Biden struggles with teleprompter at Pentagon, Jeep pulls Springsteen ad

INGRAHAM: Fantastic. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. Day two of the Trump post presidency impeachment trial. It wrapped just a short while ago. In moments you're going to hear from Trump's lawyer David Schoen about how they're going to mount a defense. And former Speaker Newt Gingrich also weighs in.

Also tonight, former Director of National Intel John Ratcliffe on the great China virus cover up.

Plus, Biden flunk school again. And Mark Cuban steps on a rake over the national anthem. Raymond Arroyo reveals at all in "Seen & Unseen."

But, first, house impeachment managers weren't so much pursuing really strong legal arguments today, as they were just pumping up the emotion. Now, let's remember. The Democrat's one article of impeachment claims that Donald Trump's speech on January 6th incited the crowd to storm the Capitol.

But despite hours of dramatic, and yes, disturbing video, they never revealed Trump's intent. They didn't touch on the intent. Further, they chose not to focus on the President's words on that day, but rather before that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO (D-TX): How could he possibly know it would be the greatest rigged election in history six months before the election happened?

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): You saw President Trump prime for months his supporters to believe that if the election was lost, it only could have been so because it was rigged.

REP. JOE NEGUSE (D-CO): In the weeks prior to, during and after the election, he used the same words over and over and over again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now hear that right. Trump is responsible for inciting a riot with his words on January 6th, based on what he said before the election even took place. Huh. Now, it even gets better. As part of their proof they played this deceptively edited clip.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: You commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power--

DONALD TRUMP, 45TH U.S. PRESIDENT: We want to get rid of the ballots and we will have a very peaceful - there will not be a transfer. Frankly, there will be a continuation.

CASTRO: Senators, the President of the United States said, "There won't be a transition of power." He told his supporters, the only way he could lose the election is if it was stolen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, here's the uncut exchange.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferral of power after the election.

TRUMP: Well, we're going to have to see what happens? You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are disaster. And--

REPORTER: I understand that. But people are rioting.

TRUMP: I know.

REPORTER: Do you commit to making Writing do you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power?

TRUMP: No, we want to have - get rid of the ballots and you will have a very - we'll have a very peaceful - there won't be a transfer. Frankly, there will be a continuation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, if this is such a compelling piece of tape, why didn't Congressman Castro show the entire clip?

Joining us now is Trump's defense attorney David Schoen. David, the Democrats, obviously, want to use as much video as they can. It's awful. It looks awful. I think you stipulated - your team stipulated to the fact that it was awful. And no one condoning any of what happened on that day. Are you prepared to offer similar compelling and emotional video, showing that the Democrats themselves, if this is the standard, could be said to have incited all sorts of riotous behavior.

DAVID SCHOEN, TRUMP IMPEACHMENT DEFENSE ATTORNEY: Well, that you'll have to stand by and watch. But it's a pretty good bet. I would say, though, that it's not only that they wanted plenty of video time today, it seems like they want a lot of screen time for themselves. They're, clearly, playing to the cameras, to the public all of the time.

And as you correctly said, I offered to stipulate right in the opening address that I made to the - that the riot happened, it was horrific, and so on. And I said, you talked about unity and healing, showing that tape over and over again, the same slides and so on, and manipulated by them, does nothing for healing. It's the exact opposite.

It's continuing to open wounds for the American public. And it is something that President Trump has condemned in no uncertain terms, the terrible violence that went on there. So there's not an issue about that. They're just hoping to drum up emotion and get their last shots in at President Trump,

INGRAHAM: But will you say tonight that you will show, because the videotape is out there, what the impeachment managers themselves said about the legitimacy or worth of a previous presidential election, namely the election in 2016, or other words similar to that, that could be similarly described as inciting unrest?

SCHOEN: Well, you're apparently very well aware of what's out there. I don't commit publicly to any strategy that we're going to use. I just don't think it's wise. But I think that you'll be quite impressed with the President's case. And I say that without wanting to even have to do that. We shouldn't be here. It's an illegitimate, unconstitutional impeachment process, completely lacking in any--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: I know but you lost that point. Don, I understand that. But you lost that point. I mean, we get it. I mean, I understand that argument. I'm a lawyer. But you lost that point. So now it's on to responding to the issue of incitement.

SCHOEN: That's--

INGRAHAM: That's one article you have. So my - I'm going to ask this question again, because I think there are a lot of people who don't follow the law--

SCHOEN: Be confident that you will see that. Be confident--

INGRAHAM: I know, but they don't follow the law, because they don't know the law or the law of impeachment. So they see all this video, then they see all these Trump tweets, then they see the fact that he didn't immediately come out and condemn it and tell them to go home. And they say, "Oh, this is just terrible." It is incitement.

So you have to show that the other side, does that morning, noon and night for most of Trump's presidency. You got to show that. It's a hint.

SCHOEN: Yes, that's--

INGRAHAM: I'm giving you a hint here.

SCHOEN: Yes, yes. That is absolutely relevant. You're well aware, obviously of what's out there. Yes.

INGRAHAM: Yes. And this is what impeachment manager Ted Lew said today, David.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TED LIEU (D-CA): How do we get to the point where rioters desecrated, defiled and dishonored your Senate chamber? I'll show you how we got here. President Donald J. Trump ran out of nonviolent options to maintain power.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: David, would he be thrown out a courtroom or any regular proceeding for saying something so outlandish?

SCHOEN: Absolutely. They would be thrown out of the courtroom for showing this video. None of this stuff would be admissible in any kind of court of law. That's part of the due process issue. I don't know if you saw it today, when Senator Mike Lee stood up and objected that they falsely attributed to him statements that he never made, and he made an objection. And the whole place sort of blew up in a hullabaloo.

And finally, the House Manager Congressman Raskin said that they would withdraw it for now and check their sources. He said he thinks their source - I don't - the media, I think the "Washington Post" he might have said.

But if you look at their videos and the clips they show, some report - some sources are reportedly, other our sources said, they have hearsay on hearsay on hearsay. But he was outraged today, because they made us an argument and then repeated the argument attributing comments to him that a call they said the President made to him without ever even consulting him about what was said in that call, can you imagine that --?

INGRAHAM: David, given--

SCHOEN: --that disrespect to a senator?

SCHOEN: And Schumer kind of blew it up. He was like this isn't really dispositive or it doesn't really affect the case. But it was a compelling moment.

SCHOEN: Wait tell you--

INGRAHAM: Yes. David I want to say--

SCHOEN: --see again how important that was.

INGRAHAM: I want to ask - fair point. I want to ask one more question, given what's at stake here for constitutional precedent, in the fact that they want to cancel Trump's opportunity to perhaps run again if he wants to. Have you all consulted some of the President's previous impeachment team, Jay Sekulow in that crowd, given the fact that - they were obviously successful, I'm not saying you're not going to be successful. You probably will be. But if you collaborate at all with that team.

SCHOEN: I've spoken with them, yes.

INGRAHAM: Oh, interesting. Fantastic, David we're going to be watching carefully. Can't wait. Thank you so much for joining us tonight.

Democrats' new expanded definition of incitement raises a whole host of legal questions, for one, will Democrats now be held responsible for the unrest that they inspired when they called Trump's election in 2016 fraudulent?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CROWD: America was never great. Donald Trump, go away, racist, sexist, anti-gay.

CROWD: We reject the President elect. We reject the President elect.

CROWD: Not my President, not my president, not my President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's the kind of tape I was referencing with Mr. Schoen. Now, you know, also this continued right through his inauguration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CROWD: Nazi scum! Nazi scum! Nazi scum!

CROWD: (Bleep) Trump! (Bleep) Trump! (Bleep) Trump!

CROWD: You're going to rot in hell. You will rot in hell you Nazis!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: How many impeachment managers were speaking out against any of that? Or were some of them even inciting it? Will Democrats be punished for spending years undermining our democracy?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY CARTER, 39TH U.S. PRESIDENT: Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): We'll never know whether the Russian intervention was determinative in such a close election.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): There's a cloud of illegitimacy that's hanging over the White House.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We won the election. It was stolen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Remember, those are words that are inciting according to the Left? I mean, that's the way their standards going to be applied. And are we sure that Biden would have accepted the election had he lost, since he was getting advice like this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out. And eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Under any circumstances, Huh. Relentless? Sounds like incitement to me under the Democrats standard.

Here now as former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, who is also a Fox News Contributor, Newt, Democrats are accusing Trump of doing what they spent the last four years doing. Trump was a Nazi, Trump was misogynist, Trump was a racist, Trump worked with the Russians, denying democracy and always denying his legitimacy.

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Of course, look, Donald Trump is a mortal threat to the entire world of the Left. He is such a deep threat that anything they do to stop him is by definition legitimate.

So long before he even was elected, there were articles about impeaching him. The day he had his inauguration, "The Washington Post" had an article about impeaching him. The day after, you had a huge crowd have Left Wingers in front of the Capitol. And you had Madonna saying that she dreamed of the White House being destroyed with the Trump family in it. This has been going on for five years now. And we're now seeing more of the same thing.

The very fact that you showed Swalwell, who had had a Congressman, who had a multiyear relationship with a Chinese Communist spy, and who is serving on the House Intelligence Committee, and he's part of this impeachment process? This whole thing is a tragic, pathetic joke, which undermines the United States.

And the truth is, it's not a trial. I mean, all this lawyer talk is baloney. This is a mock trial, in which the party of Hollywood has put together a series of films designed to make us so upset that we have to have somebody to be upset at and they're saying Donald Trump's the right person.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I mean--

GINGRICH: you could make a much better case that Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and others deserve to be the people on trial, not Donald Trump.

INGRAHAM: Well, that's why I'm hoping that they - Trump team has similar slick production value when they put on their case. So I want to get - take a step back in time to when congressman Raskin who's now leading the impeachment effort when he said - what he said back in January of 2017.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What purpose does the remember rise?

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): I have an objection because 10 of the 29 electoral votes cast by Florida were cast by electors not lawfully certified.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, Newt, claiming that Trump's refusal to accept was incitement? Well, were they accepting the legitimacy of Trump's electors, no?

GINGRICH: Of course not. Well, look, the Hillary Clinton and the Left didn't accept Trump for 20 minutes, ever. He is - this is a guy who has had to fight every single day, and it's going to go on like this.

Now, the good news for people who are sick and tired of the Left is Scott Rasmussen just released a poll where 72 percent of American people think that the elites despise them, and have contempt for them - 72 percent. So there's a base out there, watching all this go on, and I think in the long run, it's going to help isolate and shrink the woke Democratic Party into a tiny enclave, because there's just not going to be able to function.

INGRAHAM: All right, Newt, thank you so much. Great to see you tonight. When we come back, my ANGLE will explain the tale of two fortunes. You'll recognize one of them on one side of it.

Plus, former director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has some never before shared insight on the origins of COVID. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: And now a "Tale of Two Americas," that's the focus of tonight's ANGLE. Now, one of Joe Biden's main selling points during the 2020 campaign was that unlike Trump, he had empathy for all Americans, especially those who were struggling.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Joe Biden is a fighter for the middle class,

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Joe Biden has a plan to put Americans back to work.

SEN. CHRIS COONS (D-DE): This is what Democrats care about, providing support for American families who are struggling.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Voters were telling me I really think Joe Biden cares about me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Of course, that was all a lie. He's only been in office for three weeks, but already under his anti-business policies, like the halting of the Keystone pipeline, many of our fellow Americans are being made to suffer.

Now think about the people of Fouke, Arkansas, who until Biden came along, we're grateful to have good paying jobs with the pipeline project. Their incomes not only meant that they could feed their families, but also build their futures. Well, Biden completely upended their lives with the stroke of a pen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's hard to make plans when you've got an administration that's trying to crush your future.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This was going to be your family home for you and your three boys?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Now, I'm without a job.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And now you don't have a job.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senseless.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My husband, (inaudible) and I, we were both going to be able to have the opportunity to go work on the Keystone - to have that future just completely taken away just by one signature.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Our youngest daughter is a junior in high school and she's supposed to be going to college too and I don't know how I'm going to pay for it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It's absolutely heartbreaking. Biden's Keystone decision alone will kill an estimated 11,000 jobs this year. But don't worry America, all those brand new green jobs Biden promised you are coming any day now, I'm sure.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: When is it that the Biden administration is going to let the thousands of fossil fuel industry workers - out of work or will soon be out of work, because of the Biden E.O., when it is and where it is they can go for their green job?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I'd certainly welcome you to present your data of all the thousands and thousands of people who won't be getting a green job. Maybe next time you're here, you can present that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, Jen, it's that the empathy we were promised in the Biden White House? On just this one issue of Keystone, thousands are now frantically worrying about how they're going to pay their bills.

Well, Biden's team doesn't give a rats, you know, what about them? But we know what Biden and his handlers do care about, catering to their rich donors and enriching their sleazy family members.

Compare the fortunes of the Keystone families to Joe's son Hunter. Well, the Keystone workers have work experience and relevant skills. But Hunter with zero talent or relevant skills, was paid millions to sit on the Board of Burisma while his dad spearheaded Obama's Ukraine efforts. He cashed in on the Biden name, which he readily admitted.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AMY ROBACH, ABC NEWS PRESENTER: If your last name wasn't Biden, do you think you would have been asked to be on the Board of Burisma?

HUNTER BIDEN, SON OF JOE BIDEN. I don't know. I don't know. Probably not. I don't think that there's a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn't Biden

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, how lucrative is it to be a Biden? Well, lucrative enough to pay for a $25,000 a month luxury home rental in Venice, California. No sign that he's fretting about covering his bills. In fact, he's so brazen about not being held accountable for his business dealings, that he remains heavily invested in a joint venture with companies owned by the Chinese Communist Party.

Are we supposed to feel better though, because he's now working to unwind his business relationship with America's most powerful global adversary? Now, imagine if this is one of the trump kids. You know what the reaction would be?

Well, I'm sure we'll have all these questions answered though in Hunter's new memoir. He just landed a $2 million advance for a new book deal with Simon & Schuster. Do you think one of those Keystone workers could land a book deal for a fraction of that advance? Of course, not.

By the way, Joe's brother Frank is living large, too. He's literally using his close relationship with his brother to drum up clients in a newspaper ad. The two Biden brothers have long held a commitment to pushing environmental issues. My brother is a model for how to go about doing his work. And the ad very subtly references The Biden reputation, Oh, God.

Now, even the President's the son in law is trying to leverage the Biden name on the COVID issue no less. Unbelievable. Well, Biden should launch another 100 day challenge. He just came up with this. I asked all Americans to name a Biden family member who isn't somehow compromised.

Well, this country and this government are supposed to belong to the American people, all the people. Remember that language from the Gettysburg Address, government of by and for the people. Not just the well-connected people, not the rich people, not the people with supporters in the media, not the people with connections to foreign dictators, no, all the people.

The Trump administration fought for the sort of people who worked on the Keystone pipeline. But to Joe Biden and his team, most Americans are racists, who are destroying the planet. To the Biden team our working people are disposable and dispensable. Meanwhile, the folks with connections, they're buried in Benjamins.

Under the Biden administration, the privileged few, Biden's family, Wall Street plutocrats, big tech billionaires, and hard Left special interest groups like BLM, they're going to get paid big. That's not compassionate. It's not caring. It's cruel cronyism and heartless indifference to the working people of this country.

Sadly, this is what Americans voted for last November. This is what Georgians voted for in January. And until we can vote again, this is what we're going to get, a tale of two societies of average Americans scrambling to stay afloat, while the elites, such as Biden's friends and family, enjoy the highlife.

But we get to vote again in less than two years. And the more Americans watch this two tiered economy, the less they're going to like it. And that's THE ANGLE.

Last night, we told you that the W.H.O. with their Chinese handlers nudging, had emphatically dismissed the idea that China - the China virus originated in that Wuhan lab. The Chinese have since gone to pains to blame us Intel, for what they call a baseless charge.

But what's the truth? Oh, who better to turn to then John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence. Former Director Radcliffe, you say that there is a connection between the Chinese military and the Wuhan Institute of Virology? Explain it for our viewers, please.

JOHN RATCLIFFE, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL SECURITY: Yes, I appreciate the opportunity to address this with you, Laura. I think what the W.H.O came out and said yesterday, it was really disingenuous.

Mike Pompeo and I worked very hard to get some of our best intelligence out before we left office a few weeks ago, so we could talk about what we knew about China and COVID. And some of that intelligence is this.

Is that the Chinese military ordered scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to experiment with coronaviruses, starting as far back as 2017. Some of those viruses were 96.2 percent, genetically similar to the current COVID-19 virus. And further, some of those scientists working on those similar coronaviruses became sick with COVID like symptoms in the fall of 2019.

Now, what the World Health Organization would have you believe is after two weeks on the ground, they're talking to scientists and doctors selected by the Chinese Communist Party, under the supervision of the Chinese Communist Party that none of that what I just related to you about our intelligence is relevant to a potential lab accident at Wuhan. It's really just disingenuous.

I mean, think about it. Laura, if this really was a naturally occurring virus as the W.H.O. intimated yesterday, if that's the case, if no one was to blame for this, why would Chinese officials suppress and silence, doctors and scientists and journalists from writing about it? If no one is to blame, why would Chinese officials prevent the world's best scientists and doctors from coming to Wuhan for more than year?

INGRAHAM: Immediately. Yes, immediately.

RATCLIFFE: Yes.

INGRAHAM: I mean, they - I mean, I asked Dr. Fauci about this last February, Mr. Ratcliffe, he indicated that, you know, well, we have a good working relationship. He didn't - he really didn't - he didn't take any pains to question what China was doing.

But a lot of the American scientists, I'm not talking about him necessarily, but a lot of American Scientists have very close relationships with China. There's a lot of money going both ways, frankly, here. And I think the whole thing has stunk to high heaven from the very beginning just on transparency alone.

RATCLIFFE: Right. Yes, none of that makes any sense unless, of course, you know what I know, which is that what our intelligence says it that this was the China virus. It was originated from Wuhan. And from whether by accident or otherwise, Chinese officials were aware that they had a controllable outbreak, but they took actions that resulted in this transferring to the rest of the world, a worldwide pandemic that killed more than 400,000 Americans.

I think the most troubling thing, Laura, is if we take our very best intelligence on this, our very best intelligence, human intelligence, signals intelligence, and we take out the word "China" and "President Xi" and we insert the word "Russia" and "Vladimir Putin," what would this administration be saying? What would Democrats on Capitol Hill be saying? What would the media writing?

INGRAHAM: They would be flipping out.

By the way, this just broke moments ago. Tonight, President Biden had a phone call with President Xi of China. According to the White House readout, "Beijing's coercive and the unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region including toward Taiwan," were raised. But here is what Chinese state TV said about it. China's Xi tells Biden -- U.S., Biden cooperation is the only correct choice for China and the United States. I don't remember President Xi having that same kind of in your face reaction with President Trump, who obviously had a different posture himself toward China.

RATCLIFFE: Right. We kept China at arm's length because we saw them as the greatest national security threat. And I think that our concern here that we all have to be fearful of is that you have folks in this administration and Democrats on the Capitol Hill that have prospered from and partnered with China, have been in bed with China, some cases figuratively, some cases literally. And it's hard to expect them to be tough on China if they have gotten rich off of China. And so --

INGRAHAM: Are you specifically referencing the CIA director, Biden's CIA director? There are concerns that the CIA director is way too soft on China.

RATCLIFFE: You have got connections with a number of the cabinet folks that have gotten rich and prospered on doing business with China. And of course, Democrats on Capitol Hill, I talked this summer about a massive influence campaign by the Chinese government against elected officials in Congress, and some of that has now come to light.

INGRAHAM: Well, the Confucius Institute rules that President Trump put in place were quietly ditched by the Biden administration, and almost no one covered it. We covered it last night. Mr. Ratcliffe, thank you so much, great to see you.

And have you heard Biden's radical plans for the military now? We're going to share them with you. And Bruce Springsteen's jeep trip, that's over. Raymond Arroyo has it, "Seen and Unseen" next.

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we reveal the stories behind the headlines. For that we turn to Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor, author of the forthcoming book "The Thief Who Stole Heaven." Raymond, Biden had a big speech at the Pentagon today. How did he do?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: There was big news, Laura. You didn't hear it because of the impeachment, but he announced a new taskforce to review the China policy. No word yet on whether Hunter will be part of that. And then despite some upper palate challenges which you will hear, he focused on the issue of race and argued that as the father of a vet he understands the military, and he can read the prompter.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: So I know what it's like being commander-in-chief. It's an enormous responsibility, and one that I will never take lightly or easily.

Imagine the incredible love it must have taken for the proud Tuskegee airmen.

This organization thrives and succeeds because of our people. This is an organization that has defined American -- excuse me, defeated American enemies.

I will never dishonest -- dishonor you. I will never disrespect you. I will never politicize the work you do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: But actually, Laura, he has already dishonest-ed them with that line, because Biden is politicizing the military. He is creating new missions for them that have nothing to do with the defending us from the foreign enemies. This is from the same speech. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There is no aspect of our agenda of the 21st leadership where the women and men of the Defense Department do not have a role, whether it's helping curb the pandemic here at home and around the world, or addressing the real threats of climate change, or being part of an ongoing fight for racial justice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Can you believe this?

INGRAHAM: Women, wait a second.

ARROYO: This is the new agenda for the military.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. First, we know they are all just a bunch of extremist, racist, white supremacists anyway, so I don't know why Biden would want their help. Second of all, does it mean climate change is the new WMD that we are searching for the answer? Is that it?

ARROYO: I guess.

INGRAHAM: OK. This is atrocious.

ARROYO: He said today we need to reprioritize and rethink defense. It's astounding. This is the priority, this is why kids are signing up?

INGRAHAM: No, he wants to defend the Capitol against just voters, just voters who show up to say we disagree with you. Not the ones who go into the Capitol. They don't want voters to have a say going forward.

The White House press secretary, by the way, she doesn't work for the Pentagon, but she was plenty defensive when she laid out the administration's big bold goal of reopening schools, Raymond.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: His goal that he set is to have the majority of schools, so more than 50 percent, open by day 100 of his presidency, and that means some teaching in classrooms. So at least one day a week, hopefully it's more.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: So 50 percent of schools open one day per week. According to the Burbio school reopening tracker, Laura, 64 percent of the public schools offer some sort of in-person learning already. So achieving Biden's goal is actually a step backward. All of this is absurd. When children are isolated this way, this should be the top priority, not some climate change thing or using the military to enact social justice or racial justice reforms. It's ridiculous.

INGRAHAM: Remember, as long as the kids are wearing five masks, a face shield, and have gotten vaccinated multiple times with multiple boosters, and there is a new HVAC system in the school, and there's only five or six kids per class, it is going to go swimmingly. What else, Ray?

ARROYO: It's a heartbreaker.

Laura, before we go, you'll remember, we covered the Bruce Springsteen cowboy jeep Super Bowl commercial. He drove around for no explicable reason wearing a cowboy hat in an open jeep in the snow. It turns out Jeep has now pulled the ad from YouTube and Bruce might not be driving himself around much longer. It turns out he was arrested in November for driving recklessly and consuming alcohol in a national park in New Jersey. Driving under the influence might actually explain going to that Kansas chapel in the snow wearing a Stetson.

INGRAHAM: But wasn't he pulled over for .002 percent? I don't understand that.

ARROYO: Two. Yes, a quarter of the legal limit.

INGRAHAM: OK, I'm not saying that that is a good -- but I don't understand. They make it sound like he was 0.2, triple or double the legal -- I thought it was strange. I thought that was odd.

ARROYO: It was a tiny little bit of alcohol.

INGRAHAM: But was he pulled over by a highway patrolman or a state trooper? Do we -- Raymond, is that true he was driving a pink Cadillac?

ARROYO: It could have been.

INGRAHAM: First of all, Raymond has all these songs by Springsteen that he wanted me to say, and nobody knows these songs, OK, or at least the Bruce fanatics, of which Raymond is not one.

ARROYO: Springsteen fans know these songs. Well, it's hard to be a saint in this city, Laura, when you're born to run.

INGRAHAM: No. OK, Raymond talking Springsteen is like me talking advanced calculus right now. I'm sorry, Raymond. If it's Sinatra reference, we're good.

ARROYO: We'll check your test grades.

INGRAHAM: All right, fantastic.

Biden's policies are causing chaos at the border. We know that. It's bringing more than just people, however.

Plus, the CDC says that, as I referenced, two masks are better than one. But is that what their own science says? We're going to tell you the science, next.

INGRAHAM: Now, the media can't avoid the fact that we are facing a massive crisis on our southern border. But instead of putting blame where it belongs, of course they are engaging in the sickening partisan spin that we have become accustomed to.

Take the A.P.'s big headline today. "In Biden's early days, signs of Trump- era problems at border." You see, it's Trump's fault. You've got to be kidding me. And this from the New York "Slimes" -- "Migrant families force Biden to confront new border crisis." Force? The families are forcing? No, no. Biden's policies are the entire reason, the magnet for illegals now rushing to the border. And they're apparently, by the way, bringing COVID with them. No big deal. Calling Dr. Fauci, he doesn't care about this.

The U.S. metro area with the highest number of new COVID cases per 100,000 people, this was just over the past 14 days, is Eagle Pass, Texas. It sits right on the southern border. The infection rate there is 133 per 100,000. No other city in the United States even comes close. In fact, the infection rates in southwest Texas is extremely high in general, so much that the Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent National Guardsmen to support the local hospitals there. And it's all thanks to empathetic Joe.

Now speaking of COVID, the Biden CDC put out this new guidance today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL: The CDC is updating the mask information for the public on the CDC website to provide new options on how to improve mask fit. This includes wearing a mask with a moldable nose wire, knotting the ear loops on your mask, or wearing a cloth mask over a procedure or disposable mask.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And turn around two times and say "mother, may I." It turns out that the CDC's own science debunks the notion that two masks are better than one. A CDC study released this month found that among adults aged 65 years and older, COVID-19 hospitalization growth rates declined less than three weeks after the mask mandate implementation. However, the declines were not statistically significant.

Here now is Phil Kerpen, president of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. Phil, why is the CDC ignoring its own science, let alone the science that they have already published regarding influenza transmission and masks?

PHIL KERPEN, COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY: Well, Laura, it's pretty interesting, because in a way, they are confessing that their single mask recommendation didn't work. And they are saying what we have been saying all along, which is that for the vast majority of the people using the vast majority of the masks that are being used among the general public, you've got no fit, and so you are breathing around the top, around the sides. The aerosol transmission is really not affected at all.

And what they're now saying, it's interesting, because two weeks ago, Fauci said there is no data, there's no science on this question. Now suddenly they have this study that looks like it was done in an afternoon, it was done with mannequins. They had 10 configurations they ran three times each. And they said, well, if you can somehow tie down the mask so that it's tight against mannequin's face, or put the pantyhose over it, hosiery material, to hold the mask down, then it will be more effective in filtering.

And it's like, well, yes, in a lab condition where you can tie the mask down to the mannequin or use the hosiery to sort of hold it in place, you are going to get better performance from that. But the study points out this tells us nothing about what the effect would be in the real world because in the real world you are not necessarily going to get a perfect fit using the technique. In fact, you might make the fit even worse. And so I'm not sure you can conclude anything from this other than they have sort of confessed maybe inadvertently that what they have been recommending really didn't work.

INGRAHAM: How does anybody believe what is being said when it changes every five minutes, and it gets more onerous without necessarily any scientific backing? And they also say, by the, way the findings -- well, we'll move on.

"The Miami Herald" reporting today that the Biden administration looking at domestic travel restrictions, Phil, especially for Florida. That is cute.

KERPEN: Remember when Trump floated the idea of putting travel restrictions around New York during the initial outbreak, and we were told that this was the most outrageous, offensive, unconstitutional assault on freedom, and Cuomo said they would never abide by it and all that kind of stuff? And that is when New York had a massive outbreak. Now apparently they want to impose it on Florida, which has lower number than the national averages just because they are showing them up. They're showing that without restrictions and lockdowns, and they have been pretty much totally open for three or four months, you can have better results. And that is unacceptable to our current administration and CDC, and so they are floating the idea of punishing Florida for that.

INGRAHAM: First of all, it would be illegal and unconstitutional for them to try to do that to Florida.

KERPEN: Which is why I think they are just floating it. DeSantis would have them in court the next day. But maybe they will try it. I don't know.

INGRAHAM: DeSantis, his lawyers should be ready to file the second after one of these new travel restrictions goes in to place. But I'm a little cynical about this, Phil. I think Ron DeSantis, Kristi Noem are two of the more powerful governors across the country demonstrating that opening the economy didn't delay herd immunity. It actually was the right call with all things considered. And they can't have those success stories out there. I'm sorry, I think those success stories make them look terrible.

KERPEN: They're trying to keep fear alive. Laura, it's hard to keep fear alive when cases have collapsed, but they are trying.

INGRAHAM: Sell panic, Phil, got to do it. There's another mutation coming.

Our media is filled with folks the most elite universities, and yet their lack of the general knowledge is rather astounding. The Last Bite reveals the latest example. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: Today's media really are the perfect combination of condescension and ignorance. Take MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell. Today she tried her hand at factchecking, sending out this smug tweet. "Senator Ted Cruz says the impeachment trial is like Shakespeare, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. No, that's Faulkner."

No, it's Shakespeare, a line from, well, it's just one of his small, less significant plays, "Macbeth." Now, to her credit again and visual, come on apologize. It's an innocent mistake, big deal, by basically saying she just studied too much American literature at UPenn. UPenn is a great school.

That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" take it all from here. Shannon, I don't want to mix up my great works either, which I probably would do any moment. So, I better shut now.

