Breaking down who voted in New Hampshire and how they voted

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

The polls as you just heard are about 25 seconds away for closing for good this season in the state of New Hampshire, the first primary. And there is no caucus in this time. We'll understand the results when they come in. They are imminent. You'll see them as they come. In a minute we'll give you our take on what this all means.

The Democratic race has become a frantic struggle to destroy Bernie Sanders and his supporters. But first we're going to check in for an overview with the best we have.

Bret and Martha in a Fox News Alert to kick off our coverage.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: All right, Tucker. Thank you.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Thank you, Tucker. It is eight o'clock here in New Hampshire, which means that the last of the polls have closed throughout the Granite State. The Fox News Decision Desk can now report that Bernie Sanders is enjoying an early lead over rival, Pete Buttigieg who is currently in second place and a late-surging, Amy Klobuchar is in third.

BAIER: And closing, neither Joe Biden nor Elizabeth Warren, appear poised to finish in the top three. Let's say that again, Biden and Warren not appearing to be in the top three, according to our Fox News Decision Desk.

Although most of the vote has not yet been counted, the numbers could change, obviously, but we're taking the raw vote total that we're seeing, adding it to our Fox News Voter Analysis and putting together what the Decision Desk seize, which is pretty remarkable if you think about Elizabeth Warren not finishing in the top three.

MACCALLUM: I mean, absolutely. Elizabeth Warren has got to look at this and say, what happened? I mean, this is her next door neighbor State of New Hampshire.

Amy Klobuchar, her colleague in the Senate has, you know, sort of screamed by her in the fast lane over the last four days, and since that debate, as people are scrambling to look, I think for alternatives to it appears Warren and also Biden.

BAIER: What is nice is to see actual numbers populating on the screen, and the votes actually coming in and over time, we're going to get more of this vote, and we'll be able to get a better picture of the race and likely that the Fox News Decision Desk will be able to make a call.

Bernie Sanders feels like he is going to have a very good night. Amy Klobuchar seems like a big story right now.

MACCALLUM: Absolutely. And Bernie Sanders, as you say, having a good night. People have stuck by him here since last time. So we'll see how it goes as we get more numbers in.

BAIER: Tucker.

CARLSON: Amazing. Joe Biden, not even in the top four. Bret and Martha, thanks so much. We'll come back to you when it's time to call that race, which could be very soon.

Whatever happens tonight in New Hampshire, the struggle continues and will continue for control of the Democratic Party. That's what really at stake here. At war two groups as you know, the Bernie Sanders campaign versus the Democratic establishment in Washington and its many operatives and sycophants in the media.

First among equals in the latter group is Jeff Zucker's CNN, which has devoted not only its entire programming schedule to stopping Bernie Sanders, but also used an officially sanctioned Democratic debate as well.

You'll remember this sandbag, for example.

ABBY PHILLIP, CNN POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Senator Sanders, I do want to be clear here. You're saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: That is correct.

PHILLIP: And Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?

[LAUGHTER]

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I disagreed.

CARLSON: So if you're wondering why Bernie Sanders appears to be in first place tonight, that's part of the reason. It didn't work, needless to say. The network that considers Don Lemon and important public intellectual, doesn't have the fine motor skills to pull off an effective political hit. Subtlety not in the vocabulary over at CNN.

Voters knew immediately what was going on. Jeff Zucker was cravenly doing the bidding of his bosses at the D.N.C., and they found it revolting.

Even people who wouldn't vote for Bernie Sanders at gunpoint thought that debate was grotesquely unfair because it was grotesquely unfair.

So in the end, just as impeachment helped Donald Trump, being attacked by the flunkies on CNN helped Bernie Sanders. But the oblivious media kept going, bolstering the campaign of a man they hate by leveling transparently as absurd attacks against him. Does that sound familiar to you?

And as if the parallels to 2016 could get clearer, here they are calling Sanders a sexist.

LAUREN LEADER, ACTIVIST: The ongoing feeling among many women, especially Clinton supporters that Sanders supporters, the sort of Bernie Bros as they are called, you know, have had misogynistic sort of bullying tactics.

KAREN FINNEY, CNN ANALYST: Bernie came into this race with a bit of a legacy, the Bernie Bros, were known to have been horrible to women.

And the Bernie Bros again, they're pretty obnoxious and they're very sexist and misogynist.

He never really took on the Bernie Bros and said, let's calm down a bit.

KAREN HUNT, MSNBC HOST: There's a lot of pain left over from what happened with Hillary Clinton. There are a lot of people who still feel like Bernie's campaign was underlying -- there's a lot of underlying sexism going on. The Bernie Bro mob on Twitter is not a fun place to live. It's just not.

CARLSON: You've got to thank Heaven for cable news in a moment like this. Record dead, coronavirus, opioids, wokeness. It's not easy to laugh right now. But moments like the one you just saw make it possible.

An employee of NBC News lecturing Americans about toxic sexist environments? The Harvey Weinstein channel goes feminist? It's just too good. Though apparently they weren't kidding. Whatever. We'll take it.

But they didn't stop there. Last night, Chuck Todd explained that in addition to everything else, Sanders voters, maybe Nazis.

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: I want to bring up something that Jonathan last put in the bulwark today and it was about how -- and Ruth, we've all been on the receiving end of the Bernie online brigade, and here's what he says.

He says, "No other candidate has anything like this sort of digital brown shirt brigade. I mean, except for Donald Trump. The question no one is asking is this, what if you can't win the presidency without an online mob?"

CARLSON: I want to pause right now and say it just crossed the wires right now that Andrew Yang, who ran an unconventional and really by most standards, pretty interesting campaign has announced that he is dropping out tonight before the -- we're about five minutes after the polls have closed, apparently he knows he won't do well. Perhaps he has other reasons. We're not certain.

But one thing we do know is Andrew Yang is out of this race and that will be a disappointment to a fairly vigorous online movement, the Yang Gang, but that's what we can report. It seems likely they will not go to Joe Biden if you had to guess.

As we said, as we think will become much clearer very soon when we get the actual results, Bernie Sanders likely to win tonight. Take three steps back. Would you have expected that two years ago? Would you have expected it even three months ago, when Bernie Sanders had his heart attack? Probably not.

Why is he winning? One of the reasons is the attacks he has received from the media, including the one you just saw. They're calling him a Nazi on MSNBC.

They're trying to stop Bernie, it may have had the opposite effect. Normal people know that doesn't work. At MSNBC, they had no clue, which may be why they're still stuck working in the media.

In New Hampshire, though, the state whose results we are about to get, Democratic voters started to reach an understandable conclusion. If the press hates Bernie Sanders so much, there must be something good about Bernie Sanders.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What about over here? Who did you vote for?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I voted for Bernie. But I want to say the reason I went for Bernie is because of MSNBC.

The kind of the stop Bernie cynicism that I heard from a number of people. I watch MSNBC constantly, so I heard that from a number of commentators and so that just -- it made me angry enough, I said, okay, Bernie has got my vote.

CARLSON: Well, exactly. And maybe you felt this way. Whatever the cable news yappers are against, I'm for.

For years, the Washington press corps has attacked Donald Trump for inciting hatred against the media, but of course they have it backward. Hating the media is pretty much the only thing that all Americans still have in common at this point.

Democrat and Republican, socialists and John Bircher, loathing of the media unites us as a nation, and by the way, it's well deserved, it's not accidental. They're dishonest and unctuously self-righteous at the same time. Don't try that at home, it's hard, but they pull it off.

Trump and Sanders don't cause the hatred. They just take advantage of it, and why wouldn't they?

And so now as the votes are being counted, the Democratic establishment moves to the final and most desperate phase of their response to Sanders -- lying about what tonight's results mean.

So this morning, a woman on the D.N.C.'s payroll and I don't think that was disclosed to viewers, but she is, explained that if Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire, you should not be impressed by the victory. She is speaking to fellow Democrats here. It's not impressive. A child could win New Hampshire.

Now, the real triumph here, she said, the thing you ought to be celebrating is the potential third place victory by Amy Klobuchar. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ADRIENNE ELROD, POLITICAL STRATEGIST: The real thing that I'm looking forward to tonight is of course, that key third place finish. This would be a huge, huge victory for Amy.

In fact, I would almost argue that a third place finish for Amy would be stronger and more important than a first place finish for Bernie.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, that key third place finish. In fact, a third place finish is much more important than a first place victory. Because it is, and don't ask questions. Bernie isn't really winning by the way. This isn't actually happening.

If you think it is happening. You're a sexist.

It's all pretty sad. I take two steps back. This is what it looks like when a party establishment loses its grip on power. It's over for them and they can smell it. No more contracts, no more parties. They don't know what's coming next, but they know it isn't good and they're terrified. And they have reason to be terrified by the way.

And so reflexively, they start telling the lies that are so implausible they are counterproductive. In the final hours, they are all Baghdad Bob, claiming it's not happening.

Democratic Party leaders are praying for somebody -- anybody -- to swoop in and save them from the socialist revolutionaries who are going to kick them out of their jobs. And unfortunately, they're out of candidates at this point.

Elizabeth Warren got a terrible case of woke brain virus and went completely insane. God knows where she is at this hour.

Pete Buttigieg is a human TED Talk. Please. Mike Bloomberg is trying to buy the race on a platform that doesn't have an actual constituency.

Amy Klobuchar eat salad with a comb. Joe Biden can't remember what he is running for.

It's pretty obvious that none of these people can beat Bernie Sanders in the end for the simple reason that Bernie Sanders may be scary and he definitely is scary. But he knows exactly what he believes and he is saying it out loud.

And if recent history is any guide, candidates like that get the nomination in the end.

Ian Samuel is a Sanders supporter and former Supreme Court clerk and he joins us tonight. Ian, you're watching this -- I mean, you're probably an actual MSNBC viewer, unlike me.

IAN SAMUEL, FORMER SUPREME COURT CLERK: Whoa, whoa. Let's not say things we can't take back.

CARLSON: Sorry about that. It's just a guess. But you're watching this barrage. I just want to be super clear. I'm very concerned about Bernie running the country -- very concerned.

But I just can't help but notice that there seems to be an inverse reaction to this. The entire news media on the left piling on Bernie Sanders at the behest of the D.N.C. and voters responding by voting for Bernie Sanders, am I making this up in my mind?

SAMUEL: No, you're not. And the problem that they're sort of boxed into is that Bernie has got a theory about why that happened.

He says, look, the corporate media is against us for a reason, right? That we have a vision of the country that's not going to be operated for this sort of oligarchs that own these places. And so of course, they're going to be against us. They're going to run ads against you know, Medicare-for-All during Democratic primary debates.

And then when people see it happen, they think this guy must be onto something. He really seems to understand how the world works. I like him. So absolutely, and it's a very tough bind to get out of, because the more they criticize him, the more they sort of prove the point, especially when these criticisms just beggar belief like, oh, yeah, Bernie Sanders, the great sexist. Yes, I think he might be right about you guys.

CARLSON: Well, so that's kind of it. If you live in Washington and New York, and you're on social media all the time, you get the impression that everyone on the left is hyper woke, and they're only interested in who is a sexist and who is a racist.

Bernie is the least woke in some ways of the candidates. They attack him using identity politics. You're a sexist. They don't criticize his economic policy. They attack him on his morality and it backfires. Could that be a sign that most voters, even Democratic voters don't really buy the woke stuff?

SAMUEL: Well, I think that what it signifies is that there is a good answer to sort of like narrow identitarian appeals that are used to turn the working class against each other because that's what they're trying to do.

We've got a big working class coalition and we need to divide it.

CARLSON: That's right.

SAMUEL: You know, you've got to pick out individual identity characteristics and set them against each other. You can see this with race, you can see it with sex, all sorts of things.

And Bernie, to his credit, he has always believed in a kind of coalitional politics, that first we all get together based on our common class interests, and then we can solve all of the problems that vex us individually. But we've got to forget, we're workers first, and that is very powerful.

As we see, it is not working to kind of divide up that coalition because, you know, Bernie, just to his credit, he won't yield off of this stuff and they don't apologize for the way they approach these things it shows strength. People like that.

CARLSON: Anything other than dividing us by race. That cannot be fixed. That's a disaster. And so I think that's a big improvement over what Elizabeth Warren is trying right now, I will say that. Ian, it is great to see you tonight. Thank you for that.

SAMUEL: Nice to see you.

CARLSON: Bill Hemmer, of course, anchors "Bill Hemmer Reports" every day and every day we watch it and learn a lot. He's in New Hampshire right now, we go to him for the latest data and analysis of the race. Hey, Bill.

BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Hey, Tucker. Good evening to you. About 10 percent to 11 percent reporting right now across the state of New Hampshire. A pretty good race here for second place and I'll take you through a couple of counties here and try to give you a focus as to what we can expect from maybe the coming hour, perhaps or even beyond that.

Sanders comfortable lead at 28 percent. Real good battle for second place between Buttigieg and Klobuchar. This green county represents Klobuchar, but really, Tucker it's a bit of a misnomer right now because Carroll County is reporting very few votes here, six, four and three, for Yang and you already reported that Andrew Yang dropped out.

So ignore that part of the board for a moment. Keep your focus on the bottom half of the state. That's where most of your votes come in, all right? This is Rockingham County. What I find interesting about this developing right now, again, a pretty good battle here for second place. Sanders with what seems to be a comfortable lead about four or five points at the moment.

Elizabeth Warren ran this county hard. She's from the neighboring State of Massachusetts to the south. Folks in Rockingham County get their news from the Boston area and Elizabeth Warren is not showing up in this county, at least at this point tonight and perhaps throughout the rest of the night if you listen to some of the anecdotal evidence that is coming in throughout the course of the state.

Bernie Sanders here on the western side of the State of New Hampshire. Sorry, this is Vermont here on the other side of the Connecticut River Valley. Bernie Sanders ran up the numbers four years ago against Hillary Clinton.

Just pop down right here to Cheshire County, and so you've got about 1,300 Sanders; Buttigieg, about a thousand; Klobuchar, 800. You have a big pile of votes still coming in from this part of the state. But this is one of the areas where Sanders feels the strongest.

I know you've got breaking news, I give it back to you and we'll come back here in a moment with more data.

CARLSON: Bill Hemmer, thanks so much for that.

We do have Fox News alert. Andrew Yang dropping out. We're going to go to him live.

ANDREW YANG (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: ... Evelyn and this campaign at every turn. Your passion and energy, your donations and hundreds of thousands of hours calling, volunteering, your enthusiasm, dedication and commitment. We have accomplished so much together.

YANG: We have brought a message of humanity first and a vision of an economy and society that works for us and our families to millions of our fellow Americans.

YANG: We went from a mailing list that started with just my G-mail contact list to receiving donations from over 400,000 people around the country and millions more who have supported this campaign.

YANG: One of the things I'm most proud of, we gave $1,000 a month to 13 families around the country including Jody Fassi right here in New Hampshire.

YANG: We highlighted the real problems in our communities as our economy is being transformed before eyes by technology and automation, and Americans know now that when you go to a factory in Michigan, you do not find wall to wall immigrants doing work. You find wall to wall robot arms and machines doing the work that people used to do.

We stood on the debate stage and shifted our national conversation to include the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a topic no one wanted to touch until we made it happen here with this campaign.

YANG: Our signature proposal, universal basic income has become part of the mainstream conversation.

YANG: We increased the popular support for universal basic income to 66 percent of Democrats.

YANG: And 72 percent among voters 18 to 34.

YANG: Without a doubt, we accelerated the eradication of poverty in our society by years, even generations, and that is thanks to all of you who are here tonight.

CARLSON: Andrew Yang dropping out. Two things you could say about Andrew Yang, whatever you think of his views, good guy, personally, and a serious person talking about things that actually matter and will matter 20 years from now, unlike so many running. He is out tonight.

One candidate certainly not dropping out is Bernie Sanders. In fact, he's in the lead right now in the first primary of the season. We're going to his campaign headquarters right now where our friend Peter Doocy is standing by. Hey, Peter.

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, right around the top of the hour, there was a Time Square New Year's Eve style countdown 10, nine, eight, seven -- all the way down to one as the polls were going to close and as soon as the first results were posted on some of the coverage of what's happening locally on a big screen here, there was great applause.

I have seen staffers walking around high-fiving each other already, but there has not been any sign of the candidate here at the Fieldhouse on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, where even though we're on a college campus, the people here are not all college students.

It is a real slice of life -- people of all ages, but all very excited and something unique about Bernie Sanders compared to some of the other candidates, a lot of the campaign swag that we see are garments or signs about specific policy proposals.

And again, they love that Bernie has been so consistent for so much of his career about the things he really wants, like tuition-free college, Medicare-for-All and legal pot in all 50 states -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Legal pot in all 50 states. Thanks so much, Peter Doocy. Great to see you.

Mayore Pete Buttigieg won the Iowa caucuses assuming you can figure out what the results were and think they're real, though at this point, why would you? If Buttigieg wants to prove he is the real challenger to Bernie Sanders and everyone flux to him rather than Michael Bloomberg, he has to do well tonight in New Hampshire. And it looks like he is so far by the numbers we have at this hour.

Matt Finn is with the Buttigieg campaign in Nashua, New Hampshire tonight and he joins us tonight. Hey, Matt.

MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDNET: Hi, Tucker. Hundreds of Buttigieg supporters have packed into this community college gym. They've been cheering on the returns sporadically as they come in currently placing Buttigieg in about second place.

Mayor Pete began his day today at six o'clock this morning at a polling center in Manchester and we caught up with him a short while later at a polling center here in Nashua and he said he was feeling fantastic.

And Mayor Pete's campaign has crisscrossed this state over the past couple of days, and in these final moments, his campaign has been trying to convince voters that he is the down the middle choice. That Bernie Sanders is too extreme and calling for a revolution and that Buttigieg's other opponents are status quo.

And here in New Hampshire, it's clear that Mayor Pete has momentum. He has been pulling in very large crowds and his supporters have been doing the usual chants, the President Pete and a boot-edge-edge, which is the campaign hubris attempt to try to get his supporters to correctly pronounce his last name.

And we expect to eventually see him here at his campaign election party in just a short while -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Matt Finn for us at Buttigieg HQ. Thanks a lot, Matt.

So Joe Biden was supposed to be sweeping the field. As recently as last month, they were telling you that. The numbers we have so far suggests he is currently in fifth place in New Hampshire, so he's not even in New Hampshire anymore. He has left. He jetted off to South Carolina and is planning to speak there soon.

Fox's Sooji Nam is in Columbia, South Carolina for us tonight --- Sooji.

SOOJI NAM, WACH - FOX COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA: Good evening, Tucker. Well, we're just about an hour away from Joe Biden's appearance at his launch party here in Columbia, South Carolina.

You can see behind me, people are actually starting to trickle in. It's becoming a full house. As they are waiting, the former Vice President's appearance as well as the congressman from Louisiana Cedric.

Now, the critical African-American vote is very important here in South Carolina for Joe Biden's campaign. It is especially crucial after his shockingly low results from the Iowa caucus. He's now here in South Carolina, hoping to gain that momentum within the African-American community.

Now, according to a recent local poll here in South Carolina, Democratic candidate, Tom Steyer, is actually gaining that momentum, potentially taking the chunk of those black voters away from the Joe Biden campaign, potentially jeopardizing his grip here in South Carolina as the weeks and the days are numbered as the first in the south primary here in the state is coming up soon, Joe Biden's campaign is crucially in crunch time here in Columbia.

We'll all see how that pans out tonight as he speaks tonight at around nine o'clock -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Sooji Nam, thank you so much. Well, Biden's campaign will likely brush off New Hampshire as a small, cold early primary state and irrelevant, but it wasn't long ago, it was about three months ago actually that Biden was confidently predicting that he would win big in New Hampshire. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I plan on trying to win New Hampshire. I'm not here to come in second. I never enter anything to come in second.

I am the clear front runner in the party. I'm ahead on the national average of all the polls by seven to eight percent.

New Hampshire and Iowa are important, and I plan on winning New Hampshire.

Let's go knock on some doors because I plan on winning New Hampshire.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Man, every four years, we learn the same thing. National polls mean nothing. If you're going to be a winner, you've got to win things. Biden may struggle to win even a single primary. His greatest strength was the support among black Democratic voters.

Just weeks ago, Quinnipiac poll showed him at 52 percent among African- Americans; now, almost half that number have defected. A new Quinnipiac poll has Biden still in the lead, but at just 27 percent support. The biggest beneficiary appears to be Michael Bloomberg. What exactly is going on here?

Robert Patillo is an attorney. He joins us tonight. Robert, thanks so much for coming on.

ROBERT PATILLO, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Hey, Tucker.

CARLSON: What do you think happened here with Joe Biden?

PATILLO: Well, you have a confluence of events. One, you had the early primary states which were heavily weighted towards Bernie Sanders. Let's understand that he did very well in Iowa four years ago. He swept New Hampshire four years ago.

Geographically, New Hampshire is directly between Vermont where Bernie Sanders is from and Massachusetts where Elizabeth Warren is from, so Joe Biden, of course is going to struggle there.

Also, we saw that Michael Bloomberg showed up with a bag of unlimited money. Michael Bloomberg ran Super Bowl ads, which directly targeted African-American voters. He's been canvassing throughout the south, hiring some of the best talent in politics on the state and local level. I mean, all the way down to the county level of organizers.

So the one thing that benefits Biden is Bloomberg is not on the ballot in South Carolina. I think the Biden strategy of putting all the eggs in the basket in South Carolina, winning Nevada and then racking up on Super Tuesday still holds true.

I mean, when you look at the map right now, Buttigieg has nowhere to go after New Hampshire. Bernie doesn't really have a path to victory after New Hampshire. It really is whether or not it's going to be a referendum on whether or not Biden can hold together his base and whether or not things he continues to get bad media.

I think the clear loser on the impeachment saga was Joe Biden, because of all of the hyperbole about Hunter Biden and Ukraine. It really did drive up the Biden negatives, and Biden has to do a lot to build that back up.

CARLSON: Well, I think that's a perceptive point. I agree with you. But you could have seen that coming. I mean, Democrats brought -- the Democratic leadership brought impeachment charges against the President that centered around the behavior of Joe Biden's son, and in fact, Joe Biden's behavior is the point man for the Obama administration on Ukraine.

Now we can argue about who did what, but there was no doubt that it was going to put Biden and his son's behavior at center court, and that can't help, and they knew that, but they did it to him anyway. Why did they do that?

PATILLO: Well, I think this is why when I hear people say that they will say electoral strategy by Democrats or this was part of a witch hunt to get Trump. Clearly, there was no positives to come out of impeachment electorally.

If you look at what happened to --

CARLSON: That's for sure. Exactly.

PATILLO: If you look at what happened to Democrats after the Nixon almost impeachment in 1974, they won in 1976 and they did not win again until 1992.

If you look at Republicans after the Clinton impeachment in 1998, they only won the popular vote in 2004. They haven't won the popular vote in any national election since 1998 except for 2004.

So there are tremendous political risks associated with impeachment. I think Joe Biden has to go on a speaking tour. He has to go on a blitz to make sure the Americans remember what they like about Joe Biden, and that's been drowned out in recent months.

CARLSON: That's it. Those are all really interesting points. I'm not sure I agree, but I think it's smart, and I'm going to think about it. Robert, great to see you tonight. Thank you so much. Robert Patillo.

PATILLO: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Time now for an exclusive Fox News Voter Analysis. We are getting the numbers, but why did people vote the way they did? Shannon Bream has been drilling into all of this. She joins us tonight. Hey, Shannon.

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Hey, Tucker. With the polls in New Hampshire now closed, all the votes are cast. Now the counting starts, hopefully faster than an Iowa.

So let's look at who participated first of all in the Democratic primary today and how they voted. First up, younger voters. About a third of voters are under 45. As expected, Sanders won this group far ahead of Buttigieg and Warren.

On the other hand, seniors, these are reliable voters. They show up. Klobuchar came out on top with the folks over 65 getting about a quarter followed by Buttigieg and Sanders. Bad news there for Biden.

Four in 10 here describe themselves as liberal. Warren got some support from this group, but Sanders was again the champion with this group.

Political moderates on the other hand makeup slightly more than half the voters. Buttigieg did well there followed by Klobuchar and then Sanders, but again, not good news for Biden.

About a third did not decide until after the Iowa caucuses and the most recent debate on who they were going to support now both Buttigieg and Klobuchar benefited from these folks, we call the late deciders.

That's a look at what we have now. A lot more news coming out of our Fox News Voter Analysis all throughout the night. We'll keep you updated -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Shannon Bream. Thanks so much for that. So Pete Buttigieg won the Iowa caucuses, at least that's what they're telling you. Can he win in New Hampshire and become the second robot American after Michael Dukakis to win the Democratic nomination? That's next.

CARLSON: This is a Fox News Alert. Polls are closed in the State of New Hampshire, the first primary of this season. The results are coming in now.

And while this race is of course important for every candidate still in the race, it's likely that no one watching tonight's outcome is more concerned about it than backers of Senator Elizabeth Warren. In fact, she is speaking to her supporters right now, not really saying anything significant. If she does, of course, we'll go there.

Kristin Fisher is though at this moment in the room at Warren HQ in Manchester, New Hampshire, and she joins us tonight. Kristin, good to see you.

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Good to see you. Yes. Senator Elizabeth Warren really surprised everyone here, the press and her supporters by walking up stage very early in the evening kind of taking a page out of Mayor Pete's playbook from Iowa and taking advantage of this air time before Mayor Pete and Bernie Sanders and the Amy Klobuchar step up to the mics this evening.

And the first thing that Senator Elizabeth Warren said when she got up on this stage just a few moments ago, well, she said it is very clear that Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders had very strong nights. She congratulated them, and she also congratulated Senator Amy Klobuchar and said that -- she congratulated Klobuchar.

And she said, for showing the pundits how wrong they can be and had some sort of line about saying that the pundits could be wrong for telling women how to speak.

The other thing that Senator Warren is really trying to hit home is she says it is very clear that Democrats could be in for a long protracted fight all the way to the Democratic National Convention this summer, and she says that she is very worried about that.

She says there's two ways this can go. Either we come together as a party, which is what she has been pushing for, or she says, we can remain divided, which is what Democrats have been doing over the last few days, and she said she's very worried about that.

But Tucker, not the night that Senator Elizabeth Warren wanted to have, but certainly not surprising based on all the polls heading into tonight -- Tucker.

CARLSON: No, it's not. Kristin Fisher, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

Well from the beginning, possible cyborg Pete Buttigieg has enjoyed the backing of Democratic Party mega donors, but being a favor to Wall Street has a downside. People notice and some of them might call you Wall Street Pete as they did last weekend in Manchester.

PETE BUTTIGIEG (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Because we are for higher wages and the empowerment of workers.

AUDIENCE: Wall Street Pete. Wall Street Pete.

BUTTIGIEG: We are for honoring our troops by putting an end to endless war.

CARLSON: Dana Perino hosts "The Daily Briefing," co-hosts "The Five" of course, on the show a lot, always happy to have her. Good to see you, Dana. So what's so interesting about the Buttigieg thing I think, is that he's running a lot -- if you listen to him, a lot of what he says is about his personal life, his sexual orientation and a lot of people on TV thought that would be a major issue. And it's turned out to be really no issue at all.

And the issue has turned out to be the years he spent working for McKinsey and his ties to Wall Street. That's controversial among Democrats. Are you surprised?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, I think, you know, he's also tried to -- he has talked a lot about his faith as well. And, I think he's tried to also make himself into being like the Obama and the inheritor of the Obama coalition.

I don't know if he's going to be able to do that, because as you played in that clip, there's still a lot of resentment amongst Democrats because he is, had worked for McKinsey. It was a big financial firm, basically a management firm. He has ties to Wall Street and he has raised money from billionaires, which as Bernie Sanders has pointed out is something that you should not do in a Democratic primary.

So I think there's still a lot of resentment about him. However, he got that win in Iowa and there's something to be said about winning.

You look at Joe Biden who is looking at a disastrous finish tonight, even worse than Iowa. And so, Biden was the front runner in name only, and now you have Buttigieg being able to at least get within a close range of Bernie Sanders and I think that he will feel some momentum.

I don't know if that carries into South Carolina though, and that's two weeks from now. The Nevada caucus, maybe not so much. They're going to have to show they can win in a diverse state if they really want to be the nominee.

CARLSON: You make such an interesting point, though. What matters if you want to win is winning, and the idea that you can sort of skip the first three contests and do well in the fourth, has that ever worked for anybody ever?

PERINO: It has not. And so I think that for Joe Biden, you feel like there's like a feeling of like, people are sad, like, sorry that this is happening, and he is like a really nice guy.

The fact that they left early today from New Hampshire gave the media six hours to run with a story that he was skipping town even though it made sense for him to go on to South Carolina and have a ready-made answer to the question of are you going to quit tonight?

He's not going to quit tonight. I think he will definitely try to make it through South Carolina, but he will run out of money pretty quickly.

CARLSON: May I pause really quickly and just add for viewers that Michael Bennett who is a United States senator who was running for President, no longer is, he has dropped down. So I just wanted to say that.

PERINO: Senator from Colorado.

CARLSON: May I ask you something -- senator from Colorado, of course -- you've been around politics and worked in it for so long. One thing that sort of struck me, Biden has been campaigning in New Hampshire, he didn't do well. But he did have a lot of supporters there. He had some actual people who are working for him volunteering their time for free.

He didn't stick around to kind of thank them, he just left and that struck me as very rude.

PERINO: Well, I think that -- no, I actually think that the people that were loyal here, that were volunteering for him, that they would have understood, that that they knew they weren't going to be able to make it. So he goes to South Carolina where he said that is his firewall.

And I think that the people who love Joe Biden, they love him, but what happened in the last four days, that people who are voting for Amy Klobuchar, if you look at some of our voter analysis, they chose very late and she had a good debate and she came in here and so she'll probably come in third tonight, and she'll try to turn that into something as well.

CARLSON: I will just say because I just can't help but point, but George W. Bush, I don't know if you worked for him in 2000, he got creamed in 2000 by 19 points by John McCain. I was there, and it was really painful for him.

And you know, whatever anybody says what George W. Bush like he stayed and he thanked everybody. And, you know, I just -- I thought that was rude. That's a thing you should do.

PERINO: Yes. Well, there's a great -- you know, he won in Iowa. He lost here in New Hampshire and the story that I've been told is that he gathered everybody that night, and he said, this is on me. Nobody's going to blame each other. Don't point fingers at each other.

CARLSON: That's right.

PERINO: But you already see like in the Biden campaign, people that worked on the campaign that are talking to the media on background, saying, well, if they'd only done it the way I suggested or if he didn't do this, you know, the finger pointing is really bad.

But now the race is narrowing. Yang and Bennet dropped out tonight, and I think you'll see more of this even before South Carolina in two weeks.

CARLSON: No, I think you're totally right. Dana, great to see you tonight. Thank you for that.

PERINO: Great to see you. Thanks.

CARLSON: So it's coming kind of down to the wire for Senator Elizabeth Warren who suddenly is the wokest person ever to run for President. When does she start winning?

Also Amy Klobuchar making a late surge in this race. She's ahead of worn at number three. We will stop by her campaign headquarters just ahead.

WARREN: The Trump Justice Department that abandons the rule of law to give sweetheart deals to criminals who commit their crimes on behalf of Donald Trump. And yes, Roger Stone, I'm looking at you.

[APPLAUSE]

CARLSON: That's Elizabeth Warren failing and bitter in New Hampshire, like so many on the left howling for Roger Stone to die in prison. A 67-year-old man with no criminal record caught up in the Russia hoax/farce, caught up in an investigation that proved to be fruitless. He is looking at nine years behind bars.

You know what the average rapist does in this country? We checked today -- four years. You know what the average armed robber gets? Three years. The average thug who violently assaults somebody? Less than a year and a half.

But the left, CNN as well, demanding that Roger Stone die in prison. This man needs a pardon. We're going to have a lot more in that story tomorrow night.

But first, one of the reasons Elizabeth Warren is so mad is because Amy Klobuchar just stumped her in New Hampshire. So we're going to go over to Klobuchar's campaign headquarters, where we find Fox's Ellison Barber standing by. Ellison, good to see you tonight.

ELLISON BARBER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. If you were wondering how the Klobuchar campaign is feeling tonight, a good indication could be the fact that her campaign just announced a seven figure ad buy with ads starting to air tomorrow in the Las Vegas and Reno markets. They are looking ahead.

One senior campaign official I spoke to earlier tonight told me underestimate Amy Klobuchar at your own peril, a key part of her pitch is that she believes she is the candidate who can reach out to Independents, Republicans and Democrats not only in big cities, but also in rural areas and also the suburbs.

She likes to say that she has the receipts to prove she could do it. She did very well across the state in her last election in 2018, when she ran for reelection in the U.S. Senate and won about 60 percent of the vote in that state.

She is kind of, you know, doing a lot better here than maybe some people initially thought and when I speak to a lot of her supporters, they kind of say two things. They feel like one, New Hampshire is a state that has a lot of Independent voters and they feel like this was the climate that was right for people to be more open to giving different people a look up into the last minute.

And when I talked to her supporters, whether it's at the headquarters tonight or if it was at polling locations earlier today, one thing I consistently hear is they say that they were maybe a little bit on the fence. They liked Klobuchar, but they weren't sold on her until they saw the debate.

A lot of people that I've spoken to throughout the day say that for Klobuchar, she earned their vote when they saw her in the debate, the most recent debate here in New Hampshire -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Ellison, thanks for that. We'll have a final race call any minute, but as of now, it looks like Amy Klobuchar is coming in third place, which is now considered a huge win here in Washington somehow.

It's a critical night though for Elizabeth Warren. So New Hampshire borders her home state of Massachusetts. They share the media market for a lot of the state.

New Hampshire of course is full of progressive white liberals who were her entire base, so if she can't win or even compete in New Hampshire, is there any reason to think she can win anywhere or even stay in the race other than for reasons of vanity?

That's a question that Tammy Bruce has considered. She is of course, the host of "Get Tammy Bruce" on Fox Nation which is reason alone to subscribe. She joins us tonight.

Hey, Tammy.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NATION HOST: Hey, Tucker.

CARLSON: So Elizabeth Warren, at some point, we're going to all think deeply about what happened because she seemed to me six months ago to be the likely nominee and now it's ignominious.

But at this point without all the data in, what do you make of what's happened to her?

BRUCE: Well, you know, what's interesting, I think, and especially also with Klobuchar is that the Democrats in general, have convinced their base so much to think about identity politics exclusively.

CARLSON: Yes.

BRUCE: And there's a problem with that, of course, because if you're going to be thinking about identity, as opposed to where someone stands on the issues or what they're -- or if they're a leader or not, you're going to kind of automatically fall into gender stereotypes.

And so they, in a way, condemn women for being able to move forward, because they're not asking of women to be leaders or to have ideas that can actually be implemented and that was her main problem -- Warren's, it was this ridiculous Medicare-for-All it you know, $52 trillion, trying desperately to move within an issue framework, and it doesn't work. It doesn't work for socialists in general.

So you've got this framework where voters are looking at women, ironically, Democratic voters, wondering if they can do it, because you're looking at identity issues as opposed to being able to see them in any other kind of framework.

Klobuchar on the other hand, it was an interesting revelation that she's going to spend money in Nevada. You know, there's -- she seems to be skipping South Carolina and it's because her issue with African-Americans is as bad as it is for Pete Buttigieg.

And this is the party that talks about wanting to win the popular vote, but they've not been able to reach people of color. So this is -- they have no real 50-state strategy. Neither one of these women have, certainly not Warren. There's no real money. They're kind of on a wing and a prayer. And this is the problem with, I think, the Democrats in general.

But especially for women, you're not going to be able to win just like Hillary was by moving along and saying I'm a woman and so that in some way entitles me, and if you don't vote for me, you're a sexist.

Even Klobuchar has grabbed on to that a little bit, and I think that ultimately is going to hurt her because it's this kind of bitter angry approach about what they deserve and what they don't.

CARLSON: I think you're exactly right, and speaking of winning the race, we should say, I don't think any woman has been treated more harshly than Tulsi Gabbard who has been attacked because she doesn't want to send the 101st Airborne to Syria.

She's just tweeted, don't know the numbers on how she did tonight but she has tweeted that no matter what they are, she's staying in the race. So that'll be very interesting.

BRUCE: Good for her.

CARLSON: Tammy Bruce, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

BRUCE: Thank you, dear.

CARLSON: So no matter who wins tonight, that will be the most radical Democrat ever to win the New Hampshire primary. We will go through the policies that virtually everyone in the race is still endorsing, and it's worth paying attention to what they are. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: Fox News Alert. New Hampshire primary, we're expecting the call soon. We don't have it yet. Of course, the second we get, we will bring it to you.

But no matter who wins the field in the race is overall the most progressive in the history of the Democratic Party. Even people running as moderates have positions that if implemented would change this country quite a bit. It'll be unrecognizable to previous generations of Democrats.

Independent Women's Voice Senior Fellow, Lisa Boothe joins us for an explainer on that. Hey, Lisa.

LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, Tucker.

CARLSON: So this is field is -- I mean, it would not -- if a democrat from 1988 parachuted in and sort of inspected the policy platforms of these candidates, I think that person will be pretty confused.

BOOTHE: Yes, I mean, they would probably freak out at where the Democratic Party is today. I mean, think about it, Tucker. The front runner of the Democratic Party is a socialist. And something like Medicare-for-All, even in 2016, during the 2016 election was considered an extreme policy position. Now, it is mainstream part of the Democratic Party.

And even the moderates in the party, I mean, when you look at someone like Mayor Pete, he was on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, calling for decriminalizing things like meth and heroin. Watch this.

BUTTIGIEG: Possession should not be dealt with through incarceration and - -

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: You would say that possession of heroin is not illegal.

BUTTIGIEG: It is not going to be dealt with through incarceration.

BOOTHE: So I mean, that's a moderate in the party, and then you go back to June, and you had 10 Democrats on the stage raise their hand saying that illegal immigrants should receive healthcare.

You have people like Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has endorsed reparations. You have someone like Pete Buttigieg, who said that we need to financially compensate people who came here illegally.

So these are some of the policy positions being espoused by those on the left.

CARLSON: Yes, I mean, it'll be interesting to see what General Election voters think about that. I guess we'll find out in due course. Lisa Boothe, great to see you tonight. Thank you for that.

BOOTHE: Well, real quick on that, I think even if you have someone like Bernie Sanders, if he ends up winning the nomination, the Democratic Party is going to get behind him and the media is going to sing from his tune.

I mean, they're going to push his propaganda. They're going to talk about elitism. They're going to talk about how capitalism is bad and that might change public perception. So that's something to be concerned about.

CARLSON: It's interesting you said that. I'm not convinced that's going to happen, but it might. Actually, I mean, they tend to be very obedient.

BOOTHE: I hope you're right.

CARLSON: But boy, do they hate him. Whoa.

BOOTHE: I hope I'm wrong.

CARLSON: Tom Steyer just dropped out. Boy, we're getting this. That's something you didn't expect. Was he really in? That's a metaphysical question, but he's no longer in, at least officially. Tom Steyer is out of the race. Wow. Lisa Boothe, great to see you.

So Congressman John Delaney, Congressman from Maryland was the very first Democrat to start campaigning for President back in July of 2017. He did not win. The party and its candidates have moved radically in the other direction. And John Delaney, who is sort of liberal, in some ways was left kind of standing there. So he dropped out of the race two weeks ago.

But he is a very smart guy and we thought it would be great to have him back and ask him what he learned. Congressman Delaney joins us tonight.

Congressman, thanks much for coming on.

JOHN DELANEY (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Thanks for having me, Tucker.

CARLSON: So there was this moment where -- so you're for universal healthcare, and have been for it for a while.

DELANEY: Yes.

CARLSON: But Medicare-for-All is something different from that. And all of a sudden, everyone seemed to be for it and you were one of the very few people who just said kind of plainly, you know, I'm actually not for that.

DELANEY: Right.

CARLSON: And you took an enormous amount. You were attacked in public for it. I saw the polling today from New Hampshire, the exit polling, and it seemed like a lot of voters were for it. How do you explain that?

DELANEY: Well, part of it is I don't think a lot of voters actually understand what Medicare-for-All is because they think it's like Medicare.

CARLSON: Right.

DELANEY: And Medicare, everyone gets it over 65. So it is universal healthcare, but Medicare beneficiaries have choices. They can choose a supplemental health plan, which 80 percent of them do, by the way.

They can opt out of Medicare and buy Medicare Advantage. So Medicare is a universal health system for people over 65. But it's not a single payer system.

What Medicare-for-All is, is what's called a single payer system. Very few countries have that. What a single payer system means is the government is the only provider of health insurance and private insurance is illegal.

So I think a lot of people like Medicare-for-All because they think it's like Medicare, when in fact, it's very different than Medicare.

And so I give them credit for how they marketed it because Medicare has got a great name. Who doesn't like Medicare?

CARLSON: But when you're kind of making the point that I've wondered all along, it's like maybe, you know, too many details.

DELANEY: Right. I get bogged down on the details.

CARLSON: No, I am not saying you're bogged down here. Actually, you are pretty good at explaining them. But I wonder if at this moment, that's actually a problem rather than an asset.

DELANEY: Well, we don't have honest politicians, right? Because I hear a lot of people who are supporting Medicare-for-All, saying every developed nation has something like Medicare-for-All.

That's actually not true. It is true that every developed nation has universal healthcare except us. Right? We don't actually have universal healthcare, and most developed nations have that.

But very few of them have a single payer system. And so there's just a lack of honesty as you know in our politics.

CARLSON: And so, I wish we had more time on this. But maybe you'll come back because it is a super interesting topic. But what happens, quickly, to countries that do have single payer, like Medicare-for-All?

DELANEY: You get a massive two-tier system. So like, if you go to -- if you go to London, there's the government hospitals, which typically are old, not well-invested in and people have lines.

And then there's these private hospitals where people just pay cash, you know, or credit cards or things like that. And there's no insurance taken and they're brand new and fancy.

CARLSON: Exactly. So a quest for quality produces stratification. I've seen that movie before. Great to see you, Congressman.

DELANEY: Nice to see you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Thank you. A minute ago, we should say the President tweeted about the sentencing of Roger Stone. He tweeted this, "Is this the judge that put Paul Manafort in solitary confinement? Something that not even in Mr. Al Capone had to endure. How did she treat crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking."

And the answer is -- you know the answer.

Good night from Washington. The results are coming in. We'll be covering them. Sean Hannity takes over from here.

