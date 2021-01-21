Biden signs slew of executive orders upon entering presidency

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report" January 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Total unity. Jesse, thank you.

Good evening, welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier.



Tonight, America has a new president and a -- and the free world has a new

leader following a unique and understated inauguration ceremony held

against the backdrop of significant national division, lockdown security,

and of course a deadly global pandemic.



President Joe Biden immediately took the reins by signing a number of

executive orders in the Oval Office, essentially reversing several of his

predecessor's initiatives.



About a thousand miles away, Donald Trump began his life as a former

president, after four tumultuous years in office leaving a letter written

to his successor in the Resolute desk. Like the letter, Trump received from

his predecessor President Barack Obama.



We have Fox team coverage tonight. We have reporters blanketing in the

Washington area and really across the world. We begin with White House

Correspondent Peter Doocy and the highlights from today's historic

inauguration. Good evening, Peter.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening,

Bret. The first time we laid eyes on President Biden at the Resolute desk

in the Oval Office, he was wearing a mask. He already had a whole bunch of

family photos on the table behind him and he was sitting next to a stack,

about a foot and a half tall of orders to sign.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I thought with the state of

nation today, there's no time to waste. Get to work immediately.



DOOCY (voice over): Taking this oath on a Biden family Bible from the 19th

century.



BIDEN: So, help me God.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Congratulations, Mr. President.



DOOCY: Got the 46th President a limo with license plates that say 46. A new

house and an authority that turns his signature into presidential action.



Today's list of executive orders address immigration by immediately

stopping construction of the southern border wall and reversing the travel

ban on passengers coming from majority Muslim countries.



BIDEN: We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again.



DOOCY: Another day one priority, climate change and some executive actions

borrowed from the Obama administration like killing the Keystone XL

pipelines permit and rejoining the Paris climate accords.



BIDEN: This is America's day.



DOOCY: President Biden is also ordering a 100-day masking challenge

requiring face covering on federal property and for interstate travelers.



BIDEN: We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the

virus.



DOOCY: Biden was joined at the Capitol and at an Arlington National

Cemetery wreath-laying by predecessors Barack Obama, George W. Bush and

Bill Clinton.



President Trump was absent and never came up in the inaugural address. But

Biden did call out political figures he believes sowed discord.



BIDEN: Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson, there is

truth and there are lies. Lies toll for power and for profit.



And each of us has a duty and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans

and especially as leaders. Leaders who have pledged to honor our

Constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth and defeat the

lies.



DOOCY: So, he says his rise to the presidency represents a return to

normalcy.



BIDEN: We must end this uncivil war. The pits red against blue, rural

versus urban or rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal.



DOOCY (on camera): Biden has read the letter President Trump left for him

in the drawer in the Resolute desk and he says he doesn't want to talk

about what it says until he talks to Trump because it is private. But he

twice described what the former president wrote as being generous, Bret.



BAIER: Peter Doocy live in the North Lawn. Peter, thank you.



Former President Trump is at his Florida resort home tonight having

declined to attend his successor's inauguration.



In his final hours as president, he granted dozens of pardons and

commutations and left a tease about possibilities to come. Correspondent

David Spunt reports tonight from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): The 45th

president left the White House on a windy inauguration morning, bound not

for his successor swearing in, but Joint Base Andrews.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It has been a great

honor, the honor of a lifetime.



SPUNT: The first couple left the South Lawn one last time in Marine One

before arriving at the base minutes later.



TRUMP: I can tell you that from the bottom of my heart, this has been an

incredible four years. We've accomplished so much together. I want to thank

all of my family and my friends and my staff and so many other people for

being here.



SPUNT: President Trump wished his successor's well, without directly

mentioning the names Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.



TRUMP: I wish the new administration, great luck and great success. I think

they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really

spectacular.



SPUNT: In one of his last access, President Donald Trump issued 144 pardons

and commutations, including former aide Steve Bannon charged with

defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars meant to

construct part of the border wall. Bannon's alleged co-conspirators were

not pardoned. Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy also pardoned



Despite rumblings in the mainstream media, the President did not pardon

himself, the members of his family or anybody involved in the siege of the

Capitol earlier this month.



TRUMP: This is a five-year lobbying ban.



SPUNT: Shortly after taking office in 2017, Trump signed an executive order

banning administration staffers from lobbying the government or lobbying on

a foreign government's behalf. Supporters touted the move as draining the

swamp.



But late last night on his final night in office, Trump rescinded the

order, leaving former staffers with plenty of future opportunities, though

his future opportunities remain a mystery.



TRUMP: So, just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form.



SPUNT (on camera): We will be back in some form, Bret. What form is the

question? The former president with his family in Palm Beach this evening,

but I suspect in the coming weeks and months, we'll hear what's next for a

president that changed the office, Bret.



BAIER: David, thank you. The overarching theme of the new president's

inaugural address today was unity. Let's take a closer look at that speech.

Here's White House Correspondent Kristin Fisher.



BIDEN: My whole soul is in this bringing America together, uniting our

people, uniting our nation. And I asked every American to join me in this

cause.



KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): President Joe

Biden making a direct appeal to the 74 million Americans who voted for his

predecessor.



BIDEN: Hear me out as we move forward. Take your measure, me and my heart.

If you still disagree so big, that's democracy.



FISHER: The 46th president had promised to make unity, the central theme of

his inaugural address and it was. But there were few specifics about how he

intends to truly bring together a deeply divided nation.



President Biden never mentioned his predecessor by name or a possible

impeachment trial. He never as the Wall Street Journal editorial board had

suggested spoke out against the burgeoning progressive desire to punish,

blacklist and censor the political opposition.



And just a few hours later, he issued 17 executive actions to reverse many

of his predecessor's signature policies.



BIDEN: We have much to do in this winter of peril and significant

possibilities, much to repair, much to restore.



FISHER: President Biden acknowledged he's assuming office at one of the

most difficult times in American history. From a once in a century virus to

the economic crisis and the deep domestic divisions laid bare two weeks ago

when writers stormed the Capitol on the exact steps where the president

delivered his inaugural address.



BIDEN: Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has

prevailed.



FISHER: With a peaceful transfer of power complete, attention turns to the

new president's agenda.



In the address, he was light on details about what he hopes to accomplish

during his first 100 days in office. But he did reference two issues that

he believes the previous administration neglected, racial inequality and

climate change.



BIDEN: The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer.



FISHER (on camera): So, now comes the first real test of this new

administration. After today's address, what action does President Biden

take to prove that his calls for unity are more than just words, Bret?



BAIER: Kristin Fisher at the White House. Kristin, thank you.



Let's bring in our expanded inauguration panel, Fox News senior political

analyst Brit Hume. Laura Ingraham, host of "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE". Donna

Brazile, former interim Chair of Democratic National Committee and Bill

Bennett, former education secretary and host of the Bill Bennett show

podcast.



Bill, let me start with you. Your thoughts on the speech, the day, the

moment, the new president?



BILL BENNETT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it was Flannery O'Connor

who said I hate to find tedious what's giving such general satisfaction,

but I found that tedious. This was not a great speech.



Let me get to the main point. Unity is not a fundamental American value. We

agree to disagree on things. We hold these truths to be self-evident.



The man is created by God an equal rights, equal rights to pursue happiness

and life and liberty. Unity is not in there. Equality and liberty are the

fundamental rights, not unity.



Madison says in the 10th Federalist Paper, faction is what motivates

Americans. That's passions and opinions on different things. We give it as

a -- as a given in American life that we will have different opinions.



It's the sorting out of those opinions, how we resolve those differences,

not unity, you're not going to get people on the far left of the Biden

spectrum, and Donald Trump's right side to agree on things, and how do we

sort them out?



And I think the president showed today in his list, that's not unity he's

after. His list suggests disunity, disagreement, fundamental divisiveness,

that's a more honorable way to go actually.



Barack Obama said, you know, we won, the election returns matter. Let's do

it that way. Now, will civility prevail? Not unity, but civility.



BAIER: Yes, Donna, I'm sure you saw it differently. You're up on the

platform with Congressman Steve Scalise. I should point out as I'm talking

to you here, the Senate is moving forward with the vote on Avril Haines,

the Director of National Intelligence expected to be approved tonight.



Donna, your thoughts on what Bill just said and you're look at today?



DONNA BRAZILE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I believe what President Biden

was referring to and calling for unity is to summon us as American citizens

to look at the major challenges that we're facing today, including the

virus, the coronavirus, the economic uncertainty because of the virus,

climate change is a real crisis and of course, racial equity. And he said

the only way we can achieve these results in any other results is to come

together and I believe that is his fundamental belief. It was a heartfelt

plea.



And so, while it may not be a traditional American value, given the hour

and of course the incidence of the recent weeks, and year, I would go as

far as to say the last year, it is time that we try to unify around certain

principles so that in order for us to move ahead.



BAIER: I want to -- a lot of talk about the speech, President Biden's

speech, but I want to reflect back on one other moment, Brit today and

that's the poet laureate, 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, who really seemed to

be a bright star in this ceremony today. Take a listen.



AMANDA GORMAN, POET: We will not march back to what was but move to what

shall be, a country that is bruised but whole, benevolent but bold, fierce

and free, we will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation

because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the

next generation, our blunders become their burdens. But one thing is

certain: if we merge mercy with might and might with right, then love

becomes our legacy and change our children's birthright.



BAIER: A Hill To Climb is the name of the poem. She wrote it -- finished it

on January 6th when Capitol Hill was under attack obviously. She has echoes

of Mayo Angelou there Maya Angelou.



Brit, your thoughts on the ceremony today?



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: I thought the

ceremony was moving as it always is, this peaceful transfer of power did

come about despite doubts that it ever would.



In fact, it doesn't appear that there was any significant threats to

(INAUDIBLE) in the United States Capitol, but in state capitals all around

the country. That's a good thing.



I think the new president did what he could to set a tone. I think Bill

Bennett has a -- has a good point and that -- and then it seems to me that

President Biden actually mentioned that he didn't expect everybody to agree

on everything, or even coming close to that.



What he really was calling for as Bill suggested is civility. And we have a

serious lack of that. Joe Biden is an amiable character, familiar to his

colleagues, liked by many of them, that will make things a bit easier.



Now, there may be areas of compromise that can be achieved outside the

poisonous atmosphere that has governed our politics for many years now. He

may be able to take some serious steps in the direction away from that,

that would be a good thing.



I also think that, you know, he has incoming presidents tend to do

exaggerate it, to some extent the severity of the crises around us.

Actually, many things are -- many things in this country are doing well.

But that's for another day, he will inherit those things and they will

benefit him.



BAIER: Laura, a lot of talk about President Trump not attending the

inauguration, not mentioning Biden by name as he was speaking about it. He

did leave a letter on the Resolute desk as his predecessor did for him.



And Joe Biden, the president talking about that, asked about in the Oval

Office just moments ago. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: President wrote a very generous letter. I have it. Because it was

private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Talking about it being generous. Your thoughts on President Trump,

his leaving, and where he stands tonight?



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, just one more -- one more

point on the unity and the civility point and I will get to that.



Look, I think you unite around common principles and common values, shared

values, tradition is a big part of that in any country. Our belief in

liberty. Ass Bill said, freedom. That's at the center of our American

founding.



The problem with trying to unify at this moment is that those fundamental

ideals are being called systematically racist, illegitimate, founded on

lies, under attack in our schools.



So, it's nice to say unity, and it sounds -- it's wonderful to be civil,

but those calls often come, Bret, not when the left is rampaging through

the streets -- American streets, but after Democrats win.



And then, like, OK, let's all be civil now. Well, OK, last week they were -

- no, last week, this week -- last week, they were saying Donald Trump was

a white supremacist. And so -- and so that is a little bit difficult for a

lot of people to swallow.



But on issue of President Trump, I thought it was interesting today as he

was leaving, he said, I hope the next administration is successful. He

didn't mention Biden's name, which says everyone on the left in a -- in a

tizzy.



But he said, and I think they will be successful. They said we've left --

basically, we've left behind a solid framework.



I think he did that off the cuff, but in those moments where Biden said

Trump was generous, and Trump said, look, I think he can be successful,

both of them in their way are very charming people.



Trump can be very charming, I know people watching this, you don't like,

are like, oh, he's never charming. But he can be. It was most -- his most

underutilized asset.



In Biden, anyone who knows, and I know Brit knows him well, and Brett, you

do too. He is -- he --- when the -- when the old Biden around town as a

senator, no one's more charming than Joe Biden.



So, there are moments at times of great political acrimony where you see

the -- you know, the real people who do want the best I think for the

country, but with diametrically opposed views on key issues: power to the

people or power to the government. Liberty versus control, domination

versus individual sovereignty and civil liberties. So, it's going to be a -

- it's going to be an interesting for years.



(CROSSTALK)



BAIER: But --



INGRAHAM: That's for sure.



BAIER: It definitely will.



Bill, just to your point, to get things done, they're going to have to

negotiate. There is going to have to be this -- and whether it's moderate,

Democrats, and Republicans, they're going to have to get together to get

legislation across the finish line, or are you saying that the Republicans

to stand up and block whatever they can't.



BENNETT: No, no, they are going to have to get together. And the present

leads here, one would assume this president would lead. Is he get a lead

and call off the impeachment dogs? Is he get a lead and say let's not get

rid of the filibuster? Is he get a lead on, you know, a number of other

fronts? Obviously, McConnell and the -- and the Senate Republicans are

willing to go along with those things.



The point about unity is not that it's a fundamental American values. You

can come together on some things even where you disagree. But, if the

president is calling today as he was for unity, he could sure show that a

little bit better in the upcoming weeks or days in a couple of the issues I

just mentioned.



BAIER: All right, Donna, 15 seconds left. Last word.



BRAZILE: I think the president is earnest and he has a history of reaching

out, and if -- and then if the Republicans would like to help this country

move forward, they will also do the same. It takes two.



BAIER: All right, panel, standby if you would. We'll have more to panel in

a bit. And up next, the check of the day's other headlines. And then,

Washington remains under heavy security tonight. We'll have a live report.



BAIER: Inauguration obviously the big news, but here are some of the other

day's other headlines from today. 22-year-old Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

woman is now officially accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's

laptop during the Capitol riot. A superseding indictment against Riley

Williams includes new charges of theft of government property and

obstruction. Both felonies carry potential sentences of up to 20 years in

prison.



An anti-racism protest organizer in California is facing serious charges

tonight. Tatiana Turner is accused of trying to run down counter-protesters

after her gatherings were declared unlawful assemblies. She's also accused

of beating two people with a metal rod and deploying pepper spray.



And Amazon is offering to help with the U.S. mass vaccination effort. The

world's largest online retailer says it has an agreement with a health care

provider to administer vaccines at its facilities. An offer not given to

the Trump administration.



President Biden's first day was a big day on Wall Street with a new record

close across the indices. The Dow gained 258 today. The Dow 500 was up --

the S&P 500 was up 53, the NASDAQ surged 260 today.



The inauguration ceremony is over, but the tight security remains here in

the capital city. Correspondent Rich Edson has that part of the story

tonight.



RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT (voice over): A

peaceful transition of power in the capital city. Local and federal

officials met threats of attacks and violence with an unprecedented

inaugural security presence.



25,000 National Guard members, thousands of police, and miles of seven-

foot-high fencing barbed wire and security checkpoints across downtown

Washington.



MURIEL BOWSER, MAYOR OF WASHINGTON, D.C.: I think that we're going to go

back to a new normal.



EDSON: As this massive security footprint gradually retreats, city

officials say the country will need to address the persistent threat of

domestic terrorism.



BOWSER: Our entire country has to deal with how our intelligence apparatus,

security apparatus at every level deal with a very real and present threat.



EDSON: The mayor also says there's no expectation the National Guard will

stay in Washington for weeks. The National Guard says its presence here

will be conditions-based.



A law enforcement official tells Fox News that the FBI has warned it is

still trying to identify the suspect responsible for placing pipe bombs

near the Capitol building, January 6th. The official says there is concern

the person responsible for those devices is still active.



And while officials look beyond the inauguration, prosecutors are steadily

rolling out charges against those, they say, stormed the Capitol two weeks

ago. Including charges against the self-described organizer of Proud Boys

events, and two off-duty police officers from Rocky Mount, Virginia.



Also, a court appearance for the man seen carrying Speaker Pelosi's lectern

through the Capitol.



EDSON (on camera): There are about 10 metro stations that are still closed

and expected to be closed throughout tomorrow. Also, those massive seven-

foot fences around town, workers are beginning to take them down, the city

government says they should all be down within about the next 36 hours.

Bret?



BAIER: Rich Edson, here in Washington. Rich, thanks.



Up next, the new president tries to find common ground with a new Congress

where Democrats have a very slim majority in both chambers.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): We have no choice but to try to work together

every day.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Our country deserves for both sides, both

parties, to find common ground.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: The new president preparing to work with a new Congress tonight. One

of his first priorities, getting his cabinet confirmed by the Senate. Chief

congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel tells us where things stand right

now. Good evening, Mike.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Bret, good

evening. Now that Congress has hosted the inauguration, there's a

tremendous amount of work to be done, and there's movement on that front.

The Senate voting right now to confirm Avril Haines to be the next director

of national intelligence. The Biden team starting with none of its cabinet

confirmed. The Senate must act on confirming a new secretary of defense,

attorney general, treasury secretary and all 22 cabinet or cabinet level

nominees. Late today, three new Democrat senators were sworn in, Jon Ossoff

and Raphael Warnock from Georgia, and Alex Padilla from California, who

replaces Vice President Kamala Harris. That gave Democrats the majority.



CHUCK SCHUMER, (D) SENATE MINORITY LEADER: When and where we can, the

Democratic will strive to make this important work bipartisan. The Senate

works best when we work together.



MITCH MCCONNELL, (R-KY) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: Our country deserves for

both sides, both parties to find common ground for the common good

everywhere that we can, and disagree respectfully where we must.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: In terms of leading the Senate, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell

are still trying to work out with a 50/50 split. Schumer is focused on

confirming nominees and the impeachment trial. For McConnell, a major

priority is maintaining the legislative filibuster.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, (R-SC): Democrats will be in charge of the

committees, but it will be an even split. So 50-50, you can't do a whole

lot of big things unless you get a lot of but in.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



have a confirmation hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee, and the House

Armed Services Committee is expected to meet to consider a legal exception

for retired general Lloyd Austin to serve as defense secretary. Some

congressional sources suggest a major Biden priority, a $1.9 trillion COVID

relief package could now be delayed until March. One reason, several

federal unemployment benefits are due to expire March 14th. And sources

note the Senate can be slow-moving, particularly when it's handling

confirmations. Several leadership sources suggest a smaller COVID relief

package could be moved sooner, trying to get an early win. Bret?



BAIER: Mike, thank you.



A short time ago at the White House, President Biden administered the oath

of office to 1,000 political appointees via videoconference. You can see

this video coming in from the state dining room. He told the group they

will work long hours, have the opportunity and privilege to impact people

around the world. He also told them "I'm not joking when I saw this. If you

ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect,

talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot, no ifs, ands, or buts.

Everybody's entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That's been

missing in a big way the last four years." Again, President Biden swearing

in all those people on videoconference, a sign of the times in COVID-19.



The president has promised to make major changes to his predecessor's

immigration policy. Many migrants from Central America have already begun

to trek -- begun their trek to the U.S. southern border. National

correspondent William La Jeunesse reports tonight from Los Angeles.



WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Police in Guatemala

stopped this caravan, yet thousands of migrants making their way towards

the U.S. believing President Biden will be more accommodating.



ANTONIO VALLADARES, HONDURAN MIGRANT (through translator): We trust him.

Majorities of Hondurans trust him.



ALEJANDRO MAYORAS, HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY NOMINEE: We must address

the root causes to solve the problem in the western hemisphere.



LA JEUNESSE: President Biden's provides immigration plan provides aid to

Central America and a return to due process for migrants fleeing the

region.



MAYORAS: There is a commitment to follow our asylum laws, to enforce our

asylum laws, and that means to provide humanitarian relief for those

individuals who qualify.



LA JEUNESSE: That's a broad interpretation that under President Trump did

not include poverty.



SEN. JAMES LANKFORD, (R-OK): Is economic opportunity a valid reason for

asylum?



MAYORAS: Just generally an opportunity to make a better living, if that is

what you are referring to, that -- my understanding is that that does not a

legitimate asylum claim make.



EMANUEL: But history shows what makes a legitimate claim is open to those

who enforce it.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are desperate, they are desperate.



EMANUEL: Shunned by the Trump administration, these asylum-seekers in

Tijuana want immediate entry. While demonstrators demanded more open

borders, CBP began building a new tent city, similar to this, to handle

unaccompanied minors and, if necessary, families.



LA JEUNESSE (on camera): During the campaign Biden promised to stop

deportations. Yesterday, his domestic policy advisor Susan Rice dodged the

question, saying it was up to somebody else. As for lifting the asylum

band, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S. needed more

time to prepare. Bret?



BAIER: William La Jeunesse in Los Angeles. William, thanks.



Up next, how the world is reacting to America's new president.



BAIER: Beyond our borders tonight, a powerful gas explosion tears through

a residential building in central Madrid, killing at least four people,

ripping the facade off that structure. At least eight other people were

injured in that blast, one seriously.



Meantime, we are getting reaction tonight from around the globe to

President Biden's inauguration. Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg

Palkot shows us tonight from London.



GREG PALKOT, FOX NEWS SENIOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: The

inauguration of Joe Biden to what is called the most important job in the

world.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We will be a strong and

trusted partner for peace, progress, and security.



PALKOT: Music to the ears of allies which have had their differences with

the old administration, as well as some who were friendly.



BORIS JOHNSON, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: I look forward to working with him

and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our

countries.



PALKOT: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent greetings.



BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER: I wish you the greatest

success. God bless the United States of America, God bless Israel.



PALKOT: As American foes looked for an opening, Iran hoping the Biden

administration will sign up again to their nuclear deal.



HASSAN ROUHANI, IRANIAN PRESIDENT (through translator): The ball is in the

court of the U.S. and Washington. If they go back and fulfill their

commitments, we'll fulfill ours.



PALKOT: China, which jousted with the Trump administration until the end,

is also looking for a break.



HUA CHUNYING, CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY (through translator): I hope China

and the U.S. could meet each other halfway in the spirit of mutual respect.



PALKOT: And a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping for

a, quote, good relations with his predecessor amid more sign of global

challenges. Pope Francis praying for President Biden to work towards a

society marked by true justice, freedom, and dignity for every person, and

supporters of the Paris Climate Agreement, which the president is

rejoining, are calling for school curriculum mandates to teach their kids

to hold their governments accountable.



PALKOT (on camera): In fact, despite the feel-good nature of the President

Biden's inaugural address, there are early signs his administration might

take a tough line at least with its adversaries. For now, let the

international honeymoon begin. Bret?



BAIER: Greg Palkot in London. Greg, thank you.



When we come back, the panel again with more reaction to today's

inauguration, and a look ahead.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We can see each other not

as adversaries, but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and

respect.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You are amazing

people. This is a great, great country. It is my greatest honor and

privilege to have been your president. I will always fight for you. I will

be watching, I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of

this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great

luck and great success. They have the foundation to do something really

spectacular.



Have a good life, we will see you soon. Thank you, thank you very much.



(APPLAUSE)



BAIER: Now, former president Donald Trump leaving Washington, heading to

Florida. We're back with our panel, Brit Hume, Laura Ingraham, Donna

Brazile, and Bill Bennett. Laura, let me start with you. You heard that

goodbye. What do you think the future politically is for now former

President Trump?



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: It remains to be seen, which seems like a

cop-out answer. But it's hard to imagine, Bret, that with such a powerful

following, even with all the tumult, with every presidency, a missed

opportunity here, a mistake there. Being judged on the totality of his

accomplishments, on everything from trade to wages for middle class

Americans, criminal justice reform, traditionally not a conservative issue,

peace deals -- I think in some period of time, after all of this pageantry

and the symbolism of today wears away and we are just living in the brutal,

stark reality of a new administration, I think people who might not to have

loved Trump might say, I didn't like his tone, maybe, but some of those

policies actually put money in my pocket.



And it's hard, I think, for him perhaps to walk away from that. And whether

he runs for president or not, it's a long time, four years is a long time

from now. Things change, people change, everyone is getting older. Will he

do it? I have no idea. But that 74 million people who voted for him, most

of them are going to be around. And who's going to step forward to take

that America first mantle?



BAIER: Donna, after January 6th and the riot on Capitol Hill, a lot seemed

to change politically. But is there a sense that there will be an outreach

to the 74 million who voted for Trump? There have been so many liberal

columnists and pundits who have said they need to be reprogrammed or they

need to be squashed or some different phrasing like that. What about that

outreach?



DONNA BRAZILE, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: First of all, they are our

neighbors, our coworkers. We might be even in church with some of them. I'm

sure we go to grocery stores together, bowling alleys together, movie

theaters, the things we used to do before we had to wear a mask and be

socially distant. So yes, there is no question that we should constantly

reach out to the other side. Whether we are successful or not successful,

the end goal should be to build the country back stronger.



President Trump came into office with America first, now President Biden is

coming to office with building back stronger. I think there's lots to do.

And we are going to -- when I say we, the Democrats will need Republicans

because we have a slim majority. And as you well know, in the House and the

Senate, if you get a few members to sit down, work together, we might be

able to come up with some commonsense solutions.



BAIER: Brit, elections have consequences. As you see this scrolling video,

these are the executive orders that are essentially undoing many of

President Trump's initiatives. That is one element, but obviously the big

sweeping things have to happen legislatively.



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes, and as we talked about

it, Bret, it won't be easy to do that. I guess they could try to blow up

the filibuster, though some Democrats have indicated they are not

comfortable with that. Joe Manchin, the Democrat from a very red state,

West Virginia, has said he would not vote for that. So they are operating

within narrow confines here. It'll be interesting to see how it goes.



As for Trump, what Laura was talking about is right. He composed of

remarkable record of achievement. The problem he had, and the reason, I

think, he lost the election was he had a reelection record on the issues.

But his personality so offended so many people that they turned out in

staggering numbers and overcame the 74 million who voted for him. And those

numbers, those 74 million, were composed of two elements. One was the

hardcore Trumpers who were the kind of the people that would turn out for

that rally at the Capitol two weeks ago, and the rest were ordinary

Republicans who were content to live with him because they liked what he'd

accomplished.



But I never saw a political figure, certainly not a president do himself

more damage in a shorter period of time than Donald Trump did in his last

two month in office. His behavior was what drove people to believe in the

falsehood that it was a stolen election that he had won in a landslide and

all the rest of it. So he has a lot to overcome with everyday Republicans,

and it will remain to be seen if he can find a platform from which to do

it.



BAIER: Bill?



BILL BENNETT, FORMER EDUCATION SECRETARY: Well, on the Biden side, want to

be neighbors -- neighbors don't impeach neighbors. He might apologize for

the first impeachment and stop the second one.



As for Donald Trump, whatever he does, he goes off the scene. The political

philosophy of Donald Trump, the policies of Donald Trump remain very strong

and very appealing. And I believe they will become more appealing as the

Biden years go on. This country is extremely strong in many ways that it

wasn't before. It's now a party of the working class. We have shown that we

are energy independent. This crazy pipeline deal today is not a unifying

message.



So that philosophy remains offstage, I don't think far off stage. I think

we will see it again, maybe in someone else's hands other than Donald

Trump.



BAIER: The Canadian prime minister weighing in on the Keystone XL

pipeline, saying he is saddened by the move, but we'll see where this all

goes.



We know the big headline, but when we come back, a sneak peek at tomorrow's

headlines.



BAIER: Finally tonight, we can imagine the big headline, but a look at

tomorrow's headline. Back at the panel. Laura, what do you see?



INGRAHAM: President Biden says dark winter requires united front. The

prediction that it's going to be pretty dismal in America for the next, I

guess couple of months at least. I protect that the 100-day mask mandate

will turn into an indefinite mask mandate, and I wouldn't be surprised if

we were wearing masks four years from now in the next presidential race.



BAIER: All right, Donna, what is your headline?



BRAZILE: The peaceful transition of power is now complete. The National

Guard will be able to go home. And I want to say thank you to all of them

and all of the other jurisdictions that sent personnel to help us out. The

other, below the fold, is that the first shelter dog ever to go to the

White House, Major, there will be a first sighting tomorrow.



BAIER: Dana Perino will be happy about that. All right, Bill, your

headline?



BENNETT: Biden preaches unity, acts otherwise, more divisive actions by

Biden to come. Second headline, Trump exits stage left or stage right, but

his philosophy, the Trump doctrine, remains strong, and it is looming and

has a future.



BAIER: What paper do you read, Bill?



BAIER: All right, Brit, what's your headline tomorrow?



HUME: Media swoon as Biden takes office. Fact-checking units are disbanded

and universities offer new major in the wonders of the Biden program.



BAIER: There you go. Always a good panel. Well, thank you so much,

appreciate it. Expanded panel tonight, Laura, we'll see you tonight at

10:00 p.m. eastern time.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight, and all throughout this

historic day, which really was quite something. That is it for this SPECIAL

REPORT, fair, balanced, and still unafraid. FOX NEWS PRIMETIME hosted by

Brian Kilmeade starts in seconds. Have you seen that show? It's really

good.



But as we leave you tonight, the sights and sounds of Inauguration Day.



(MUSIC)



DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I wish the new

administration great luck and great success.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: May almighty God have mercy on us, forgive us our sin,

and bring us to everlasting life, amen.



(MUSIC)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president-elect of the United States.



(APPLAUSE)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is the day when our democracy picks itself up.



(SINGING)



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT: So help me God.



(APPLAUSE)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: So help me God.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Congratulations Mr. President.



(APPLAUSE)



BIDEN: To my fellow Americans, this is America's day. This is our historic

moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward.



As the Bible says, we may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the

morning. We will get through this together.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For there is always light if only we are brave enough

to see it, if only we're brave enough to be at.



BIDEN: Thank you.



(MUSIC)



BIDEN: Thank you!



This is going to be the first of many we're going to have in here.



END



