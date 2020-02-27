Bill de Blasio on Bloomberg's stop-and-frisk comments: He's out of touch with his city

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 26, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: A lot of news, and welcome to "Hannity."

A lot to cover. Nikki Haley will be here tonight. Our own Lawrence Jones, our 2020 correspondent, caught up with quid pro quo Joe, and we have the exclusive.

And tonight, I will go one-on-one with, yes, our radical, far left New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his opinions on Bloomberg and on Bernie Sanders.

But we start tonight in South Carolina. The Democratic Party is in a state of shambles. Now, it is 251 days until you, we, the American people, you will be the ultimate jury, you will render your verdict.

Democrats are in the midst of a full-blown political crisis. Last night's debate was a national embarrassment. The candidates on stage frankly just made fools of themselves. They screamed, they shouted, they lied, they complained, they whined.

And apparently, it was amateur hour over at CBS News. The moderators lost any and all sense of any control.

"The Daily Beast" calling it a train wreck. Remember, "The New York Times" editorial board comparing that to a dumpster fire.

Even Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell referred to it as a disgrace. It's her party.

And "The Nation", by the way, wrote that there were no winners, only survivors. And in case you missed all the fun, here's a perfect recap of last night's Democratic debacle debate. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CROSSTALK)

DEBATE MODERATOR: New topic, new topic, Senator Klobuchar. If you could honor the rules of the debate, thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It was pretty much like that all night, but during the rare occasion when these petulant losers were able to say a few uninterrupted words, it was even worse.

We'll start with the clear front runner and that would be Bolshevik Bernie Sanders. Last night, the old Soviet style socialist really got back to his communist roots. He didn't have a single positive thing to say about America, but once again, he goes out of his way to praise Cuba's oppressive socialist government -- you know, the one where they killed people, stole their property and put, oh, pretty much all citizenry in poverty.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: What I said is what Barack Obama said in terms of Cuba. That Cuba made progress on education. Yes, I think --

(BOOING)

SANDERS: Really? Really?

(CROSSTALK)

SANDERS: What Barack Obama said is they made great progress on education and health care. That was Barack Obama.

And when dictatorship, whether it is this the Chinese, or the Cubans, do something good, you acknowledge that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, there may have been a few scattered boos in the audience, but Bolshevik Bernie is now the clear torch bearer of the Democratic, radical, socialist party.

Now, this is a lifelong government employee. Three houses, despises capitalism, hates that's anyone that's successful, praises communism, vilifies success and associates with, well, some of the most vile activists in the United States.

For example, known bigot, here she is, Linda Sarsour, national surrogate for Bernie Sanders. Now, she is a despicable, virulent anti-Semite. She supports Sharia law, praises -- yes, Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam, well, rabid anti-Semite and racist, blames her negative image on the Jewish media.

It's no wonder Bolshevik Bernie direct so much vitriol towards Israel. At the debate, he even called Israel's government racist, and Bolshevik Bernie is a walking, talking 78-year-old disaster for the entire Democratic Party. He represents what is the ugly truth about just how radical, how extreme this new socialist Democratic Party has become.

And now, by the way, the mob and the media -- they're all worried. Democrats across the country might be totally unelectable. We could've told you that before this all started. In other words, this new Schiff show.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I was disappointed with Bernie's answer on the socialism question. He had to know that was coming.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The question about Cuba. He will continue to give that answer that he gave to you, that he'll give it -- he'll give it again tonight, and then he'll dig himself a deeper hole.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bernie Sanders did not seem to be quiet at the top of his game tonight. He just seemed a little bit -- a little bit off.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bernie Sanders, this is the first time he got roughed up a little bit and he didn't like it. I think -- it seemed like he had a cold.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bernie was rattled for the first time in any of these debates.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bernie was rattled for the first time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, Democrats who are terrified of nomination Bolshevik Bernie, they are desperately searching for plans C, D, E. Choices are not good.

For example, quid pro quo Joe was running on fumes. If he doesn't win big in South Carolina, I think we can pretty much that his campaign is over. But so far, quid pro quo Joe has underperformed in every single contest to date. One simple reason, he is a horrific candidate.

And let's forget about the baggage for a moment. Let's focus on something else, Joe 30330, he's obviously struggling. If he ever had a fastball, he lost it. If he had ever a softball, he lost that too. The man can barely get out a sentence before he loses his train of thought.

The fits of anger, bizarre moments, agitation are pretty troublesome, and, by the way, he seemed completely incapable of recalling basic, fundamental facts like, oh, I'm running for president not the Senate.

Last night's debate, we got another example, during a very bizarre, strange, inexplicable rant, Joe claimed that 150 million Americans have been killed by guns since 2007.

OK. Let's do the math, 150 million. That would be half the U.S. population. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: A hundred and fifty million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability, more than all the wars, including Vietnam, from that point on. Carnage on our streets.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. So, quid pro quo Joe clearly not up to the task of running for president, much less actually serving as president. That's a scary thought.

And you got, meanwhile, billionaire Michael, yes, Mini Mike, the farmer Bloomberg was supposed to be the Democrats' plan B. Let's say it's not going very well.

Yes, the New York, ex-mayor farmer expert, New York -- from New York delivered another horrific debate performance during a pretty revealing Freudian slip. Bloomberg actually boasting that he bought the Democratically-controlled House. Wow, he thinks he can buy anything. Amazing.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Let's just go on the record. They talk about 40 Democrats, 21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect. All of the new Democrats that came in, put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president, I bought -- I got them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yes, Mini Mike, the farmer, might be able to buy endorsements, fund congressional campaigns, spend hundreds of millions of dollars, slick political ads, but one thing he can't buy is charisma, or personality or a coherent agenda that would resonate with the American people.

Oh, you're 95, you have cancer -- goodbye, go home to your family. We're not going to take care of you, we can't afford that.

There's no amount of money they can purchase a personal connection with the voters. That is why Bolshevik Bernie is destroying Bernie in nearly every single poll. It is now Bernie's race to lose.

By the way, God help us, whoever gets the nomination if they were ever to win. That's why in 251 days, there is a lot at stake.

Joining us now from the campaign trail, our 2020 correspondent, he's everywhere, FOX News contributor Lawrence Jones.

You're now in Winston-Salem, you're in South Carolina earlier today, you've got a lot of frequent flyer miles. This job has been very good to you.

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NATION HOST: We are doing it all for the audience. Good evening, thank you so much for having me.

Everyone agrees that last night's debate was a travesty. Both sides of the aisle agrees on that, Sean. Earlier today, I got the opportunity to attend Reverend Al's prayer breakfast and I asked people what they thought about last night's debate performance and I got the opportunity to ask them also what they thought about Bloomberg's racially charged comments.

Take a look at what they had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: What did you think about the debate last night?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Very interesting, very interesting. Very sometimes confusing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I wish the candidates would spend a little bit more time talking about the issues versus each other.

JONES: Mayor Bloomberg made some past comments about African-Americans when it came to stop-and-frisk, said there were young minorities and young males, threw them against the wall, a lot of inflammatory comments. Is he a candidate that could you support?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, I hate to say who I'm supporting right now, but I really wasn't in favor of those remarks.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A reminder to forgive. But in this day and time, that's a lot.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I can forgive it but I don't know that I would necessarily cast the vote for him. I think it speaks volumes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Sean, you alluded to earlier today about Biden had a rough night. Political insiders say that it's a must win for Joe Biden.

Earlier today, I only got a chance to talk to him about if it is a must win for him, also got to talk him about if he thought Bernie Sanders' comments about Fidel Castro were right and should the party condemn it.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Is South Carolina must win for you, Vice President?

BIDEN: I'm going to win South Carolina.

JONES: You're going to win?

What are your thoughts on Bernie Sanders praising Fidel Castro? Should Democrats condemn it?

BIDEN: Well, I'm not a big Castro fan. Let's put it that way.

JONES: Should all Democrats condemn including Bernie Sanders? Should he be clear on that?

BIDEN: I don't think he should ever give praise to dictators.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Sean, as you can say -- as you can see, he didn't say that the party should condemn it. He just said he would condemn it.

A lot of folks that are political insiders are saying that a lot of people in the Florida community, the Cuban community were very offended by Bernie Sanders' comments and Bernie Sanders has yet to apologize for that. Many people are saying he may even be affected in South Carolina with minorities because they wonder how he feels about them as well. So, we'll see Saturday when the votes are cast.

Sean, back to you.

HANNITY: The big question, Lawrence, is -- you're our 2020 correspondent on the ground, you had quid pro quo Joe, did you put in a few good words for your buddy Sean Hannity and say, why don't you go on my buddy Sean's show?

JONES: Well, Sean, I've been trying to get them to come out, we always invite him to, but you sent me on the road to do some of your dirty work for you.

HANNITY: Well, share the love, that's all I'm saying. Go on my friend Sean's show. I'm not going to hold my breath.

Lawrence, great job, our 2020 correspondent.

HANNITY: Oh, I missed it. I wanted to hear what he said. That's all right.

Joining us now, former governor of South Carolina, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. She is at CPAC tonight.

Nikki Haley is with us.

Thank you, Governor, for being with us. Good to see you.

It's really coming down to --

NIKKI HALEY, R-FORMER SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR: Hey, Sean. Great to be with you.

HANNITY: They all want open borders, free health care for immigrants. They want everything free, college is free, health care is free, everything is free, free, free.

Although I must say Mayor Bloomberg does have a very unique plan. If you reach a certain age, we're not going to give you any health care, go home and die, which is very interesting -- but anti-Second Amendment, higher taxes, burdensome regulation, some version of getting us off of oil and gas, the lifeblood of our economy, quickly, which is a bad idea.

And it's socialism versus capitalism to me.

HALEY: You know, it's amazing because my time at the United Nations, I saw countries that literally had to deal with socialism every day, and seeing the poverty and seeing the starvation and seeing the misery, they would have loved to have been in America. And they would have loved to have the freedoms that we have.

And the idea that the forerunner of the Democratic Party is a self-avowed socialist and that Bernie Sanders is going to be their poster child of the Democratic Party, that's absurd.

And what I can tell you is, there's not a socialist country anywhere that thinks socialism is a good thing. You can look at all the countries that have ever tried it. They go as quick to capitalism as they possibly can.

And what I don't understand is capitalism has lifted up more people out of poverty in the history of the world. And if you look 200 years ago and look at our ancestors, and you look at where we are today, 200 years ago, 94 percent of the world was in extreme poverty. Today, it's 10 percent. That's because of capitalism.

And so, we were here today at CPAC and we've been telling people, when you think of capitalism, think of freedom, because that's what it is.

HANNITY: You know, all these promises, we're going to take away every worry, every fear you have. We're going to forgive student loans. We're going to take care of your health care, retirement, government guaranteed job and, you know, straight on down the list, you know, cradle to grave, womb to the tomb society.

A good friend of mine, Barry Farber, one of the great pioneers of talk radio often said there's never been a country in the history of man that has accumulated more power, abused it less than the U.S., and I say, there's never been a country in the history of man that has accumulated more power and used it to advance the human condition and has been able to than the United States, and it's because of freedom.

I think it might be appealing -- oh, all your fears are gone. There's never been an instance where that has been fulfilled. These are false promises. The math does not add up -- $100 trillion in ten years, we don't take in $100 trillion.

HALEY: Well, and basically, socialism is saying that you're going to allow the government to take over the economy. You're going to allow the government to take away or decide what you should think, what you should feel, how it should happen, giving the government that much control. When have we ever seen the government do something right?

By nature, the government is there to facilitate. It's not meant to actually take over these things. And so, I think it's terribly dangerous that now we're seeing socialism being praised, you know, in universities, in Congress. Now, the private sector is saying that they're going to get more involved in public issues.

The last thing we need is for big business to be in bed with, you know, trying to get involved with public policy. That's not what we need. They need to stick to doing business and they need to stay out of the way.

And so, I think that what we're seeing is just an absurd idea that socialism is the way of the future, and you know what? We don't need to sit there and talk about socialism. We need to defend capitalism. That's what this comes down to.

In South Carolina, when the textile industry left, everyone was left with not knowing what to do or how to do it. It wasn't socialism that brought South Carolina out of that bad economy, it was capitalism.

And now, you go to South Carolina and you see they're building cars, and they're building tires, and they're building medical devices. And people are making better wages than they've ever made before, and more people are working than ever before. That's because of capitalism. That's how it works.

HANNITY: Governor, well said. Have fun at CPAC. I'll be there with the vice president tomorrow, our new coronavirus czar.

HALEY: Thanks so much.

HANNITY: Thank you for joining us.

All right. Let me warn you, the most dangerous place to be in America is between a camera, a television camera, and that guy. That's right, Chucky Schumer.

He will do pretty much anything for any attention, and like most Democrats, they were going to let a crisis go to waste. And Schumer, many of his colleagues, were trying to use the coronavirus to bludgeon President Trump, not telling the truth as usual, shameless politicizing of health and the well-being of Americans.

And despite what you're hearing from them and the mob and the media, well, the Trump administration has been aggressively responding to the corona outbreak for quite a while. A matter fact, I asked the president about that during my Super Bowl interview.

On February 2nd, the administration enacted strict, proactive measures to contain this virus. Meanwhile, an American drugmaker just developed the first preliminary coronavirus vaccine. Let not your heart be troubled, there are only 60 confirmed cases of corona in the U.S., zero deaths, most of those infected are Americans who were repatriated after contracting the illness abroad.

And tonight, the president had this to say about how your government is responding and how seriously they are taking it. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And the number one priority from our standpoint is the health and safety of the American people because of all we've done, the risk to the American people remains very low. We have the greatest experts in the world, really in the world right here. People that are called upon by other countries when things like this happen. We -- we are ready to adapt and we are ready to do whatever we have to as the disease spreads, if it spreads.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Here with reaction, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, FOX News contributor, Jason Chaffetz.

Congressman Scalise, let me begin with you.

Now, president rightly pointed out -- look, I think we always have to be concerned. I knew and I remember asking the president, have you been in contact with President Xi in China for first outbreak? It seemed like they had been hiding it for a while. He said, I've offered all our great scientists and experts to be available to them and to anybody else. He was taking it seriously.

Also, something the Democrats didn't like, if you're coming from countries that have a high percentage of people that are contracting those virus, you're not coming to the United States. Democrats didn't particularly like that. And the president said, OK, we'll go -- start with an initial $2.5 billion.

The flu in this country, Congressman, kills from 25,000 people to 69,000 people a year. In the last 10 years, 360,000 people died.

I don't like the fearmonger. Of course, we've got to be concerned. Of course, we have the best scientists.

But why do people rush to politicize even something like this?

REP. STEVE SCALISE, R-LA.: Well, Sean, you know, you saw Chuck Schumer and others, they literally wake up every day and saying, what can we blame President Trump for? And if the sun rises, and it's raining, they'll blame him for the rain. If the rain helps some people, then they'll say it shouldn't rain.

I mean, look, the president has been very keenly focused on addressing this crisis, recognizing how serious it is. The fact that tonight, he put Vice President Pence in charge of this shows you that he wants the highest levels of government directly involved and doing everything we can to protect American citizens.

That's what President Trump said. That's what his focus has been. It's also what Vice President Pence's focus has been on.

And, look, I've been in briefings for weeks and weeks on this issue. A week and a half ago, I was in a briefing at the White House with the top health officials of President Trump's in administration who are aware of every aspect of this. They have been trying to work with China. Frankly, China has not been very cooperative over working with us to let us know what's really going on in China.

But in the meantime, the president has been focused on keeping Americans safe and I think it shows the fact that he's been aware and focused on making sure that we can address this issue properly. Congress has a role to play and we're going to have that debate here in the next few weeks.

By the way, when I was in the bipartisan briefing at the White House a week and a half ago, not one single Democrat raised any concern about the White House response. So, when Chuck Schumer tries to politicize it, when Trump is in India, in a foreign country, just yesterday. How often does that happen?

When a president is in a foreign country, typically, you let the president go and represent our country on a foreign stage. Only Chuck Schumer would try to politicize that. He or nobody else a week and a half ago in the White House briefings or anywhere else was trying to raise any alarms.

President Trump is doing a good job keeping Americans safe and let's make sure our best health officials are on top of this led by the vice president, making sure we're dealing with this concern.

HANNITY: Look, it's the type of thing you want to be prepared, you want to be ready.

One of the problems, Congressman Chaffetz, is OK, it is contagious. It's airborne. Even in the incubation, you don't even know you contracted the virus. You can still transmit the virus.

It seems like China did not -- was not particularly open and honest with early numbers and figures, did not want or seek the world's help, which they should have, which the president offered immediately when it became an issue. $2.5 billion is a lot of money. I'm sure we needed more. The president would find the appropriations for that as well.

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, there are billions of dollars that are already in the appropriations process. And as the president properly pointed out, 15 years in the making, these medical professionals have been laying the foundation for this. I think the president and I watched this whole press conference. I thought he did a masterful job of laying out the risks, saying people need to be vigilant, take proper precautions, just basic sanitary issues like washing your hands.

But there is no need to panic like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer want you to do. And I thought the politicalization that Schumer and Pelosi put on top of this news conference as a precursor was just so wrong. And I really like when President Trump said, really? At this point can't we just, this of all things, be united and just saying, let's protect the American people?

HANNITY: No.

CHAFFETZ: But I think that's above and beyond Schumer and Pelosi. They just can't seem to do it.

HANNITY: I've been saying it and nobody have been listening. If the president cured cancer, they would impeach him for curing cancer, because he'd probably talk to a Russian about it, or somebody from Ukraine.

CHAFFETZ: That's right.

HANNITY: Thank you both. We appreciate you being with us.

Coming up, that's right, he's back. Mayor Bill de Blasio, I call him Comrade de Blasio, live in studio. Why is he supporting Bernie Sanders and why not Mike Bloomberg? That is next, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. As Bernie Sanders now seizes the frontrunner status in the Democratic primary. He recently picked up the endorsement of New York City mayor -- I call him Comrade Bill de Blasio. I'm not going to say it when he's not here. I'm not going to say --

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, D-NEW YORK CITY: I'm sitting here, Sean. I'm right here.

HANNITY: He's sitting right here.

Anyway, he joins us live tonight to discuss the Sanders' campaign, de Blasio's predecessor, Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and the state of the Democratic Party.

You know, I will say this -- you spent a lot of time with us the last time and people did say that, at least he had the guts to come on. Good for you. And I mean that.

Let me start with Bloomberg.

DE BLASIO: Uh-huh.

HANNITY: I want to play to these comments. I know you're against stop-and- frisk.

DE BLASIO: Yes, right.

HANNITY: I would argue higher concentration of crime, more police resources. It's about people. But that's not how he defined it.

Let's play his own words.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, D-FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: Ninety-five percent of your murders -- murderers and murder victims -- fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16 to 25. That's true in New York, that's true in virtually every city. And that's where the real crime is.

So one of the unintended consequences is people say, oh, my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities. Yes, that's true. Why? Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods. Yes, that's true.

Why do we do it? Because that's where all the crime is. And the way you get the guns out of the kids' hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: You followed him.

DE BLASIO: Uh-huh.

HANNITY: Mayor of New York. Is that racist to you?

DE BLASIO: Oh, sure. Sean, look, this is -- thank you for playing that for your millions of viewers, because now more people are going to see who Mike Bloomberg really is. That policy divided police and community. That policy --

HANNITY: I don't even think it's a policy. There's a higher concentration of crime in this part of town, you put more police resources. He's saying all crime, only minorities, only arresting minorities --

DE BLASIO: Yes, but look at --

HANNITY: -- because that's where all the crime is. Is that true?

DE BLASIO: He's totally out of touch with the people of his own city when he says that. It's derogatory. It's unfair. It's not truthful.

But on top of that, what happened? It made it harder for police and community to be on the same page. It created tons of pain for parents, grandparents, trying to bring up their kids the right way.

Look, if you are stopped, you're a law-abiding guy your whole life. You are a young person. You're stopped, you're frisked over and over and over again.

HANNITY: No, no, he said throw them up against the wall.

DE BLASIO: Yes, imagine what does to someone.

HANNITY: It's called police brutality.

DE BLASIO: Well, look, what it does is it takes away any sense of self- esteem, self confidence. So, here's what happened -- people came to him, clergy, elected officials, people said, please, this isn't working. It's hurting us.

He disdained them. He didn't -- he dismissed them.

HANNITY: Michael Goodwin said 700 percent increase in stop and frisk in -- which just the opposite of what he said last night.

Let me play this comment now --

DE BLASIO: Wait, there's one coda. So, we ended that policy and for six years in a row, crime has gone down. Relationships between police and community got better. We added 2,000 officers on patrol.

HANNITY: You need to protect our cops better. I get -- every one of those videos, you need to arrest, every one of those people --

DE BLASIO: And we do.

HANNITY: Did you get them all?

DE BLASIO: We've gotten pretty much all of them, seriously.

HANNITY: All right.

DE BLASIO: But listen to the punch line, he said, Bloomberg said, oh, if you don't you stop and frisk, you won't be safe.

We got rid of it. We got safer. The NYPD has done an extraordinary job and is now able to have that respectful positive relationship with the community.

HANNITY: Let me play -- now, everyone has a health care plan, you know?

DE BLASIO: Uh-huh.

HANNITY: Bloomberg has his own plan, basically, a death penalty. You have outlived your usefulness. Your -- you know, your expected age, you're going to live to life expectancy. Go home and die. That's his policy.

Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BLOOMBERG: At the rate we're going, health care is going to bankrupt us. So, not only do we have problem and we've got to sit here and say, which things we're going to do and which things we're not, nobody wants to do that.

You know, you show up with prostate cancer and you're 95 years old, and we should say, go and enjoy, have a nice day, live a long life. There's no cure and you can't do anything. If you're a young person, we should do something about it. Society is not willing to do that yet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Go home and die?

DE BLASIO: Sean, that's what we call bedside manner right there.

HANNITY: Oh, jeez!

DE BLASIO: That's -- no, but look at this -- and you saw it in the two debates.

HANNITY: Uh-huh.

DE BLASIO: This guy has no common touch. No connection to people.

Look, one of the things you and I talked about, you've got millions of viewers who are working Americans, everyday people. And I'm here with you because I want to talk to them too. We should all be talking to each other.

But when you watch Michael Bloomberg on that debate stage, he's got no clue what every day people are going through and he doesn't care to know when he was mayor here.

If you try to talk about what was happening in the neighborhood, what was happening to every day people, all he could think about was that the elite he comes from, and it comes through here -- how do you talk about health care?

We've got lots of people, tens of millions of people who need health care. How do we work together to get it to them the right way? Not, how do we plan your funeral?

HANNITY: That was shocking to me.

But what's interesting about this, and the reason I'm asking first about him -- you're not supporting him.

DE BLASIO: Boy, I'm not supporting him.

HANNITY: You are supporting Sanders.

I will say this about Sanders.

DE BLASIO: Uh-huh.

HANNITY: And I'm -- over the years, you need to tell him come back in the show, he's ducking me.

But at least he believes this crap. I mean, he is sincere. This guy supported stop-and-frisk for 12 years, seven years when you were mayor, and then he says, oh, I'm running for president. Oh, African-Americans may not like this, and starts with the crocodile tears. You agree that's phony.

DE BLASIO: A hundred percent. If he were not running for president right now, we still wouldn't have that apology.

HANNITY: Exactly.

DE BLASIO: But what you said about Bernie Sanders is right, and working people get this about Bernie. It's very important.

You may disagree with him, but you don't doubt that what he is saying is the truth. You know a lot of politicians, Sean.

HANNITY: I do.

DE BLASIO: And most politicians bluntly, you have to wonder if you're getting the real thing from them.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What about his praise of Venezuela? I'm giving you a lot of time.

DE BLASIO: Hold on, I'm going to talk to you --

HANNITY: What about his praise of Venezuela, Cuba?

DE BLASIO: He doesn't --

HANNITY: Who honeymoons in the former Soviet Union? Would you have -- they killed millions in the former Soviet Union.

DE BLASIO: Cold War.

HANNITY: Oh, no, no.

DE BLASIO: Cold War isn't (ph) over.

HANNITY: That's when he was there.

DE BLASIO: Come on.

HANNITY: He was there --

DE BLASIO: You know when was there?

HANNITY: A nation that killed millions.

(CROSSTALK)

DE BLASIO: You got -- you made a great point. The week he was there, you know who else was there? Ronald Reagan.

HANNITY: Yes, but he was actually telling them to, you know, among other things, they better change, trust but verify, peace through strength.

(CROSSTALK)

DE BLASIO: The point is it was 30 years ago.

And what actually every day Americans are looking for, they don't want to talk about the Cold War. They want to talk about how we are going to get people health insurance, how we are going to make sure people have a decent job and decent wages. How we are going to make sure the middle-class survives and how we're going to deal with climate change. All things were Americans --

HANNITY: You want to get rid -- Bernie wants to get rid of oil and gas. How do we survive? It's the lifeblood of the world's economy. How do we survive?

DE BLASIO: Hang on, we talked about this before, but let me just make the point.

Bernie Sanders believes in what he's talking about.

HANNITY: I agree with that.

DE BLASIO: He gives you an incredible clear picture of where he wants to go. By the way, that is what great leaders do. I think you have a feeling for Ronald Reagan.

Ronald Reagan, you actually knew where he wanted to go.

You know it with Bernie Sanders. He is about working people. The elites are not about working people.

HANNITY: Here's --

DE BLASIO: He is.

HANNITY: Here's the problem -- he's going to tax people by his own admission that make $29,000 or more. They're going to get slapped with a 4 percent tax increase to pay for Medicare-for-All. He is going to high income earners. They're going to see a top federal rate of 52 percent, a hike of 15 percent.

Capital gains, he's going to raise. He wants a wealth tax. The death tax, 77 percent.

Oh, OK, New York gets another, what, 10 percent. I think your city gets 3 percent. The federal government -- that means -- you tax people, they pay their taxes, then you take another bite of the apple with a wealth tax if you're dumb enough to save money.

And then when you die, you've got to give 90 percent of your wealth? Don't you think that's legalizing stealing?

DE BLASIO: No. You know what --

HANNITY: No, you should have all that money?

DE BLASIO: Do you know where I stand --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: We should just hand it over to you? All you make --

DE BLASIO: You know what I think unites Republicans, Democrats, independents -- two things. One, too much money in politics. They'd all like to see the big money out of politics.

Two, they all think the wealthy are not paying their fair share in taxes. No one doubts that Bernie Sanders is going to work to make it a more fair equation (ph).

HANNITY: You got to give me a straight answer. How much of every dollar after you pay state, local, federal, sales, property taxes, should everybody be allowed to keep, anybody?

DE BLASIO: Look, the bottom line --

HANNITY: No, no, give me a straight answer.

DE BLASIO: I'm not going to do a single number. The bottom line is this --

HANNITY: Why not?

DE BLASIO: The bottom line is this, folks who are for decades, very wealthy people --

HANNITY: You're not answering. How much should people be --

DE BLASIO: Very wealthy people who got that way --

HANNITY: They are earning it. How did they get that?

DE BLASIO: Who got that way in large measure because of government policies that help them, it's time for people pay their share and, Sean --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: How much should every American, regardless of how much -- can I keep 40 cents of every dollar?

DE BLASIO: Most Republicans -- most Republicans think the wealthy are not paying their fair share in taxes and this is why --

HANNITY: So, you want to legalize stealing --

DE BLASIO: No, and you know what?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: -- and you want to compensate it, and then you want to give it away so you build your power.

DE BLASIO: I've got a prediction for you.

HANNITY: What?

DE BLASIO: A lot of your viewers have a choice between Biden, Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders. A lot of your viewers who are Democrats, a lot of your viewers who are labor union members, they're going with Bernie Sanders.

HANNITY: And Trump is going win.

Good to see you, Mr. Mayor.

DE BLASIO: And Bernie Sanders is going to win. We agree. Bernie Sanders is going ot win. We heard it here first.

HANNITY: We can now project -- Donald J. Trump reelected the 45th president of the United States

DE BLASIO: We'll invite you to Bernie's inauguration.

HANNITY: Oh, I can't hardly -- oh --

DE BLASIO: OK --

(CROSSTALK)

DE BLASIO: Live coverage.

HANNITY: I think he wants me there, he won't even come on -- tell him to come on my show, will you?

DE BLASIO: Happily.

HANNITY: You're going to tell him?

DE BLASIO: Of course.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you. Thank you for coming in.

DE BLASIO: Absolutely.

HANNITY: John Solomon, breaking news about the deep state when we come back.

Also, Congressman Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. More developments tonight in our quest to get to the truth, hold those that abuse their power accountable, that were corrupt. And, by the way, because according to a newly declassified study, a controversial NSA program that spied on Americans' phone calls, their text messages, has yielded little results.

This report by investigative reporter, John Solomon, former head of the FBI's communication analysis unit, retired special agent, Bassem Youssef, says that the program was likely used for politically motivated surveillance drew parallels to FISA abuse against Carter Page and then candidate Trump and transition team Trump and then President Trump.

Here to explain more is John Solomon himself.

John, this is a huge story.

JOHN SOLOMON, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It is. It is. If it sounds a little familiar, it's because back in 2018, Sean, you and I first highlighted this issue when he first interviewed him a couple years ago. It was the first time we heard from any official FBI world that this program was an empty calorie program, it was a sugar pill. It found no terrorism leads, but it was spying on Americans.

But Bassem Youssef went a lot further today, saying not only that did I tell James Comey this in 2014, and Andrew McCabe, and they refused to fix it, they refused to change it, I fear after I retire that this program is used to target Donald Trump and to commit espionage during the 2016 election. That's a really significant claim from a man that oversaw this program for more than a decade.

HANNITY: Unbelievable. We've got to get to the bottom of this, John Solomon. You have faith in Durham and Barr.

SOLOMON: Right.

HANNITY: That all of -- we have an indication with the I.G. report. I think we got all of it, because I do have confidence. I think it's taken a little longer than I would like.

SOLOMON: Yes. You are going through the bureaucracy. You are going to have a lot of bumps.

HANNITY: Yes.

SOLOMON: But here's what I -- I think we will get a full accounting. I'm not sure we will get many indictments if anything, but I do think we will get a full accounting from John Durham. There will be more abuses than we know now.

HANNITY: All right. John Solomon, thank you tonight.

Also, with key provisions of FISA set to expire next month, Democrats are threatening to sink the entire reform efforts unless certain changes are met.

Here to explain, House Intelligence Committee ranking member, he's the one that told us the truth, while the congenital liar, Adam Schiff, lied to the American people -- Devin Nunes. Congressman Jim Jordan is with us.

Devin, we'll start with you.

All right, we know where we are in all of this. One question I get to ask everywhere I go, and that is, we know there was premeditated fraud committed against the FISA court. These are fundamental (ph) -- they did it to spy and take away Carter Page's rights, spy on a campaign, the transition team and president.

Why do we go for the low-hanging fruit? Why is that taking so long?

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: One thing that I tell the American people every time that I speak and I go out on the road and I talk to people is that, remember, the deep state here is much worse than even I thought it ever was.

And so, people have to remember that this is one yard and a cloud of dust. You have to wake up every day to fight, because the socialist left, they work hard to take over the Democratic Party. They work hard to get Bernie Sanders in the lead. They're not going away.

And that's one of the reasons why I started to defendusa.com, because people ask, how can we help? Well, look, we've got to take -- we've got to take the House back. If you can just -- if you go to defendusa.com, you learn how you can help, because this is going to be a very hard fought.

Even if Bernie Sanders is their nominee, they've got the media on their side, Sean. It's not going to be easy. They've got Bloomberg and all his money. I mean, he talked about how he bought some congressional House seats.

HANNITY: No, I agree with you. The American people want us all to end and all the impeachment, impeachment, and Ukraine, Ukraine, Russia, Russia, never ending. They haven't done a single thing for the American people.

Jim Jordan, Let me go to the heart of what this agent is saying, that in fact, he fears this program is so flawed that it is allowed to give Americans a false sense of security and it's spying on all of us.

Now, you add that to the premeditated fraud on a FISA court. Now, we know it all happen.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OHIO: Yes, and this is why we need reform, Sean. Remember, they spied on four American citizens associated with the presidential campaign. As you've said many times, they went to the FISA court, they misled the FISA court, lied to the FISA court 17 times.

But the main reason we need to reform the FISA process to make reforms in the whole area of the law is because it can happen again. Remember, 2016 was election year. That's what they did in 2016, what we just talked about. This is 2020.

They could do it again, because remember what happened two weeks ago. They went -- the intelligence community goes and briefs Adam Schiff and people on Capitol Hill, but they didn't tell the president what they were going to tell folks on Capitol Hill. As it turns out, what they conveyed to Mr. Schiff which he then leaked, what they conveyed to Mr. Schiff was inaccurate.

So, it can happen again. That is why it is so critical at this time, we reform the FISA process, and reform this whole area of the law.

HANNITY: Exit question -- do you both have faith that Durham and Barr will get the job done completely? Very different from what the inspector general did. They can convene a grand jury, charges can be brought.

Do you have faith, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, that, in fact, that job will get done and we will have equal justice and equal application of our laws?

JORDAN: Yes, I do, Sean, and here's why it's so important. Number one question I get is when is someone going to jail, when are people going to be held accountable? So, I think they will get that job done.

HANNITY: Devin?

NUNES: I agree, Sean. I think that Attorney General Barr knows that there won't be a Republican left in this country that trusts the FBI or the Department of Justice if people are brought to, and held accountable.

So, I think he knows that's got to happen, I think Durham knows that's got to happen, and the American people know that's got to happen.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

When we come back, Hannity investigation. Project Veritas released a new video exposing ABC News. The tape is so damning, the network suspended a veteran Washington reporter. We've got the tape. Lara Trump is here tonight to react to that and much more, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Earlier today, ABC News suspended veteran Washington correspondent, David Wright, after he said some pretty shocking things, on undercover video. Yes, Project Veritas strikes again.

FOX News, by the way, we will let you see it for yourselves. It's pretty shocking, but revealing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID WRIGHT, ABC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: We don't hold him to account. We also don't give him credit for what things he does do.

With Trump, we're interested in three things. We're interested in the outrage of the day, the investigation, and the palace intrigue, who's backstabbing whom.

Beyond that, we don't really cover the guy.

JOURNALIST: Would you consider yourself a Democrat socialist?

WRIGHT: Oh, yes.

JOURNALIST: Good, yes.

WRIGHT: Like, more than that, I'd consider myself a socialist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: By the way, as if that is not bad enough for the destroy, hate media mob and their credibility crisis, the Trump campaign is also suing "The New York Times" for libel over a 2019 op-ed that spread the Russia hoax.

Here with reaction, she's the senior adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign, Lara Trump.

Good to see you. How are you?

LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISER, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN: Thank you.

HANNITY: How's the baby?

TRUMP: Great. Thank you.

HANNITY: I just saw the pictures. Adorable. Can I say, Strawberry blonde hair. Beautiful blue yes.

TRUMP: Yes, six months old now. Thank you.

HANNITY: OK, let's start with this. I said in 2007, journalism is dead. The media is abusively biased. Your whole family lives that every day.

TRUMP: Yes. Well, you know, there is a reason that Donald Trump has called it the fake news for a long time. And he got a lot of backlash from the mainstream media for saying that.

It's true, Sean. We're seeing it play out every step of the way. "The New York Times", the reason that the Trump campaign went forward to this lawsuit is because people cannot just run rampant. The First Amendment does not give you the right to publish something that is false even if it's under the guise of opinion, which is what they're trying to claim. It's not right and it has to stop.

And you see this Project Veritas video -- I mean, really, this is a guy that is a self-proclaimed socialist. He just says in the video, I'm a socialist, but we're still not treating Donald Trump right and we're not putting out really the news that people should hear. The voters are not becoming informed because of us.

That is really scary to hear directly from this kind of a person that's so deep within ABC.

HANNITY: Let's get your assessment of the race. Bernie is the clear leader. You've got Bloomberg with billions. He's kind of collapsing, though. Mayor de Blasio was pretty harsh against him tonight.

How do you assess the campaign?

TRUMP: Well, I don't think that voters have become more informed based on the debates that they've had, because what have they been talking about? They haven't been talking about anything the America people care about. You haven't heard them talk about jobs. You know why? Because Donald Trump actually created 7 million jobs in this country. Not the Democrats. So, how are they going to change the --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: That's best employment since 1969.

TRUMP: That's exactly right.

HANNITY: You weren't born in 1969. That's how good it is.

TRUMP: Manufacturing jobs coming back to this country. The safety and security of this country not talked about on the debate stage.

So, nobody -- I don't think anybody is coming out on top. Obviously, Bernie Sanders has the enthusiasm behind him. The voters that were standing behind Bernie in 2016 felt like they got a raw deal, like he should have won that nomination in 2016. They feel like that was stolen away from them.

So, maybe it's Bernie and then I think we have a very clear picture as we head into November.

HANNITY: But it's really the whole party.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: I mean, they're all radical. They're all leftists.

TRUMP: Oh, yes.

HANNITY: They all want open borders.

TRUMP: You have to.

HANNITY: Free health care.

TRUMP: Yes, it's 40-week abortions. It is anti-law enforcement.

HANNITY: Anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment.

TRUMP: It is the complete opposite of the prosperity that we have seen under this president. It would be a country that we could not recognize as the United States of America. Socialism has never worked anywhere.

Nikki Haley talked about it earlier on your show. It is so frightening that that could happen in America, but I do think that Donald Trump will get reelected for more four years very easily.

HANNITY: Two hundred and fifty-one days, but who's counting?

TRUMP: Sean Hannity is.

HANNITY: I am. That's -- I am.

Congratulations on the baby.

TRUMP: Thank you.

HANNITY: All right. When we come back, a huge win for the Trump administration as it relates to sanctuary policies. We have a full report straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: The media mob likely won't tell you but a big win for the Trump administration the fight against sanctuary city policies.

Here now is Trace Gallagher with the details -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, this was a key battle if the president was planning to win the war. Back in 2017, the administration withheld $400 million in federal grant money from cities and states with century laws and policies who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authority. The cities and states filed lawsuits and lower courts ruled in their favors, so did the more liberal Third, Seventh, Ninth Circuit Courts.

But now, a Second Circuit Court has sided with the administration and because there's a conflict between the circuit courts, it will likely go to the Supreme Court to make the final call and SCOTUS has repeatedly said the federal government maintains broad power over states when it comes to immigration policies -- Sean.

HANNITY: Trace, thank you. We'll never be the media mob. We seek the truth. Set your DVR. Let not your heart be troubled.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.