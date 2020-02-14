Bloomberg campaign in non-stop damage control

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 13, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST, "TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT": We'll be back tomorrow night, every weeknight, 8:00 p.m. The show that's the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.

We are going off the air, but taking over from here on out from New York is Sean Hannity.

Hey, Sean.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Hey, Tucker. Thank you. Great show.

Welcome to "Hannity."

Buckle up tonight. We have a ton of breaking news, and incredibly important issues to cover. I mean serious issues involving the rule of law, equal justice, equal application of our laws, our constitutional system.

And, of course, we have more information about the Democratic Party that is completely imploding, their primary in utter disaster. Candidates are awful and terrible, and just trying to out-socialize each other.

And, breaking tonight, Democrats are turning again to impeachment. That's how nuts they are. We'll explain all throughout the hour.

Plus, we will show you the latest despicable, disgusting lies, the shameless pandering from former New York City, Michael Bloomberg, now trying to run away from his own words about minorities and tell us -- well, my own words don't mean anything, his long-held beliefs for 17 years. Really? It's frankly repulsive. It's a dishonest election year conversion for the history books.

And can you believe it? He's getting a free pass. Michael Bloomberg from the media mob and his fellow Democrats.

Remember when the anti-Semitic members of Congress, they got a free pass from the mob and their fellow congressmen, people? Yes, more selective moral outrage as usual.

And we'll have a lot more coming up.

We have a serious warning we begin with tonight. Please listen closely.

You've got to understand right now, if you're a conservative, if you're a Republican in the United States of America, you have every -- every single right to feel that you are not being treated fairly, that the justice -- that the justice issued in this country is not equally-applied, you have every right to feel that way, because it seems that in this United States, on this night, only conservatives, only Republicans, and especially people that like Donald Trump can get prosecuted, all while Democrats and the deep state can pretty much do everything without consequence, or if your last name happens to be Clinton.

Let me explain.

As we speak, Democrats have already begun what is their next dumb, psychotic, frankly insane, baseless witch hunt. They're actually now plotting yet another potential impeachment.

Forget passing legislation. Forget improving the lives of the American people and serving the people that put them in office. No, petty Pelosi wants to round up another round of investigations over a tweet.

A few days ago on Twitter, the president voiced his rightful outrage over what is an insane nine-year sentence that Roger Stone could receive because of process crimes. We will show you why that is so insane in a minute -- news and information you won't get from the hysterical media mob.

Now, the president, he did not instruct the DOJ to reduce any sentence. No. He had no conversations with the attorney general as Attorney General Bill Barr confirmed today to ABC. In fact, the attorney general, he takes orders from no one.

And, by the way, he shouldn't. He needs to remain independent.

But the president does have every right to be frustrated and we, as Americans, we need to be concerned tonight and we should also be frustrated about a lot of issues, a lot of unequal justice under the law, because we have an egregious nine-year sentence, Roger Stone.

Well, thankfully, the attorney general and the Department of Justice, they stepped in independently to amend what was a complete and total miscarriage of justice. And it gets worse.

You have, for example, the corrupt compromise congenital while liar himself, Adam Schiff -- well, calling it a direct attack on the rule of law.

I'll explain and education in a second, Congressman. You stand by. You need a little bit of a history lesson. You need to know how our justice system works a little bit better before you speak out.

And the other idiot Congressman Swalwell, who thought he was going to be president one day, said that impeachment is back on the table.

This is insane. This is who they are and it doesn't stop there.

Yes, Elizabeth Warren tweeting that Congress must act immediately to rein in our lawless attorney general. No.

And former Obama attorney general -- yes, that guy that was held in contempt of Congress I think. That guy, Fast and Furious. Remember that guy?

Yes, he said it endangers the fabric of our democracy.

Actually, Eric Holder, you know what endangers the fabric of our democracy? Unequal justice under the law, unequal application of our laws, a dual justice system with politically motivated, abusively biased prosecutors, prosecutorial misconduct. All of these things, that is a real risk at this time in American history.

Let me remind everybody, you might not like to hear this. By the way, all you congress people that don't know the Constitution, pay close attention.

The chief law enforcement officer in this country would be the president of the United States -- that's right, the president, who has not done so, by the way, who has not involved himself in these cases. He can absolutely, if he wanted to, tell the Department of Justice to start investigations.

And a president also does not give up his or her rights to freedom of speech either. A president can tweet. A president can speak any time, any place.

And, by the way, let's go to where we are right now. Remember Roger Stone. First arrested. Another big predawn raid, 29 agents armed in full tactical gear.

I don't blame the agents. They can't say no. But they were sent on a job to surround Stone's Florida home. Frogmen, armed and ready, apparently, he has water behind his house.

And, by the way, CNN fake news reportedly tipped off. They were there to film it. Hmm, how convenient.

Stone was charged with nonviolent process crimes. Now, I'm sure he would have gladly turned himself in. All they had to do is call his lawyer and say, OK, we're going to have an arraignment at 9:00 tomorrow morning. He's got to be here at 7:30. If they give him an opportunity, by the way, as is customary with other nonviolent offenders in this country -- no, they wanted a show. He didn't even have an active passport.

And, by the way, an army of stormed -- agents stormed into his house in the middle of the night because of orders from who? A team of Trump-hating bureaucrats, overzealous prosecutors, clearly abusing power, clearly wanting to send a message, clearly wanting to intimidate people in what is frankly a repulsive way. That is abusing power.

And remember, the same exact thing happened to Paul Manafort. How convenient. Remember the armed agents? Predawn rain once again, putting a gun in his wife's face? He would have turned himself in also, like with everybody else with process crimes.

Now, Stone was ultimately convicted on seven counts.

One count, obstruction of an official proceeding, aka, he lied to Congress. That's what they said. Five counts of making false statements to Congress, and one count of witness tampering.

And, by the way, the witness defended Stone. He said, he's just a blowhard. I didn't take any of his comments seriously. When he heard that he might face jail time, he's wrote a letter to a judge, no, don't send him to jail for this. It's stupid.

But because of those process crimes, prosecutors recommended nine years behind bars for Roger Stone. Nine years.

Now, here's what the media mob will never do. They will never help give you information to put that in perspective. We'll do it for them.

As of 2018, the median time served for murder, guilty of murder, 13.4 years. Roger Stone is right there with that. He lied to Congress.

The media time -- get this -- median time for rape, rape, sexual assault, 4.2 years, wow. Robbery, 3.2. Assault, 1.4.

Now, prosecutors were originally recommending nine years for Roger Stone. For lying? What, you want the guy to die in jail? That's basically it. Now, you don't want him to ever see the light of day again as a free man.

Now, do you understand why Attorney General Barr was frustrated? Now, do you understand why the president is rightly frustrated?

I'm frustrated. All of you should be frustrated, because what we have been telling you for three straight years -- well, these people are not being held accountable up until now.

And it gets worse. We come to find out that the Stone case, look at this, the jury foreperson, a longtime Democratic activist, ran for Congress as a Democrat. She frequently tweeted horrible things about President Trump and his supporters. Apparently, they wiped that clean in the last 24 hours.

She even tweeted, this is the jury foreperson, tweeted in support of the FBI's predawn raid at Roger Stone's house.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for Roger Stone told FOX News, quote: Mr. Stone and his defense team are diligently reviewing the newly reported information to determine any appropriate next steps.

By the way, I don't trust that judge in that case, same one that Manafort had.

It's clear the jury was tainted, and if justice is to exist in this country -- everyone pay attention to this -- this case needs to be thrown out immediately if we have justice in this country. You can't have a foreperson that is that prejudiced that is corrupt.

And tonight, by the way, the attorney general, he had done the right thing. He's under fire because, what, he looked at -- murderers only get 13.4 years, median time in jail. And, well, if you commit rape, only 4.2 years.

Nine years for lying? The attorney general was right.

Now, the attorney general, he said he will not be intimidated by the do- nothing Democrats in Congress. Here's what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM BARR, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: I am responsible for everything that happens in the department, but the thing I have most responsibility for are the issues that are brought to me for decision, and I will make those decisions based on what I think is the right thing to do, and I'm not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody, and I said, whether it's Congress, newspaper editorial boards, or the president. I'm going to do what I think is right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And, by the way, so he shall. He's supposed to remain independent. He made it very clear tonight, he's staying independent.

Now, this is as much ado about what -- this is more than a tainted jury. This is about a tainted and corrupt system that we have been showing you for three years. This is a system, as of tonight, where if you're a Republican and a conservative and you like Donald Trump, you get pre-dawn raids with CNN cameras up and ready, you get years in prison.

And what about all these Democrats, deep state actors that are corrupt that get off scot-free?

OK, Stone was convicted of lying, as corrupt as that jury appears to be. Well, you know who hasn't been charged with lying and we know they lied? Well, let's take a look at this extensive list we have here.

Oh look at "USA Today", James Clapper's perjury and why D.C. made men don't get charged for lying to Congress. Wow.

"The Guardian" pointing out, CIA Director John Brennan lied to you and to the Senate. Loretta Lynch, quote, lied during testimony about Hillary Clinton's investigation. That's "The New York Post".

Eric Holder repeatedly lied to Congress about the Fast and Furious scandal. Lois Lerner lied to Congress about the IRS scandal. Cheryl Mills lied under oath about the Hillary Clinton issues. Huma Abedin made false statements to the FBI.

Every time Andrew McCabe opened his mouth, he was lying. That's "The Washington Times". In fact, he was fired for lying, the FBI -- all of this is in the public, you can read it yourself, we put up the sources.

The inspector general found that, quote, he lacked candor in four separate cases. Lacking candor means he lied. Just like they accused Roger Stone of, and Paul Manafort of.

And, of course, how could we ever forget super patriot Jim Comey lying to Congress about the timing of his decision to clear Hillary Clinton. Remember the timeline didn't add up.

And, of course, so far, the people that seem to always get away with the most, committing numerous crimes as far as I'm concerned, associated with the mishandling of top-secret classified information on an illicit private server, that would be the Clintons, that would include the Espionage Act, 18 USC 793.

And also, what about the campaign finance violation? Remember the money that -- for the dirty Russian dossier put together by a foreign national went to Perkins Coie, a law firm. They hired fusion GPS, an op research firm, and they paid Christopher Steele, the money for the dirty Russian dossier. It was then used later to spy on a president, transition team and presidency.

Back to Comey, not only was he untruthful to Congress, but he also blatantly lied on FISA applications. We now know, so did McCabe, so did Rod Rosenstein, so did Yates, so did Boente.

But remember, they signed off on an application says at the top of a FISA warrant application "verified". They swore the material was verified, true and accurate.

And at the very same time, they had been all warned, all of them. The dossier, the very basis for the warrant, the bulk of information, was nothing more than salacious, unverified, campaign op research, bought and paid by Clinton, put together by a Trump hater by the name of Christopher Steele, that had an agenda.

And that's not all, we know Comey was actually referred for prosecution by the inspector general for leaking highly sensitive government material. The inspector general found, quote: Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees and the many thousands more former FBI employees.

Now, despite these damning and unprecedented findings, Comey, well, he hasn't been charged with anything. No pre-dawn raid at Comey's house, no frogmen, no fake news CNN cameras either.

And meanwhile, Paul Manafort, yes, he's rotting in jail for, let's see, not paying taxes, lying on bank loan applications. Roger Stone facing nine years, remember -- rape, median time in jail, 4.2 years. Wow, nine years for lying. Rape, 4.2 years.

And, of course, we got Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. He lost his home. He couldn't afford to pay his lawyers anymore.

They actually made him plead guilty to lying after the people that interviewed him -- well, said, we don't think you're lying. And why did they do that? Because then they threatened to go after his son unless they made him lie when he said they didn't think he was lying. How sick is that?

Now, if you go further, then you got George Papadopoulos. He's now a convicted felon because of a single count of line of the FBI. He spent time in jail, and countless other Trump campaign associates spied on, wiretapped, surveilled, generally stalked by the deep state, Comey's FBI henchmen, the president's campaign and transition team. Well, first, his candidacy, his own campaign, then transition team and deep into his presidency, he was illegally spied on. When are any of these people going to be held accountable?

Here's the point -- this is serious because we're talking about a two- tiered system of justice. It has to be fixed. The frustration that I feel, the president feels, and I get the impression, I don't know because he's independent must remain independent, I do have faith in the attorney general, and I understand the attorney general saying that when the president talks about some of these cases, it makes his job harder, I understand that.

The president I think feels like I do and many Americans do, all these people, they all get the books thrown at them. All these other people, they seem to always get away with it and nothing ever happens. That's how we feel, and I think we have a right to feel this way and unless we get this right I worry for the future of our country, because if not well you might as well rip up the U.S. Constitution, it would be meaningless that's how serious it is.

I am hopeful that Durham and Barr, their probe, which is in progress, I hope we get to a quick conclusion here. I have faith in the attorney general and I have faith in prosecutor Durham. I have faith in the 99 percent of good honest brave men and women that served the FBI, the DOJ, and the intelligence community.

The attorney -- the attorney general said the president, yes, is making his job harder -- I can understand why he says that, but I can understand the frustration because I feel it and so does every other American. When you look at the stark contrast here, it takes your breath away -- equal justice under the law, equal application of our laws.

The attorney general was clear: the president has not asked him to do anything and I'm certain the attorney general doesn't want any such appearance. I get it. The president tweets, if he's doing something, it might get in the way and people in the media mob that don't care about equal justice, they will take it out of context because that's what they always do. The double standard, the stench, it reeks to high heaven.

Only the president's people up to now been charged. Where are the indictments? When are they coming? When are we going to have to convene a grand jury? When are we going to show, we already know, we have all the evidence premeditated fraud on a FISA court, it happened. Lying to the FBI happened. Lying on FISA applications happened.

The Espionage Act was violated. Hillary obstructed by deleting those subpoenaed emails, using Bleach Bit and hammers. Again, it's about the Constitution of the United States, which is the foundation of all our laws. Otherwise, it's meaningless.

We got to hold these people accountable, those that abused power, broke the law and were corrupt and lied. It's time to clean house, restore what are important principles of justice.

All right. Joining us now House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Now, I understand the attorney general got in this late. He has to clean up a big mess here. There's certain information that we already do know -- we know that many of these people lied. We know many of these people lied but only the president's friends have been -- or supporters have been prosecuted.

They want to put Stone in jail for nine years when the median time spent in jail for a rapist is 4.2 years?

The attorney general was right, but I understand his need for independence, and I understand the president's frustration.

Congressman, your thoughts?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Well, first, I'd say, Sean, there's one person you have to add to the lying list, and that's Adam Schiff.

HANNITY: Good point.

MCCARTHY: He used this chairmanship to lie to us about that he had proof. He lied to us about not knowing who the whistleblower was. He lied to us by using that committee to actually tell us the FISA court was OK. And then he lied to us one more time when he read the transcript, that was not true.

The only thing these people are guilty of that had to go to jail, they're guilty of the same thing you and I are guilty of, that we support our president. That is what the Democrats only look at, because they don't just hate the president, they hate you, they hate me, they hate the viewers. They hate everything about us.

And listen to what you just put up earlier, Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, this is -- all they know is impeachment. If they had spent any time with this attorney general, he has highest character I've ever been around. He is very independent.

If you ever talked to him about any issue, I've never known a man more independent than him. You know what he came forward with, that they already made their decision before the president ever put out his opinion.

You know about the president? He gives his opinion to the American public because he's more open and more transparent than any president that we had before.

But none of this is going to stop. Impeachment will never end unless we change the direction of the House and we change who's in the majority. That's why your viewers need to go to takethehouse.com to fundamentally change this House. Otherwise, they'll keep impeaching.

HANNITY: It -- listen, you're making a great point because they're already back two more investigations, more impeachment.

MCCARTHY: Yes.

HANNITY: If you don't become speaker and we don't hold the Senate and the president wins --

MCCARTHY: Yes.

HANNITY: -- here we go, four more years of this garbage.

Let me go to the attorney general's point.

MCCARTHY: Yes.

HANNITY: Donald Trump has never asked me to do a thing in any criminal case. He says when the president tweets, he's talking about speaking out about these very public case -- cases, it makes it impossible for me to do my job.

I'm not sure why if the president is not telling him anything, I guess because it creates an appearance for the attorney general, the attorney general has made it clear he's being -- he's being independent, as he should be. But the point is --

MCCARTHY: He's being independent.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But we're getting -- the American people only see once a one application of laws and it's only if you're of this political persuasion.

MCCARTHY: Look, Attorney General Barr has been the attorney general before. The only reason he came back is because his love of the law. That one of the greatest things about America is the rule of law of what we have. He does not care what anybody says about him.

If you've ever experienced him, he's not out there talking. He's just doing the job and he's trying to bring back the rule of law in America. He doesn't care where it takes him. He just looks for justice and for --

HANNITY: I have faith in him --

(CROSSTALK)

MCCARTHY: -- the same points (ph) for his own comments, that's what he was saying about the president.

It doesn't matter who says anything. He believes in the rule of law.

HANNITY: I have faith in him but --

MCCARTHY: I do too.

HANNITY: -- we already have a lot of the evidence.

MCCARTHY: Yes, we do (ph).

HANNITY: People needed to be held accountable.

MCCARTHY: All right. Congressman, you're right, got to win back the House. Thank you for your time. Thanks for being with us.

Author of the bestseller "Witch Hunt", FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, FOX News contributor Sara Carter, former U.S. attorney Brett Tolman.

All right. Greg, take?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, the president has, as you point out, a First Amendment right to free expression, it's one of the things that great many Americans like about him. So, he's allowed to say, wait a minute, this is unfair toward Roger Stone. This is a miscarriage of justice. And it's a point well-taken.

But Democrats and the mainstream media are launching this brazen assumption that Trump directed Barr and the Department of Justice to alter the sentencing recommendations and that's not what happened, and in fact, Barr pointed that out today. He said these rogue, overzealous prosecutors misrepresented to him what they were going to do. When he found out about it, he took action to correct the mistake, and that's what you want in a good attorney general.

HANNITY: I think that's well said.

And let me ask you, Sarah Carter, from your point of view, you talked to the people at the Justice Department?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, Sean, the Democrats threat to basically impeach President Trump again is like ripping this nation apart at the thread, and you made a perfect point there about the Constitution, but I want to take you really quick to what's happening here. This entire case against President Trump was built on lies.

So the Democrats want to scream bloody murder basically because they say that there should be no -- that there should be a separation between political -- traditional political considerations and the DOJ, but the entire case against President Trump led to all these casualties, which, of course, are Roger Stone --

HANNITY: Right.

CARTER: -- Lieutenant General Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort.

So they have no room to stand here, they have no ground here, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Let me go back --

CARTER: And it's really ripping our country up.

HANNITY: Brett, I just fired off a list, "USA Today" about Clapper, Brennan, "The Guardian", "The New York Post", "Washington Examiner", "Washington Post", "Washington Times", all these things -- they're all saying all those people I mentioned, but they're reporting they all lied. None of those people got in trouble.

BRETT TOLMAN, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Well, you know, the most common sentence recommendation by a prosecutor for what do Roger Stone has been convicted of is about one year. So, in this instance, they're seeking to punish for someone because they don't like him or they don't like who he hangs out with, rather than doing it based on the merits of the case.

And so, is the attorney general justified? You bet he is, and it should be the Democrats that are relieved that someone's weighing in on an outrageous sentence.

HANNITY: I think this is -- you know, at some point here, this evidence is overwhelming, incontrovertible and we've had it a while.

All right. Thank you all.

When we come back, big breaking news, Bloomberg in a total outrageous spin about his comments that many have called racist, even his fellow Democrats. You won't believe the new tape also that we have uncovered tonight. That and more as we continue on this busy breaking news night. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Michael Bloomberg's campaign is still in nonstop damage control tonight after secret audio that he tried to block release of shows him aggressively defending, this isn't really about stop-and-frisk, it's about his view point, it's about a level of, let's say, racial profiling that is repulsive and sickening. Listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Ninety-five percent of your murders -- murderers and murder victims -- fit one M.O. They are male, minorities, 16 to 25. That's true in New York, that's true in virtually every city.

We put all the cops in minority neighborhoods. Yes, that's true. Why do we do it? Because that's where all the crime is.

Throw them up against the wall and frisk them.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: I live five years in Rhode Island, five years in California, let's see, two years in Alabama, four years in Georgia. I grew up in Long Island.

I've lived in New York. I've been here on this show 24 years from New York. I can tell you, it is a fact that people of all races commit crimes, and New York City specifically.

And if you listen closely to Bloomberg, what is he saying? He puts the word all in his remarks, all police are in minority neighborhoods. Why? Because that's where, according to Bloomberg, all -- not some -- all the crime is.

Really? That's not true. That is an absolute lie. That is racial profiling on human growth hormone and steroids. It has nothing to do with the policy of search -- stop-and-frisk and the far-left nanny state.

The mayor was asked about his 2015 remarks yesterday -- well, in Tennessee, this is a flat-out, total bunch of bunk. He's asking you, oh, don't believe what I actually said. That's insane.

Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BLOOMBERG: I don't think those words reflect what -- how I led the most diverse city in the nation and apologized for the practice and the pain that it caused.

REPORTER: Why did you say it?

BLOOMBERG: It was five years ago and, you know, it's just not the way that I think and it's not the way -- it doesn't reflect what I do every day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, you're not supposed to actually believe his own words that he didn't think would come back up. They don't actually indicate his true positions.

He's taking zero responsibility. He's not being honest. No accountability for the damage that his hateful remarks and actions are causing.

Remember, he was mayor for 12 years, said nothing about a change in heart, and then five years into De Blasio, he doesn't say a thing. Now, he wants to run for president, how all of a sudden things have changed.

This is why people hate politicians. This is why they know instinctively they're dishonest. This is the type of swamp creature we always get.

This is blind political ambition, phony contrition and an act. It's nothing but a slick multimillion-dollar marketing campaign on his part.

And the problems for Bloomberg don't start there. He's also under fire for comments he made in 2008 defending a lending practice known as redlining, which critics say discriminates against minorities. And, by the way, it's causing fellow 2020 Democrats to smell blood in the water, even they are critical. Elizabeth Warren saying, I'm surprised that someone running for the Democratic nomination thinks that the economy will be better off if we just let banks be more overtly racist.

And beyond Bloomberg's policy failures, he's completely out of touch with everyday voters. Just listen to a kind of awkward moment earlier today in North Carolina, he was telling a story about his childhood and his housekeeper. Sure, every one of you grew up this way. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BLOOMBERG: I just wish my mother had lived long enough to see a crowd like this, she would have -- what she would say to me is, don't let it go to your head.

And she -- every day, I'd say, what you do, and she'd say, well, I played scrabble today. And I said would you play with? The housekeeper. And did you win? Yes, of course.

And I said, mother, the housekeeper works for us, just throwing the game to you. She said that's an outrage, and then she finished by saying, and if you learn to play scrabble, you'd learn how to spell.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, different from my prison guard mother of 26 years and my family court probation dad, who was also a waiter.

Now, the media continues to largely play defense for Bloomberg's blunders.

Here with reaction, Michael best law president, former White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, nationally syndicated radio host, Larry Elder.

Reince, let's start with you.

I don't know. I didn't have anybody hired to play scrabble with me. I was washing dishes in a restaurant three days a week when I was 12 years old, Reince.

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Yes, well, my dad was an electrician and my mom was a seamstress.

Look, Bloomberg is going to have to get ready because not only is this going to be the most important three weeks of his political life to get to Super Tuesday, but his opponents are ready to pounce and they're going to break them as well.

In the meantime, one of the best polls I think for Trump that came out showed that a record amount of people said that they were extremely happy with their lives as they live at today, and that's a poll that's just devastating for the Democrats as they enter into proportional allocation of delegates all the way to their national convention in this fiasco that they've brewed up without any way out and the DNC didn't do anything about their rules.

HANNITY: Let me go. Larry, let me read this again, says, police stop white people too much, minorities too little. And then he said that they stop and frisk targeted minority kids when cops must throw up against the wall. OK, must. I think cops might get in trouble for doing that.

Then, he describes the murders and murderers and murder victims, they fit one, not two, one M.O. You could take a description, Xerox it, pass it to all the cops. They're all male minority, 16 to 25, all, again the word "all".

And there he says, oh my gosh, you're arresting kids for marijuana, they're all minorities. He says, yes, all minorities, that's true. Why?

Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods. Why? Because that's where all the crime is.

You know, Larry, I live in New York. I could tell you right now, I have seen kids that for example are white committing crimes.

LARRY ELDER, NATIONALLY SYNDICATED RADIO HOST: Well, I think Michael Bloomberg ought not apologized for stop-and-frisk. He's absolutely right. The lion's share of shooting victims in New York are black and brown, almost 96 percent. The city is about 30 to 40 percent white, only about three and a half percent or so of the shooting victims are white.

He has nothing to apologize for. Crime was down.

HANNITY: The words.

ELDER: Now, the way he expressed -- now the way he expressed it, of course, is not what the police are doing. They're stopping, they're questioning and frisking based upon reasonable suspicion of a crime or that a crime might be occurring. The way Mike Bloomberg expressed it in, of course, is unlawful, but that's not what the cops are doing.

He ought not apologize and furthermore people would respect him more if he simply defended the practice and talked about how many lives he's saved, and the lives he saved were primarily the lives of people of color.

HANNITY: Well, that's separate and apart. The policy separate and apart for me, all crime, all communities, only -- I'm like, wow.

ELDER: But, Sean, Sean, you just -- you just said -- you just said, you've been living in New York. You know that all -- that white people commit crime. Everybody knows that crime is not committed all by certain people. He was speaking off-the-cuff, I don't think it's fair to hold him with that.

HANNITY: What if Donald Trump -- what if Donald Trump said that, Larry Elder?

ELDER: We know what -- we know what would happen, he'd be crucified, absolutely crucified. And Donald Trump has called him racist and I don't think that's fair either.

HANNITY: Last word --

ELDER: So, I think they ought to knock it off and talk about whether or not the policy has been effective and it has been effective, and it's lawful.

PRIEBUS: But Michael Bloomberg -- but Michael -- but Michael Bloomberg failed to exhibit a basic amount of dignity and respect when he didn't know the microphone was on and the real character of hit of that man was shown in that audiotape. That's the problem he's got.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

When we come back, wow, Bernie Sanders making the Democrats worried. He's trading jabs with James Carville. That's spiraling out of control, total chaos.

Karl Rove, his whiteboards, plural, next, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Clearly, Bernie Sanders now leading the 2020, radical, extreme, socialist Democratic pack. And it is making some Democrats nervous, including James Carville, who Bernie criticized as a political hack. Carville isn't backing down, saying, quote: At least I'm not a communist. Ouch.

Well, joining us with this edition, we call it "Rove's Whiteboard", the architect, FOX News contributor, Karl Rove.

All right. What's on the whiteboard? What do we got tonight? What did you bring?

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, well, I brought two, because they wanted me to bring three. But I'm sorry, all I could bring is two.

Let's think about is this, Sean. Delegates chosen by -- through March 3rd are going to represent 40 percent of the total at the Democratic Convention. And After March 3rd, are going to be 60 percent.

Right now, we got, everybody sort of tight, we got two -- only two primaries, and one caucus, one primary behind us. But it's, you know, 22 for Bernie, and -- excuse me, 22-22, and then three others behind.

But nobody is breaking -- both Buttigieg and Bernie are about 32 percent of the delegates selected so far. Let's assume by the end of March 3rd, and remember, Mike Bloomberg's put his spade on March 3rd. He's going to get a bunch of delegates.

Let's assume somebody does have 35 percent of the delegates as of the end of March 3rd, that means they got 14 of the points necessary to get 50, being the majority at the convention. That would mean that they would need to get a remaining 60 percent of delegates. They need to win 60 percent of those to get 36 percent of the total delegates and get themselves to 50, as of -- as of the opening day in Milwaukee.

That looks like it's going to be awful hard to do given how scrambled this field is.

HANNITY: All right, so you think where we are headed is a broken convention, for sure.

ROVE: I'm not certain for sure, because it could be that, you know, somebody on March 3rd breaks through, and thereafter, they just simply start rolling it up and someone tosses in their cards at the end of April or early May. And so, the final primaries are essentially, you know, coronations.

HANNITY: Yes.

ROVE: But if everybody stays in the fight, and look, Bernie is going to stay in the fight, because he's got the resources and enthusiasm. Bloomberg is going to stay in the fight, because he's got the money, let's see if he's got the enthusiasm. And somebody else might be able to stay in the race after the 3rd of March, provided they do well on March 3rd in a surprising way.

But on March 3rd, we're going to have probably five candidates get votes, because Amy Klobuchar, she is not going to be the Democratic nominee in all likelihood, but Minnesota votes on the 3rd of March, so does Massachusetts, home state of Elizabeth Warren. And then you got Buttigieg and Sanders competing, and maybe Biden is back in the race by that day, if he wins South Carolina.

But if you're splitting everybody up on March 3rd, between four candidates, that means we are going to have at least six candidates with delegates at the time of the Republican National -- Democratic National Convention, and getting that 60 percent out of the 60 percent of delegates left to get there, that's a high -- that's a real high bar.

HANNITY: These comments of Bloomberg, I mean, he has been running a slick marketing campaign, not showing up anywhere. Now all of these comments, does that hurt him?

ROVE: Oh, yes, absolutely. And, you know, I don't know where that came from, but I know that one of the beneficiaries is Joe Biden, who's hoping that he keeps the moderate lane in South Carolina, and the reminder of his comments is not going to be very -- it's not going to go down well with the majority of voters in South Carolina Democratic primary, who are African- American.

HANNITY: All right. Karl Rove with his whiteboard, keeping you up to speed through the election 264 days away.

All right, Joe Biden on "The View" today. Speaking of which, and you won't be believe the really softball interviews he got in that hard-hitting news show. We have the low lights. Lara Logan, Tammy Bruce.

Oh, Alec Baldwin lost it. We'll explain, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Quid quo pro Joe well, his good friends at "The View," that hard-hitting new show on ABC, "The View". Well, he was there with his wife, Jill. They sat through, perhaps -- well, the toughest questions ever asked in the history of journalism.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This is a guy who has done nothing but good things his whole life, my son, and he ran a food program, USA -- a whole range of things. But look, it's what it is. We knew it was going to be ugly.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As a mother, how hurtful have these attacks been on Hunter for you?

JILL BIDEN, WIFE OF JOE BIDEN: They've been really hurtful. I mean, to hear your son attacked. You know, I expected that Joe would be attacked, but not your children.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

JILL BIDEN: Not your children. They -- you know, before they've been -- no one has touched children.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Children -- Hunter Biden is not a child. He's 50 years old.

Meanwhile, it seems that over there at state-run MSDNC, they had their own agenda, and that's to block Bernie Sanders at all cost. According to some critics, yes, conspiracy television, that network isn't exactly feeling the Bern.

Here with reaction, the host of "Get Tammy Bruce" on foxnation.com, Tammy Bruce. And, also, the host of "Laura Logan Has No Agenda", foxnation.com also, Lara Logan.

All right. Lara, OK, let's begin with you. Please, Joe, can we help you? Here is a lifeline, Joe. We need you, Joe. Please?

I say, I'm all for Joe. They can have Joe.

LARA LOGAN, HOST OF "LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA" ON FOX NATION: Well, first, Sean, I want to say, you always that journalism is dead, so it's my job to remind you that I'm still standing and I'm not the only one.

HANNITY: Not many of you.

LOGAN: To your point -- well, unfortunately, not enough. Not enough. But there are a few.

So, this is what I would say. For organizations like ABC, who pride themselves on being objective, on being truth tellers, you know, on just providing the facts, showing both sides, they rarely -- they really can't claim that ground if they don't show both sides, and if they don't push back and if they don't really, you know, do their jobs and present other points of view and challenge the person they are interviewing.

And this wasn't -- you know, this was a somewhat painful interview to watch, really, and I say that on a really compassionate, human level, right, because it's just so obvious that -- you know, that Biden is not where he needs to be right now on every level.

HANNITY: Well -- how could you not ask about quid pro quo Joe --

LOGAN: And that's just an opinion.

HANINIT: You're not -- Tammy, you're not getting the billion, unless you fire the prosecutor, paying my zero experience son millions. I think I would have spent at least all the entire interview getting a straight answer.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, but see, they're not interested in that. And, you know, look, "The Daily Beast" had a headline on this, and they're not exactly, you know, right-leaning or conservative, saying that Joe Biden bombed on this program. So, there he has this friendly environment meant to lift him up. That is clearly a given. And he fails even in that environment.

At one point, he expressed being confused and shocked that other candidates and people and other reporters, effectively, I guess, were asking about his record and the record of other people running, because you see, this is what's new. They are not used to -- certainly in his generation a politician, and certainly as Democrats -- are not used to actually running, to actually not having a next, to where you are not supposed to be ask these hard questions, because that way the people are kept kind of out about what is really about what is really going on.

And I think, even the viewers of "The View," certainly of the Internet, other programming, have become savvy enough to recognize the fraud that this is. That this really kind of laid out a template, in a way to come of how politicians like Joe Biden have gotten away with this kind of stuff for so long.

And as you noted, look, Hunter is a 50-year-old man. This also speaks to our concern about, how do you go into public service and become filthy rich? And we've been wondering that, as the American people. That's why the story matters. That's why Hunter Biden matters. It's why Chelsea Clinton matters, as an adult woman, not as minor children, as they begin to play within the money that seems to be coming forth when you're a politician like Joe Biden. Americans care about that. It matters to us because it speaks to corruption and the nature of what government has become. And that's why we're in reformation we're in right now.

HANNITY: Last 20 seconds for Lara. We only have 20.

LOGAN: One thing I would add, Sean, is that you only -- you have to apply the same standard across the board, right? So if Hunter Biden is off the table, then Ivanka Trump and Don Jr. and all the others, then they're off the table, too. And if you look back at what the viewers had to say about them, you won't find that the same standard has been applied.

BRUCE: Great point.

HANNITY: Thank you both.

When we come back, yes, Alec Baldwin, yes, another unhinged rant. And this time, he had a new low. We've got you covered. You won't believe what he said this time, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Villain of the Day, again, the unhinged actor -- well, has been Alec Baldwin, smearing President Trump's supporters comparing the president this time now to Hitler. This is what he tweet, the guy that killed millions and millions of innocent people.

It's official, the U.S. government is as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we have hated in our foreign policy since World War II.

Unfortunately, you're insane Alec.

We'll always seek the truth. We'll never be the media mob.

Please set your DVR every night.

Let not your heart be troubled because Laura Ingraham is here.

Hi.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.