Biden signs slew of executive orders upon entering presidency
BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Total unity. Jesse, thank you.
Good evening, welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier.
Tonight, America has a new president and a -- and the free world has a new
leader following a unique and understated inauguration ceremony held
against the backdrop of significant national division, lockdown security,
and of course a deadly global pandemic.
President Joe Biden immediately took the reins by signing a number of
executive orders in the Oval Office, essentially reversing several of his
predecessor's initiatives.
About a thousand miles away, Donald Trump began his life as a former
president, after four tumultuous years in office leaving a letter written
to his successor in the Resolute desk. Like the letter, Trump received from
his predecessor President Barack Obama.
We have Fox team coverage tonight. We have reporters blanketing in the
Washington area and really across the world. We begin with White House
Correspondent Peter Doocy and the highlights from today's historic
inauguration. Good evening, Peter.
PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening,
Bret. The first time we laid eyes on President Biden at the Resolute desk
in the Oval Office, he was wearing a mask. He already had a whole bunch of
family photos on the table behind him and he was sitting next to a stack,
about a foot and a half tall of orders to sign.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I thought with the state of
nation today, there's no time to waste. Get to work immediately.
DOOCY (voice over): Taking this oath on a Biden family Bible from the 19th
century.
BIDEN: So, help me God.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Congratulations, Mr. President.
DOOCY: Got the 46th President a limo with license plates that say 46. A new
house and an authority that turns his signature into presidential action.
Today's list of executive orders address immigration by immediately
stopping construction of the southern border wall and reversing the travel
ban on passengers coming from majority Muslim countries.
BIDEN: We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again.
DOOCY: Another day one priority, climate change and some executive actions
borrowed from the Obama administration like killing the Keystone XL
pipelines permit and rejoining the Paris climate accords.
BIDEN: This is America's day.
DOOCY: President Biden is also ordering a 100-day masking challenge
requiring face covering on federal property and for interstate travelers.
BIDEN: We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the
virus.
DOOCY: Biden was joined at the Capitol and at an Arlington National
Cemetery wreath-laying by predecessors Barack Obama, George W. Bush and
Bill Clinton.
President Trump was absent and never came up in the inaugural address. But
Biden did call out political figures he believes sowed discord.
BIDEN: Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson, there is
truth and there are lies. Lies toll for power and for profit.
And each of us has a duty and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans
and especially as leaders. Leaders who have pledged to honor our
Constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth and defeat the
lies.
DOOCY: So, he says his rise to the presidency represents a return to
normalcy.
BIDEN: We must end this uncivil war. The pits red against blue, rural
versus urban or rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
DOOCY (on camera): Biden has read the letter President Trump left for him
in the drawer in the Resolute desk and he says he doesn't want to talk
about what it says until he talks to Trump because it is private. But he
twice described what the former president wrote as being generous, Bret.
BAIER: Peter Doocy live in the North Lawn. Peter, thank you.
Former President Trump is at his Florida resort home tonight having
declined to attend his successor's inauguration.
In his final hours as president, he granted dozens of pardons and
commutations and left a tease about possibilities to come. Correspondent
David Spunt reports tonight from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): The 45th
president left the White House on a windy inauguration morning, bound not
for his successor swearing in, but Joint Base Andrews.
DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It has been a great
honor, the honor of a lifetime.
SPUNT: The first couple left the South Lawn one last time in Marine One
before arriving at the base minutes later.
TRUMP: I can tell you that from the bottom of my heart, this has been an
incredible four years. We've accomplished so much together. I want to thank
all of my family and my friends and my staff and so many other people for
being here.
SPUNT: President Trump wished his successor's well, without directly
mentioning the names Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.
TRUMP: I wish the new administration, great luck and great success. I think
they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really
spectacular.
SPUNT: In one of his last access, President Donald Trump issued 144 pardons
and commutations, including former aide Steve Bannon charged with
defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars meant to
construct part of the border wall. Bannon's alleged co-conspirators were
not pardoned. Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy also pardoned
Despite rumblings in the mainstream media, the President did not pardon
himself, the members of his family or anybody involved in the siege of the
Capitol earlier this month.
TRUMP: This is a five-year lobbying ban.
SPUNT: Shortly after taking office in 2017, Trump signed an executive order
banning administration staffers from lobbying the government or lobbying on
a foreign government's behalf. Supporters touted the move as draining the
swamp.
But late last night on his final night in office, Trump rescinded the
order, leaving former staffers with plenty of future opportunities, though
his future opportunities remain a mystery.
TRUMP: So, just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
SPUNT (on camera): We will be back in some form, Bret. What form is the
question? The former president with his family in Palm Beach this evening,
but I suspect in the coming weeks and months, we'll hear what's next for a
president that changed the office, Bret.
BAIER: David, thank you. The overarching theme of the new president's
inaugural address today was unity. Let's take a closer look at that speech.
Here's White House Correspondent Kristin Fisher.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: My whole soul is in this bringing America together, uniting our
people, uniting our nation. And I asked every American to join me in this
cause.
KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): President Joe
Biden making a direct appeal to the 74 million Americans who voted for his
predecessor.
BIDEN: Hear me out as we move forward. Take your measure, me and my heart.
If you still disagree so big, that's democracy.
FISHER: The 46th president had promised to make unity, the central theme of
his inaugural address and it was. But there were few specifics about how he
intends to truly bring together a deeply divided nation.
President Biden never mentioned his predecessor by name or a possible
impeachment trial. He never as the Wall Street Journal editorial board had
suggested spoke out against the burgeoning progressive desire to punish,
blacklist and censor the political opposition.
And just a few hours later, he issued 17 executive actions to reverse many
of his predecessor's signature policies.
BIDEN: We have much to do in this winter of peril and significant
possibilities, much to repair, much to restore.
FISHER: President Biden acknowledged he's assuming office at one of the
most difficult times in American history. From a once in a century virus to
the economic crisis and the deep domestic divisions laid bare two weeks ago
when writers stormed the Capitol on the exact steps where the president
delivered his inaugural address.
BIDEN: Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has
prevailed.
FISHER: With a peaceful transfer of power complete, attention turns to the
new president's agenda.
In the address, he was light on details about what he hopes to accomplish
during his first 100 days in office. But he did reference two issues that
he believes the previous administration neglected, racial inequality and
climate change.
BIDEN: The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
FISHER (on camera): So, now comes the first real test of this new
administration. After today's address, what action does President Biden
take to prove that his calls for unity are more than just words, Bret?
BAIER: Kristin Fisher at the White House. Kristin, thank you.
Let's bring in our expanded inauguration panel, Fox News senior political
analyst Brit Hume. Laura Ingraham, host of "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE". Donna
Brazile, former interim Chair of Democratic National Committee and Bill
Bennett, former education secretary and host of the Bill Bennett show
podcast.
Bill, let me start with you. Your thoughts on the speech, the day, the
moment, the new president?
BILL BENNETT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it was Flannery O'Connor
who said I hate to find tedious what's giving such general satisfaction,
but I found that tedious. This was not a great speech.
Let me get to the main point. Unity is not a fundamental American value. We
agree to disagree on things. We hold these truths to be self-evident.
The man is created by God an equal rights, equal rights to pursue happiness
and life and liberty. Unity is not in there. Equality and liberty are the
fundamental rights, not unity.
Madison says in the 10th Federalist Paper, faction is what motivates
Americans. That's passions and opinions on different things. We give it as
a -- as a given in American life that we will have different opinions.
It's the sorting out of those opinions, how we resolve those differences,
not unity, you're not going to get people on the far left of the Biden
spectrum, and Donald Trump's right side to agree on things, and how do we
sort them out?
And I think the president showed today in his list, that's not unity he's
after. His list suggests disunity, disagreement, fundamental divisiveness,
that's a more honorable way to go actually.
Barack Obama said, you know, we won, the election returns matter. Let's do
it that way. Now, will civility prevail? Not unity, but civility.
BAIER: Yes, Donna, I'm sure you saw it differently. You're up on the
platform with Congressman Steve Scalise. I should point out as I'm talking
to you here, the Senate is moving forward with the vote on Avril Haines,
the Director of National Intelligence expected to be approved tonight.
Donna, your thoughts on what Bill just said and you're look at today?
DONNA BRAZILE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I believe what President Biden
was referring to and calling for unity is to summon us as American citizens
to look at the major challenges that we're facing today, including the
virus, the coronavirus, the economic uncertainty because of the virus,
climate change is a real crisis and of course, racial equity. And he said
the only way we can achieve these results in any other results is to come
together and I believe that is his fundamental belief. It was a heartfelt
plea.
And so, while it may not be a traditional American value, given the hour
and of course the incidence of the recent weeks, and year, I would go as
far as to say the last year, it is time that we try to unify around certain
principles so that in order for us to move ahead.
BAIER: I want to -- a lot of talk about the speech, President Biden's
speech, but I want to reflect back on one other moment, Brit today and
that's the poet laureate, 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, who really seemed to
be a bright star in this ceremony today. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
AMANDA GORMAN, POET: We will not march back to what was but move to what
shall be, a country that is bruised but whole, benevolent but bold, fierce
and free, we will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation
because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the
next generation, our blunders become their burdens. But one thing is
certain: if we merge mercy with might and might with right, then love
becomes our legacy and change our children's birthright.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: A Hill To Climb is the name of the poem. She wrote it -- finished it
on January 6th when Capitol Hill was under attack obviously. She has echoes
of Mayo Angelou there Maya Angelou.
Brit, your thoughts on the ceremony today?
BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: I thought the
ceremony was moving as it always is, this peaceful transfer of power did
come about despite doubts that it ever would.
In fact, it doesn't appear that there was any significant threats to
(INAUDIBLE) in the United States Capitol, but in state capitals all around
the country. That's a good thing.
I think the new president did what he could to set a tone. I think Bill
Bennett has a -- has a good point and that -- and then it seems to me that
President Biden actually mentioned that he didn't expect everybody to agree
on everything, or even coming close to that.
What he really was calling for as Bill suggested is civility. And we have a
serious lack of that. Joe Biden is an amiable character, familiar to his
colleagues, liked by many of them, that will make things a bit easier.
Now, there may be areas of compromise that can be achieved outside the
poisonous atmosphere that has governed our politics for many years now. He
may be able to take some serious steps in the direction away from that,
that would be a good thing.
I also think that, you know, he has incoming presidents tend to do
exaggerate it, to some extent the severity of the crises around us.
Actually, many things are -- many things in this country are doing well.
But that's for another day, he will inherit those things and they will
benefit him.
BAIER: Laura, a lot of talk about President Trump not attending the
inauguration, not mentioning Biden by name as he was speaking about it. He
did leave a letter on the Resolute desk as his predecessor did for him.
And Joe Biden, the president talking about that, asked about in the Oval
Office just moments ago. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: President wrote a very generous letter. I have it. Because it was
private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: Talking about it being generous. Your thoughts on President Trump,
his leaving, and where he stands tonight?
LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, just one more -- one more
point on the unity and the civility point and I will get to that.
Look, I think you unite around common principles and common values, shared
values, tradition is a big part of that in any country. Our belief in
liberty. Ass Bill said, freedom. That's at the center of our American
founding.
The problem with trying to unify at this moment is that those fundamental
ideals are being called systematically racist, illegitimate, founded on
lies, under attack in our schools.
So, it's nice to say unity, and it sounds -- it's wonderful to be civil,
but those calls often come, Bret, not when the left is rampaging through
the streets -- American streets, but after Democrats win.
And then, like, OK, let's all be civil now. Well, OK, last week they were -
- no, last week, this week -- last week, they were saying Donald Trump was
a white supremacist. And so -- and so that is a little bit difficult for a
lot of people to swallow.
But on issue of President Trump, I thought it was interesting today as he
was leaving, he said, I hope the next administration is successful. He
didn't mention Biden's name, which says everyone on the left in a -- in a
tizzy.
But he said, and I think they will be successful. They said we've left --
basically, we've left behind a solid framework.
I think he did that off the cuff, but in those moments where Biden said
Trump was generous, and Trump said, look, I think he can be successful,
both of them in their way are very charming people.
Trump can be very charming, I know people watching this, you don't like,
are like, oh, he's never charming. But he can be. It was most -- his most
underutilized asset.
In Biden, anyone who knows, and I know Brit knows him well, and Brett, you
do too. He is -- he --- when the -- when the old Biden around town as a
senator, no one's more charming than Joe Biden.
So, there are moments at times of great political acrimony where you see
the -- you know, the real people who do want the best I think for the
country, but with diametrically opposed views on key issues: power to the
people or power to the government. Liberty versus control, domination
versus individual sovereignty and civil liberties. So, it's going to be a -
- it's going to be an interesting for years.
(CROSSTALK)
BAIER: But --
INGRAHAM: That's for sure.
BAIER: It definitely will.
Bill, just to your point, to get things done, they're going to have to
negotiate. There is going to have to be this -- and whether it's moderate,
Democrats, and Republicans, they're going to have to get together to get
legislation across the finish line, or are you saying that the Republicans
to stand up and block whatever they can't.
BENNETT: No, no, they are going to have to get together. And the present
leads here, one would assume this president would lead. Is he get a lead
and call off the impeachment dogs? Is he get a lead and say let's not get
rid of the filibuster? Is he get a lead on, you know, a number of other
fronts? Obviously, McConnell and the -- and the Senate Republicans are
willing to go along with those things.
The point about unity is not that it's a fundamental American values. You
can come together on some things even where you disagree. But, if the
president is calling today as he was for unity, he could sure show that a
little bit better in the upcoming weeks or days in a couple of the issues I
just mentioned.
BAIER: All right, Donna, 15 seconds left. Last word.
BRAZILE: I think the president is earnest and he has a history of reaching
out, and if -- and then if the Republicans would like to help this country
move forward, they will also do the same. It takes two.
BAIER: All right, panel, standby if you would. We'll have more to panel in
a bit. And up next, the check of the day's other headlines. And then,
Washington remains under heavy security tonight. We'll have a live report.
BAIER: Inauguration obviously the big news, but here are some of the other
day's other headlines from today. 22-year-old Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
woman is now officially accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's
laptop during the Capitol riot. A superseding indictment against Riley
Williams includes new charges of theft of government property and
obstruction. Both felonies carry potential sentences of up to 20 years in
prison.
An anti-racism protest organizer in California is facing serious charges
tonight. Tatiana Turner is accused of trying to run down counter-protesters
after her gatherings were declared unlawful assemblies. She's also accused
of beating two people with a metal rod and deploying pepper spray.
And Amazon is offering to help with the U.S. mass vaccination effort. The
world's largest online retailer says it has an agreement with a health care
provider to administer vaccines at its facilities. An offer not given to
the Trump administration.
President Biden's first day was a big day on Wall Street with a new record
close across the indices. The Dow gained 258 today. The Dow 500 was up --
the S&P 500 was up 53, the NASDAQ surged 260 today.
The inauguration ceremony is over, but the tight security remains here in
the capital city. Correspondent Rich Edson has that part of the story
tonight.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT (voice over): A
peaceful transition of power in the capital city. Local and federal
officials met threats of attacks and violence with an unprecedented
inaugural security presence.
25,000 National Guard members, thousands of police, and miles of seven-
foot-high fencing barbed wire and security checkpoints across downtown
Washington.
MURIEL BOWSER, MAYOR OF WASHINGTON, D.C.: I think that we're going to go
back to a new normal.
EDSON: As this massive security footprint gradually retreats, city
officials say the country will need to address the persistent threat of
domestic terrorism.
BOWSER: Our entire country has to deal with how our intelligence apparatus,
security apparatus at every level deal with a very real and present threat.
EDSON: The mayor also says there's no expectation the National Guard will
stay in Washington for weeks. The National Guard says its presence here
will be conditions-based.
A law enforcement official tells Fox News that the FBI has warned it is
still trying to identify the suspect responsible for placing pipe bombs
near the Capitol building, January 6th. The official says there is concern
the person responsible for those devices is still active.
And while officials look beyond the inauguration, prosecutors are steadily
rolling out charges against those, they say, stormed the Capitol two weeks
ago. Including charges against the self-described organizer of Proud Boys
events, and two off-duty police officers from Rocky Mount, Virginia.
Also, a court appearance for the man seen carrying Speaker Pelosi's lectern
through the Capitol.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
EDSON (on camera): There are about 10 metro stations that are still closed
and expected to be closed throughout tomorrow. Also, those massive seven-
foot fences around town, workers are beginning to take them down, the city
government says they should all be down within about the next 36 hours.
Bret?
BAIER: Rich Edson, here in Washington. Rich, thanks.
Up next, the new president tries to find common ground with a new Congress
where Democrats have a very slim majority in both chambers.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): We have no choice but to try to work together
every day.
SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Our country deserves for both sides, both
parties, to find common ground.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: The new president preparing to work with a new Congress tonight. One
of his first priorities, getting his cabinet confirmed by the Senate. Chief
congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel tells us where things stand right
now. Good evening, Mike.
MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Bret, good
evening. Now that Congress has hosted the inauguration, there's a
tremendous amount of work to be done, and there's movement on that front.
The Senate voting right now to confirm Avril Haines to be the next director
of national intelligence. The Biden team starting with none of its cabinet
confirmed. The Senate must act on confirming a new secretary of defense,
attorney general, treasury secretary and all 22 cabinet or cabinet level
nominees. Late today, three new Democrat senators were sworn in, Jon Ossoff
and Raphael Warnock from Georgia, and Alex Padilla from California, who
replaces Vice President Kamala Harris. That gave Democrats the majority.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHUCK SCHUMER, (D) SENATE MINORITY LEADER: When and where we can, the
Democratic will strive to make this important work bipartisan. The Senate
works best when we work together.
MITCH MCCONNELL, (R-KY) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: Our country deserves for
both sides, both parties to find common ground for the common good
everywhere that we can, and disagree respectfully where we must.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
EMANUEL: In terms of leading the Senate, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell
are still trying to work out with a 50/50 split. Schumer is focused on
confirming nominees and the impeachment trial. For McConnell, a major
priority is maintaining the legislative filibuster.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, (R-SC): Democrats will be in charge of the
committees, but it will be an even split. So 50-50, you can't do a whole
lot of big things unless you get a lot of but in.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
EMANUEL: Tomorrow, Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg will
have a confirmation hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee, and the House
Armed Services Committee is expected to meet to consider a legal exception
for retired general Lloyd Austin to serve as defense secretary. Some
congressional sources suggest a major Biden priority, a $1.9 trillion COVID
relief package could now be delayed until March. One reason, several
federal unemployment benefits are due to expire March 14th. And sources
note the Senate can be slow-moving, particularly when it's handling
confirmations. Several leadership sources suggest a smaller COVID relief
package could be moved sooner, trying to get an early win. Bret?
BAIER: Mike, thank you.
A short time ago at the White House, President Biden administered the oath
of office to 1,000 political appointees via videoconference. You can see
this video coming in from the state dining room. He told the group they
will work long hours, have the opportunity and privilege to impact people
around the world. He also told them "I'm not joking when I saw this. If you
ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect,
talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot, no ifs, ands, or buts.
Everybody's entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That's been
missing in a big way the last four years." Again, President Biden swearing
in all those people on videoconference, a sign of the times in COVID-19.
The president has promised to make major changes to his predecessor's
immigration policy. Many migrants from Central America have already begun
to trek -- begun their trek to the U.S. southern border. National
correspondent William La Jeunesse reports tonight from Los Angeles.
(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)
WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Police in Guatemala
stopped this caravan, yet thousands of migrants making their way towards
the U.S. believing President Biden will be more accommodating.
ANTONIO VALLADARES, HONDURAN MIGRANT (through translator): We trust him.
Majorities of Hondurans trust him.
ALEJANDRO MAYORAS, HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY NOMINEE: We must address
the root causes to solve the problem in the western hemisphere.
LA JEUNESSE: President Biden's provides immigration plan provides aid to
Central America and a return to due process for migrants fleeing the
region.
MAYORAS: There is a commitment to follow our asylum laws, to enforce our
asylum laws, and that means to provide humanitarian relief for those
individuals who qualify.
LA JEUNESSE: That's a broad interpretation that under President Trump did
not include poverty.
SEN. JAMES LANKFORD, (R-OK): Is economic opportunity a valid reason for
asylum?
MAYORAS: Just generally an opportunity to make a better living, if that is
what you are referring to, that -- my understanding is that that does not a
legitimate asylum claim make.
EMANUEL: But history shows what makes a legitimate claim is open to those
who enforce it.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are desperate, they are desperate.
EMANUEL: Shunned by the Trump administration, these asylum-seekers in
Tijuana want immediate entry. While demonstrators demanded more open
borders, CBP began building a new tent city, similar to this, to handle
unaccompanied minors and, if necessary, families.
(END VIDEO TAPE)
LA JEUNESSE (on camera): During the campaign Biden promised to stop
deportations. Yesterday, his domestic policy advisor Susan Rice dodged the
question, saying it was up to somebody else. As for lifting the asylum
band, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S. needed more
time to prepare. Bret?
BAIER: William La Jeunesse in Los Angeles. William, thanks.
Up next, how the world is reacting to America's new president.
BAIER: Beyond our borders tonight, a powerful gas explosion tears through
a residential building in central Madrid, killing at least four people,
ripping the facade off that structure. At least eight other people were
injured in that blast, one seriously.
Meantime, we are getting reaction tonight from around the globe to
President Biden's inauguration. Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg
Palkot shows us tonight from London.
(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)
GREG PALKOT, FOX NEWS SENIOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: The
inauguration of Joe Biden to what is called the most important job in the
world.
JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We will be a strong and
trusted partner for peace, progress, and security.
PALKOT: Music to the ears of allies which have had their differences with
the old administration, as well as some who were friendly.
BORIS JOHNSON, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: I look forward to working with him
and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our
countries.
PALKOT: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent greetings.
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER: I wish you the greatest
success. God bless the United States of America, God bless Israel.
PALKOT: As American foes looked for an opening, Iran hoping the Biden
administration will sign up again to their nuclear deal.
HASSAN ROUHANI, IRANIAN PRESIDENT (through translator): The ball is in the
court of the U.S. and Washington. If they go back and fulfill their
commitments, we'll fulfill ours.
PALKOT: China, which jousted with the Trump administration until the end,
is also looking for a break.
HUA CHUNYING, CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY (through translator): I hope China
and the U.S. could meet each other halfway in the spirit of mutual respect.
PALKOT: And a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping for
a, quote, good relations with his predecessor amid more sign of global
challenges. Pope Francis praying for President Biden to work towards a
society marked by true justice, freedom, and dignity for every person, and
supporters of the Paris Climate Agreement, which the president is
rejoining, are calling for school curriculum mandates to teach their kids
to hold their governments accountable.
(END VIDEO TAPE)
PALKOT (on camera): In fact, despite the feel-good nature of the President
Biden's inaugural address, there are early signs his administration might
take a tough line at least with its adversaries. For now, let the
international honeymoon begin. Bret?
BAIER: Greg Palkot in London. Greg, thank you.
When we come back, the panel again with more reaction to today's
inauguration, and a look ahead.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We can see each other not
as adversaries, but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and
respect.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You are amazing
people. This is a great, great country. It is my greatest honor and
privilege to have been your president. I will always fight for you. I will
be watching, I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of
this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great
luck and great success. They have the foundation to do something really
spectacular.
Have a good life, we will see you soon. Thank you, thank you very much.
(APPLAUSE)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: Now, former president Donald Trump leaving Washington, heading to
Florida. We're back with our panel, Brit Hume, Laura Ingraham, Donna
Brazile, and Bill Bennett. Laura, let me start with you. You heard that
goodbye. What do you think the future politically is for now former
President Trump?
LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: It remains to be seen, which seems like a
cop-out answer. But it's hard to imagine, Bret, that with such a powerful
following, even with all the tumult, with every presidency, a missed
opportunity here, a mistake there. Being judged on the totality of his
accomplishments, on everything from trade to wages for middle class
Americans, criminal justice reform, traditionally not a conservative issue,
peace deals -- I think in some period of time, after all of this pageantry
and the symbolism of today wears away and we are just living in the brutal,
stark reality of a new administration, I think people who might not to have
loved Trump might say, I didn't like his tone, maybe, but some of those
policies actually put money in my pocket.
And it's hard, I think, for him perhaps to walk away from that. And whether
he runs for president or not, it's a long time, four years is a long time
from now. Things change, people change, everyone is getting older. Will he
do it? I have no idea. But that 74 million people who voted for him, most
of them are going to be around. And who's going to step forward to take
that America first mantle?
BAIER: Donna, after January 6th and the riot on Capitol Hill, a lot seemed
to change politically. But is there a sense that there will be an outreach
to the 74 million who voted for Trump? There have been so many liberal
columnists and pundits who have said they need to be reprogrammed or they
need to be squashed or some different phrasing like that. What about that
outreach?
DONNA BRAZILE, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: First of all, they are our
neighbors, our coworkers. We might be even in church with some of them. I'm
sure we go to grocery stores together, bowling alleys together, movie
theaters, the things we used to do before we had to wear a mask and be
socially distant. So yes, there is no question that we should constantly
reach out to the other side. Whether we are successful or not successful,
the end goal should be to build the country back stronger.
President Trump came into office with America first, now President Biden is
coming to office with building back stronger. I think there's lots to do.
And we are going to -- when I say we, the Democrats will need Republicans
because we have a slim majority. And as you well know, in the House and the
Senate, if you get a few members to sit down, work together, we might be
able to come up with some commonsense solutions.
BAIER: Brit, elections have consequences. As you see this scrolling video,
these are the executive orders that are essentially undoing many of
President Trump's initiatives. That is one element, but obviously the big
sweeping things have to happen legislatively.
BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes, and as we talked about
it, Bret, it won't be easy to do that. I guess they could try to blow up
the filibuster, though some Democrats have indicated they are not
comfortable with that. Joe Manchin, the Democrat from a very red state,
West Virginia, has said he would not vote for that. So they are operating
within narrow confines here. It'll be interesting to see how it goes.
As for Trump, what Laura was talking about is right. He composed of
remarkable record of achievement. The problem he had, and the reason, I
think, he lost the election was he had a reelection record on the issues.
But his personality so offended so many people that they turned out in
staggering numbers and overcame the 74 million who voted for him. And those
numbers, those 74 million, were composed of two elements. One was the
hardcore Trumpers who were the kind of the people that would turn out for
that rally at the Capitol two weeks ago, and the rest were ordinary
Republicans who were content to live with him because they liked what he'd
accomplished.
But I never saw a political figure, certainly not a president do himself
more damage in a shorter period of time than Donald Trump did in his last
two month in office. His behavior was what drove people to believe in the
falsehood that it was a stolen election that he had won in a landslide and
all the rest of it. So he has a lot to overcome with everyday Republicans,
and it will remain to be seen if he can find a platform from which to do
it.
BAIER: Bill?
BILL BENNETT, FORMER EDUCATION SECRETARY: Well, on the Biden side, want to
be neighbors -- neighbors don't impeach neighbors. He might apologize for
the first impeachment and stop the second one.
As for Donald Trump, whatever he does, he goes off the scene. The political
philosophy of Donald Trump, the policies of Donald Trump remain very strong
and very appealing. And I believe they will become more appealing as the
Biden years go on. This country is extremely strong in many ways that it
wasn't before. It's now a party of the working class. We have shown that we
are energy independent. This crazy pipeline deal today is not a unifying
message.
So that philosophy remains offstage, I don't think far off stage. I think
we will see it again, maybe in someone else's hands other than Donald
Trump.
BAIER: The Canadian prime minister weighing in on the Keystone XL
pipeline, saying he is saddened by the move, but we'll see where this all
goes.
We know the big headline, but when we come back, a sneak peek at tomorrow's
headlines.
BAIER: Finally tonight, we can imagine the big headline, but a look at
tomorrow's headline. Back at the panel. Laura, what do you see?
INGRAHAM: President Biden says dark winter requires united front. The
prediction that it's going to be pretty dismal in America for the next, I
guess couple of months at least. I protect that the 100-day mask mandate
will turn into an indefinite mask mandate, and I wouldn't be surprised if
we were wearing masks four years from now in the next presidential race.
BAIER: All right, Donna, what is your headline?
BRAZILE: The peaceful transition of power is now complete. The National
Guard will be able to go home. And I want to say thank you to all of them
and all of the other jurisdictions that sent personnel to help us out. The
other, below the fold, is that the first shelter dog ever to go to the
White House, Major, there will be a first sighting tomorrow.
(LAUGHTER)
BAIER: Dana Perino will be happy about that. All right, Bill, your
headline?
BENNETT: Biden preaches unity, acts otherwise, more divisive actions by
Biden to come. Second headline, Trump exits stage left or stage right, but
his philosophy, the Trump doctrine, remains strong, and it is looming and
has a future.
BAIER: What paper do you read, Bill?
(LAUGHTER)
BAIER: All right, Brit, what's your headline tomorrow?
HUME: Media swoon as Biden takes office. Fact-checking units are disbanded
and universities offer new major in the wonders of the Biden program.
(LAUGHTER)
BAIER: There you go. Always a good panel. Well, thank you so much,
appreciate it. Expanded panel tonight, Laura, we'll see you tonight at
10:00 p.m. eastern time.
Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight, and all throughout this
historic day, which really was quite something. That is it for this SPECIAL
REPORT, fair, balanced, and still unafraid. FOX NEWS PRIMETIME hosted by
Brian Kilmeade starts in seconds. Have you seen that show? It's really
good.
But as we leave you tonight, the sights and sounds of Inauguration Day.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
(MUSIC)
DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I wish the new
administration great luck and great success.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: May almighty God have mercy on us, forgive us our sin,
and bring us to everlasting life, amen.
(MUSIC)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president-elect of the United States.
(APPLAUSE)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is the day when our democracy picks itself up.
(SINGING)
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT: So help me God.
(APPLAUSE)
JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: So help me God.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Congratulations Mr. President.
(APPLAUSE)
BIDEN: To my fellow Americans, this is America's day. This is our historic
moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward.
As the Bible says, we may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the
morning. We will get through this together.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For there is always light if only we are brave enough
to see it, if only we're brave enough to be at.
BIDEN: Thank you.
(MUSIC)
BIDEN: Thank you!
This is going to be the first of many we're going to have in here.
END
