your police just over the last four or five days.

GUITERREZ: The truth Laura is that the vast majority of these people are just looking for a better opportunity, but it's also true that they have had violent conducts with our police. That is why we have police presence in our southern border, the Mexican government has offered them refugee status, this is very important.

A big number of them, over 2,000 have accepted that status and we continue to work to achieve making sure that there is a social safety but that the law is uphold.

INGRAHAM: So, when they pushed through that barrier at the Suchiate bridge, am I getting that right?

GUTIERREZ: Suchiate, yes.

INGRAHAM: Suchiate Bridge -- when they pushed through, and them they crossed that river, they were supposed to stop, they didn't. Right? Is that a violation of Mexican law?

GUTIERREZ: What we have made very clear to everybody is that anybody that comes into Mexico must do so legally in compliance with immigration

INGRAHAM: Is that legal, what we're seeing on the videos?

GUTIERREZ: No, but the fact is that, and you can understand from a moral point of view, we have to, you know, look after the safety of the children and the women that are out there.

INGRAHAM: The Guatemalan minister yesterday, the minister of security yesterday told us that the women and the children in some cases are being used as shields as they were in Guatemala, put them up front so any pushback would appear to be heartless, horrible, callous, terrible, is that happening?

GUTIERREZ: We have precise protocols. Our police is well-trained and we have human rights agencies there and NGOs, you know, taking a look at everything that is going on there.

INGRAHAM: Tom, the NGO's in my view, however, are part of the problem.

THOMAS HOMAN, FORMER ACTING ICE DIRECTOR: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Pueblo Sin Fronteras. Pueblo Sin Fronteras is a group that helped organize the caravan last spring, and they are coaching a lot of these migrants on the ground especially in mexico and they are insisting the caravan moving up north, correct?

HOMAN: Absolutely. They've done it in the last caravan. They're doing it in this caravan.

INGRAHAM: And what does the United States at this point do? You worked in Mexico before when you were acting ICE director. We have a better relationship with Mexico I think now than we've had in quite a long time, we are actually trying to cooperate and get things done.

HOMAN: Actually, when I was ICE director I have a good relationship with the ambassador and still do. We worked on a lot of good things together. Mexico has helped in many ways. The last couple years they have a arrested a lot of central Americans on their southern border, people that would have made it to the United States.

So, they assist us in that manner. And as the ambassador just said, they have taken a couple of thousand that applied for asylum in Mexico, which again, good that is not going to make it here.

INGRAHAM: Most don't want to come -- stay in Mexico, correct.

HOMAN: Right. Correct.

INGRAHAM: Most want to come to the United States. They've said that on camera multiple times. And Mexico is a great place but that's not the safe harbor they want for the most part, correct, Mr. Ambassador?

GUTIERREZ: Well, it's true that many of them want to reach the United States, and I guess many people would understand why. Some of them have family members. The most important thing again is that we have offered them a very good opportunity to stay in Mexico, President Pena Nieto started a new program called "This is Your Home." It offers them services, education, health and a work opportunity, and we're --

INGRAHAM: You guys have a lot of extra cash floating around. If you're going to take all these people in, isn't Mexico kind of have a lot of --

GUTIERREZ: No, it's the right thing to do.

INGRAHAM: So they could qualify as refugees under Mexican law because they are leaving for a better job, most of them are just leaving for a better job. And, you know, it's violent, but it's violent in Mexico. Mexico has violent problems.

GUTIERREZ: You know, both the United States and Mexico have a shared interest in making sure that whatever migration takes place it's legal, it's safe, it's orderly, and that is not easy to achieve as Tom would say, we don't see eyeball to eyeball --

INGRAHAM: But this is being organized. The idea that this is some organic thing where people are being persecuted for their religion or as part of ethnic cleansing which is like the Rohingya, like what you're seeing there, what you saw in Rwanda (ph). That's not what's happening here.

Tom, this is an organized effort and I want to play something that Mike Pence said this week, about what's going on with these caravans. Let's watch.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT: The truth is these caravans though are being driven by leftist organizations in Central America. They are, and by human traffickers who -- you need to know have no regard for human life.

INGRAHAM: What about that?

HOMAN: He's 100 percent correct. First of all, you are correct that the people that do get to the United States and actually go to court, 80 percent of them are losing their cases because coming here for a better job, better life doesn't qualify for asylum. It has to be persecution based on race, religion, or political preference.

But these human traffickers don't care about -- these are commodity. They're making money by moving these people north. The criminal cartels are involved. The drug cartels are involved so you got to pay a tax working through the plazas. Mexico has been a good partner. There is a couple more things Mexico could do to help us. Me and the ambassador, before I left for work (inaudible) an MOU for (inaudible) to our country.

INGRAHAM: What is that MOU?

HOMAN: A memorandum of understanding, we're talking about a safe third country where people that come to the United States, apply for asylum and wait in Mexico until their hearing, rather than be in the United States and go into society and never show up in court.

I don't know where that's at, you know. Now they got a change in leadership in Mexico but I think if Mexico agreed to a safe third country, that would be a great alternative for the United States. It would be great. I also think Mexico could expand the biometrics.

When they come across people from other countries, we have a bitmap program, they are a part of it. We can expand it so they can take biometrics from these people so we know in advance who's coming and if there are terrorists and bad people, not only do we know, the Mexican government will know.

INGRAHAM: The idea that this is just -- let's go back to this. People call it a migration, like it's a migration, just a natural process. This is an organized effort, and we had the Honduran leftwing politician who was pulled out of the migrant caravan in the first few days of the caravan, he was pulled out and arrested along with two others. There's a sense that Venezuela has its hand in all of this as well. And this is what President Trump said, I think it was today before boarding Marine One about whether he's fearmongering on the caravan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Mr. Ambassador, your reaction to that.

GUTIERREZ: First of all, let me say something. If we are going to look at these comprehensively, we also need to recognize that countries benefit from legal migration. Just a few weeks ago, we had the Central Americans, the United States and Mexico co-convene a conference here. And what was very clear about that conference were three things. Number one, we need to work on development. And we need to make sure that migration is not a forced decision. And we're doing it, the United States and Mexico.

INGRAHAM: It's overwhelming our system, Mr. Ambassador. It's hurting Americans and it's hurting law enforcement. It's hurting us.

GUTIERREZ: It's a good investment. Laura, it's a good investment.

INGRAHAM: What's happening now is not a good investment. Many people are watching this and they don't buy it. But go ahead.

GUTIERREZ: But we need to work on development.

INGRAHAM: Legal immigration is, legal immigration. What we are seeing is an organized hit on the border, it's organized.

GUTIERREZ: But Laura, even if this caravan was not presently, we would still have that challenge, to ensure that from a regional point of view migration is legal, safe, and orderly. And the United States, Mexico, and Central America must work together to achieve it. And it's very sensitive here and that's a clear issue, but the only way that we are going to solve this is, yes, enforcing the laws, obviously, also working on development.

INGRAHAM: Why are these trucks allowed to bring people up from the up to the border? Why are we seeing truck after truck, bus after bus? These NGOs are facilitating this illegality.

GUTIERREZ: Just so you know, in the state of Oaxaca, for example, all transport companies just issued a statement saying they're not going to provide --

INGRAHAM: That's a heck of a lot of trucks. Trucks, buses, really dangerous, kids are being -- there's no seatbelts that I saw. Tom, are we going to have another migrant caravan soon after the second one we have?

HOMAN: First of all, the president is not fearmongering. This is a national security issue, bottom line. Border security is national security. That's why the president is moving as fast he can because we have got to show the other caravans we're taking action.

INGRAHAM: Thank you, both, it's great to have you both with us, as always.

And it's been several news cycles since we revisited the accusations against Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford. Where's all that money she raised? We'll talk about that.

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment. Tonight's edition, Barbra Streisand is going on the road and binge eating something. And just in time for Halloween, who do voters think are the country's scariest politicians? Joining us with answers, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor, "New York Times" bestselling author of the just released paperback, I love this book, "Mother Angelica, Her Grand Silence." It is awesome, Raymond. What is eating at Barbra Streisand?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Trump, and the daily news cycle. And she claims, Laura, that not only that, Trump has forced her to eat. Here's a quote from an interview she gave to "The New York Times" today. She says "I'm just so saddened by this thing happening to our country. It's making me fat. I hear what he said now and I have to go eat pancakes now. And pancakes are very fattening." Laura, she's channeling her age not only at the maple syrup and the stack of pancakes, but into new music. She's released an album called "Walls" which comes out this week. Here's a track, I want to give you a preview, a music video that she has written and directed.

INGRAHAM: Dogs across America, cover your ears with your paws.

ARROYO: A very small sample. Watch.

ARROYO: There is more autotune here than in Ariana Grande album or three.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: I can barely hear Streisand through all the autotune. Anyway, look, this is angry music, it's divisive, political music.

INGRAHAM: It's just bad music.

ARROYO: It's not why people come to Barbra Streisand. So now she is saying this. Heed this. listen closely. She told the "New York Times" "I've been thinking about, do I want to move to Canada? I don't know." I thought about this, if she's going to Canada, perhaps there's a way to quickly get up to Vancouver, let's say. She's already in the carpool karaoke with James Corden, so go all the way.

INGRAHAM: Let me just say about that, she has her own backing vocals underneath. Come on, she couldn't hit that note of her life depended on it.

ARROYO: At least she'll have someone she likes to listen to on her way up to Vancouver, herself. Remember Chelsea Handler, Snoop Dogg, Lena Dunham, they all promised to leave the country if Trump won. They are still here.

INGRAHAM: Alec Baldwin.

ARROYO: But they're still here. And she'll be here, too.

INGRAHAM: Why don't they go to Mexico?

ARROYO: We've got to go to Kanye West. There's another celebrity, Laura, in the glare of politics. Kanye, can you believe this, it's only been three weeks since he sat in the Oval Office with the president. He's now pulling away from politics. He wrote on Twitter "My eyes are now wide open and I realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in."

INGRAHAM: My sneakers aren't selling.

ARROYO: "I'm distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative." Laura, the focus of his wrath here seems to be Candace Owens.

INGRAHAM: You buy that?

ARROYO: I kind of do. The Blexit thing, the black exit which she was promoted, she claimed that Kanye design the t-shirt that she's selling. It turns out he didn't. She tried to correct that. He then said I don't want to be associated with this anymore and he pulled away. So that's that.

INGRAHAM: I don't buy it. What did we say at the time?

ARROYO: We said at the time he was probably promoting an album and to be very careful of this. We don't have time to play our best of.

But just in time for Halloween, Laura, I asked the question, went on the road and asked voters, who do you consider the most scary political figure in the country. Their answers might surprise you. Watch.

INGRAHAM: I love the guy in the ski hat.

ARROYO: So Trump ended up being the scariest of all because he can repel all the other frightening characters. So they said.

INGRAHAM: Back to Kanye, you said --

ARROYO: Do you want to play it?

INGRAHAM: Do we have time? Please, please?

ARROYO: They don't have time. They're telling us we've don't have time. Anyway, we did say, both of us.

INGRAHAM: Beware.

ARROYO: And Kanye's learning the lesson that Barbra Streisand I think will learn. Keep to what you do. Entertainment us. Keep the politics out. If you don't you're going to suffer Kanye's last album, only sold 60,000 copies. He has got a new one dropping in November and he wants that one to sell. That's what explains this.

INGRAHAM: Ben Affleck did really well after he worked with Hillary. Didn't he have a big --

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Anyway, thanks, Raymond. See you later for our first anniversary, unending celebration, apparently it just never stops.

ARROYO: It goes on.

INGRAHAM: Don't miss that. But next, remember all the pundits and politicians who told us that Christine Ford had nothing to gain by coming forward to accuse Justice Kavanaugh of sexual assault? That's not the whole story. Joe diGenova and Harmeet Dhillon are here next to break it all down.

INGRAHAM: Oh, really? Well, it seems that she did have something to gain. According to the GoFundMe account set up, all those on her behalf, she raised nearly $1 million in donations, and at least one report said she has received several book offers to boot.

Joining me to discuss all this, former U.S. attorney Joe diGenova, attorney Harmeet Dhillon. Harmeet, I want to start with you. Justice Kavanaugh has declined the money raised on his behalf and it's going to charity. Is it incumbent on Ford to do the same?

HARMEET DHILLON, ATTORNEY: She raised the funds, or the funds were raised on her behalf allegedly for security, travel, and associated expenses related to her legal appearance. And so I think in terms of the premise on which she raised the money, certainly she has raised a heck of a lot more money than what was needed for these causes. So it would be the right thing to do. But what is weird about it is she is actually continuing to raise the money weeks after the hearing. She's put out statements on GoFundMe that she still has expenses, she still needs more money. So it is getting a taint of pure commercialism here and not for the purposes that it was orginally intended. So I think it's inappropriate.

INGRAHAM: Joe, I want to go to you. We got a statement tonight from her counsel saying the following, "These funds have been used exclusively for necessary costs of physical security and housing occasioned by coming forward about her sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh," which I don't believe. "Justice Kavanaugh ascended to the Supreme Court but threats to Dr. Ford continue. All unused funds will be donated to organizations that support trauma survivors." Your reaction, Joe. Do you buy any of that?

JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: No, I do not. Dr. Ford -- and I use the word "doctor" advisedly -- has converted her testimony into money. She has monetized this outrageous, phony performance that she did before the Senate Judiciary Committee into money. She didn't want to come forward, everyone says. By golly, isn't it amazing how everything about her just became public so she had to come forward?

Whatever her lawyer says is irrelevant at this point. This is no longer the silly nonsense that lawyers like that like to pretend when something is over. This was an ugly abuse of power by the Democrats with the assistance of Ford and her lawyers, Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich. The money that is being made now is dirty money, it's filthy money, it's just like drug money, it's awful. What they did to the senatorial confirmation process is inexcusable. Shame on her, shame on her lawyers, and, by the way, I didn't believe a single word of her testimony.

INGRAHAM: I didn't believe it either. And Harmeet, when you think about other people who raise these outrageous claims that were unsubstantiated, no corroboration contemporaneous or really otherwise, Avenatti is having to now endure a Congressional to federal investigation on what he did. But I still say that Feinstein and her whole office should be investigated for that initial leak that put this whole country and Kavanaugh through all this. The idea that they can skate on that, I just think that's not the kind of senatorial courtesy I think the American public deserves of this process deserves. Harmett?

DHILLON: I completely agree with you, Laura. The senators in question have absolutely made a mockery of this process and casually drive by destroying of people's lives without any consequences. And it has been going on for a while. And when you couple this particular episode with the fact that around the election, major Democratic donors were offering $750,000 and up to people to accuse Donald Trump of gross crimes, you had to completely disregard. There is no barriers for these people, there's no boundaries, there's no decorum, and it's a complete abuse of the process. And so I think Joe is right on point. It's drug money, it's dirty money, it's a perversion of our process.

INGRAHAM: Joe, really quick, Mueller, the allegations that Republican operative, this Jack Burkman, people never heard of him, that he was trying to get someone to accuse Mueller of something. What is there?

DIGENOVA: I have no idea. And I think the notion that Bob Mueller is asking for an investigation of some unknown fantasy people making allegations about him is nonsensical. But it's part and parcel of the embarrassment that the Mueller operation has become. And we have one person to thank for it, Rod Rosenstein, perhaps the most embarrassing deputy attorney general in the history of our country.

INGRAHAM: President Trump seems to have a better relationship with Rod right now. I asked him about that the other night.

DIGENOVA: Yes. The president is trolling Tod, that's what that's all about.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Joe, Harmeet, thanks so much, happy Halloween.

We're celebrating another day, why not, one-year anniversary of The Angle. And up next, some of our best moments and the heights. What does that mean? And the falls, stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: You don't want to miss this. Without further ado, here are more of our favorite moments from year one of "The Ingraham Angle."

