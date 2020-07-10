Brit Hume says Joe Biden's agenda takes the Democratic Party farther to the left than it's ever been

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," July 9, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Usually by this point in a presidential cycle, we've got a pretty good idea what the candidates believe and you think that would be especially true this year.

Joe Biden has been in politics for more than half a century. This is his third run for President.

Since 1969, the year of the moon landing, Joe Biden has been yammering in public virtually without stopping until this year.

This year, the famously chatty Joe Biden has said almost nothing. His advisers claim that's because of COVID-19, but nobody believes that. Everybody knows why Biden won't appear in public. When he does emerge, things tend to get strange. Biden's words take on a kind of psychedelic quality.

The sentences seem to be connected, yet at the same time, they are strangely disjointed. Newspaper taxis appear on the shore. Rocking horse people eat marshmallow pies. It's mesmerizing to watch, you can almost make out the tangerine trees in the marmalade skies.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We thought in our administration, we should lower the tax in the high 30s to 28 percent, then lower it to 21. I'm going to raise it back up to 28.

It is just not sufficient to build back, we have to build back better. That's what my plan is, to build back better. It is bold.

These aren't somebody else's children. They're all our children. They're the children -- those children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft.

The only entity, the only thing that can tear America apart is America itself. Period.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: What does any of that mean? Honestly, we don't know, but Joe Biden doesn't either. It's all good, man.

This is the candidate who could soon be President of the United States. Don't tell him that, it'll only make him anxious. The people around Biden, by contrast, are not anxious. They are completely in control. They know exactly what they want.

And yesterday, they gave the rest of us a glimpse of what that is. The Biden campaign released a long document outlining its goals. It was written by Eric Holder, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Symone Sanders, among others. These are the people who will run the country if Joe Biden is elected in November.

So what's their plan? Well, in a sentence, they'd like to make the rest of America very much like our biggest cities have become -- squalid, dangerous, chaotic and unhappy. They'd like to do to your neighborhood what they have done to New York City.

The main thing they've done to New York is make it scary. Violent crime is surging dramatically there as we have told you night after night, and one of the main reasons for that is the elimination of cash bail. The city no longer holds the people it arrests. Criminals are in and out of custody immediately. And many of course go on to commit more crimes. It's nuts.

The Biden campaign plans to abolish cash bail everywhere. No bail for any crime nationwide. Think about what that would mean. Americans are fleeing urban areas in huge numbers. Big cities are just too mismanaged. They're too dangerous.

Unless you are very rich or very poor, you're getting out. New York City lost 53,000 people in 2019. They will lose far more than that this year.

Most of these refugees have relocated to the suburbs where they imagine they are safe from the effects of disastrous urban policy. But they're not. Democrats want to abolish the suburbs. They are too clean and nice and therefore by definition, they are racist.

The Biden campaign has highly specific plans on how to do this. It's called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing. It's a HUD regulation. It was written during the Obama administration. Biden's advisers plan to enforce it.

They will cut off critical Federal funds for municipalities unless those municipalities submit to federal control of urban planning. Towns will be ordered to abolish zoning for single family housing because single family homes needless to say, are racist.

Low income federally subsidized apartments will go up in the suburbs. It's a good bet you won't see any of this. You won't see projects being built in Aspen or Martha's Vineyard or anywhere else that Eric Holder vacations, but in your neighborhood, oh yes.

Your kids' schools will change, too. The Biden campaign has vowed to bring back Obama's lunatic Title 9 rules. Colleges have once again ignored due process and the presumption of innocence and instead use kangaroo courts to assess sexual assault allegations on campus. Good luck to your sons.

The country's K through 12 schools meanwhile, effectively will abandon classroom discipline. Schools that suspend students based on their behavior, rather than according to a strict racial quota system will be punished for that. But you will have no choice but to keep your kids enrolled anyway because Biden's campaign pledges to abolish all programs that provide parents vouchers or tax breaks to send their kids somewhere else.

And then the Biden plan gets really ambitious. It would use the Federal Reserve to fix the quote, "racial wage gap." Central bankers will be encouraged to decide if you're being paid too much based on your skin color. It sounds like a great way to unite the country.

One thing the Biden administration won't enforce is immigration law. The plan promises to end workplace immigration raids. That would mean corporations could bring in effectively unlimited amounts of low wage illegal foreign labor. Good luck finding your son a job once he is bounced out of college by those kangaroo courts.

You might think this all sounds too crazy to be real. Politicians, of course make a lot of promises right before elections and Biden would never actually do any of this because Democrats should be worried about losing the next election if they did. These are not popular programs.

But the Biden people have thought this through and their plan answers that question. It solves the problem. It includes citizenship and voting rights for all illegal immigrants currently living in this country. That's at least 22 million people.

That means 22 million brand new voters spread out across 50 states, the vast majority of them will faithfully vote for the Democratic Party. And by the way, that's not even including all the new illegal immigration we will doubtless get with reduced border controls. The Biden campaign also promises a moratorium on deportations.

So there it is, that's the Biden plan. It is not really a blueprint to govern the country. It is a promise to utterly remake the country. And more to the point, never surrender control of it again.

Britt Hume is our senior political analyst here at Fox. He joins us tonight. Brit, thanks so much for coming on. So, if you added 22 million new voters, the overwhelming majority of whom, there's research on this, faithfully vote Democrat. Is it fair to say no Republican could ever win a national election at least for the foreseeable future?

BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: I think that's a reasonable assumption in the foreseeable future and it wouldn't take -- you know, it wouldn't take 22 million. So I'd say the number were half that, 11 million new voters, the overwhelming majority of whom would vote for a Democrat would keep the Democrats in power in the White House for sure for several election cycles, at least.

And it would also mean that around the country that many races that might be closer toss ups or even go Republican would not. So, I think that's a fair assumption of what the consequences of that would be.

I might say, Tucker, that while Biden in his remarks today on the economy, through a few things in the direction of Trump voters he talked about, you know, how much money the government was going to spend to revive and direct the economy.

This agenda that you've laid out here is not the agenda of a man who is trying to reach out beyond his own party for support. This is a man who is simply trying to solidify support within his own party, believing that that's all he needs, and he might be right about that.

But this has taken the Democratic Party farther to the left than it's ever been, as even Bernie Sanders was saying today about this compromise agenda that's been reached with him and AOC, and Rashida Tlaib and others.

So, that is where we are. This is a man who simply thinks that the nomination is all he needs. That he is basically guaranteed the election. He might be right.

CARLSON: If Democrats retake the White House and the Senate and that could absolutely happen and if they abolish the filibuster, and that could happen, too, would there be any way to stop giving citizenship to 22 million or whatever the actual number is of foreign nationals living here illegally?

HUME: Not that I can see -- I mean, there are many other things that would be hard to stop. If they wanted to give statehood to the District of Columbia. There are arguments made by some scholars who say no, no, you need a constitutional amendment to do that.

But Congress does have the power to add states. And now whether that runs into constitutional prohibitions as a matter for judges to decide. But it's something that I think would be attempted, and that, of course, would add two more seats in the Senate which would be guaranteed to be Democratic in perpetuity.

So that would be one more restraint on their agenda that would break down if they got control of both Houses of Congress. It would be quite -- this would be the liberals' wish list put into action. You can guarantee it.

CARLSON: I wonder why -- I wonder if your average Republican voter -- I mean, there's so many things going on right now -- understands that we're headed and who knows where we'll wind up, but at this point, we're headed at very high speed toward effectively a one party state at least again for the foreseeable future. Do people understand that?

HUME: Well, they might. For example, let's think about what happened over the holiday weekend. The President came out and made a speech which as you pointed out, was basically a full throated defense of American history and its heroes. It was in no sense a bigoted speech. It certainly wasn't to honor and glorify Confederates, none of whom was mentioned. It was quite a strong speech and a lot of people thought it was the best speech he'd ever given.

Well, it was grossly mischaracterized in the press. But that's shouldn't be a barrier to do a campaign with as much money as a Trump campaign has to get the word out.

And then then two days later, the President picks a fight with that NASCAR driver instead of pounding home the message that had been handed him basically on a platter by the Democrats' attacks on his speech.

So he has opportunities here. He has chances. The sheer leftward drift of this party and the outright leftism of this agenda would continue to present opportunities if the Trump campaign and Trump himself can capitalize on them. It remains to be seen if he can or will, and he can stop talking about himself long enough to talk about something else and talk about their agenda and his message.

CARLSON: Yes, I mean, there is an awful lot at stake -- an awful lot. And I know people always say that before elections, particularly partisans. People get all inflamed. This is the most important election ever. You've seen a lot of elections, does this seem a significant one to you?

HUME: Tucker, I've been in the habit for many election cycles. I am telling people who ask me how important the election was, I would always say it's the most important election since the last one, and will be the most important one until the next one.

I think this may be a little different here because Trump was elected in an overwhelming response from people who said, I've had enough. I don't want any more of this.

CARLSON: Yes.

HUME: And he's governed as a disrupter, and if this swings back this quickly, it is a little hard for me to see it swing back in the other direction for quite some time. So, I think this is -- this election is different. This is big. No doubt.

CARLSON: I think that's a wise assessment. Brit Hume, thank you so much.

HUME: You bet.

CARLSON: Well, authorities in New York are taking drastic steps to make sure Ghislaine Maxwell's stint in jail ends differently from Jeffrey Epstein's. We will tell you what they're doing. That's a very strange story by the way. I just want to pause a note. There's more going on with the Maxwell arrest than I think we understand at this point. Just want to get that on the record.

Well, Seattle is pushing anti-racism training on city employees that consists of screaming at them for how they were born. Sound anti-racist to you? We will explain just ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Jeffrey Epstein's death -- his convenient death last year kept the rest of us from knowing anything at all really about what he did, who helped him do it and where all the money came from.

Authorities tonight are taking radical steps to make certain that nothing like that happens to his former fixer, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Emily Compagno is a former Federal attorney and host of "Crimes That Changed America" on Fox Nation. We're happy to have her on tonight -- Emily.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, Tucker. As you know, Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged with six Federal crimes, four of which involve transporting minors for illegal sexual activity.

After being booked into Brooklyn's Federal and Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting her bail hearing tomorrow, the Bureau of Prisons has now taken away her bedsheets and given her paper clothes out of fear she may die by suicide.

The Justice Department has implemented additional safety precautions and tasked the BOP with ensuring her safety both from herself and others, including other protocols like assigning her a roommate, consistently monitoring her and making sure she is accompanied behind bars at all times.

A storm of controversy followed Jeffrey Epstein's ruled death by suicide on August 10th of last year while in a different New York City Federal Detention Center and the events leading up to his suspicious death were a quote, "perfect storm of screw ups" according to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, and began weeks before his actual death, involving what authorities called then a failed suicide attempt, failure of suicide watch protocols, failure of inmate count protocols, jail cameras that failed to record, guards that fell asleep on the job.

This admission to the court of the wrong video footage and ultimately, a second autopsy report that contradicted the official declaration of suicide death by hanging.

Recall Epstein's death, too, came less than one day after part of the 2,000 documents containing lurid and shocking testimony from his sex abuse victims was unsealed in a case also against Ghislaine Maxwell.

During Epstein's Federal prosecution, law enforcement discovered a safe at his $77 million mansion that contained thousands of nude photographs and videos of young girls, including minors, all meticulously labeled, which prosecutors at the time described as a lewd trove of devastating evidence against him.

Ghislaine is reportedly also sitting on a secret stash of photographs and videos of illicit sexual activity with minors, and reports are, she has quote, "copies of everything Epstein had."

She has hired the former Federal prosecutor who helped to bring down Sinaloa cartel drug kingpin, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman as her attorney who after that successful prosecution was awarded the true American Hero Award by the Federal Drug Agent Foundation.

Ghislaine faces up to 35 years in Federal prison if convicted.

CARLSON: Interesting. Emily, thanks so much for that report. Appreciate it.

It's a weird story. Why did she come back to this country? She had to have known she'd be arrested. She was living abroad. She's got foreign passports, at least one. Probably more going on here than we know.

So here's a thought experiment for you. Oklahoma City is one of the most conservative metro areas in the United States, Donald Trump won almost 60 percent of the vote there four years ago.

Imagine if the conservatives who presumably run local government in Oklahoma City sent an e-mail to every African-American municipal employee, telling them to report to a special meeting.

Imagine that when those employees arrived again, again, black employees only -- nobody else allowed -- they were informed that the fact they were black was deeply offensive. In fact, it was a kind of crime. And the only way to atone for the sin of their blackness was to apologize for it. Apologize for being born black, and then work to shed all traces of your black identity.

Stop spending so much time around your black friends. Stop repeating things your black parents told you growing up. Start admitting out loud that you hate yourself for having black skin.

Imagine if that actually happened in this country? What would you think of it? We'd be horrified. Obviously. It's completely disgusting.

It is immoral to attack people for how they were born. It's always immoral. And by the way, it's also illegal. The Justice Department would never tolerate something like that. The Civil Rights Division would shut down the program tonight and would bring criminal charges against the people who ran it and you would applaud them as they did that and we would, too.

So with that in mind, consider what is happening right now in one of America's most liberal cities -- Seattle.

Four years ago, Hillary Clinton got 87 percent of the vote in Seattle. There aren't many places more loyal to the Democratic Party. Recently, the City of Seattle summoned its white employees and only its white employees to a meeting and then informed them their skin color is a crime.

The city called this Anti-Racism Training. Events like it are taking place all over the country right now in schools, local governments, corporations, and the military. The City of Seattle named its training session, "Interrupting Internalized Racial Superiority and Whiteness."

Chris Rufo of "City Journal" wanted to know exactly what went on in a meeting like that, so he filed a public records request. Here's what he found.

White employees in Seattle were informed that their so-called white qualities were offensive and unacceptable. Those qualities included perfectionism, objectivity, and individualism. The employees were told to stop exhibiting these characteristics, and instead they were ordered to undertake quote, "the work of undoing your own whiteness."

In order to achieve that, in order to erase the traits they were born with, white employees in Seattle were ordered to give up the following. They were ordered to give up comfort. They were ordered to give up spending time with their family. They were ordered to give up guaranteed physical safety, control over other people and the land, relationships with some other white people, niceties from neighbors and colleagues, and quote, "The certainty of your jobs." Prepare to be unemployed pale employees of Seattle. Your skin color disgusts us.

All of that actually happened in Seattle. Check out Chris Rufo's new piece in "City Journal" if you want more details on it, but again, atrocities like this aren't just happening in Seattle. They're happening everywhere.

Some will almost certainly happen in your kid's school this fall. No one will ask your permission before they do it. They'll just attack your children for how they were born. The people doing the attacking by the way would tell you with a straight face how opposed they are to gay conversion therapy because of course it's immoral to try to change people's intrinsic qualities.

They wouldn't see the irony in that. More likely, they don't care about irony. This isn't about principles. It's about hate, humiliation and power. It is about hurting people. It always is.

Telling people they're inferior because of their skin color was wrong when it happened 60 years ago in Alabama. It was every bit as wrong when it happens today in Seattle or at Yale or Google headquarters or at your kids' elementary school.

Attacking people on the basis of their race is a sin. There is nothing worse for a country. They can try to disguise it with Orwellian terms like anti-racism, but this is the purest kind of race hate. It will destroy America faster than anything else. Don't put up with it. Resist. Speak out. Fight back.

This is totally wrong. Until you stand up, it will continue.

Well, at some point, this country will move past coronavirus. If Joe Biden is elected, it'll be declared cured in one day. Many jobs though have disappeared in the meantime. Could there be opportunities in blue collar work? Mike Rowe has thought more about this than maybe any person in America. He joins us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE ROWE, AMERICAN TELEVISION HOST: Hey world. How's it going? Me? Pretty good. All things considered, I guess. A little cooped up if I'm being honest. In fact, I've been dreaming here of late of a road trip.

So, guess what's happening? See what I did there? It is a road trip.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That's a clip from Mike Rowe's brand new show, "Dirty Jobs: Rowe'D Trip." He's a man we've been thinking a lot about recently, as millions of Americans have lost their jobs, have been furloughed or laid off entirely thanks to the lockdowns.

A child just leaving high school or college right now is entering one of the toughest labor markets in the history of this country. But there is still opportunity out there and if anyone knows about it, it's Mike Rowe and we're happy to have him on right now.

Mike, thanks so much for coming on. So, you are a master of the good news. Tell us the good news.

ROWE: Oh, I'm a glass half full kind of guy for sure. It's a great time to be alive. A little weird, for sure. And we've got some challenges, for sure.

But if you have a skill that's in demand, you are going to be in demand like never before. And I've never been more certain of that than I am right now. My foundation is entering its 13th year. We're giving away a million dollars this month to men and women who want to learn a skill or master a trade.

You know it. I've been pushing this boulder up the hill for a long time. And I'm seeing some things I haven't seen before. A reinvigoration and enthusiasm around the basics of simply learning a skill that's absolutely in demand -- of being essential, in other words.

CARLSON: So, when we've spoken about this before over the years, you have said you've had trouble giving away the money because everyone wanted to work in private equity.

I wonder if the perspective of people is going to change because of what we're going through now?

ROWE: Well, I think it is. You know, I've been talking a lot about $1.5 trillion in student loans on the books and the very real fact that that's a millstone around the necks of hundreds of thousands of kids. People are getting that message, but they're also now seeing -- they're seeing that there is a difference between skills that are in demand and education that is not.

And it's not to say, one is bad and one is good. These are two sides of the same coin. But historically, we've tried to separate those two things. "Dirty Jobs" just got rebooted, because the headlines once again caught up to the underlying themes of that show, and the country is now having a grown up conversation about the definition of a good job.

And so, if I seem prescient, it's only because I've been sitting here in the same place for the last 12 years, and eventually, headlines will catch up with you.

And I'm telling you, right now, like never before, if you're a welder with a work ethic, you'll be among the dozens of people making six figures that my foundation has helped hundreds, in fact. The stories are everywhere.

CARLSON: You're turning out to be vindicated, because you've never taken your eyes off the fundamental question, which is who really is essential? You know, what, what's an ephemeral job? What's an essential job? Someone has to keep the power grid going, for example.

Do you think -- I mean, is there evidence? Are you seeing actual numbers to suggest that people really are reorienting their view of these questions?

ROWE: Well, it's all things are micro/macro. I'm Mike Rowe and the Mike Rowe Foundation. I can tell you that the changes have been demonstrable over the last decade.

I have a sense that that's being echoed in the macroeconomic numbers, but I can't prove it. Most of my evidence is apocryphal. It always has been. But the enthusiasm for the idea of learning a skill that's in demand is real. And I will say, too, with regard to essential, it's been kind of humbling for me because I've always defaulted to people who labor out of sight and out of mind doing things that keep civilized life possible for the rest of us. That's the definition of essential.

We've got 40 million people out of work. We've just deemed them de facto, nonessential. Now that's crazy. Because if you think those people are not essential, well, look at the economy. Look at the trillions of dollars of bailouts.

It's like tugging on a on a string or a piece of yarn on a sweater, right? It bunches up on the other side. Essential and nonessential aren't opposites. They are two sides of the same coin, but I believe we're entering a phase right now where the undeniable truth is going to land squarely on the side of opportunity, as defined by the willingness to learn a skill.

CARLSON: Yes. I think that's exactly right. Let me ask you one last quick question. You've interviewed a countless number of people with essential but low prestige jobs. Are they happy, by and large doing those jobs?

ROWE: Again, cookie cutter advice is tricky, and I hate generalizations. But, yes, there exists in the wide world of work, a band of brothers mentality. And if I could tell you anything that was generally true about my experience on "Dirty Jobs," and I've just seen it again, I'll be seeing it every Tuesday this month. It's that they're having a better time than people think.

This group of people who understand that they are essential, who understand risk in a way that most of us don't, who understand the benefits of showing up early and staying late, and this is going to sound very Horatio Alger, but I'm telling you, Tucker, it's going to come back -- attitude, personal responsibility, delayed gratification, work ethic.

It's not what anybody wants to hear, but it's for sale. And the examples that we've been able to find in my own little foundation that prove those things lead to something that looks a lot like prosperity. They are undeniable. They're everywhere.

CARLSON: You've been right about everything else. I knew you'd make me feel better. Mike Rowe, thank you for that.

ROWE: Standing by to fill the glass up whenever you need it, Tucker.

CARLSON: Amen. We often do. Good to see you.

ROWE: Be well.

CARLSON: Well, Black Lives Matter is effectively a political party and you thought in this country you were allowed to express your opinions about political parties, but in this case, no. If you oppose Black Lives Matter, you could be charged with a hate crime.

After the break, we'll talk to a couple in California who were charged with a hate crime for that. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Harvard University, where you did not go, but many highly impressive people at McKinsey & Company did go, announced this week that classes for its 7,000 undergraduates will be held only online coming this fall.

Of course, that means those classes will be a joke. People don't learn very well online. If you've got kids at home right now trying it, you know that for a fact.

But here's the rub. Harvard also announced it will not be cutting any of its $50,000.00 a year tuition, not by a penny. And according to a writer at Slate.com called Jordan Weissmann, that's fine. Because actually education is not the point of Harvard or any school like Harvard.

Earlier this week, Weissmann wrote this, quote, "The main benefit of an Ivy League education isn't really classes. Schools like Harvard, Stanford, Yale and Princeton serve as four-year networking events and outsourced HR departments for companies in finance, tech and media," end quote.

And actually, that's true. But because it is true, it does raise a couple of other questions. If attending Harvard or Stanford or Yale, whatever Yale gets renamed next year, isn't really about education, then why do these schools get tax free endowments that are larger than the GDP of some African countries?

Why are the loans that people take out to go to these schools guaranteed by taxpayers and non-dischargeable in Bankruptcy Court? Why do these schools get billions of dollars in other benefits from you, if they're just networking and HR opportunities from kids from families that are already rich and well connected?

Those are questions worth considering.

Well, it took months but people who run the country eventually got bored with shaming the rest of us for trying to go outside or earn a living during COVID-19. So now they have a new hobby, praising the mostly peaceful protesters who are destroying our cities, spray painting graffiti everywhere, assaulting their opponents, ripping down statues of George Washington.

Just today Nancy Pelosi explained that statues don't matter.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I don't care much about statues.

QUESTION: But shouldn't that be done by a -- respectfully, should that not be done by a commission or the city council, not a mob in the middle of the night throwing it into the harbor?

PELOSI: People will do what they do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: People do what they do. Try to take down a statue of somebody Nancy Pelosi admires and find out what happens. But these statues, who cares? They're just dead traitors, says one of the dumbest members of the US Senate recently called them.

But there's one kind of expression that people like Nancy Pelosi can't stand and won't stand for. People who say the United States isn't racist, and don't want public spaces filled with leftwing graffiti.

In the town of Martinez, California, activists spray painted Black Lives Matter in the middle of a public street, which they do not own, but they did it anyway.

In response to this, two taxpayers, residents of the town called Nicole Anderson and David Nelson decided to return their streets to normal

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLE ANDERSON, RESIDENT CHARGED WITH HATE CRIME: Keep this [bleep] in [bleep] New York. This is not happening in my town.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Your ancestors are [bleep] colonizers. You're not from [bleep] America. You're a [bleep] colonizer. Your ancestors aren't from here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: [Bleep] your bucket. [Bleep] that [bleep]. You want something, come and get it. Cause you're not [bleep] getting this bucket anymore, dumb [bleep].

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It's not happening in my town, she said to which a lunatic said, it's not your country. It's not your country.

Now to be clear, the people you just saw on tape hurt nobody. They destroyed nothing, and yet they have been charged with a hate crime by the State of California.

Nicole Anderson and David Nelson, join us tonight. We're happy to have them. Thanks so much for coming on.

ANDERSON: Hello. Thank you.

DAVID NELSON, RESIDENT CHARGED WITH HATE CRIME: Thank you.

CARLSON: So tell us if you would -- I think we already know this, but just summarize for us quickly why you did this.

NELSON: Yes, so Tucker, I was on my way home on a bike ride, and I saw what they were going downtown there with the graffiti and I grew up in Martinez. So, it struck a chord with me.

I don't agree with BLM. Don't get me wrong. I have no problem with black people. That's not what this is about. They have a hidden agenda.

So when I saw that, I went home and let Nicole know. And she said, I'm going to go down there and paint over it. And I said, no. She goes, yes, I am. When she has her mind made up, that's what she's going to do. She's going to do so.

We went down there and I went down there just to have her back. And, and then somebody got in my face and just kind of set me off. And I want to be clear that I wish I would have handled it more diplomatically.

But I was angry, and we're sick of this. We're sick of the narrative.

ANDERSON: Yes. I just didn't want them to defund our police. Luckily, we have them. Thank God we have them in these last couple of days.

CARLSON: Yes.

ANDERSON: Yes.

CARLSON: So you're aware and it's your town. I mean, you just said that you're from there. And yes, the people who painted this don't own the street. I presume you pay taxes.

NELSON: Yes.

ANDERSON: Oh, yes.

CARLSON: You're aware that in California, rather in San Francisco, not that far from you, BLM activists ripped down a statue and spray painted "kill whitey" on it, which is obviously a racial attack, an incitement to violence. I don't think anyone was charged with a hate crime. In fact, nobody was. Why do you think you were charged with a quote "hate crime"?

NELSON: Well, it's because we decided to stand against an organization that we don't agree with, and that's the issue that we're facing. If an American can't stand up and voice their opinion, and these were being silenced, it's a cancel culture that we're living in.

And if we don't do something, we need to stand up. Everybody needs to get together and band together and actually take to the streets. I hear a lot of talk. But I don't actually see Americans standing up and doing something about it.

And the reason being is because we're losing jobs when we stand up. You see what happened to Kelly Loeffler. They want her to step down.

So I mean, this is what we're facing here in America. And it's imperative that we do something and do it quick because we're starting to lose ground here.

CARLSON: Yes, well they're trying to make an example out of you. The people who did this, who charged with a hate crime should be impeached because it's completely outrageous.

NELSON: Yes.

CARLSON: But I've wonder about the consequences to you. I mean, there's nothing more shameful than being charged with a hate crime, which is of course why they did it. Are you worried about losing your job?

NELSON: It's up in the air right now as we speak.

ANDERSON: I work for myself.

NELSON: Yes, she works for herself, so she doesn't have to worry about it, but, I guess it's a very --

CARLSON: But you think you could be fired, David, because of this?

NELSON: Yes, I'm actually -- I'm actually on a leave type of thing right now to wait and see what happens.

CARLSON: Man, you've got a lot of brass. This was a brave thing -- this was a brave thing to do. I mean, do you -- are you paying a lawyer to defend you again? I just want to say again, you've been charged with a hate crime for painting over graffiti that wasn't supposed to be there.

NELSON: That's right.

ANDERSON: Yes.

NELSON: This is the double standard and the hypocrisy of the whole thing. It's okay for BLM to go around and burn down the country, terrorize America, actually kill people. They've done more harm than the good here, Tucker. When we stand up and give them a little iota, a taste of their own medicine, this is the extreme measures that are being taken and we can't let it happen.

We need to stand up. We need to get together. All Americans in every city and take to the streets. It's --

ANDERSON: Yes.

CARLSON: Man, I hope someone defends you. Conservatives have spent billions of dollars on these nonprofits in D.C. They vote for the Republican politicians. I hope one of those people, many of them spring to your aid because this is an outrage. So you're very brave. Thank you for coming on tonight.

ANDERSON: Yes.

NELSON: Thank you very much, Tucker. My pleasure.

CARLSON: David and Nicole, thanks.

Well, Kanye West is running for President. You think it may be a joke, but it's not a joke. And by the way, in 2020, anything is possible. So if West is on the ballot this fall, how many votes could he get and what effect would it have on the race? We're thinking about it and we will after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Kanye West says he is running for President, and of course if he wants to win, he will need votes. He's already taking the first step by registering himself to vote.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KANYE WEST, ARTIST: Hey, what's up, everybody. As you see, I'm here at the County Clerk's Office and I wanted to show you how I just registered to vote.

I just want to show everybody how easy it is to vote here. New voter application. My name, my date of birth. Last issue Wyoming driver's license.

There's a lot of people who think they can't vote because they're a convicted felon, but they actually can ask for their rights back.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

WEST: Why do some other states make it so complicated to vote?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, the statutes are set up by legislature.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So that's the start. What happens next? If Kanye West gets in the race in a meaningful way, what effect will that have? Will he take more votes from Biden or from Trump? Could be a relevant question.

Jason Nichols is Professor of African American Studies at the University of Maryland. We're happy to have him on tonight. Professor, thanks for coming on. So, what do you imagine the effect of Kanye West getting in the race will be?

JASON NICHOLS, PROFESSOR OF AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDIES, UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND: Well, first of all, let's make it clear that there's pretty much -- it's pretty much mathematically impossible that he would win. He is already ineligible in about four states, one of them being Texas. So that's impossible.

But I think that he could play spoiler. Now, the question is, to whom? He right could take youth votes away from Biden and he could take some votes away from Trump, based on the fact that he claims that he had COVID-19, and he will highlight the fact that Trump has failed, in many cases or in many ways on the COVID-19 crisis.

So I think he has -- it is a chance that he could take from either pool of voters. I think that one of the things that I think really hurts Trump also is that of course, he is married to Kim Kardashian-West, and the whole Alice Johnson talking point was a big thing for the Trump campaign.

And she kind of steals that away and says no, that was me. That was me that advocated for Alice Johnson. It was me that had to come to your office and talk about Criminal Justice Reform, and then he starts to lose perhaps some of the few black votes that he has, and this is going to be razor -- this is going to be a razor thin election, when we're talking about, you know, last time it was 77,000 votes in Wisconsin. It could be even thinner.

And Kanye West, if he's able to garner that kind of support somewhere, he could spoil it for either one of these. I'm thinking more that he will spoil it for Trump, but it's possible that he could spoil it for Biden as well.

CARLSON: My view is anything that disassociates Trump from so-called Criminal Justice Reform probably help him, at least with me. But Kanye West is also --

NICHOLS: I think there's a minority there.

CARLSON: I don't know that I am, just considering everything that's happening, but we'll see.

But Kanye West is also a self-described Christian. He's been pretty assertive in bringing the Christian message. And I wonder if you could see Christians vote for Kanye West?

NICHOLS: Well, I mean, I think that that's possible. He certainly, you know -- of course, there are lots of Christians who have issues with Joe Biden, based on, you know, perhaps the fact that he is pro-choice.

There are lots of Christians who have issues particularly in the evangelical community that have issues with Trump in the way he behaves and comports himself.

CARLSON: Right.

NICHOLS: So I think that there is a lane for someone like Kanye West to actually slide in and get some Christian votes with his, you know, his gospel albums and some of the messages that he's going to bring forth.

CARLSON: Why is he doing this? Do you know?

NICHOLS: Well, some people say it's to promote his records, to promote himself. I think he's just somebody who thinks big and looks for big challenges.

So I think that that's one of the reasons you know, that Kanye West is going after the presidency. There's nothing bigger.

I think that was the same thing with Donald Trump. Also, people said he couldn't do it. And I think ambitious people when you tell them that they can't do something, that's when they get motivated and they take action. And I think that's what Kanye West is doing.

He's somebody who actually is self-made. He didn't get a $400 million start the way Donald Trump did. He's actually a self-made billionaire. And I think that he thinks he can conquer anything. So he's going to give it a shot.

CARLSON: I would say announcing for President in July of a presidential year is dead. That's it. That's an ambitious program. I mean, you know, I stand unconvinced either way. But we'll see.

Jason Nichols, one of our favorites. Thank you so much.

NICHOLS: Thanks so much.

CARLSON: Great to see you.

We're out of time, amazingly. Remarkable how fast an hour goes. We hope you have a great night, hopefully with the ones you love. We will be back tomorrow, which is Friday.

But in the meantime, we have good news for you. We're going to play a quick quiz game in our remaining 10 seconds. Who do you think is taking over? Who's grabbing the baton? The great Sean Hannity from New York.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.