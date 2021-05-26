'Special Report' All-Star panel on potential gun, police reform

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report," May 25, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PHILONISE FLOYD, GEORGE FLOYD'S BROTHER: My sister called me at 12:00 last

night. She said this is the day that our brother has left the earth. Just

devastating.



REP. ILHAN OMAR, (D-MN): Not only do we need to defund, but we need to

dismantle and start anew.



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: You can use a snappy slogan like

"Defund the police" but you know you lost a big audience the minute you say

it.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I know Republicans have

their own ideas and are engaged in a very productive discussions with

Democrats in the Senate. We need to work together to find a consensus, but

let's get it done next month, by the first anniversary of George Floyd's

death.



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: President Biden calling for reform, police reform legislation by

today. And it didn't happen. All sides are saying they are making progress

in this front. But as you look at violence around the country, look

specifically in Minneapolis, and that is up 113 percent increase in

homicides, 15 percent increase in violent crime year-to-date, $8.8 million

cut from police funding since July of 2020, and nearly 200 officers in

Minneapolis left in the last year alone after the protests and after all of

the fallout.



What about all of this? Let's bring in our panel, Charles Hurt, opinion

editor for "The Washington Times," Harold Ford Jr., former Tennessee

Congressman, CEO of Empowerment and Inclusion Capital, and Ben Domenech,

publisher of "The Federalist." Ben, your thoughts on this day and what

we're seeing around the country, the fallout from all of this.



BEN DOMENECH, PUBLISHER, "THE FEDERALIST": Well, this is an anniversary as

well of another event, which is 60 years ago John F. Kennedy addressing a

joint session of Congress and calling to put a man on the moon and safely

return him within the next decade. That was something that required

American unity. It required to us work together and try to achieve

something that seemed impossible at the time.



I think, unfortunately, when we reflect on this past year, it's a

reflection on how you had a moment of American unity around the George

Floyd incident that could have led to something good, but it didn't.

Instead, it led to more division, it led to riotousness and violence. It

led to the loss of dozens of lives of innocent people, not at the hands of

cops but in these violent protests that played out across the country where

we saw many cities affected by rape, arson, increases of violent crime in

ways that do nothing to credit or to serve the interest of police reform or

pay tribute at all to George Floyd or his tragic death.



This to me is a real missed opportunity, a missed year of a moment in which

we might have seen some progress toward needed reforms of policing in

America. Instead, the media and other entities saw fit to turn this into

one of racial strife. And the siege that we saw of police precincts and the

White House and other areas across the country ultimately led to us today

where there has been no major legislative achievement to try to change

anything in America when it comes to policing.



BAIER: I mentioned the 200 police officers that left the Minneapolis

police force. Steve Dykstra is one of them. He was on this morning. And

then I want to play the former Seattle police chief who also left her job

about media coverage of all of this. Let's play them back to back.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEVE DYKSTRA, FORMER MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICER: We always talk about the

victims of police violence, but there are overwhelmingly more victims of

violent crime, and many of them are minorities, but black and brown bodies

that BLM is always talking about, they are victims of crime. And they need

protection.



Which lives matter? Just the ones affected by police brutality in rare

instances, or is it all those lives, including victims of crime?



CARMEN BEST, FORMER SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF: The destructive behavior, for

whatever reason, I'm not sure if there is a political reason or otherwise,

did not get the level of publicity or media attention. I would read stories

about the peaceful protest, and I would go part of it was peaceful, but I

was standing like 20 feet away from a hail of rocks. I was looking right at

them, held down, see from behind a telephone pole.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Then you read the media and find that they are pretty

much gaslighting you. It never happened.



BEST: No, it was just peaceful protesting. When police do it, it's to

unleash teargas and pepper spray. And it just wasn't true.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Harold, what do you think of all that?



HAROLD FORD JR., FORMER TENNESSEE REPRESENTATIVE: Well, first off, thanks

for having me on. This day is one that we didn't want to have to

acknowledge, a one-year anniversary. I have a little different point of

view than Ben does on this. I think police in our country -- I'm an

advocate for police. I believe that the majority, the overwhelming majority

of police officers are people of high ethics and valor and honor, and I

think it would behoove all those police officers who are not, the ones who

are not, to behave more like the ones who are. I don't need really much

more evidence to know that there are some examples and some egregious

examples of police abuse. And oftentimes it falls at the hands of people of

color.



Having said that, I am more optimistic that a reform bill can be gotten to

before summer starts, or before summer actually starts in June. I guess we

are getting ready for Memorial Day now. And I'm a believer that we can find

ways to come together. The awareness that's happened since this a year ago

I think has made everyone from the biggest quarters and C-suites across the

country to the smallest business owner to every police officer in the

country understanding a little bit better.



And I'm hopeful that we're going to find answers to these challenges. But

we can't be naive to call for defunding the police, and we can't be equally

naive and suggest that there is not a problem. There is an issue. We are

smart enough, we're good enough as a country to address it and find real

constructive, sustainable answers to it. And I trust that not only

legislatively we will find those answers, but I think we're coming together

as a humanity, as a humanity of people are finding -- is finding its way

out, and we are going to find ourself to a better place if not will ourself

to a better place.



BAIER: Charlie, President Biden is saying he sees optimism in negotiations

on police reform. Senator Tim Scott after talking to the Floyd family said

he was pleasantly surprised where things were. But, as far as advancing

that ball, we haven't seen the legislation move as of yet.



CHARLES HURT, OPINION EDITOR, "THE WASHINGTON TIMES": Yes, and let us not

forget that Tim Scott was called by Dick Durbin, his proposals to try to do

something about this, he was -- they were called a token effort by Tim

Scott. And they were -- and, of course, his efforts, his proposals were

very serious.



But it's a stark reminder that even something that has a lot of bipartisan

support across the country, a willingness to look at this issue and say

maybe we can do something about this, maybe there are problems here that

need to be addressed, it gets to Washington and it just dies. And we should

be very clear about who it is that is doing this. Unfortunately, Democrats

aren't listening to smart Democrats like you, Harold. They are listening to

crazy lunatics in their party, and they are pushing this line about

defunding the police.



And they are looking at a horrible tragedy like this, a tragic death. And

instead of seeing trying to find ways to fix the problem or fix things that

led to it, they see an opportunity to play politics and gain some sort of

political advantage off of it. And it's the most disgusting thing

imaginable.



And then one last point I think is very important. The White House looks at

the situation and they see a gun problem? My goodness. Have you been to a

gun store lately? Most Americans don't think this is a gun problem. They

think it's a crime problem right now, and guns are the answer. They are

buying guns. You can't buy ammo in this country today because everybody is

buying it up and keeping it on hand because they are very worried about

their safety.



And if people -- if Democrats and Republicans want Donald Trump to go away

and never come back, all of this is playing right into the hands of

ensuring that somebody like Donald Trump or Donald Trump himself wins in

2024.



BAIER: Yes, a law and order campaign is forming if it continues like this.

Panel, stand by.



Some news today. California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has been

ordered to pay $1.35 million to plaintiffs in a lawsuit over his pandemic

related church lockdown. That's all coming to us from "The Washington

Examiner." It says the order also demanded today Newsom stop regulating

church attendance unless a specific set of infection statistics occurs.



Up next with the panel, President Biden sets the date for a summit with

Russian leader Vladimir Putin.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



SERGEY LAVROV, RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER (through translator): If efforts

from both sides take place, we can count on relieving a certain tension. It

will not be fast or easy. As we stated more than once, we've positively

judged a proposal of the president, Joe Biden, to hold a summit.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Putin had indicated he

wanted to meet with me well over a month ago. I've spoken with him a number

of times.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We don't expect everything to be

solved at the end of this meeting, but we think that it is in our interest

to have the meeting, which is why we proposed it to the president.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Were there any preconditions?



PSAKI: No.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Well, they will be meeting in Geneva in a few weeks. The president

on the way out Marine One also said it was too late for the Nord Stream 2

sanctions to take place. He said the pipeline was almost completed by the

time he took office, and it would be counterproductive to say that European

relations would be affected. I'm against it, but it's too late, essentially

is what he said. But there is an election in Germany coming up, and the

leading group that possibly could win, taking over for Chancellor Angela

Merkel, is a Green Party that is opposed to that pipeline. So what then?



We're back with our panel. Ben, this is an interesting play as Russia

continues to poke the U.S.



DOMENECH: An interesting play. I think it's a disappointing play in a lot

of different ways. I can only imagine what then candidate Joe Biden would

be saying if then President Trump had been engaged in a lot of these

different activities that are essentially playing very softly with Russia.



I'm going to be curious about a number of things coming out of this

meeting, but one of the big things I will be paying attention to is if the

subject of Alexei Navalny is even brought up. To me that's something that

has to be brought up in any conversation with Vladimir Putin regardless of

anything else that's on the table because of the importance of that issue.

It will be interesting to see if Joe Biden does that.



BAIER: Charlie?



HURT: It's just amazing, the bottom line here is Joe Biden might be

against the pipeline in Europe, but he green lighted it. And, of course,

here in the United States, the first thing he did, one of his first actions

as president was to kill a pipeline in the United States. Who is he working

for? I don't know.



BAIER: Well, take a listen to criticism of this summit, Harold.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. RICK SCOTT, (R-FL): Russia tries to poke the United States in the eye

every day they can. So, he is a thug. He is not a friend. It would be nice

if something could happen out of it.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We may have forgotten over the

last couple of years, but this is how diplomacy works. We don't work

together, we don't meet with people only when we agree. It's actually

important to meet with leaders when we have a range of disagreements, as we

do with Russian leaders. So we don't regard the meeting with the Russian

president as a reward. We regard it as a vital part of defending America's

interests.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: For all the years of Democrats criticizing President Trump for

being what they said was too close to Russia or somehow being a Russian

agent, it does seem like the policies of the Biden administration are a

little softer than what the Trump administration was to Russia.



FORD: I would differ there. I think this president, no president in my

lifetime has brought more experience, with the exception of possibly

President George H.W. Bush, around foreign policy than this president. He

has been blunt. He has been serious. He has been forthright, and he has

been transparent about what he wants to get done here.



Look, I think Ben is right, he has to raise the Navalny issue, and I'm sure

the president will. President Biden also knows that President Putin is

facing joblessness and corruption that's abound in the country. So he will

be blunt with him. President Biden also knows that our real adversary of

the 21st century, where the economic fight is to be engaged is with China.

So I have great confidence that the president will find the right tone, the

right temperament, and more importantly, the right substantive blunting of

Russia in this meeting in Geneva.



BAIER: And there's questions about China as well, whether he has the same

talking points there on that front as well.



OK, panel, stand by. When we come back, tomorrow's headlines tonight.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: Finally tonight, a look at tomorrow's headlines with the panel.

Charlie?



HURT: Inflation is back, and it's going to become a major issue for

voters, up there with violent crime and the border invasion.



BAIER: OK, Harold?



FORD: Women had to work 42 more days than men in 2020 to earn the same

pay. I have got a solution for this. Pay women the same the same as we pay

men for the same jobs.



BAIER: OK, there you go. Ben?



DOMENECH: Real American Hulk Hogan announces that he is coming out of

retirement to kick John Cena's red China loving butt.



(LAUGHTER)



BAIER: I like to see where that headline is running. That was quite

something, wasn't it today, with the Mandarin?



DOMENECH: That's enough Mandarin, John.



BAIER: OK, guys, thank you very much.



Tomorrow on SPECIAL REPORT, as the American economy revs up, one thing that

may be holding it back across the board, a lack of truck drivers. We'll

take you on that drive around the country. It's a big deal.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for this SPECIAL

REPORT, fair, balanced, and still unafraid. FOX NEWS PRIMETIME hosted this

week by Lawrence Jones starts in five seconds. Lawrence?



