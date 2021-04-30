'Biden created new border crisis': Mark Morgan

This is a rush transcript from "The Story with Martha MacCallum," March 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS HOST:

Good afternoon, everybody, I'm Martha McCallum.



Breaking out on THE STORY this afternoon on this Friday, brand-new reaction

from the White House when pressed on the crisis at the southern border, as

holding facilities filled to capacity with children force the

administration to begin exploring other facilities for the extra children,

potentially now a military base in Virginia is under consideration. A

report from the White House with Kristin Fisher and I'll speak with Mark

Morgan, former acting U.S. border commissioner. He has a lot to say on the

brand-new developments today.



But first, new information this afternoon as two scandals continued to

escalate around the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, seen by then adoring

celebrity and hometown cheering section as the hero of the pandemic. He

reportedly had staff who were actively changing numbers on how many New

York State nursing home residents were dying, as in quote, they, the

governor's most senior aides, rewrote the report to take it down -- to take

it out.



It being the already 9,000 nursing home residents who were dead. Their

report was released on July the 6th. Four days later, Cuomo said that he

was writing a book about his leadership during the darkest days of the

virus. We will dig into the curious timing of that, as well as the accuser

who now calls him quote, a textbook harasser and groomer.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHARLOTTE BENNETT, ANDREW CUOMO ACCUSER: I was terrified. I was shaking. I

thought any moment something can happen.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: More on that story to come with Leo Terrell. But we begin today

with democratic New York State Assemblyman, Ron Kim. He is chair of the

state's aging committee, and he has been blowing the whistle on this

nursing home scandal since day one. He lost his uncle in one of these

facilities.



Assemblyman Kim, good to have you back on the program. Thanks for being

here.



RON KIM, MEMBER OF THE NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLY: Thank you for having me

back, Martha.



MACCALLUM: So, I remember you saying to me that when Letitia James, the

Attorney General of New York, said that she was digging into these numbers,

that she thought there was something wrong there, that you shed a tear

because you were so relieved. You had been yelling from the mountaintops

about this story. And finally, somebody was listening. Did you ever think

that you would see what you're seeing now which are investigative pieces by

the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times finding that his aides were

actively also colluding in covering up these numbers?



KIM: Well, Martha, a few of us knew that was the case. Even when the report

came out last year, we were calling it out that this is not an accurate

report, a self-auditing that as much the numbers, it was not an accurate

report. So, yes, I do feel -- we're finally -- we are finally telling the

truth that we are getting to the truth. And I hope that we can continue to

investigate because this is completely unacceptable and we need to move

forward the state in the right direction as soon as possible.



MACCALLUM: So, I know that there is a vote that is under consideration

right now to remove the emergency powers regarding COVID from the

governor's abilities. There's also now that concern that there might be

criminal investigations into this or there could be potential criminal

charges. I just want to remind everyone, a while back, we had John Daukus,

former DOJ Civil Rights Division, analyzing this case, and here's what he

said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN DAUKAS, FORMER ACTING U.S. ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: There are

federal criminal offenses for obstruction of justice, for providing false

data to the government, and for concealing data from the government, and

conspiring to block a federal investigation. And all of those statutes are

things that I presume the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Department of

Justice are looking into at this point.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So, do you have any indication of where this goes next in terms

of potential criminal charges, or from the state government perspective,

the stripping of those powers?



KIM: Yes. So, the governor and the governor's top advisors pushed the state

health officials to suppress life and death information about nursing

fatalities. It was a coordinated criminal conspiracy to suppress data that

we the lawmakers desperately needed to legislate and offer better policies

and solutions to help people -- to help save people's lives.



The changes that Cuomo's aides made to that report, prove that they had the

fuller accounting of their nursing home deaths, including the COVID

positive nursing and patients who died in hospitals as early as last summer

of 2020.



So, yes, Martha, we need a thorough investigation, we need -- we need to

pursue charges, if this is all true, if they've committed an obstruction of

justice and suppression of data that we could have used to save people's

lives.



MACCALLUM: Where is your sense, from your perspective, where you sit in

this government, the New York government, of whether or not he's under real

pressure? He said he won't resign over the other issue that he's grappling

with the sexual harassment allegations, but what is your sense of how

strong a position he has right now in the government?



KIM: Martha, Andrew Cuomo doesn't have the self-dignity to resign, he must

be impeached. The emergency powers that we're voting on today, it's a good

step in the right direction. I wish we could have done more. But now, we

must be bold, because it's not about the governor, it's not about anyone

else except protecting the integrity and sanctity of our legislative bodies

so we can be a co-equal government in protecting the people of New York.

So, I believe, not just me, more people are calling for his resignation.

But if he doesn't resign, there will soon turn into an impeachment process.



MACCALLUM: Assemblyman Kim, thank you very much. We'll speak with you as

this develops. Good to have you here, sir.



KIM: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: Matter of fact, Fox News Senior meteorologist, Janice Dean, she

lost her mother-in-law and her father-in-law to COVID. Mickey and Dee

Newman both died in a New York nursing home last year, last month would

have been their 60th wedding anniversary.



Janice has a new book out this week titled "Make Your Own Sunshine" which

she has tried to do even during the dark days of covering this story and

her own family experience as she continued to cover it.



So, Janice, good to have you here.



JANICE DEAN, FOX NEWS SENIOR METEOROLOGIST: Thank you, my friend.



MACCALLUM: So, I want to put up this on the screen. This is from Cuomo's

spokesperson in -- on January 13th, calling you out for being you were an

early whistleblower on all of this. And he said about you, "Last I checked,

she's not a credible source on anything, except maybe the weather."



What would you say to that now, having come as far as you have, and having

pushed this story out into the open to the point that you have?



DEAN: Well, I love Ron Kim, by the way. Ron Kim has been by my side from

the very beginning. It's not about politics, right? I know he's a

democratic lawmaker. But this has affected his family personally and he has

been one of the loudest people in the room. So, I adore him, I adore his

family, and he really is trying to see this through and maybe try for an

impeachment with this governor.



But to your point, I've been bullied by this governor and his

administration from really the beginning. They call this a death cult. They

told my sister-in-law to get a life. They, as you said, quoted, rich as a

party, his top -- I call them spokes troll, because he's on Twitter all the

time, who said I wasn't credible about anything except the weather.



Well, I think today speaks volumes. I think the fact that there is a

federal investigation, an FBI investigation, and hopefully the DOJ

investigation continues into this governor. I truly think what he's done is

criminal.



MACCALLUM: Janice, thank you very much. Good to have you here as always on

this story and you continue to make your own sunshine. I encourage

everybody to take a look at the bright side of your story as well. Good to

have you here, Janice. Thank you.



DEAN: Love you, my friend. Thank you.



MACCALLUM: You too.



So, this was then-candidate Joe Biden on the campaign trail, telling

migrants that they should come to America.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're a nation that says, if you

want to flee and you're fleeing oppression, you should come.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Now, his White House is holding thousands of children in

container housing at the border and seeking new places to put the overflow.

Mark Morgan, former acting border chief under President Trump joins us with

his thoughts next, right after this.



MACCALLUM: Big challenges for the White House. The current ICE official

reportedly revealing that he expects migrants will head to the border in

numbers that we haven't seen in 20 years. The surge now has Biden officials

eyeing a Virginia Military Base as, quote, a temporary influx care

facility.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We don't take our advice or counsel

from former President Trump on immigration policy, which was not only

inhumane, but ineffective over the last four years. We're going to try our

own path forward and that includes treating children with humanity and

respect and ensuring they're safe when they cross our borders.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: In moments, former acting border chief under President Trump

Mark Morgan, but first, to correspondent Kristin Fisher, who was inside the

briefing room today asking some of those questions. Hi, Kristin.



KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Martha. Well, given the

current surge at the border, I asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki

if there was any discussion within the White House about potentially

reversing its policy of allowing all unaccompanied children into the United

States and she said definitively no. So, that really begs the question, is

there a cap? Is there a limit to how many unaccompanied minors that the

Biden administration is going to allow in.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



FISHER: So, I guess is the plan then to take in and safely and humanely

find a home for an unlimited number of unaccompanied children?



PSAKI: I think this issue requires us taking a step back as human beings

and as mothers of which I am one. All we were talking about here is

ensuring that they are treated safely. They are not trafficked, they are

not sent back on a unsafe journey.



So, she didn't really answer the question. And right now, the Department of

Homeland Security is projecting that 117,000 of these unaccompanied minors

will cross the border by May, according to internal documents reviewed by

Axios. So, the Biden administration is now trying to create more bed space,

in part, by possibly opening up some military facilities, as you alluded

to, Martha.



They're also looking at releasing them more quickly, perhaps to relatives

in the United States. And the New York Times says they're transforming

immigration facilities into, quote, Ellis Island-style rapid processing

hubs. And on top of all that, you've got leaders down in these border

states like Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and even companies like Greyhound

buses, asking the federal government to do more -- to make sure that anyone

who enters the U.S. on the southern border is getting a COVID test. Here's

Texas Senator John Cornyn.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. JOHN CORNYN (R-TX): They have absolutely no plan. They underestimated

this. They had no plan to deal with it, and this is in the face of a -- of

a pandemic. There's no regimen for testing migrants as they are released

into the United States. So, this is a -- this is a humanitarian crisis and

we've seen it before.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FISHER: So, the White House continues to say this is a challenge, but not a

crisis. But to give you an idea of just how seriously they are taking it,

Martha, there is now a team of the President's top advisors, either already

close to the border or preparing to go to the border sometime soon to get

an assessment of what the situation is like on the ground firsthand.

Martha.



MACCALLUM: And I would imagine that those people are going to try to answer

the two absolutely right point on questions that you asked, Kristin, are

you going to change your gears here? And is there a cap? Is there a limit?

Thank you very much, Kristin. Good to see you today.



FISHER: Thanks, Martha.



MACCALLUM: Let's bring in Mark Morgan, former U.S. Customs and Border

Protection acting commissioner and a Heritage Foundation visiting fellow.

Mark, good to have you with us today.



I'd like to start by -- you know, I heard Senator Cornyn just say that

there was no plan on the Biden administration's part. But if you go back to

the campaign, it appears that there was a plan and it was articulated

directly by then-candidate Biden. Let's watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I think people should have to get line, but if people are coming

because they're actually seeking asylum, they should have a chance to make

their case. I would, in fact, make sure that there is -- we immediately

surge to the border, all those people who are seeking asylum, they deserve

to be heard. That's who we are. We're a nation says if you want to flee,

and you're fleeing oppression, you should come.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: You should come, said Joe Biden. And, you know, he -- you wonder

why we're seeing what we're seeing. He said, I think we should see a surge

to the border. And that's exactly what we're seeing, Mark, exactly what he

asked for during the campaign.



MARK MORGAN, FORMER U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION ACTING

COMMISSIONER:

Martha, that's exactly right, and that was their plan. Their plan was to

dismantle and remove every single effective policy or authority that had

the Trump name attached to it, Martha, that was effective, and they've done

just that. We're shipping in a new era where the government, the United

States is an active participant in encouraging, incentivizing, and

facilitating the illegal. This is the part we stopped -- we're not talking

about illegal entry into the United States, that's what we're talking

about, Martha.



And right now, what they've created at the border of the facilities,

besides the hypocrisy, they were immoral under Trump, and they're OK now,

is the way they're using them. Your correspondent said it just right,

they're actually creating reception centers to -- for illegal entry right

now along our borders.



MACCALLUM: Yes. So, you know, we're watching as the building of these

facilities, which happened -- some of these facilities under the Trump

administration. You heard Jen Psaki, the press secretary say, you know,

we're handling this humanely. She said, I'm a mom. We don't want them to

make the dangerous trip back, right?



But all I can think when I hear that is, what about the dangerous trip on

the way? I was just watching Casey Stegall's report, they talked about

bodies being found in the rivers, bodies being found in the brush along

that border, very dangerous journey that is already being undertaken

because of this call to surge to the border.



MORGAN: Martha, you're absolutely correct. Everything down with respect to

immigration coming out of the press secretary's mouth is a spin and quite

frankly just a blatant lie. The dangerous part is the journey. And right

now, Martha, in the middle of the global pandemic, they're traveling

through hotspots in Mexico, they're traveling in groups, which I call

active mobile petri dishes. When they get to the border, they're kept in

overcrowded, unsanitary stash houses, again, COVID petri dishes. We know

independent studies up to 30 percent are abused along the journey. And once

they're smuggled in, they're often trafficked. I mean, it's incredulous

that she's talking about their cruelty after they get here.



MACCALLUM: Yes. I'm just looking at the T-shirts, Biden, please let us in.

And I'm thinking about the deals that were made with Guatemala, Honduras,

saying, you know what, apply for asylum, but apply for it from your home

country, let it be processed. And I've been to that border, there are entry

points that were built to allow people to come in and to have an orderly

process and that is out the window from what we're seeing right now.



Mark Morgan, thank you very much. Good to see you here today.



MORGAN: You bet.



MACCALLUM: So, two high school seniors navigating the emotional stress of

an entire year out of school, come to THE STORY today to share their story

and their personal struggles, next.



MACCALLUM: The Wall Street Journal editorial board coming down hard on the

perpetual lockdown mentality, even as vaccines are now in heavy rotation

and case numbers are plummeting, and more states like Arizona, Connecticut,

and today West Virginia, go closer to 100 percent reopen status.



The Journal says, quote, vaccines were supposed to enable Americans to more

or less get back to their pre-COVID lives, but liberals they write and

their public health friends don't seem to want the pandemic to end ever.

They go on to point out the mental health toll that the lockdowns have

wrought.



And here's what we have learned about the impact on teenagers. Overdoses up

119 percent in this country, anxiety up 94 percent, depression up 84

percent. Those numbers from April 2020 compared to the year before,

according to an organization that analyzes insurance claims. So that side

of the story from two high school seniors, they're also football players,

athletes, Trey Goughnour from Clark County, Nevada, and Nicolas Guynn from

Fresno, California.



Trey and Nicholas, thank you so much for being here. You sent us some

really thoughtful notes beforehand. And I thank you for sharing some of

your feelings with us that way as well. Trey, you said that you feel -- the

feeling that you described as just numb, you know, not having feelings of

happiness. Can you describe that for me?



TREY GOUGHNOUR, HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR FOOTBALL PLAYER: Yes. When it comes to

the state of numbness that I was describing, so many of us, we just didn't

really feel happy. We didn't get excited for anything, because the lives

that we've been, like, in place of, it's just been so redundant. So, we're

just so numb and nothing is exciting and nothing is happy.



MACCALLUM: So, Trey, you say that you've developed some -- your study

skills that are not what you want them to be just feeling a sense of

wanting to sleep longer or procrastinate. Tell me about that.



GOUGHNOUR: Yes, not at all. So, for online school, the big like main, like,

notorious thing that it has been this year is everything is due at like

midnight. So, with everything being due at midnight, everyone's

procrastinating. And for me as senior, I'm going into college next year,

and that's going to be my life for like four years. So, I'm -- this year,

I'm supposed to be creating the best habits for myself possible, but I've

just been creating the worst habits for myself possible. And I know I'm not

the only one either.



MACCALLUM: Yes. No, I'm sure you're not alone at all. And that's the point

of doing this. And I appreciate you guys talking because I want other kids

out there to know that they're not alone in the way that they're feeling.



Nicholas, you say that you even haven't been in school for an entire year,

home since basically this time last year. And you said that your mom has

noticed that she thinks that you seem down. Tell me about that.



NICOLAS GUYNN, HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR FOOTBALL PLAYER: Right. So, when I first

started coming home and everything was kind of fresh, we were all told,

hey, you're going to have an extra week off of school, we're going to move

up the spring break, you're going to have a full week off, and then we're

going to get back into it, back to normal. Everything is going to go just

as we planned.



But as the dates kept getting pushed back to when we were going to go back

and eventually summer came, my mom just started asking me, hey, you seem

really down, are you okay? And she just was constantly checking in on me,

but I felt normal. And that's when it hit me that my new normal was what

used to be when I was sad and when I was really down, that was normal for

me now.



MACCALLUM: So, what do you do about that? How do you try to lift yourself

out of that and what is the impact -- do your friends feel -- have similar

feelings, Nicholas?



GUYNN: Well, I hang out with a lot of athletes and we've all just used

going out and working out, always doing our sports whenever we would feel

down. We would use that to try to push us a little bit further during our

workouts, during our practices. But with sports being at first taken away

and now so delayed, it's been almost a full year of nothing when we

couldn't get out and do what we love to do.



MACCALLUM: You know, Trey, before we go, you said that you just -- you try

to keep yourself busy, you try to work out alone, but you feel like you're

-- I thought this was an interesting phrase. You said you feel like you're

rehearsing for something that's never going to happen.



GOUGHNOUR: Yes. Yes, they just -- they have taken all hope away from us.

And especially from my county, they were saying that, like, oh, we're going

to get to play in August. Oh, we're going to get to play in March, and they

just kept taking away that hope from us.



So, I've been staying ready. I've been working out this entire year. And,

yes, like I said earlier, it's like rehearsing for a concert that's just

never going to happen and it's made me feel really numb and really sad.



MACCALLUM: Well, I know that you guys are going to be resilient and you're

going to feel better. I try to be optimistic about this crazy year that

we've all been living through. And I look forward to hearing how you guys

are doing three months from now. I hope you'll come back, and I hope -- I

hope you're feeling better, and I hope you're back at it. Thank you so much

for coming in today. We appreciate it.



GUYNN: Definitely.



GOUGHNOUR: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: You bet. All right. So, coming up -- thanks to them. Nice young

men.



All right. So, we've got a graphic interview that we're going to show you

some with a young woman who says that Governor Cuomo was lonely and wanted

to have sex with her.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BENNETT: He also explained that he was fine with anyone over 22.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Constitutional attorney Leo Terrell with a prediction about

where this case is heading, next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHARLOTTE BENNETT, FORMER CUOMO AIDE: He is a textbook abuser. He lets his

temper and his anger rule the office. But he was very sweet to me for a

year in the hopes that maybe one day when he came on to me, I would think

we were friends or that it was appropriate or that it was OK.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Charlotte Bennett in an interview with Norah O'Donnell on CBS

last night describing Governor Cuomo. She says she believed that he wanted

to sleep with her and that she was "terrified" to be alone in the room with

him. She just wanted to get out of there. The governor denies any

inappropriate behavior. Bennett is one of three women accusing the New York

leader of sexual harassment.



Let's bring in Constitutional and Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell and

Jessica Tarlov, Head of Research at Bustle Digital Group. Both are Fox News

Contributors. Great to have both of you with us today.



Leo, as you listen to Ms. Bennett, do you think that there is a crime here,

a prosecutable crime here?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think from a civil side, she has a

classic, in my opinion, a perfect civil rights case on sexual harassment.

Martha, let me be very clear. Governor Cuomo is not an assistant manager in

a restaurant. He's a governor of one of the most powerful states in the

country. And that woman on that interview was credible, tremendously

credible. She's already made a statement.



And the standard is very simple. A reasonable person would be intimidated

by the tremendous amount of influence that Governor Cuomo has. So I'm

telling you, from a civil standpoint, she has a powerful civil rights

lawsuit for sexual harassment, no question about it.



MACCALLUM: It's also fairly recent, and she documented it with text

messages right after the event, explaining what he said. So she has some

documentation here, which will be helpful to her case, no doubt as well.



Jessica, I'm interested in what you think about the fact that she's being

represented by Debra Katz, who is a well-known attorney along these lines.

She represented Christine Blasey Ford. She also has a PR firm that is

putting out statements on her behalf, that seems to be the way that these

things work now. So that sort of tells us that there is an effort out there

to go after this governor, Andrew Cuomo. Do you think that politically he

survives this?



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, he has two controversies laying

at his feet right now. There's been some explosive reporting in the nursing

home scandal from as recently as last night in the New York Times in the

Wall Street Journal. So he has that fire going on. And now, there's the

need to fire on the other side of things.



Hiring someone like Debra Katz is certainly sending a message that they

want this to go big. They want it to be a big PR story. And they want to

make sure that they're putting as many people in positions of power on the

spot to say how they feel about this. Now, it has been consistent --



MACCALLUM: But who's they, Jessica?



TARLOV: Oh, well, the accuser and Debra Katz's firm, that they want to make

this as much of a public ordeal as possible and, frankly, absolutely every

right to it. I agree with Leo that it sounds like this young woman's story

is credible, and having listened to Governor Cuomo his press conference a

few days ago, though he did get to the almost crying part of it. It did

sound like he wasn't denying necessarily a lot of the situations that are

textbook sexual harassment.



He's an incredibly powerful person. You could argue the most powerful state

in the country, maybe California ahead of that. And it would make anyone

feel intimidated, let alone someone with that tremendous of an age gap and

in terms of her role as well.



MACCALLUM: Leo, you're shaking your head on the number of the points being

made here. What are you thinking?



TERRELL: Yes. I'm hurt and I'm bothered by Jessica gave a nice speech as a

press secretary. Let's be clear about it. Let's forget the politics. This

is war. This governor did something wrong and the Democrats have tape on

their mouth. The White House, Joe Biden, on the first day, Martha and

Jessica, said I'm going to fire anyone who intimidates who harassed. Kamala

Harris has said nothing about this, but she was front and center on the

Cavanaugh.



Let's just forget politics. This is wrong. The White House is wrong for not

speaking out. Kamala Harris is not wrong. And every woman regardless of

party affiliation, this is wrong. And say it, let's say it loud and clear.

This is absolutely wrong, period.



MACCALLUM: Jessica?



TARLOV: I'm with you, Leo. If these allegations turn out to be true, they

are 100% wrong. But there is no tape on the mouse of the White House. Nancy

Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, they have all been supportive of Letitia James'

independent investigation into Governor Cuomo's actions. And if we're so

into saying things are wrong, will you say Donald Trump? No, Leo, don't own

me. And I appreciate the compliment that I sounded like a press secretary.



TERRELL: Going for Trump, how did he get in here?



TARLOV: No. How did he get in here? Because if it's wrong, because if it's

wrong, then it's wrong for a man who has over a dozen allegations of sexual

harassment.



TERRELL: Can I mentioned a gut named Brett Kavanaugh? Brett Kavanaugh? I am

going give you this because the Democrats were like pariah with Brett

Kavanaugh. So come on, Jessica, Brett Kavanaugh. They went after him with

no evidence.



TARLOV: No, no. Listen --



MACCALLUM: We going to go. Leo, thank you. Jessica, thanks.



I would say that, you know, any of these things are concerned, I feel like

you know, there's always sort of a -- it gets laid out and everyone in the

public forum, including us as well, makes their sort of judgment about

whether or not a person is guilty. And we have said many times on this show

that everybody deserves due process. And he deserves to have his side of

the story told, as these women deserve to have their side of the story

told, and we will see where this goes. But there's no doubt that there's a

ton of heat on the governor of New York and on a lot of fronts, as you

pointed out.



Thank you, Leo. Good to see you, as always, Jessica Tarlov. Good to see you

as always. Thank you both.



TERRELL: Thank you.



TARLOV: Thank you, Martha.



MACCALLUM: OK. So moments ago, President Biden is speaking to individuals

who the White House says will benefit from the largest bailout plan in

American history. Now, at the same time, you've got some economists who are

wondering if this is going to lead to an economic downer, also known as

inflation. Andy Puzder, Charlie Kirk, Austan Goolsbee, all debate this

right after this. So stick around.



MACCALLUM: So, moments ago President Biden meeting with individuals who

will benefit from receiving relief checks as part of this $1.9 trillion

American Rescue Plan, enormous rescue plan. Even as more states say that

they are fully reopened. Fox Business Senior Washington Correspondent Blake

Burham is live at the White House covering this forum for us. Hi, Blake.



BLAKE BURHAM: FOX BUSINESS SENIOR WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Hi there,

Martha. Good afternoon to you. Republicans here in Washington say today's

jobs report proves their point that while some measures, targeted measures

are needed going forward, a $1.9 trillion relief plan is not listen here,

for example, to the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from earlier

today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), SENATE MINORITY LEADER: Our country is already

set for a roaring recovery. We are already on track to bounce back from

this crisis. That's not because of this bill, it's because of our work last

year.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BURHAM: But over here at the White House, they note that at this rate full

employment would not be reached for another two years. President Biden

making the case this afternoon that another 1.9 trillion is needed for

health and economic reasons.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES: The rescue plan is absolutely

essential for turning this around, getting kids back to school safely,

getting a lifeline in small business and getting the upper hand on COVID-

19.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BURHAM: When you look across the country right now, Martha, the national

unemployment rate stands at 6.2%. But look at the map here, you can see

that that change as region by region, because in places that have had fewer

reopening restrictions, like in parts of the South, parts of the Midwest,

the unemployment rate, they're much lower than in places like in the

Northeast and parts out West that have had tighter reopening policies.

Martha.



MACCALLUM: That's an interesting chart. Thank you very much, Blake.



Let's bring in Andy Puzder, former CKE Restaurants CEO and Author of "It's

Time to Let America Work Again," you know, where he's coming from. Charlie

Kirk is here as well, Founder and President of Turning Point USA and Author

of the "MAGA Doctrine" and Austan Goolsbee, former Chief Economist for

President Obama and University of Chicago Professor gentlemen, great to

have all of you here.



Austan, I want to start with you. So when you listen to that, and you see

that chart, you see that the places that have been more open have better

functioning economies right now. And you also think about the fact that

yesterday, President Biden said, you know, we have to pass this 1.9

trillion, because that's going to give us the momentum that we need to do

the rest of our agenda.



So the question really, is this money necessary? Or is this when necessary

for the rest of the Biden White House agenda?



AUSTAN GOOLSBEE, FORMER CHIEF ECONOMIST UNDER OBAMA: Well, I'm just a

policy guy, I don't know about the political momentum. I know that there

are more than 10 million people that lost their jobs in this crisis that

are still out of work. And we have not gotten back to the employment

levels, even close to where we were before the crisis began. So we need the

money. I think it's very important.



MACCALLUM: So, do you think if businesses are allowed to reopen, that a lot

of them will be able to go back to work?



GOOLSBEE: I think some will be able to go back to work. But even with the

jobs numbers today, we're going to be years. It's not two years to full

employment, we got more than 10 million people that we have to fill the

hole. It could be three, four, five years, even at the rate of the job

creation we saw today before we'd be back to where we were before this

started. We definitely need more money. That's why 70% of the country,

including a majority of Republicans, support the bill.



MACCALLUM: Yes. We've been through Great Depression. We've been through the

2008 financial fall, Andy Puzder. This bill, the size and the enormity of

this bill, I think people have become numb to it. I mean, we're talking

about $4 trillion that we're taking on here. And the question is, do we

still need it? Or are we on the way out of this thing? And is it going to

be good or bad for the economy?



ANDY PUZDER, FORMER CEO, CKE RESTAURANTS: We clearly don't need it. We're

clearly on our way out of this thing. It's got huge risks of inflation.

Larry Summers, a liberal economist and Phil Gramm, a conservative, when

they agree on something, you probably should listen. And they both agree

that this is going to create so much demand that it's going to overheat the

economy. We're going to have significant problems.



But, look, states like California and New York and Illinois, they need to

open up. That's what's going to bring the economy back to full speed. As

you noted, in the states that have opened, I'm in Tennessee, but take

Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, these states actually have very

good unemployment rates, comparable to what they had pre-recession.



But you can't, the economy can't come back if we don't let it open up and

you've got to get these governors to let it open up. I think I want to get

a little bit -- I'm not a politician either, but I can tell you that

President Biden was very open when the pandemic hit that he viewed it as an

opportunity to transform America. And I don't think they want to let go of

this pandemic until they've done everything they can to transform America,

unfortunately in the wrong direction.



MACCALLUM: Charlie, we saw a poll today that I thought was very

encouraging. Gallup poll, 60% of Americans perceive that the coronavirus

situation in the United States is getting better. I think that is the

overall feeling of the country. So, what should the message be from the

White House about how to get back on our feet?



CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT USA: Yes. And I'm so glad that, you

know, things are getting better largely because of our state based system,

by the way. If it was just a centralized system, it wouldn't be that way.

States like Florida have shown that you could safely reopen, have opened

schools, have opened businesses and manage this virus.



This stimulus would be a disaster for our country. We would see some form

of inflation. We haven't even spent all the money from the last stimulus

package in December. December, the best stimulus is reopening the country

fully, completely and totally. And in this package is included a bailout

for some of these states essentially subsidizing and incentivizing their

broken pension plans and penalizing states like Tennessee and Florida, that

have 0% income taxes in a balance their budgets.



Also, not all this money will be spent immediately. Some of this won't be

spent all the way till 2023. Essentially, this is the Democrats doing what

Rahm Emanuel used to call not letting a crisis go to waste, something

Austan knows very, very well. Getting the biggest possible thing spent at

once in the midst of a crisis and getting a lot of different Democrat

wishlist items done, bailouts, blue state favors, you name it. I think the

stimulus should be defeated. I don't think it will.



MACCALLUM: Charlie, Andy and Austan, thank you very much. Great to hear

from you all today.



PUZDER: Thank you, Martha.



MACCALLUM: So who would have thought when Meghan and Harry walked down the

aisle that it would come to this? Her reported bullying of staffers is now

being investigated by Buckingham Palace, her actions being investigated by

the palace, and a Battle Royale is underway with Oprah egging on the

Duchess as she vents her anger at the firm. Oh my, we'll be right back.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MEGHAN MARKLE, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX: I don't know how they could expect that

after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active

role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Wronged royal staffers lining up to speak their minds about the

treatment that they say they got from the Duchess of Sussex also known as

Meghan Markle, at least 10 of them according to the Mirror Newspaper in the

UK.



The Times of London reports, Markle left personal assistants "in tears and

shaking with fear," and that two of them quit. She calls the accusations a

calculated smear campaign, and it does appear that the knives are out on

both sides. All very good promo for Oprah Winfrey, her interview with them

airs on Sunday. Here is the Duchess talking about the royal family and

calling out the firm as the family is known from within.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MARKLE: It don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we

would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is

playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Oh boy. Let's bring in Carley Shimkus, Fox News Headlines 24/7.

Carley, you know, I mean this is like -- this isn't -- even Oprah kind of

looks like, really? What it really that bad living in the palace? Tell me.



CARLEY SHIMKUS, REPORTER, FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7: This thing keeps on

getting uglier and uglier. Now, Meghan Markle clearly feels like the victim

of an oppressive royal family. That clip that you just played is the key

clip. Because in it, she essentially accuses the royal family of spreading

lies about her, not the media. That comment was directed at the family

members themselves.



So I think you fall on one or two sides. Either you say thank God, this

poor girl got out of a toxic situation. Or you think that she is the toxic

one and say, OK, enough with the drama, the woe-is-me attitude. There are

plenty of people that would kill to be in your shoes.



Regardless of who's right, who's wrong in this situation, Prince Harry did

have to choose between his wife and his family. He chose his wife and I

think there's going to be bad blood there that may never actually heal.



MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, she -- I think she was 36 when they got married.

You know, a grown woman clearly knew what she was getting herself into and

the responsibilities that come along with it. It's not about you, it's

about representing your country and all of that. It didn't seem to go down

that way with her.



Piers Morgan said we're going to see two hours of victimhood and how awful

Meghan Markle was treated by everybody here. It would appear from this very

damaging report that it may be the other way around. And I would just point

out, Carley, that the queen didn't have to force this investigation. You

know, she could have just start to let this whole thing lying, but they're

not. They are investigating the claims against her, and him by the way.



SHIMKUS: Yes. No. Yes, that is true. And also, I want to point out that

this interview is going to be aired as Prince Philip sits in the hospital

recovering from heart surgery. Queen Elizabeth is a much beloved figure

around the world and I think some of what Meghan Markle is going to say is

going to rub people the wrong way.



However, you are right. They are not taking this lying down. Very

interesting timing regarding this bullying report and what it came out a

few days before this Oprah interview, and the fact that Buckingham Palace

said that they're launching an HR investigation into Meghan Markle is very

telling. I think they do want to discredit her a bit before this interview

comes down. That is a stronger statement than they released even regarding

the sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew and that comparison has

been made.



MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, all you hear from Meghan and Harry is how, you

know, how much they want to stop bullying and they want to bring more

kindness to the world. So obviously, this is not a good look as they head

into this interview. And it doesn't seem like there's any love loss for

this couple back at home. So thanks, Carley. You look well in that dress by

the way, look beautiful.



SHIMKUS: Thanks, Martha. Thank you.



MACCALLUM: That's "The Story" on this Friday, March 5, 2021. But as always,

"The Story" goes on so we'll see you right back here on Monday. Have a

great weekend, everybody, glad to see you know,. Neil Cavuto starts right

now. Bye-bye.



