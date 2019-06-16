Bike riders strip down to expose the impact of climate change

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," June 15, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Welcome to “Watters' World.” I'm Jesse Watters. The Biden flop. That's the subject of tonight's "Watters' Words." Boy, oh boy, did the media hype Biden this week. In fact, before Biden even spoken in Iowa, CNN promoted his speech on their screen this way. Take a look., "Biden to eviscerate Trump in Iowa speech today."

Sometimes it's hard to know where the Biden campaign ends and the media begins. But the truth is, Biden didn't eviscerate Trump and the media knows it. That's why Biden's name was nowhere to be seen the next day afterwards. Here's Biden boring the crowd to death. Watch.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Look, it wasn't planned this way, but as we used to say in the business, my friend Donald Trump, President Trump is in Iowa today. And because and I hope is presidents here will be a clarifying event.

Look, there's a lot going on to state the obvious. My name is Joe Biden. I'm running for -- in this case -- running for President of the United States. Look me over. If you like what you see, help out; if not, vote for the other person, but give me a look. That's all I'm asking. Thank you all very, very much.

WATTERS: Didn't he eviscerate Donald Trump? I mean, everybody watching the Biden speech at CNN in the airport, fell asleep and missed their flights. The man was so boring, and so feeble, and so sleepy, only 175 people showed up to the venue, and the place held 300. Even I can pack that house, and oh, yes, he plagiarized.

BIDEN: He says, "Let's make America great again." Let's make America, America again.

WATTERS: Now, where did I hear that before?

SCOTT BAIO, AMERICAN ACTOR: Let's make America, America again.

WATTERS: Biden also flip flopped on China. Remember a few weeks ago when he said this?

BIDEN: China is going to eat our lunch. Come on, man. I mean, you know, they're not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They're not a competition for us.

WATTERS: And he certainly changed his tune this week.

BIDEN: China is making massive investments in new technologies, in artificial intelligence, in 5G. China is pressing those advantage all over the world. You bet I'm worried about China.

WATTERS: Quite the 180, Joe. And the former Vice President told this whopper to an Iowa crowd later that afternoon.

BIDEN: You know what I was most proud of? For eight years, there wasn't one single hint of a scandal or a lawsuit.

(Cheering and Applause)

WATTERS: Really Sleepy? IRS targeting? Fast and Furious? The VA scandal? Benghazi? Solyndra? Oh, and that big one towards the end when you illegally spied on the Trump campaign? Maybe a reporter should ask Joe, what did you know? And when did you know it? But of course they won't.

You know, Joe flip flops. He lies. He plagiarizes and the media is fact checking how many scoops of ice cream Donald Trump had.

DAVID CHALIAN, CNN POLITICAL DIRECTOR: So when everyone else gets water, he gets a Diet Coke. Whenever everybody gets one scoop of ice cream, he gets two.

WATTERS: But the bottom line is this. The media knows Biden is a boring, weak front runner, and there's only so much they can do to help him. Here with reaction to this week's Biden blunders, I have former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer and Fox News contributor Dan Bongino.

All right, Sean. The media is doing the very best they can to pump this guy up. But I mean, you saw him speak. I mean, what are they going do? They can't do everything.

SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Right. I mean, you look at both the comments he made about China and the comments he made about the Hyde Amendment. So you played part of that. One week, he says that, "Come on, folks. They're not competition for us." And then the other part that he said the following week was, "We are in competition with China. They are a serious challenge."

How do you juxtapose those two things? One week he says he stands proud with the Hyde Amendment because he's been there his whole career. The next week, he gives out something about how his moral compass because he believes healthcare is are right, he has got to be against it.

He has flip flopped so much that in two months on the campaign trail, he has out done an entire campaign of John Kerry's flip flops.

WATTERS: Right.

SPICER: I have a feeling that --

WATTERS: And the media doesn't even cover the China thing, I barely heard it anywhere. Or the lie about no scandals, I barely heard that anywhere. Dan, the President was asked about going up against Sleepy Joe. Here's what he said. Listen.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: I'd rather run against, I think, Biden than anybody. I think he is the weakest mentally. And I like running against people that are weak mentally. I think Joe is the weakest up here. The other ones have much more energy. I don't agree with their policies, but I think Joe is a man who is -- I call him One Percent Joe, because until Obama came along, he didn't do very well.

WATTERS: I mean, Joe is not going to be able to find his footing if the President is throwing haymakers like that.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Biden is a weak candidate, Jesse. I just have to -- I have to disagree with you and Sean on one thing. It wasn't a flip flop on the Hyde Amendment. It was a flip flop flip flop. It was not a 180.

WATTERS: Okay, we stand corrected.

BONGINO: Yes, please. You've got to -- I mean, first he was for Hyde since -- remember, I was born in 1974. So since 1976, has been for Hyde, then he was against it. Then he was for it, then he was against it. It was a 540 as I say. Not a 180, not 360, a 540.

WATTERS: Wow you must have been a skater back in the day, Bongino.

BONGINO: On that second note -- listen ...

SPICER: He is good in math.

BONGINO: ... I mean, this is an incredibly weak -- but if you're going to plagiarize Jesse, too, and you're a Democrat plagiarize, you know, FDR, not plagiarism is ever right, maybe JFK. When you plagiarize Michael Avenatti, you know, your campaign is in serious trouble.

WATTERS: Yes, yes. Avenatti actually said it as well, but Baio said it first and we've got to give Scott credit.

Now, something that really bothered me this week. You know, ABC gets into the Oval, and they start trying to trap the President and, you know, some theoretical scandal. Let's listen to how Stephanopoulos tried his very best to get Trump to say something controversial. Watch.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: Your campaign this time around. If foreigners -- if Russia, if China, if someone else offers information on an opponent, should they accept it? Or should they call the FBI?

TRUMP: I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen. I don't -- there's nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country -- Norway, we have information on your opponent. Oh, I think I'd want to hear it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You want that kind of interference in our elections?

TRUMP: It's not an interference. They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI.

WATTERS: So he says theoretically, he'd listen to foreign dirt on an opponent; yet Hillary Clinton, Sean, paid for foreign dirt on an opponent, and then she used it to wiretap the President.

I mean, the media doesn't even talk about that. And how corrupt is it?

SPICER: No, and actually, I'll take it a step further. It's fascinating, because you're absolutely right. Christopher Steele went over and met with Russian officials then created this dossier paid for by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton, and that's forgotten.

Oh, by the way, when we go to investigate it, when Lindsey Graham goes to investigate it, they talk about this is old news. This was last cycle. And yet, when Kamala Harris was asked today, if she was elected, what did she say? "If I win, I'm going to investigate Donald Trump."

So it's okay for Democrats to investigate Republicans, but it's not okay for Republicans ...

WATTERS: It's such a double standard.

SPICER: ... to investigate Democrats.

WATTERS: It's such a double standard. And do remember this Dan, when pencil neck little Adam Schiff thought he was on the phone with a Russian and it was some comedian offering naked Trump pictures? And he says, "Oh, yes, send it over my way." I don't think he called the F.B.I., did he?

BONGINO: Yes. And what about Senator Mark Warner, Democrat from Virginia, who we've already seen his text messages trying to arrange meetings with Christopher Steele and Putin's right hand guy, Oled Deripaska. You can go see those online now. We have democrats trying to collude with Russians.

But Jesse, here's the ultimate hypocrisy. Right? About a month ago when we did get information from a foreign government about potential corruption about Joe Biden's kid, Hunter from Ukraine, and Rudy Giuliani exposed it and said, "You know what, maybe this should be looked into." What happened Jesse? "The New York Times" and everybody went crazy. Trump is weaponizing the government. So what do we do, buddy?

WATTERS: I know.

BONGINO: We contact the FBI or not? Can't you guys get your stories straight?

WATTERS: Guys, guys, I've got to run. But I think we both agree. It's like a fake theoretical scandal. They're mad at Trump for what Hillary and the Democrats did. Unbelievable. Gentlemen, thank you guys very much.

BONGINO: See you, buddy.

SPICER: Have a great night.

WATTERS: Turning now to how the left is shooting inside the tent. Watch this.

BILL MAHER, AMERICAN COMEDIAN: A lot of this far-left political correctness is a cancer on progressivism. I don't think you can underestimate -- overestimate how much people have been choking on political correctness and hate it.

TREVOR NOAH, AMERICAN COMEDIAN: All we've really learned about the Democratic candidates is how bad they are at telling jokes and what their favorite songs are on Spotify. That's it.

JIMMY FALLON, AMERICAN COMEDIAN: Nineteen different Democrats gave speeches one after the other and it took over three hours. People in Iowa were like, "We've never been this bored and we live in Iowa."

WATTERS: Joining me now, former Arkansas governor and Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee and the founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk.

So, you know, the media is usually in lockstep with the Democratic Party, Governor, especially the late night hosts.

But now it seems like they're turning a little bit of their fire on the Democrats. They're calling them politically correct, boring. You know, what do you think this indicates, in your opinion?

MIKE HUCKABEE, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, when the late night comedians start attacking the Democrats, you know how bad those people are.

WATTERS: Right.

HUCKABEE: Because they have nothing else. And I think it's interesting, they have gone after Trump so much over the past few years. They've run out of water in that well, so they're having to put their buckets down somewhere else.

And I'll tell you what, they're finding out that the Democratic candidates are absolutely dull, but the American people already knew that and it's why I believe the President will be reelected.

WATTERS: Yes, Charlie, there's only so much you can do as a media personality, you know, to help the Democrats, because they can't help themselves with this crop of candidates. Did the late night host understand this, and now they're just using them as punch lines?

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT USA: Well, three and a half years of Trump jokes, I think, is getting a little stale. Do you notice when you watch these late night comedians that no one laughs anymore? They just applaud. They don't make jokes anymore, they just have one line zingers against Trump.

I miss the days of comedy when they were equal opportunity offenders. So I think there is some value to say that to get their audience back to actually keep people entertained what the concept to be a late night comedian, they actually have to make jokes, but also, Jesse, there's so much material here.

WATTERS: Oh my god.

KIRK: There's no way that you could -- I mean, it's endless. Whether --

WATTERS: I mean, you have Bernie, you have Beto, you have Buttigieg as the President calls him, Governor. I want you to listen to this sound bite from this -- he says he's not a billionaire, but he sold his company for $2.2 billion.

He is a big Democrat donor. His name is Cloobeck, he kind of made a threat to the Democrats. Listen to this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And are you worried that the Democratic Party is going too far to the left?

STEPHEN CLOOBECK, DEMOCRATIC PARTY DONOR: So much, so it drives me nuts? So much so it would make me quit the party. And I've made it very clear, I'll cut your money off. And others will do the same.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HUCKABEE: Well, he didn't get to be a billionaire by living out socialist policies, you can bet on that. And he knows that the idiocy of this socialism run these guys are on is destructive not just to Democrats, it is destructive to the country.

So a good message there. Put the checkbook away, and these guys will start moving around and deciding maybe that's not the best idea they ever had.

WATTERS: Yes, I think the donors, Charlie are going to be a real check, no pun intended to the left-wing lurch their primary candidates are moving towards.

KIRK: Well, that's exactly right. You've already seen some of the more radical Democrats go back at this guy and say, "How dare you threaten us with your evil capitalist ways?" Of course, I'm paraphrasing, but I think Keith Ellison. Yes, he's a real -- he has had a great track record.

He said something, "We will not be bullied into getting away from our core positions." Yes. Okay. I actually hope this happens. I hope that there's some people with commonsense and decency. And we might have just difference of opinions, but at least agree on the big things like markets and American exceptionalism. ' You think these would be agreed upon ideas, but it seems that the left has become so radical, the Civil War is beginning and I can't wait to see it.

WATTERS: Yes, shots are being fired. No doubt about that. All right, so a big day at the White House the other day. Sarah Sanders, leaving the White House Press Secretary job and Kim Kardashian making a big appearance. They're praising the President, let's listen to what the ladies had to say.

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: This has been the honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn't be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country, and particularly to work for this President.

KIM KARDASHIAN, AMERICAN MEDIA PERSONALITY: My whole journey with criminal justice reform has started about a year ago, when I came to see the President. They just want to thank the President for really standing behind this issue and seeing the compassion that he's had for criminal justice has been really remarkable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HUCKABEE: A couple of observations. Yes, first of all, thank you, Kim Kardashian. And I mean that sincerely. She used her celebrity status to bring attention to something that needed to be reformed. And this President listened and he got something done at the bipartisan way.

Second thing, how many dads on Father's Day weekend can say my daughter, absolutely out shined Kim Kardashian. There you go.

WATTERS: There you go. All right, Charlie, real quick. Wrap it up for us.

KIRK: Sarah Sanders did an amazing job, Governor, you should be very proud and I would not be surprised if she follows in your footsteps. Maybe sooner or later as Governor of Arkansas. She's a hero and she's made our country very, very proud.

WATTERS: Ah, there you go. All right, guys --

HUCKABEE: Thank you.

WATTERS: Yes, being a Press Secretary for a President is a very hard job. Being a press secretary for Donald Trump, even harder and she did a great job. All right, thank you, guys, very much.

Still ahead, one of the organizers of the Naked Bike Ride explains why she's stripping down for Mother Earth.

And later Justin Bieber challenging Tom Cruise to an MMA fight. Who would win? We'll break it down.

WATTERS: "The New York Times" declares war on YouTube conservatives. The paper accusing YouTube stars of radicalizing people. "The Times" following the journey of Caleb Cain, a college dropout who clicked on YouTube, and as the piece put it, was steered toward quote, "crazy town."

Here's Cain in his own words.

CALEB CAIN, YOUTUBE USER: I was depressed during that period of time, and looking for an outlet for that depression, and I turned to YouTube.

But what I didn't realize was, I was being given a political philosophy and over time, my political ideas started to change quite drastically, which was pretty, you know, pretty clear to anybody in my life at the time.

And really, it just took me into a place where I became further isolated from social groups and just started to ostracize a lot of people in my life very unfairly.

WATTERS: Here to respond, one of the personalities who "The Times" accuses of radicalizing people, Dave Rubin, the host of "The Rubin Report." I'm just nervous having you on Dave, you know, you might radicalize me. I mean, I don't know what I'm getting into. How do you feel about being targeted this way by "The New York Times"?

DAVE RUBIN, HOST, THE DAVE RUBIN REPORT: Yes, Watters, I hate to tell you, you will be a far right, alt-right radical by talking to me, a decent liberal that tries to, you know, mend fences instead of burning bridges like everybody else.

Look, the whole article, I hate to say this --

WATTERS: Yes, how did you get thrown into the mix with all these people?

RUBIN: Look, first off, just right at the top, I hate to actually bash "The New York Times" because I come from a family of New York liberals in the best sense of that, in the JFK sense of what liberal means, not sort of what the modern progressive Democratic Party has become.

So my dad, who is still a liberal Democrat to this day, I mean, he has subscribed to "The New York Times" even before I was born. So 40-plus years. So I don't love the idea of coming on and bashing "The New York Times" and that being said --

WATTERS: Well, my parents are the same way, but sometimes you've got to put that side. Go ahead.

RUBIN: Right. You've got to put that aside. Exactly. Well, look, what happened was that my dad sees this article in "The Sunday Times," and it's not fun for your dad to have to open up the newspaper, and a couple of pages in, see his son's picture with the words "alt-right" underneath, which is, of course, the furthest from the truth.

Everything that I do on my show is to fight the forces of collectivism and racism, and all of those things. Now, what "The New York Times" is doing here, I mean, it's blatantly disingenuous on its face, because the idea of the article was this kid who basically started off as a lefty, then he sort of became a conservative on YouTube, then he went down the alt-right rabbit hole.

Then they sort of implied that watching videos like mine, and this intellectual dark web that I'm part of, which is basically a group of free thinkers that are trying to get people to discuss certain issues -- difficult issues to talk about -- we sort of pull him out of that, and then he ends up at the end of the article, he becomes a lefty. He is a full on lefty.

So the premise of the article that YouTube is radicalizing people to the far-right, except that the kid becomes a lefty at the end.

WATTERS: And they radicalize them 360 degrees back where you started from. You know, I don't like this because to me, it looks like the media is teaming up with big tech and they're trying to slowly chip away at influential thinkers and personalities on social media.

And because big tech is usually to the left, they get bullied by the media, and they get bullied by people on Twitter into caving to just a few people that say, "This is a bad guy. This is a bad guy."

And then we end up with less discussion and debate, but that's what they want. They want less debate.

RUBIN: Oh, yes, not only is that what they want, I mean, that is what they specifically are designing all of this to do. They do not like the fact that I have a million plus YouTube subscribers and I treat conservatives decently; sometimes I agree with them, sometimes I don't. But I treat you, scary conservatives, like humans.

WATTERS: Well, thank you, Dave.

RUBIN: And that is actually against what "The New York Times" and CNN --

WATTERS: I appreciate it.

RUBIN: I am a great guy, wouldn't you say? But that that's actually against what "The New York Times" and "The Daily Beast" and Vox and the rest of these guys want to do.

And by the way, it's not like they give me any sort of bonus for agreeing with them on certain issues like gay marriage or legalizing marijuana or even abortion, which I am --

WATTERS: No, but no, you are right. Back up to the point you just made, they want to bully people into treating conservatives like aliens, you're not allowed to talk to them. You can't mainstream them.

I mean, I know that you were going to interview Pete Buttigieg on your show and Vox -- the same people that went after Steven Crowder -- bullied Buttigieg into not doing your show.

But this just goes back to something that this whole "Times" thing was about -- radicalization. As far as I know, this guy that was looking at all your YouTube videos, he never shot anybody. He never committed any violence.

I don't see where the radicalization is, although, you know, a couple of years ago, we saw a guy go online, and was looking at the Southern Poverty Law Center, and they you know, list a whole group of people that are anti- gay, the guy took a gun and shot up the Family Research Council. So I just don't see a danger. I'll give you the last word.

RUBIN: Well, you know, if you have a premise, if you're a journalist, and I use that word very loosely, if you're a journalist and you have a premise, first, you can write almost any article to prove that point.

But you know, this guy's radicalization, not only does he end up as a lefty, the only other evidence, the use of his radicalization, Jesse, you're not going to believe this. You know what he did? He dated a Christian woman. That's really what it says in the article.

WATTERS: Oh, wow.

RUBIN: Like, my god, he dated a Christian woman. Yes, that's crazy.

WATTERS: That's big trouble. That's like an ISIS bride according to "The New York Times" you can't do that. All right, Dave, I've got run, but thanks for coming into WATTERS' WORLD.

RUBIN: You can't do that.

WATTERS: And thanks for not radicalizing me too much. I appreciate it.

RUBIN: It's subtle, my friend.

WATTERS: All right, I'll look for the signs. Still ahead, Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a fight in the Octagon. We've got a UFC knockout King to tell us who would win.

But next, a naked bike ride to fight global warming. One of the nude riders pedals her way in the WATTERS' WORLD.

WATTERS: David Letterman hosted the "Late Show" for years at CBS and interviewed Donald Trump over 30 times. Dave is retired now, you can tell from the big beard, and he was asked about those old interviews. Listen.

SCOTT FEINBERG, COLUMNIST: What were your overall impressions of him over the years?

DAVID LETTERMAN, AMERICAN TELEVISION HOST: I think he just liked being on TV, had no sense that he was the soulless [bleep] that he's turned into. He used to be like the kind of the boob of New York pretended to be wealthy, or we thought was wealthy, and now he's just a -- he's a psychotic. Is that putting to find a point on it?

WATTERS: Joining me now, Diamond and Silk. You know, this is what I don't like ladies that this guy, Letterman and all these other media people rode the Trump ratings way for all these years. And then he gets to be President, they're still riding the ratings wave, and now they just hit him and I just think it's disrespectful.

LYNNETE "DIAMOND" HARDAWAY, FOX NATION PERSONALITY: It is this respectful, and they are also envious, and they're jealous of the President of the United States.

And when we look at Dave Letterman, it looked like something may be seriously wrong with him.

WATTERS: Why? The beard?

ROCHELLE "SILK" RICHARDSON, FOX NATION PERSONALITY: It looks like he is hiding from himself.

HARDAWAY: He is hiding from himself.

RICHARDSON: That's right.

WATTERS: Is that your analysis?

RICHARDSON: That was our analysis.

HARDAWAY: Yes, yes.

WATTERS: What do you think he is hiding from inside himself?

RICHARDSON: Envy and jealousy is what he is hiding from.

WATTERS: Okay. He is a little jealous of Donald.

RICHARDSON: He is a lot jealous to President Trump.

HARDAWAY: Yes, President Trump is a billionaire. Not only -- he is a billionaire, he is the most powerful man in the world.

RICHARDSON: That's right.

HARDAWAY: And some of these liberals, they can't stand it.

WATTERS: He has power envy, Dave.

HARDAWAY: Yes, that's what David has, power envy. That's right.

WATTERS: Power envy. You guys don't have power envy, do you?

HARDAWAY: Oh, absolutely not.

WATTERS: You guys have the power and you just let it slide right off.

HARDAWAY: We just go with the flow. We're very humbled by it.

WATTERS: You guys are very humble people. Almost as humble as I am.

HARDAWAY: Yes.

WATTERS: Why are you laughing? All right, someone who needs some lessons in humility. Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris gets out there and she is basically going, "Lock him up," to Donald Trump. Watch this.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Everyone should be held accountable, and the President is not above the law.

SCOTT DETROW, NPR, POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Even if the man is a former President going on trial, serving jail time?

HARRIS: Well, the facts and the evidence will take the process where it leads, but I have read the Mueller report. I do believe that we should believe Bob Mueller when he tells us essentially that the only reason an indictment was not returned is because of a memo in the Department of Justice that suggests you cannot indict a sitting President. But I've seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence.

WATTERS: Well, besides the fact that she is boring, she is also dead wrong.

HARDAWAY: She has an -- if she would have read the Mueller report, she would also understand there was no Russia collusion, so that exonerated and vindicated our President. Okay. But you know, it really amazes me, you know, she used to be a prosecutor.

And so while she was out there getting high, she was locking black men up for doing the same thing she was doing. So maybe we should reach back and maybe we should prosecute her.

RICHARDSON: Maybe.

WATTERS: She was getting high.

RICHARDSON: Oh, yes. She said it. I didn't allege it. She said it. She got on the radio and said that.

WATTERS: Is that right?

RICHARDSON: Absolutely.

WATTERS: What's going on with all of these Democrats now? They want to impeach him, they want to lock him up. They want to hurt him. They want to lock his son up. You know, they're going after everybody. I mean, why can't they just be him at the ballot box, ladies?

RICHARDSON: They can't. They know they can't beat him at the ballot box.

HARDAWAY: But whenever you are a threat, you will always be a target.

RICHARDSON: That's right.

WATTERS: That's why you guys are a target.

RICHARDSON: Exactly.

HARDAWAY: That's right. President Trump is a threat to the Democratic Party because -- listen, he has only been in office for two years and he has been able to do more than what they've been able to do ever since they've been in government. You have to understand that.

RICHARDSON: That's right.

HARDAWAY: So now they target him.

WATTERS: Okay, now, speaking of President Trump, the President of the United States tweeted at Diamond and Silk, can we put up on the screen what he said here? Look at this, "Two fantastic people, my friends from the very beginning. Thank you D&S."

Ladies, I mean, what were you guys doing before you were doing this little routine? I mean, where did you guys come from?

HARDAWAY: Listen -- well, first of all, we're average Americans just like everybody else. Okay. But the things that are -- he was then Donald Trump, now the President was talking about, we felt it. It was like, you were right about that.

WATTERS: So you guys were just, you know, hanging out.

HARDAWAY: We were ordinary people.

WATTERS: In North Carolina, doing your thing.

RICHARDSON: That's right.

WATTERS: Working, you know, hanging out and then you just caught the Trump train.

RICHARDSON: No, we invented the Trump train. That's right.

WATTERS: Choo-choo.

HARDAWAY: The choo-choo, baby.

RICHARDSON: Now, we love our President. We love him so much. And I just want to say thank you, Mr. President, for everything that you're doing for this country and for all Americans.

HARDAWAY: That's right.

WATTERS: Thank you. And thank you to “Watters' World.”

RICHARDSON: Yes.

HARDAWAY: Yes.

WATTERS: For putting the ladies on. There they are. All right, up next, the world naked bike ride just went down. Now, one of the cyclists is here to say why she wrote nude for the climate. Stick around.

WATTERS: The left sometimes has a habit of using stunts instead of words to make their point from Congressman Steve Cohen, recently gorging out on KFC his way of calling Bill Barr, a chicken; to the folks at PETA taking their protest to the ice without pants.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Birds are animals.

WATTERS: And Alyssa Milano went on a sex strike as you remember to call attention to abortion rights. While model Emily Ratajkowski took all of her clothes off to make a point.

And now bike riders are exposing the impact of climate change by exposing a whole lot more, taking part in a world naked bike ride. Joining me now one of the organizers of the naked bike ride in Chicago, Elizabeth Tieri. All right, so Elizabeth, what does it feel like to ride naked through the streets of Chicago?

ELIZABETH TIERI, ORGANIZER, CHICAGO NAKED BIKE RIDE: It's really empowering.

WATTERS: Empowering. Why is it empowering?

TIERI: Because you get to be with this enormous mass of cyclists who are like minded and shout your message to the city and to the world.

WATTERS: And you're completely naked on the bike seat. There's nothing else there.

TIERI: I wrote in my underpants.

WATTERS: Okay.

TIERI: People wear what they choose, and we say bare as you dare, whatever makes you feel comfortable. Some people are fully clothed, but we encouraged people to be as naked as they feel comfortable riding.

WATTERS: And what is your message when you're riding around naked in Chicago?

TIERI: The purpose of being naked is to express how vulnerable we are as cyclists on the road. We want cars and pedestrians and people to recognize that we're exposing ourselves to anything that happens on the road. We're not in these metal cages of cars keeping us safe, and we hope that that makes people more aware of us and more careful as they share the road with us.

WATTERS: And there's a climate change message wrapped up in all this. Am I wrong about that?

TIERI: Not at all. There's definitely a climate change message. We like to celebrate freedom from oil. We ride our bikes so that we're not car dependent. I ride my bike to work every day. I rode it to the studio today and have for the last 15 years. It's really important to me.

WATTERS: You don't own a car at all?

TIERI: I've never owned a car in my life.

WATTERS: Do you know how to drive a car?

TIERI: I do know how. Yes, I learned in high school and I used the family car for you know work and theater in high school. I can drive. I just prefer not to, I don't think it's necessary.

WATTERS: Okay, you don't think it's necessary. Okay. Well maybe you don't think it's necessary but other people do. You don't want all cars to be banished, right? You know, you're just doing this is as a personal idea.

TIERI: I wouldn't say that I think all cars should be banished. But I do think that our car culture is extreme and needs to be checked.

WATTERS: We need to check our extreme car culture. Wow.

TIERI: And I think that people -- I do and I think that people need to be aware that there's other options out there. You don't need to drive a car for everything all the time.

WATTERS: All right, well, I do. But I'm just --

TIERI: And that's your choice, yes.

WATTERS: Maybe, I am not as brave as you are or as in shape. All right, Elizabeth, thank you for pedaling into WATTERS' WORLD. I really appreciate it.

TIERI: Thanks for having me.

WATTERS: Up next, legendary UFC fighter, Chuck Liddell is here to break down the Justin Bieber-Tom Cruise fight for us. Stick around.

WATTERS: One of the wildest things that happened this week, 25-year-old pop superstar Justin Bieber challenged 56-year-old Tom Cruise to a UFC fight. The Bibs tweeting this, "I want to challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the Octagon. Tom, if you don't take this fight, you're scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? Dana White?" Dana is the President of the UFC.

Now, I'm not sure if he was joking, but we're going to play this out. Here to weigh in with his take, former MMA champ, Chuck "The Iceman" Liddell. All right, Chuck, you know, the tale --

CHUCK "THE ICEMAN" LIDDELL, FORMER MMA CHAMPION: How are you doing, man?

WATTERS: I'm doing great. Tom, obviously is like what? You know, twice his age, but he's got that old man strength and he used to be a wrestler. How do you see the fight going down?

LIDDELL: Well, you know, being a wrestler, I think that gives him an advantage. I mean, coming out there. I mean, what? Bieber has done a little bit of boxing here and there.

WATTERS: He has. He has and he looks like he had some fast hands.

LIDDELL: And I think Mayweather said, "Oh, he can be a pro." But you know, a lot of trainers, you know, when they work celebrity clients, they try to say, you know, pump them up and say, you know, if you really did this, you could be a pro.

WATTERS: Right.

LIDDELL: I don't think they mean it exactly like you're ready to be a pro.

WATTERS: I don't think they mean it either. Like I would agree with that.

LIDDELL: I mean, maybe you've got athletic ability, if you trained, you know, a bunch of years, you could do it, but they don't mean today or tomorrow.

WATTERS: I don't think Bieber -- and I've seen him box and I think we have the video of him sparring or, you know, hitting the bags in the ring. There he is there. I mean, look, I mean, he can move his hands. He's got some technique. But you know, once -- and as you know, once someone like Tom Cruise who is angry gets a hold of you on the mat. It's curtains. You agree with that?

LIDDELL: Well, yes, once he starts, right? If the wrestler takes him down -- the wrestler takes him down, it's going to be over. But, you know, Bieber is an -- he's an athletic kid.

I mean, I can see where he has athletic ability, but with time, you could probably teach him to fight, but he definitely hasn't done enough training to get ready to be in the ring fighting somebody.

WATTERS: I would agree with that.

LIDDELL: I still don't know where this came from. Like, why? I mean, is he trying to promote a movie? Is he doing something with Tom? I mean, I don't know what's going on with it. It doesn't seem like ...

WATTERS: I don't know either.

LIDDELL: ... it makes sense to challenge a guy that's 56, I mean, what does that prove? I mean, you challenge a guy that's 56, you're 25.

WATTERS: Yes, it's not a good look for Bieber. He definitely gets him a lot of attention. And you're probably right. He is probably promoting a new album. Who knows what he is doing?

I mean, if you're Tom Cruise, you're looking at this little man, you know call you out for a UFC fight. What do you think Tom Cruise is thinking?

LIDDELL: You know, I don't know. I don't think -- he hasn't responded. So I don't even think he noticed or if he did, he just kind of laughed it off and whatever.

WATTERS: Right.

LIDDELL: Whatever kid.

WATTERS: I think they may be should think about doing some of these Hollywood fights in the Octagon, you think that's a good idea or not?

LIDDELL: Well, I think at the UFC level, no. But amen, I wouldn't mind watching. I liked celebrity boxing back in the day. I liked watching that. If you want to put these guys in and put some -- work some room for them and have them fight each other; guys that have grudges or real grudges. I don't know what Tom and Bieber have against each or Bieber has against Tom. I don't know.

So -- but there's some guys that really has some real beefs. That'd be fun to watch. I'd like watching it. I mean, I know it's going to be sloppy. It's not going to be real technical.

But you know, I don't I don't mind watching guys that beat each other up.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, I'd pay pretty much anything to watch someone get their butt kicked that's a huge celebrity. It doesn't even matter who it is. Here is an angry Tom Cruise in "Tropic Thunder," just to show you the ferocity that I think this guy has. Listen.

TOM CRUISE PLAYING LES GROSSMAN IN TROPIC THUNDER: I will rain down on a godly [bleep] fire storm upon you. You're going to have to call the [bleep] guy to [bleep] to get a [bleep] binding resolution to keep me from [bleep] destryong you. I am talking scorched Earth, mother [bleep]. I will massacre you. I will [bleep] up.

WATTERS: I mean, tell me, is range in the Octagon, I mean, that's got to be worth something right?

LIDDELL: I've never been an emotional fighter. I'm a very calculated fighter. So I've never used that in the ring, but some people do. And you know, it might help in this situation.

You know, these guys -- with amateurs going after each other, I mean, having someone that really gets aggressive and gets after somebody.

WATTERS: All right, there he is, "The Iceman," Chuck Liddell, the biggest hands in the business. Knock them out, Chuck. Talk to you later.

LIDDELL: Thanks, man.

WATTERS: All right, up next, a very special Father's Day "Last Call" with one of my favorite guys. Front Porch Dad.

WATTERS: Time now for "Last Call." There's a guy whose advice doesn't sink in until you grow up. I'm talking about good old dad and in honor of Father's Day, we present social media's star Front Porch Dad with something we can all relate to. Watch this.

TYLER JARRY, FRONT PORCH DAD: Guys, who touched the remote? No, this is the volume remote, Sharon. Where's the cable box remote? Yes, Sharon, I know it'd be easier to just have one remote.

No, I'm not going to do it manually. Get up. Everybody get up. You might be sitting on it.

WATTERS: Joining me now, Tyler Jarry aka Front Porch Dad. There he is. Everybody go check out his Instagram account. Now, how did you get inspired to imitate fathers like this?

JARRY: Well, definitely my own parents for sure. Growing up in the suburbs of Atlanta.

WATTERS: Yes. You guys did the lawn care deal.

JARRY: All that stuff.

WATTERS: Shopping at Costco.

JARRY: All that stuff. It still happens today actually.

WATTERS: It does. It does all over the place. I want to play some more sound to you. Because everybody needs to see this. You know, your father is always trying to make you do chores. Let's listen to this.

JARRY: Yo, Billy, I'm going to need you to be home at 9:00 a.m., all right. I got a lot of mulch coming in and somebody needs to help me lay it down.

You know, Sharon, no, we have a capable son that can help us, okay. We don't need to pay anybody else.

You know, you can sacrifice one Saturday to help me and your mother out. Look, look, don't ask me why we're doing it, okay. I just need you to come help me.

WATTERS: It's so true.

JARRY: I just -- I try to make some stuff that was relatable.

WATTERS: Yes.

JARRY: And I guess it's kind of caught fire a little bit. It's funny to see how many people have had a similar experience growing up, so --

WATTERS: Oh, my god. It doesn't matter why, I just need you to do it.

JARRY: Exactly.

WATTERS: It's brilliant. Okay, here's dad again. You know, when you call your dad about a job or you have life plans, listen to this phone call.

JARRY: What do you mean you're going to move to Thailand? That just doesn't make any sense. Yes, and how are you going to support yourself? Did you think that through? Ashley, you need health insurance? I mean, it's -- you're going to make it hard on yourself to be employable if you keep having gaps in your employment. I didn't pay for you to get an education so you could just waste it, okay?

WATTERS: Gaps in your employment.

JARRY: I've had that conversation probably one too many times.

WATTERS: Employable. Okay. I mean, my parents still to this day, they don't care what I'm doing that as long as I have health insurance.

JARRY: As long as you have health insurance, there's no gaps.

WATTERS: There's no gaps.

JARRY: It's okay. I think you're good.

WATTERS: You're a proud dad. You're good.

JARRY: I think you're fine.

WATTERS: Here is dad traveling. You know, we've all either gone to the airport or ski trips or the beach. Dad needs to get there early and he needs to be ready. Watch.

JARRY: Yes, our flight leaves at 2:00 p.m. tomorrow, we're going to need to leave here no later than 8:00 a.m., guys. By the time we get the car parked, check in, go through security, I mean, we want to give ourselves enough time.

Yes, hon, we need to make sure the cars packed by tonight, okay?

Guys, I'm walking out the door. I'm literally walking out the door.

WATTERS: Literally walking out the door.

JARRY: I can't stress enough. We have to get there six hours early.

WATTERS: We have to give ourselves enough time.

JARRY: We will miss our flight.

WATTERS: I like packing the car the night before.

JARRY: Every time.

WATTERS: Every time. It doesn't matter because the kids aren't going to be helpful.

JARRY: No.

WATTERS: No, you've got to handle all the kids and they're not going to make things easy.

JARRY: Well, and you know dad has a system how he packs the car.

WATTERS: That's right. It's a big system. No one understands that. All right, Front Porch Dad, go follow this guy on Instagram. He is blowing up. Happy Father's Day.

JARRY: Thanks. Appreciate it.

WATTERS: All right. That's all for us tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. And remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.

