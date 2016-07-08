Bill O'Reilly: Why Republicans and Democrats tend to dislike each other

O'REILLY: "Personal Story" segment tonight, the Talking Points Memo on why Republicans and Democrats tend to dislike each other. No question. The upcoming presidential election will be bitter. Two polarizing candidates smashing each other with little restraint. Now, I was thinking about that as the nation celebrated Independence Day, the political divide in America getting worse. Some folks descending into rank hatred.

Recent Pew study of more than 4,000 Americans defines the issue. Fifty five percent of Democrats say the GOP makes them afraid, 49 percent of Republicans fear the Dems. Seventy percent of Democrats believe Republicans are more closed minded than other Americans. Fifty two percent of Republicans feel that way about Dems. However, 47 percent of Republicans feel Democrats are more immoral than other Americans, just 35 percent Democrats said GOPers are more immoral.

Talking Points believes the immorality view stems from abortion and liberal views on traditional marriage. Two issues many Democrats spotlight. In some theologies abortion is a major sin and heterosexual marriage a corner stone, thus the moral judgment. The closed minded deal largely has to do with guns. Many Democrats believe the government should impose tighter restrictions on gun sales and don't understand why gun advocates refuse to compromise.

Just the words right wing are enough to cause fear and loathing in many liberals. But that loathing is shared by conservative Americans who believe that the liberal doctrines of unfettered immigration and political correctness to the point of absurdity are severely damaging the U.S.A. So both sides are really angry, not willing to even consider opposing points of view. Political anger has always been present in America.

Thomas Jefferson, John Adams viciously attack each other in the campaign of 1800, which Jefferson want. Today, according to Pew, 86 percent of Republicans dislike President Obama. Eighty three percent of Democrats disagree they like him a lot. Look at that divide. Now that kind of a divide feeds a kind of hyper hatred. But cable news, talk radio, the internet giving platforms to partisan provocateur who whip things up with little thought of being fair on both sides. That being said, robust debate is necessary in a free society. But when a debate is won, hatred should not follow.

Things like Kate's Law confronting the evil jihadist and protecting poor people from murderous gang violence as in Chicago really don't have two sides, do they? There is a right and wrong in this world. Unfortunately today both political parties believe they have a monopoly on right. But they are wrong. And that's “The Memo”.