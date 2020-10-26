Biden campaign launches $582 million ad blitz in final days of race

This is a rush transcript from “Special Report” October 23, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good evening. Welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier. "BREAKING TONIGHT", President Trump is predicting a massive red wave at the polls in just 11 days.

The president hosting a pair of rallies today in the crucial swing state of Florida. He spoke earlier to seniors and other supporters at The Villages.

He'll make remarks in Pensacola a little later this evening.

Chief White House correspondent John Roberts, starts us off tonight, traveling with the president. He's from The Villages right now. Good evening, John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Bret. Good evening to you. And the president just dusted off in Marine One, headed for Ocala. He's off to Pensacola later on tonight.

In Florida, the Real Clear Politics Average in polls shows Joe Biden with about a 1-1/2 point lead. But on this day, four years ago, Hillary Clinton led the president by four points and he still pulled out a win.

The president hoping to capitalize on some key moments from last night's debate to do it again.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: One of the most stunning moments last night was when Joe Biden admitted that he wants to abolish the oil industry. That wasn't too good.

ROBERTS: At The Villages in Florida, President Trump kicking off the post- debate sprint to November 3rd in a county he won four years ago by 39 points.

TRUMP: 11 days from now, we're going to win the State of Florida, we're going to win four more years in the White House.

ROBERTS: Before leaving the White House, the president announcing yet another normalization of relations. This time, between Israel and Sudan, just days after the U.S. removed Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

TRUMP: Three months ago, no one thought this would be possible. Even Bibi didn't know that this was going to be possible, Bibi, right?

ROBERTS: President Trump with ahead of steam after his final head-to-head with Joe Biden, a debate long on substance, but still with some sharp exchanges on Hunter Biden's business dealings.

TRUMP: They even have a statement that we have to give 10 percent to the big man. You're the big man, I think.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.

ROBERTS: Immigration.

TRUMP: Who built the cages, Joe?

BIDEN: Let's talk about what we're talking about.

TRUMP: Who built the cages, Joe?

BIDEN: Let's talk about what we're -- they cannot find over 500 -- of sets of those parents, it's criminal.

ROBERTS: Why Biden didn't do more as vice president --

TRUMP: You're all talk and no action.

ROBERTS: And coronavirus.

TRUMP: We're learning to live with it. We have no choice. We can't lock ourselves up in a basement, like Joe does.

BIDEN: There's not another serious scientist in the world who thinks it's going to be over soon.

ROBERTS: While no one expects it will pass by Election Day, there is more reason for optimism that in the next week, the White House will reach an agreement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a new coronavirus relief bill.

The White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' saying adjustments are being made in hopes of cutting a deal.

MARK MEADOWS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: And we've been all hands-on deck, and yet, at the same time, it still seems like politics on her side continues to keep her from signing a deal. You know, I don't want to attribute anything to her motives, but hopefully, we can get a deal, you know, in the next day or so.

ROBERTS: President Trump has got a full weekend ahead of him. He will wake up tomorrow morning at Mar-a-Lago and go out and vote. Don't forget, Florida has been into early voting since Monday of this week. Then, the president will be off to rallies in North Carolina, Ohio, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. And then, he's got three rallies in Pennsylvania. He'll be in Michigan and Nebraska on Tuesday.

So, Bret, we're putting on our running shoes. Here we go.

BAIER: Quite a schedule. A little Elton John to kick you off. John, thank you.

Joe Biden, says the longer Donald Trump is president, the more reckless he gets. And Biden also says, if he becomes president, when it comes to the coronavirus, there will be no red or blue states, just the United States.

Biden is also calling for a national mask mandate. The Democratic nominee spent the day in Wilmington, Delaware, his home, following last night's debate.

Correspondent Peter Doocy is there.

BIDEN: Good afternoon.

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Back home, Biden had the stage to himself.

BIDEN: This is a dark winter ahead.

DOOCY: His mic stayed on today. But last night, he learned that mute button worked.

TRUMP: He called them super predators, and he said that.

DOOCY: Biden's days-long debate prep yielded lines like this, about COVID- 19.

BIDEN: He says that we're -- you know, we're learning to live with it.

People are learning to die with it.

DOOCY: But the democratic nominee was defensive about past comments concerning fracking.

KRISTEN WELKER, DEBATE MODERATOR: -- Biden to respond.

BIDEN: I have never said I oppose fracking.

TRUMP: You said it on tape.

BIDEN: I did? Show the tape. Put it on your web site.

TRUMP: I'll --

DOOCY: The president did that with a post featuring this clip.

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in the Biden administration?

BIDEN: No, we would be -- we would -- we'd work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those. Either any fossil fuel.

DOOCY: Biden also promised a much more dramatic energy policy.

TRUMP: Would you close down the oil industry?

BIDEN: By the way, I would transition from the oil industry. Yes. I would transition.

TRUMP: Oh, that's a big statement.

BIDEN: It is a big statement.

DOOCY: but now he claims that's not what he means.

BIDEN: Eventually, we're going to have to go to all, but we're not getting to rid of fossil fuels, we're getting rid of the subsidies for fossil fuels.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Honk if you're fired up.

DOOCY: This weekend, Barack Obama will stump for Biden in Florida. But last night, Biden sought distance from Obama's record on immigration reform.

BIDEN: He made a mistake. It made two -- it took too long to get it right.

Took too long to get it right. I'll be president of the United States, not vice president of the United States.

DOOCY: Bernie Sanders is campaigning for Biden too, as he makes a play to be a Biden labor secretary. According to POLITICO, even though Biden insists, no matter what Trump says, he doesn't favor socialist policies.

TRUMP: He thinks he's running against somebody else. He's running against Joe Biden. I beat all those other people because I disagreed with them.

DOOCY: Now he's trying to beat one more person.

DOOCY: I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm going to shut down the virus.

DOOCY: And just a few minutes ago, Joe Biden left this theater in Wilmington, where he spent about 2-1/2 hours doing some digital tapings.

And getting those digital -- that digital material online and on-air is a huge part of his strategy. He has now spent more than $582 million on ads, according to advertising analytics. That is the most in one cycle of any candidate ever. Bret?

BAIER: That's big spending. Peter, thank you.

A coalition of voting rights groups has dropped its lawsuit over Ohio's limit on ballot drop boxes. The Republican secretary of state there ordered just one drop box per county along with some additional boxes outside some government offices.

The lawsuit was withdrawn after a federal appeals court said nothing would be decided before the election.

Now, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court is prohibiting counties from rejecting ballots if the voter's signature does not resemble the signature on the voter's registration form. The verdict is considered a victory for the state's top election official, a Democrat. And a defeat for Republicans who wanted the protection of making sure the signatures matched.

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris says Joe Biden does not want to ban fracking in the U.S. Harris was clarifying that remark you heard Biden make during last night's debate. And the Biden campaign spent some time today, tried hard to put a different spin on that statement.

Tonight, correspondent Mark Meredith takes a closer look at Biden's energy plans.

BIDEN: He takes everything out of context.

MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Joe Biden is defending his efforts to reshape America's oil and gas industry, but President Trump, says that means job cuts.

TRUMP: Will you remember that Texas?

WELKER: OK.

TRUMP: Will you remember that Pennsylvania? Oklahoma? Ohio?

WELKER: Vice President Biden, let me give you 10 seconds to respond, and then I have --

MEREDITH: Oil and gas employs at least 335,000 Americans. Exxon alone has

70,000 people working worldwide. But Biden, says change is still necessary.

BIDEN: We have to move toward a net-zero emissions. The first place to do that by the year 2035 is in energy production by 2050 totally.

MEREDITH: But within hours, the damage was done. New Mexico Democratic Congresswoman Xochitl Torres small tweeting last night, "We need to work together to promote responsible energy production and stop climate change, not demonize a single industry."

The debate over energy impacts voters from right-leaning Texas to battleground Pennsylvania, where the fight over fracking is a political and economic hot button issue.

JEN, FRACKING TECHNICIAN: I'm up early out in the field every day.

MEREDITH: Today, the Trump campaign released this new ad, blasting Biden over past promises to phase out fracking.

JEN: Pennsylvania is a fossil fuel state. It will be devastating.

MEREDITH: The president's top economic advisor echoed those same concerns.

LARRY KUDLOW, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: If you end the oil and gas industries, it would be catastrophic. Catastrophic, OK? Millions of jobs will be lost. Energy will be higher priced; electricity will be higher priced.

MEREDITH: But Biden's campaign says jobs will be created, not cut. His campaign estimates 10 million positions could be added through innovation, like retrofitting, existing energy infrastructure, and investing in new research.

MEREDITH: The American Petroleum Institute, says, in the past, it's worked with both parties to make sure oil jobs are in strong supply. But after the debate last night, the group put out a statement, saying, "We aren't going anywhere." Bret?

BAIER: Mark Meredith on the North Lawn. Mark, thanks.

The CDC is reporting more than 74,000 new coronavirus cases and more than a thousand new deaths over a one-day period. Several states are setting records across the Midwest and West. Missouri, and perhaps, at least, five other states are unable to post accurate hospitalization data on COVID-19 dashboards because of a flaw in the federal reporting system.

And drugmaker, AstraZeneca, says it has resumed its U.S. trial of an experimental vaccine, following federal approval. The trial was paused after a participant became ill.

Stocks were mixed today. The Dow lost 28, the S&P 500 was up 12. The NASDAQ gained 42. For the week, the Dow fell about a percentage point to snap a three-week winning streak. The S&P 500 lost a half-point, the NASDAQ lost about one.

The former naval officer who says he personally discussed Hunter Biden's business dealings with Joe Biden, did not appear before senators today, as advertised. Tony Bobulinski's lawyers say their client, instead, offered to talk to FBI agents.

Senior political correspondent Mike Emanuel, tells us where things stand on this story tonight.

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): I'm highly concerned quite honestly. We've sent a letter to Inspector General Horowitz to find out -- for have him investigate what has the FBI done with -- you know, what is purported to be Hunter Biden's laptop that they've had since December.

MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson, has little confidence the FBI will get to the bottom of Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings.

Former business partner, Tony Bobulinski was supposed to be meeting with Senate Finance and Homeland Security staffers to share what he knows about Hunter Biden and his family's foreign business dealings. But Fox's told, Bobulinski's legal team offered to meet with the FBI.

Johnson, says Bobulinski went for an FBI interview, and it turned over his phones containing communication with Hunter Biden and his partners on a China energy deal.

JOHNSON: I do hope that Mr. Bobulinski comes for our committee as early as next week, so we can actually gather the information, and then make it available to the American public.

This is -- again, this is about political wrongdoing.

EMANUEL: Fox's review of Bobulinski's business documentation does not show a role for Joe Biden in the venture. It lists a chairman as being Chinese.

Bobulinski offered this explanation last night.

TONY BOBULINSKI, FORMER ASSOCIATE OF HUNTER BIDEN: Hunter often referred to his father as the big guy or my chairman. On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden's involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face.

EMANUEL: Fox has obtained purported Bobulinski text messages, including from May 19th, 2017. Associate Rob Walker telling Bobulinski about Hunter, "When he said his chairman he was talking about his dad."

And then, from May 20th, 2017, Bobulinski receives what appears to be a warning about Hunter and his uncle, Jim Biden. From associate James Gilliar, "Don't mention Joe being involved, it's only when you are face to face. I know you know that, but they are paranoid."

Bobulinski addressed that as well.

BOBULINSKI: In fact, I was advised by Gilliar and Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden's involvement secret.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

EMANUEL: Bobulinski, claims Hunter Biden wanted $5 million in the deal with the Chinese to go to him and his family seeking to directly wire the money to an entity affiliated with him. Bobulinski, says he objected because that was contrary to their business agreement. Suggesting there is plenty for the FBI and congressional committees to investigate. And Fox News has confirmed, Bobulinski was at the FBI Washington field office today. Bret?

BAIER: OK, Mike, thank you.

The U.S. Senate is gearing up for a rare weekend session ahead of a confirmation vote Monday for U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Today, Republicans voted in favor of a procedural motion to enter executive session to begin debating Barrett's nomination.

Democrats are signaling, they will continue to put up a fight using procedural delaying tactics.

Up next, our "WHATEVER HAPPENED TO" segment looks at the power struggle in Venezuela.

First, here's what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are covering tonight. Fox 2 in Detroit, as Governor Gretchen Whitmer, signs into law legal protections for Michigan businesses and other employers that are sued by infected people, despite having followed all coronavirus safety protocols.

She's also codifying rules shielding hospitals and other medical providers from pandemic-related lawsuits, except in cases of gross negligence.

Fox 8 in New Orleans, as census workers say they were unable to reach all the households they needed for a complete tally of the U.S. population. The headcount ended last week after a Supreme Court ruling.

And this is a live look at Denver from our affiliate Fox 31. The big story out there tonight, at least five people are unaccounted for in a huge wildfire burning in Grand County. The sheriff out there says there may be more as people call in to report their loved ones missing. The fire has grown rapidly since it started, October 14th.

That is tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT.

We'll be right back.

BAIER: In tonight's "WHATEVER HAPPENED TO" segment, the struggle for control of Venezuela. Reuters is reporting, former director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, met secretly with a representative of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month to try to work out a peaceful exit from power. No agreement was reached.

This evening, correspondent Benjamin Hall, looks at Maduro's long and sometimes tenuous hold on power.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

BENJAMIN HALL, FOX NEWS FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: In 2018, the Maduro regime was on its knees. His reelection have been dismissed as rigged, large scale protests took over the streets, and a military coup was underway. National Assembly leader, Juan Guaido was recognized by the U.S.

and more than 50 other countries as the legitimate leader. It seemed Maduro's days were numbered.

TRUMP: It's going to happen sooner rather than later.

HALL: But today, Maduro is still in power. His thugs still roam the streets and he has purge the military, while the world's attention has been on coronavirus. Cuba has sent thousands of military advisors, and Iran trades them refined gas for gold. China, Russia, and Turkey also support him.

While illicit mining and drug trafficking prop-up his failed state.

TRUMP: We brought criminal charges against Maduro for his narco-terrorism.

The courageous veterans here today bear witness to how socialism, radical mobs, and violent communists ruin a nation.

HALL: For over 20 years, the Socialist Party has governed Venezuela, and despite the country's vast oil riches, it has run the economy into the ground, though Maduro blames the U.S.

NICOLAS MADURO, PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA (through translator): Venezuela, as you know, is under constant attack. Our beloved homeland is the victim of a multi-form attack by the U.S. empire.

HALL: The U.S. has rejected a military intervention. But two former U.S.

soldiers were captured in May after a privately backed plot failed. They have been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Over 4 million Venezuelans have, meanwhile, fled. But neighboring countries who are key to Maduro's removal are afraid to ramp up pressure for fears millions more would come.

EMANUELE OTTOLENGHI, SENIOR FELLOW, FOUNDATION FOR THE DEFENSE OF

DEMOCRACIES: Unless you start seeing movement in this direction, I think, Maduro will feel that the only pressure -- the real pressure comes from the United States and that he can fend off.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HALL: It is thought that the best hope for regime change now is still a palace coup. That someone on the inside would rise up and overthrow Maduro.

But after that last failed coup, well, Maduro has his guard up. Bret?

BAIER: Benjamin Hall in London. Benjamin, thank you.

Top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan are here in Washington for negotiations on settling the neighboring country's decades-long conflict.

The respective foreign ministers met separately with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today.

The talks follow two failed Russian attempts to broker a ceasefire in the worst outbreak of hostilities over that region for more than a quarter- century. Heavy fighting was reported again today.

Up next, our in-depth look at the big issues in this campaign. Tonight, focuses on health care. First, "BEYOND OUR BORDERS" tonight.

China is vowing to retaliate if the U.S. proceeds with the sale of advanced weaponry to Taiwan. The deal would be worth more than a billion dollars and provide Taiwan with 135 precision, land-attack missiles, along with equipment and training. The statement from China's defense ministry gave no specifics about what the form of that retaliation might take.

Turkey's president confirms his country has tested its Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, despite objections from the U.S. Washington has suspended Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet program. Saying, the S-400s are a threat to stealth fighter jets and are not compatible with NATO systems.

Former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden has been granted permanent residency in Russia. That's according to his lawyer. Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.

Just some of the other stories, "BEYOND OUR BORDERS" tonight. We'll be right back.

BAIER: This evening, we continue our in-depth examination of some of the top issues in the November election, the issues that matter most to you, the voters. Tonight, correspondent Rich Edson on the competing visions for health care.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Affordable Care Act needs to stay. Trump doesn't have a plan in place whatsoever at all.

RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: The debate over building on Obamacare or scrapping it.

DAVE KLOEBER, SUPPORTER OF TRUMP IN ARIZONA: My family, we pay almost double what we used to pay for our insurance premiums, and we're restricted on the doctor's receipt.

EDSON: President Trump, says he wants to terminate Obamacare while protecting some of the law's more popular provisions. Former Vice President Joe Biden promises to defend the Affordable Care Act, and spend $75 billion a year reducing its costs and expanding coverage.

BIDEN: What I'm going to do is pass Obamacare with a public option, it become Bidencare.

EDSON: The public option would be a government-run insurance plan, Americans could choose to buy over private insurance. Biden says it will compete with private plans to reduce costs. Republicans say it is a step towards socialized medicine.

Currently, Obamacare has insurance regulations, like keeping millions younger than 26 on their parent's plan. And requiring companies to cover those with pre-existing conditions.

TRUMP: We'll always protect people with pre-existing. So, I'd like to terminate Obamacare, come up with a brand new beautiful health care.

EDSON: Though the president has offered no details on how he'd do that.

About 11 million get insurance through an Obamacare market, and the government provides subsidies to most of them. Around 12 million more, benefit from Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

EDSON: There's another upcoming element to the future of American health care. The week after the election, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on Obamacare and could decide whether to invalidate the entire law. Bret.

BAIER: All right, Rich, thank you.

Let's bring in pollster Frank Luntz with more reaction to last night's debate. Frank, good evening. I know you had a focus group. You had 13 people, eight different states. What was the overall impression?

FRANK LUNTZ, POLLSTER: Well, they were still disappointed after the 90- minute session that they didn't have more details, more specifics. They really do want plans from these candidates and it's why they were still undecided.

But when the dust settled, they felt very strongly that Donald Trump had been superior on the economy. It's the number one issue, it's an issue that people who are not ideological, who are not driven towards either left or right, it's a number one issue for them.

And I got sound from you from last night that explains why they felt Donald Trump won on the economy. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN, VOTER, PENNSYLVANIA: Since I'm in western Pennsylvania, fracking is a big thing. And, I mean, there's a lot of money involved in fracking.

PAULETTE, VOTER, PENNSYLVANIA: They have to tell you what they plan to do, and they have to tell you how they're going to do it.

JILL, VOTER, NORTH CAROLINA: Biden's tax plan? I mean, if 0.50 cent is worried about it, I'm worried about it too.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LUNTZ: And we thought that, that would -- that, that would be enough. They are coming to a decision. And most of the group had either voted for Donald Trump in the past or had voted for some Republicans in the past. These undecideds are not coming from the left of the spectrum, they're coming from the center and the center-right. And their feeling about Trump is just that they didn't like how he spoke, how we communicated. They liked his policies. They approved of the administration. Frankly, as a person, they like Joe Biden better, but they don't like his policies. So we've got another segment for you where they about -- go ahead.

BAIER: We've talked about this before. There's a diminishing number of undecideds, what is it, four, three, four percent, something like that. But this is the final debate. Voters are running out of time to make a decision. You're T minus 11 days if they haven't already made one. So what puts them over the edge?

LUNTZ: They have to feel that the president is presidential. They have to feel like the president wants to be around them, that there are ideas that will move the country forward and address the challenges, the significant challenges that we face. And in fact the sound from yesterday was pretty clear that Trump has an opportunity to win them, but he's got to do it right now. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JENNIFER, MICHIGAN: They did not talk about the future enough in my opinion.

JILL, NORTH CAROLINA: I may just vote Trump, except for my conscience in a lot of ways really keeps me from wanting to do that frankly.

TASHA, OHIO: Trump for me is the lesser of the two evils.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LUNTZ: So Bret, my conclusion from this is that Trump will gain a percent or two. So the polls will narrow slightly over the next two or three days because of that debate. But I'm still wondering if they are going to narrow enough. And look, if the numbers turn out to be wrong, if Donald Trump is right and these pollsters are wrong about this race, then people like me are going to have to find a new profession. But as it stands now, he did well in the debates. I'm just not sure if he did well enough.

BAIER: It's really fascinating, and I think hearing from those folks in different states, a lot of them battleground states, is really important.

Frank, we'll have you back. Thanks very much.

LUNTZ: Thank you, Bret.

BAIER: Up next, the panel on last night's debate, where things stand in the presidential race. Plus we'll take a road down to Candidate Casino.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: He doesn't want to talk about the substantive issues. It's not about his family and my family. It's about your family, and your family is hurting badly.

TRUMP: I ran because of you. I ran because a Barack Obama because you did a poor job. If I thought you did a good job, I would've never run. I would've have never run. I ran because of you.

BIDEN: I felt good about it, and I thought the moderator did a great job of making it run smoothly. So it was a much more rational debate than the first one.

TRUMP: I thought I did great. There are certain groups of very aggressive people that loved the first debate. But I think this was better.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: It definitely was a different debate, and what it does to the electorate in changing the dynamics, we shall see.

Let's bring in our panel. It's the political panel tonight, Josh Kraushaar is politics editor for "National Journal," pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, and Tom Bevan, Real Clear Politics co-founder and president.

Kristen, I want to start with you. This debate definitely had a different feel and tone. Arguably both did well. You heard Frank Luntz's group saying the president may have done better. Did he do enough in the current situation?

KRISTEN SOLTIS ANDERSON, POLLSTER: I agree with Frank's assessment that the president did better this time than last time. But I also think that it may have been too little, too late, in part because if you look at the polls, not necessarily Trump versus Biden but how many people say that they are undecided or are voting for a third-party candidate. It's only about a third of as large of a pool of people as it was four years ago. So the percentage of voters who are truly up for grabs at this point in the game is too low for this last debate to have really made a difference. And bear in mind as well, over 50 million votes have already been cast of today.

This election is well underway. It may be too little, too late.

BAIER: OK, we'll see. One big issue, though, Josh, was about oil and gas.

Take a listen to the debate, and then I want to play something else.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Would you close down --

BIDEN: I would transition from the oil industry, yes. I would transition.

TRUMP: That's a big state.

BIDEN: That is a big statement.

TRUMP: Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Vice President Biden, let me give you 10 seconds to respond and then I have to get --

BIDEN: Eventually we're going to have to go to all, but we're not getting rid of fossil fuels. I mean, get rid of the subsidies for fossil fuels, but we're not getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: It was a cleanup on aisle four for the Biden campaign. And the Trump campaign, obviously, jumped all over it. One of the things, they put up an ad right away. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Pennsylvania is a fossil fuel state. It will be devastating.

BIDEN: We're going to transition from the oil industry, yes.

No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, end.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's the end of a lot of livelihoods.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: So, Josh, potentially that moves people.

JOSH KRAUSHAAR, POLITICAL EDITOR, "NATIONAL JOURNAL": Yes, when you're backtracking or clarifying, you're losing the debate. And even if Joe Biden may have tied or even won the debate on points, I think Trump gained a bigger political benefit from this debate. And it was largely because of this energy exchange at the end of the debate where -- and it wasn't just the energy exchange. Joe Biden ended up saying he never supported fracking

-- sorry, never opposed fracking, and he said so several times during the primary season. And the Trump campaign went out with an ad, with a digital ad, reminding Joe Biden that he wasn't being truthful during the debate.

So Biden is trying to have it both ways, trying to appeal to the Democrats progressive base on these environmental issues. But he's also trying to appeal to the broad middle who understand that fracking and energy production is a jobs issue in states across the country. There already are House Democratic candidates running away from Joe Biden because of his comments, including a candidate in New Mexico and Oklahoma. And it's a winning issue for Republicans in Pennsylvania which may end up being the tipping point on the map. So I agree with Kristen. I don't think the political picture changes dramatically, but it certainly gave Trump some critical momentum at a time he needed it most.

BAIER: Some ammo for those ads.

The Biden people, Tom, say that they think that one of Biden's strongest moments in the debate was the COVID section as he made points against President Trump. The Trump people counter that he is about shutting down the economy, which he denies. But today Biden give up speech about details of COVID strategy. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: As president, I will mandate mask wearing in all federal buildings and all interstate transportation, because masks save lives period. I will put a national testing plan in place with a goal of testing as many people each day as we are currently testing each week, a sevenfold increase.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Tom, your thoughts on how this all plays?

TOM BEVAN, REAL CLEAR POLITICS CO-FOUNDER: It's certainly Donald Trump's toughest issue to handle, and he got 10 minutes of it right up front at the debate. I thought Biden got his licks in there, although I do think Biden -

- Trump is trying to frame this as a debate between -- that we've turned the corner, positive looking, optimistic, we're heading forward. We've got the vaccine coming. We're going to reopen our country, we're going to return to normal.

And Biden in my opinion went a little bit too dark. He said we are heading into a dark winter. And so that's the contrast that Trump wanted to draw. I thought that was probably Trump's best asset coming out of that section of the debate. But certainly, COVID is Trump's weakest issue, and the Biden campaign is trying to keep everything focused on COVID as much as they can here down the stretch.

BAIER: There was a section on Hunter Biden's emails and the controversy surrounding it. A lot of people, Kristen, if they are not following a or a newspaper that actually follows the story don't fully understand it. The latest is this former Navy lieutenant, Tony Bobulinski, who has these emails and text messages. He met with the FBI today and provided those phones. Take a listen to what he said, and Senator Ron Johnson.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TONY BOBULINSKI, FORMER HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS ASSOCIATE: Hunter often referred to his father is "the big guy" or "my chairman." On numerous occasions it was made clear to me that Joe Biden's involvement was not to be mentioned in writing but only face-to-face. In fact, I was advised by Gillier and Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden's involvement secret.

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): I do hope that Mr. Mr. Bobulinski comes before our committee as early as next week so we can actually gather the information and then make it available to the American public. Again, this is about political wrongdoing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: I'm not sure who Mr. Bobulinski is --

(LAUGHTER)

BAIER: -- but Mr. Bobulinski met with the FBI and is apparently going to meet with the Senate as well. Kristen, does this change anything, the dynamics? And do you think this story eventually gets picked up other places?

ANDERSON: For the same reason I mentioned before, with so few undecided voters out there and so many votes already cast, it's hard to imagine anything short of the huge blockbuster really reshaping this race. One way it could, if it began to gain more traction, is a key advantage Joe Biden has compared to Hillary Clinton four years ago, is his favorable are much higher. While an awful lot of voters did think Hillary Clinton was corrupt and trustworthy, they don't necessarily think that about Joe Biden.

However, we are very close to Election Day, and the story of Hunter Biden has already been litigated once before in front of the American people during the impeachment trial back in January. That didn't politically hurt Republicans very much at all. In fact, I think President Trump came out of impeachment slightly ahead in some of these generic ballot polls, or at least ahead of where he stands now. But nonetheless I do think that it's too little, too late, unless it's an enormous bombshell, simply because of the number of votes cast and the small number of people up for grabs.

BAIER: There's a lot of questions around it, and I think we're going to keep asking them. One of them is why did the FBI have the computer in December of 2019 as the impeachment trial is getting ready to start and continues. These are all things we want to get to the bottom up.

Panel, stand by. Up next, the Friday Lightning Round, the latest on coronavirus relief talks, and the top Senate races to watch. Winners and Losers, we've got a lot to get in. Keep it here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to approve anything because she'd loved to have some victories on a date called November 3rd. Nancy Pelosi does not want to approve it. We are ready, willing, and able to do something.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We put pen to paper. We're writing the bill and hopefully we'll be able to resolve some of the differences. We could do it before the election if the president wants to. I think he does. I know we do.

LARRY KUDLOW, NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR: The election is 12 days away, or whatever it is, and it's going to be very hard to get it done. We have tried very hard to narrow the gap, very hard, but we just can't leap the final hurdles on policy disagreements.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Yes, there's still some gaps in this negotiation for another stimulus package. The deputy chief of staff for the speaker tweeting out just before the show "The Speaker remains hopeful that an agreement with the White House can be reached soon. As part of the negotiations, committee chairs have made some headway. Committees and staff will continue to work through the weekend," going on to say that the Secretary of Treasury and the Speaker will talk soon.

We're back with the panel. Tom, this is elusive. This is just both sides don't -- the Republicans are saying, listen, you won't pass the $500 billion relief that the Senate has passed to get something across the finish line. Democrats are saying we passed $2.2 trillion back in May and you're not meeting us. It doesn't seem hopeful.

BEVAN: It's all a show. Everybody wants to do a deal but a deal is not getting done, and that's because the political incentives are misaligned.

Democrats don't want to give Donald Trump a win right before the election.

And so I think there isn't going to be a deal that gets done prior to November 3rd. It's just not going to happen.

BAIER: Yes, that's a shame. People need it.

Let's go around the horn. Some Senate races you're watching, there are some interesting races that are getting close. Kristen, you're first.

ANDERSON: I am taking a look at the North Carolina Senate race. There you have the incumbent Republican Thom Tillis up for reelection. North Carolina is a state that Trump won four years ago. I wrote a column this week at the "Washington Examiner," 100 facts you need to know about the 2020 president election, and I note that North Carolina is a state where we're likely to have ballots counted much more quickly than some other places. So on election night I'm going to be watching this race because we are going to know whether or not President Trump has been able to play adequate defense and many of the states that he won in 2020 as well as whether Republicans will hang onto that Senate majority.

BAIER: OK, Josh, what's your race?

KRAUSHAAR: I'm looking closely at the Iowa Senate race between Senator Joni Ernst, the Republican, Democrat Theresa Greenfield. This is a race that Republicans thought they had a few months ago, but the political environment has shifted in the Democrats favor in recent months. A lot of it is because of seniors. Iowa is one of the most senior heavy states in the entire country, and it's facing one of the worst pandemic waves right now, and that's hurting the Republicans across the board. And the Democrat Theresa Greenfield is up by a few points in some polls. It's close, within the margin of error. And even more importantly, this race could decide who wins the Senate majority, especially North Carolina seems to be trending the Republicans' way, so if North Carolina goes Republican, Iowa will be the state that makes up the Senate majority.

BAIER: You know what's amazing is that in all of these battleground states, there are some interesting Senate races that actually seem to be getting tighter and the balance of power in the U.S. Senate could be determined in any one of them, and we may not know on election night. OK, Tom, what's your choice?

BEVAN: Just to the north of Iowa, Minnesota. There's a poll came out this week showing incumbent Democrat Tina Smith just up a single point over Republican Congressman Jason Lewis. That's on the heels of another race that had her lead at four points. Both of the polls have the incumbent under 50 percent, which is a whole lot closer than Democrats want this race to be. So keep an eye on Minnesota here down the stretch. If they are not able to hang onto this seat, that really complicates any path to them retaking the Senate.

BAIER: OK, really lightning winner and loser. Kristen, your first, winner then loser?

ANDERSON: Former governor Chris Christie. He beat COVID and he wrote an excellent op-ed about his battle with the virus in "The Wall Street Journal." And the loser this week is anybody who was expecting that there would be chaos and mayhem in this last week. Both Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings as well as the debate were pretty steady affairs.

BAIER: All, Josh, winner and loser?

KRAUSHAAR: I will jump on that point from Kristen, as the winner, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is the clear winner this week. She now has a 51 percent approval rating in the new Gallup poll. Republicans are almost united behind her. She had one of the stronger performances from any judge in recent memory, and she's going to get confirmed.

The loser of the week, Rudy Giuliani. I will just say anytime you make it in a "Borat" movie or a Sacha Baron Cohen movie, it's not a good week for you. So tough week for Rudy.

BAIER: All right, Tom, winner and loser?

BEVAN: Winner, Kristen Welker of NBC News and the debate commission for putting on what turned out to be a very policy-laden, good debate. And the ultimate winner there was the American people.

Loser, Senate Democrats for the same reason that my colleague just mentioned. They can't stop Amy Coney Barrett and so they put on this stunt in the Senate Judiciary Committee and ended up with a 12 to nothing unanimous vote to send it to the floor. She's going to be a Supreme Court justice.

BAIER: OK, my winner is the panel. That was very lightning on this Friday.

And have a great weekend. The winner is, it's Friday.

When we come back, "Notable Quotables."

BAIER: Finally tonight, it is Friday, and that means "Notable Quotables."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.

OBAMA: But Joe is not going to screw up testing. He's not going to call scientists idiots.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: It's like in "The Godfather." Nothing personal, strictly business.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nothing says Thanksgiving like sitting on a folding chair in your driveway and having nurse fire mashed potatoes at you with a t-shirt cannon.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. Chairman, the votes are 12 yea's and 10 not present.

BIDEN: The oil industry pollutes significantly.

I never said I oppose fracking.

TRUMP: You said it on tape.

BIDEN: Show the tape.

No more, no new fracking.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Go Kanye, go Ice Cube, go all these rappers who are willing to say you know what, we don't belong to the Democratic Party.

RUSH LIMBAUGH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: It's tough to realize that the days where I do not think I'm under a death sentence are over.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I've heard Joe Biden say that he's never discussed business with Hunter. That is false.

BIDEN: I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're talking about --

TRUMP: The laptop from hell. But by the way, so far, I respect very much the way you're handling this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've got to come together as a country whatever happens in this election.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's great to be in Pontiac. I think this might be my first visit.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Waterford.

PENCE: And in Waterford.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: One week, one week in Washington and Nashville. Next week is the final push to Election Day.

This week on FOX NEWS SUNDAY, Chris Wallace will speak with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Biden campaign national chair Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

