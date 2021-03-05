Biden slams Texas, Mississippi for COVID reopening measures

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report" March 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Good evening. I'm Bret Baier. Breaking tonight, we are covering three big

stories. New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo refusing to resign

despite the growing uproar over sexual harassment allegations from three

women and the continuing controversy of his handling of nursing homes in

his state.



President Biden facing major problems on the southern border of the U.S. as

illegal immigration is surging there. We will go there but we begin with

the president ridiculing decisions by some states to eliminate some COVID

rules, such as mandatory masks.



White House correspondent Peter Doocy takes a look at the struggle between

politics, economics and science live from the North Lawn. Good evening,

Peter.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening,

Bret. President Biden often calls for unity. And he urges partisans to stop

with the supercharged rhetoric, but he's got a new way to describe the

Republicans reopening their states. And it's not particularly friendly.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The last thing we need is a

Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything's fine, take off your

mask, forget it.



DOOCY (voice over): The Neanderthal thinking, he's talking about reopening

measures by the Republican governor of Texas and the Republican governor of

Mississippi.



BIDEN: I think it's a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody's realized by

now, these masks make a difference.



DOOCY: And the White House says don't take President Biden's word for it.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We're not asking people just to

listen to the president. Of course, we recommend that. But we're asking

people to listen to health experts, medical experts, the CDC.



DOOCY: Now, the CDC director has weighed in.



DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CDC: I think we as the CDC have been very

clear that now is not the time to release all restrictions.



DOOCY: But Texas leaders are ready to let residents make up their own minds

on masks.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you want to wear a mask, you can still wear a mask.



DOOCY: The Biden administration is trying to help with that, sending them

out.



ANDY SLAVITT, WHITE HOUSE COVID RESPONSE TEAM: Last week we announced they

were going to be distributing masks to community health centers and food

banks.



DOOCY: President Biden wants people masked for at least the first 100 days

of his term.



BIDEN: We'll lose thousands more. This will not occur -- we'll not have

everybody vaccinated until sometime in the summer.



DOOCY: But some states don't want to wait.



SEN. JOHN CORNYN (R-TX): So, I don't think Washington has a lot to states

like my state about what the appropriate reopening measures are.



DOOCY: The White House is warning, that kind of talk is dangerous.



PSAKI: This entire country has paid the price for political leaders who

ignored the science when it comes to the pandemic.



DOOCY: And even though the president has stressed COVID-19 isn't a

political issue.



BIDEN: These aren't Democrats Republicans going hungry in our nation,

they're our fellow Americans, fellow human beings.



DOOCY: Today, it was.



BIDEN: Washed your hands hot water, do it frequently. Wear a mask and stay

socially distanced. And I know you all know that. I wish the heck some of

our elected officials knew it.



DOOCY (on camera): Those are things President Biden wants people to do even

as his administration celebrates the number of people in this country

vaccinated.



Right now, across the driveway, President Biden is on a Zoom with House

Democratic lawmakers and a few minutes ago, he told them that in his 36

years as a senator and eight as a V.P., this $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus

package is the most urgent bill he's ever seen, Bret.



BAIER: Peter Doocy live in the North Lawn. Peter, thank you.



There is growing pressure tonight on the Biden administration over a major

surge of illegal immigration along the southern border. Apprehensions are

up as much as 350 percent in one particular area, and the coronavirus is

multiplying the danger there. Let's look at the situation on the ground

tonight. Correspondent Casey Stegall is in Eagle Pass, Texas.



CASEY STEGALL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): In just the

last 24 hours, U.S. border patrol agent shut down three stash houses used

for human smuggling in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, yielding more

than 50 arrests. One small snapshot official say of a growing migrant surge

along the southern border.



MARK MORGAN, FORMER ACTING CBP COMMISSIONER: Right now, we're looking at

almost 5,000 a day that we are encountering (INAUDIBLE) on the southwest

border illegally entering. 400 of those are unaccompanied minors.



STEGALL: Unaccompanied minors are children under the age of 17 traveling

alone and caught entering the country illegally.



In the Big Bend sector of Texas, Customs and Border Protection figures show

a 141 percent increase in juvenile apprehensions compared to the same

period of time last year. They're up 122 percent in the Del Rio sector, and

96 percent in El Paso. All of the border states combined, the year to date

hike is 64 percent.



REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX): The green light is on now. We're open for

business again (INAUDIBLE) the worst message to be sending to the

traffickers who are smuggling these kids across the border.



STEGALL: And another problem, officials with the city of Brownsville, Texas

report at least 108 migrants tested positive for COVID since the end of

January, more than six percent of everyone they screen.



A city spokesperson tells Fox News they don't have the authority to detain

those people and prevent them from getting on buses and traveling

elsewhere.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a crisis then, it's a crisis now. This is not a

right or left thing. But how they phrase it does depend on which side of

the aisle you stand on right now and the American people deserve better.



STEGALL: The recent surge is attributed to several factors including the

pandemic, public perception of more relaxed rules and also migrant camps

and border communities. Under the Trump administration, people had been

waiting in these camps for their immigration court hearing on the Mexican

side. Now, agents say more are attempting to cross and wait in the U.S.



STEGALL (on camera): At least two Texas border communities are not relying

on the federal government to COVID test these migrants. In fact, they're

getting help from the state in the form of rapid COVID testing kits through

the Department of Emergency Management, Bret.



BAIER: Casey Stegall along the border. Casey, thank you.



Meantime, embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will not resign

over sexual harassment allegations but he is apologizing to anyone he

offended and he says he's embarrassed by the uproar. His critics say he

hasn't yet apologized to the 15,000 plus families who lost loved ones in

nursing homes in New York after his orders.



Correspondent Bryan Llenas has details tonight from Brooklyn. Good evening,

Bryan.



BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening,

Bret. Tonight, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo apologized more than a dozen

times in his first COVID-19 on camera briefing since the sexual harassment

allegations came to light. The governor beginning his comments by saying

his lawyers told him not to speak today, but he did anyway.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I'm not going to resign.



LLENAS (voice over): New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is refusing to step

down but he is apologizing amid accusations of sexual misconduct by three

women.



CUOMO: I apologized today. I will apologize tomorrow. I will apologize the

day after.



LLENAS: The governor contrite and seemingly emotional as he indirectly

addressed the claims.



CUOMO: It was unintentional. And I truly and deeply apologize for it. I

feel awful about it. And frankly, I am embarrassed by it.



LLENAS: Last week, former aide Lindsey Boylan accused the governor of

unwanted touching, saying Cuomo kissed her in his office.



CUOMO: I never touched anyone inappropriately.



LLENAS: Another former aid Charlotte Bennett says Cuomo made inappropriate

sexual remarks that made her feel "horribly uncomfortable".



CUOMO: I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable.



LLENAS: And about this photo in the New York Times, that 33 year old Anna

Ruch said shows Governor Cuomo asking her if he could kiss her while

touching her face at a 2019 wedding.



CUOMO: It is my usual and customary way of greeting. What I also understand

is it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter my intent.



LLENAS: Lawyers agree.



HEATHER HANSEN, TRIAL ATTORNEY: There's the jury of public opinion, that is

who he is appealing to here. He is appealing to the people of New York and

the people of this nation and the hopes that his feelings matter. And maybe

they do to that jury but under the law, they do not.



LLENAS: Both former aides criticized Cuomo's news conference today. Boylan

tweeting: How can New Yorkers trust you Governor to lead our state if you

don't know when you've been inappropriate with your own staff?



Bennett released a statement through her attorney reading in part, the

governor's press conference was full of falsehoods and inaccurate

information. The governor now asking New Yorkers for patients as New York's

Attorney General Letitia James oversees an independent investigation.



CUOMO: Wait for the facts from the Attorney General's report before forming

an opinion.



LLENAS (on camera): Now, under state law, Governor Cuomo is entitled to

receive updates on the A.G. investigation. In fact, he signs the checks

that fund it.



Meanwhile, there was no mention today of the nursing home scandal of which

his administration is reportedly under an FBI investigation.



In fact, nearly a year later and still no direct apology from the governor

to those nursing home victim's families who believe his policies may have

led to some unnecessary deaths, Bret.



BAIER: Hi, Brian, there weren't even questions about the nursing home

controversy, were there?



LLENAS: No, there we're not, Bret.



BAIER: OK, Bryan Llenas in Brooklyn. Thanks.



Stocks were down, the Dow loss, 121 the S&P 500 gave back 51, the NASDAQ

fell 361.



President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have agreed to tighten the upper

income limits at which people could qualify for stimulus checks in the

party's coronavirus relief bill. A concession to moderates and word tonight

is that Senator Joe Manchin Democrat from West Virginia has warmed to the

newly structured bill.



Republicans however, remain vehemently opposed to saying more than 90

percent of the package is unrelated to the pandemic.



Congressional correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has the latest tonight from

Capitol Hill.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This pack, he just so full of pork, it smells like

bacon.



JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Senate

Republicans plan to draw out the marathon voting session with amendment

after amendment targeting items they deem unrelated to coronavirus. 180

million to change the definition of an at risk child for emergency meal

reimbursement to include people up to 24 years old, billions to advanced

portions of President Biden's executive orders on climate change, a new

executive branch employee emergency leave program allowing nearly seven

times the current leave with no requirement it's COVID related and 350

billion for state and local governments.



SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL): (INAUDIBLE) significant increase in what their

budgets are going to be this next year.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): So, just because the numbers are not as bad as

they were, doesn't mean we don't need a continued strong push to get us out

of this ditch.



HEINRICH: Democrats already have had to drop two infrastructure projects, a

subway extension in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home state of California

and money for a bridge in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's home state

of New York. President Biden's proposal argued transit was hit hard by the

pandemic.



But the Senate parliamentarian ruled against the subway for procedural

reasons and Democrats abandoned the bridge after Republican pushback saying

it was actually the Trump administration's prior request. With two of the

most ridiculed items gone, Democrats hoped for smoother sailing, not so.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Only nine percent of this $1.9 trillion is

related to health care.



SEN. STEVE DAINES (R-MT): The prior five packages all had the high

protections. There's $400 billion in this current package that can be used

to fund abortions with taxpayer dollars.



HEINRICH: But Democrats are confident the bill will pass, believing the

polls and the optics are in their favor with Republicans standing between

Americans and their checks.



SCHUMER: When people want checks to help them get out of the morass, that's

not a liberal wish list. That's what the American people want.



HEINRICH (on camera): Full Democratic support is more likely tonight after

President Biden signed off on tighter eligibility for stimulus checks

partly to get Senator Joe Manchin on board and the minimum wage hike that

he opposed was already stripped out of that bill, Bret.



BAIER: Jacqui Heinrich live on Capitol Hill. Jacqui, thanks.



Up next, first, pollster Frank Luntz has a focus group of foreign students

from around the world getting their thoughts about the U.S.



First, here's what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are

covering tonight.



Fox 17 in Des Moines, with the discovery of a live pipe bomb at a central

Iowa polling place as voters were casting ballots in a school district

special election. The device was safely detonated and the facility reopened

after about three hours.



Fox 40 in Jackson, Mississippi as frustrations mount over the city's

continuing water crisis. Residents have been told to boil water coming from

kitchen taps for more than two weeks after winter storms and freezing

weather. City officials are not giving a specific timeline for an end to

that situation.



And this is a live look at San Francisco from our affiliate Fox 2. The big

story there tonight, Google says it will not develop new ways to follow

individual users across the internet after it phases out existing ad

tracking technology from Chrome browsers.



The digital giant has been working on proposals to remove from Chrome so

called third party cookies which are snippets of code used by a website's

advertisers to record browsing history in order to show users personalized

ads.



That's tonight's live look outside the Beltway from SPECIAL REPORT. We will

be right back



BAIER: Tonight, a look at America from the outside. We're hearing directly

from foreign students about their impressions of what's going on in the

U.S. right now.



Let's bring in pollster Frank Luntz. Frank, this is a focus group, how to

come about? Who are these kids?



FRANK LUNTZ, POLLSTER: These kids are all studying or recently studied at

New York University Abu Dhabi. There are 22 students from 16 different

countries. There is nowhere else in the world where you've got more nations

represented, more global discussion than at NYU Abu Dhabi.



And that conversation that we had was incredible. We covered China, we

covered the American political system. We covered capitalism. Bret, just --



(CROSSTALK)



BAIER: Let's just get to it. So, the American Dream and talking about

America, let's play this sound bite.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TINTIE, RESIDENT, BURKINA FASO: You hear people that go and come back and

tell you that the American Dream literally doesn't exist, right? I feel

like it's, it's, it's just a bit messed up.



GIOVANNA, RESIDENT, BRAZIL: I've recently seen that decreased people don't

want to go to the U.S. as much as they wanted to before because they see

that right now it's not as it was in the past.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: What about that?



LUNTZ: They wish the American Dream was still alive, and their dream was to

come to America to study, work, and potentially live. Now, they're looking

eastward. A lot of them are considering studying and working in China.



The U.S. has got to get its act together at least in terms of public

relations for these kids to want to return.



BAIER: All right, speaking of the U.S., this is about the political

landscape here.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAURICIO, RESIDENT, PERU: I don't want to go to the U.S. and that's

heartbreaking. And that's because there's no more discourse, there's no

more listening, hearing to each other.



ANDREA, RESIDENT, ITALY: There are more -- no more shared principles or

ethical norms.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: They are cut down.



LUNTZ: They're watching -- yes, they're watching with division, they watch

the anger, they're watching the fact that all we do is yell at each other,

and it's hurting our image, it's hurting -- it's not just a challenge for

us in this country, it's a challenge for our global interests and global

business, our political influence. Bret, these comments are very

frightening to me.



BAIER: You know, I can hear people though at home, Frank, saying, well,

your countries have problems, too. You're not -- you're not -- you're not

all that?



LUNTZ: Yes, but these are the best and brightest. These are the top one-

tenth of one percent of students. These are the ones we want in this

country. And right now, they don't want to come.



BAIER: All right, here is the last one, superpower race with China.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEFF, RESIDENT, CHINA: As long as we're able to maintain the speed of

growth, we definitely exceed America.



HIND, RESIDENT, MOROCCO: It has been strategizing this for the longest

time.



MONICA, RESIDENT, TAIWAN: Perhaps that's also why more and more people in

the society, right? Or just in the whole world are trying to learn Chinese,

or otherwise, like where are people doing so right now?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: I mean, from Taiwan, saying that China is obviously dominant in a

lot of parts of the world.



LUNTZ: And that dominance is going to grow unless and until we do a better

job of demonstrating that our system is working. And China right now is

competing with us. And this is my warning to all of the viewers, you cannot

and will not succeed if we continue down the same path of tearing each

other apart, tearing the country down. That we have to find some way to

return to the way we used to be, open, and embracing, and welcoming of the

world.



BAIER: All right, Frank, very interesting. Foreign students from 16

different countries. As always, thank you.



LUNTZ: Thank you.



BAIER: President Biden, trying to get as many school teachers vaccinated

against the coronavirus is possible so students can return to classrooms

across the U.S. Several states already working on that. Correspondent

Jonathan Serrie shows us tonight from Atlanta.



JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): President

Biden pledges to have enough vaccine for every American adult by May. The

administration is pressing states to get a first dose into the arms of

teachers before the end of this month to speed the reopening of schools.



Today, First Lady Jill Biden visited schools in Connecticut and

Pennsylvania with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.



MIGUEL CARDONA, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF EDUCATION: We must continue to

reopen America schools for in-person learning as quickly and as safely as

possible.



SERRIE: In an effort to prioritize educators, Georgia will start

vaccinating K-12 teachers, March 8th. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

announced teachers in his state can start receiving the shots on March 11t.



And Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is issuing an executive order requiring

public schools to return to in-person instruction by March 15 or after

spring break. The White House is leveraging private industry, not only to

ramp up vaccine production but to get more shots into arms.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: One, two, three.



SERRIE: More than one dozen of the nation's leading insurance companies

will contact 2 million unvaccinated seniors in underserved communities.



ANDY SLAVITT, WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISOR, COVID RESPONSE TEAM: They will

facilitate vaccine registration and appointment scheduling for seniors.

They'll arrange transportation to and from a vaccination site.



SERRIE: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says America have the potential to

become vaccinated in three to four months, but aggressive mitigation

efforts must continue to slow the spread of highly infectious variants.



DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL: The exact

measure where you've -- taken just stop the pandemic are now too often

being flagrantly ignored.



SERRIE: Tomorrow, the CDC is expected to issue guidance on what social

activities Americans can safely resume once they are fully vaccinated.



SERRIE (on camera): A federal official tells Fox News, the CDC guidance

will likely allow for small, unmasked gatherings with other fully

vaccinated individuals in private houses or nursing homes. But masking in

public will likely continue for now. Bret.



BAIER: Jonathan Serrie in Atlanta. Jonathan, thanks.



Up next, new intelligence has security officials on edge on Capitol Hill.

We'll tell you why there is fear of another uprising potentially in just a

few hours.



And later, should the government be able to tell you how you can display

the American flag at your own home? We'll take you to a place where that is

being debated.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, we might like to -- we can't offer an exception

for the American flag.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is a free speech issue. It's not a Republican or

Democrat issue. Let's do better, this is ridiculous.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Thousands of National Guard troops are still in Washington, D.C.

tonight, almost two months after January's Capitol riot and the

inaugurations. But -- inauguration. But there are concerns about how the

troops are being fed. There's also worry this evening about a possible

sequel to the uprising based on new Intel. Here is correspondent David

Spunt.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): With an eye on

the calendar, the U.S. Capitol Police is on alert about the potential for

new violence.



YOGANANDA PITTMAN, ACTING CHIEF, UNITED STATES CAPITOL POLICE: We've taken

immediate steps to let the National Guard, as well as our workforce, know

what to expect tomorrow and going forward.



SPUNT: Guarding the Capitol, approximately 5,000 National Guard troops down

from nearly 27,000 following the January 6th chaos. Pentagon officials

estimate it will cost $483 million to keep the National Guard troops

through March 12th, the day they are scheduled to leave. Some law

enforcement experts believe that's too late.



MAUREEN O'CONNELL, FORMER, AGENT, FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION: I think

what I see there now looks to me to be overkill. It looks as if all your

resources are centered on the exterior of a building as opposed to

addressing each concentric circle as it should be addressed.



SPUNT: When the guard does leave, D.C. is well protected. Fox News found

roughly three dozen police departments in the city, the most agencies in

any city across the country, from the United States Secret Service to the

Washington D.C. Metro Police to the U.S. Mint police, even the National

Cathedral police, thousands of officers are on watch your route, but

jurisdictional boundaries prevent agencies from moving to the Capitol once

the guard goes home.



Even the Supreme Court police just across the street from the Capitol

doesn't have jurisdiction in the Capitol building. As the troops begin to

pack up, lawmakers in Michigan wrote Pentagon officials complaining that 50

troops from their state got sick after eating food that was reportedly

badly undercooked, raw, moldy, and even filled with metal shavings.



DAN KILDEE, (D) MICHIGAN REPRESENTATIVE: It's a completely inexcusable

situation and the fact that they've been given not just substandard food.

This is completely inedible food.



SPUNT: Bret, a spokesman for the National Guard tells Fox News that spot

checks will continue to take place. The safety of National Guard troops is

the number one priority as for any potential safety issues tomorrow. The

house is continuing to finish votes tonight. They'll be out of session

tomorrow as an overabundance of caution. The Senate will remain in session

tomorrow. Bret.



BAIER: David Spunt in D.C., David thanks.



President Biden says the U.S. is trying to identify who's responsible for a

spate of recent missile attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.



Tonight an American contractor is dead following an assault on a U.S.

airbase in the western part of that country. We get details tonight from

correspondent Trey Yingst in our Middle East Newsroom.



TREY YINGST, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL: Early this morning, Ain al-Assad base in

Iraq came under attack. Ten rockets were fired from the back of a dump

truck towards the facility that houses American troops. The Pentagon says,

one U.S. civilian contractor died after suffering a heart attack while

sheltering in place. This is the same Iraqi base that was targeted by Iran

with 16 ballistic missiles in January of 2020, following a U.S. drone

strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Since then, a

steady increase in tension has occurred. With today's attack marking the

fourth time in three weeks that rockets fired by suspected Iranian backed

groups hit U.S. link targets.



President Biden responded to the ongoing attacks with airstrikes in Syria

last week. The U.S. State Department today reiterated their belief that

Biden Syria strikes were legal while discussing the possibility of more

offensive action.



NED PRICE, STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN: We responded to recent attacks by

Iran backed militias on coalition U.S. forces in a manner that was

calculated, proportionate and fully covered by legal authorities. I think

you will see the same hallmarks of any forthcoming responses.



YINGST: With all eyes on Iraq ahead of a scheduled visit by Pope Francis

this weekend, there is growing anticipation about what comes next.



JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: We're identifying who's responsible and

we'll make judgments from that point.



YINGST: The recent rocket attacks by Iranian backed groups makes starting

nuclear talks with Iran that much more difficult. Each day without a

solution is a day closer to Iran having a nuclear weapon. Bret.



BAIER: Trey Yingst, in our Middle East Newsroom. Trey, thank you.



A bipartisan group of senators is pushing legislation to repeal the

authorizations for the use of force against Iraq. Those authorizations were

issued in 1991 and 2002, during the first two conflicts in the Persian

Gulf, the wars there. The new legislation was introduced by Virginia

Democrat Tim Kaine and Indiana Republican Todd Young.



Kaine says last week's airstrikes in Syria by the Biden administration show

the executive branch regardless of party will continue to stretch its war

powers.



One story beyond our borders tonight, authorities in southern Sweden say a

man with an axe attacked eight people today before being shot by police.

Officials say they are investigating possible terrorist motives. They say

no one has died but they are not commenting on the conditions for either

the victims or the suspect.



Up next, the effort to control how Americans can display the flag at their

own homes, will take you to one place debating that.



BAIER: There's new evidence tonight of what some may see is the broadening

canceled culture and how it could affect the way you fly the American flag

at your home or business. Our story comes from suburban Washington D.C.

where there's a fight over just how old glory can be displayed.



Chief Washington Correspondent Mike Emanuel reports tonight from Fairfax

County, Virginia.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It says who live in the United States should in the

United States flag be an exception?



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Just outside our

nation's capitol in Virginia's largest county, Fairfax, officials are

considering restrictions on the size and number of flags residents and

businesses can display with no exception for the stars and stripes.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: While we might like to, we can offer an exception for

the American flag.



EMANUEL: The proposal would reduce the size of flags to 24 square feet

lower the height of flag poles to 25 feet. Limit the number of flags you

can fly to your home to two including national state military or college

flags.



Daniel Gade is a Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel who earned two Purple

Hearts. He ran as the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in Virginia

last year. But Gade says this is not a partisan issue. He says reducing the

size of the flag is offensive to military families.



LT. COL. DANIEL GADE (RET.), U.S. ARMY: It's deeply personal and it seems

like the fact that they're banning the flag that's the size that flies over

our coffins when we're buried, that seems like a personal affront to

Virginia's 900,000 veterans, America's 18 million veterans.



EMANUEL: Some Fairfax County officials note not all flags are the same.



PHILLIP NIEDZIELSKI-EICHNER, FAIRFAX COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: I hope the

goodness that we find a way to exempt our American flag from any suggestion

that it's comfortable from the other flag.



EMANUEL: But the democratic chairman of the Fairfax County Board of

Supervisors tells Fox News that is not the case. The Supreme Court has

ruled that free speech extends to all signs and flags are ordinates cannot

categorize flags based on content. The proposed ordinance aims to allow

residents to still fly flags proudly with reasonable guidelines while

protecting everyone's first amendment rights.



EMANUEL: Tonight's meeting is a critical step if the Planning Commission

signs off on the proposal it will be sent on to the county board of

supervisors for final approval next week. Bret.



BAIER: Mike Emanuel in Fairfax County. Mike, thank you.



A vote is expected later this evening on a Democrat sponsored election

reform measure in the House. It would create automatic voter registration

across the country simplified voting by mail and expand early and absentee

voting. Democrats said the bill counteracts 253 "voter suppression"

initiatives being considered by legislators in 43 states. Republicans say

this is a pure power grab by Democrats and likely will be legally

challenged.



When we come back, the panel on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's apologies,

President Biden's COVID warnings and the border Patrol's concerns about a

surge on the southern border.



BIDEN: I think it's a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody's realized by

now, these masks make a difference. The last thing we need is Neanderthal

thinking that in the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask,

forget it. It still matters.



JOHN CORNYN, (R) TEXAS SENATOR: President Biden has a lot of problems to

take care of. It's got a crisis at the border that he calls a challenge and

not a crisis, dismantling all of our immigration laws and protections to

protect our border. And so I don't think he's got a lot to say about

preaching to my state about how we've handled this COVID-19 virus.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAMS: Senator John Cornyn there, reacting to the question that was

asked to the President about Texas and Governor Greg Abbott, there lifting

the mask mandate as of next week, the governor of Mississippi has weighed

in tonight as well. Short time ago Tate Reeves, tweeting, President Biden

said allowing Mississippians to decide how to protect themselves as

Neanderthal thinking recipients don't need handlers. As numbers drop, they

can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we

should trust Americans, not insult them.



With that, let's bring in our panel, Harold Ford Jr., former Tennessee

Congressman, CEO of Empowerment Inclusion Capital, Morgan Ortagus, former

State Department Spokesperson and Jonah Goldberg, Editor in Chief of the

Dispatch.



Morgan, let me start with you. Welcome back, first of all, and your

thoughts about this. And obviously, it's important to point out while Texas

is lifting the mandatory mask mandate, it is not saying that you're not

going to wear masks or businesses couldn't say we want to have masks in our

business?



MORGAN ORTAGUS, FORMER STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESWOMAN: That's right. And I

think there is super spreader news coming out of Texas today. But it's not

about Governor Abbott's announcement. It's what you're seeing going on at

the border, just as the senator alluded to. There are reports, media

reports today about some of these illegal immigrants coming across the

border, testing positive for COVID-19. So this is not only turning into an

immigration issue, which is very contentious in the country, we now have

potentially a public health issue as well.



And I think when you're seeing law abiding citizens and citizens of other

countries coming to the United States and abiding by the rules and taking a

COVID test, it's nonsensical to people that illegal immigrants would cross

the border without taking that COVID test. So there's certainly a lot to

unpack in Texas today. You're seeing many of these people within the state

stand up for themselves. And it's the nature of Texas, I think, the push to

push back into the federal government, but we do have some very serious

public health issues in Texas. And I think it's less about Governor Abbott

and more about the border.



BAIER: Yeah, Harold, your thoughts, you know, the President is sending a

signal. He wears the mask all the time while he's in the Oval Office there.

When talking to the press, at least, he's been vaccinated. There are people

who just I think, wonder if I'm going to get the vaccine, eventually, am I

not going to wear a mask? And when is that? And shouldn't Texas --

shouldn't Americans be able to decide when that is?



HAROLD FORD JR., FORMER TENNESSEE REPRESENTATIVE: Well, absolutely,

Americans should be able to make that determination. I think the governor

should be able to weigh in heavily as well. But -- in Governor Reeves and

Mississippi and Governor Abbott of Texas have that right to do so. I think

part of the frustration, perhaps from President Biden is that there's some

numbers, you have to pay attention to. Texas ranks 48 out of 50 in terms of

people being vaccinated, less than 7% of the state is. So if we were at a

point rebel, we're talking about half the state were vaccinated and he

wanted to remove this mandate.



I think there might be a different mood, might be a different feeling. I

think it's important to know that the President unlike someone, maybe the

former presidents not saying we're going to withhold money from anybody

because they choose not to do this. I think that the President Biden

probably used the wrong choice of words of Neanderthal today, but I just

don't think it's smart with the governors of Mississippi and Texas are

doing if their vaccination rates were higher, I'd say maybe it makes more

sense. But not to be four out of 50 and say let's stop now. It's probably

not the right time to do that.



BAIER: I guess. Jonah, the Neanderthal thinking raised the eyebrows, your

thoughts on all this?



JONAH GOLDBERG, THE DISPATCH: Yeah, I mean, I came here tonight to defend

the Neanderthal. The latest science says that they are actually quite

intelligent. But more importantly, look, I think this is -- people are on

both sides of the argument are kind of making too big a deal about this. I

went and looked on various Texas websites, most big businesses, most

supermarkets, most movie theaters, hospitals, airports, bus stations, train

stations, they're all still going to require wearing masks, people have

been habituated to it. At the same time, I think that the Governor Abbott,

you know, is basically a part of this as a cynical thing about changing the

subject from the blackouts not too long ago. But he's probably right on the

merits. People are going to -- people can take care of themselves. We

learned from Florida that most of the lockdown stuff was unwarranted and

uncalled for. And I think that both sides are trying to make it into a much

bigger deal than it really is.



BAIER: All right, a big deal today was the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo,

with a press conference apologizing. Here's a piece of that.



ANDREW CUOMO, (D) NEW YORK GOVERNOR: I now understand that I acted in a way

that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional. And I truly and

deeply apologize for it. I never touched anyone, inappropriately. I wasn't

elected by politicians. I was elected by the people of the state of New

York. I'm not going to resign.



JAMES TRUSTY, ATTORNEY: Lawyers are right, you know that he needs to shut

up. There is really nothing a prosecutor or a plaintiff's attorney likes

more than a defendant who keeps running his mouth. He's got this title

seven hostile environment thing, you know, flaming up in front of him with

his own help.



BAIER: Morgan, what do you think of this apology, we should note he didn't

apologize to about the nursing home controversy that he's also embroiled

in?



ORTAGUS: Yeah, as a woman, it really struck me whenever he said, I never

touched anyone inappropriately. When we looked at the pictures that came

out of the woman telling her story where the governor had his hands on her

face, I think so many women in business and politics have unfortunately

been there where a man, more senior than them has used his intimidating

presence, in a way, you know, the touching of the cheek may not seem like a

big deal to him. But obviously, there's a pattern of behavior there because

there's one -- more than one woman that has had this experience, and the

pattern of behavior, by the way, I would say extends beyond just this

scandal. You know, there are journalists that have told their stories of

what it's like the intimidating behavior from the governor and his staff

when covering them.



And then, of course, you know, we have seen that his staff has admitted

hiding mishandling information related to the nursing home scandal. So

again, I think it fits this larger pattern of behavior of intimidating

behavior whenever you're covering Governor Cuomo, whenever you're

interacting with him. And really the left is the one that have set the

standards for what's you know, appropriate from politicians from other

democrat politicians from Kavanaugh and I don't think Cuomo is meeting the

standards that Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren and other women have

set in the Democrat Party.



BAIER: Yeah, Jonah, a couple tweets in recent days as this thing was

continuing to bubble up, Tara Reid tweeted out, I stand with both women

coming forward about Cuomo's behavior. I've supported Lindsay Boylan for a

while. She was responding to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. I exist, I endured a

sexual assault from Joe Biden while I worked as a staff and then smears in

silence. Your silence regarding me, the sheer hypocrisy breaks my heart.



A former Political Strategist, former Clinton adviser tweeting, Peter Daou,

if you're tweeting about Cuomo, but gave Biden a free pass, it's not about

the principles. It's about the politics. MeToo isn't there for your

political convenience. I guess, you know, people how they've reacted to

different allegations coming up again and again and these days.



GOLDBERG: Yeah, that cuts way -- that cuts in all sorts of different ways,

including for, you know, President Trump. But I think the remarkable thing

about this is that this is an entirely a democratic scandal, democratic

problem in a democratic state with a democratic governor, democratic

legislature, who supported basically by the democratic favorable press, and

everyone else is just sort of, you know, let when your opponents are

tearing themselves apart, stay out of the way. And I think that's the

smartest thing that a lot of Republicans can do.



BAIER: So Harold, does he resign? He said he's not going to today, but it

seems like it keeps building?



FORD: Look these allegations are serious, the allegations around a nursing

home, and perhaps things they may have done narrative that have alleged to

have done their or even probably more serious in some ways. I've said on

this show these investigations, and they're now number of them, the New

York U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI, and now the New York Attorney

General, if any of the things the governor is saying if they're facts that

countered that they've come out, he will find himself in a different set of

trouble.



BAIER: Yeah, we'll follow it all. All right, panel standby. When we come

back, a sneak peek at tomorrow's headlines.



BIDEN: The rising China is a positive development. They're not bad folks,

but guess what? They're not a competition for us. We do not fear China's

rise. I think the biggest threat to our security is Russia. China is going

to eat our lunch. Come on, man.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Finally tonight, I'll look at tomorrow's headlines. Back with the

panel, Harold, you're first.



FORD: Help is on the way. COVID relief bill makes it to the Senate. I hope

this 1.9 show you gets out there soon (inaudible).



BAIER: Morgan?



ORTAGUS: Mine's a little tongue in cheek but the headline that I see is

that Iran promises to burn all of their Dr. Seuss books. It's amazing how

much the radical canceled culture and authoritarian regimes and the mullahs

in Iran have in common.



BAIER: How about that. All right, Jonah, what's your headline for tomorrow?



GOLDBERG: In bid to prove objectivity, CNN's Chris Cuomo grills own mother

in blistering into.



BAIER: Just a tough interview with mom. That's very good.



GOLDBERG: Brakes all over the poles.



BAIER: Yes. All right panel, thank you very much. Thank you for inviting us

in your home tonight. That's it for the SPECIAL REPORT. Fair, balanced and

still unafraid. We've got an interesting show for you tomorrow. I'm going

to be off for the next couple of days. But I'll see you on Monday. "FOX

NEWS PRIMETIME" hosted by Lawrence Jones. If you haven't seen that issue

you need to stick around because it's great, starts right now.



