Biden's open-border campaign spurring migrant caravan bound for US

JEANINE PIRRO, GUEST HOST: All right, now you've cut into my show. All right. Take care of Sean. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro in for Laura Ingraham tonight, and this is "The Ingraham Angle".

It turns out Biden's call for blanket amnesty, and a pause on deportations is attracting a crowd at the border. Tom Homan will tell us how the incoming president is already putting Americans at risk.

Also, Biden's stumbles, and Kamala seeks to fill the Michelle Obama hole in the media's hearts. Raymond Arroyo explains in "Seen & Unseen."

But, first, just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, the effort to vilify, and frankly, dehumanize Trump's supporters is reaching disturbing new heights. Now, back in 2015 that they were deplorables, but now CNN is likening the MAGA crowd to terrorists.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW MCCABE, FORMER FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR: They've clearly been radicalized. And it explodes in an orgy of violence and mayhem and just insanity. We saw it with Al Qaeda, we saw it with the Islamic State.

PHILIP MUDD, CNN COUNTERTERRORISM ANALYST: whether you go to Iraq, whether you go to Syria, whether you go to Yemen, all places that shouldn't look at all like America, you had when I followed extremism there, a human being who was so charismatic they could spark a revolutionary movement.

So you have to think of the President, not just as the commander-in-chief, obviously, for another two days, but as a charismatic spark--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: That's just a range, but it gets worse. The former CIA Chief Of Staff under Obama wants to see more Deep State spying on American citizens.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEREMY BASH, NBC NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: I think we're going to have to reset our entire intelligence approach to these white supremacists militias, these dangerous ultranationalist organizations. I think we're going to have to look at a greater surveillance of them. The FBI is going to have to run confidential sources--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: The irony of calling for a ramping up of domestic spying on Martin Luther King Day shouldn't be lost on anyone. This kind of paranoia is corrosive to society and it's now being directed at our men and women in uniform.

"The Associated Press" reports, the FBI is vetting National Guard troops in D.C. amid fears of insider attack. Of course, a few paragraphs into the story, The AP admits that military leaders say there's "no evidence of any threats." But that didn't stop one of the top Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee from spreading this conspiracy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. STEVE COHEN (D-TN): You know I was thinking the guard is 90 some odd percent, I believe, male. Only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden. You've got to figure that in the guard, which is predominantly more conservative there were military people and police who took oaths to defend the Constitution and to protect and defend who didn't do it who were in the insurrection. So it does concern me--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow, Dinesh D'Souza, Conservative Commentator and Filmmaker, and Harmeet Dhillon, CEO of the Center for American Liberty.

Victor, I'll start with you. I have to imagine that at some point there will be a necessary backlash to all these smears.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, there is. I mean, we've descended into a collective madness that's a lot scarier than McCarthyism. And whether it's trying to - we've had three times - they've entered articles impeachment against Donald Trump and now they want to try him as a private citizen.

They de-platformed him, they banned his followers. We're hearing these creepy words debatification, deprogramming, reprogramming. And Jeanine these are not insignificant people, these are the levers of power in American society. This is the $5 trillion Silicon Valley people. It's the corporate boardroom, it's Wall Street, professional athletes, it's Hollywood, it's the media. These are considerable people.

But Donald Trump has no voice now. He's not tweeting, he's not indiscriminately tweeting. He's gone. He has no voice. So there's going to be empathy. Americans don't like bullies. They may get tired of what they call sore losers, but they can't stand bullies. And Donald Trump is taking this, and it's going to work in his favor, and I think you're going to have a backlash.

You can't have a clarion call that say we're going to have blanket amnesty in a time of lockdowns when people can't get vaccinated and they're terrified of this pandemic. And then 8,000 people are going to cross in without any background check and open border, this is madness.

And this this is all about prepping for this new agenda that's going to come out in two weeks, that's - it doesn't poll well, whether it's a New Green Deal or packing the court or a national new voting law. So smearing people as racist was - is a political ploy to scare people so they can steamroll this agenda in two weeks.

PIRRO: Well, they can scare people, Victor, but I really believe that people are going to react because it's so unfair and they don't like seeing someone - that 75 million people supported being kicked when he's down.

But Dinesh I'll move on to you. A new op-ed by Max Boot in "The Washington Post" says that, Trump couldn't have incited a sedition without the help of Fox News. And President Biden needs to reinvigorate the FCC or else terrorism - the terrorism that we saw on January 6th, may be only the beginning rather than the end of the plot against America.

Dinesh, the new authoritarians now want government censorship. After calling Trump it for years they are now the real fascists.

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE FILMMAKER: Yes. I think it was George Orwell who described socialism as a boot, perhaps he could have said a Max Boot, stamping on a human face forever.

And fascism, which is one variation of socialism, is when the government works in collusion with private industry and private agencies to carry out the state's bidding. So this is basically what Boot is advocating.

He's calling for the government through the FCC to muzzle the political critics, the most influential political organ that is critical of the Biden administration, and this is a pure undermining of the kind of give and take of criticism that is essential to the democratic process. Essentially Boot is advocating a new form of fascism.

PIRRO: Well, it's a new form of fascism, but it is also a call for essentially a clash of the individuals who are being assaulted and criticized for no reason?

D'SOUZA: Well, the key thing here is that the Left, they are trying to do something that goes way beyond the election. The election was very close. The Democrats take the senate very narrowly, they lose ground in the House, about 10 Republican seats. The presidential race was close.

Now they're trying to take that where they have no clear mandate, the country is evenly divided, and they're now trying to demonize and criminalize all the people who voted on the other side. They're trying to turn the opposition into a kind of captive population. And that's why all their analogies come from foreign wars. They talk about ISIS, they talk about Al-Qaeda, they talk about the Ba'ath Party.

Well, basically, we deal with those people with bombs and with bullets, so they're acting like domestic critics. People who voted for Trump are foreign enemies and should be dealt with that way.

PIRRO: Well, it's terrible. And Harmeet this is what MSNBC's Frank Figliuzzi had to say about the FBI monitoring our National Guardsmen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FRANK FIGLIUZZI, NBC NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY CONTRIBUTOR: There were signs of radicalization really are not that someone has a criminal record or that someone is on a terrorist watch list, but rather that they have online postings. The FBI doesn't have those kinds of resources nor do they have a time - the timeframe in this race against the clock to check out 25,000 people's social media postings. Nor may they even have the legal authority to do so, that's my concern.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Harmeet, when does this become monitoring every Trump supporter?

HARMEET DHILLON, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: We're already doing that Judge Jeanine and I warned and other civil libertarians warned when we had the PATRIOT Act that this would eventually be turned against American citizens. We've learned many years ago through Edward Snowden and others that it has been.

And so today the government doesn't even need the tools, the FBI doesn't need those tools, they just need to make one phone call to their corporate allies at big tech and big tech will do it for them. We have seen the deplatforming of large groups of conservatives.

And I'm not talking about fringe people, I'm not talking about QAnon supporters, I'm not talking about anybody crazy. I'm talking about mainstream conservatives. They're shutting down the means of communication. And this is what foreign governments do right before they crack down on their citizens as they jam the airwaves, they cut off the means of communication.

So, we have already been having surveillance of our citizens for many years. And now that the Left is taking control of that information, we already have I think a politicized FBI. I think only bad things are going to come. And I wish I could say that Americans are going to rise up and Americans are going to be alert about this.

But remember that our country was - people did not stand up as much as they should have against McCarthyism. They did not stand up when Japanese- American citizens were put into camps with the paranoia and fear there. And we are very much living through a unprecedented demonization of half of the United States right now. And the other half is jeering and cheering and controlling the airwaves as well.

PIRRO: Well, it is.

DHILLON: So I think this is a huge civil rights crisis of epic proportions. Whether you're Left or you're Right, you should be deeply concerned about the weaponization of this corporate alliance that Dinesh mentioned against the citizens. And the idea that the FCC, by the way, can even control what's on the airwaves like that--

PIRRO: Yes, the airwaves--

DHILLON: --I didn't know that was a thing. I don't think it is. And so, I don't think--

PIRRO: Victor--

DHILLON: They've only just begun. They haven't even taken office yet. Imagine what it's going to be like--

PIRRO: Right, right and they've got everybody have stand down.

DHILLON: --when these people - Kamala Harris has a history of terrible behavior against people who disagree with her allies and her supporters in California as the attorney general. So.

PIRRO: Victor very quickly, we only have a few - we only have a few seconds left, Victor. This is what Katie Couric said on Bill Mayer's HBO Show - Bill Maher Show, Friday, about GOP members of Congress, which fits into what her--

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KATIE COURIC, FORMER CO-HOST OF THE TODAY SHOW: Some of them are believing the garbage that they are being fed 24/7 on the internet by their constituents and they bought into this big lie. And the question is how are we going to really almost de-program these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Victor, deprogramming supporters of Trump?

HANSON: Yes, that's - I don't know whether she prefers the Soviet, the Chinese or the North Korean model. But, remember, Donald Trump did not surveil "Associate Press" reporters. He didn't stick the FBI on an opposite political campaign and he didn't weaponize the IRS to go after his enemies.

When we have fascism, it does not come with somebody with orange hair and a long tie. It comes with somebody who's suave, charismatic, liberal and says he's a constitutional law professor. So we should better - she should better take a look at the last administration where we really did have abuses of civil liberties on the part of the government, which was greenlighted by Katie Couric and others.

PIRRO: It is amazing. Victor, Dinesh and Harmeet, thank you so much for that conversation, and thanks for being with us tonight.

And remember all the frenzied warnings that the entire country was under threat of a mass MAGA uprising?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST, CUOMO PRIME TIME: All 50 state capitals under threat of armed protests in the run-up to inauguration. No external terrorists ever did this to us. We've never worried like this, even after 9/11.

SHIMON PROKUPECZ, CNN CRIME AND JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT: It's a very serious time right now, Anderson. All across the country threats facing almost every state and city--

FIGLIUZZI: It's an ongoing threat, because it's not going to go away simply when this president disappears. We are facing the possibility Ali (ph) of a permanent insurgency.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Permanent, more like non-existent. In reality, we saw our military used to advance a political narrative. Here now is Chris Bedford, he is the Senior Editor at "The Federalist." Chris, are we about to endure four years of Right-Wing insurrection fantasy?

CHRIS BEDFORD, "THE FEDERALIST" SENIOR EDITOR: I think, we are about to endure that. I mean, Sunday was supposed to be the big protest in all of the state capitals. There are somewhere between 15,000 and 25,000 National Guardsmen and armed soldiers in our city right now here in Washington, D.C. They're shutting down bridges everywhere we go.

If you went down to the Florida State Capitol, for example on Sunday, which was heavily fortified, there were five protesters there, including the number of anarchists and an Antifa member. The police outnumbered protesters in every one of this city.

At New York's Capitol where Cuomo had set up three realms of - three lines of security, there were no protesters, only journalists. And here in D.C. today the police were going around block to block, warning people in Downtown Capitol Hill that they had to evacuate their homes over some potential insurgent activity, when it turned out it was one of the homeless people. D.C. now allows to tent out in the city who'd let their tent on fire. Four more years of this for sure.

PIRRO: Oh, man, I don't know where that's going to take us. But Chris listen to this, today on CNN Democrat Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee made this serious allegation against a Republican colleague. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COHEN: We saw Congressman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th. She had a large group with her. Now whether these people were people that were involved in the insurrection or not, I do not know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Congressman Boebert denied this. But this is a vicious smear. This - and it's been peddled by a number of Democrats with no evidence to back it up so far.

BEDFORD: Yes. Nancy Pelosi is among them, these people who have accused Republicans of giving tours. I'm glad to see that they finally mention a single congressman or congresswoman's name, because before this they haven't.

The problem with this narrative is that the Capitol was largely closed, essentially has been due to COVID. It was only family and staff's family that were even allowed to tour the Capitol at that time. So this story is very likely bogus.

PIRRO: Well - and the shame of it is that we're going to continue to hear more of that as they seek to deprogram Trump supporters and as they bring in more National Guard. Chris, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

BEDFORD: Thank you.

PIRRO: And before he has even entered office, thousands of Honduran migrants are hurtling towards our Southern border due to Biden's promises. Tom Homan has reaction.

Plus, the slew of Joe's planned executive actions make us wonder does he really care about what's best for Americans? Congressman Lee Zeldin weighs in, next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT-ELECT: There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration. Send to the United States Congress a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented folks. And we shouldn't be putting these people when they come across the border in jail--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: A funny thing happens, when you promise to throw open your borders you get a stream of migrants pouring towards our country. Sensing a grave mistake, Joe Biden is now trying to take it all back, pleading with the caravan not to come, but the genie is already out of the bottle as we learn from one of the Honduran migrants heading North.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm here today because I'm dreaming to get to the U.S. What I want for my people, I just want patience and prayers that we can get to the U.S. because they're having a new President, Biden. He's going to help all of us. He's giving us 100 days to get to the U.S.--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Joining me now is someone who's been warning about this very situation for months, Tom Homan, former Acting Director of ICE. All right, Tom, Biden's big mouth is already harming the country and he hasn't even been sworn in yet, what say you?

TOM HOMAN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'll say this first he's not realizing his mistake. Judge, he knows he knew exactly what he was doing. In FY '14 and '15 during the first surge, I breathed the White House numerous times of what's causing the surge and how we can shut it down.

So he knew his words during this campaign, the promises he made, he knew would cause a caravan. He knew it was causing - losing control at the border. But his quest for power and to satisfy the Far Left and get their votes meant more to him than the safety and security of this country, that's what's most alarming to me. That he knew exactly what he was doing. Now he's trying to push back on that, too little too late. They're coming. He lit the fire. It's on its way.

PIRRO: Well, I happen to agree with you, Tom. I really think that he knew exactly what he was doing, just as Biden did in 2014 and 2015. But open border radicals are already pressuring Biden for not only a blanket moratorium on deportations, but also a halt on any arrests or apprehension of immigrants.

So Tom no more arrests, in other words let's just have completely open borders, zero enforcement. We're not going to build any more wall, everybody come in, what a mess.

HOMAN: Look, he created a perfect recipe. He says he can put a moratorium on deportation. He wants to end ICE detention. He supports DACA. He's going to end the "Remain in Mexico" program where they have to wait for asylum, knowing - the data clearly shows nine out of 10 asylum seekers from Central America don't qualify. They're just going to be released in the country.

And it's even worse now, because Congress in December cut over 20,000 detention beds from ICE. So ICE had 52,000 people in detention. Now they're going to go down to 31,000, which they will fill those beds in a matter of two weeks when the surge comes.

So what do we do with the hundreds of thousands that can come across the border in the next few months? They're going to be released in the United States. And they're going to wait and hide out long enough until the next amnesty comes along or the next DACA comes along.

Let's remember the family crisis, the surge in FY '14 and '15 come on the heels of creating DACA, rewarding bad behavior and they're - we're going to do it again.

PIRRO: Well, Tom, the other part of this is the fact that we've got the Democrats who are shutting down America, we've got this mask mandate, nobody's saying, hey look, none of them have masks on. I understand El Paso - I mean the COVID rate is like 50 there. I could be wrong, but that's - I read that. What about the health of Americans, what about the jobs of Americans that they've lost, that's not playing into this at all?

HOMAN: No. And thank you for bringing that up. This COVID thing is something not enough people are talking about. Look, when you have a surge at the border, many are going to get by. And what are you going to do in 200 family groups, because they send them in big groups. 200 family groups come across, what if five have COVID?

First of all, does the Board Patrol have the capability doing rapid testing? No, not yet. But even if they do, let's say they find five or 10 with COVID, what do you do to that group of 150? Do you take them to Border Patrol station and affect everybody there? Do you - now you can't turn them to ICE detention because Joe Biden wants to end that, so do you release them into United States? It's going to be a tragedy what's happening on this border in the very near future.

PIRRO: All right. Very quickly, now during that Biden campaign he claimed that he would fight for the middle class Americans, but obviously, that's not happening.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: It's time to rebuild the backbone of this country, the middle class, and this time bring everybody along. I see the world from Scranton. I see this world from working class towns.

I'm running as a proud Democrat. But I will govern as an American President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: You know, reports though indicate that the executive orders Joe may sign in his first days in office, show just how little he cared about the people who voted for him, and that's the sad part. He wants to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. On top of it, scrap the Keystone XL pipeline. And he's signaling to Iran that he'll re-enter the disastrous nuclear deal, even as they throw a U.S. businessman in jail.

Joining me now to talk about this is New York Congressman Lee Zeldin. Congressman, good to have you here tonight. Now, Biden is really making clear his disdain for "America First," is he not?

REP. LEE ZELDIN (R-NY): You see it with the Keystone XL pipeline project this is something that doesn't just kill tens of thousands of jobs, it harms our efforts to be energy independent. There's the national security concern where we have to rely on other countries that don't like us, that we view as adversaries in order to pursue this resource.

The Paris Climate Deal, one of the issues was that, nations like China didn't have to make big concessions in order to enter the deal. Put aside the fact this is a treaty that was never presented to the Senate for the ratification.

And of course as you mentioned, the Iran nuclear deal, Iran being the world's largest state sponsor of terror and a Joe Biden administration is looking to trip over itself to re-enter the deal as is, despite all the practical ramifications of the fact that this deal is almost done anyway with the sunset provisions. So a lot of national security concerns with countries that I view as our adversaries.

PIRRO: OK. And you know what congressman, here are more of Biden's proposal for his first 100 days. Rejoin the World Health Organization, organize a Climate World Summit, repeal the 2017 tax cuts, repeal liability protection for gun manufacturers. Congressman I ask again, how is this going to make Americans lives any better?

ZELDIN: Yes, these were campaign promises that unfortunately didn't get appropriately vetted out during the campaign. When you were talking about that when he and his campaign were discussing the idea of reversing the 2017 tax cuts, well, what does that mean exactly? Reverse all of it or only - you only plan on reversing part of it.

And as they were getting called out on the fact that ultimately that would mean a lot of people would end up with a tax increase, then they tried to wordsmith their answers as they were getting called out on it.

But, you know what, Joe Biden basically every morning would get away with calling a lid on his day at 7:00 or 8:00 a.m. The media was really in the tank for him, so they were OK with the fact that they weren't able to ask the tough questions and work the accountability, because they wanted to get Donald Trump out of office.

The first example you gave, the World Health Organization, this time last year the World Health Organization was lying to the United States and the rest of the world about what was going on with coronavirus. They were lying that there was no evidence whatsoever of human to human transmission, parroting CCP talking points.

So as you go down that list, starting at the beginning with the Keystone XL pipeline, Paris Climate Deal, Iran nuclear deal, World Health Organization, the other examples that you gave, he might have gotten himself elected to this presidency, he might be taking the oath on Wednesday, but this is going to result in harm to our economy, to job growth, to national security, energy independence, and far more. Now is the time for even those in the media who helped him get into this position, for them to start asking tough questions, too, because a lot of people are going to get hurt, and our country is going to hurt.

PIRRO: Clearly. And the more he preaches unity, the top Democrats are sending a decidedly different message. And that is a sad commentary on where we are right now. Thank you very much, Congressman Lee Zeldin.

ZELDIN: Thank you, Judge.

PIRRO: All right, and still had -- what is behind the breathless coverage of Harris's historic, first-ever vice presidency? And should Romney hecklers really be on the no-fly list? Raymond Arroyo has it all in "Seen and Unseen" next.

PIRRO: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" where we reveal the story behind the headline. For that, we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, great to see you tonight. And all weekend and today --

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Great to see you, Judge.

PIRRO: Thank you. All weekend and today the media has been selling Kamala Harris as a groundbreaker.

ARROYO: It's carriers, isn't it, Judge? Days before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president, the media is awash in features and documentaries on Kamala Harris. And listen closely, I didn't realize that she grew up in England.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT: It wasn't like, oh, the possibilities are immense. Whatever you want to do, you can do. No, I was raised to understand many people will tell you it is impossible. I eat "no" for breakfast.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are not wearing your chucks today.

HARRIS: No. It's my casual go to. I grew up with chucks. I just love them, they are comfortable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What did it say to you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She's down to earth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Anna Wintour thought the same thing, Judge, and everyone was calling for her head last week. Maybe the cover is now OK now that it fits the new chucks narrative. But didn't you love the intensity, the probing questions there from Jane Pauley? I was struck by the tenor, Judge, all weekend of the historical hard sell for Mamala Kamala.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, the first to break through a historic barrier.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This country's first black woman vice president whose mother arrived in this country as an immigrant from India.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To be sworn in as the first black, first South Asian, first woman vice president.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, (D-NJ): Kamala Harris is a glass ceiling break, name taker, history maker.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Didn't you love that?

PIRRO: Raymond, I've got to tell you, I've never seen such a hoopla. We had Melania Trump, obviously she wasn't the vice president, and I understand a female vice president, that is a ceiling that is being broken. But there's just so much excitement, and I don't hear a lot. She laughs a lot, doesn't she?

ARROYO: And Judge, think about it. Everything is historic if you look at it the right way. Donald Trump was the first billionaire president, the first real estate mogul. Nobody did of documentary about that.

But this is positioning. And there is a major reason you are seeing so much Kamala coverage. And that's to create this warm, fuzzy narrative, and to avoid covering Joe Biden. Now, I watched his Saturday presser, I'll bet you didn't, and your audience didn't. And I can understand why the administration would want more Kamala and less Joe. They don't want people to see this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT-ELECT: When I traveled the world as vice president, I was often asked to explain world leaders, they asked me things like define America. Tell me, how you can define America? What's America? To inspire. To help us imagine a future and figure out how to make it real.

I'm not supposed to speak again. Come here, don't go away.

I may not be much, but I know how to pick them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Judge, it has to be said, without partisanship, just objectively looking at this, we are dealing with the most cognitively compromised president perhaps ever, certainly, the oldest. And we have got to consider that. As all these narratives and documentaries are coming out, that's the reality, what you saw there. And I fear we will be dealing with much more of it in the days, weeks, and years ahead.

PIRRO: And I suspect that Joe has often indicated that when the time is right, he may move on and she may become president. I imagine that would be sooner rather than later.

But listen, Ray, before we run out of time, last week a group of Trump supporters heckled Senator Mitt Romney at the airport and onboard his place to D.C. Now, Delta Airlines has added those hecklers to a no-fly list. What's your take?

ARROYO: Putting the law aside, which I want you to get to in a moment, they packed D.C. with 25,000 troops to keep Americans from the capital and Senate offices. How else are people supposed to talk to their representative if not in person? Look, I'm not supportive of the incivility of this crowd and the name calling when they were yelling at the senators, both Lindsey Graham and Romney. But these voters are frustrated, Judge. They want answers. And this isn't unlike the reaction after the Obamacare decision which I covered years ago. Pelosi and company didn't like those Tea Party people outside the capital talking back either. But ignoring them and demeaning them and creating all of this chaos, it creates a political frustration that fueled the rise of Donald Trump. And they are seeding their own political destruction again.

But my question, Judge, is it legal for Delta to just say you can't fly because you talked back to a senator, we didn't like it in the waiting room.

PIRRO: Well, you know what's interesting is the underlying facts, Raymond, because the CEO of Delta apparently told "Reuters" that those people who were creating the problem on the plane and in the airport, they are now on a no-fly list. After that, a spokesman for Delta says no, they are not on a no-fly list. So they haven't figured out, which tells me they haven't figured out what the law is. But I suspect that, as a private airline, they can do what they want.

But the hook, obviously, is where you have federal monies that have been saving them from being grounded. Yes, so that federal money. But you see, I am hearing about people who are being taken off of planes because they have a MAGA mask on, and then they're being told, well, you didn't have a mask covering enough of your face. And you, by the way, no doubt, speaking of masks, there are frightening things about the new strain of COVID. What do you hear is the truth now?

ARROYO: Who knows? Who knows? But we're going to explore this as the days go on. But I can't wait to see it.

PIRRO: OK, if you stay tuned, we'll watch it. But Raymond, it's been fun having you on.

All right, plus, another Biden administration official is exposed as a China apologist. China expert Steven Mosher explains next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: If we can get the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated, we'd be in very good shape and could beat even the mutant.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's one way to look at it. We're in it race against the mutant.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: We've heard a lot about the mutant COVID strain that's made its way to the U.S. from the U.K., but what is the truth? Is it more deadly, and could it be used to prolong school closures and the draconian restrictions on businesses? Here with the facts is Dr. Scott Jensen, physician and Minnesota state senator. Dr. Jensen, good to have you here tonight. What should our viewers at home know about these new mutations of COVID?

DR. SCOTT JENSEN, PHYSICIAN: Thank you, Judge. We know that mutant strains are going to occur with virtually any pandemic, and the mutant strain coming out of the United Kingdom is showing that it's being neutralized by monoclonal antibodies, but the antibodies from people who recovered from COVID-19, as well as antibodies induced by the vaccine. So I think that the gloom and doom, Chicken Little, sky is falling thing is way overdone. And it's really unfortunate.

PIRRO: All right, so you sound pretty confident about that. But here is what one of Biden's COVID advisers said today about our days ahead.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. MICHAEL OSTERHOLM, DIRECTOR OF INFECTIOUS DISEASE RESEARCH, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA: I worry that the very darkest days of the pandemic will be before us even though we have vaccine coming, which is a very, very good thing. I think this new variant, this mutated virus that we are seeing and England, Ireland, and elsewhere, which is now here in the United States, means that we could have really our roughest days in the immediate months ahead.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Doctor, you seem to have indicated that there doesn't seem to be a lot of truth to the doom and gloom, but why are they selling this as worse than what you think it is?

JENSEN: Well, Dr. Osterholm is a very smart man, but he's been gloom and doom from the beginning. Last March he made some comment where we could end up having something more than 2.5 million people dead. He also has told us that hockey rinks are especially bad places for a virus to go. He's told us economically that we can pay for all of the lost wages for employees, small businesses, city, county governments. He's become an economist there.

He said that perhaps we're at the bottom of the third inning with this pandemic. I would say we're in the middle of the seventh inning. In we're in the bottom of the third inning, we've got two more years of this, and if you look at the pandemic in 2009, that lasted 19 months. If you look at the pandemic I 1918, that lasted 26 months. I don't think this pandemic is going to last 36 months, but if you want to be gloom and doom, it certainly does paralyze people's ability to think for themselves.

PIRRO: And unfortunately, it is one of the excuses for the lockdown, which it seems that suddenly a lot of the Democrats are saying, gee, maybe we don't need it anymore. I'm sure that has nothing to do with politics. But then again, doctor, you know a little about politics, so I imagine you might agree.

JENSEN: I do agree. It's interesting, when a couple months ago Dr. Osterholm came out and said we have got to have a nationwide lockdown. Fauci came out and said no, I don't think we do. Biden came out and said, we don't have to crush the economy. And Governor Cuomo said we have to open or there won't be anything left to open. At some point, some of these kinds of comments are literally just fearmongering noise. I don't think it benefits anything. We should be celebrating what's going on.

PIRRO: At this point, we have a vaccination. Anyway, Dr. Jensen, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

JENSEN: Thank you.

PIRRO: All right, and nearly one year later, the WHO is finally ready to admit China could have done more early to warn the world about COVID. Of course, the WHO won't lift a finger to hold China accountable, and don't expect Joe Biden to hold their feet to the fire either. THE INGRAHAM ANGLE has documented many troubling ties between China and incoming Biden administration officials. And tonight, we have another. According to "The Free Beacon," the man Biden has tapped for undersecretary of defense, Colin Kahl, works at a research center that is partnered with China's Peking University, a school intel officials have long considered a security risk.

Joining me now is Steve Mosher, China expert and author of "The Bully of Asia." Steve, how troubling is this association?

STEVEN MOSHER, PRESIDENT, POPULATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE: Judge, we have an incoming administration with a lot of policymakers who have been very opposed to the Chinese Communist Party for many, many years. And given the scrutiny that will be on Joe Biden himself and Hunter Biden and the rest of the Biden family, they won't be inking any sweetheart deals in China. They won't be inviting, I don't think, Hunter on Air Force One when Joe Biden visits China if he does, or if the secretary of state goes there.

But I'm really worried about the second tier or the third tier people in the administration, because many of them have long-standing ties with China going back decades. And we go our policy wrong for decades. We finally have a clear-eyed policy towards China thanks to President Trump, thanks to Mike Pompeo, Peter Navarro, and others in the Trump administration. And it would be a shame to go to China with a great big reset button, remember the one that Hillary Clinton brought to Russia, and say we are going to completely reset our China policy and go back to the failed policy of the Obama/Biden administration, which really put China on a glide path to dominate the world.

In 2016 people were predicting that by 2020, the Chinese economy would be larger -- the Chinese military would be as formidable as the U.S. military, or gradually creeping up to that. That didn't happen because of the tough- minded Trump policies.

PIRRO: All right, well, last April Colin Kahl said this about the possibility of the U.S. decoupling from China's economy. Here is what he said. "Such sentiments could frustrate responses to this virus and future public health challenges by driving the two scientific communities apart when they should be working together." Your response, Steve?

MOSHER: I think the two scientific communities are fairly far apart. We have a 50-man delegation in Wuhan now cooling their heels in a two-week quarantine in a hotel in Wuhan. I don't know that they will ever be allowed into the lab at Wuhan, which is probably the source of the virus. We've been told lots of stories over the years. We've been told that came from and a bat. No, it didn't. It came from a pangolin, a little scaly anteater. No, it didn't. It came from the U.S. army, a bioweapon released in Wuhan. No it came from a --

PIRRO: Steve, I've got to wrap. Steve, got to wrap it up. Ten seconds. All right, Steve, thank you very much. Thank you.

And do you think Hillary Clinton has gotten over her 2016 loss yet? The Last Bite explains, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: According to Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi, the Capitol riot was all part of Vladimir Putin's master plan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: Historically, we will find out who he's beholden to, who pulls his strings. I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: It would be funny, but now that their party is in power, conspiracy theories like that will become established fact.

That's all the time we have tonight. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro in for Laura Ingraham. And Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team will take it from here.

