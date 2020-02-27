Biden claims 150 million Americans have been killed by gun violence since 2007

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," February 26, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Last night's Democratic debate was the last gathering of the candidates before voters in 21 states go to the polls.

So it tells you quite a lot that many party leaders today are panicking over what they saw on that stage. We will tell you what happened and we'll tell you what it means.

But first. This is a Fox News Alert. The coronavirus is continuing to spread worldwide and a deadly outbreak in the United States appears to be inevitable. That's the word from the C.D.C.

Officials there have confirmed a case in California with an unknown origin possibly indicating a local spread. We're not quite sure because testing in this country is still minimal.

In New York's Nassau County, meanwhile, 83 people are being monitored for possibly carrying the disease. Governor Andrew Cuomo has freed up $43 million in emergency funds for that.

A few moments ago, the President held a news conference about the coronavirus. He said the situation in this country is under control.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: A vaccine is coming along well, and in speaking to the doctors, we think this is something that we can develop fairly rapidly, a vaccine.

The United States is now -- we're rated number one -- we're rated number one for being prepared. This is a list of different countries. I don't want to get in your way.

We're not going to loosen the travel restrictions. That's what saved us. Had I not made -- Mike alluded to it -- had I not made a decision very early on not to take people from a certain area, we wouldn't be talking this way. We'd be talking about many more people who would have been infected.

I took a lot of heat. I mean, some people called me racist because I made a decision so early. And we had never done that as a country before, let alone early.

So it was a -- you know, a bold decision. It turned out to be a good decision.

CARLSON: During that news conference, the President announced he was putting his Vice President, Mike Pence in charge of this potential crisis. So the headline tonight is the coronavirus is coming, in some small way at the very least, it's already here. What does it mean for us in the United States?

Fox News medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel is an Omaha. He has been there for a couple of days, more than a dozen coronavirus cases were sent to Omaha for quarantine and monitoring. Doctor, thanks so much for coming on from Omaha.

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Tucker.

CARLSON: How do you assess what the President said and put this news if you would from California, into context for us?

SIEGEL: Tucker, I think we're concerned now about entering another phase of community spread here in the United States as you said, and we have some concern about it, but I also -- a growing worry in the country -- but I also want to offer some comfort tonight because I'm standing outside the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

We've been here for two days, as you said, and the doctors here, the nurses here, even the patients here are playing a role of investigating this virus. We found that it's more contagious than the flu, we think. We found out how it is spreading. We found out that these patients are responding to treatments, this new antiviral drug appears to have some benefit to it.

And these doctors and nurses are leaders around the country. You know what they're doing, Tucker? They're getting on the phone, getting on conference calls and teaching the medical centers around the country how to deal with an upcoming quarantine situation. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was not frightened until yesterday.

SIEGEL (voice over): This footage is from inside the coronavirus quarantine unit at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So this is my room in the Quarantine Unit.

SIEGEL (voice over): This hospital is at the very nucleus of the American effort to defeat the disease. They just started clinical trials for remdesivir, an antiviral medication. We spoke to Dr. Andre Khaleel, who is running the trials and he is optimistic.

DR. ANDRE KALIL, INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST: I think that you know, the data that we have available, suggests that's promising.

SIEGEL (voice over): Late last night, the 15th patient arrived to the quarantine unit.

SIEGEL (on camera): We saw the patient coming in from Sacramento, coronavirus.

SIEGEL (voice over): Some of the best physicians in the country are right inside here figuring out what the coronavirus is and how to treat it.

If the coronavirus spreads around the country, are you going to be able to teach other medical centers around the country?

DR. JEFFREY GOLD, CHANCELLOR, UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER: We are and we have been for many years.

SIEGEL (voice over): Dr. Jeffrey Gold is Chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

GOLD: Watch what's going on in Singapore and Western Europe et cetera and if they can't contain the virus, I would say we are next.

SIEGEL (voice over): Dr. Gold walked us to the building with the quarantine center where doctors seem to have things almost under control.

SIEGEL (on camera): These are the elevators that bring you down into the quarantine unit where the patients are being kept.

SIEGEL (voice over): In another part of the Medical Center, we went to the entrance of the Bio Containment Unit where coronavirus patients go if they're in serious condition.

KATE BOULTER, NURSE, UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER:

So this is the main entrance to the Bio Containment Unit.

SIEGEL (voice over): Nurse Kate Boulter is co-manager of the Bio Containment Unit.

BOULTER: If this door is open, the doors on the inside cannot open.

SIEGEL (voice over): The drug trial is happening inside. But most of the action or inaction is back in the Quarantine Unit where patients wait in solitude to see what the future holds.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You know, isolated and I have three people a day that come in at breakfast, lunch and dinner and that's the only contact we have.

SIEGEL: Tucker, tonight you saw on the piece, Jerry Serrati Goldman who I interviewed, the patient broke a tooth and she couldn't get a dentist in to help her fix it because of the quarantine, they had to send in Bondo, Tucker. Back to you.

CARLSON: Amazing story. Dr. Siegel, thanks so much for that report from Omaha tonight.

Well as infections of coronavirus surge around the globe, for the first time, there are now more new cases outside of China than within it. That's of course, if you believe the numbers from the Chinese government. Should we believe those numbers?

Gordon Chang is the author of the coming collapse of China. He joins us tonight. Gordon, thanks so much for coming on. How would you assess the state of coronavirus in China right now?

GORDON CHANG, SENIOR FELLOW, GATESTONE INSTITUTE: We don't know, Tucker, because as you point out, the Chinese government really has not been telling the truth. They say that the number of new infections has gone down and that would be a great story.

But unfortunately, it coincides with what Xi Jinping, the Chinese ruler wants to do. He wants China's workers to go back to their job places. And so I'm afraid that all of these statistics showing us, subsidence of the COVID-19 are really meant to support this whole notion of getting China back to work. So we should be very suspicious of those numbers.

CARLSON: What's interesting, if you take a step back is that the promise of globalism is that the world will cooperate. Right? They will all act together in concert for the benefit of everyone. All of a sudden, globalism seems like a weakness in the middle of a rising pandemic.

CHANG: Oh, you're absolutely right. I mean, when you have globalism, when you have international commerce, when you have a lot of tourism, these disease spread very quickly.

And one of the important things that the U.S. did, the Trump administration did was at the end of January to impose these travel restrictions and these quarantines and that's the reason why we do not have an emergency situation in the United States today.

If we had kept our borders open, and that's exactly what China wanted us to do, we would have a problem.

And as President Trump has said, he took a lot of heat from the Chinese. They went after him every single day with propaganda, asking him demanding that he opened the borders to the U.S. He didn't do it. And that's to the credit of the President of the United States.

CARLSON: Propaganda that many in our press corps repeated uncritically. It's racist to close the borders, racist against China, one of the most racist countries in the world, by the way, but it was somehow racist of us to stop flights from China. What do you think the actual economic situation is like in China right now?

CHANG: I think the Chinese economy is contracting. Oil demand is down 20 percent year-on-year. They've cancelled a number of very important events, including the Canton Fair, which was scheduled to be in April. That's the big trade show.

We have seen maybe only a third, maybe 40 percent of China's workers have actually returned to their jobs. Housing is at a standstill. You know, on and on.

Car sales for the first 16 days of this month, they were down 92 percent. So China is in contraction right now.

CARLSON: And finally, are you satisfied that we know exactly where this virus came from?

CHANG: No, we don't. We have a lot of information which goes both ways. But you know, "The Lancet," which is the authoritative British Medical Journal said that many of the initial cases did not come from the wet market and that's the predominant theory, this started in the wet market.

It could also have started at that P4 biosafety lab. I'm not saying that that's the case. But you can't rule it out because there's a lot of science right now that is casting doubt on this notion it came from the wet market.

CARLSON: Yes. This is the problem with entering into global partnerships with countries you can trust. You can't trust them. Gordon Chang, thank you for that. Good to see you tonight.

CHANG: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, there was another Democratic debate last night. It is the last Democratic debate before the South Carolina primary this weekend and then Super Tuesday. So how did Democrats feel after having watched it?

Well, it turns out the word that keeps coming up again and again and again is nervous, meaning panicked, and they have good reason to feel that way. We will show you why.

CARLSON: Last night's Democratic forum on CBS wasn't the final primary debate of this season, but it's likely the last one that will matter. Between tonight and the next debate, a total of 21 states and that includes the biggest ones, California and Texas will hold their primaries. By then, it will almost certainly be over.

So you think the candidates would use the time to talk about things that voters cared deeply about. And for a brief moment, one of them actually did that.

In his first answer, Bernie Sanders brought up wages. He said they ought to rise faster, which is true. Now, how could wages possibly go up with the open borders Sanders is demanding? That's an unanswerable question. But at least he mentioned it and that's exactly why he is the frontrunner. When you talk about things people care about, they respond.

Michael Bloomberg is not the frontrunner. He'd like to be. When given his chance to speak, Bloomberg went right to the issue he believes voters care about most. The fact that Bernie Sanders is a secret Russian agent.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Vladimir Putin's thinks that Donald Trump should be President of the United States and that's why Russia is helping you get elected so you'll lose to him.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Oh, Mr. Bloomberg --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So that's what Bloomberg's consultants told him to say. The lesson here is obvious. Go into political consulting, even dumb people get rich.

At least one audience in America was powerfully moved by Bloomberg's attack, the other candidates.

At the very mention of Vladimir Putin, the stage erupted. Suddenly the debate sounded like a radical book club from the 1970s, old people yelling about the Cold War. Russia, Russia, Russia.

Pete Buttigieg who is 38, but seems at least a century older, jumped in with his theory. What Trump and his paymaster Vladimir Putin actually wants, explained the tiny robot from South Bend is political chaos. Buttigieg seemed totally convinced that no one had ever said that before.

At this point, the moderators at CBS just gave up. The chaos Putin is hoping for descended on the debate stage. Sanders decided it was a perfect opportunity to indulge his real passion which is attacking America, a country he clearly hates.

Here he is explaining that the American criminal justice system is actually more repressive than communist China's.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: We have a criminal justice system today that is not only broken, it is racist. It got more people in jail than any other country on Earth, including China. One of the reasons for that is a horrific war on drugs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, the war on drugs. Bernie Sanders talks about that in every speech he gives. A declining country with a sad underemployed middle class obviously needs to smoke a ton more weed. That's Bernie's solution to the malaise, fire up a bowl, numb out, maybe you won't notice.

So where's all this weed going to come from? Well, Bernie has got a plan for that, too. Black people are going to sell it to you. No kidding. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: And I'll tell you what else we're going to do. We're going to provide help to the African-American, Latino and Native-American community to start businesses to sell legal marijuana rather than let a few corporations control the legalized marijuana market.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That's a real clip, by the way. So first, they fill black neighborhoods with abortion clinics. Now, their frontrunner is encouraging more black kids to sell drugs.

But somehow this is the party that loves black America. It doesn't sound like it. But whatever. Joe Biden soon changed the subject by making very loud noises.

Biden has lost his ability to speak clearly and that's got to be frustrating for anyone. In Biden's case, it's led to a series of rage eruptions. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You talk about -- whether we're talking about with Bernie. Bernie, in fact, hasn't passed much of anything. The fact of the matter is --

TOM STEYER, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I get to answer that.

BIDEN: Look, the fact is --

STEYER: You're out of time.

BIDEN: I'm not out of time, you spoke over time and I am going to talk. Here's the deal. Here is the deal. The fact of the matter is, look at what's happening here. Look at what's happening here --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: The crowd roared, because screaming always elicits roars from crowds. Our animal brains at work. But for those who are trying to follow what Biden was actually saying, deaf people, for example, reading it at home on closed caption, it was a profoundly confusing moment.

By the end, Biden's train of thought didn't simply get lost. It hopped the tracks and became a fiery derailment plunging off the bridge into the gorge below.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I would make it clear, I'd make it clear to China. We are going to continue to move closer to make sure that we can in fact, prevent China, prevent North Korea from launching missiles to take them down. And if we don't -- why am I stopping you? No one else stops.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Okay.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Why am I stopping, he asked? Well, because disjointed sentence fragments are counterproductive in a presidential campaign.

The good news is, at least Biden still knows a verbal cul de sac when he hits one. A few months from now, he'll be reciting Allen Ginsberg poems to strangers at bus stops. He's going fast.

Elizabeth Warren was there, too, last night. Warren is not going to be President. That's a good thing. She's awful. Maybe the most unpleasant human being ever to run for President in this country.

You'd be in Paraguay by the end of the first Elizabeth Warren administration just to stop the noise. Warren seems to know this. She can tell that she is doomed. If nothing else, she's not stupid. And she's decided to spend her remaining time destroying Michael Bloomberg.

And really that's a nice way to go out if you think about it. It's a service to the country. But, unfortunately last, it didn't work. Instead Warren just humiliated herself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MA., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I was visibly pregnant. The principal wished me luck and gave my job to someone else. Pregnancy discrimination, you bet.

But I was 21 years old. I didn't have a union to protect me. I didn't have any Federal law on my side. So I packed up my stuff, and I went home.

At least I didn't have a boss who said to me, kill it that way that Mayor Bloomberg to have said to one of his pregnant employees.

BLOOMBERG: I never said that. Oh come on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Whoa, whoa, wait a second. We have news emerging. Did you notice here Elizabeth Warren say there are circumstances in which encouraging abortion might be wrong? Oh, don't tell Planned Parenthood, she'll lose her funding.

Meanwhile, Warren's story about her own pregnancy, the one you just heard, could have been the most depressing moment of the night. The story is a lie. Everyone knows it is. It has been conclusively debunked by her on tape.

But Warren keeps telling the story anyway with exactly the same inflections and pauses and hand gestures. Keep in mind, this is a person who was once a tenured Harvard Law Professor. She wrote a genuinely good book at one point. People respected her.

Now? Well, now, Warren's up there degrading herself with some transparent whopper, designed to show you how oppressed she is.

By the time is over, Warren will be Hillary Clinton pacing her backyard with a bottle of wine and sending bitter tweets about Trump at midnight. No normal person will have lunch with her after this. It's pathetic and sad.

But it's not just her, it's universal this year. Everyone in the Democratic field has been greatly diminished by this and it's not because they're all bad people. Not all of them are bad people. It's because their ideas are absurd.

Dana Perino hosts "The Daily Briefing" and co-hosts "The Five." She is one of the experts on what's going to happen so we are always happy to have her. Dana, thanks so much for coming on.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi. That was a good run there. That was a good run. I loved all of that.

CARLSON: So, well, I was -- I am confused after watching this. And by the way, I'm enjoying it. And I hope this goes on forever. It's the 12 Days of Christmas. But, why are some of these candidates still in the race, do you think?

PERINO: Well, I think, a couple of things. One, our party structure is no longer strong enough to try to get people out. The debate structures are terrible, because what they've basically done is given you these thresholds to hit both in fundraising, for how many donors you can get, and then in the amount that you can get in the polls, and that has not narrowed the field at all.

The other thing is that's quite interesting is that Elizabeth Warren was basically trying to do what Chris Christie did, which is he was taking out everybody else in that last debate instead of President Trump, who was the front runner.

Elizabeth Warren spent most of the night going after Mayor Bloomberg because she seems to have such disdain for him because he actually earned a penny and became a billionaire -- lots of pennies.

My friend who teaches at a University and he is not a big liberal, of course, but he said, Elizabeth Warren's style reminds him of the students that he likes the least.

And I think that all of us went to school with somebody like that, right? And I was surprised that somebody like Mike Bloomberg didn't turn around and say something. The story of you getting fired for being pregnant when you're a teacher is a lie.

But nobody calls her out on it, and she lets Bernie Sanders skate. All of those things that Bernie Sanders was saying, nobody even touches him. They just leave him alone. No wonder he's the frontrunner.

CARLSON: It's bizarre. Elizabeth Warren, who is a legitimately smart person, in my opinion, and has said interesting things in years past has totally degraded herself, I think.

PERINO: Well, I think she's probably also looking at a Vice Presidential slot. I think obviously, she knows that this is not happening. Biden likely to win South Carolina this weekend. Maybe not by a ton, but he'll win and then by Super Tuesday, it will be clear she is not going to be able to make it.

CARLSON: So that -- I mean, Bloomberg still I think it seems like the main Potential challenger to Bernie Sanders. Did he come out last night stronger or weaker, would you say? Mike Bloomberg?

PERINO: Well, I mean, if the worst debate ever was last week, then you could only do a little bit better, and I think Mike Bloomberg did a little bit better.

But we'll see in the Super Tuesday states. He is polling kind of third or fourth in a lot of those states. He has been able to get some recognition. But the debates are not inspiring.

You know, look, I do think don't Joe Biden winning in South Carolina might make people wonder like, is he a better option if you are an alternate -- if you want an alternative to Bernie? But even that seems farfetched.

So I think that the Bernie Sanders thing is happening and you start to see, even people like Speaker Pelosi have to say, let the chips fall where they may. All the candidates are great. I'm just going to sit back here and not worry about it. They're going to end up with somebody that is like George McGovern in 1972.

CARLSON: Watch Biden announced his victory in North Carolina over the weekend. Last question to you.

PERINO: He is tired through. He is tired.

CARLSON: Sorry, that was mean. I was mean, but probably true. So Pelosi today just said, look, if Sanders is the nominee, of course, I'm on board because I'm a loyal Democrat. Do you think that's true? If Sanders is the nominee, and you have to think he's the most likely, will Democrats in Washington get behind him, do you think?

PERINO: Yes, I do. Because what do they really want? They want power. And if he is the only ticket out of town, you better get on board. Right? So yes, I do think that they will, and they'll put brave faces on and there'll be some people who, behind the scenes, nobody will say it on the record, except for somebody like a James Carville, who's willing to, but he can't - - if he is going to be the only one they're certainly not going to stop Bernie Sanders.

And if Bernie Sanders can show that in South Carolina, he can have more diverse populations vote for him like he did in Nevada, I think, it's very hard to take that away from him.

CARLSON: I think that's right. The Great Dana Perino. Thank you so much for that. Good to see you tonight.

PERINO: Thank you. See you later.

CARLSON: In one of his less lucid moments last night, Joe Biden claimed that half the country has been killed by guns in the last decade. If that's true, why is it so crowded? We will tell you?

Plus, we will investigate Biden's increasingly ambitious claims about his personal history. This is like a "New York Times" wedding announcement where you had a Harvard degree, times 10. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: Well during the Democratic debate last night, Joe Biden made a remarkable claim about the level of gun violence in this country. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: A hundred and fifty million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability, more than all the wars, including Vietnam, from that point on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Vietnam? More than that? A hundred and fifty million. That's almost half the country, dead in 10 years. That's a lot of empty buildings.

Presumably Biden meant to say 150,000. That's roughly the number of gun homicides in this country during that period. But Democrats are doing their best to drive that number up. How? By attacking police and letting criminals -- real criminals -- go free.

Instead of fighting gun violence by fighting actual criminals who are trying to destroy the NRA and take guns from people who didn't vote for them with assault weapons ban.

Do assault weapons bans work? Well, there's just been a big study on this question from Johns Hopkins, the Party of Science is ignoring it, but the answer is no. They don't work. Not that they'll stop trying to push somebody in.

Colion Noir is a Second Amendment advocate. He joins us tonight. Thanks so much for coming on. Have you noticed there seems to be a connection between the vehemence of gun control advocates and their lack of knowledge about firearms?

I mean, some of these people -- Biden is a perfect example -- don't know what end the round comes out of. They don't know what a muzzle is. And yet they're sort of posing as experts. Am I imagining this?

COLION NOIR, SECOND AMENDMENT ADVOCATE: No, you're not imagining. It is exactly what they're doing. And to me, that's the most disheartening aspect of this. We're talking about one of the most important constitutional rights in this country. But yet these individuals who are calling themselves leaders don't know the first thing about the subject they're talking about.

They just get their talking points, get in front of get in front of the camera, and then spew a bunch of misinformation to millions of people, and then the people believe it.

CARLSON: So what's interesting is that the same people who lecture you constantly about science and climate change and look at the data, essentially ignore the data when it conflicts with their social engineering.

So Johns Hopkins, which I think is a legitimate institution, or was anyway, has a new study showing that assault weapons bans do not or there's no evidence to show that they do reduce mass shootings.

So this would -- and a lot of studies have shown, this including the Federal government's own study, during the Clinton administration. Why is this not kind of death for assault weapons bans, they don't work. So why are we still pushing them?

NOIR: Well, because of the agenda. At the end of the day, and I always go back to this point, because it's their overall goal, which is control. They don't really care about what the facts actually say.

What they want is to restrict the Second Amendment into oblivion. That's the goal. And at this point in time, from what we've seen from all of the candidates that have been on stage talking about the Second Amendment and gun control, so forth and so on, and people talking about confiscating weapons.

At this point, we should all understand that. That they have an agenda to restrict the Second Amendment into oblivion. This isn't about saving lives. This isn't about trying to find a balance and having a conversation. Because if it was, they wouldn't be talking about how they beat or destroy the NRA.

They'd be talking about, okay, well, how do we balance protecting people's rights while trying to, you know, save lives in some manner that makes sense and that's actually plausible, without taking away people's constitutional rights, that as far as I'm concerned, I'm not willing to give up for the sake of saying, you know, what, I do feel a little bit safer, when I'm not actually safer.

And so that's the problem with this conversation as a whole. They really don't care. What they care about is gaining control.

CARLSON: Yes, controlling the population. Armed populations are to be controlled, and by the way, if they cared about gun violence, they would focus their efforts in places where gun violence is the biggest problem, but of course, they're against that. It tells you everything.

Colion Noir, it's great to see you.

NOIR: Absolutely.

CARLSON: No, please, finish up.

NOIR: Well, no --

CARLSON: Put a bow on it.

NOIR: Got you. So for them, it's too multifaceted for them. They don't actually want to do work. They don't want to roll the sleeves up and get the job done, because when you talk about the places that have the most gun violence, it's a socioeconomic issue. It's not a gun issue.

Because if it were a gun issue, we'd see this violence widespread across the country. We don't. It's concentrated in very specific areas. And there's a pattern to all of these areas that are not being addressed.

But that would require them to actually care and actually do work.

CARLSON: No, it's true.

NOIR: They'll go into these places, and they'll say, oh, we'll give you gun control and then leave and never show up again after election.

CARLSON: If someone's trying to make you powerless and helpless, you should be nervous. That's a sign -- that's not a good sign. I don't think at all.

NOIR: It's not a good sign.

CARLSON: Colion, great to see you. Thank you for that.

NOIR: Absolutely. Thank you for having me.

CARLSON: Well, Joe Biden's chief claim to the presidency is longevity. He was in the Senate a long time. I'm 50. He was first elected the year I was born.

So all that time in office obviously, has given him a tremendous set of accomplishments to brag about. To hear Biden tell it, he is the single most accomplished politician in the history of this country. He's a statesman. He's a thinker. He's a scholar, he's a lover and a fighter. He's a national hero.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TEXT: Joe Biden: I did that ... as long as it was successful.

BIDEN: I spent more with Xi Jinping than any world leader had by the time we left office, and this is a guy who I was able to convince to join the international agreement.

No one up here has ever dealt internationally with any of these world leaders. I'm the only one that has.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR, D-MINN., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Domestic abusers can't go out and get an AK-47.

BIDEN: I wrote that law.

KLOBUCHAR: That bill along with -- you didn't write that bill.

BIDEN: I did write that. I wrote that bill. The Violence Against Women Act that took out of the hands of people who abuse their --

KLOBUCHAR: Okay, we will have it fact checked.

BIDEN: Oh let's look at the fact check. I wrote the Drug Court Bill. May I respond to this? I wrote the Bill to set up Drug Courts.

I helped set up that office in the presidency in the President's Office.

What we did with Ebola. I was part of making sure that pandemic did not get to the United States, saved millions of lives.

QUESTION: Why should anyone have faith that you're the one who can get this done now?

BIDEN: Because I'm the only one that ever got it done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: I'm the only one who ever got it. You know, it kind of makes me feel bad for Al Gore. All he did was claim to invent the internet and he never got past it. People were mocking him to this day.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, that guy gets up early. He is setting up drug courts on Thursdays, meeting with Xi Jinping on Friday. Before the weekend is done, he is stopping Ebola. This guy is an animal. He's a savage.

And with the recent discovery of his arrest in South Africa, you wonder what else he has done that he simply forgot about or hasn't taken credit for yet.

Maybe Joe discovered Viagra. That would make sense. Maybe he invented yoga pants. That's another achievement Biden would surely be eager to brag about, and by the way he deserve praise for that.

Maybe next week, he will reveal that after taking on corn pop with a chain, he went home and came up with the peanut butter sandwich.

You know what? Let's go even further. Biden taking credit for writing a lot of laws. How do we know he didn't write the greatest law of all? The Constitution the United States? Why not? Were already tearing down statues of the other founders. Let a new founder take their place. Joe Biden.

Howie Carr, another national monument, a radio show host, author of "What Really Happened." He joins us tonight. Howie Carr, this guy clearly doesn't get a lot of sleep with that many accomplishments. It's like he never stops moving.

HOWIE CARR, RADIO SHOW HOST: Tucker, you know, Homer Simpson used to say, donuts. Is there anything they can't do? Now, we can say the same thing of Joe Biden.

I mean, he could do anything. I think this is one reason why legislators at whatever level have a hard time moving up to the executive branch.

You mentioned Al Gore. John Kerry, you know. I voted for the $87 billion before I voted against the $87 billion, so they always pick and choose and, you know, Joe Biden has just taken it to its -- you know, logical extreme here.

I bet he does everything. You notice though last night, he didn't take credit for voting for the Iraq War. He had to be reminded of that by Bernie Sanders.

At least Bernie Sanders -- at least Bernie Sanders admitted, hey, I make some bad votes now and then, you know, you never hear that from Joe Biden. He has never made a bad vote.

He didn't that Clarence Thomas's confirmation hearings either. But that's the way he is. You know, he didn't some of the other -- what about -- he knew eight Presidents, three of them intimately, remember that one?

CARLSON: No. I don't. That's quite an admission. But you know, he's been around for 50 years. He was Vice President of the United States. You'd think that he would be secure. He's so over eager and insecure, kind of desperate to prove that his life meant something. How sad is that? How poignant is that to watch.

CARR: It goes back to the College. Remember he goes to speak to the Black College Group and he says I was the first white student at Delaware State, you know, and then he is bragging, he says he quit the football team at Delaware, which is a division one school. Now, he was playing. He was a varsity -- he got a letter at the University of Delaware.

Probably, he would have been the starting quarterback. You know, he could have beaten out Joe Flacco, you know, the guy who won the Super Bowl for the Ravens.

You know, everything that happens, he was involved in it. You know what's amazing? Remember in 2008, he was brought on to the ticket -- the Democratic ticket -- because he had gravitas? I mean, I thought at the time it was absurd but I mean now it's really sad that he's in the --

And they didn't even ask him last night about the South African adventure, with being arrested, only he wasn't arrested. He was in Soweto looking for Nelson Mandela and Nelson Mandela --

CARLSON: Well, he did time. He was fighting apartheid. Yes, exactly. He was on the enemies list. As he said to me once, you've got to do the time, you can't have the time do you. Prison changes a man. Robben Island.

Howie Carr, great to see you.

CARR: Always a pleasure, Tucker.

CARLSON: Thank you. Well, there's no shortage as you've seen in both hilarious and bizarre moments at last night's debate. Barstool's Dave Portnoy will assess what we saw.

But first tonight, "The New York Times" has been a leader in pushing the Russia collusion hoax for years now. As of tonight, the President is suing "The New York Times." That hasn't happened in a while, a sitting President suing "The New York Times." The attorney for the President of the United States in that case joins us next.

CARLSON: The Trump administration won a victory in Federal Court today and its ongoing fight against the nation's many sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants. Chief breaking news correspondent, Trace Gallagher has the details on what happened. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT:

Hey, Tucker. This is a big battle victory for the President because it means he might go on to win the war.

Remember back in 2017, the administration moved to withhold about $400 million in Federal grant money from cities and states that have implemented sanctuary laws and policies where they refuse to cooperate with Federal immigration authorities when it comes to dealing with illegal immigrants.

The cities and states quickly filed lawsuits and a series of lower courts ruled in their favor. Later, the more liberal 3rd, 7th, and 9th Circuit Courts of Appeal upheld the lower court decisions saying the administration had to give up the grant money.

But now the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York has sided with the administration and because there is now a major conflict between the various Circuit Courts, it's likely the Supreme Court will step in to make the final call and decide from the court leaning five four conservative.

SCOTUS has repeatedly and long said the Federal government maintains broad power over states when it comes to immigration policies -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Interesting. Trace Gallagher, thanks for that.

GALLAGHER: Sure.

CARLSON: Well, the White House is hoping for yet another court win. Today, the Trump Reelection Campaign filed suit against "The New York Times" for libel over the Russia collusion hoax.

Specifically the lawsuit concerns an op-ed the paper published in March of 2019 that explicitly accused the Trump campaign of reaching a "quid pro quo" with the Russian government in 2016.

Jenna Ellis is senior legal adviser to the Trump Reelection Campaign. She joins us tonight. Jenna, thanks so much for coming on.

JENNA ELLIS, SENIOR LEGAL ADVISER, TRUMP REELECTION CAMPAIGN: Thank you for having me, Tucker.

CARLSON: So summarize for the non-lawyers among us what this suit alleges?

ELLIS: Yes, well, first, it's very important to clarify that this is the Donald J. Trump for President Incorporated Campaign that is the plaintiff and the victim in this suit, not the President in his personal or official capacity.

CARLSON: Right.

ELLIS: So what we're suing for is to hold The New York Times accountable for their false and malicious statements that were published on March 27th, of 2019.

Their piece alleged and claimed, in fact that there was a quid pro quo or a conspiracy between our campaign and Russia for an exchange -- for e-mails from Hillary Clinton in exchange for pro-Russia policy and lifting of economic sanctions.

That is provably false, and "The Times" knew on March 27th that that was false and they published it anyway with actual malice, which means that they knew that it was false at the time of publication, and also that they willfully ignored the truth.

So it wasn't just even an intentional disregard for the truth. But they willfully ignored everything that was on the record. Our lawsuit, in fact, shows at least four prior instances of "The Times" own reporting that has debunked that claim, and of course, the Mueller report fully exonerated the President.

CARLSON: Okay, so you're saying that because they ran reporting, showing that the claims in the op-ed weren't true that they must have known that they weren't true?

ELLIS: Of course they knew and there's -- of course, they knew and they ran with these false statements anyway, and they made factual assertions that were knowingly false at the time, and they never reached out to the campaign to verify or even for comment before they ran the story.

And so of course, you know, America stands for freedom of the press and freedom of speech, but that limitation on that freedom, of course is when you knowingly publish false claims with actual malice.

CARLSON: Right. Like accusing someone of treason as they did. What are you asking for?

ELLIS: So we're asking for damages in the amount of millions of dollars, which isn't specified in the lawsuit. But we're going to show that at trial and look forward to a full vindication and holding "The New York Times" accountable.

This is not something that any publication or any publishing platform should ever do. And they're intentionally misleading their readers. And in fact, they even went so far today in their response to our lawsuit to continue to mislead their readers by saying that just because this was published under the flag of an op-ed, that somehow this was an opinion statement.

No, this was a statement of fact that was ran as true when in fact, it was knowingly false, it is provably false and they had absolutely no legal right to run this.

CARLSON: Right. They used to fact check the op-eds there, I know. Maybe they don't anymore. Jenna Ellis, thanks so much for that interesting story.

ELLIS: Thank you.

CARLSON: So we talked to Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports last week about the presidential debate that he saw. He almost choked on his beer watching that one. We've asked him to come back. He joins us after the break to assess what happened last night on stage. Stay tuned.

CARLSON: Democratic leaders in Washington say they're feeling very concerned after last night's debate. But what did viewers think?

Well, Dave Portnoy isn't technically the President, but he is El Presidente. He's the founder and head guy at Barstool Sports. He came on last week to assess that debate. He's back tonight. Dave Portnoy joins us.

So Dave, thanks for coming on you. You weren't super impressed by Bloomberg last week, I think it's fair to say. You used the word vomit several times in your description. Did you reassess your view after watching last night?

DAVE PORTNOY, FOUNDER, BARSTOOL SPORTS: I don't know if I reassessed. I don't think anybody came out, you know, looking good yesterday. He blended in.

I'm not sitting here singling him out. I mean, this was a -- this was a war. This is like anchorman when every news station has a weapon and they're just hitting each other with it. It was sort of embarrassing.

Again, you know -- I don't know if you watched it. They're all raising their hands. They're all screaming over each other. I absolutely do not know a simple question -- why can't they turn off the microphones when their time is up? You know, they do it on a ton of game shows. Your time is up, your microphones off.

I could win this debate, because I would just never shut up. I would never be intimidated to stop talking. If you just talk the longest and the loudest, eventually you get the floor.

But honestly, I tweeted this out, if I was an alien and I landed on Earth, and this is who our supposed leaders were, the people competing to be the President. I would invade.

I mean, it's embarrassing. And I don't know if it's any different than Republicans or Democrats, but this process, I mean, there has to be a better way to do it. They just scream at each other and look like morons. It looks like a kindergarten with no teachers in it. It's disgusting.

CARLSON: So I've got two questions. One, why would you invade because they look so weak, they'd be easy to take over or you'd invade for their own good or both?

PORTNOY: I would probably invade both for their own good, but they're all going to be looking at each other battling each other and they can walk right by into the White House.

I mean, it is literally insane. These are supposed to be intelligent people screaming at each other. And by the way, I'd also just lie, I would never shut up. And I would lie. I just throw stats, figures. Nobody knows. You can say anything. Nobody knows in real time if it is true.

And by the time tomorrow rolls around, a couple of stats or check, yes, you know, Biden can't go out and say everybody in America was killed by guns last year, because we're still alive.

But unless you screw up that badly, nobody knows. It's just a shout fest. I mean, that's all it is. That's what politics are. That's why I don't pay attention.

CARLSON: But shouldn't the moderators --

PORTNOY: Well, the moderator --

CARLSON: You say you split your office.

PORTNOY: The moderator should --

CARLSON: Yes, okay, so what is that? Shouldn't they be -- shouldn't they be keeping control?

PORTNOY: Tucker, it's really simple. Shut the mic off. You have 30 seconds and then you press a button. Your mic's off, you're screaming over there. Is that revolutionary? How hard is that to do?

Hey, buddy, your time is up. Beep. You get muted.

On ESPN, they sound the horn. They do it all the time. Your time is up. Beep. You can't talk anymore.

Am I the only one to think of this? Instead they just scream met each other. It's insane.

CARLSON: You've got some loud guys in your office. I mean, you don't put up with this kind of stuff, do you?

PORTNOY: Well, this is what it looks like, but here's the thing. I want to put our guys running the country. We're idiots. Everyone looks at us and says, Barstool Sports, frat humor, they are yelling at each other, locker room environment.

These are the people who criticize us. These are the people, they're worse than we are. Oh, by the way, I want to say this. I'm wearing an Armani suit. That's one of the reasons I came on because if Bernie gets elected, I don't want him to steal it from me, so I wanted to get some use for it.

CARLSON: If Elizabeth Warren gets elected, by the way, you're going straight to prison. Just kidding --

PORTNOY: Oh, you knows what? Who knows what they're doing. They're all coming up with -- they're going to be too busy -- again, I'm smarter than they are. They just yell at each other and I'll just go around the corner.

Honestly shut the microphones off. And this isn't just Democratic and Republican. They just scream at each other and make stuff up and who knows. Everyone just looks around in the audience. Like, what just happened? How do I pick what happened? How could anybody pick between these people? How?

CARLSON: One of the great debate assessments I've heard. Dave Portnoy. El Presidente, Barstool Sports. Great to see you.

PORTNOY: Thank you.

CARLSON: Thank you. Back tomorrow, 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink. Sean Hannity takes over the hour now.

