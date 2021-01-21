Biden calls for unity, but party's recent past tells different story

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

We do have breaking news we're following tonight -- violence erupting again in Portland and Seattle.

And today, after a historic and groundbreaking four years in the White House, President Trump departed Washington, D.C., a huge crowd awaited him. In his final remarks, the president reiterated that his America first movement has only just begun.

Make no mistake: The 75 million Americans who voted for President Trump, they are not going away. I'm one of them, I'm not going away either, although many on the left would probably love that.

Our conservative values, they are not going away. Our dedication to the Constitution, that's not going away. Our love of freedom and justice for all, that's not going away either.

Look at this crowd when he arrived in Florida. We're going to show you more of it coming up later, and also we are following the story out of Portland and Seattle. I guess we don't have the video yet.

All right. Coming up, we will talk about the future of the America first, make America great conservatism and the Republican Party.

But, first, like it or not, Democrats are now in control of all branches of government. And the White House this morning, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

And, by the way, in his first address to the nation, Joe predictably meandered his way through what is a truly unremarkable, totally forgettable, even pre-rehearsed set of remarks.

Let's be honest. The rest of the media mob, they were just flat out lying to the American people as usual. This was not in any way, shape, matter or form a memorable speech. It will not be talked about decades to come.

Frankly, to be blunt, it's already forgotten. Even Bill Clinton seemed to be falling -- yeah, he's nodding off there, take a look, asleep.

Poor Bernie Sanders, he looked miserable and completely uninterested. I don't know. It looks like he thought he was in Vermont.

As I said on the radio this afternoon, the inaugural address sounded more like an uninspired student council -- high school student council president acceptance speech from a guy who desperately was craving a nap. And, of course, the main theme of the speech was unity.

After four years of outright lying, conspiracy theories, witch hunts, one hoax after the other, vitriol, nonstop hysteria, two impeachments -- including one that is still unconstitutionally ongoing, Biden's hollow calls for unity are both laughable and completely disingenuous. Total and complete B.S.

Well, cheap, basically, bumper stickers and old worn out liberal socialist cliches. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: To restore the soul and secure the future of America require so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy, unity.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: This is a bunch of scumbags. That's what they are.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Those are very strong words, Congresswoman.

WATERS: They're all organized around making money.

BIDEN: My whole soul is in this, bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: You cannot be civil with the political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.

BIDEN: With unity, we can do great things, important things.

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: The president is a racist and he is a demagogue. That is just a fact.

BIDEN: For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury.

REP. JERROLD NADLER, D-N.Y.: This administration is behaving like a bunch of thugs and gangsters.

BIDEN: We must end this uncivil war.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: And, sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with their allies in the Congress of the United States.

BIDEN: We can do this if we open our souls, instead of hardening our hearts.

KATIE COURIC, TV HOST: The question is, how are we going to, really, almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You need to be deprogrammed. You are in a cult of Trump. Reeducation camps for you and your children. Send them to PBS torture camp every day for 24 hours a day, after they take your kids away from you.

Now, if Biden truly wanted unity, instead of just words and just cliches, he would've started by ending the vitriol in his own party. For example, he could have stopped comparing Republicans to Nazis like he did a week ago.

He could ask his colleagues to stop referring to 75 million peace-loving Trump supporters as domestic terrorists that support insurrection when they absolutely do not. He could call for an end to the unconstitutionally post- presidential impeachment charade. He could also apologize for the Russia hoax and all of those lies, and the Ukrainian impeachment.

Mark my words, this will never happen. Biden and now his radicals in power and his party, they don't give a rip about unity. Slogans, bumper stickers, flat out lies, and smears continue. That doesn't matter to the mob and media either.

By the way, Fox News alert, starting at 12:00 noon today, 99 plus percent of the media mob in this country, they officially started what will be pretty much a four years long vacation. The hard-hitting questions will be gone, the combative press conferences over, the investigative reports with one anonymous source after another, that will be a thing of the past. The tingling sensation up and down the media mob's legs, well, they are throbbing like never before.

After four years without Obamagasms, they're finally back today, tonight. Yesterday, the editor at the New York toilet paper Times tweeting, Biden landing at Joint Base Andrews tonight, I have chills.

The chills are back, the thrills are back. Over there at propaganda network conspiracy channel, all things leftist, socialist, MSDNC, their contributor actually compared Biden to God the Father Almighty.

A far left wannabe comedian Jimmy Kimmel tweeting, congrats to our new president. We know you will do your best to make America good again. I wonder if he's going to attack Jill Biden the way he did Melania Trump.

Oprah Winfrey complaining that c and passion have been restored. Hallelujah.

Did they ever watch any news, real news? Apparently not. They are clueless of the reality of the Democratic Party and the rhetoric of the left is and has been.

Make no mistake, the thrills, and chills, they are officially back tonight in the USA. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Lights are shooting out from the Lincoln Memorial along the reflecting pool, look, it's like almost extensions of Joe Biden's arms embracing America. It was a moment where the new president came to town and sort of convened the country in this moment of remembrance outstretching his arms.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Harris pulled the grief and regret out of the privacy of our hearts, if just for a moment, so we all could share it. What a beautiful step. I'm reminded of the psalmist, you know, he heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What a story, what a great love story between Jill Biden and to Joe Biden, and the way that she helped his family recover from tragedy to bring Joe back from what he'd lost, it's a wonderful story. We haven't had a love story in the White House in four years.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, he's spoken in the deep of his soul, and we needed this. That was beautiful. Beauty heals. Beauty heals. There was not one part of that that wasn't just medicine in the wound.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is the better angel president. Joe Biden believes he's eternally optimistic. He is not cynical, the guy has been in Washington so long you would think some of us are here too long and you become cynical.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: May be you at home feel like I do, you probably want to puke. Do they have any shame at all? Now, let's for reference, let's travel back in time four years ago today. Let's listen to how to be media mob treated president Trump during his inauguration. Slight difference, you might notice. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This image posted by Vox shows a 2009 inauguration of now former President Obama on left and Trump's inauguration on the right with far fewer spectators.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He said today America first, it was not just racial, I mean, I shouldn't say racial, the Hitlerian background to it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There were some pocket of protests and clashes with police. More than 200 people were arrested. But the crowds of the inauguration appeared to be smaller than they were four years ago.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: American carnage, not the metal tour, but the presidential inaugural address theme. Bang your head. A lot of Americans proverbially did that today.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He basically took the hide off of everybody sitting on that platform. We're going to be unpacking that speech -- it will take us the rest of the day to get around to this. I'm not sure I had any inauguration speech quite like this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: What did that mean anyway? I don't know.

Anyway, every single day, for four plus years, that is exactly what we heard and witnessed from the mob in the media. Forgive them, Father, at this point, I don't think they know what they do.

They were nasty. They were abusively corrupt and biased and dishonest, unrelenting. Naturally, the vitriol, it continues to this day.

Right now, by the way, even during their joyous praise of all things Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the mob and the media found time for their favorite obsession, never stop hating Donald Trump ever, ever, ever. Apparently Trump lives in their heads 24/7.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, President Trump is ending his time at the White House much like he began it, defiant, avoiding responsibility for creating chaos.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The disgraced 45th president of the United States and First Lady Melania Trump walking to Marine One.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He looks small. He just looks like a small man.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A president who felt uh neither connected to that tradition nor at many times to a Constitution that he believed did not apply to him.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's going to be a little pathetic a tiny little crowd to Joint Base Andrews where he's going to say goodbye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's almost leaving town like an autocrat ousted from power, heading off into exile.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Donald Trump was true to himself. Not fake, not phony and he's kind of being honest. You know what? I think, go have your day and I don't need to be here.

But if you listen closely from fake news Jim Acosta, he might be on to something. He talked about President Trump in exile.

OK, Jim, whatever you wish, fake news Jim Acosta, because here's the thing -- the American people get to decide who lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and in four years, they could very easily decide to bring the president back for a second term and your hate will continue, assuming Senate Republicans, of course, are not stupid and fracture the Republican Party completely enforce America first conservatives into splitting off into another party which would be a disaster which I don't think would happen.

But he's on to something here, President Trump in exile. Fine, we'll follow Jim's lead.

No matter what happens moving forward, here's our promise to you, we will always be independent. We'll be fiercely independent. We'll always do our best to bring you the truth when the mob will never do that. We're not them. We'll never be them.

Over the next four years, we will continue to vet Joe Biden. We'll stop his radical socialist agenda anywhere and everywhere we can for the good of the country.

And let's not forget about our ongoing "Hannity" investigation into the corrupt Biden foreign family business. We are told and I've been told and I've been briefed by people that know that the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop are beyond disturbing.

And tomorrow, we're going to have, right here on this show, a must-see interview with the owner of that computer repair shop. You know, he's the one that copied the hard drive on Hunter's laptop and handed it over to federal authorities that sat on it for a long time. That's the one that big tech didn't want to report on before the election. We'll have that exclusive tomorrow.

By the way, we'll also have an update in a moment on Portland and Seattle.

But joining us first with reaction, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, "Fox and Friends" co-host, Pete Hegseth..

Good to see you, both.

Dan, we'll start with you tonight. You know, okay, I don't mind -- listen, they -- the people on the left they have different points of view than us, they can have their day. That's not where my disagreement is here today it is the outright phony duplicity and the double standard, fawning coverage when they trash Donald Trump when -- four years ago tonight.

It's so obvious and I wonder if they even recognize it in themselves. I think they may not.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, I -- you know, I rarely disagree with you, Sean, but --

HANNITY: I don't know. I don't have the answer.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: I might disagree there.

Yeah, I mean, I can't say this dispositively, but I just don't think they give a damn because what's the penalty. I mean, Sean, listen, the only way you stop, you know, malicious behavior by people is, you know, there's some kind of penalty. What's the penalty for the media?

Sean, for four years, they reported about the pee-pee hoax and they got a Pulitzer Prize. What's the penalty? They're all heroes.

Jim Acosta, this dunce, is a hero on the left. He probably goes into New York City pubs and people buy him beers. The guy was a clown. What's the penalty?

But having said that, we're getting that part out of the way, where was the question today about Joe Biden and you brought up the laptop -- I'm hearing the same thing, by the way. I'm hearing the same thing about the laptop. I don't have it. I don't have the info. If had it, I put it on my show. But from what I'm hearing from people who've seen it, very disturbing.

But where was the question today about, hey, listen, your son's business partner Tony Bobulinski said you were getting kickbacks from a nuclear- powered Chinese enemy of America? Kind of a big deal, Joe, no? You got an answer for that?

Sean, where is that question today? Did you catch it? Yeah, I don't think Pete caught it either because it didn't happen. It's -- expects four years --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I'm going to tell you, I may be wrong but you just got to wonder that that the Democrats love of impeachment and love of and talk consistently of the 25th Amendment, I don't know. If what I'm told is on that laptop and everything -- Peter Schweitzer will join us later -- that he wrote in his book "Secret Empires" and everything we've exposed about zero experience Hunter and Joe's knowledge of these business dealings. And that's Ukraine, that's China, Russian oligarch, Kazakh oligarchs.

Pete Hegseth, I'm just imagining they might have a problem down the road with foreign interference and pay to play schemes.

PETE HEGSETH, "FOX & FRIENDS" WEEKEND CO-HOST: Oh, he might have, Sean, but I'm going to agree with Dan, this is Democrats covering Democrats with no consequence whatsoever for what they say. Of course, they're celebrating. These are their buddies. They -- these are their establishment friends, their fellow elites who they agree with across the board.

This is like watching your best friend win the Heisman Trophy, you're going to gush over it because you love every aspect of it.

I'm still waiting though now that now that we have a minority female VP, are we allowed to be proud of America again? I'm paging, Michelle Obama. Is that okay?

And I was disappointed that nobody on the dias took a knee today, you know? The left is happy to take advantage of culture, but it's ultimately all about control for them. Sean, you mentioned policy, right? Policy and ultimately that's what you're going to cover on the show and you should.

Look at what they did in the first day today, Joe Biden. Mask for all, all the time, rejoined the WHO, who cares if China lied to us? We're going to rejoin Paris. We're going to cancel the XL Pipeline. We're going to rescind the 1776 Commission, non-citizens in the census, that's cool. Amnesty, stop the border law.

And then he wants to talk about ethics with the investigation you're talking about? They're going to restore ethics in the White House.

So this is a complete globalist climate worship, 1619 open borders agenda, and the media loves it because their buddies are in the White House, and that's what we can expect for four years.

HANNITY: Let's go down that list, Dan Bongino.

Okay, they're going to stop border wall construction. They're paving the way for illegal immigrants to get citizenship. Count non-citizens in the census, which is nuts.

They say ending the Muslim travel ban. It wasn't a Muslim travel ban. It was a travel ban from countries that have issues with extremists.

Rejoin the Paris climate agreement. It may cost us billions and billions and hundreds of billions of dollars, and China is viewed as a developing nation.

If you work on the Keystone XL pipeline, your job just went away today with the stroke of a pen. A mask mandate by Joe Biden, and it goes on from there.

BONGINO: I mean, the first part -- the first one is the definition of insanity. Think about this. We're in the middle of a pandemic that Biden's -- Biden leveraged to get into the White House, even though President Trump I think did a pretty decent job given the circumstances. We're in the middle of a pandemic.

And you want to stop construction on a border wall? Sean, I'm just curious, in what universe does that make any sense? You know, I said, it reminds me of that Seinfeld episode where they did everything -- but George did everything backwards.

Like if you were trying to stop a raging pandemic, would your first move be hey, I've got an idea, we've got a border wall so people come in the country legally and maybe we can check them? No, no, let's wipe that out and let's get rid of the border wall and make it open season. Does that make any sense? Like in what world does that -- only liberals and people at CNN does that make sense to. It's that stupid.

HANNITY: You know, look, you know, Pete, we tried to warn America, they meant it. It is the most radical agenda of any major party ever presented in American history, how successful do they become with this.

HEGSETH: Hopefully not successful. I mean, listen, I -- everyone wants -- we all believe in the American experiment and our republic, and mean that meaningfully so. But I don't want Joe Biden to succeed. I don't want this agenda to work.

I mean, rejoining the WHO to Dan's point, we now learned that China lied to us about the about the beginning of this virus, about how it spread, about where it came from, yet their first move is to -- is to rejoin the who which is totally bought and paid for by China? Whose interests are out front?

China is cheering tonight and we all talked about this on this channel for months because we understood what Joe Biden represents. It's not America first. It's globalism first, our sovereignty is completely scrunched as Dan talked about.

I -- you know what, I mean, elections, votes, outcomes have consequences and the left has open season.

There's no deep state right now, Sean. The deep state has become the state. They are now in control of these bureaucracies and they will drive the agenda of the far left for the next four years, and it's our job to expose it, and hopefully, people wake up.

HANNITY: Well, you know, if fully implemented, Dan, I don't know how the country recovers. But you know, I'm really not sure.

Last question, Dan Bongino, okay, so, I don't want to see a Republican fracture. I don't even think it's going to happen. But there are some that there is a divide that does exist among the Republican but the Democrats, which is where more where my question is going, the Democrats seem to have literally lined up, fully, completely embracing everything from the Green New Deal, everything's free, total redistribution, higher taxes, no energy -- you know, no more border wall, amnesty.

And my question is, I don't really think it's Biden controlling his party. I don't think he has any choice. He won't be able to deviate from this crazy base of his.

BONGINO: Sean, nothing -- Biden is -- he licks his finger and changes position on whatever the direction the wind is blowing.

I mean, I was filling in for you one time on FOX, I'm not kidding. This is like -- I don't know a year ago when he was still a candidate, and in the course of the same day, he changed his position three times on the Hyde Amendment. It was to the point where I think I was talking to one of the associate producers and I was like you haven't as he changed his position again we're on the air in 10 minutes.

I said, he didn't do like a he did like a 180. He did like a 572.6. This -- I mean, you expect this guy to have any principles? Are we kidding?

AOC is the now de facto president of the United States with the Squad. Good luck with that. Let's see how that works out.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both, Dan Bongino, Pete Hegseth.

Now, also breaking tonight, we told you at the top of the hour, chaos, violence in the streets of Portland and Seattle tonight. We have video coming in even as we speak.

And Trace Gallagher is in our West Coast newsroom with the very latest that's going on on the West Coast.

Trace, what's going on?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, Sean.

We have several protests on the way in both Seattle and Portland. In Portland, about a hundred far left anti-police protesters dressed all in black marched through the northeast part of the city. Along the way, they smashed windows of the building that houses the Oregon Democratic Party, and carried signs saying, we are not governable and a new world from the ashes.

Several arrests have been made there. We can confirm that.

And the different part of Portland, more left wing protesters have gathered for a rally called inaugurate justice, and defend black lives. It's unclear arrests have been made there.

Meantime, you see on this screen there, up the road, two hours in Seattle, we've been watching live and taped images of between 50 and 75 protesters also dressed in black. For a while, they stood in the middle of an intersection blocking traffic in downtown Seattle. They have since moved on.

Our producer on scenes as the protests started at an immigration court but quickly moved up the road, chanting and breaking windows at an Amazon Go convenience store. We do know that police actually converged on one or two of the protesters and held them down. We do not know why.

We will bring updates on these protests across the Northwest as we get them.

HANNITY: Well, Trace, have we heard anything new from Biden or Kamala Harris about the violence that has broken out on the West Coast? Have we heard from any elected Democrat?

We have to run. We will be back to this in a minute. We will stay with the breaking news. Get back to that breaking story. Trace, thank you.

By the way, Kamala Harris apparently now. The news media never use to cover even the president's speech. The president would speak about coronavirus, give the country updates, they wouldn't carry it. They would wait for the combative question and answer period.

We will be a little more generous. We will give Kamala Harris a minute. Here she is.

BIDEN: You must remember, it's important to do that as a nation. Let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all we have lost.

(SINGING)

HANNITY: It's actually great rendition of a great song. Between that and Garth Brooks, "Amazing Grace" earlier today, I'm like, okay. I don't know what "Amazing Grace" is. Maybe Joe survived through his speech at the inauguration.

All right. Anyway, speaking of Joe Biden, tonight is beginning of his America last agenda right before our eyes. The total reverse of Donald Trump's vision and achievements.

The weak, the frail, the cognitively struggling Biden signing this flurry of executive orders that I mentioned. Take a look on your screen, everything we told you, masked mandates, social distancing mandates. Yeah, no more border wall construction, deep prioritizing immigration enforcement, a path to amnesty, caravan marches to the border, and along with of course taking his first steps towards undoing the Trump era's energy independence for the first time in 75 years. Our thoughts and our prayers go out tonight to those that work on the Keystone XL pipeline because you probably lost your job as, yeah, they revoked uh the very thing that allowed your job to exist.

Great job. We lost jobs on day one. Then, of course, we're going to pay a fortune, hundreds of billions of dollars in the Paris climate accords that China does not have the same standards. China is a developing nation according to this insane agreement that Biden got back into today, but the mullahs in Iran, they're waiting for more cash to be dropped on that tarmac.

Remember, Biden is the complete embodiment of all things swamp and sewer D.C. The embodiment of failed political class that wants to take us back to the status quo, redistribution, the haves, the have-nots and, of course, they're going to promise you the world. The same liberal Democrats that can't keep their city safe that promise to they don't have law order safety security, the same ones that have the worst records educating your children, the ones that said that you're going to keep your doctor, your plan and save a lot of money. And millions lost their doctors and plans and we're all saving about -- we're all paying about 200 percent more. Then, of course, leaving working families all across the country their definition of rich is anybody that works.

Donald Trump did deliver on all these promises just a matter of time before -- do you miss me yet? #Trump24. I bet those t-shirts and hats would sell.

And beneath Biden's phony pleas for unity today is the same hatred, the same rage, that didn't go away. The utter disdain for 75 million of us, those that voted for Donald Trump that we've documented on this program night after night. And by the way, Joe, if you really care about unity, why do you call off the unconstitutional post-presidency impeachment, you know, the Russia impeachment, the snap impeachment, the impeachment without any due process whatsoever. Five minutes, you're impeached, there we go.

And, Joe, I have a funny feeling, you might have issues come up in the time you're president. And you might regret what your party has done in creating new standards for impeachment.

I doubt Joe would ever have the courage to stand up to his lunatic left wing. They now completely control him.

Mr. Unity, why don't you tell your supporters to stop trying and cancel and threaten Trump officials from even getting a job and why did you compare two sitting GOP senators to Joseph Goebbels, you know, Hitler's Nazi propagandists. Does any of that sound like unity to you? Big tech, the media mob, to quite frankly even establishment Republicans that are weak and they actually supported all of this by, of course, not supporting Trump.

We now have institutional corruption. It has aligned against conservatives now more than ever. It's an agenda pushing censorship, open borders burdensome regulation on small business, anti-energy and of course the unconstitutional post-presidency impeachment.

Let me be clear: I'm a conservative. I'm remaining a conservative. Too many politicians in Washington, they're just far too willing to just go along to get along. Conservatives like myself, we are tired of broken and empty promises and slogans and speeches, and so on and so forth.

Leaders, if you want to lead, deliver, even if it means hurting someone's feelings in the swamp.

Conservatives -- if you want to understand what a conservative is, it's really not that hard. We believe in -- if we could change that please, if we believe in what, God, faith, family country, our Constitution. We believe in lower taxes, less bureaucracy, peace through strength, national sovereignty, border security, originalist Supreme Court justices, America first, free trade, free and fair trade deals, pro-working class economic policies and then leave us alone.

You know what, we are a country that is founded on the principle that we're endowed by a Creator, that rights come from God, their natural rights, not from a Creator.

The conservative America first, the Donald Trump agenda, is not going anywhere. This is not time to cower in fear. It's time for those of us who see the dangers of radical socialism, it's up to you to pick up the mantle today and fight for the forgotten men and women, those that really make this country great.

And, by the way, we see -- we're going to give Kamala Harris more than the media mob would ever give -- well, I guess she's done speaking.

Anyway, joining us now with reaction, FOX News contributor Katie Pavlich, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell.

You know, this is the thing I never understood, Katie, about never Trumpers. Kind of, you know, conservatism is basic. Now to hate Trump to the degree that you're going to help somebody that's supporting the most radical socialist agenda ever presented by any major political party, something I'm having a hard time understanding.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, Sean, it's -- when you look at how far the left has gone and the way that they are now talking about punishing anybody who has any kind of conservative thought or difference of opinion in terms of de-platforming them. You have people in other networks saying that they should be prosecuted and unable to speak. You have former prosecutors from places like Guantanamo Bay or who have worked in the Department of Justice or the former CIA Director John Brennan talking about how people like us need to be treated as domestic terrorists simply because we have differing conservative viewpoints.

And when it comes to never Trumpers who claim to have very conservative principled values siding with the left, it's one thing just to say I'm not going to vote for Trump, but it's another to go out of your way to support Democrats who are on the side of people who want to destroy the livelihoods of people who just think differently or have different values than they do.

And you know, Katie, I just watch this and, Leo, I watch this, and I'm like amazed because it is the antithesis of everything I believe my entire career, 33 years in radio, 25 years here on FOX, the antithesis.

So, maybe, OK, you don't like the personality, yes, stylistic differences. Okay, I can understand that. But the policies -- they were willing to push the policies aside for radical socialism, a Green New Deal, redistributionism, the weakest foreign policy -- I'm having a hard time with that part of this equation, because if you're a conservative, you cannot ever go along with this because you know that it will never work.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Well, I'll tell you, Sean, I want to be very clear about my conversion. I'm a Trump Republican, because this Senate leadership either needs to step up and defend Donald Trump or step down from leadership. Let me be very clear, if Donald Trump has to leave the Republican Party because he placed Americans first, then I follow Donald Trump and I'll tell you right now, these Senate Republicans and these House leaders are giving cover to the Democrats.

Joe Biden talked about helping Americans. What did he do on the first day? Did he open up the economy? No, he signed 15, 16 executive orders that benefits people other than Americans to, to worry about the World Health Organization, the Paris accord, to grant citizenship to illegals.

What's the purpose of that? Americans are suffering right now. His focus is wrong. But he's playing the Democratic playbook. Donald Trump made Americans first, kept his eye on Americans first, that's not what Joe Biden is doing and that's not what the current Republican leadership is not doing as well.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Leo Terrell, Katie Pavlich.

When we come back, Hunter Biden is at his father's inauguration today. The media wants to cover up all the scandals that are swirling around them, even though big tech wouldn't let you know before the election. We have a big interview of all of that on this program tomorrow. We'll give you a preview of what that's about, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: And as we've been telling you, zero experience Hunter, he came out of hiding today to join his father in Washington for the inauguration ceremony, and despite immediate predictions, Donald Trump didn't pardon himself and he didn't pardon his family because they didn't do anything wrong.

Now, Hunter telling a reporter, quote, "all good" when asked about today's events. Of course, Hunter got the full protection policy of the media mob and big tech corporations and, of course, we've long been reporting all of the issues involving Hunter and Ukraine and Burisma and oligarchs in Russia and oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Chinese nationals, Bank of China.

But the media, they're going to spend any time ever investigating the Biden family crime syndicate allegations, nefarious dealings with all of these countries that don't have America's best intention at heart. Tomorrow on this program, as I said, we'll have the Delaware laptop repairman. He has Hunter's hard drive.

Quite frankly, the media did all of the Biden's bidding in the election but they didn't really do him favors by refusing to vet them, and even allow America to hear the story. They hid it for Biden it may come back to bite him and it makes you wonder if Democrats may regret as I said the love of impeachment and the 25th Amendment for this reason. Time will tell.

Here to explain, author of "Profiles in Corruption", Peter Schweizer.

Now, I've talked to sources not you, I'll -- you have exculpatory plausible deniability because I didn't talk to you specifically about this, except asking you questions, as it relates to the laptop. Now, what we know so far about what I just mentioned, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, China, is all borne out to be true and we first interviewed you about it in January of 2018 when "Secret Empires", your book, came out.

Now, my question is, have you heard what I've heard is on that laptop?

PETER SCHWEIZER, "SECRET EMPIRES" AUTHOR: Yes, I have, Sean, and we actually have access to some of those laptop materials, particularly the emails that talk about foreign deals.

And here's the important thing, Sean -- not only has the Biden camp not denied the authenticity of the laptop, you can triangulate the information that's on that laptop. Tony Bobulinski independently confirmed the emails that that laptop say went to him. He actually showed me those emails in Atlanta before the laptop ever became public.

At the same time, Sean, we also have access to a separate set of emails that we got from Bevan Cooney, his former business partner, and the Bevan Cooney emails that are in his Gmail account are also part of the Hunter Biden laptop. So there are multiple ways to independently confirm the authenticity of what's on that laptop.

But people in the media just don't seem to be interested in doing so.

HANNITY: Well, I think it's a little bit of corroboration. Hunter never denied that the laptop was his and my understanding is we'll find out more tomorrow is that they actually asked for the laptop back once they found out, whoops, maybe people are going to find out what's in that laptop. True?

SCHWEIZER: Yeah. No, I think that's exactly right.

And look, here's the key thing -- I think what's so chilling about the fact that Hunter was all smiles today and the Bidens have never answered specific questions is, Sean, this is not just a story about some politicians kid you know getting some sweetheart deals. I mean, as we've talked about on your program, these have national security implications.

Hunter Biden was involved in a Chinese capital venture firm funded by the Chinese government and what were they doing? They were buying up American tech companies that would benefit the Chinese military.

So this is not just about money cash flowing around some family member gets some money. There are very serious national security questions at the heart of this, and they've never had to answer a single question about it and now the Democrats have the Senate locked up, we're not even going to have the benefit of Senator Johnson and Senator Grassley and the oversight committee asking tough questions.

So they're going to continue to be shielded from this and remember, Sean, Joe Biden has said there are going to be no you know sketchy overseas deals during his second term.

Here's the problem, he does not believe that the early deals that that Hunter was involved in the China deal, Burisma, he's never described those as sketchy. So I read that as saying it's going to be business as usual in the Biden administration as far as these deals are concerned.

HANNITY: Well, based on the standards now, Democrats set with Ukraine and this course this unconstitutional post-impeachment Senate trial that they want to have on and the snap impeachment. You got to wonder.

Now, one last question -- on the salacious side of what I've been told is on this laptop, have you heard how bad it is? Because I have.

SCHWEIZER: Yeah, there's -- I've certainly heard second-hand rumors, and to be clear, we have access to the emails that involve transactions.

HANNITY: Understood.

SCHWEIZER: We don't have access to any of those pictures, yes. But no, I've heard similar things.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Listen, let me be clear, I haven't seen it either, but I have sources that say that they've seen it and it's beyond bad.

SCHWEIZER: Yeah. No, I've heard the same thing, Sean. Absolutely.

HANNITY: All right. We'll know more maybe tomorrow. Peter Schweitzer, as always, thank you.

Joining us for more reaction, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Republican Congressman Jim Jordan.

If they go ahead with this post-presidency unconstitutional impeachment sham, I'm hopeful that the Republicans in the Senate won't be stupid and go along with this. In my view, the Republicans should walk out united and say, we're here to do business for the country. We're not going to participate in a snap impeachment by the House and validate it, nor are we going to involve ourselves in something we know to be unconstitutional.

If they do, Jim Jordan, how do you see that going down? Will the Republicans walk out, come back to vote to acquit and end the nonsense?

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OHIO: Sean, I don't know but I don't think there's any way to convict the President Trump. I mean, look this is -- this is a Democrat obsession. I've said before, they tried to remove President Trump from office before he got there and they're trying to remove him now that he's already left. I mean, it's ridiculous.

We all know, we've talked about this for years, they started going after him on July 31st, 2016 when the FBI set up their Crossfire Hurricane investigation and spied on President Trump and his campaign and four Americans, and they continue this obsession with going after the president even after he's now left office.

So I hope it ends, and I think Senator Paul is right. This is not good for the party. This is not good for the country. This doesn't bring us together as a nation like Joe Biden talked about doing today in his inaugural address.

So, I hope it gets over with quickly, and I hope they don't convict the president because certainly, this is ridiculous what they're trying to do.

HANNITY: Under any scenario, Reince Priebus, do you see Republicans that would go on a suicide mission and partake of this nonsense?

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: I don't think that the Republicans in the Senate would be willing to fracture the party for decades to come. I think they're smart enough to have a strategy to keep the party together. It's not easy, but there are basically three buckets right now in our party. There is the -- there is the Trump bucket, there is the regular old Republican bucket, and there is the good old conservative bucket. And you can't grow the party by subtracting any parts of that equation out of the room.

The biggest bucket right now in our party is the Trump bucket, and that's a bucket that we have to keep together. And voting to impeach him out of the party after he's already left the White House isn't going to do anything to build our party.

And the senators that are up in 2022 if they were to go along with this, obviously, are going to have a very difficult time. And I don't think that they would do that. I think they're smarter than that.

And certainly, all this talk of third parties is very dangerous. It's very scary for the future for conservatives and Republicans in our country.

HANNITY: All right. Jim, will you be a part of anything? We've got 20 seconds left.

JORDAN: Oh, yeah, now, I'm definitely going to help.

And we also got to remember this, Sean, no president has done more of what they said and accomplished more than President Trump did in this first term. So, we need to remember that. That's what keeps our party together, it's focusing all the good things that he did.

Jim, thank you. Reince Priebus, thank you.

When we come back Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was accused by a Democratic lawmaker of giving a reconnaissance tour of the capitol days before the riot, she and Matt Gaetz, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Without evidence, Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen actually suggested that his Republican colleague, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, aided with Capitol riot by conducting a large tour of the capitol before the breach.

In a statement provided to Fox News, Congresswoman Boebert called the claim baseless and disgusting.

Congressman Boebert joins us now, the author of the brand new book, by the way, bestseller "Firebrand", Matt Gaetz.

Congresswoman, my understanding is, this was not reconnaissance. This was a tour for your family.

REP. LAUREN BOEBERT, R-CO.: This was my family, Sean, coming to celebrate this moment where I was being sworn in as a newly elected member of Congress. This is absolutely disgusting.

There has been more than 30 -- there's been about 30 members of the Democratic Party signed on to a letter asking for an investigation of this so-called reconnaissance tour. And there's not a shred of evidence.

You have Representative Steve Cohen who went on television saying that I was definitely a part of this, bringing my family to our nation's capital to celebrate this moment with me. And it's just absolutely disgusting and baseless.

It just shows their hypocrisy on full display.

HANNITY: All right. Matt Gaetz, it doesn't get worse than that. I mean, it's been the broad sweeping generalization -- conservatives, Republicans support insurrection, when everybody condemned them immediately like we condemns the rights and those that weren't peaceful over the summer, something Democrats didn't do.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: You absolutely right, Sean. I guess they've got caught us. Lauren Boebert is giving recon tours for insurrectionists, I abducted the Lindbergh baby, Jim Jordan knows what happened to Jimmy Hoffa, and Devin Nunes was on the grassy knoll.

I guess to go along with these very fake allegations against Republicans that we see, there are real consequences for our fellow Americans who were being erased in the digital space, who were being targeted in real life and in the flesh. We're entering a period of time where Joe Biden tells us to accept unity but that unity appears to be at the expense of anyone who offers dissent or disagreement.

They don't want to just --

HANNITY: Yeah.

GAETZ: -- have a debate or discussion. It appears they want us to be canceled from the public sphere altogether. I'm glad we got folks like Lauren Boebert fighting for America. She can count on our support.

HANNITY: Now, Congresswoman Boebert, I can see you going for the "firebrand" title and taking it away from Matt Gaetz. It seems to be an emerging theme.

Matt, you've got some competition, just saying.

BOEBERT: Yeah, I'm so happy to serve alongside Matt. This is truly an honor. I wish there were more people in Congress just like us who are here for the right reasons, serving the American people.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

We'll continue, straight after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left this evening. We hope you set your DVR, never miss an episode of "Hannity." Don't forget tomorrow, we have the computer repair shop owner about Hunter Biden's laptop, and knows a lot about what's on it. And we'll find out his story. Why didn't the FBI act faster? That's all coming up tomorrow.

We are independent. We'll always be. We're not the media mob, and, yes, we will keep our eye on the Biden administration.

Laura Ingraham, let not your heart be troubled, do you have a good day today? No news today.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

