Last Update January 25, 2017

Bill O'Reilly: Mr. Obama believes the justice system is biased against minority individuals

By | Fox News
Commuting the sentences of nonviolent offenders Video

Bill O'Reilly's Talking Points 7/20

I firmly believe that selling hard drugs is, is a violent crime.

Those drugs have killed millions of Americans and enslaved tens of millions over the years. Seventy percent of all child abuse and neglect caused by parents who are substance abusers. Anyone who sells poison is harming other human beings. Enter 42-year-old Marlon McNealy sentenced to life in prison 1993 for being involved in a major crack cocaine ring that terrorized the west coast of Florida for years. McNealy's Grandfather Robert "Wonderman" Lee started the drug cartel. He died in prison while also serving life. The crack operation took in millions of dollars a month and harmed thousands of people.

Yet, McNealy is being classified as a nonviolent offender by the President and will soon be released after serving 22 years in prison. Again, the man sold hard drugs for money. And the poison he pushed harmed and killed people. So, should we feel compassion for Marlon McNealy? You make the call. And that's “The Memo”.