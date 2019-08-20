Brian Kilmeade's 'phone-a-friend' grilled striped bass and angry clams

It's Day 3 of the 'Fox & Friends' summer grilling contest!

Chris' Striped Bass

Ingredients:

• Sliced pineapple, 1/2 inch or less

• 2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

• Balsamic glaze (to taste)

• Garlic (to taste)

• Nutmeg/cinnamon (to taste)

• 1/2 stick butter

• 1/4 extra virgin olive oil

• 3 cloves garlic, chopped

• 4 scallions, chopped

• 2 shallot, chopped

• 1/2 cup pignoli nuts

• 1/2 cup portobello mushrooms, sliced

• 2-3 tbs capers (to taste)

• 5 striped bass filets (horizontal cut if possible)

• Salt, pepper, garlic powder (to taste)

• 1/4 cup white wine

• 1-2 tsp corn starch

Directions:

1. Place pineapple in dish or ziplock bag with extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, garlic, nutmeg and or cinnamon. Let sit for 10-15 minutes.

2. Grill pineapples on high heat for 5 minutes and flip. Rotate 90 degrees halfway through so you have "crossed grill marks" (essential for presentation purposes). Move to cooler portion of grill.

3. In frying pan on grill or side burner melt 1/2 stick butter with 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil. When hot add chopped garlic, chopped scallions and chopped shallot and enjoy the fragrance. Add a handful of pignoli nuts and sliced portobello mushrooms and 2-3 tablespoons of capers. Allow to simmer on the grill.

5. Add 1/4 cup white wine with 1-2 teaspoons of corn starch to the sauce. Increase heat and stir to reduce and thicken.

3. Put the striped bass filets (I prefer the horizontal cut NOT THE VERTICAL CUT ) in a ziplock bag or dish bathed in extra virgin olive oil, salt , pepper and garlic powder for 15 minutes.

4. Pam the grill and increase the heat. Sear the striped bass for 60-90 seconds each side. Do NOT overcook.

6. Place the seared striped bass on the grilled pineapple and spoon the white wine and caper sauce with sliced portobello mushrooms on top to taste.

7. Bon appetite! I think this is a total home run, elegant and less than 30 minutes. If striped bass not available local fluke, blackfish or Chilean sea bass (which is always available) are suitable replacements. I've cooked it a thousand times never the same way twice and this is the first time I ever wrote it down.



Brad's Angry Clams

Ingredients:

• 4 dozen littleneck clams (I prefer this, but can use other kinds of clams)

• 2 pints of (whole) peeled garlic

• 2 onions, chopped

• 2 large shallots, chopped

• 2 cups fresh parsley

• 1 large lemon, sliced in half

• 1 stick butter

• 1 lb cured butcher bacon (thick cut)

• 1-2 tbs red pepper flakes (to taste)

• 2 8oz bottles Bar Harbor Clam Juice

• 1 cup white wine (can add more to taste)

Directions:

1. Clams go on grill till they open up.

2. Grill bacon, put aside.

3. On stovetop lightly sauté garlic, onions, shallots.

4. Add wine, clam juice, red pepper flakes.

5. Add light squeeze of lemon, stick of butter and stir.

7. As clams open, add to sauce and stir.

8. Sprinkle with parsley to finish.

9. Serve with bacon on the side.

