Biden dismisses reports about son's business interests as 'smear'

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: And in the meantime, good evening to you good evening everybody I'm Martha

MacCallum, live in Nashville, Tennessee, tonight, the sight of tomorrow's

final presidential debate. An important face-off is now just 24 hours away,

candidates will take the stage right behind me here at Belmont University.

We understand that they will be muted for the first two minutes of each

question session of the six breakdowns, it's kind of raises a lot of

questions each campaign saying they didn't hear about it beforehand a lot

of that. So we will speak with a Co-Chair of the Debate Commission tonight.

They have been on the hot seat throughout this election season and we are

going to ask him some questions about all of that. Also tonight in the home

stretch of the campaign, Joe Biden brought in the is heaviest header,

President Barack Obama stood before voters in a huge parking lot in the

most win State of Pennsylvania, here's part of what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: You'll be able to go about your lives

knowing that the president is not going to re-tweet conspiracy theories. We

aren't going to have a president that goes out of his way to insult anybody

who doesn't support him. Or threaten them with jail. You wouldn't tolerate

it from a coworker. We wouldn't tolerate it in our own family except for

maybe crazy uncles somewhere.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: So you heard some of those beep, beeps in the audience that was

a car rally as I mentioned and that happened in Philadelphia, a very

important spot as we get this closer to the election. So four years ago,

President Obama did essentially the same thing at around the same time he

drew 40,000 people for Hillary Clinton back in the days when we saw that

kind of crowd.

And that's a little bit of that scene on the right-hand side of your

screen. So that move though failed to secure Hillary Clinton a victory in

part in the end when everybody looked back, it was due to low turnout from

black voters, a group that Joe Biden hopes the Former President Barack

Obama can help him deliver 13 short days from today.

Another crucial group is suburban women, we have got brand-new Fox News

polling tonight shows the president is far behind with them in Pennsylvania

I should say and also in these other battleground states. Take a look at

those numbers double - Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin a lot of

ground to make up in 13 days for the president with this group of voters.

Here now is Deroy Murdock, National Review Online Contributing Editor and a

Fox News Contributor and Austan Goolsbee President Obama's Former Chief

Economist and Professor at the University of Chicago. Gentlemen thank you

both for being here, great to have you with us this evening.

Deroy let me start with you, your thoughts on what we just saw from

President Obama in Philadelphia tonight, he was the reluctant supporter of

his own vice president, didn't come out for him early in the game at all

but now he is all in with 13 days to go and giving everybody all the

reasons he can to vote for his Former VP, what do you think?

DEROY MURDOCK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's a little bit of Barack come

lately I suppose. I kind of felt actually sorry for Joe Biden on the

primaries and he was sort of looking back at Obama and saying don't you

remember me? We spent years together where are you?

And he finally came out and endorsed him. Did a couple of Zoom events and

that's about it. Now he's come out within the last fortnight. But I think

people will really need to look beyond sort of the glamour of Obama and all

that other stuffs.

And think about the economy that they left behind. Austan is very much

involved in this. And economy up until COVID-19, we have had record

unemployment ever. We had huge increase in adjusted median national income

that is median average income, household income so I mean to say. And the

lowest poverty rate ever.

So I think people will look back at the Obama days with some sort of

fondness and rose colored eyes and eye glasses that sort of thing. But you

look at the economy at that time versus where it was before COVID-19 struck

us.

And I think if people focus on that, they really ought to be thankful for

what Trump economics has been able to do for our economy. What it seems to

be doing now as we bounce back and what will do over the next four years if

President Trump is reelected?

MACCALLUM: Austan it's hard for presidents to recreate the magic for other

people, we've seen that over time. We saw that with Bill Clinton, we'll see

with Barack Obama last time as I pointed out, he had 40,000 people in the

crowd in Philadelphia and yet she was not able to pull across the finish

line with the victory in Pennsylvania. Why will it be different this time

if you think it will with Joe Biden?

AUSTAN GOOLSBEE, CHIEF ECONOMIST UNDER PRESIDENT OBAMA: I don't know that

it makes that much difference. I know Barack Obama is very popular with the

Democratic voters and with independents, not so much with Republican

voters.

A lot of people almost 40 million people have already voted. So I think the

last minutes, we're going to trot out and give speeches of why you should

vote for our candidate? I don't know if the normal rules apply this year.

We can't have big rallies, a lot of people already voted and a lot of

people are already decided. So this is going to be a game of turnout I

think.

MACCALLUM: Exactly.

GOOLSBEE: I think the Trump Campaign from these polls, probably the thing

that should scare them the most is that his strongest weapon, his strongest

issue has been the economy and for the first time this week, he's actually

underwater on that issue where more people think--

MACCALLUM: Which poll are you looking at there Austan? I saw that you said

that and I don't see the ones that we have do not show that.

GOOLSBEE: I can get it for you, it was 48-46.

MACCALLUM: OK. All right, so we got a new Fox News Poll, trust a better

handle the economy, likely voters in this poll October 17 to 20 so it ended

just yesterday. Michigan is a tie, 47-47, Ohio 41-52, President Trump

Pennsylvania 45-50, President Trump in that regard with speaking about the

economy specifically, Wisconsin 43-50. And that Deroy I know that is an

area that you think he needs to really focus on in a big way come tomorrow

night.

MURDOCK: Absolutely, I did a piece for Fox Business website last week and I

pointed out some really incredibly dramatic figures and I really hope the

president focuses on this for the next 13 days, for example black

homeownership at the end of President Obama's term, fourth quarter 2016

41.7 percent, second quarter 2020 47 percent, that's a huge increase in

black home ownership.

The poverty rate as I mentioned fell to a record low beginning in 2019, the

first time in U.S. history the black poverty rate has been below 20

percent, that's again a very positive thing for people who may not have had

much education. People with no high school diploma - median household

income under Obama between 2010 and 16 went up just 1.7 percent over the

first three years of President Trump up 9 percent.

So we are seeing that people sort of those who are considered overlooked or

not the Wall Street crowd, are really the people who have seen the biggest

gains under Trumponomics. And he needs to talk about that tremendous

progress that's been made. Unfortunately COVID-19 sort of derailed that and

now we're going to - with any luck continue the growth we've seen and

continue it even more dramatically over the next four years.

MACCALLUM: Well, that's the big issue. I know that Austan was going to jump

in on this. But that's the big issue, all of that has a caveat, before

COVID-19 and obviously any presidency can be hit with an enormous

unexpected event that rocks their presidency and rocks the country.

It's really a question Austan is whether or not people see who can fix it

now. You know I think that - even though it feels like we're going to live

in this situation forever I don't believe that we are. And when we do get

on the other side of it, it's going to have a huge enormous impact on the

economy and these voters have to decide who they think is better at doing

that fixing it.

GOOLSBEE: Yes, I agree with that. I do think there is also the element of

holding people to account for what happened under their watch? So it's more

than just who do you think will do a better job from this point forward?

The fact that repeatedly and in all the polls, people believe the Trump

Administration mishandled the crisis, continues to mishandle the crisis and

that COVID crisis created and accentuated these economic problems, that's a

big albatross for the president to get out from under and that's hard for

him.

MACCALLUM: Yes, it absolutely is.

MURDOCK: I want to just note a quick point.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

MURDOCK: I think just this quick point, there is no - to whatsoever in this

but if you see the lockdowns go on in Europe, England, France and I think

in Israel and other places, this is awful thing. I mean, this shows that we

are being hit and struck around the world by this terrible virus. Nobody

wanted this, nobody asked for it, nobody deserved it.

And all sorts of leaders, not just President Trump have had to grapple with

this and you know you're seeing sort of a second wave coming. And I think

it shows that this remains a challenge not just for President Trump but for

almost every world leader and I would just wish the Chinese government let

us get in and fight this early rather than cover up and lie about it and

then let this become a global pandemic that still continue to haunt us

today.

MACCALLUM: Deroy Murdock and Austan Goolsbee, thank you very much

gentlemen. Good to have you with us tonight.

MURDOCK: Thank you.

GOOLSBEE: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: So Trump 2016 Deputy Campaign Chairman Rick Gates knows about

corrupt politics in Ukraine. He was sentenced to prison for charges

stemming from Robert Mueller's investigation into election interference,

admitting to efforts to conceal millions earned lobbying there. His

thoughts on the Hunter Biden story as it have emerged in recent days,

coming up next stick around for that after this.

MACCALLUM: Fox News Alert, we've learned that the FBI is about to hold a

"Major election security news conference", that is going to happen in about

15 minutes and we have been alerted to it so we will definitely carry that

to you. We're going to go to live to it as soon as it gets underway dealing

with election interference and election security.

So that from the FBI at about 30 minutes after the hour, we will take you

there lives. So also tonight Senate Democrats say that they will boycott

tomorrow's vote of Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate

Judiciary Committee, a short time ago Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said

this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Because this has been the most rushed, most

partisan, and least legitimate process in the history of Supreme Court

nominations, judiciary members will boycott the markup tomorrow and not

provide the quorum that is required because it is a bipartisan quorum.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Chairman Lindsey Graham responding to that, he said that the

Judiciary Committee will push ahead. He says Judge Barrett deserves a vote

and she will receive the vote. It's our understanding that the larger

Senate rules allow for the majority to put that through if all of the

majority members are there and vote yes.

And we will have live coverage of the Amy Coney Barrett vote in the Senate

Judiciary Committee midday tomorrow, so stick around for that. Also tonight

new reaction from Joe Biden in response to the efforts to investigate

materials purportedly from his son Hunter's laptop, now in the hands of the

FBI.

At the moment there is no intelligence suggesting that the revelations are

the work of foreign intervention or Russian disinformation as we have

talked a lot about. And as Republican Senators asked the secret service to

hand over the records of Hunter's travel, the Former VP insists that this

is all "Garbage" watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: This is the same garbage Rudy Giuliani,

Trump's henchmen - it's a last ditch effort in this desperate campaign to

smear me and my family.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: My next guest is one of a handful of Trump associates who was

charged in Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, Rick Gates, Former Deputy

Campaign Chair was sentenced to 45 days in prison after pleading guilty to

lying to investigators and for a financial crime relating to his political

consulting work in Ukraine.

He is now the author of "Wicked Game" an insider story of how Trump won,

Mueller failed and America lost. Rick Gates, welcome to THE STORY. Good to

have you here tonight.

RICK GATES, TRUMP 2016 DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Thanks Martha for having

me. I appreciate it.

MACCALLUM: So just your introduction alone raises questions, people wonder

about your involvement with Ukraine, your involvement where you did not

register as a foreign - for doing foreign business in Ukraine, explained

everybody at home why they should listen to what you have to say about

Hunter Biden given the fact that you lied to federal officials and spent 45

days in prison.

GATES: Sure, absolutely Martha. Thanks for the opportunity. If you look at

the government censuring memorandum they stated I cooperated

extraordinarily, I was open, I was truthful and I was honest in all of the

investigations that they did through their interview.

So I would point to that and I think there are a number of other you know

compelling reasons why - with the whole Mueller probe itself why a number

of us were targeted and you raise FARA and that's a very, very important

issue because as you probably aware, the FARA law itself has never really

been enacted.

It doesn't really have sentencing guidelines associated with it and it was

a tool and a tactic that the Mueller team used to get a lot of us involved

in the investigation. It's very unfortunate, I use the term in my book

"Political Water-boarding", that's exactly what it felt like.

Just to give you a sense, there was a lot of opportunity that the Special

Counsel could have had other people with that law like Tony Podesta who is

on the Democrat side, they did not get charged, so not sure why the whole

standards didn't apply across the board?

MACCALLUM: All right. So explain to us why you think there is more to this

Hunter Biden story based on your own involvement and understanding of the

way that the government works in Ukraine and what happened in 2016? Boil it

down you know in very straight forward terms for people.

GATES: Absolutely. So the government of Ukraine in 2014 we were there

working for the ruling party at the time, President Viktor Yanukovych. The

CEO of Burisma and just to give your viewers a perspective you can be the

wealthiest businessman and also the speaker of parliament at the same time

with no apparent view of conflict.

And so what you look at it is when you look at the energy industry in

Ukraine, it's a very small circle of people. It goes all the way up to the

top to the sitting president at the time. In this case it was Petro

Poroshenko and if you recall much later in 2017, the Ukrainian parliament

held an inquiry about Petro Poroshenko's interference in the U.S. election

and his derogatory comments and intervention against Donald Trump.

And that's created this whole wave of change in Ukraine, not only at the

leadership level but at the business level where Burisma comes in. So while

you know we are focused in the U.S. on Hunter and Joe Biden, there's a

whole other element over in Ukraine that's still unfolding and there are

going to be more people involved and named in this whole business escapade.

MACCALLUM: So when you look at this laptop which is really just sort of a

piece of a larger group of questions about how these Ukrainians operate?

Why they would have wanted to build this relationship with Hunter Biden?

Obviously there's also relationships that he had, business ties that he was

forging and wanting to bring to fruition with China. James Biden with Iraq,

there's a number of involvements there, but what is the larger picture that

you think is at work here with regard to this laptop?

GATES: Yes, absolutely. I think the laptop is its Hunter's mistake of

leaving it at the store and you have all this information on it now that

fortunately with Director Ratcliff's statement a couple of days ago, we

know it's not Russian disinformation and that was a big argument on the

other side.

I think what you know is problematic however is the fact that you know if

the reports are accurate, the FBI had this computer for almost a year and

no action was taken on it. They did not give it to the Senate Homeland

Security Committee who was doing an investigation on the Bidens in this

regard.

So I think there are still a lot of questions that have not been answered

but in terms of the overall scheme of things, it is going to have an impact

on the election it already is. You're seeing that based on Joe Biden's

response today which I thought he had a great opportunity to set the record

straight.

And the one thing he still cannot say, did not say - he did not deny any of

the reports that the emails are accurate, that the computer is real and

that they were involved in this business entanglement.

MACCALLUM: Rick Gates, thank you very much. Obviously there's a lot more to

dig into here and it's clearly a story that deserves some attention. In the

13 days leading up to the election and probably after as well. Rick Gates,

thank you very much, good to have you here tonight.

So moments from now, you see the podium at the FBI Headquarters in

Washington, we are going to get a "Major election security news

conference". We don't know what is about to be revealed here but we've been

given the alert, the pool reporters have all been brought into the FBI to

report on this story which is going to unfold in about 8 minutes. So we

will take you there live as soon as that happens.

And on the eve of the final face-off between President Trump and Joe Biden

which will happen on the stage behind me here, the president lashing out at

the Debate Commission and its decision to mute microphones on the stage.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Look, these people are

not good people, this Commission; a lot of funny things go on with them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Exclusive reaction from the Co-Chair of the Commission of

Presidential Debates next.

MACCALLUM: Awaiting a news conference on election security at the FBI,

that's going to get underway in just a few minutes. So we will bring that

to you live, as soon as it does in the meantime, remember this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I'm not going to answer the question--

TRUMP: Why wouldn't you answer that question?

BIDEN: --because the question is--

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: --radical left--

BIDEN: Will you shut up, man?

TRUMP: Don't ever use the word smart with me. Don't ever use that word.

BIDEN: Oh, give me a break.

TRUMP: Because you know what, there's nothing smart about you Joe. 47 years

you have done nothing.

BIDEN: It's hard to get any word in with this clown.

TRUMP: Hey, let me just say to you--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: That was pretty ugly, remember that, so when President Trump and

Joe Biden face-off for the final time, final chance for the voters to watch

them together and the sum them up, each candidate will be muted during

their opponents two minute window to answer the initial questions in each

segment, the Former Vice President says that it's a good idea, the

president is not convinced, watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Well, I think the mute is very unfair and I think it's very bad that

they're not talking about foreign affairs. They are supposed to be talking

about foreign affairs. And I think that the anchor is a very biased person.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: So I'm joined now by Co-Chairman of the Commission on

Presidential Debates, Frank Fahrenkopf. Frank, thank you for being here

tonight, good to have you with us.

FRANK FAHRENKOPF, COMMISSION ON PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES: It's a pleasure

Martha.

MACCALLUM: So the president ticked off a few items that he is not happy

with in this environment here for tomorrow night. He doesn't like the mute

button idea. He thinks that it is unfair, what do you say to that?

FAHRENKOPF: Well, both of the campaigns agreed to going into the first

debate and this last debate which as you know are divided into 615 minute

spots. Different with the moderator naming what the subject matter of each

of those six segments are going to be?

And they agreed that the first two minutes of each would be uninterrupted

for each of them. Now it didn't work out that way in the first debate as

you know, there were interruptions. So we haven't changed any rules, we

just have put in a system where when one is talking just for that two

minute period, the other can't interfere.

So they both will get full two minutes in each of those segments to talk.

The rest of the time there is no muting. There is no buttons to push. They

will be able to go at each other the way they want to however they want to.

MACCALLUM: All right. So who is going to control the mute button?

FAHRENKOPF: It will not be the moderator. The moderator won't have that

capacity. It will be done backstage where we monitor the time. We're trying

to get the time as equal as we can over the 90 minutes so that each an

equal chance to present their case to the American people.

MACCALLUM: All right. So, in the six -- in the six segments, where you got

four minutes where they each to get to answer at the top and then after

that --

FAHRENKOPF: Right.

MACCALLUM: -- they are free to jump in and debate each other and cut each

other off in the rest of that period.

FAHRENKOPF: And if they want to. There are no mute buttons involved in it.

MACCALLUM: All right.

FAHRENKOPF: And the other thing, Martha, the president keeps talking about

it --

MACCALLUM: Yes.

FAHRENKOPF: -- was supposed to be foreign policy, it was never foreign

policy, and I told the campaign two weeks ago it wasn't a foreign policy

debate. I referred them back to 2016 where the president of course

participated in the debate, the first and last depend upon the subject

matter that the moderator presents for the six sections, it was not ever,

ever just on foreign policy.

MACCALLUM: But does it seem odd to you that there isn't a good chunk of

time devoted to that given how important foreign policy is and some people,

Frank, look at that and say that it's, you know, it's convenient for Joe

Biden right now given all these questions about his family's involvement in

China and in Ukraine, so are there concern that there won't be an

opportunity to ask about that.

FAHRENKOPF: I understand that greatly, but again from the time we went to

this format starting in 2012, the commission has nothing to say about what

the moderators decide will be in the six sections, though I do know that

one of the things that was mentioned that will be tomorrow night is

something our national security and leadership. So, it seems to me there is

an opening if the president wants to talk about foreign policy.

MACCALLUM: Yes. Yes, those seem to be the two spots where it could

certainly be brought up by either candidate and where there's an

opportunity to get some of those questions in.

You heard the president go after tomorrow night's moderator Kristen Welker

and he feels somewhat vindicated in terms of what happened with Steve

Scully, because he felt that the fact that he had been an intern for Joe

Biden was problematic, and then we had, you know, the hacking situation

which turned out to be an untruth that was told by Steve Scully that he had

interacted with Anthony Scaramucci who is a very, you know, vocal anti-

Trump person who used to be on the inside circle.

FAHRENKOPF: Well, it's not fair to paint her with that brush. And

particularly when Jason Miller who as you know is a senior advisor on the

campaign a week ago when she was named said that she an excellent choice,

she was a very fair reporter, she worked hard.

MACCALLUM: He did.

FAHRENKOPF: He knew -- he knew that she would do a good job -- in fact it

was on your show, I think on this very show.

MACCALLUM: That's correct. What about Steve Scully as you look back on

that? Obviously, it is -- it's not a great moment for the commission.

FAHRENKOPF: Well, we like most people, we believe him what he said and I

think on this very network, Karl Rove was on saying he was a man of

integrity, he believes him. Sean Spicer, many Republicans and Democrats who

had known C-SPAN and the great job he did over the years, we were all taken

aback by it and we were very surprised then it was not good. It was not

good.

MACCALLUM: Yes. You know, with regard to the framing of the questions,

once the moderator is chosen, that person has free reign to frame the

questions anyway they like. Correct? Because you know, there are people who

look at some of the questions and say that they are a bit loaded.

FAHRENKOPF: Well, again, like I said the commission is not involved even

when we go back all the way back to when we started back in the 80s and

90s, and always then and it wasn't -- it wasn't a format like this, there

was usually a moderator and free panelist. We never knew what the questions

were going to be. We trust, you know, trusted their journalistic integrity,

and you know, this time it worked out with these two, the first and last

that there wasn't more time spent on foreign policy.

But that's not something we as a commission can suddenly come in and

change. We trust their integrity and their journalistic ability to make

those decisions.

MACCALLUM: So, what about that? What -- what you -- as you look ahead and

obviously there's plenty of time between now and the next presidential

election but just given where we are so far in this, what would you do

differently in the next round?

FAHRENKOPF: Well, you know, I think a very, very fair question has been

raised how we do about -- how we do the moderators and how we choose the

moderators. And you know, the journalism fraternity has changed drastically

over the past few years particularly with social media and it's pretty hard

to just say all right, here is someone who is balance, who is not

prejudiced one way or the other.

We do our best and someone came up with a suggestion the other day, maybe

we ought to not strike someone with balance, we had to get one who is a

known conservative and one who is a known liberal and let them each take

turns. We're going to have a hard look at that because I think some of that

criticism is fair and we always try after we do a cycle to try to examine

what we did and how we did it and can we do it better next time?

MACCALLUM: I think that -- I think it's an interesting point as the world

of journalism continues to evolve and it is more polarized than it has ever

been before. There are many of us who try to stay in that middle lane but I

think it's interesting what you bring up.

Frank, thank you very much.

We have to go to the FBI as they are making an announcing on election

interference. Let's listen in to this.

They will be joined by Assistant Attorney General for National Security

John Demers and also director Chris Krebs for the Cyber Security and

Infrastructure Security Agency or CISA. There will be no questions.

Thank you. This is your two-minute warning.

MACCALLUM: All right. We got a two-minute warning here that we did not

anticipate, we thought they were coming into that room right away. But we

are going to hear from Christopher Wray as you heard at the FBI and we've

been given really very little information about what to expect here

tonight. We've reached out to people at the Department of Justice but all

we can tell you at this point is there is expected to be an announcement

about election interference,

I'm told that it's a significant announcement that we will be hearing from

the FBI this evening. Obviously, we are 13 days away from this election,

there's been a lot of questions raised about this process given that we are

in the middle of a global pandemic which of course has impacted our country

in a very big way.

So, we are seeing differences in the way that the election is handled, we

don't know if this election interference has anything to do with that with

the increase that we're seeing in mail-in ballots or absentee ballots. We

have no idea if that's the nature of this or whether it could be an

international issue, so we await.

Guy Benson standing by, as we get ready for this from the FBI this evening.

Guy, good to have you with us. We are about 24 hours, a little more than 24

hours away from this big event here tomorrow night. Guy of course is the

host of the Guy Benson show on Fox News radio and political editor.

Any thoughts that you have as we wait for the FBI as they begin to file

into the room here and get ready to speak?

GUY BENSON, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it's certainly intriguing, right?

Here is an announcement from the FBI late in the election cycle, with

everything on the line, it kind of feels strangely familiar to four years

ago, your guess is as good as mine, Martha.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Let's listen to John Ratcliffe here.

BENSON: Hopefully it's --

JOHN RATCLIFFE, DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Sacred in our republic

than the fundamental democratic principle of one person, one vote. It is

our duty to ensure the sanctity of U.S. elections, that includes ensuring

the security of voting systems.

The intelligence community's role is to identify threats and to assess the

intention, capabilities, and actions of foreign adversaries. Our duty also

includes empowering the American people to understand information or

perhaps more accurately disinformation that they are seeing particularly on

the internet and make informed decisions for themselves.

With that in mind, we would like to alert the public that we have

identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific

actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections.

First, we have confirmed that some voter registration information has been

obtained by Iran and separately, by Russia. This data can be used by

foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered

voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos, and undermine your

confidence in American democracy.

To that end, we have already seen Iran sending spoofed e-mails designed to

intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump. You

may have seen some reporting on this in the last 24 hours or you may have

even been one of the recipients of one of those e-mails.

Additionally, Iran is distributing other content to include a video that

implies that individuals could cast fraudulent ballots, even from overseas.

This video and any claims about such allegedly fraudulent ballots are not

true.

These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries. Even if the

adversaries pursue further attempts to intimidate or attempt to undermine

voter confidence, know that our election systems are resilient and you can

be confident your votes are secure.

Although we have not seen the same actions from Russia, we are aware that

they have obtained some voter information just as they did in 2016. Rest

assured that we are prepared for the possibility of actions by those

hostiles to democracy.

The great women and men of the intelligence community caught this activity

immediately and our colleagues at FBI and DHS acted swiftly in response to

this threat.

We are standing before you now to give you the confidence that we are on

top of this and providing you with the most powerful weapon we have two

combat these efforts -- the truth. Information.

We ask every American to do their part to defend against those who wish us

harm, the way you do that is quite simple. Do not allow these efforts to

have their intended effect. If you receive an intimidating or manipulative

e-mail in your inbox, don't be alarmed and do not spread it.

This is not a partisan issue. I've had conversations today with members of

Congress from both sides of the aisle and there is complete unanimity in

the U.S. government, in our resolve to combat the enemies of freedom.

The president has instructed me to keep the public informed as appropriate

and you have my commitment that I will continue to do exactly that with

transparency and with candor.

We will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections, and we will

continue to work with our many partners to disrupt and to impose costs and

consequences on any adversary that attempts to interfere in our democratic

processes. The efforts of the president to empower us to put towards

election security over these last four years are working.

And I will now turn it over to my colleague Director Wray of the FBI to

address law enforcement's activities.

CHRISTOPHER WRAY, DIRECTOR, FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION: Thanks, John.

The FBI is the primary agency responsible for investigating malicious cyber

activity against election infrastructure, malign foreign influence

operations, and election related crimes like voter fraud and voter

suppression or intimidation and that's exactly what we've been doing.

At the FBI we're working closely with our intelligence community partners

as well as our other federal, state, and local partners to share

information, bolster security, and identify and disrupt any threats.

We are not going to tolerate foreign interference in our elections or any

criminal activity that threatens the sanctity of your vote or undermines

public confidence in the outcome of the election. When we see indications

of foreign interference or federal election crimes, we are going to

aggressively investigate and work with our partners to quickly take

appropriate action.

We are also coordinating with the private sector, both technology and

social media companies to make sure that their platforms aren't used by

foreign adversaries to spread disinformation and propaganda. We've been

working for years as a community to build resilience in our election

infrastructure and today that infrastructure remains resilient. You should

be confident that your vote counts.

Early, unverified claims to the contrary should be viewed with a healthy

dose of skepticism. We encourage everyone to seek election and voting

information from reliable sources, namely your state election officials and

to be thoughtful, careful and discerning consumers of information online.

And if you suspect criminal activity, we ask that you to report that

information to your local FBI field office. As always, the men and women of

the FBI remain committed to protecting the American people, our democracy,

and the integrity of our elections. We are not going to let our guard down.

Thank you.

MACCALLUM: All right. There you have it a big announcement from Christ

Wray, the head -- the director of the FBI. We started with the announcement

by the DNI, the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

And essentially, the announcement tonight was that there have been efforts

identified on behalf of the Iranian government and also the Russian

government to interfere in the United States election. And the pathway to

that as I understand it -- we are going to bring in Guy Benson and get his

thoughts on this in a moment.

But what they said was that there have been voter registration information

that was collected by Iran and by Russia and that they use that information

to target certain voters in the United States to try to sway their opinion

and to try to flood their social media, flood their interactions online

with indications that the election could be fraudulent, that there could be

even violence involved.

And so, they -- these efforts by the Iranian government and the Russian

government have been made to sort of scare people into thinking that the

election might be fraudulent and they wanted to give everyone in the United

States a heads up and ask them to be confident in the United States

election system.

They said that they are on top of this effort by these two governments to

influence the election and they also said that a lot of the information was

targeted against President Trump.

Let's bring in Guy Benson once again. Guy, you were watching this along

with us, what was your reaction?

BENSON: Well, I can't say that I'm surprised that foreign adversaries are

trying to mess with us. Right?

MACCALLUM: Yes.

BENSON: We saw it four years ago with the Russians, now the Iranians have

joined this party. I have a sticker on that I voted today, I think it's

patriotic duty. I think seeing the DNI and the FBI director assure

Americans your vote will count, our system is secure, but giving us a heads

up that this stuff is happening, I think that's transparency, I think

that's helpful.

If I had to guess, right, based on what we learned four years ago, we know

the Kremlin has worked in the past to hurt President Trump's opponent in

Hillary Clinton, we know they have a similar preference this time around.

The Iranians have a very different preference and it sounds like they've

been sowing some of this misinformation, obtaining U.S. voter registration

information in such a way as to not only get us at each other's throats,

which seems to be one of the tactics foreign enemies are using against us,

but also to hurt President Trump and perhaps goose support and turnout an

energy on the other side in the Democratic side.

So, fascinating. If we knew that there was some stuff going on four years

ago, I guess a new approach was effort to this time to say, all right, are

we going to sit on this and reveal it after the election or do we want

Americans to know now to be vigilant and keep their eyes open. And

obviously the latter approach won the day.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

BENSON: And at least for this voter, I think that's reassuring.

MACCALLUM: Yes. They also really called on the social media companies to

play a proactive role in identifying this kind of misinformation as it gets

kind of pushed out into social media, which we all know can be just such a

dangerous place for bad information and it spreads like wildfire, they ask

people not to spread this information and to be clear eyed when they get

this kind of thing coming across the trend over social media.

So, Guy, thank you very much. I want to bring in Byron York, chief

political correspondent for the Washington Examiner and a Fox News

contributor. You are listening to this with us as well, Byron. What's your

reaction tonight?

BYRON YORK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, again, not a surprise that a

foreign government would try to do this but perhaps more for sophisticated

than what we saw in 2016. You know, we saw a number of examples in 2016 of

Russians using Facebook and other -- other platforms to try to influence

voters in some key swing states, it was very small, very limited, didn't

have much effect.

Now we've seen apparently an effort by some sort of entity in Iran to send

to Democratic voters purporting to be from the Proud Boys -- remember that

was the right-wing group that Joe Biden insisted that President Trump

denounce in their first debate.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

YORK: Purporting to be from the Proud Boys saying we've got your voter

information, you need to change your registration, you need to vote for

President Trump and this is coming from a Iranians. And they are clearly

worried that these Iranians got information from voter files which do have

a lot of information about voters --

MACCALLUM: Yes.

YORK: -- and which are commercially available. They are not top-secret.

So, there's a lot of concern about this tonight.

MACCALLUM: So, Byron, what is the responsibility of social media, of

Twitter, of Facebook when they see these things coming across their

platforms to mark them, to alert people to take them down?

YORK: Well, they have -- they have a responsibility to do that very thing.

And to be fair to them, they have been trying since we first learned after

the 2016 election that some of this stuff was going on, they have been

trying to identify phony files, phony entities.

Remember, we learned after the 2016 election that some of these Russian

entities had been doing pro-Trump activities before the election and then

right after the election, they were trying to organize anti-Trump protests.

I mean, that's what --

MACCALLUM: Yes.

YORK: -- Russians were trying to do.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Chaos, right? I mean, there's all about --

YORK: They were trying to sow discord --

MACCALLUM: Yes.

YORK: -- in the United States.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

YORK: Exactly.

MACCALLUM: That's exactly right. And so, the social media companies do

have a responsibility to stop that.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, it's a very difficult task in front of them

because there's so much out there. And with regard to the Iranians going

after this Proud Boys situation, it does obviously harken back to the last

debate. The president was asked to call the group out, he seems to be

unclear who they were and he told them to stand by and stand-down which got

a ton of negative attention for him.

And then you see the Iranians jump on that moment and kind of lean into it

hard -- can the president do anything, say anything to make that divide

very clear so that anybody out there who is seeing this online is quite

clear on where it's coming from?

YORK: Well, I think he can say it. I mean, after all the FBI, the

intelligence community and his administration has found this out. We have

official announcements, this is real, the president can say this tomorrow

night -- as a matter of fact. I mean, if you put it in political terms, you

can say Democrats are trying to exaggerate the right-wing threat in this

country and look, here are these things were coming from Iran, the

president might do something like that.

But the fact is these foreign countries, especially Iran and Russia are

trying to sow discord here. I don't think they are trying specifically to

elect one candidate for policy reasons, but they are trying to mess with us

and always have been.

MACCALLUM: But how can we quantify the amount of it -- as you pointed out

rightly, Byron, the last time around the sort of exaggerations of how much

of a player the Russians were on Facebook and Twitter got really blown out

of proportion. So, what's to keep -- how do we know how big this issue is

and how much influence it could even have? Because it's easy to sort of

fast forward and to see people pointing back to this moment and saying,

see, it was the Iranians, it was the Russians again.

YORK: Yes. Well, given the intensity of our political moment, I think it's

hard to actually keep any of this in proper context --

MACCALLUM: Yes.

YORK: -- because if you remember in 2017 at the height of kind of Trump-

Russia hysteria, there was talk about how these Facebook ads turn the

elections --

MACCALLUM: Right.

YORK: -- and zillions of people had seen them and they change everything

and it just wasn't the case. And so, look, we are in a very, very

superheated time right now and partisans on both sides will probably claim

that. But I do think it is responsible, it's the right thing for the FBI

for the intelligence community to do to point this out and to say --

MACCALLUM: Yes.

YORK: -- listen, if you get some e-mail like this, if you get a Facebook

posting, if you see something like this, it might not be what it purports

to be and be skeptical about it.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I think it's such an important message that everybody

across the country needs to be very savvy and very wary, consumers of

social media. And a lot of things get thrown out there. I get people

sending me things all the time. Is this real, is that real, and I'm sure

you do too, Byron.

So, I think that this is a call for everyone to, you know, sort of up our

game across the country and be very wary of the things that they see coming

through here.

I want to -- I want to keep you here with me for a couple more minutes

because I want to ask you about the election in general and your outlook

for tomorrow night, what impact it might have 13 days to go.

YORK: Well, this is debate week, I mean, there's just no doubt that this

is the most important week that we've seen until now. Remember back in the

summertime when Joe Biden had been leading for a long time, a lot of

Republicans were saying the debates are going to be the president's

opportunity to turn this around, to show the American people, you know,

side-by-side with Joe Biden that he is the one.

Well, obviously the first debate did not go too well for President Trump,

he was overamped. A lot of people thought he was too aggressive, he

interrupted Joe Biden too much, then there wasn't a second debate. So, this

is it. And clearly, the president is planning to have a different demeanor

tomorrow night and we'll see if that works. But this is an extremely

important moment for him.

MACCALLUM: Yes, indeed it is. And you know, I think when we look back on

all of this, we did have so few data points, Byron, given this coronavirus,

given the nature of the smallest amount of campaigning that we've seen in

the history of modern campaigns. It is, it's just a completely different

kettle of fish.

YORK: Yes.

MACCALLUM: You know, as you think about it 13 days out, if you look at

these trends with suburban women voters and black voters, you know, what

are you going to be watching as we sort all this out?

YORK: Well, I mean, this is, you're absolutely right, this is an

incredible election. Right now, the president is campaigning pedal to the

metal. He is going after it, he is going all around the country. You would

expect both candidates to be doing that right now less than two weeks out

from election day. And yet, Joe Biden went dark all week.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

YORK: And when was he last seen then -- over the weekend. He's not going

to be seen again until --

MACCALLUM: Monday.

YORK: -- the debate. And clearly, he's protecting a lead, he does have an

eight-plus point lead --

MACCALLUM: Yes.

YORK: -- in national polls and Real Clear Politics average of polls -- so

we are trying to see what is an election like when one candidate isn't

really campaigning that much.

MACCALLUM: It's a great question. Byron, thank you very much, weighing in

on two big stories tonight. The FBI Iran and Russia trying to meddle with

our social media and change your thinking on the election.

More of THE STORY after this. Stay with us. Live from Nashville, Tennessee.

MACCALLUM: So that is THE STORY of Wednesday, October the 21st, 2020, but

THE STORY continues. And it will be a big night. Bret and I kick off

special coverage of the final presidential debate tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

Eastern. We'll see you then. Have a great night.

