Biden tries to keep focus on economy during Trump impeachment trial

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): I'm going to have a grizzly bear

filter one time when he talks to me.



PERINO: We'd love it.



BAIER: All right, thanks, Dana. Good evening. I'm Bret Baier. Welcome to

Washington.



Breaking tonight, in just the last hour, the Senate voted that the

impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump can move forward. Six

Republicans joined with Democrats in a 56-44 votes saying the impeachment

trial is constitutional. The trial has now adjourned until noon tomorrow.



And the former President Donald Trump remains at his home in Florida

refusing to testify in this trial. Tomorrow, the House managers will

present their opening arguments that the former president incited an

insurrection on January 6th, a charge his legal team denies.



While we wait for the case to be laid out, we certainly got a preview

today. Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram joins us live from Capitol

Hill with a look at today's proceedings. Good evening, Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

Good evening, Bret. Well, the Senate voting 56-44 to forge ahead with the

trial, six Republicans saying the trial is in fact constitutional. They

were Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, Pat Toomey and

Bill Cassidy. He voted two weeks ago with his party to short circuit the

trial.



This was a precedent setting day as the Senate considers for the first time

an article of impeachment against a former president.



Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin wanted senators to relive the horror

of January 6th. Democrats played a violent graphic 13-minute video showing

the chaos of the attack.



Raskin asked "You ask what a high crime and misdemeanor is? That's a high

crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution."



REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): President Trump may not know a lot about the

framers, but they certainly knew a lot about him.



Given the framer's intense focus on danger to elections, and the peaceful

transfer of power, it is inconceivable that they designed impeachment to be

a dead letter in the president's final days in office.



PERGRAM: Raskin brought his 24-year-old daughter Tabitha and his son in law

with him to the Capitol on January 6th, during the melee, they hid under a

desk. They sent what Raskin described as final texts thinking they would

later die, but they were rescued.



RASKIN: I told her how sorry I was. And I promised her that it would not be

like this again the next time she came back to the Capitol with me. And you

know what she said? She said, dad, I don't want to come back to the

Capitol. Of all the terrible brutal things I saw and I heard on that day.

And since then, that one hit me the hardest.



PERGRAM: Now, today's debate focused on the constitutionality of the trial,

Mr. Trump's attorneys argued the trial would so further division.



DAVID SCHOEN, TRUMP IMPEACHMENT ATTORNEY: This trial will tear this country

apart, perhaps like we've only seen once before in our history. The House

managers in their wisdom, have hired a movie company and a large law firm

to create, manufacture and splice for you a package designed by experts to

chill and horrify you and our fellow Americans.



BRUCE CASTOR, TRUMP IMPEACHMENT ATTORNEY: So, the slippery slope principle

will have taken hold if we continue to go forward with what is happening

today and scheduled to happen later this week.



PERGRAM: But Article 1, Section 3 of the Constitution says that the Senate

has the right to try all impeachments. The House impeachment managers lay

out their case against the president tomorrow and Thursday, then the

president's counsel at the end of the week. The trial probably won't wrap

until next week.



The founders wanted impeachments to be political. Democrats certainly are

using this as a political wedge against Republicans. Democrats believe the

best foil they have going into 2022 is President Trump. Does that work for

Democrats?



Well, it did not work in the House and Senate races last November. So, the

Senate voted this afternoon 56-44 that the trial is constitutional. It all

resumes at noon Eastern tomorrow, Bret.



BAIER: Chad Pergram live on Capitol Hill. Chad, thanks. The panel on that

in just a moment.



At the White House, President Biden says the Senate will handle the

impeachment and he will handle the business of the nation. As White House

Correspondent Peter Doocy reports President Biden's focus is on the minimum

wage and jobs.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): President Biden

is brainstorming ways to help low wage workers hurt by the COVID-19 economy

with the heads of giants like Walmart, the Gap and J.P. Morgan.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The American people are hurting,

a lot of people are in real, real trouble.



DOOCY: And Biden thinks it would help to raise the federal minimum wage to

$15.00 an hour, something that CBO projects could lift 900,000 people out

of poverty, but eliminate 1.4 million jobs. So, the White House is pointing

to a different part of that projection.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: 27 million American workers would

be able to get -- would help get them out of poverty. So, there's a huge

impact of raising the minimum wage.



DOOCY: There are also questions about who qualifies for a full $1,400

stimulus check. House Democrats favor sending them to individuals making up

to $75,000 a year.



Does President Biden support sending stimulus benefits to undocumented

immigrants?



PSAKI: Again, I don't -- if somebody has a social security number like a

child or a spouse, then they would be eligible.



DOOCY: Laid off Keystone pipeline workers have been told they'll soon be

eligible for green jobs, including Kristina Dickerson.



KRISTINA DICKERSON, LAID-OFF KEYSTONE PIPELINE WORKER: Why does it have to

all be green, no -- you know, oil and gas? Why can't it be a little bit of

the both until we can see how it's going to work out?



DOOCY: 14 Republican attorneys general have the same question, asking

President Biden to reconsider pulling the plug in the pipeline and

threatening legal action. Writing: It's cold comfort to suggest to now

jobless Americans that by turning the page on projects like Keystone XL,

workers can look forward to high paying green energy jobs that don't yet

exist.



DAVID DICKERSON, LAID-OFF KEYSTONE PIPELINE WORKER: We're not going to

build real solar panels. Solar panels are going to be built by the cheapest

bidder, with the cheapest parts that we can get.



DOOCY: The Biden family's business deals are under new scrutiny by ethics

experts curious about the son-in-law who wants advised candidate Biden on a

COVID-19 response while working for a company invested in various parts of

the COVID-19 response, Dr. Howard Krein.



Dr. Krein has been at the White House since the inauguration. Is he still

advising the president on COVID-19 response?



PSAKI: Well, Dr. Krein is his son-in-law. The president --



DOOCY: Do you deny there are questions about a potential conflict of

interest?



PSAKI: Well, and I think he was here because the President was inaugurated

recently, which is understandable.



DOOCY (on camera): We do not expect to see President Biden on camera again

this evening. We're told he has not been following or watching the

impeachment arguments and that we should not expect to hear him give

updates on what he thinks about the impeachment proceedings in the days to

follow. Jen Psaki says that is because he is the president, not a pundit,

Bret.



BAIER: Peter Doocy live in the North lawn. Peter, thank you.



Let's bring in our panel early Bill McGurn columnist for The Wall Street

Journal. Mara Liasson, national political correspondent of National Public

Radio and former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy.



Mara, first to you, the opening arguments on the constitutionality today.

There were a lot of people online commenting that the emotional

presentation by the House managers hit a chord obviously with that video,

and then kind of rambling on the Trump lawyers open but then closed on a --

on a constitutionality question that failed in a vote 56-44.



MARA LIASSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): Yes, I think that

if you're just going to score these presentations on legal points, you

know, the Democratic House managers probably had more.



As a matter of fact, the Trump lawyers even said they changed some of their

arguments after they heard what the House managers have presented.



But you got six Republicans to vote to go ahead with this trial. I don't

know if they were convinced if Bill Cassidy had his mind changed today, but

now we're going to go forward and we've gotten over the process part of

this argument.



Yes, this trial can go forward. It is constitutional according to the

Senate, and now, in the days to come, we're going to hear about Trump's

behavior and senators are going to decide if that behavior merits any kind

of punishment or not.



BAIER: Trey, what about the presentation today, and what is this vote today

on the constitutionality tell you about the way forward?



TREY GOWDY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): You know, Bret, Jamie

Raskin is one of the few law professors I've ever known that actually can

connect with a jury. I mean, he's a very, very good trial lawyer, so was

the impeachment manager from Colorado.



And if the Republican -- if the president's lawyers continue to risk -- to

cite to the Hastings trial, which was what 200 and something years ago, 300

years ago? They need a factual defense for what the president was doing and

why while the siege was going on. And if they don't have that, they may win

the verdict, but they're going to lose the war.



BAIER: Bill, it was one of those days where I really wanted to see

President Trump's Twitter feed to see what he was thinking about the

lawyers' presentation.



BILL MCGURN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): Right. Well, he

seems to have decided better not to let people know what he's thinking

right now.



Look, to me the most interesting aspect is how anticlimactic it was. I

think we more or less knew the vote before we go into it. We went into -- I

think Mara's right -- Mara's right, in the sense that, there's a lot of

questions about the constitutionality of what they're doing, because the

Constitution is silent on the particular issue of first impeaching in

trying a president after he left office. That means there's no clear-cut

answer on either side and people could have it.



But what it also means is sort of not alluded to, is that the senators make

the decision, we can say it's unconstitutional or its constitutional. What

they do basically decides the issue.



And for the most part, they're not second guess, because the courts are

reluctant to step in when they consider it, you know, a matter of political

spheres, a political argument that needs to be settled between the

president or in this case, the ex-president and the Senate.



BAIER: You know, they're in Congress walking and chewing gum, Mara, they're

moving forward with this COVID relief package and specifically on minimum

wage. It looks like despite what President Biden said in that interview

with CBS, and what was heading into this week, that they're going to try to

get this thing through increasing minimum wage to $15.00, phased over four

years.



LIASSON: Well, there's still a question as to whether the minimum wage hike

meets the rules to be included in a reconciliation bill. And the

parliamentarian is going to have to rule on that. The White House seem to

get some good news because it affects the deficit. That's one of the

criteria for being included in this type of legislation that can be passed

with only 51 votes, but we'll see.



I mean, I think, yes, the minimum wage got a new lease on life,

potentially. But Joe Biden was pretty convinced that it didn't belong in

reconciliation and that he was going to have to try to push it another way,

but we'll see when it actually comes up.



BAIER: But Trey, Chuck Schumer wasn't. He's saying he's going to work with

the parliamentarian, they're going to write it in a way that it fits under

these rules. And that brings up a whole list of questions about small

businesses and how that will affect them over the next four years if it

passes.



GOWDY: You know, Bret, he doesn't even have to work with the

parliamentarian. I mean, she could rule and then the Senate can overrule or

overturn her finding, because they've done it before.



I think Joe Biden is smart enough to know that running on a campaign

platform of congratulations, you got a raise, sorry you lost your job is

not a winning platform in 2022. And I think he's smart enough to know that.



BAIER: Bill?



MCGURN: Yes, I think this is what's going to be interesting, whether they

decide to overturn the parliamentarian.



I mean, in my mind, you know, the president talks about a divided country

that needs to be brought back together. Well, it's not going to be brought

back together by getting people to agree on policy. They have very

different principles, very different philosophies, and they want very

different policies. So, Biden administration naturally is going to look

very different from the Trump administration.



But I think where we have to be careful is procedure and process, and

custom and tradition, not to just override anything that gets in the way of

a goal. That's what really sows bitterness.



You know, in a regular fight, if you just lost the votes, people say, well,

I made my case and I was voted down. But when people sort of, you know,

change the rules in the game, that leads to a lot of bitterness, and then a

lot of people like talking about we'll get revenge when it's our turn.



BAIER: But Mara quickly, Senator Joe Manchin was on this show said he

wasn't for the minimum wage being included, and yet his votes over the past

few days seem to indicate that he's going to fall in line.



LIASSON: Yes. Well, what's really interesting about Joe Manchin who I would

say is the absolute most important Democrat in the Senate right now,

nothing is going to pass unless he wants it to pass. He's kept alive this

idea of reconciliation if needed. He has said that he prefers something

that's bipartisan, you can have reconciliation with a couple of Republican

votes. I don't know if you can get 10 to break a filibuster.



But he has also said after that interview that he did with you that there

is a trillion-dollar bipartisan package that could be had today. I'm

waiting to see the details of that. But he's still is hopeful that

Republicans and Democrats can come together on something that can pass the

Senate.



BAIER: I'll see how much the pressure is on him on this reconciliation

vote. Panel, thank you. We'll see you later in the show.



The Justice Department is asking dozens of U.S. attorneys appointed by

former President Donald Trump to resign from their posts as the Biden

administration moves to transition to its own nominees, but the

administration is allowing two investigations to continue.



Correspondent David Spunt has our report from the Justice Department.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Dozens of Trump-

era U.S. attorneys are preparing to resign.



This afternoon on a phone call, acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson

expressed his wish for 56 U.S. attorneys to step down.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Congratulations Mr. President.



SPUNT: The move is not unusual. When a new administration takes power, U.S.

attorneys from the prior administration usually leave.



JEFF SESSIONS, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES: I, Jeff

Sessions do solemnly swear.



SPUNT: In March 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the

resignation of 46 Obama-era U.S. attorneys but received heavy blowback as

the attorneys were told to leave immediately.



The Biden administration is giving them several weeks. But at least one

U.S. attorney is being asked to stay. U.S. Attorney David Weiss of

Delaware, who is investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings.



Last month, President-elect Biden made it clear the Department of Justice

would operate on its own, free from White House pressure.



BIDEN: I want to be clear to those who lead this department who you will

serve. You won't work for me.



SPUNT: John Durham, the U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut will

resign in that role, but he'll stay on a special counsel to investigate the

origins of the Russia probe.



THOMAS DUPREE, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL, DEPARTMENT OF

JUSTICE: I think President Biden had a limited role of choice here. I think

that had he terminated those U.S. attorneys; he would have come under

attack for making political decisions.



SPUNT (on camera): The U.S. attorneys have until the end of the month to

resign. Bret?



BAIER: David Spunt at the Justice Department. David, thanks. The number of

people who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine is

approaching 10 million, as the Biden administration continues to increase

the vaccine supply to states.



COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients says states will see their allocation of

doses rise to 11 million per week next week, a rise of more than 2 million.

The White House is also planning to distribute vaccines to 250 community

health centers, which primarily care for low-income and the uninsured.



Meantime, the World Health Organization is dismissing the idea that the

coronavirus leaked from a Chinese lab, setting off the chain of events that

has now claimed more than 2 million lives worldwide. But not everyone is

convinced by what's coming out of the WHO and that investigation.



National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin joins us live from the

Pentagon with details. Good evening, Jennifer.



JENNIFER GRIFFIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT (on

camera): Good evening, Bret. The delegation which did not include American

scientists said at a press briefing in Wuhan today, the coronavirus is

extremely unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and most likely jump

to humans from an animal outside the lab.



Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioned whether the WHO had enough

access from the Chinese government.



MIKE POMPEO, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: Look forward to

seeing the results. I continue to know that there was significant evidence,

Bill, that this may well have come from that laboratory.



BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: So, nothing has changed in your view

that it came from the lab?



POMPEO: Nothing.



GRIFFIN: Five days before leaving the state department, Pompeo quietly

issued a fact sheet accusing China of deceit and disinformation. Hinting

the virus originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology based on three

pieces of partial evidence. Several lab researchers had COVID-like symptoms

in the fall of 2019, research at the lab on Bat coronavirus since 2016, and

the removal of some of that research along with new evidence of secret

military activity at the Wuhan lab involving animal experiments.



PSAKI: We haven't looked at the data specifically ourselves. So, we'd like

to do that. We've expressed our concerns regarding the need for full

transparency and access from China, and the WHO to all information

regarding the earliest days of the pandemic.



NED PRICE, SPOKESPERSON, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF STATE: I think the

jury's still out. I think clearly the Chinese, at least heretofore, had not

offered the requisite transparency that we need.



GRIFFIN (on camera): Senior U.S. defense officials tell me they have not

seen intelligence to suggest the virus came from the Wuhan lab. China's

ambassador to the U.S. added to the finger-pointing this weekend,

suggesting the virus may have originated in the U.S., requesting access to

American labs. Bret?



BAIER: Jennifer Griffin live at the Pentagon. Jennifer, thank you.



In December, President Biden said in his first 100 days, he wanted the

majority of schools in America to be open. Today, the White House press

secretary said that remains the goal, defining open as some teaching in

classrooms at least one day a week.



This, as Chicago public school teachers are voting on a deal to get

students back into classrooms there as soon as Thursday.



Senior correspondent Mike Tobin has our report.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's school.



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: The White House says the

goal is to have more than half the schools in the nation open for in-person

instruction by the end of April.



PSAKI: That means some teaching in classrooms. So, at least, one day a

week, hopefully, it's more. And obviously, it is as much as is safe in each

school and local district.



TOBIN: Wednesday, we will learn if Chicago school districts will start

opening. After a bitter drawn-out struggle with the mayor and the chief of

Chicago schools, the union voted on a tentative agreement that guarantees

vaccinations for teachers, creates thresholds to shut down in-person

instruction if the virus surges, and starts phasing students back into the

classroom on Thursday if passed.



In San Francisco, teachers and the school district reached a tentative

agreement for a return to class, but with the spread of COVID at its most

severe state and no timeline for a return, the city is taking its own

school district to court, attempting to force safety measures.



LONDON BREED, MAYOR OF SAN FRANCISCO: I am worried that the tentative

agreement proposed by the union will not get us to a place in the city

where we will even open schools this year.



TOBIN: Philadelphia teachers at the urging of the Federation of Teachers

defy their school district and refused in-person instruction.



JERRY JORDAN, PRESIDENT, PHILADELPHIA FEDERATION OF TEACHERS: The school

district is hell-bent on forcing thousands of educators into unfazed

building, held together in some cases quite literally by duct tape.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TOBIN (on camera): Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC has said a

vaccine is not necessary for a safe return to the classroom. And said, the

data does not show the virus spreads aggressively in environments like a

school.



President Biden says official guidance from the CDC about reopening schools

could come as early as tomorrow. Bret.



BAIER: Mike Tobin live in Chicago. Mike, thanks.



Up next, a hacker tried to poison the drinking water of one Florida town.

We'll look how close that was to a disaster.



And later this hour, why some gun stores say they're having a problem

keeping up with the demand.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've had lines around the door, inside here, out the

building, and the parking lot for months.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: For years, security experts have been warning of the danger of U.S.

infrastructure being hacked. What happened in Florida last week when a

hacker breached the water treatment plant and tried to taint that water

supply with a caustic chemical?



Correspondent Jonathan Serrie looks at the nearly disastrous attack and the

future dangers.



JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): It was a

high-tech attempt to disrupt one of life's basic necessities, drinking

water. As investigators try to determine the source of a cyber-breach at

this water treatment plant in Oldsmar, Florida, city officials are warning

other municipalities.



ERIC SEIDEL, MAYOR OF OLDSMAR, FLORIDA: These other bad actors are out

there. It's happening. So, really take a hard look at what you have in

place.



SERRIE: Although, part of the sprawling Tampa Bay area, Oldsmar has its own

municipal water system serving nearly 15,000 residents.



On Friday, an operator at the treatment plant noticed someone had gained

remote access to the computer system and was increasing the release of

sodium hydroxide. The chemical also known as lye is used in small amounts

to balance pH levels.



However, the hacker had set the controls to release more than 100 times the

necessary amount.



BOB GUALTIERI, SHERIFF, PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA: Because the operator

noticed the increase and lowered it right away, at no time was there a

significant adverse effect on the water being treated. Importantly, the

public was never in danger.



SERRIE: City officials say even if the increase had gone undetected, pH

monitoring sensors throughout the system would have set off alarms to

prevent any harmful water from being released to the general public.



But the FBI and Secret Service have joined the investigation because of the

threats cyber-attacks posted to critical infrastructure. Florida Senator

Marco Rubio tweeted, "This should be treated as a matter of national

security."



SERRIE (on camera): The Oldsmar water facility is temporarily disabled

remote access while it upgrade its software to prevent future cyber-

attacks. Bret?



BAIER: Jonathan, thank you.



Mixed day on Wall Street today. The Dow lost 10, the S&P 500 dropped four.

The NASDAQ finished up 20 with a new record high close.



Up next, investigators reveal their findings in the helicopter crash that

killed nine people including NBA star Kobe Bryant.



First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are

covering tonight. Fox 9 in Minneapolis, where police say five people were

wounded in a shooting in a Minnesota health clinic.



A 67-year-old man who police say is well known to law enforcement there has

been arrested.



Fox 11 in Los Angeles, where a judge has blocked some of the county

district attorney's criminal justice reforms aimed at reducing sentences

for criminals. Saying, District Attorney George Gascon cannot order his

prosecutors to ignore laws that protect the public from repeat offenders.

Gascon said he would appeal that ruling.



And this is a live look at Las Vegas from our affiliate, Fox Five. The big

story there tonight, Mary Wilson, the legendary Motown singer, founding

member of -- member of the Supremes died Monday at her home in Las Vegas.



Wilson along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the Supremes,

Motown's first and most commercially successful girl group. The group's

first number one, millions selling song, Where Did Our Love Go was released

in 1964. Four more consecutive number one songs quickly followed. Mary

Wilson was 76 years old.



That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. The

Supremes, as we had to break. We'll be right back.



BAIER: Federal safety investigators say it was a pilot error that led to

the deaths of former NBA star Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his

daughter. The findings come a year after the horrific helicopter crash into

a California hillside. Correspondent Jeff Paul has details from Los

Angeles.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: L.A. County fire 83?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm just reporting a hillside fire.



JEFF PAUL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: More than a year after Kobe Bryant, his

13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter

crash near Calabasas, California, investigators are pointing to the pilot.



ROBERT SUMWALT, NTSB CHAIRMAN: It was an issue of judgment and decision-

making that led to this tragic situation.



PAUL: The NTSB says it was cloudy during the January 26, 2020, flight, and

the pilot was relying on his eyes for a sense of direction. The pilot

eventually told air traffic controllers he was climbing to 4,000 feet to

get out of the clouds.



SUMWALT: It was the beginning of a series of events that ended two minutes

later with the tragic loss of the helicopter, it's pilot, and all eight

passengers.



PAUL: In reality, the pilot was banking left, descending, and

accelerating. Investigators say the pilot was experiencing spatial

disorientation, confusing up from down.



SUMWALT: There were opportunities along the way to have reversed the

chorus and prevented this crash by simply landing.



PAUL: NTSB officials also adding they believe there's evidence the pilot

didn't want to disappoint Kobe Bryant.



SUMWALT: The pilot always flew this particular client, and we do feel that

it was reasonable to draw the conclusion that there was self-induced

pressure.



PAUL (on camera): Numerous lawsuits have been filed. The helicopter

company involved has denied responsibility, saying the crash was an act of

God it could not control. Bret?



BAIER: Jeff, thank you.



Guns are flying off the shelves, so much so that gun store owners say they

are struggling to keep up with the demand. So what's the reason for this

increase? FOX Business Network correspondent Jeff Flock takes a look from

New Lenox, Illinois.



JEFF REGNIER, KEE FIREARMS: Right now, I don't see an end in sight.



JEFF FLOCK, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CORRESPONDENT: Jeff Regnier, KEE Firearms

in the Chicago suburbs, sold more guns last month than ever before.



REGNIER: It's been crazy. We've had lines around the door inside here, out

the building, in the parking lot for months.



FLOCK: It's been a perfect storm spur to gun sales, starting with a panic

over the coronavirus, then demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a

divisive presidential election campaign, culminating in the storming of the

U.S. Capitol, followed by the inauguration of a new administration and the

promise of new restrictions on gun ownership.



REGNIER: They are buying them two, three at a time, because they think

they are going to ban them with the new administration. They think they are

going to ban AR's specifically.



FLOCK: In January, the FBI processed 4.3 million gun background checks,

that's a 60 percent increase, and an all-time record.



JEFF BONNER, OIL PIPELINE WORKER: You are going to sell me on this one

before we leave.



FLOCK: Oil pipeline worker Jeff Bonner says the world has changed as he

looks at concealed carry options.



BONNER: I feel like if you're not admitting that there's a problem,

especially in Chicago, with car-jackings and that kind of stuff, you are

kind of burying your head in the sand.



FLOCK: Bonner is adding to his collection, but many are getting their

first firearm.



What percentage would you say are first-time buyers?



REGNIER: About 60 percent of our business is first-time buyers right now.



FLOCK: And women?



REGNIER: About 40 percent of that is women.



FLOCK: Top sales increases in the states of Michigan, New Jersey, and the

scene of the Capitol riot, Washington, D.C. The dramatic spike forcing some

gun shops to close for lack of inventory. It's not just guns in short

supply.



BONNER: You can buy the gun, but it's hard to find ammo for it.



FLOCK (on camera): Jeff Regnier's father was a Chicago police officer for

30 years. He said people used to be able to count on the police to protect

them. But based on what's happened over the course of the past year it

seems that an increasing number feel the need to protect themselves. Bret?



BAIER: Jeff, thank you.



Up next, the Biden administration pushes for a major increase in accepting

refugees, as a Texas judge prevents the new administration from overhauling

one of former President Trump's policies.



BAIER: A Texas judge has approved a 14-day suspension of the pause on

deportations ordered by the Biden administration while a lawsuit continues.

The Texas attorney general has sued over the deportation freeze, calling it

unlawful and perilous.



President Biden is boosting the number of refugees allowed to enter the

U.S. to 125,000, up from 15,000 cap that was put in place during the Trump

administration. Critics say more people means more stress on a

deteriorating system. State Department correspondent Rich Edson has our

report.



RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: A major component of President Biden's

immigration overhaul, a massive increase in the amount of refugees the

United States welcomes each year.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We shine the lighted lamp

of liberty on oppressed people. We offered safe havens for those fleeing

violence or persecution.



EDSON: The president is targeting 125,000 refugee admissions for next

year, more than eight times the cap of 15,000 the Trump administration set

for this year, a historic low. The State Department now faces a

considerable challenge, boosting a refugee resettlement system to handle

such a substantial increase.



NED PRICE, STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: We are starting from a very slow

rolling speed.



EDSON: There also is immense demand. The International Rescue Committee

says, quote, "With 80 million forcible displaced people worldwide and

counting, restoring the U.S.'s longstanding and bipartisan resettlement

program is absolutely critical." In lowering the refugee cap, the Trump

administration State Department argued there's already a backlog of more

than 1.1 million asylum-seekers waiting for the U.S. to evaluate their

claims. A report from the Republican staff on the House Judiciary Committee

says, quote, "At a time when Americans are suffering from a global pandemic

and the American people are trying to jumpstart the economy, admitting high

numbers of refugees is a poor decision that will only exacerbate economic

challenges."



Proponents argue that immigration expands the U.S. economy. As for the cost

of rebuilding the refugee admission program, a State Department

spokesperson says officials will consult with Congress.



EDSON: The administration is also pushing to accelerate special visas for

Afghan and Iraqi combat translators who have helped the U.S. military,

trying to alleviate a backlog of thousands of those applicants. Bret?



BAIER: Rich Edson at the State Department, Rich, thank you.



Up next, the panel is back to look at changes coming to immigration

enforcement. We'll talk about that.



First, Beyond Our Borders tonight. North Korean hackers stole than $300

million to improve North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs in

defiance of U.N. sanctions. United Nations experts say while the latest

hack is significant, it's less than the $2 billion, with a "b", it stole in

2019. Just this week a State Department spokesperson said the Biden

administration is planning a new approach to North Korea, including a full

review with allies on ongoing pressure options and the potential for any

future diplomacy.



The growing population of hippos is concerning some in Columbia. The

animals were illegally imported by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar and are now

flourishing around the palace turned theme park. Some scientists want to

control the population because of the danger to humans and the areas

biodiversity.



And a spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates successfully entered Mars

orbit in a triumph for the UAE. It's the Arab world's first interplanetary

mission. Two more unmanned spacecraft from the U.S. and China are set to

arrive at Mars over the next few days.



Just some of the other stories Beyond Our Borders tonight. We'll be right

back.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): The Biden administration is going to place a

moratorium on deportations, all deportations. So murderers, rapists, drug

dealers who shouldn't be in our country to begin with are not being

deported. They further are proposing that they will ignore serious crimes

like assault or DUI when it comes to deportations.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The priority for the enforcement

of immigration laws will be on those who are opposing a national security

threat, of course, a public safety threat, and on recent arrival.



KEN CUCCINELLI, FORMER HOMELAND SECURITY DEPUTY SECRETARY: That doesn't

leave ICE a lot to do, and yet we have 11 million, maybe tens of millions

of illegals here, and they are inviting hundreds of thousands more who are

rushing our border.



BAIER: Immigration and border issues becoming a big issue, 51 House GOP

members sending a letter to the Biden administration saying "It is

concerning to see that your administration perceives our border security

issues as a political game instead of the version serious threat that open

borders provide to Americans and the migrants seeking to come here. We are

once again on the brink of a huge humanitarian crisis, endangering the

lives of migrants and law enforcement officers at the hands of violent

cartels that your administration has further empowered. Given the emergency

that this presents the United States, we ask that you instruct Secretary

Mayorkas to provide immediate briefings to all members of the U.S. House on

this matter." These are from border Republicans, most of them, 51 of them.



We are back with our panel. Trey, what about this issue? It seems like it's

just gaining steam as these executive orders have changed the dynamics down

there on the border.



TREY GOWDY, FOX NEWS HOST: I think the Republican position, just out of

curiosity, asking for a friend, what is the rationale behind letting

someone who broke the law to come here, and then broke another law while

they were here, sometimes a serious one, remain in the country? What is the

rationale for letting someone who broke the law twice remain in the United

States, just out of curiosity?



BAIER: Mara?



MARA LIASSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO:

Well, I can't answer that question. It doesn't seem right. Remember, Barack

Obama was called the deporter in chief by a lot of immigration reform

advocates, and Joe Biden wants to change the policies of the Trump

administration, obviously. He wants to reverse them in many ways. But he

also wants to pass some kind of comprehensive immigration reform. He sent

up a bill to Congress already that would include a strong border but some

kind of orderly process where some undocumented immigrants in this country

who are law-abiding and meet certain criteria could be on the path to

citizenship. And that would also include the recipients of DACA, the young

people brought here by their parents when they were very young children.



So the big challenge for Biden is how does he do that, move forward with a

new immigration policy, without creating this incredible crisis at the

border where his new policy or new attitude becomes a magnet for migrants

from Central America? He says he wants to keep them in their own countries

by giving more money to Central American countries, but that's going to be

the big challenge going forward, can he do this without creating a crisis

at the border.



BAIER: On some of those immigration priorities, Republicans have suggested

that there is bipartisan compromise, especially on DACA and other things.

Here is the president signing these executive orders, and a father of a son

who was killed.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What I'm doing is taking on

the issues that, 99 percent of them, that the president, the last president

of the United States issued executive orders that I thought were very

counterproductive to our security, counterproductive to who we are as a

country, particularly in the area of immigration.



DON ROSENBERG, FATHER: My son was killed 10 years ago during the Obama-

Biden administration. And even though he was convicted they refused to

deport him. This was a quote from USCIS, they would not deport him because

he has only committed one crime of moral turpitude.



BAIER: Bill, your thoughts?



BILL MCGURN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's a tough issue. I was in the White

House. I bear the scars when George W. Bush and a group of Senate Democrats

tried to have a comprehensive immigration reform. The system is totally

broken, and it's not going to be fixed by dueling executive orders when new

presidents come in.



So, I'm not -- I think the first step is not a comprehensive immigration

reform. I think the first step is to have a modest tradeoff. We had a

chance for that in the Trump administration, say on the Dreamers and the

wall. We could have made one compromise. I think we need to do this

legislatively. But instead of starting out with the grandest plan that has

to most disagreement, find some area where you can get some Republicans on

board and some Democrats on board, and start repairing it that way.



I think there's a real danger that the effort now is to just, let's undo

everything Donald Trump did, such as those agreements with the Latin

American countries. I think we should be a little more careful about that.

I would like a more open immigration system, but I would like it orderly,

as Mara says. And I think it needs to be done legislatively by the elected

representatives of the American people, not by the stroke of a pen.



BAIER: Trey, quickly, do you think that President Biden is trying to make

up for Obama years? He got a lot of criticism in the primary about

deportations, and almost apologized for it in some debates. Is this a

result of that?



GOWDY: Well, then start with the Dreamers. Mara put her finger on it. Law-

abiding folks who have been here, the category that he was dealing with by

definition are not law-abiding. They've already committed crimes.

Reasonable minds can differ on the refugee but not on people who have

committed crimes against Americans.



BAIER: Panel, stand by. When we come back, the panel looks ahead to

tomorrow's headlines tonight.



BAIER: Finally tonight, a look at tomorrow's headlines tonight. Back with

a panel. All right, Mara, what's your headline?



LIASSON: My headline is pretty obvious -- impeachment trial continues,

debate moves from constitutional questions to president's behavior. And I

think now that the constitutional question is over, Democrats are going to

try to put Republicans on the spot and challenge them to defend what the

president did and said on January 6th and in the weeks prior.



BAIER: Lightning headlines. Trey?



GOWDY: President's lawyers need to get better, and soon.



BAIER: Bill?



MCGURN: As the Biden administration leads the great reset of capitalism in

America, in Cuba, the communist government says it needs more capitalism to

reset communism.



END



