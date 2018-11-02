Braun, Rosendale work to unseat Democrats Donnelly, Tester

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 1, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

At this hour, the political firestorm is now brewing tonight in our nation's capital. Democrats long predicting their blue wave. Nancy Pelosi all but guaranteeing a Democratic landslide. The liar shifty Schiff, Maxine Waters both plotting revenge tonight, real revenge.

But with just five days to go until the all-important midterm elections, oh many prominent Democrats, yes, they're limping and hoping that Tuesday gets here fast enough because they're limping towards the finish line. Why? Because every race is up in the air everything's in place tonight.

Plagued by corruption -- get this -- New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez literally, it's all hands on deck scrambling to try and get him reelected in New Jersey, to save New Jersey tonight.

You have far-left Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, he is facing a firestorm of controversy on top of his ongoing criminal investigation a major development as it relates to the tape we aired from Project Veritas last night.

In Arizona tonight, Democratic radical Kyrsten Sinema, she's having a hard time shaking her really bizarre comments. She's literally down by seven in a brand new poll, may be suggesting if you've got a run for office, you may not want to call the people in your state crazy and maybe not say it's okay to join the enemy, the Taliban after we lose 3,000 Americans.

Now, Republicans are leading in early voting numbers that's good news but as we speak the mainstream media. They've lost it. They're all in. Now 24/7 campaigning for Democratic candidates, a full-on media assault to help Nancy and Chuck.

Celebrities, they're losing it. They're out in full force. Everyone on the left seeking to reclaim power at all costs. Next, Tuesday, November the 6th, everything's at stake.

The good news tonight is you have the power, you can shock the world again and if you do, how priceless would that be.

And by the way, also tonight, the migrant caravan gets closer and closer. You have the power to secure our borders once and for all in five days.

Sit tight, buckle up, it's time for tonight's breaking news opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. The president as we speak holding another big rally tonight, this time in Missouri. He is there campaigning for now surging Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley in his race against far-left incumbent Claire McCaskill. Let's dip in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The choice in this election could not be more clear. The Republican agenda is the mainstream agenda of the American people. It's how we all got here the greatest movement in the history of politics in our country.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

It's about you, not about me.

The Democrat agenda is the agenda of the extreme far left. They've gotten crazy, folks. They've got totally loco.

(END VIDEO LCIP)

HANNITY: Are there any Democrat you can think of in the country that can get crowds like that night after night after night? Interesting phenomenon.

Now, for the past two years, McCaskill, she has imposed the president on every issue. She is out of touch with Missouri voting against both Supreme Court picks. She voted against the tax cuts, that's money in your pocket. She never backed the president's plan for a wall.

But now, she's claiming, well, maybe President Trump is right on border security. In other words, and election week conversion, not even year. She's literally lying and caught lying to the people of Missouri. They're not stupid.

Real Clear Politics average puts Josh Hawley up at this hour, being caught on tape basically admitting, like so many others, she's pretending in Missouri to be a moderate to win. That's not helping her.

McCaskill is not the only Democrat in serious trouble tonight. In fact, Republican candidates nationwide are ahead in early voting numbers. That is a good thing because in 2016, during Trump's historic win, Republicans were actually down in the very same metric.

Look at the state of New Jersey tonight. Who thought we'd be talking about New Jersey? That's a deep blue state. Scandal-plagued Democrat incumbent Senator Bob Menendez seriously now losing ground to his Republican opponent. According to a report from The New York Times, the Democrats are scared all hands are on deck, they're all scrambling to save New Jersey.

Now, to all our viewers in New Jersey tonight, this is real. Menendez can and should be defeated. You need to vote.

We go to the state of Florida tonight, another scandal-plagued Democrat. Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum facing even more serious issues. As we speak, a criminal investigation into bribery charges continues to unfold -- oh yes, the FBI guy that gave them tickets to "Hamilton". Oopsie-daisy.

And now, more fallout over the undercover video we showed you broke last night right here on this program. ProjectVeritas.com showing how Gillum staffers trashed Floridians, plotted to deceive voters.

Now, you get to decide for yourself. If you live in Florida, is this the guy you want as your governor? By the way, he wants to raise business taxes 40 percent.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOURNALIST: So then none of the programs that that you know people are hoping for would happen?

OMAR SMITH, GILLUM CAMPAIGN STAFFER: Basically.

JOURNALIST: Well, do voters know that?

SMITH: Hmm?

JOURNALIST: Do voters know that?

SMITH: That's not for them to know.

JOURNALIST: Huh?

SMITH: That's not for them to know. Remember our saying, modern day fairy tales start with "once I am elected".

JOURNALIST: So, are you suggesting that this is a -- we should keep this a well-kept secret?

SMITH: Yes. Why wouldn't we?

So, you have extreme right wingers, those are the Trump and the crazy, crazy, crazy Republicans. The progressives are the crazy, crazy, crazy Democrat. Your hipsters, your hippies.

JOURNALIST: Oh, you're not a progressive? Isn't Gillum a progressive?

SMITH: Gillum is a progressive.

JOURNALIST: So Gillum is part of the crazy, crazy?

SMITH: He is part of the crazy, crazy, crazies.

The rules in Florida (EXPLETIVE DELETED) suck.

JOURNALIST: Tell me about it, man.

SMITH: This is a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) ass state.

JOURNALIST: OK.

SMITH: It's a cracker state.

JOURNALIST: OK.

SMITH: OK? Ask anybody outside of here. You go Port St. Lucie, Orlando, man, them crackers ain't going to let us do that (EXPLETIVE DELETED) dawg. Boy, you crazy?

You have to appeal to white guilt.

JOURNALIST: All right. So, how would you do that?

GILLUM CAMPAIGN STAFFER: Why does it have to be white guilt? Why can't it just be --

GILLUM: Cause that's what it is.

SMITH: That's what it is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: He's part of the crazy, crazy, crazy left. And by the way, he's not telling the people of Florida that. Oh and by the way, Florida, this is an F'ed up state, a cracker state. Oh you whip him up, the poor, the middle class, you have to whip him up into a frenzy in order for them to vote. Really?

Well, today, the campaign had to part ways with that staffer. They didn't return our request for comments. Shocking.

But if Gillum's crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy far left views, maybe it could work at fake news MSNBC. And his radical associations and his corruption aren't enough to support this guy or reasons not enough to support this guy -- remember, Floridians, his first order of business is to raise your taxes. I'm sure you're all dying for that, want to vote for that in Florida.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW GILLUM, D-FLA.: Ninety-seven percent of businesses in my state pay no corporate taxes at all. Ninety-seven percent. Three percent of companies in the state of Florida, the wealthiest percent of companies in our state, pay the corporate tax rate. It's the same 3 percent that walked away under the Trump attacks realignment, with six point three billion dollars of our money.

So, what we've said is you can keep $5.3 billion, but we want a billion of that to come into the state of Florida.

The state of Florida cannot be a cheap date and think that we're going to be able to rise to the highest of our potential. We're 40th out of 50th in quality of public education. In my opinion, this is a win-win.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Florida, my prediction is, if you do vote for Andrew Gillum, you're becoming a crazy, crazy, crazy state.

Anyway, if he wins you will reap all of the consequences with your paychecks. Gillum will laugh all the way to the bank, and then he will be the most radical left-wing governor in history. Ron DeSantis needs your support tonight.

In Arizona, great news. Veteran war hero of 26 years, six tour deployments -- Afghanistan, Iraq -- Martha McSally, on this show last night, she has now finally opened up a significant seven-point lead in that race against Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. The radical past is now finally sinking in with the people of Arizona.

Yes, she organized an event with the radical attorney for the notorious blind sheikh as we've been telling you. Once suggesting it's okay after 9/11 for Americans if they want to join the Taliban, you know, the group that wants to kill us. We the people of America.

Also constantly calling the good people of Arizona, quote, crazy but kind of in a Lindsay Lohan way. And she said, of course, at her state, she wants your vote, is the meth lab of democracy.

And when given a chance to actually address these remarks, no apology, none. This is amazing.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KYRSTEN SINEMA, D-ARIZ., SENATE CANDIDATE: As we see in the waning days of this campaign, Martha has chosen to continue running a highly negative campaign full of false attacks and lies. That's her choice. She can continue to do so if she wants.

But Arizona voters will choose the person they trust to be their voice in Washington, D.C.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: She wouldn't even apologize for saying it's okay to join the Taliban. I guess the truth hurts there. People of Arizona are waking up tonight.

And while Republicans appear to have a serious edge in the Senate, the House, a different story. Dozens of must-win Republican held districts are now toss-ups tonight.

Nancy Pelosi, she's predicting victory. In five days, if Republicans lose control of the House, let me point out to you what will happen. That's right. Nancy Pelosi will be your speaker.

The biggest liar in America, Adams Shifty Schiff, he will be the House Intel Committee chairman. Endless investigations of nothing. He's already bragging about his plans to ramp up these investigations into phony Trump- Russia collusion which has pretty much now been debunked.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: Republicans walked away from the investigation. The Democratic minority has continued and we've been bringing witnesses in and we've been learning more, and that work won't stop when we take the majority, but we will be able to get answers the Republicans were unwilling to pursue, records that the Republicans wouldn't ask for.

The question though that I don't know whether Mueller has been able to answer because I don't know whether he's been given the license to look into it is, were the Russians laundering money through the Trump Organization? And that will be a very high priority to get an answer to for the reason that if they were doing this, it's not only a crime but it's something provable, something that the Russians could hold over the head of the president of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh my God. He's been saying the same thing for two years.

Anyway -- and by the way, he doesn't care about Hillary's bought and paid for phony Russian dossier. Yes, the one that they used to commit a fraud on a FISA court.

Then, of course, there's impeach 45, Maxine Waters. Democrats win, she will likely chair the very important Financial Services Committee and let's just say in her own words, she sounds like she's out for revenge, too, just like shifty Schiff.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: I will be the first African American, the first woman to chair the powerful Financial Services Committee.

(CHEERS)

That's all the Wall Street, that's all the insurance company, that's all the banks. What am I going to do to you, what I'm going to do to you is fair -- I'm going to do to you what you did to us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I'm going to do to you what you did to us that's why all House races mattered tonight.

Now, regardless, I'll say this -- let not your heart be troubled. FOX News contributor, former speaker of the house, Newt Gingrich, out with a brand new piece tonight. He is throwing cold water on the Democrats' blue wave predictions. According to the former speaker, Republicans will likely hold on to the Senate and gain seats and he says maybe even the House. But that's going to be decided by you, we the people.

Of course as pointed out in this very insightful piece, the U.S. Senate controls judicial confirmations. Meaning if Republicans control the Senate, the president's agenda, he argues and his right, will remain intact.

Now, of course, the left is doing anything and everything in their power to stop the president's successful agenda and all Republicans across the country. And as per usual, predictably, Hollywood's biggest know-nothing liberals they're out there hitting the campaign trail for Democrats.

Oprah, oh she's out there stumping for Georgia's totally unqualified gubernatorial candidate in Florida, Jimmy Buffett, he's still playing. He's performing at a campaign event for Gillum and Nelson.

And on TV, many other celebrities there telling you exactly how they want you to vote because they're celebrities they always know everything. They're right.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, POLITICAL AD)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If somebody asked you, what do you care about, what would you say?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Losing your health care.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Equal pay.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Equal rights.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What really honestly matters to you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Look, if you're worried about your pre-existing conditions.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you can't take another school shooting.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What matters to you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Civility.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Kindness.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Dignity.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Freedom of the press.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Freedom of speech.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All of our freedoms.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do they matter.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Serious.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Seriously.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do they matter to you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Then vote.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you care about immigration.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Children being taken away at the border.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If gun reform matters.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Climate change.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Health care for young.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For old matters.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALES: Then vote.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If basic human rights matter, then vote.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If women's rights really are human rights.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALES: Then vote.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Don't lose hope.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Vote as if it matters because it does.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Get out and vote, it matters.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: On November 6th, we're all in this together.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: They kind of forgot that they want open borders. They kind of forgot that they liked Obamacare and supported him, and he was the worst economic president in our lifetime.

They never mention due process and the presumption of innocence, or the Constitution, or lower taxes. That's right. Obama raised them.

Now, of course, far left Hollywood liberals are not the only sycophants supporting the Democratic cause. Tonight, the biggest cheerleaders of the left of long been members of the mainstream media. But tonight, wow, they're up in their game.

Some of their best anti-Trump rhetoric ever is getting rolled out and out of control, especially true, poor morning liberal Joe. I think the election is really taking a toll on poor Mika. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: Our democracy is under attack with bombs targeting Trump's enemies and shootings in synagogues by a nationalist imitating the president's racist rants. The rhetoric of this racist, heartless, soulless man will lead to more violence. Yes, I said that.

This is a so-called leader with no shame. He doesn't care. He's got no sense of decency, no sense of duty, and no limits -- if you want a slight check on this man and his unrelenting race to the finish year to make sure he can continue destroying this country, you might want to vote all D.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You know, just imagine for a moment, liberals like to imagine John Lennon, just imagine for a moment what's going to happen if the Republicans kept the House and the Senate, they're going to lose it. That's almost worth the price of admission.

I know that trying to scare you into voting Democrats in the midterms and, of course, Howard Dean was far worse, actually sick celebrating the Democrats momentum surrounding the shooting in the synagogue in Pittsburgh and I'm not making that up.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HOWARD DEAN, FORMER VERMONT GOVERNOR: The Democrats are trying to basically run against a president. He's got a very powerful message of hate basically, which can be effective at times that like this when the nation has been turned upside down by this president. So, you know, I'm pretty optimistic actually.

I do think there is a tendency towards voting Democratic. I think Democrats are a lot more energized, particularly I hate to say this, after the shootings in Pittsburgh.

That's pretty sick, pretty ugly, pretty twisted. Look, we have to do take everything Howard Dean though says with a grain of salt, everyone. He's not exactly known for being of sound mind around election time.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DEAN: We're going to South Carolina and Oklahoma and Arizona and North Dakota and New Mexico. We're going to California and Texas and New York. We're going to South Dakota and Oregon and Washington and Michigan, and then we're going to Washington, D.C. to take back the White House. Yay!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. I guess we can expect more of that if the Democrats big blue wave doesn't exactly play out on November 6th. Just imagine that.

Now, tonight, while the media the left working extra hard vilifying Republicans and the president -- well, he's focused on a serious situation at our southern border. And at this hour tonight, the migrant caravan is pushing even closer to our southern border. As a response, President Trump is now sending up to 15,000 troops to help secure that border.

The first act of duty military actually arrived today in Texas. Earlier today, the president had this very clear warning to those marching towards our borders with no intention of respecting our sovereignty, our rule of law and our borders. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: At this very moment, large, well-organized caravans of migrants are marching toward our southern border. Some people call it an invasion. It's like an invasion.

They have violently overrun the Mexican border. You saw that two days ago. These are tough people in many cases. A lot of young men, strong men, and a lot of men that maybe we don't want in our country. But again we'll find that out through the legal process.

These illegal caravans will not be allowed into the United States and they should turn back now because they're wasting their time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: John Podesta's Center for American Progress actually saying, don't talk about immigration, just don't talk about it, just you know change the topic. That's what they're saying.

Without a doubt our immigration system is broken. The situation is dire at the border.

2018 alone, over 50,000 unaccompanied minors have been apprehended crossing illegally, a hundred and seventy one percent increase from 2010. This year, over 17,000 known criminals have been apprehended at the border, along with over a thousand dangerous gang members. 2017, over 2,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized by ICE, enough fentanyl to kill every single solitary American.

And a stunning new data from the Center for Immigration Studies is showing tonight that each illegal immigrant that crossed the border costs you the American taxpayers $70,000, and Trump is vowing to take a stand against this illegal immigration free-for-all, and he's pushing to end birthright citizenship chain migration and build the border wall. He's already spent three and a half billion, he needs 20 more.

Sadly, Democratic policies, open border, sanctuary cities and states created this crisis at our southern border. There wouldn't be a caravan if we had the wall. And that means, everybody would be safe on both sides and the wall can have a door.

Those same Democratic politicians literally put their heads in the sand. They're told not to talk about it, just like they don't talk about impeachment. Now, it's the president's job to clean up their mess, protect the American people. Five days from now, you have an opportunity and a duty to send a message. You can shock the world.

Imagine what it's going to be like and some of these news networks, I can handle a win or a loss, but they'll go nuts. You'll watch their heads explode on TV. Hollywood will lose it.

Straight ahead, we're going to look at the "Hannity" big board tonight. Our friend Bill Hemmer will go over all of these important races that will decide the balance of power in the House and the Senate. Steve Doocy, Dan Bongino, and the great one Mark Levin all coming up. Please stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. The "Hannity" big board is back.

And joining us now with the very latest, where things stand in key midterm races --

BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: (INAUDIBLE) aren't you? Aren't you?

HANNITY: What? That's the "Hannity" big board.

HEMMER: I thought was the Bill board.

HANNITY: That's my big board.

HEMMER: Because it's your hour, you're right.

Sean, I need 30 minutes, by the way.

(LAUGHTER)

HEMMER: I want to say, there are a thousand stories for Tuesday night. I mean, really more than we count.

HANNITY: Listen, this is fun. It's super bowl. All right. Take it away. Show us what we got.

HEMMER: OK. So here's what we tried to do to viewers to try and tell the story a little bit.

Where was the president tonight? He was in the state of Missouri and you know what's going on there. The Democrat Claire McCaskill and the Republican Josh Hawley, our FOX poll came out last night. It's just razor tight, 45 percent to 45 percent.

This is what I think is interesting about the reason why the president made this trip to Missouri tonight. Go back two years. These were the results. He won the state by 19 points.

There's a lot of red on that state right, Sean? There's just a few blue counties, but this is where the president has rally tonight. This Columbia, Missouri, Boone County, you see Hillary Clinton wanted by about seven points.

But look at all the red surrounding here and watch this number here from 46.8 percent, it's 72 percent, its 73 percent, it's 76 percent, its 71.9 percent. You get the idea.

And the president has said himself that this is a base election. You got to turn out your base if you want to have a chance and that's really what a lot of these this travel is about.

Here's the what-if scenario for the Senate. A lot of people know this right now, just as a reminder. This is our base for Tuesday night, 51 Republicans, 49 Democrats. We'll see how the map fills in. That's on the Senate side.

On the House side, I know you're keenly interested in these toss-up races. Here's what we have at the moment. This could change but these are districts that we consider coin tosses for Tuesday night. Might go to 32, might come down to 25, but right now, it's 29.

So, what's the difference between Virginia 8th and California 10th? Now, this is not true for every district here, but this is what Republicans are up against on Tuesday night. A lot of retirements, a lot of open seats, a lot of districts were the Republicans won but Hillary Clinton won on the presidential level. And so we have to throw that now under the and find out on a geographical sense what we think could happen come Tuesday night.

So, we broke it up in the region. I'll give you an example here, Sean. I can give you countless examples of where the scenario that I just laid out is true all across the country. This is Virginia 10, this is Barbara Comstock, this is outside of Washington, D.C., and a real tough race here with Jennifer Wexton.

These were the presidential results two years ago in that district. Hillary Clinton won by 10 points. So, you see what some of these candidates are up against. That's Washington D.C.

Take you down the Florida Keys, similar scenario. You see Hillary Clinton won by about 16, 17 percent. I can take you out into the plains out in Kansas, right? This is Kansas district number three. This is Kevin Yoder, the Republican, and a race against Sharice Davids, the Democrat.

Two years ago, Hillary Clinton won just by a margin here, about four thousand votes, about 1.2 percent on the margin. But this is another example and you go out to California too and I think this is very, very important for our viewers to remember, and all the folks running across the country.

Poll closings in California are 11:00 Eastern Time on Tuesday night. We have eight toss-up districts in California alone. If the House is really that close, in the seven of eight, Hillary Clinton won the district two years ago. So, you see now what's on the line.

And just one last thought here, Sean, this is where we were two years ago. State by state, presidential results when Donald Trump stunned the world.

And we're going to see on Tuesday night how are these voters he attracted two years ago, how many are still with them in 2018. So --

HANNITY: All right. Pretty amazing. If I look at the Senate, I would also say I think Florida is a toss-up right now. It's dead even.

HEMMER: OK.

HANNITY: And Josh Hawley is pulling ahead. Marsha Blackburn's got a nice lead now in Tennessee. Kyrsten Sinema, she's down a lot in Arizona. Dean Heller is holding up in Nevada. That's an important Senate race.

HEMMER: Are you doing the math in your head while you're doing this? Because I'm trying to -- try to guess.

HANNITY: Yes. Well, then we can go in Montana with the libertarian pulling out, that now is a race that is in play which we will go. We have the Republican candidate on tonight. Heidi Heitkamp is down by double digits. That's a pickup in North Dakota.

HEMMER: Hang on. Hang on. Pick up in North Dakota. Now you're at 52, 48. What else did you say?

HANNITY: Well, I went through the wall. I went to Tennessee.

(CROSSTALK)

HEMMER: All right. Tennessee stays. Missouri would be--

HANNITY: Nevada. Texas that Ted Cruz is going to win.

HEMMER: Nevada would stay. What happens in Arizona?

HANNITY: OK. But when did we ever heard of a person running for the Senate that calls everyone in her state crazy, the met lab a democracy. And she says it's OK to join the Taliban after 9/11.

HEMMER: I'm not voting in Arizona but you're saying Martha McSally win. So now you are at 53, 47.

HANNITY: By the way, now you understand why they never want me on election night.

HEMMER: I got you. Is that your projection for Tuesday night?

HANNITY: My prediction to which state?

HEMMER: In all of them. You can predict--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: My prediction is Marsha Blackburn. My prediction is Josh Hawley. My prediction is Dean Heller. My prediction is Martha McSally. My prediction is Heitkamp loses. Joe Donnelly if people in Indiana don't buy vote libertarian that can be one, and Tester can lose in Montana now that the libertarian pulled out.

HEMMER: What happened in Florida?

HANNITY: I'll throw it up for grabs. Right now, up for grabs.

HEMMER: OK. I'm going to keep you at 54, 46.

HANNITY: That's where I am.

HEMMER: We see if you feel the same way tomorrow night.

HANNITY: OK. Bill Hemmer, thank you.

HEMMER: Nice to see you, Sean.

HANNITY: When we watching on on election I'll be home drinking heavily, depending either celebrating or in misery. One of the other.

Joining us now, author -- I can't believe Steve Doocy sells a cookbook three weeks before the election. And I love him. And the worse part he puts me on page 184. He put Brian and Ainsley on page one and two.

STEVE DOOCY, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Listen, you should be happy because your recipe is in the holiday chapter and now we're November were talking turkey. This cookbook is the best turkey you've ever had in your life. And then the Sean Hannity corned beef of course.

HANNITY: Yes, put me at the end of the book, and you know, in the credit section somewhere.

DOOCY: Star.

HANNITY: Appendix. And we have NRATV former Secret Service agent, by the way, he has a bestselling book as well, Dan Bongino.

DOOCY: It's a good book.

HANNITY: OK. Dan, let's take a look at those races. Do you agree with my senate predictions?

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR, NRATV: Yes. I think your Senate predictions are spot on. But, Sean, I think -- I think Rick Scott takes it in Florida. Listen. Nobody knows who Bill Nelson is, Sean. You know, I jokingly said last night, I live in Florida down here, I spent all my time here, obviously. People think he is Ben Nelson from Nebraska, the courthouse (Inaudible) guy. Nobody has any idea who this is Bill Nelson.

HANNITY: It's true.

BONGINO: He has very little legislative record to run on. Rick Scott, I think did an admirable job with the disastrous hurricane up in the Panhandle. I think Florida, I think Rick Scott has got a darn good chance. And I think Ron DeSantis pulls it out too.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I'm agreeing--

BONGINO: I think there is a massive under vote in the polls for these two guys.

HANNITY: I think for Rick Scott. And also, we had Ron DeSantis. This tape was devastating. This Project Veritas tape on Andrew Gillum. Steve, I know you are covering it every morning. On a serious note. I think we look good, conservatives and Republicans. If you don't want speak -- speaker of the house Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Schumer.

DOOCY: Right.

HANNITY: Things look better in the Senate. I think Bill Hemmer makes a lot of good appoints. Forty-five retirements. That's a lot. Headwinds against, you know, look Bill Clinton got crushed in '94. Newt became the speaker first time for 40 years; 2010 Obama crushed in this first midterm.

DOOCY: Well, think about why there are so many retirements this time around is because a year ago, if the election would have been held a year ago it would've been a gigantic blue tsunami. Remember, repeal and replace that the Republicans had promise for a very long time that didn't get passed. The president's approval rating was not where it is today. And we were not to the point where the tax cut for Americans was going to go through.

HANNITY: Yes.

DOOCY: Fast forward to today and now the president has got ratings and tax cut--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: The Kavanaugh effect, the caravan effect.

DOOCY: Sure.

HANNITY: The mob rule effect. And then I would add one other thing. Are you better off than you were two years ago?

DOOCY: See. I think that is perhaps is tactical mistake of the Republicans. They should've been playing on the economy because the Democrats have brilliantly played the healthcare card. In the last year they--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: How can they play the healthcare card when they gave us Obamacare?

DOOCY: Listen, because.

HANNITY: Keep your doctor and plan and save money?

DOOCY: Because in the last year when the Republicans did the tax cut they took away the individual mandate.

HANNITY: That's true.

DOOCY: And it gave the democrats the argument, you know, they took away the individual mandate, what are they going to take away from you next?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: All right. I got to run.

DOOCY: They don't have a single plan, they don't have a five-point plan.

HANNITY: Predictions?

DOOCY: They just think that people are going to wind up voting for them because of that.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Bongino, prediction?

BONGINO: We hold the House by two to three seats and we pick up four to five seats in the Senate guaranteed.

HANNITY: Steve?

DOOCY: If I had a magic eight ball I would shake it and it would say ask again later.

HANNITY: You're totally whipping out. I gave you my set of predictions--

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Come on! Doocy, get on the record.

HANNITY: I tell people what I really believe.

DOOCY: The Republicans will hold the Senate.

HANNITY: And as of tonight, Republicans on paper are down five in the House. That means you better take it seriously.

When we come back, we'll get the great one Mark Levin's predictions for the mid-terms and his take on the state of the country. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now, he is the host of CRTV's "Levin TV." The host of "Life, Liberty, and Levin." Wow. You had big ratings this weekend tight here on the Fox News Channel. I call him the great one, Mark Levin. We missed you a couple of weeks and we're glad you are back, my friend. Let's talk the election.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you.

Well, you know, it's time for we the people to stand up for ourselves, for our families, for our faith, for our country, for our party, and for our president. You know, the media had interposed themselves in this election, Sean.

We're actually fighting the media. We're fighting the Democrats, we're fighting academia, we're fighting Hollywood and all the rest. And 64 percent of the voters say the press has done more to divide the country. More people think the press has divided the country than the president of the United Sates. And I'm going to tell you why.

The word Hitler is very popular with the press. With Joe Scarborough, the word white supremacy is very popular over there at CNN. The word Stalin is now starting to pick up. They consider those of us who support this president and support an American agenda as Nazis. They referred to us to as a racist, as white supremacist.

Every time there's some horrific event they're trying to pin it on us, pin in on our president, pin on our party. It's really time America to push back. Enough is enough. We cannot turn any part of this government over to these radical hard-core Democrats and their mouthpieces in the media.

And I want to give you a few examples here. They talk about the president his tone and the relationship to violence. The president hasn't caused any violence. When anti-fa is out there beating up people the Marxist militia the media are very passive, rarely say anything.

When Bill Clinton pardoned the FAO and terrorists who murdered four people and injured 44 other people. I don't remember them saying Bill Clinton was contributing to a violent tone in this country.

When Barack Obama commuted the leader of that organization who never repented, I don't remember them bringing that up. When Barack Obama befriended Bill Ayres and Bernadine Dorn of the Weather Underground and the SDS, the bombers domestic terrorist, I remember anybody talking about him and violence and the tone of violence. Do you?

Obama opens an embassy in Cuba, a genocidal police state. He celebrated. Donald Trump moves our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel and he's attacked by fools like Steve Schmidt over on MSNBC.

Now let's talk about immigration briefly. Dwight Eisenhower. He is not considered a white supremacist, does he? He is not considered a racist, does he? Dwight Eisenhower when he became president of the United States he created a program called operation wetback. That's not me. That was him.

Operation wetback. What was that? He ordered the military to round up 1.3 million illegal aliens and deport them. And that's exactly what he did and he was supported by the Democratic Party too.

I'll go further. Nineteen sixties. Cesar Chavez, the founder of the United Farm Workers Union. He ordered his members at night to watch the southern border and report illegal aliens coming over the border to then the INS. Nineteen sixty-nine Chavez, Ralph Abernathy, who'd been the confidant of Martin Luther King in 1969 and Walter Mondale. I don't believe he was a racist. They led protests on the southern border against illegal immigration.

I'll go on. The press says Donald Trump is threatening freedom of the press. How so? By calling them out? By challenging them? By exposing them? John Adams, one of our greatest founders, put in place the Sedition Act. The Sedition Act. He actually put some newspapers out of business and put some journalist in prison. Abraham Lincoln put out an executive order. They shut down almost 300 newspapers, and put journalists and editors in prison.

And not -- not only that. The great progressive leader Woodrow Wilson. He had the Sedition Act of 1918, did the same thing, put some journalist in prison and imprisoned some of his opponent.

Donald Trump hasn't done anything like this. He's not rounding up illegal immigrants who are in this country by the hundreds of thousands. He's not shutting down newspapers. He's not putting journalists in prison, yet they refer to him as Hitler and Stalin.

And then we have this policy where we separate children from their parents to come here illegally not because we want to put them in cages like Obama did, but because we want to protect these children from coyotes, from kidnappers. You got to sort them out to figure out who's who since they're here illegally. And they said, well, he's putting them in internment camps.

Actually, it was Franklin Roosevelt who actually put Japanese Americans and Americans of Japanese descent in internment camps. They don't call him Hitler. They don't call him Stalin or anything of the sort. And I'll even go here. They attack our president. They say a womanizer. They bring the Stormy Daniels in front of TV left and right, left and right.

This president has been our president. He's conducted himself in the Oval Office with great acumen. Great acumen. People are laughing. JFK was having affairs constantly in the Oval Office in the White House with a niece German spy, with a mob boss girlfriend, with a 17-year-old intern and he was outdone by LBJ. We don't talk about that stuff. How come? Because our goal you see is to trash the president of the United States.

The media in this country. America is campaigning against you, campaigning against your values, campaigning against your virtue, against the declaration against the Constitution. And you have a rare opportunity every now and then to show yourself to stand up and say we're not putting up with this anymore. We're going to protect our country. We're going to protect our values, our institutions, our party, and our president, and most of all ourselves.

You're sick of being called Nazis, you're sick of being called racists. You're sick of being called white supremacist then you need to vote. And you need to vote now if you have early voting and you need to vote Tuesday. And you need to be on your own precinct camp and bring out four, five, or six people and make sure you vote. Because here's the deal. If more of us vote, we win. If less of them vote, they lose.

HANNITY: Mark Levin. By the way, I want to say publicly our condolences. I knew your dad. He recently passed away. A great man. Thank you, my friend for being with us.

LEVIN: Thank you. I appreciate it.

HANNITY: Don't miss it. mark's show, big show this weekend. Life, Liberty, and Levin. You don't want to miss it, Sunday night right here on the Fox News Channel.

When we come back, two important Senate candidates. One, Mike Braun, Indiana. Matt Rosendale in Montana. They can both win. We'll explain when we get back. They'll join us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Just five days away from this crucially important midterm elections. Tonight, we are featuring two very important key Senate races. They could tip the balance of power.

Joining us live from the great state of Montana, GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, and from the great state of Indiana, the Hoosier state, GOP Senate candidate Mike Braun. Mike. I hear there's going to be a big rally tomorrow. The president, if my dates are right.

MIKE BRAUN, SENATORIAL CANDIDATE, R-IND.: He's coming in tomorrow and then. Yes. He is coming in tomorrow to Indianapolis and then next Monday, the Fort Wayne.

HANNITY: Well, two important. Listen, both of you were in the same predicament until yesterday. And Matt, I'll throw it to you. You had a libertarian in your race and something happened that caused him to drop out of that race. And clearly Jon Tester has been in a steady Schumer vote. He doesn't represent the values of Montana. Bottom line.

MATT ROSENDALE, SENATORIAL CANDIDATE, R-MONT.: No, he does not, Sean. And I'll tell you something. This backfire on him. Jon Tester's dark money allies sent out an illegal mailer and what it did was help us to unify the libertarians and the independents and the Republicans across the state Montana, although it came no shock to us because Jon has been the recipient of so much financing from the special interest and lobbyists.

He is the number one recipient of contributions from lobbyist in the nation Sean, in the entire nation more than Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But did he vote for the tax cut, did he vote for Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch.

ROSENDALE: Yes.

HANNITY: Because I think that Montana the vote is so heavily Trump would have like those things.

ROSENDALE: They would really like those things. I've been traveling around the state and we are seeing a dramatic expansion of our economy. And jobs being created because as a direct result of those tax cuts that Jon Tester did vote against and he voted against Gorsuch, and he voted against Kavanaugh. And yet, he embraces the idea of open borders and sanctuary cities and that is not aligned with the ideals of the people of Montana.

HANNITY: Mike Braun, let me go back to you because you don't have the luxury that your soon-to-be hopefully colleague had with the libertarians are wrapping up. You still have a lead. I love libertarians. I really do. I have civil libertarian streak to me in some ways. The problem is they are siphoning away votes for you and that only helps Joe Donnelly.

So, I'm asking my libertarian friends in Indiana to vote for you. Joe Donnelly. He also didn't vote for either the Supreme Court justice. He didn't vote for the tax, did he?

BRAUN: No. It's basically the same thing as tester and both of our races have been dominated by Chuck Schumer's PACs that pour in all this negative advertising. And Sean, it's because the Democratic Party what is their message, sell us more government that they already aren't willing to pay for and shovel at that debt onto our kids and grandkids.

So, I think it's all coming home to roost across the country. You cannot win these races that are trying to tear down your competition, especially when you got bad voting records like both Tester and Joe Donnelly.

HANNITY: You know, it's amazingly. I'm watching both of you. These are two very red states that have Democrats that are totally and completely out of touch with the values of their own state. We are going to be watching very closely. How long is Jon Tester now been in the Senate, Matt?

ROSENDALE: Too long, Sean, too long. He is been too wrong for too long. He's been in for 12 years and he stood there 12 years ago and told folks he wouldn't be encumbered by special interest. He said he would. He complained about reckless spending and has increased the national debt from eight trillion to over 21 trillion at the exact same time that I was cutting costs at the state level. He is completely out of touch with the folks of Montana.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Mike, final--

ROSENDALE: (Inaudible) in Washington, D.C.

HANNITY: Mike Braun?

ROSENDALE: And he put Montana in his rearview mirror.

HANNITY: And, Mike Braun, let me go back to you. If the people go out and vote for you they will have their values reflected in Washington, will they not?

BRAUN: No doubt about it. And Joe Donnelly from the time he get to Notre Dame got his law degree he's been running for office and been a career politician and has voted against Hoosier values for the 12 years he's been in Congress and then Senate. And you can count on me to reflect--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I want to wish both of you.

BRAUN: -- Hoosier values when I become the next senator.

HANNITY: Mike Braun, we're wishing you the best. We're going to be watching Indiana and Montana both winnable states. Both would be pickups huge for the country.

When we come back, more highlights the presidents rally from earlier tonight in Missouri, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: So, in his rally tonight in Missouri, President Trump pointed out key differences between Democrats and Republicans choice election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Republicans are the party of all Americans. We welcome citizens from all works of life and embrace freedom of thought, freedom of speech, and freedom of everything else.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: The Democrats are the party of rigid ideology and total conformity. They demand absolute agreement and they dismiss the mean and demonize anyone who questions their radical ideas. Did you ever see anything like what's going on?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You decide. Four nights. Let not your heart be troubled.



Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.