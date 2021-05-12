Bob Baffert attorney responds to Medina Spirit's derby doping scandal

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," May 11, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHARLES PAYNE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: You're looking live at the Israel-Gaza

border, where the situation remains tense, as the violence over there

escalates.



Hello, everyone. I'm Charles Payne, in Neil Cavuto. And this is "Your

World."



I want to get straight to Trey Yingst in Israel with continuing coverage --

Trey.



TREY YINGST, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Charles, early this evening, rocket

fire was continuing into Israel.



And then a very important moment happened. It was a change in escalation.

We saw factions inside Gaza fired dozens of rockets towards Israel's second

largest city, Tel Aviv. This sent millions of people running for shelters,

as alerts came in and sirens were blaring. We were here along the border

watching efforts by Israel's missile defense system, the Iron Dome, to

intercept some of these rockets.



But Hamas, the group in control of Gaza, is firing barrages throughout the

day. We know that, according to the Israeli chief of staff of, Aviv

Kochavi, 500 targets were selected by Israel and already hit today in

response to the rocket fire that started yesterday.



To give you a sense, though, of where all of this is headed, we heard just

in the past 20 minutes from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and

the defense minister, Benny Gantz. They made very clear that Israel will

act decisively against Hamas, the group that controls Gaza, that is, from

their perspective, the sole organization behind the rocket fire.



When you get down to it, there are a lot of factions inside Gaza. But

Israel holds Hamas responsible. And they say this is just the beginning of

what is turning into a very large round of conflict in the region, more

than 500 rockets fired into Southern Israel.



Inside Gaza, we do have updated numbers from the Palestinian Health

Ministry, who say that 30 people have been killed in Israeli retaliation

strikes. Inside Israel, three people are dead from rocket fire that has

happened throughout today.



Lots of injuries all over the region. And they're really -- Israel is

bracing for what the night will bring, because there has been a red line

drawn and crossed on each side of this conflict. And the latest red line

has to do with towers and infrastructure inside Gaza, factions there

threatening more rocket fire towards Tel Aviv if Israel decides to take out

any of the large buildings inside the Gaza Strip.



We do know at this hour, according to Palestinian media, that the Israelis

are warning people inside these tall buildings, some of which hold military

infrastructure, to get out. This is an indication they plan on striking

these towers and an indication that Hamas and Islamic Jihad will respond

with more rocket fire -- Charles.



PAYNE: Trey, thank you very much.



And, folks, we may go back to Trey later in the show.



In the meantime, I want to get the read from Hudson's Institute's Rebeccah

Heinrichs.



Rebeccah, these provocations, for us in America, they seemed to come out of

left field. And it's always a curiosity as to what sparked it. What's

sparking this round of exchange?



REBECCAH HEINRICHS, THE HUDSON INSTITUTE: Well, it's hard to know exactly

what was the thing specifically that's the pretext for these Hamas terror

attacks against Israel.



But they are the worst that we have seen in a decade. I heard one quotation

it's not -- it hasn't been since not even just since 2016 or 2017, but in a

decade. And it's important to remember Charles that Hamas is aiming for

civilians, and then they are using civilians for shields.



And so, when the Israelis defend themselves and retaliate against Hamas

militant targets, when civilians are killed, Hamas tries to make it seem as

though the Israelis have done that. You might even hear some of that from

some members of Congress who are more sympathetic to Hamas.



But this is -- this is what Hamas does to try to earn favor from the world

stage. But this is a terrible thing. And it's only going to get worse as

the Hamas barrage of rockets continue to fall on Israel.



PAYNE: To that point, Prime Minister Netanyahu has said that we're going

to see an increase in both the intensity and the rate of attacks.



And, to your point, Israel has already warned that they know there are

civilians in these buildings where weapons are being housed. They're giving

them plenty of time to get out. But it sounds, according to Trey, at least,

that those will be targeted. So, to your point, this escalation continues.

Then what?



HEINRICHS: Well, if the -- I saw recent, just -- reporting maybe just 30

minutes ago the Ashkelon oil pipeline was attacked by Hamas, attacked in

Israel. If that's true, that is a significant escalation.



Keep in mind, when you see this Iron Dome missile defense system amazingly

intercepting these rockets that are coming in, this is -- this enables the

Israelis to not only protect their own citizens, which they're doing. It

also helps them to have the ability to exercise restraint against the

Palestinians, because, if they weren't able to absorb some of these attacks

with this missile defense system, it would require a much stronger, more

robust, offensive retaliation against the Palestinians.



So, the Israelis are demonstrating restraint with this missile defense

system, but it cannot continue. If they're going to have infrastructure,

energy infrastructure, and civilians being attacked, there's going to have

to be stronger retaliation against the Hamas militants on the part of

Israel.



PAYNE: Yes, Rebeccah, that civility that you're talking about, that

restraint that you're talking about, the warning of folks and buildings

that, hey, these are going to be attacked at some point, and, still, Israel

has a tough public relations battle, particularly here at home.



You mentioned members of Congress sympathetic to Hamas. Isn't Hamas seen as

a terror organization by both Israel and America? And if so, should we be

more involved?



HEINRICHS: It is a terrorist organization.



And not only is it a terrorist organization. It's directly funded by the

largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world. And that's Iran, Charles.

Iran gives Hamas $30 million a month, funds them. And all of that is going

towards their weaponry.



And so when you hear Democratic members of Congress and the Biden

administration eager to undo the progress of the previous administration

towards Middle East, and to reenter the Iran deal, just keep in mind that

this money does not go towards the citizens of Iran. It does not go towards

peace. It does not go towards anything that's productive.



It funds terrorists. And until the Iran regime changes, this will continue.

And so yes, this is -- Hamas is a terrorist organization. These are the

militants, and all of this money is coming from Iran, and that's who's

funding the attacks against Israel.





PAYNE: Rebeccah, Israel has been in the midst of a really divisive

presidential, prime minister election.



And it feels like maybe they're going to finally get to a conclusion. Does

that play a role in this at all? Does Hamas sense some sort of fragility

within the country of Israel in a way to exploit that?



HEINRICHS: That's an important point, Charles.



Not everything is about the United States of America. We have our own

politics that obviously affect world affairs. But then there's also

domestic politics. But you can't help but notice the combination of all of

these factors that are happening at once. Nothing like this happened over

the last several years.



This really is a new thing. It's unprecedented. And whenever you have seen

the Abraham Accords and progress made towards the region over the last

several years, and you see something like this, it's hard to get around the

fact that it is the Biden administration coming on the stage that is

perhaps emboldening different toxic combination of things to take place

that's providing the context for increased violence.



So, we certainly hope that we can find some sort of de-escalation solution

to this problem. But when everybody on the world stage is calling for this

both sides thing, for both sides to step back from the edge, just keep in

mind that it is Israel that is responding defensively to protect

themselves.



And it is Hamas militants that are the aggressors here. And this is bad for

Palestinians. It's bad for Israel. And it's bad for peace in the Middle

East.



PAYNE: Rebeccah Heinrichs, thank you very much.



More on this developing situation when we come back with Pennsylvania

Republican Senator Pat Toomey.



PAYNE: President Biden meeting with governors today and their states'

vaccine rollouts and rolling out a new COVID response partnership of his

own.



FOX News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the details -- Peter.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Charles, good afternoon.



The president's event today was closed to the press, so no opportunity for

anybody in the pool today to ask him any questions about anything. But the

White House did provide a link to a livestream, so we could see the

president there making an announcement about free rides to vaccination

sites.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: To ensure that transportation

is less of a barrier, from May 24 through July 4, Uber and Lyft, Uber and

Lyft are both going to offer everyone free rides to and from vaccination

sites.



I think that is really stepping up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: This administration has long said they would lead with science and

truth, but a New York Times report reveals, when the Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention released new guidelines last month for mask

squaring, it announced that less than 10 percent of COVID-19 transmission

was occurring outdoors.



"Saying that less than 10 percent of COVID transmission occurs outdoors is

akin to saying that sharks attack fewer than 20,000 swimmers a year. The

actual worldwide number is around 150. It's both true and deceiving."



And that comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads many of this

administration's efforts on COVID-19 hit the Hill to mix it up with

lawmakers curious about the origins of COVID-19.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH

funding of the lab in Wuhan?



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER TO PRESIDENT BIDEN: Senator Paul,

with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect, that the

NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the

Wuhan Institute.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: So, we did not lay eyes on the president in person today, but,

tomorrow, we expect to see him when he hosts Republican Leaders Mitch

McConnell and Kevin McCarthy at the White House for the first time --

Charles.



PAYNE: Wow.



Peter, thank you very much.



I want to bring in FOX News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary.



Just want to get your reaction, because we had another one of those real

serious showdowns, of course, an exchange between Kentucky Republican

Senator Rand Paul and the White House chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony

Fauci today. Let's take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PAUL: You're fooling with Mother Nature here. You're allowing super

viruses to be created with a 15 percent mortality. It's very dangerous. I

think it was a huge mistake to share this with China. And it's a huge

mistake to allow this to continue in the United States. And we should be

very careful to investigate where this virus came from.



FAUCI: I fully agree that you should investigate where the virus came

from. But, again, we have not funded gain of function research on this

virus in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



No matter how times you say it, it didn't happen.



PAUL: You're parsing words. You're parsing words. There was research.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAYNE: Dr. Makary, this is a brand-new term for me, and I think most of

the audience, gain of function research, because it does look like we did

fund something in Wuhan.



So, what are we -- what are we trying to do here? What is what is Dr. Fauci

trying to say here?



DR. MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, gain of function refers to

making a virus more contagious, more deadly, more dangerous. And that is

what there was a government ban on. There was a moratorium placed on gain

of function research, actually, during the Obama administration.



But what was happening over there appears to be gain of function research.

Now, we will never know for certain, but how do you go from a virus that

was otherwise just infecting bats to several patients showing up at a

hospital five miles down the street from this hospital?



Laboratory accidents are very common. People don't appreciate it, Charles.

When you're talking about a respiratory virus in a laboratory, experiments

run late into the night. There's often understaffed personnel conducting

those experiments. Lab accidents are common.



To me, it's extremely obvious what happened here. And there was definite

NIH funding of that lab. The question is, was it gain of function research?



PAYNE: And perhaps they're splitting hairs.



Even if we made that investment thinking, OK, wouldn't that go toward this

gain a function, many wonder why we would be involved in the first place?

Why would the National Institute of Health in the United States be funding

any sort of research in a Wuhan lab?



MAKARY: Well, in the virology community, there's sort of gain of knowledge

for the purpose of knowledge increase. So you have manipulation of viruses.

You have, ironically, work on viruses that may have been designed to create

a vaccine in the future. That's how many of these knowledge increase

research projects are justified.



Ironically, that may have led to this leaking out of the lab. It's very

obvious to me that it leaked out of the lab.



PAYNE: So, Dr. Makary, why is China so resistant to the idea that maybe it

was an accident, that maybe it did leak out in the lab?



Of course, they didn't allow the World Health Organization to have a real

thorough investigation. They haven't allowed anyone to have a thorough

investigation. They're letting all kinds of speculations fly. And people

want answers. I mean, obviously, this thing took down the entire planet. We

want to make sure it doesn't happen again.



MAKARY: Well, it's the biggest liability case in the history of the world,

in the history of liability.



So you can imagine there's not going to be cooperation. If you look back on

what happened in the initial days when cases presented to that local

hospital, those doctors were detained, some of them forced to sign

affidavits. And some of those doctors are basically unable to speak now

freely.



So, look, the frozen food theory is still what China's peddling out there.

It's very obvious to me it was a lab accident.



PAYNE: Yes, and I think it's obvious to a whole lot of other people.



Dr. Makary, always appreciate your insight. We always learn. And this isn't

going away. So thank you very much.



MAKARY: Thank you.



PAYNE: Folks, we're going to have more also on the escalating violence on

the Israeli-Gaza border coming right up.



PAYNE: The Dow diving as prices keep spiking. We're on it.



And it's Governor Gavin Newsom's California dreaming. Why is the state

receiving billions of dollars in COVID relief if the budget has billions of

dollars in surplus?



We're back in 60 seconds.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAYNE: Tensions rising between Israel and Hamas, as both sides continue to

exchange rocket fire.



With me now, Republican Senator Pat Toomey.



Senator Toomey, just your thoughts on this latest round of escalation over

in Israel and here on the border again.



SEN. PAT TOOMEY (R-PA): Well, Charles, obviously, it's very disturbing.



I mean, this -- my understanding is, there have been literally hundreds of

rockets fired by Hamas towards Tel Aviv. Iron Dome apparently is -- has

been effective. But we have always been concerned about the possibility

that it can be overwhelmed by sheer volume.



It's also a reminder of what a malign force Iran is throughout the region.

We all know it's Iranian money that funds this. It's Iranian materials that

make these attacks possible. And civilians are in serious danger. It's very

disturbing.



PAYNE: Is it -- could it be a de facto message of sorts to the Biden

administration, as they continue to engage, reengage Iran?



It feels like this administration desperately wants to get back into this

Iranian deal. And we remember they drove a pretty hard bargain with then-

President Obama.



TOOMEY: Yes, I think the Iranians ran circles around them.



And my worry is that the Biden administration wants back into this deal way

too badly. And this attack should be a reminder that we have got to

consider Iran's malign influence throughout the region, its sponsorship of

terrorism, its development of delivery systems. All of that has to be on

the table.



And one other thing, Charles, I'll say. If the Biden administration decides

to go down the road that President Obama went and do this with bipartisan

opposition, and no Republican support, because they fail to address the big

issues that we have been concerned about, then how enduring this

disagreement going to be?



PAYNE: Right.



TOOMEY: We're going to be in the same position we were in last time, when

an incoming Republican administration is going to pull us out again. What a

terrible way to run foreign policy.



PAYNE: Yes, absolutely.



Let me switch gears here.



TOOMEY: And the fault will be President Biden's, if he chooses not to

listen to Republican concern about this, to be clear.



PAYNE: Thank you very much for being clear about that.



And I would like your thoughts also, as President Biden making his -- I

guess it feels like the final push for infrastructure this week. You're

set, of course, to meet with him on Thursday.



TOOMEY: Right.



PAYNE: I want you to listen to what White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

had to say about this week's meetings with members of Congress.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: You could spend the entire meeting

talking about areas of disagreement. There's no shortage of those. Or you

could spend it seeking opportunity for common ground, and he's going to

choose the latter.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAYNE: All right, sir, so where are those areas of common ground when it

comes to infrastructure, Senator?



TOOMEY: Yes.



Yes, sure. So, I hope that ends up being true, because there is overlap,

there is common ground. And it is on actual infrastructure. So, Republicans

think that there is a case to be made for increasing funding for roads and

bridges and ports and airports and water surface transportation mechanisms.



What we're not interested in is expanding the welfare state, which is most

of what the Obama $2.2 trillion plan is about. So, we're also not

interested in a tax increase that will undo the great progress we made in

2017, which gave us the best economy of my lifetime, just before the

pandemic hit.



So, if the president wants to focus on the areas where we agree, then let's

focus on real infrastructure. I think the way to fund this is not through a

devastating, damaging tax increase, but, rather, let's repurpose money we

have already approved, but hasn't been spent yet, money that was said to be

about COVID, but isn't even scheduled to be spent for years in the future.

How's that about COVID?



There's a lot of it, hundreds of billions. Let's use that. I'm open to some

user fees to pay for the actual development as it occurs. But we don't need

a debilitating tax increase to do this.



PAYNE: Yes.



Just a couple of quick thoughts here.



President Biden, I do find it interesting, when he does speak with

reporters or to the public about this plan, he talks about Republicans and

not understanding clean water and things like that. He never brings up

eldercare, per se.



TOOMEY: Yes, right.



PAYNE: And when it comes to tax policy, it's always really about -- it's

more punitive than economic, in my opinion. It's always about the rich

getting their fair share.



So, I hear where you're coming from on this. And that's why I'm really

wondering, where does this come out? Because, obviously, President Biden is

determined to have something go through. He would like -- obviously, he

would love to be able to say it was bipartisan.



Would you agree that broadband would be bipartisan, that that's part of

modern-day infrastructure?



TOOMEY: I do think it's part of the modern infrastructure.



But I would point out there's an awful lot of broadband being built into

our -- across our country now. There's a massive amount of private

investment. There's fiberoptic cables, but there's increasing capabilities

by satellites.



So, there's -- there's still some more work to be done. But, unlike the

highway system, for instance, this is -- this is massively being done

today, as you know, by the private sector. So, I'm open to this

conversation, but we shouldn't lose sight of that fact, that a great deal

of investment is already occurring.



PAYNE: Senator Toomey, always a pleasure. Thank you very much.



By the way, before I let you go, they told me to wrap up, but, because you

are leaving -- this is your final term -- does that give you more strength

in these negotiating meetings, or less?



TOOMEY: Oh, you know, honestly, Charles, it doesn't really change things.



PAYNE: OK.



TOOMEY: You know, I'm too old to learn new tricks.



(LAUGHTER)



TOOMEY: I believe in economic growth and personal freedom. And I'm stuck

with those beliefs. And I don't regret it.



(LAUGHTER)



PAYNE: All right, you're cool as a cucumber, no matter what.



TOOMEY: Yes. Yes.



PAYNE: We appreciate it. Thank you so much.



TOOMEY: Thanks, Charles.



PAYNE: All right.



Well, meanwhile, Main Street and Wall Street rattle, as prices keep

spiking. So, where's all of this heading?



We report and, well, you just may want to hide.



PAYNE: Sticker shock sending shockwaves across Main Street and Wall

Street. Shoppers are feeling it.



Investors are clearly spooked by it, and a new report showing that we could

be stuck with it for a while.



To FOX Business Network's Susan Li with the very latest -- Susan.



SUSAN LI, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Charles.



So, whether it's at the pump or at the grocery store, Americans are paying

up more. Inflation, as it's called, or higher prices, has already arrived.

So, you walk into the supermarket these days, you will notice the seafood

prices are up 5 percent. Eggs are costing more, along with oranges,

lettuce, chickens and canned vegetables.



Now, that's not all. Larger items like appliances are also more expensive

these days, not to mention paying up at the pump. We have national gas

prices sitting at their highest now since 2014, close to breaking $3 a

gallon for the first time in seven years.



The Colonial Pipeline shut down means prices are skyrocketing, up 8 cents

the past week. And for every penny the gas prices go up, that's a billion

dollars that less in consumer spending, which hurts the U.S. economy.

Recent inflation fears spooked the stock market today, the worst day in two

months for the Dow Jones industrials.



Wall Street is also concerned that the Federal Reserve might be forced to

raise interest rates in order to keep prices under control. And we will

find out tomorrow just how much more we're paying with the April consumer

price reports. Americans, though, are already bracing for the fastest price

hikes in nearly a decade, predicting that prices will go up by 3.5 percent

in a year's time.



But here's the good part, is that rising prices are usually indicative of a

recovering economy. We saw another sign of that this morning, a record

eight million-plus job openings in the month of March, the most in

manufacturing, construction and hospitality.



But, Charles, the point and the problem here is that finding the people to

fill the jobs is the hard part.



PAYNE: It certainly is.



Susan Li, thank you very much.



Now, of course, those spikes on Main Street had Wall Street investors

running for cover today, as more Americans are feeling the pinch. The

question everyone's asking is, are these prices going to pinch our economy?



Let's get the read from our money gurus.



Larry Glazer is with us, Gary B. Smith, and Melissa Armo.



Larry, let me start with you.



Just break it all down for us.



LARRY GLAZER, MAYFLOWER ADVISORS: You know, Charles, you don't have to be

a financial expert to see that these rising costs and the soaring inflation

spiking everywhere we look is really already having an impact on the

consumer, rising milk prices, rising chicken prices.



How's that barbecue going to feel on Memorial Day when you can't get food

for the grill? Gas prices through the roof? There's already shortages. It's

everywhere we look, Charles. Wall Street is beginning to get worried.

Consumers are worried. It's affecting labor shortages. It's affecting

material shortages.



We can't get all the things we need. Nothing will crush consumer confidence

more than a big spike in gas prices. And that's what I fear could happen

this summer. Charles, look, we have had a lot of good things to celebrate

this year. Let's keep it up. But inflation could kill this, biggest soaring

price increase since the Jimmy Carter administration. That's not good news

for any of us.



PAYNE: Melissa, the Fed says, yes, it's going to spike, but it's going to

be transitory, so don't panic. You agree?



(LAUGHTER)



MELISSA ARMO, THE STOCK SWOOSH: Well, I wouldn't panic because the markets

had a beautiful, beautiful bullish run up.



But that being said, I think we could see some more selling even as early

as tomorrow or in the next few days. So people need to be aware of the fact

that we could see more selling, so just plan ahead. And if you want to take

profits, if you're up, you can take profits.



I think inflation is a problem going into the summer, specifically when

people travel and go on vacation with gas prices. But inflation isn't

something that hits you overnight on every single product. It creeps up on

you. And I think it's been creeping up really since 2020.



The economy has to get back going. Last week, we had bad unemployment data,

and we have to open up. New York City is not fully open up. Until we open

up again and people go out and spend money, we're going to have a problem

with the economy. It's going to create a long-term problem if we don't

start to open up as a country as a whole.



People got to get back to work.



PAYNE: Gary B.?



They do.



Gary B.?



GARY B. SMITH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I'm not as sanguine as Melissa

is. I think inflation is here.



When you have corn prices doubling, lumber prices doubling, as you know, as

Melissa pointed out, gas prices just doubling again, you can't -- now

companies, because the government has sprinkled so much money around, it's

tough to hire people because they want to stay on these unemployment

benefits. So what's going to happen?



The Fed is going to have to raise rates. Now, they did a silly thing a few

months ago and said, oh, my gosh, we're going to stand out until, what,

2024, Charles?



(LAUGHTER)



SMITH: I think they're going to have to jump in now and turn tail. That's

going to create a bigger crisis in the market.



I think the best of times we have seen in the markets are over.



PAYNE: Wow. That's a strong statement, Gary.



Yes.



GLAZER: Charles, we have the biggest labor shortage -- we have the biggest

labor shortage ever.



We have jobs going unfilled in this country. Small businesses can't afford

to eat these inflationary pressures. They pass it through to the consumer.

It becomes a regressive tax hitting working families in this country. Once

you let the inflation genie out of the bottle, you can't get the genie back

in.



PAYNE: So--



GLAZER: And that's what's going to happen this summer.



PAYNE: So, let me--



GLAZER: And that's what I worry about for working families in this

country.



PAYNE: Then let me build on that, because, this morning, we learned that

there are 8.1 million jobs out there.



That is the most ever. Those are jobs that are opening in March. And yet,

you go back to Friday, and we couldn't get anyone to fulfill those jobs.



So, Melissa, has the government just sprinkled too much money out there?

Are too many stimmy checks, extra 300 bucks, and everything else really

going to be another thing that conspires to destroy this economic rebound

that we have enjoyed?



ARMO: I think it depends on the industry. There's certain industries.



Like, here, example in New York, if I want to order something from Amazon,

I can't get it. That's crazy. There's food available from Whole Foods. It's

because they can't get the drivers to work. They can't get people to come

into work at Whole Foods to put my grocery order together. So, there are

specific industries where people are actually earning more money to stay at

home.



Why would you go to work if you can make more money at home? Because, at

the end of the day, all you care about is your bottom line. Until they stop

the stimulus all across with these extra bonuses, people are not going to

go back to work.



PAYNE: Right.



And to your point, we lost 77,000 courier jobs last month, lost.



So, Gary B., we're dealing with this, all of this cash that has come in to

help prop up the market. It's made a lot of people wealthy, at least on

paper. Now we have got to face the tax consequences. President Biden's

pretty serious about lifting our taxes across the board.



And that's something to market is going to have to grapple with as well,

right?



SMITH: Yes, absolutely.



Look, he's talking about raising the corporate tax. I am certain that, with

all the programs he has out there, infrastructure and some of the other

things, he's going to have to raise tax on -- quote, unquote -- "the middle

class."



Look, taxes are going to go up on everyone. So that's another -- like

inflation, which is a tax, as Larry pointed out. We're going to have more

income taxes. There is going to be more money out of the pocket. I just --

we faced a pandemic, the biggest health crisis. Now I think we're about to

face the biggest economic crisis most -- certainly that this Fed has ever

seen, and probably this government has ever seen.



It's a tsunami of bad things coming all to a head. I'm -- I wish I was as

optimistic as Melissa.



(LAUGHTER)



PAYNE: Yes. Hey, you know what, a year from now, I wouldn't be surprised

if we were talking about deflation, though, not inflation, because of these

points you just brought up.



SMITH: Yes.



PAYNE: You were a fantastic panel. See you all very soon.



Meanwhile, it's off to the races for Medina Spirit at the Preakness this

weekend, but only under a strict set of conditions.



Trainer Bobby Baffert's attorney is with us. He's next.



PAYNE: Giddy up.



The Maryland Jockey Club announcing Medina Spirit will be allowed to run in

the Preakness Stakes this weekend, now, that decision coming after trainer

Bobby Baffert agreed to grant full access to training -- testing results

amid the Derby doping scandal.



His attorney, Craig Robertson, is with us now.



Craig, thanks for joining us.



So, give us the -- give us more details on these terms. What exactly are we

looking about -- looking at, in addition to what might be normal testing

and scrutiny?



CRAIG ROBERTSON, ATTORNEY FOR BOB BAFFERT: So, we have agreed that we

would give full access to all the veterinary records. That's pretty normal.



The thing that is outside of the norm is that we have agreed to full and

complete testing before the race, pre-race testing, to make sure that

everything is clear in advance of the race.



But Pimlico wanted that. They didn't want any suspicion over the Preakness.

But we wanted it as well, because we don't -- we don't want any sort of

cloud hanging over the race.



So, that's the main sort of new term that would be unusual that we agreed

to.



PAYNE: So, Bobby Baffert came out, vigorously defended himself and

everyone associated with the race, the horse and the team.



How do you adjudicate something like this, as we wait for a second testing

to come through? What are the other courses to say, hey -- to prove

innocence, if, indeed, the second test shows that there's a higher level --

a higher-than-accepted level of this -- of this drug that's in question?



ROBERTSON: Listen, it's a process.



And we're just at the beginning of the process. And we, with each day, are

learning more facts and information. And we will know a lot more about this

case a week from today than we do today, and even more a month from now.



There is a lot of documentation that we don't have yet related to how this

sample was handled, what happened, and what specifically transpired at the

testing lab. None of that -- we don't have that information yet. And we

don't have it because we really don't even have a confirmed finding of a

positive test, because there is this thing called a split sample that

hasn't been tested yet.



And there is no official -- quote, unquote -- "positive test" until the

split sample comes back and either confirms what the primary sample test

results were or negates them.



PAYNE: Right. Right.



Bobby Baffert was -- really complained bitterly about the racing

institution itself, the lack of organization, the access that so many

people had to Medina Spirit, just sort of -- it feels like an

extraordinarily sloppy -- sloppily run business, where anything could go

wrong. There are no safeguards.



And, of course, these sort of situations come. Is this sort of the line

that you feel like is the most prevalent, in other words, just that

anything could have happened, that there's just no safeguards against

something like this happening accidentally or deliberately?



ROBERTSON: Well, here's the fundamental problem that horse racing has

wrong.



They are testing at these minute, minuscule levels that have no effect and

that are easily picked up via contamination. For example, I mean, they are

testing, in this particular case, at the picogram level. A picogram is a

trillionth of a gram.



Well, just because your testing labs now have gotten so sensitive and --

that they can test at these low levels, that doesn't mean you should be

regulating at those levels.



Where we ought to be regulating is where there's some sort of pharmacology,

in other words, at a level where, OK, above this, it would have had some

effect on the horse and potentially affected the race, but, below this, it

wouldn't.



And, instead, the problem that horse racing has now is that we're just

testing at these minute levels, where you can pick up these innocent

environmental or human contaminants that really have no effect whatsoever

on the horse.



PAYNE: Well, good luck with the race. Good luck with the case.



And, of course, we appreciate you coming on. And we learned a lot more

about what's happening. Thank you very much.



ROBERTSON: Thanks for having me.



PAYNE: Meanwhile, folks, California governor Gavin Newsom wants to use

some of that state's budget surplus to send out yet another round of

stimulus checks. But is it really necessary?



We're going to debate that next.



PAYNE: All right, call it the Golden State stimulus.



Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom proposing another round of $600 stimulus

checks, this for California residents, after the state's budget was found

to have $75 billion in surplus.



Now, all of this as California already receiving $27 billion from the

federal government for COVID relief. So what's really going on out West?



With me now, GOP strategist Alexandra Wilkes, Democratic strategist Jessica

Tarlov, and, from The Washington Examiner, Kaylee McGhee White.



Kaylee, let me start with you.



Golly, I remember, less than a year ago, California was $50 billion in the

hole. They were drowning, all of them -- talk about stimulus. All of this

federal money goes to them, and now Gavin Newsom gets to hand out these

checks right before the recall.



KAYLEE MCGHEE WHITE, THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Well, there are two big

problems with this.



The most obvious is Newsom's decision to send out another wave of stimulus

checks. We saw a devastating jobs report last week that suggests massive

stimulus payments and unemployment benefits are contributing to people

deciding not to go and find work, because they could just file for

unemployment instead.



And President Biden dismissed those criticisms on Monday and said that

there wasn't any evidence of that. But I actually know a few of those

people personally. And I can tell you that, if they know they're going to

make more on unemployment than working gig economy jobs or minimum wage-

paying jobs, they're going to choose unemployment.



PAYNE: Yes, Jessica, California's got 1.3 million people on pandemic

emergency assistance, another pandemic program, 750,000. And, by the way,

extended benefits, their numbers went up last week. I mean, go figure.



So what's going on here? I mean, is Gavin Newsom -- did just fall on his

lap at the right time?



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm not sure I would say that

anything has fallen in anyone's lap at the right time at this particular

moment.



California did a lot of work to make sure that they did have a budget

surplus this time around. And I don't think that all of us sitting in

either an air-conditioned studio or in our homes should be sitting --

sitting here saying that $600 for families who are making $75,000 is too

much.



I understand the point about the unemployment benefits. And that is the

discussion I think the Biden administration needs to have, but $600? The

people who did get money from California before were earning $30,000 or

below. That's the poverty line. They absolutely needed that money.



But no one is going to not look for a job because they got another $600.

And Gavin Newsom is sitting about 50 percent in terms of who thinks that he

shouldn't have been recalled. And people like Caitlyn Jenner are on TV

talking about what a mess he is, and she's polling at 6 percent. It seems

increasingly like a vanity campaign.



And I think he's just trying to help the people of his state get back on

their feet.



PAYNE: Alexandra, it's not just this $600. It's $600, $300 of regular

state unemployment, the stimulus checks that have already gone out and all

kinds of other monies.



I mean, we're being a little disingenuous to say it's just $600. That being

said, though, it is amazing. This is what a lot of red states were

complaining about when this whole thing was going down, that somehow these

blue states that had the most ham-fisted lockdown approaches to this, that

kept schools closed the longest, that had the most people on unemployment

benefits, were going to still find a way to be rewarded. And some people

feel that's the case.



ALEXANDRA WILKES, GOP STRATEGIST: Absolutely.



And then basing the stimulus aid on unemployment numbers, rather than

population, that's exactly what the $1.9 trillion stimulus that President

Biden signed into law in March was intended to do. It was intended to prop

up these blue states who have had years of fiscal mismanagement, my own

state of New Jersey being chief among them.



Suddenly, these blue state governors who have mismanaged the budget for

years all of a sudden have this money to hand out. And in the case of Gavin

Newsom, this is really coming at just the right time for him. This is an

opportunity for him to reach out to the people of California, after a year

of one of the most restrictive lockdowns in the country that devastated

California's economy, and ahead of a recall election where his name is

going to be on the ballot to answer for those policies.



So, look, I mean, I think that this is exactly what Democrats had intended

in the stimulus bill. And I think that, unfortunately, this is where common

sense is going to meet Democratic rhetoric, because anybody living outside

the Washington bubble or the New York bubble, San Francisco, if you go to

talk to any small business owner that has a help wanted sign in their

window--



PAYNE: Right. Right.



WILKES: -- they will tell you that they cannot hire people because of the

generous benefits that are out there.



PAYNE: Jessica, to that point, California, I just had Chef Gruel on my

show last week -- their small businesses are hurting from a combination of

factors, and perhaps one of the reasons we're having this recall in the

first place.



What do you say about that?



TARLOV: Well, I think the work that Chef Gruel and the Barstool Sports

folks, like, I guess I'm supposed say El Presidente, have been doing to

raise funds for small business owners all over the country is not only

heartwarming, but done a huge service for people in terrible times of need.



I am admittedly a person who watches those videos when Dave Portnoy calls

up people and says, I have $10,000 for you to keep you running. I'm going

to be with you until you're ready to open your doors at full capacity and

can get back on your feet.



And I'd love to see more assistance in that form, obviously, coming out

from the government. We have authorized a ton of money for that. But I

really can't sit here and say that I think it's appropriate for people to

bash the idea that blue states are getting -- quote -- "bailout money,"

when blue states are the ones bailing out red states all year round every

year.



You hear Mitch McConnell rail about this, people from Southern states. New

York supports Alabama. New York supports Kentucky. California does the same

thing. That's what's at issue here. And it's hypocritical.



PAYNE: We have got to -- OK.



Well, one day, there will be an accounting. Remember, we did $8 trillion in

additional unemployment benefits, and almost all that went to blue states.



I'm done here. I will see you tomorrow.



"The Five" starts now.



