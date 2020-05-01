Biden fails to address sexual assault allegation

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report," April 30, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I'm glad we got the squirrel with the bar in. Thanks, Dana.

Good evening. I'm Bret Baier. "BREAKING TONIGHT", President Trump, making his displeasure with China known. Saying the Chinese could have stopped the coronavirus, but did not. And that in his words is not acceptable.

The president saying he has seen evidence that gives him a high degree of confidence the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab, though he wouldn't go into detail.

The director of National Intelligence today releasing a statement saying the investigation is continuing, but the intelligence community is confident the virus was not engineered or altered genetically, which matches all of that our reporting from two weeks ago on Fox.

Also tonight, another sign of just how hard the coronavirus has hit the American economy as more than 3.8 million out-of-work individuals apply for first-time jobless benefits that pushes the total passed 30 million in the last six weeks alone.

A new Gallup survey out late today shows President Trump hitting -- taking a 10-point hit in his approval rating on the virus down from 60 percent, but it's still at 50 percent since last month. 50 to 49, his approval at 49 percent in that poll.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying he expects a quick approval for a new experimental drug that has shown promising signs of treating the virus. And President Trump is now touting a new effort to find a vaccine at "warp- speed".

Chief White House correspondent John Roberts, starts us off tonight from the North Lawn. Good evening, John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Bret, good evening to you. After weeks of withering criticism over the federal government response to the coronavirus, which may have resulted in those poll numbers that you just saw.

Recent developments over the last few days have begun to turn in the president's favor including a big thank you from the Democratic governor of one of the hardest-hit states.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

GOV. PHIL MURPHY (D-NJ): I thank you for the enormous help in our darkest hour of need.

ROBERTS: From the Democratic governor of New Jersey today, high praise for the administration's response to the virus, the federal government providing emergency medical supplies, ventilators, and testing capability to the Garden State.

MURPHY: We'll be able to, at least, double, and I hope more than double our testing capabilities. And because of that, that will allow us to much more aggressively and responsibly to the reopening that we all need to do.

ROBERTS: The pain of lingering closures driven home again today, another 3.8 million people filing first-time unemployment insurance claims. Though compared to recent weeks, the number is trending down.

Even as states begin to reopen, his recommended older Americans continue to self-isolate. This afternoon, President Trump addressing what scientists say is America's most at-risk population.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No effort will be spared to give America's seniors the care, and support, and devotion, and love they have earned, and that they deserve.

ROBERTS: To fully get back to normal, we'll require a vaccine. President Trump, launching operation warp speed to develop a vaccine in record time. Dr. Anthony Fauci today saying, if they identify a viable vaccine candidate, there could be millions of doses available by next January.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: You at risk proactively, start making it assuming it's going to work. And if it does, then you could scale up and hopefully get to that timeline. So, we want to go quickly, but we want to make sure it's safe and it's effective.

ROBERTS: Yet President Trump, taking heat from what some critics called overpromising on the prospect of rapid immunization.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you overpromising when you say you're going to have 300 million doses of vaccine --

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: No, I'm not overpromised. I don't know who said it, but whatever the maximum is, whatever you can humanly do, we're going to have. I hope we're going to have a vaccine and we're going to fast-track it like you've never seen before.

ROBERTS: On the origins of the virus, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, today confirming the intelligence agencies are investigating whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.

But they have concluded the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified.

President Trump, also pushing back on reports he was briefed on the potential for a catastrophe regarding coronavirus as far back as January.

TRUMP: If you speak to the head of intelligence right now -- you speak to the head. They did say that I was given a briefing when I said I was given it not before. And they also said that it wasn't specific and it was not a panic briefing.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

ROBERTS: At that East Room event today, President Trump today told Fox News that he has seen intelligence that gives him a high degree of confidence that the virus did emanate from that biosafety level 4 lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Though when asked by Fox News what the intelligence showed him, the president said he couldn't talk about it. Bret.

BAIER: At the end of that. John Roberts, live on the North Lawn. John, thank you.

Are you a small business owner or an employee? And you want to ask President Trump a question about how to get the country back to work? Well, maybe you lost your job, even your company.

Send us a video of your question at townhall@foxnews.com or log on to the Fox News Facebook or Instagram pages. Martha McCallum and I will anchor "AMERICA TOGETHER RETURNING TO WORK", a virtual town hall with President Trump. Live this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. We'll be live from the Lincoln Memorial on the national mall.

It will be quite something. Send us your question and you might get an answer from the president himself.

While many states continue to ease restrictions on their self-imposed lockdowns, at least, one is moving in the other direction tonight.

This evening, correspondent Jonathan Serrie looks at going forward and going backward on reopening the country.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The Navy hospital ship Comfort, leaves New York City after completing its tour of duty in the epicenter of the U.S outbreak.

GEN. TERRENCE O'SHAUGHNESSY, COMMANDER, UNITED STATES NORTHERN COMMAND: There's been a tremendous amount of success stories of patients that have come in under very dire circumstances and have been able to be discharged as a result to the great care.

SERRIE: Today, governors in Alabama and West Virginia, partially lifted restrictions, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp extended shelter in place for vulnerable residents through June 12.

Florida will allow restaurant dining rooms to reopen Monday, except in three hard-hit counties in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. And NASCAR will resume racing May 17th without fans in the stands.

MAYOR ERIC GARCETTI (D-CA), LOS ANGELES: Testing is one of the best tools that we have to stop the spread of this virus.

SERRIE: As Los Angeles offers free testing to everyone regardless of symptoms, California's governor is closing beaches in Orange County, where large crowds gathered last weekend.

With death still high in New York, police found bodies piled up in unrefrigerated rental trucks outside a Brooklyn funeral home.

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D-NY): Do something rather than leave the bodies there. It's unconscionable.

SERRIE: As the experimental drug, Remdesivir shows promise, researchers are looking to boost its effects with medications for inflammation.

DR. ANEESH MEHTA, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE, EMORY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL: So, with remdesivir, we're can hopefully knock the virus down earlier, but that inflammation may go on. And so, we want to use immune modulator and anti-inflammatory medication to get that inflammation down as well.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

SERRIE: Researchers now believe, COVID-19 tests delivered false positives for a handful of South Korean patients who recovered, but still had traces of dead virus in their system. While this complicates testing, it also suggests patients are not becoming re-infected as once feared. Bret.

BAIER: Jonathan Serrie in Atlanta. Jonathan, thank you.

Hundreds of conservative activists protested inside the Michigan Capitol today, against the governor's push to extend her stay-at-home order that expires today. The Republican-led Michigan House refused to extend the state's coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging the Democratic governor's authority and actions to combat the pandemic.

Not a lot of social distancing in the Michigan capitol today. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said the state of emergency will continue regardless, because of another law giving her broad powers to act.

The Dow lost 288 today, the S&P 500 dropped 27. The NASDAQ fell 25. For all of April, all three major markets had their biggest monthly point gains on record. The Dow's 11 growth, is its biggest percentage month since January of 1987, its best April since 1938.

The S&P 500 jumped 12 point -- 12-2/3 percentage points. Its biggest month since 1987 and the best April since 1938 as well. The NASDAQ surged almost 15-1/2 percent, its biggest-ever points gain, best April percentage gain on record, showing how bad marks for us.

In tonight's "DEMOCRACY 2020" report, we learned late this afternoon, Joe Biden intends on addressing questions about a sexual assault allegation coming from a former staff member tomorrow morning.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is under increasing pressure tonight to respond after weeks of silence. Correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Joe Biden hasn't left his property in Delaware in weeks.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We have our mass when we walk out the front door. I've not left the yard yet.

DOOCY: Biden is set to address former staffer Tara Reade's rape allegation tomorrow after weeks of silence. Nancy Pelosi, who endorsed him this week has been satisfied with what she has or hasn't heard so far.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, (D-CA): I have a great comfort level with the situation as I see it.

DOOCY: The Washington Post editorial board has more questions, writing, "Tara Reade deserves to be heard, and voters deserve to hear her. They deserve to hear from Joe Biden, too."

The Post urges an inspection of Biden's senatorial records presently sealed at the University of Delaware. 1875 boxes and 415 gigabytes worth.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): When you run for president of the United States, your life is an open book. And I can't imagine that Vice President Biden is not going to have to participate in releasing all of the information related to the allegations.

DOOCY: Biden promises to pick a woman as a running mate and just named four co-chairs to his vice-presidential selection committee. Former Connecticut Senator Chris Dodd, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt, and aide Cynthia Hogan, as progressive doubts, bubble up.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I think Biden has the potential to win a general election. Whether he can offer deeper structural changes that get us to a healthier place, I don't necessarily know if he's going to move us forward.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

DOOCY: So, the Biden team is trying new things to keep Bernie backers in the fold. Like today, agreeing to let Sanders, who wants to make the Biden platform more progressive, keep hundreds of convention delegates. The party rules say he should lose for dropping out. Bret.

BAIER: Peter, thank you. "BREAKING TONIGHT", President Trump, saying he would consider bringing back one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn, as the case against him seems to be falling apart.

There are new questions tonight about what federal investigators we're looking for. When they interviewed Flynn back in 2017, and whether the goal all along really was to prosecute him.

There's new evidence about all of that this evening. Correspondent David Spunt takes a look.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

TRUMP: I, Donald John Trump do solemnly swear.

DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Just four days after President Trump moved into the Oval Office, FBI agents interviewed then-national security adviser Michael Flynn in the White House about his alleged pre-election contact with Russia.

The unsealed FBI documents contain e-mails from former agent Peter Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page discussing that very interview with Flynn. One of the pages is handwritten.

Sources say, by former FBI head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap, "What's our goal? Truth, admission, or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired."

Priestap apparently wrote, "If we're seen as playing games, White House will be furious. Protect our institution by not playing games." The note continued, more documents released just a few hours ago show 20 days before Flynn's FBI interview, "no derogatory information" was reported back to the FBI about Flynn, from a broader investigation into alleged Russian involvement with the Trump campaign."

Flynn has been in legal limbo since being charged with lying to the FBI in 2017. He pleaded guilty twice but has since reversed course, working to get his case thrown out completely.

President Trump is not directly said whether he would pardon Flynn but was asked about it today.

TRUMP: I think he'll be fully exonerated one way or the other. And so, certainly, he'd be capable of coming back. He has suffered greatly.

SPUNT: Flynn's supporters say the White House interview completely ignored protocol, which would normally require informing the White House Counsel's office. Former FBI director James Comey, made the call to move forward with the interview.

JAMES COMEY, FORMER DIRECTOR, FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION: I sent them. Something we -- I probably wouldn't have done or maybe gotten away within a more organized investigation, a more organized administration.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

SPUNT: Comey and the current director of the FBI are not commenting. The document releases part of an effort by Attorney General Bill Barr to re- examine the Flynn case. Bret.

BAIER: David, thanks. More on this with the panel. And let's talk about the Flynn case and some other big news with Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio. Senator, thanks for the time.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Thank you.

BAIER: You've been following this case. So, what do you make of the Michael Flynn situation and where it's going?

RUBIO: I've always felt it to be bizarre. I don't know General Flynn very well. In fact, he may have interact through this a couple of times, and it was still in government before and being in the White House.

But I've always found it to be a bizarre prosecution. This is a career intelligence person who clearly would have known that there was -- if he had talked to a foreign official that, that was probably being monitored and so forth. And I doubt very seriously someone like that would go into an interview deliberately trying to lie or mislead a federal agent.

And my sense is they probably approached him as some sort of a friendly check the box defensive interview, as opposed to an effort to sort of trapped him into something. So, its disturbing revelations to see that now in those memos.

BAIER: Yes. I mean, you're troubled about what you're seeing in those memos and the -- and the writings in them.

RUBIO: Yes. I mean, look, Michael Flynn had a career in intelligence. So, he would know, for example, that if -- that the chances are in any country in the world of you're talking to a foreign official on an open line and what so forth, someone's listening whether it's the government from the other place or ours. So, he would have no incentive to lie to agents about anything he said or did.

That's always been my feeling about it. And obviously, these memos now are instructive as well as sort of -- sort of what the purpose of it was. And I think it's important also to ask whether they talked to the White House Counsel about it before going in to speak to him. Again, that would be the normal protocol you would follow.

BAIER: It doesn't sound from what James Comey said back in the day as his book was coming out that they did. I want to turn to intelligence and China. The president -- and you're on the Intelligence Foreign Relations committees. The president today told reporters that he has seen intelligence that gives him a high degree of confidence that the coronavirus started in the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab.

He couldn't go into detail. The DNI putting out that they do believe that it was not genetically altered or created, engineered. What do you know and what's the concern with China?

RUBIO: Well, obviously, I won't reveal or discuss intelligence matters. I'd say two things. Number one, I don't believe -- I think it's important to everybody to understand there's a difference between modifying it like deliberately creating it, and an accident at a lab.

The point is, the fact that we have to ask these questions and are speculating about it is because we're not dealing with a government in China that's transparent. That they would cover that up if that were the case.

Another thing that people and I out for is, what are scientists saying, and it's important to know, what are they saying about this virus, because generally, of a pandemic is being spread from animals to people, you're going to have multiple people infected at the outset, there won't just be one person.

If on the other hand, this has the attributes of a something that started with one person, one patient -- a patient zero type situation, that is more indicative of sort of an accident or a singular exposure that led to a broader infection.

I do believe that's something epidemiologists and biologists will look at. Again, it would be a lot easier to know the answer to these questions if the Chinese were transparent and we're willing to say, come in, let's figure this out together, so this never happens again.

Obviously, they're not only not going to do that, I think they're going to try to mislead the world as much as possible.

BAIER: Speaking of the Chinese, they are speaking out and pushing back against the U.S. in all these comments. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LE YUCHENG, VICE FOREIGN MINISTER OF CHINA: Those claims are preposterous. They present an out-and-out political farce. First of all, asking China to make reparations or this kind of claims, they have no legal basis. There is no international law that supports blaming a country for simply being the first to report a disease.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: As you know, Senator, the U.S. is now not alone looking for China and to get to the bottom of this. What do you think could be done to hold China accountable going forward?

RUBIO: Well, I think the notion that we can force them to pay money is a difficult one to enforce. But I have no doubt in my mind that the entire world, irrespective of what they're saying publicly are going to be reevaluated their relationship with China.

The harm this has done to them and rightfully so is extraordinary. The Chinese Communist Party -- I always wanted to remind everybody, the Chinese people are by far, the biggest victims of the Chinese Communist Party.

But in this case, it's infected the world. You look, if China had acted appropriately three weeks earlier than they did, this can very well have been contained in China geographically.

Instead, not only that did they lie about it, now only that they tell doctors who knew about it not to talk about it, including one who lost his life, but they also bullied the countries.

They pressured countries into leaving flights open and as of -- and that allowed it to spread around the world. Luckily, we did not follow that but other nations did. And the world knows this, the world is aware of it.

Now, some countries can't afford to take on China because they have too much riding on it economically. But a number of countries know full well that the Chinese have misled on this from the very beginning and that the world has been harmed by that. And I think there will be consequences diplomatically, economically, and beyond.

BAIER: Quickly, Senator, you were one of the first to call for the supply chain to be pulled from China. Companies doing business in China to pull it back to the U.S. Is that realistic?

RUBIO: Yes, and it's something we should have been doing from before anyways. Because your supply chain, your ability to provide basic needs for your country are critical.

And I've always felt and I've been talking about this now for a year and a half that if you rely on a potential adversary for important -- the things that you need for your economy, you've given them tremendous leverage over you. And it extends beyond medical stuff. I mean, it found at rare earth minerals and all sorts of other things.

So, I do think that we need at a minimum to do what we can to incentivize the return of some of those industries to the United States, and if not in the U.S., into nations who were your allied and partnered with. To ensure that at a time of crisis, that we don't have a Chinese Communist Party threatening or acting on cutting us off of something we need to defend ourselves or to operate economic.

BAIER: Senator Marco Rubio, we appreciate your time tonight.

RUBIO: Thank you.

BAIER: Next up, how China is actually taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to expand its influence around the world.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BAIER: We told you at the top of the program, President Trump is expressing new dissatisfaction with China over the coronavirus. There are new indications tonight, China may be trying to take advantage of the world's focus on the pandemic to consolidate its influence around the globe.

Correspondent Benjamin Hall shows us tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

BENJAMIN HALL, FOX NEWS FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: As the world battles coronavirus, China is expanding and cementing its influence across the globe.

MIKE POMPEO, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: The Chinese Communist Party is exploiting the world's focus on COVID-19 crisis, by continuing its provocative behavior.

HALL: In Hong Kong, scores of opposition figures have been arrested over the last couple of weeks. It's the biggest roundup in recent memory, leading activists, high-profile former lawmakers, and a media tycoon, all locked up.

In the South China Sea, the Chinese have announced the formation of two new administrative areas. Reinforcing their claim to an area of 1.2 million square miles. Expanding sovereignty over disputed islands, and making them effectively a district of China.

GENG SHUANG, DEPUTY DIRECTOR, FOREIGN MINISTRY INFORMATION DEPARTMENT, CHINA (through translation): Any attempt of any form to deny China's sovereignty in the South China Sea will be invalid and doomed to fail.

HALL: In the last couple of weeks, their navy has sunk a Vietnamese fishing boat and exerted military pressure on their neighbors.

POMPEO: The United States strongly opposes China's bullying.

HALL: Chinese actions are raising concerns.

GORDON CHANG, SENIOR FELLOW, GATESTONE INSTITUTE: We've got to be concerned that the Chinese military is now out of its leash and might do something extremely belligerent, starting perhaps, history's next great conflict.

HALL: China is also flexing its muscles on other continents. Giving with one hand, but taking with another.

In Africa, it has forced countries struggling with debt and coronavirus. Telling Zambia to hand over strategic allies like key mines as collateral or pay the debt.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HALL: Experts say that when China sees opportunities, it exploits them. There are many opportunities available right now while the world looks elsewhere. And China isn't letting them go to waste. Bret.

BAIER: Benjamin Hall in London. Benjamin, thank you.

Up next, the debate on when Congress should return from its self-imposed coronavirus exile. We'll bring you that. First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are covering tonight.

Fox Seven in Austin, Texas, says the Army offers a $15,000 reward for credible information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Fort Hood soldier. Private first-class Vanessa Guillen was last seen a week ago in the parking lot of her squadron headquarters on post.

Fox Four in Kansas City as prosecutors charged a 42-year-old man accused of setting a fire to a Missouri mosque last week. Nicholas Proffitt is charged with a hate crime and property damage. He spent time in prison for defacing the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau more than a decade ago.

Fox 10 in Phoenix, Arizona as national parks consider the best way to expand Internet service while preserving the serenity of the outdoors. Park service officials say they are intent on resolving the connectivity issue as states gradually start lifting restrictions.

And this is a live look at Birmingham from our affiliate, Fox Six in Alabama. One of the big stories there tonight. An Alabama high school student has won a contest to name NASA's first Mars helicopter.

Ingenuity will be deployed to the red planet later this summer. The name comes from Vaneeza Rupani of Tuscaloosa County High School. It was one of 28,000 submitted.

That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BAIER: Members of Congress apparently do not just disagree on how to deal with the coronavirus or who gets the blame for the early moves. Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram tells us tonight lawmakers cannot even come to a consensus on when to come back to work.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. Alexander.

CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS PRODUCER: When the Senate returns there will be votes, and hallway news conferences.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We know we have an immediate crisis.

PERGRAM: And hearings, one on the impact of coronavirus on airlines, another on testing. The Senate's oldest member, 86-year-old Dianne Feinstein, says, quote, "There is no way to do this without increased risk." Maryland Chris Van Hollen said McConnell's decision is dangerous for his constituents.

SEN. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D-MD): The last we want is for the United States Senate to become part of the coronavirus vector that undermines the efforts of this region.

PERGRAM: The House planned to meet next week, too, but Democrats scrapped that, citing medical advice from the Capitol attending physician.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): What they advised the Senate I don't know, but they are 100. We are four times that.

PERGRAM: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell didn't directly answer when asked if he consulted with the Capitol attending physician or received different medical advice from the House.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): We have made a confirmation, for example, the Senate is on personnel business, the House is not. It had been balled up by the Democrats even before the pandemic, so we have much work to do on behalf of the American people, and we think we can do it safely.

PERGRAM: The Senate's first vote Monday is on a nomination for the nuclear regulatory commission, but bigger nominations loom. A vote on Congressman John Ratcliffe to serve as the Director of National Intelligence, and McConnell protege Justin Walker for the nation's second highest court.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

PERGRAM: When asked in early March whether the House should recess due to the coronavirus, Pelosi replied, quote, "We are the captains of the ship. We are the last to leave." And with the Senate returning on Monday, the Democratic House will be the last to return. Bret?

BAIER: Chad, thank you.

The epicenter for the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. is, of course, New York City. And the pandemic has a lot of people who used to love city life questioning whether they want to stay. Correspondent Bryan Llenas takes a look tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

RACHEL DISALVO, NEW JERSEY REAL ESTATE AGENT: So I've been getting a lot of phone calls, hey Rachel, I decided I kind of want to get out of the city.

BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Rachel DiSalvo is a real estate agent in New Jersey who is busier than ever helping residents move out of New York City trying to escape the coronavirus, from a doctor to a family with five children.

DISALVO: They were looking for a house that would be able to help them with that, so enough square footage so that they could homeschool.

LLENAS: People once attracted to the exciting and bustling streets of the Big Apple now fling, scared of the risk of being infected with covid-19. At

STEPHANIE CARTIN, SOCIALFLY CO-CEO: I have MS. My daughter was a preemie.

LLENAS: Stephanie Cartin left her upper eastside apartment to temporarily stay in a house in Tennessee.

CARTIN: I did get a bit nervous that, God forbid, that we got sick and hospitals did end up getting overwhelmed, would we be able to get care or treatment?

LLENAS: Now, Cartin, the cofounder of her own social media company, says she's not going back to the city.

CARTIN: A big realization from this is we can absolutely run our business from home or really from anywhere.

LLENAS: Even before the pandemic, American's three largest cities, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago were experiencing population declines over the last couple of years. Experts now think the coronavirus could accelerate an exodus, leaving cities strapped for cash.

According to its independent budget office, New York City will lose 475,000 jobs and a nearly $10 billion in tax revenue going into 2021. And if people continue to flee urban Democratic strongholds, the national political landscape could change as well.

DOUG MUZZIO, BARUCH COLLEGE PROFESSOR: If those are the people who are leaving then then they move to the suburbs, expect the Democrats to increase their power.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

LLENAS: New York City has rebounded before, experiencing population surges after 9/11 and the great recession, but a pandemic is different, and it's still too soon to tell whether it's forever changed how America views city living. Bret?

BAIER: Bryan Llenas, in New York. Bryan, thanks.

When we come back, no church services because of the coronavirus pandemic has meant a huge strain on many religious organizations.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BAIER: In our Focus on Faith, the coronavirus pandemic is having a huge impact on the faith community. With no regular services, many churches are experiencing a major cash shortfall. Religion correspondent Lauren Green takes a look tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

MONSIGNOR ROBERT RITCHIE, ST. PATRICK'S CATHEDRAL: So many people throughout the country and throughout the world that are helping us with their online donations.

LAUREN GREEN, FOX NEWS RELIGION CORRESPONDENT: Coronavirus social distancing means empty pews, no passing the offering plate, and canceled fundraisers for many houses of worship around the country. One national study found donations are down to as much as 50 to sometimes 75 percent. At greatest risk, small churches with poor and elderly congregations. Houses of worship can apply for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, but that is only a temporary fix.

PATRICK MARKEY, DIOCESAN FISCAL MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE: From a Catholic perspective, we don't just have our churches, but we also have our elementary schools, our high schools, and those are all tuition base.

GREEN: Large churches are stepping in to help smaller ones.

JENTEZEN FRANKLIN, PASTOR: And the people so far have given away $271,000 to ministries in need.

GREEN: Pastor Franklin Jentezen of Free Chapel Church in Georgia recently spoke with President Trump on a conference call with other faith leaders.

FRANKLIN: He wanted to hear from each one of us. There was some concern about the overreach of government.

GREEN: The reason for concern -- confusion. Ten states have shut down religious gatherings of any kind, some states have limited restrictions in place, while a third have no limits. Some churches have filed lawsuits for the right to reopen or offer drive-in services, prompting the U.S. Attorney General to issue a stern warning that government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

GREEN: Faith leaders stress that safety must come first, but that once people could get back to work, the church's finances would begin to improve as well. Bret?

BAIER: Lauren Green in New York. Lauren, thanks.

Up next, the panel on new revelations in the Michael Flynn case, and the deafening silence on one subject coming from Joe Biden soon to be broken, we're told.

First, Beyond our Borders tonight. Greece's prime minister is expressing his condolences after a Canadian military helicopter crashed off the coast of Greek island during NATO maneuvers. The chopper disappeared last night. Italian authorities are coordinating that search.

Philippine communist guerrillas say they are ending at 36-day cease-fire declared during the coronavirus pandemic because of military attacks. The government stopped observing the truce April 16th because officials accused the rebels of staging those attacks.

The European economy shrank by a 3.8 percent rate in the first quarter. That is the most since records began 25 years ago in Europe. Unemployment rose only slightly even amid the massive shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

And researchers have discovered that a terrifying aquatic dinosaur which lived 100 million years ago had a powerful tail, enabling it to be accustomed to the water. The revelation about the Spinosaurus aegyptiacus is the first time such an adaptation has been reported in a dinosaur, this one found in North Africa.

Just some of the other stories Beyond our Borders tonight. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I looked at what they did to him, they tormented him. Dirty cops tormented General Flynn. General Flynn is a fine man, 35 years or so in the military. You don't get to be where he is by being bad, that I can tell you.

He's in the process of being exonerated. If you look at those notes from yesterday, that was total exoneration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: The president talking about Michael Flynn, former national security advisor, who is charged with lying to the FBI. These new documents he's referencing, some of the handwritten notes as they're getting ready to send FBI agents to go talk to Michael Flynn, here's one. "What is our goal, truth, admission, or to get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired?" Former FBI Director James Comey on a book tour, I asked him about testifying up on Capitol Hill that there really was no determination of anything wrong. Here's what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Did you tell lawmakers that FBI agents didn't believe former National Security Administration Michael Flynn was lying intentionally to investigators?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: No. I saw that in the media. I don't know what, maybe someone misunderstood something I said. I didn't believe that. I didn't say that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: The investigation into Flynn was called "Crossfire Razor," learning that that was a name, and an FBI memo from January 4th, 2017, says the "Crossfire Hurricane" team, that's the investigation into the Trump campaign, "conducted a check of logistical databases for any derogatory information on Crossfire Razor. No derogatory information was identified in FBI holdings." It goes on to recommend that Crossfire Razor, the investigation into Michael Flynn, be closed. But it never was.

Let's bring in our panel, Charles Hurt, opinion editor for "The Washington Times," Susan Page, Washington bureau chief at "USA Today," and Matthew Continetti, founding editor of the "Washington Free Beacon." Charlie, I tell you, the more comes out, the more it looks like this, at least on the Flynn part, they were investigating him for possible ties to Russia, and then ran out of things and tried to set him up is what it looks like according to the documents.

CHARLES HURT, OPINION EDITOR, "THE WASHINGTON TIMES": Indeed, Bret, the more and more that comes out, the worse and worse the prosecution looks in this case. And of course, all of it is founded on the idea that they were trying to pursue General Flynn on this Logan Act charge, which of course is flimsy and has never been used in the prosecution of somebody in the first place, and it's a pretty flimsy excuse to start an investigation.

But as that quote you just noted, they were actually openly opining about whether or not they would use this in order to trap him into a lie. And I can't think of anything that could possibly be worse except for the fact if you read to the end of that quote, he says in terms of what is our purpose, is our purpose just to force him to get fired? So in other words it begins to smell like maybe what they were doing is they were going after a political adversary in hopes of punishing him. And in fact, that's exactly what ended up happening. General Flynn has been punished worse than -- as bad as you could possibly imagine, and of course he now faces the potential possibility of jail time. That's not what the FBI, that's not what the Department of Justice is there for. It's not there to ruin people's lives. It's there to prosecute charges, and to protect national security, and that seems to be nowhere in their list of objectives there.

BAIER: Susan, a couple of other things. One is he was fired in part, we were told, because he lied to the vice president about this call. Whether he lied to those FBI agents, yet to be seen by these documents. But here is former FBI Director James Comey talking to Nicolle Wallace about not going through the White House counsel or anybody at the White House before sending over these FBI agents to talk to Flynn. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You look at this White House now and it's hard to imagine two FBI agents ending up in the same room. How did that happen?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: I sent them. Something I probably wouldn't have done or maybe gotten away with in a more organized investigation, a more organized administration. In the George W. Bush administration, for example, or the Obama administration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: He goes on to say he sent them in without the White House weighing in.

SUSAN PAGE, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, "USA TODAY": I don't know that General Flynn can argue that he's been totally exonerated. He has pleaded twice to lying to the FBI. But these handwritten notes do reinforce the argument, the perception, that they were out to get him one way or another. And this may or may not prove to be persuasive to Judge Sullivan who is actually considering this, but it sure sounds persuasive to President Trump who already was inclined to pardon General Flynn. And I think it's hard to imagine a world in which, as Charlie just suggested, General Flynn goes to jail. It seems to me that if the court does not act on his behalf, it is pretty clear that President Trump is going to pardon him.

BAIER: Yes, just lasting on this, law professor Jonathan Turley, who we know well, tweeting out, "I have been a criminal defense attorney for decades. I have seen abusive tactics. However, this is one of the most thuggish records I have seen. Most concerning is that they were trying to create a crime, not investigating a crime. The use of the Logan Act only highlights that bias."

I want to turn, Matthew, to former Vice President Biden dealing with these allegations of sexual assault. We're told he is going to address them on a morning show tomorrow. Nancy Pelosi tweeted about Christine Blasey Ford, September 20, 18, "We must believe survivors. I'm proud to stand with my Democratic colleagues in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford." Here she is being asked about her stance back on Kavanaugh and what she is saying about Joe Biden.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As far as Biden is concerned, how do Democrats square with the -- essentially they are standing by Biden, but they are using a comparatively different standard with Kavanaugh?

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I respect your question, and I don't need a lecture or speech. Women will be heard and will be listened to. There is also due process. And the fact that Joe Biden is Joe Biden, he is the personification of hope and optimism and authenticity for our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Didn't really get an answer about disparity, Matthew. Thoughts on that as we hear from the vice president probably tomorrow?

MATTHEW CONTINETTI, EDITOR IN CHIEF, "WASHINGTON FREE BEACON": I guess there's only due process when the Democrats are the men being accused of sexual harassment or impropriety. I think it's important that Biden finally be asked, but the question is, what's the follow-up question? He will deny the initial charge, but the real question is will he open his archive so that we can search for more evidence of the case?

BAIER: All right, panel, a little shorter tonight. Thanks for the time.

When we come back, the brighter side of things, good news in tough times.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BAIER: Finally tonight, the brighter side, a few good deeds. Farica West, a principal at Poplar Spring High School in Florida, wanted to celebrate her 30 graduating students despite the school being closed due to the pandemic. West had the students' senior portraits enlarged and printed to line both sides of the school's scenic driveway. She talked about it on "FOX AND FRIENDS."

Captain Tom Moore meantime over the pond, the British Army veteran who walked the length of his garden 100 times, captured the hearts of many. Moore celebrated his 100th birthday today, having raised nearly $38 million for the National Health Service. He received more than $150,000 birthday cards and a flyover from the Royal Air Force, thanks from the Queen, and a special birthday cake.

Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for this SPECIAL REPORT, fair, balanced, and still unafraid. "The Story" hosted by my colleague Martha MacCallum starts right now. And Martha, we are going over these video questions for the town hall. There are lots of good ones from around the country.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.