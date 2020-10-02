'Beyond heroic': Hannity praises RBG for battling cancer with 'incredible courage'

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity" September 18, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Welcome to FOX News. It is a FOX

News alert on this Friday evening, 9:00 on the East Coast, 6:00 on the West

Coast.



U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg is dead at the age of 87.

Justice Ginsberg battled cancer on and off for decades, was fighting

pancreatic cancer at the time of her passing.



Now, Justice Ginsburg leaves behind a long legacy at the Supreme Court

where she served since 1993. She was appointed by then President Bill

Clinton, known as one of the most liberal leaning judges on the bench.

Justice Ginsburg had a distinguished legal career, the first Jewish woman

to serve on the highest court in our land.



Our thoughts and prayers, by the way, tonight are with the entire Ginsburg

family, her colleagues at the U.S. Supreme Court and everyone who knew and

loved Justice Ginsburg.



Sources on the ground tonight -- we'll put up a box of the president. He is

in Minnesota tonight in the middle of a rally. They have confirmed to

"Hannity" that the president has not yet been informed of her death prior

to going on stage.



Interestingly, while they did have a deep philosophical divide, Justice

Ginsburg was well known to have a great deep friendship with Antonin

Scalia, who passed away a short time ago. They were close friends. By the

way, my own father died from pancreatic cancer, in a very short period of

time. It is an insidious cancer.



She battled this cancer with incredible, inspiring courage, beyond heroic.

She will be missed by many. Now, with just 46 days until the presidential

election, we are about to experience a political hurricane the likes of

which -- well, we've probably never seen.



Although she spoke softly, Justice Ginsburg was a giant on the Supreme

Court. Her legacy will live on in the days weeks and months and years

ahead, and breaking just moments ago, Senate Majority Leader Mitch

McConnell mourned the loss of Justice Ginsburg and announced, quote,

President Trump's Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the floor of

the United States Senate.



Here with more tonight, we begin with our own John Roberts from the White

House -- John.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: And, Sean, it is

interesting to note that the president was about minutes into his speech

there in Bemidji, Minnesota, up there on the Iron Range, when news of Ruth

Bader Ginsburg's death came so the president does probably not yet know

what has happened.



But just moments ago just as part of his standard speech the president

started talking about the issue of the Supreme Court in terms of the

election, saying that he will nominate justices and judges who interpret

the Constitution as written, says the Supreme Court is so important the

next president will get maybe up to four justices that will be appointed

for a long, long time.



So the president now has a decision to make does he as President Obama did

in 2016 after Anthony Scalia's passing nominate someone to succeed Ruth

Bader Ginsburg on the bench or does he hold back. I think that the betting

is that the president probably will make a nomination sometime in the not

too distant future because, obviously, tonight is a is a night to pay

tribute to the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a giant on the Supreme

Court, but then we'll begin the process of replacing her.



And as you pointed out right at the top of this, Sean, that is going to be

a battle royal between now and Election Day. Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that

it was her fondest wish that uh if she were to pass or if she were to leave

the court, that she'll not be replaced until a new president is installed.



So, the president has got this decision to make. And I would be if I were a

betting man, Sean, I would bet that the decision will be made to make a

nomination. Mitch McConnell as you pointed out at the top here, has said he

will bring that nominee to the floor and then the clock will be running do

you get it done before the election, or do you get it done before the end

of the year, do you get it done before the end of the term, depending on

how the election goes?



Don't forget, the Senate's going to turn over at the beginning of January.

So there is a finite period of time to get a nominee through, should the

president decide to make a nomination. The -- we have not heard anything

yet from the White House I'm told we probably won't hear anything until the

president is on his way back.



The closest we've got is Kellyanne Conway who recently left the White

House, tweeted out, quote: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable

life of consequence. She worked with a passion and conviction inspired many

women offered hope to other cancer survivors, prayers to her loved ones.

May she rest in peace.



Ruth Bader Ginsburg may rest in peace but America is not going to be

peaceful in any way, shape or form, Sean, because this will be on top of

everything else that we've got going in this election a battle right

through to November the 3rd, will probably likely also force Joe Biden to

come out with a list of potential nominees as well. That's something that

he's been resisting -- Sean.



John, I just want to go back because I -- my sources on the round with the

president confirmed that his speech had already started about minutes in,

other news outlets reported the opposite. We are right in our reporting, is

that correct, that he did not know?



ROBERTS: I talked to somebody on the ground there just a few a couple of

minutes before I came out here and was told that the speech was underway

when the news came down. I actually talked to somebody uh from the White

House immediately after I heard the news myself as soon as the bulletin

went out here at FOX News and the president was already up and speaking

when I spoke with that person.



So it's likely that he does not know. You would think, Sean, that if he

knew, he would have said something.



HANNITY: Well, I was told very specifically he did not know. He had already

started his speech before the news had passed.



Stay with us throughout the hour. John Roberts, we're going back to you.



ROBERTS: Sure.



HANNITY: Thank you.



Joining us now with more on how tonight's sad news is being received on

Capitol Hill as our very own Chad Pergram is with us, all things

hitchhiker's guide to the Supreme Court right now -- Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey there, Sean.



Well, here's what we have to look at here. Mitch McConnell, the Senate

majority leader, he came out here within a matter of a few minutes after uh

it was announced that justice Ginsburg had died and this is very similar to

what he did in 2016 after Justice Antonin Scalia passed away. Mitch

McConnell unilaterally back in announced that they would not consider

Merrick Garland or whoever President Obama was going to put forth.



What he has announced this evening -- and I'll just read you the statement

here -- he says, quote, President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on

the floor of the United States Senate.



Now, there are some metrics here that we need to pay attention to. The

average for Supreme Court nominees once they are nominated to when they get

to their hearing is about 40 days, 40 to 45 days. It's 67 days from their

nomination until they are confirmed.



Now, some other metrics here with Brett Kavanaugh was 57 days from his

nomination to his hearing and 89 days from his nomination to confirmation.

So you can see we're kind of on the cusp whether or not they can properly

vet a Supreme Court nominee, get a confirmation hearing through, and then

put it on the floor before the election. I think probably putting it on the

floor before the election is almost an impossibility based on the metric

used for Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.



Here are the other phenomenon to look for. You have Lindsey Graham who has

an increasingly competitive Senate race in South Carolina the chair of the

Judiciary Committee, he will be asked to shepherd through this nominee.

Kamala Harris, a Democratic vice-presidential nominee, she is on the

judiciary committee as well and as I say it's always about the math on

Capitol Hill. Lisa Murkowski, Republican senator from Alaska has indicated

that she thinks that we should probably wait until January.



A new president, whoever that is, whether it be President Biden or

President Trump to consider that nominee and you wonder how these other

Republican senators in battleground states how they will shape up. Will

they be on board here? Remember Mitch McConnell, he needs votes to be able

to overcome a filibuster. This was the precedent change that he initiated

with Neil Gorsuch to confirm him back in 2017, and then also at least 51

votes to confirm the nominee.



So, look at Susan Collins in Maine, Thom Tillis in North Carolina, Joni

Ernst in Iowa, Cory Gardner in Colorado, probably a couple of others, and

certainly, Mitch McConnell, don't forget that he's up here too, but they

need 51 votes. So in other words, you could lose two.



Right now, there are Republican 53 yea's, and 53 Republicans in the Senate.

So you can get down to 51. But if it's a 50-50 vote, keep in mind that Mike

Pence, the vice president, he has broken ties they've never confirmed it

justice uh with a vice president breaking the tie. In fact, Mike Pence

confirmed the first executive branch nomination with Betsy DeVos, the

education secretary in early 2017 on a 51-50 vote.



So as John Roberts said, you know, we are in for a real roller coaster. But

I want to direct everybody back to that timeline which is so critical. If

you follow the history here, it would be very hard probably to put that

nominee on the Senate floor to have a vote and do some of these other

senators. Sean, do they agree with Mitch McConnell that they should push

through as quickly as he is suggesting in this statement.



HANNITY: Al right, Chad. Let's go to Minnesota where the president is just

wrapping up his speech and -- as our sources told us, the president did not

-- has not been notified yet of what has happened tonight, the breaking

news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died. He was just

wrapping up his speech before a capacity crowd in Minnesota, about 25,000

people I'm told on the ground there.



John Roberts also confirming with his sources with the Trump team on the

ground of Minnesota he was not made aware of the death before he was about

minutes into a speech when news crossed the wires about it. We'll keep

those images up.



Joining us now with more, she covered the U.S. Supreme Court for FOX for

many, many years, very friendly with and knows all of the justices, "FOX

News @ Night" host Shannon Bream is with us Shannon.



SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yes, Sean, her colleagues are grieving

tonight because what they know better than anyone else is that this is a

family and this is a very unique position that no one else could possibly

understand unless they have served on that bench. We've talked a lot about

the unorthodox friendship that she had with the late Justice Scalia. They

couldn't have been more different ideologically they didn't see the

constitution and the way to interpret it the same way, but they actually

were very close. Their families socialized together. They both loved opera

and cooking together.



So there are deep, deep roots there of friendship despite the ideological

divides and that was a good example that probably our country could use

right now. She was a trailblazer. I mean, we've talked about the fact that

when she came out of law school, one of nine women in her Harvard Law

School class, she couldn't find a job. She actually had people tell her I

can't hire you because you're a woman.



I mean she was married. She had children. She has two children. She leaves

behind four grandchildren and she was always devoted to her family. They

were her number one priority.



But the court was clearly her life's mission, her life's work. I've told

the story about the day after her husband died, she was there in court. I

showed up to court and saw her on the bench and I was shocked. But she was

so devoted to her work and she has always said, despite the numerous

battles with cancer and other physical challenges, that she was going to

keep serving as long as she possibly could.



And there were people you'll remember during the last election on the left

who asked her to step down before the possibility of a Republican president

was elected and she said no to her critics on the left and the right. I

have a position to do. I have work to do and she kind of intimated that

someone like her could not be nominated in what has become a very partisan

and very difficult environment now for these nominees. And she's probably

right about that.



So she left a trail behind her of showing working women how to be strong

voices in the legal field to also have a family, to have friendships with

people that you might disagree with.



And you know, just a few weeks ago, she's always been very transparent

about her health. She had put out a statement through the court saying that

she had a recurrence of her cancer but talking about the different

treatments that she tried and how she felt good that chemo was working, and

she was very positive moving into the summer and into the fall term.



We know she officiated a wedding just within the last few weeks. So we know

that she had been feeling good and doing better. So this news does come as

a bit of a shock tonight, and as we have to think about what comes next, as

someone who's covered the court for years, I think about the fact that

there are a number of election-related disputes that have been bubbling up

to the Supreme Court. If we had another year like Bush v. Gore, we'd have

eight justices on the court that would be exceptionally difficult on the

court and on the justices.



So there are so many things to think about tonight, but most importantly,

the legacy of this woman who has made history in so many ways and is now

gone at the age of 87 -- Sean.



HANNITY: You know, it's interesting and I mentioned earlier, my dad had

pancreatic cancer. It took him very quickly -- a very, very tough cancer.

She was heroic in her fight about it.



A couple of interesting notes, he talked about her mom who instilled in her

education and dignity, taught me to be someone who holds fast to

convictions, self-respect, a good teacher doesn't snap back in anger,

recriminations do no good. Her mom actually died of cancer the day before

her high school graduation back in 1948, how sad that is.



Tell us give us a little bit of the insight, the friendship that everyone

talks so often about between Justice Ginsburg and somebody that I just

thought was an icon on the court, Justice Scalia.



BREAM: Yeah, and he talked about there were things that were more important

than swaying people to your vote on the court he really valued their

friendship and it's funny because you -- it's hard to think of two who were

serving on the bench at the same time that were more different than the two

of them, but they were able to look past their positions and to bond on

things they didn't care about --



HANNITY: Hold on, Shannon, hang on one second. Let's listen to the

president, he just --



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you very much.



HANNITY: They'll rerack back in New York if you can, we'll get it up there.



Let's go back to the -- Shannon was -- we'll find out what the president

just said there, we'll replay that in just a second.



Shannon, go back to the story because, you know -- and I understand Justice

Thomas. Same thing, there's a great respect and friendship with Justice

Thomas and Justice Scalia.



BREAM: Yeah, the families all really spent time together. They ate meals

together, they fellowship together. And so, they know, it's sort of the

Secret Society that only the nine who are on that bench or those who have

served before will really understand the pressures on their families, on

their spouses, on their children's. Just what they all face.



I remember particular one holiday party which they were sort of still

calling a Christmas party at that point, and there is a point at which uh

they're in the court, in one of the great halls, that they have a piano and

somebody leads carols. And usually, it's done by the chief.



But I remember this particular year that Justice Scalia was really very

animated and he was sort of assigning people parts and he was singing at

the top of his voice and I remember seeing her at one moment sort of this

bemused look on her face sort of like that's Nino, they really were close.

And they seemed to really stick up for each other to have each other's

backs, and to genuinely enjoy each other's company -- not that it was

something they felt like they had to do, but that they actually wanted to

do, just to spend time together and to support each other personally.



HANNITY: All right. Shannon Bream, I know you'll be covering this at 11:00

Eastern tonight. Thank you for taking time to be with us.



Joining us now with more reaction, he is the chief counsel at the American

Center for Law and Justice, also the president's attorney, Jay Sekulow is

with us -- Jay.



JAY SEKULOW, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY: Well, it's quite a day and, you

know, I just thought back over the fact that I had the privilege in honor

of presenting oral arguments before Justice Ginsburg since the day she was

sworn in and confirmed and became a justice of the Supreme Court 27 years

ago.



So, I've had a long history with justice Ginsburg and, you know, all I can

say is, first of all, our thoughts and prayers for her family.



But let me say this about Justice Ginsburg, whether you agreed with the

legal position or not, she was a very, very smart, brilliant lawyer,

advocate and justice. And even when she disagreed with me, which was

frequent, but not always, I always remembered fondly that my mother went to

the same high school as Justice Ginsburg, James Madison in Brooklyn, New

York. And when I was making oral arguments in front of the Supreme Court

with justice Ginsburg it reminded me of arguments. I would have with my

mother growing up.



It was never hostile. It was aggressive but not hostile and there's a

difference. So I'm going to -- I think this is a day where you reflect on

the on the good things and that is that this is a -- the woman who made

some real history. She also -- whether you agreed with her legal position

or you disagreed with it, you knew where she stood.



Let me say this is someone that argued in front of her, you had to be very,

very on your game when it was time for justice Ginsburg to ask those

questions. And she always got right to the heart of it. As recently as May

when we were up before her on a series of three cases, so I want to think

about that right this moment. But again, it's a historic moment for the

country, it's a historic moment for really the United States Senate now, of

course, the president.



And I think, Sean, one of the things we have to remember is that the

Constitution lays out the framework of how this works. President nominates

as with the advice and consent of the United States Senate. That's how it

works.



It doesn't change -- the Constitution doesn't change when you're five

months before an election, two weeks before an election, or after an

election for that matter. It's going to be up to the Senate on the advice

and consent portion of this, and that that will be the debates that take

place.



But I think we have to realize that this is also a monumental appointment

if the president decides to go in that direction because this is not simply

a liberal justice for a liberal justice or conservative justice for a

conservative justice support switch, both sides know that, and I think

that's going to make this all the more significant and, of course, it is

right before an election. So I suspect it's going to motivate both sides in

that sense.



HANNITY: How many how many times total, Jay, did you argue before the court

with Justice Ginsburg? And tell me about the type of question she would

throw at you?



SEKULOW: So I think 12, if my memory is right on this, 12 or 13 times, and

I'll never forget one in particular in case it was part of the campaign

finance case, and it was -- I was representing a group of miners who were

prohibited from participating in political campaigns. We actually got -- we

actually won that unanimously, so she ruled in our favor.



But what was so interesting about that one, I knew she was going to ask a

question regarding suffrage because obviously women did not have the right

to vote until there was a constitutional amendment and here we had miners

were being denied the right to participate in elections, supporting

candidates under the McCain-Feingold.



So I became an expert in the suffrage movement and there was not much I did

not know about that, and sure enough I was able to utilize that. And I

think it obviously was effective enough that she agreed with the other nine

justices on our legal position.



But, look, there were other times where she was you know dead set against

me especially on a lot of the religion clause cases but you knew her

question was going to be the critical question, not that you were going to

sway her vote, not that you were going to necessarily get her vote, but you

had to give an honest answer with integrity to a legal position that even

if she might disagree with it you could respect or she could respect.



And I think that was always my -- and my colleagues who have done this

numerous times before the court.



HANNITY: Hey, Jay --



SEKULOW: Yeah.



HANNITY: I'll get back to you in a second. The president was asked as just

as he was boarding Air Force One as I rightly reported, and John Roberts

rightly reported at the top of the hour tonight, the president was told

just before getting back on Air Force One that she -- he said she just

died, wow, I didn't know that, just telling me now for the first time, she

led an amazing life and what else can you say about such an amazing woman.



We'll turn that tape around in just a minute.



I also have the statement, Jay, from Senate Majority Leader Mitch

McConnell, that the Senate and the nation mourn the sudden passing of

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the conclusion of her extraordinary American

life. Justice Ginsburg overcame one personal challenge and professional

barrier after another. She climbed from a modest Brooklyn upbringing to a

seat on our nation's highest court, and into the pages of American history.

Justice Ginsburg was thoroughly dedicated to the legal profession and to

her 27 years of service on the U.S. Supreme Court, her intelligence and

determination earned her respect and admiration throughout the legal world

and indeed throughout the entire nation which now grieves alongside with

her family friends and colleagues.



I'll add this -- apparently her family was around her at the time of her

death.



And then Senator McConnell goes on: In the last midterm election before

Justice Scalia's death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate

majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame

duck president's second term. We kept our promise since the 1880s, no

Senate has confirmed an opposite party president Supreme Court nominee in a

presidential election year.



By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in

2018, because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his

agenda particularly as outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary.

Once again, we will keep our promise and President Trump's nominee will

receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.



Within -- this being the election year obviously uh I would assume tonight

obviously people mourning the death of Justice Ginsburg but by probably

Tuesday of next week, the latest this battle will begin, Jay Sekulow.



SEKULOW: Yes, but normally, you know, normally, within Judaism, she should

be buried within 24 hours. But this is the Jewish New Year, it's Rosh

Hashanah. So -- it's probably going to be Monday.



And I think what Mitch McConnell said is actually where the battle is going

to be fought and that is this -- Merrick Garland was nominated by President

Obama and that vote never made it to the floor of the United States Senate

for a vote, why? And that's exactly what Mitch McConnell was talking about.



And that is going to be an issue for the Senate to decide, whether that

there are votes sufficient to have a nominee and obviously the president

has a constitutional authority to nominate, no one questions that. It's

whether then the with advice and consent of Senate whether the Senate will

move that forward.



But let me say this -- I mean, I don't think it it's it goes, it should not

go without mentioning that Justice Ginsburg who fought valiantly, I mean, I

don't think anybody could deny that. My goodness she was asking me

questions on May 12th from a hospital to some of my colleagues. I think she

was out of the hospital by the time she did my case.



But so she was fighting right until the end here, and as in Judaism, you

say, may her memory be a blessing. I think that's going to be the takeaway

of this historic life. The battle will be pitched on Monday, and I don't

think there's any doubt about it.



And look, this is one of these moments in U.S. history where you're going

to be five and a half weeks out from an election, the president still

serves until the next president sworn in. So if the president wins

reelection, it's obviously it's his nominee. If the nominee is confirmed

before the election, it's his nominee who's then confirmed as a justice.

There's no rolling that back.



But again, that's going to be the job. Starting Monday, you're going to

hear a lot about that. That you're obviously and they're going to draw this

exactly what Mitch McConnell was talking about this parallel between what

happened to Merrick Garland and what happened here. Difference is you

didn't have the same party controlling the presidency and the Senate and

that, of course, is a significant issue.



HANNITY: Just as a side note as also -- not only a dear friend for so long,

my own personal attorney, how many times have you -- have you argued before

the court?



SEKULOW: Thirteen times and I just was calculating. I think all but one,

she was -- I think all but one she was on. Maybe two --



HANNITY: How many cases were you involved? And you were involved in over

that like over 20, right?



SEKULOW: Yeah, about 23, because a lot of cases get decided primarily.



HANNITY: All that really matters, how many did you win, Jay?



SEKULOW: Well, about 90 percent, but I will tell you this what's

interesting, Sean, is Justice Ginsburg ruled with me probably about 60

percent of the time, listen, if it was baseball, I'd have a great batting

average, right? It'd be .600 in front of Justice Ginsburg.



But look, as I said earlier, she was a tough, tough justice on questioning

she was just by the way there's no doubt why Scalia -- justice -- the late

Justice Scalia, now the late Justice Ginsburg were so close. They were a

very similar personality. They were both brilliant. They both asked really

hard questions and they were not going to be -- they didn't want a -- there

was no answer in front of Justice Ginsburg or Justice Scalia that was this,

"I don't know". It was yes or no, and then explain yourself. There was

never "I don't know". And that's one thing you learned by practicing in

front of them.



But, Sean, look, this is going to be a big battle come Monday. We know

that. Right now, you honor the memory. That's the right thing to do. Monday

is going to be when the attention turns to the nominee and if there is a

nominee and how that moves forward and that's going to be the president's

determination under the Constitution, and then the Senate's role in advice

and consent.



HANNITY: Hey, Jay, we asked Shannon Bream about this relationship. I mean,

it was such a judicial philosophical divide, both Justice Scalia, Justice

Thomas, had very friendly, cordial relationships with Justice Ginsburg,

ideological opposites in terms of the court.



By the way, did you say that she ruled with you 40 percent of the time?

That would be a good batting average.



SEKULOW: It was calculated once, it was like 6 -- I don't think it ended up

at 67 percent, was something it somewhere along the way here was about 67

percent, but I think about at least half.



HANNITY: Oh, I agree.



SEKULOW: A little bit less than that in the end. But let me say --



HANNITY: And for those who have never heard oral arguments and there's

always the question of whether or not we should have cameras in the -- in

the court. Just listening is phenomenal and the way the justices all have

the unique style. I mean, Justice Scalia -- you get two words out, he's at

you. He's going at -- you know, throwing questions at you.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Yeah, Justice Thomas, usually very quiet, takes it all in. Yeah.



SEKULOW: Yeah, but you know, it's interesting because of COVID, we had to

argue the cases via telephone. Now, I had a podium in my office and I stood

up and I wore a suit. My son Jordan was with me. We both stood up when the

court called the case and we presented the argument. But I will tell you

this they did it in a very different way.



You got two minutes uninterrupted which I don't think I ever went 37

seconds uninterrupted before COVID, and then each justice could ask a

couple of questions. Let me tell you one really quick, quick story here,

and it's a Justice Ginsburg memory, and I'm glad it happened. They

basically got two questions each, and came to justice Ginsburg and she

asked me one I answered it. She asked me two, I answered it.



She was starting another question. The chief justice came in, was going to

go to the next justice, but she finished saying that kind of talked over

him.



And you're really supposed to not respond unless the chief justice gives

you permission, and I just answered the question anyways. I figured this

woman was in a hospital two weeks before answering questions, this justice

deserves that honor and respect. I was going to answer her question. She

may not have liked my answer and evidently she did not because she ruled

against -- she ruled against my position, but I answered the question with

honesty and stood for our legal position.



I think she respected that even when she disagreed.



HANNITY: Amazing, it's a very small group of people that ever make it to

that top position. Of course, checks and balances, co-equal branches of

government, very different judicial philosophies. Jay Sekulow, thank you

for being with us and giving us all that insight.



Here with reaction from the Trump administration, White House Press

Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.



Kayleigh, I had contact with people with the president on the ground in

Minnesota. They were very clear. They also conferred with their own John

Roberts, he was not aware of it, for the brief moment in fact that they --

the president was told about it, he was told about it as he was getting

back on Air Force One, and the conversation went like this.



He said he heard one of the reporters. He said: She just died, wow, I

didn't know that, just telling me now for the first time, led an amazing

life. What else can you say about an amazing woman?



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yeah, that's right, and he

mentioned that he was saddened to hear the news. President Trump did not

know while he was on the stage, but I've heard him in private quarters say

that he admired her tenacity. How could you not?



When you look at Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she had a history of

overcoming. You've heard Shannon talk a little bit about that. She lost her

older sister. She lost her mom before graduating high school, went on to go

to Harvard Law where she began her legal studies.



Nine women in the class out of 500 -- I mean, people -- many people do not

know, her husband actually got cancer during her time at law school. So,

she was raising a three-year-old daughter, taking care of her husband, on

the law review and worked to the top of academic excellence.



She was a trailblazer for women. I had the privilege to attend that same

university and when I went it was roughly half, or more than that women. So

she really paved the path, and tonight, we honor her legacy.



Just over the shoulder to my left at the White House, we've lowered the

flag to half-staff, and I've heard the president say just how much he

admired her career and her trajectory.



HANNITY: You know, it's amazing, Kayleigh. I did not know your whole story

until you gave an incredible and inspiring speech at the RNC convention,

and a very difficult decision. I mean -- because of DNA and genetics you

were able to determine the odds that you might get breast cancer at 84

percent, which had to be frightening.



You know, so many tough decisions, you explained your decision and how you

made it and why you went through it, what your mom had gone through. I

learned about Justice Ginsburg which was incredible because she really was

inspired by her own mom and that her mother had died from cancer literally

just the day before she graduated high school.



MCENANY: Yeah, that's exactly right. Her mother died of cancer. Her husband

Marty plagued by cancer, overcame it, when she's just a young legal

student, nine women of class of 500, and then a Ruth Bader Ginsburg who

passed of cancer this evening.



We're praying for her. We're holding her family close to our hearts at this

time.



If you could sum up this woman in one word, she was an overcomer. That's

what she was and she will have a place in American history.



HANNITY: Yeah, and she battled, by the way, bravely, two forms of cancer.

My dad had passed away from pancreatic cancer -- underwent a pulmonary

heart operation that was malignant apparently at one point. And in July of

2019, missed oral arguments only for the first time since she joined the

court, appointed by Bill Clinton in 1993, and apparently wanted to be an

opera singer.



Born in Brooklyn, New York, very humble beginnings, 1933, and at the time,

she was 60 years old, known for her soft-spoken, quiet manner.



Kayleigh McEnany, thank you for sharing your personal story too. Appreciate

you being with us.



MCENANY: Thank you, Sean. Thanks.



HANNITY: All right. We go now to Texas Senator -- Ted Cruz of Texas is with

us.



Senator, thank you for joining us such late notice on a Friday night.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Well, Sean, it's good to be with you.



Tonight, we and the entire nation mourn the passing of an historic justice.

She was only the second woman ever to serve on the court. She served 27

years.



Before she was on the court, she was a court of appeals judge. And before

that, she was a legendary advocate. She was one of the most accomplished

Supreme Court advocates to have ever lived. I argued before her nine times.



She was brilliant and she was a very careful lawyer and she was a

trailblazer, and she leaves a large legacy. Heidi and I are lifting up her

family and prayer as they mourn her loss, but she led an extraordinary

life.



HANNITY: Yeah. Senator, and we're mourning in her life and legacy tonight

and her family. We want to be respectful, but there will be a big political

fight on Monday or Tuesday probably, at least by Tuesday of next week. I

know how Washington works, we all do.



And it raises -- I mentioned earlier Mitch McConnell's segment. Hang on one

second of being told.



OK, well hang on, Senator, right there.



Let me go -- the president was asked very briefly, my sources and John

Robert confirming as well, had told me the president was not aware of the

justice's death prior to going on stage in Minnesota for his rally tonight,

but as he was walking back to Air Force One as he now makes his way back to

Washington.



He was informed by the media. We have that exchange.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. Justice Ginsburg has passed away.



TRUMP: She just died?



REPORTER: Yes.



TRUMP: Wow, I didn't know that, I'm just -- I'm just hearing this now for

the first time.



She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman,

whether you agree with her or not, she's an amazing woman who led an

amazing life.



(INAUDIBLE)



Thank you very much.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: The president was surprised. He had not known before he went up.

He said, wow, I didn't know that. I'm just hearing this now for the first

time. She led an amazing life. What else can you say about it? An amazing

woman.



There is this cordiality, this -- these cordial relationships that emerge

on the court, you know, you -- I would say you and I are fully in sync on

the issue of judicial philosophy, Senator, I believe in the Constitution. I

want to say I'm an originalist. That would be an accurate statement as what

as are you, as is Justice Thomas, and Alito, and -- as was Justice Scalia.



Then you have this other judicial philosophy, one of activism from the

court -- very, very different, and it is a big campaign issue.



Your thoughts on what is the right course moving forward?



CRUZ: Well, I think the court, we are one vote away from losing our

fundamental constitutional liberties, and I believe that the president

should next week nominate a successor to the court. And I think it is

critical that the Senate takes up and confirms that successor before

Election Day.



There's going to be enormous pressure from the media. There's going to be

enormous pressure from Democrats to delay filling this vacancy. But this

election, this nomination is why Donald Trump was elected. This

confirmation is why the voters voted for a Republican majority in the

Senate.



And I'll tell you one reason in particular, Sean, why I think it is

tremendously important that not only does the nomination happen next week,

but the confirmation happened before election day, because Democrats and

Joe Biden have made clear they intend to challenge this election, they

intend to fight the legitimacy of the election.



As you know Hillary Clinton has told Joe Biden under no circumstances

should you concede, you should challenge this election, and we cannot have

Election Day come and go with a 4-4 court. A 4-4 court that is equally

divided cannot decide anything, and I think, and I think we risk a

constitutional crisis if we do not have a nine justice Supreme Court,

particularly when there is such a risk of a contested litigation, and a

contested election.



Twenty years ago, I was part of the legal team that litigated Bush versus

Gore and went to the Supreme Court. Thirty-seven days, the country did not

know who the president was going to be, and if we had a 4-4 court, it could

have dragged on for weeks and months.



And so I think we have a responsibility -- a responsibility to do our job.

The president should nominate a principled constitutionalist with a proven

record, and the Senate -- it's going to take a lot of work to get it done

before election day, but I think we should do our job and protect the

country from the constitutional crisis that could result otherwise.



HANNITY: Very well-argued as usual.



So, you argued before the Supreme Court, how many times, Senator?



CRUZ: Nine times.



HANNITY: How many times did you win?



CRUZ: Depends how you count it, but probably five is the best count.



HANNITY: I'm sorry, you know, it's funny because one of the -- one of the

most interesting stories that Alan Dershowitz, your former professor at

Harvard, said is -- Ted Cruz was one of my best students ever of all time

and obviously, you guys have some political disagreements.



All right. Senator, thank you for your time tonight on this breaking news

Friday night. We appreciate you being with us.



Justice Ginsburg's death creates an opening on the court as we were just

discussing and got to remind everyone what Senator Mitch McConnell said

about a potential vacancy back in February.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: If a Supreme Court seat were to open up before

the November election, would you hold that seat open like you did for

Merrick Garland, that rule, to let voters decide which presidential

candidate should pick the next justice?



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: Let me remind you what

I said in 2016. I said you'd have to go back to the 1880s to find the last

time a vacancy on the Supreme Court occurring during a presidential

election year was confirmed by a Senate of a different party than the

president.



That was the situation in 2016. That would not be the situation in 2020.

I'm not aware of any vacancy, but if you're asking me a hypothetical about

--



BAIER: I am.



MCCONNELL: -- whether this Republican Senate would confirm a member of the

Supreme Court to a vacancy that created this year --



BAIER: Before November.



MCCONNELL: Yeah, we would fill it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And as we previously reported, Senator McConnell releasing a

statement tonight, praising Justice Ginsburg and her life, saying, quote:

President Trump's nominee will also receive a vote on the -- United States

Senate -- of the United States Senate.



Here on the phone is FOX News chief political anchor, that's Bret Baier

himself.



A good question at the time, now quite relevant. I heard you earlier

tonight, Bret, and your comments I think we're dead on. This is going to

now play a major role in this election 46 days from now.



BAIER: It will, Sean, good evening.



Let me first say, I've never argued before the Supreme Court as opposed to

other of your guests --



HANNITY: Well, we still don't mind having you on. I mean, you are the chief

-- you know, you do have a big title at FOX News and a very successful

show, I think, "Special Report".



BAIER: But I did actually, just to say a word about Justice Ginsburg see

her around town at different events, and I also saw the relationship

between Justice Scalia and Justice Ginsburg.



And at one event, I went up to Scalia and I said, how does this work? I

mean, you're diametrically opposed on the court. And he said, you know,

Bret, she's just a lot of fun.



And Ginsburg was doing an interview with Scalia and she was explaining why

she had fallen asleep during the State of the Union Address a few weeks

before that -- and she said that she wasn't going to have wine with dinner,

only sparkling water. She was going to stay away from the wine, and then

the dinner came and she said, it just was so delicious, it needed wine to

accompany it, and Scalia pipes up and says, well, that's the first

intelligent thing you've done.



You know, so they had this relationship where they went back and forth at

each other and --



HANNITY: Almost sounds like antagonistic colleagues, you know, sort of like

a Fox --



(CROSSTALK)



BAIER: There you go, but little tweaks here and there, and it was fun, and

we need more of that in this country, I think.



Listen, this is going to be a huge, huge issue. You know this, and it could

get ugly in this battle to -- you know, McConnell's saying he's moving

forward, there are going to be tough, tough fights here, and Democrats are

already quoting -- what Nina Totenberg quoted Justice Ginsburg saying on

her deathbed that she wished that -- with all her fervent wish that --



HANNITY: Hey, Bret Baier, let's Joe Biden -- excuse me for interrupting.

He's now about to make a statement live.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: -- Bader Ginsburg who is not only a

giant in a legal profession but a beloved figure. And my heart goes out to

all those who cared for her and cared about her.



And she practiced the highest American ideals as a justice, equality and

justice under the law. And Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood -- stood for all of

us.



As I said, she was a beloved figure. As a young attorney, you all know the

story, she persisted overcoming a lot of -- a lot of obstacles for a woman

and practicing law in those days, as well as she continued until she moved

herself in a position where she could end up changing the law of the land,

or leading the effort to provide equality for women in every field, and she

led in the advance of equal rights for women.



It's hard to believe it was my honor to preside over her confirmation

hearing. I got to meet her at the time, and she -- and her ascent to the

Supreme Court.



The decades since, she has been absolutely, consistently reliable and a

voice for -- for freedom and opportunity for everyone. And, you know, and

she never failed she was fierce and unflinching in her pursuit of the civil

and legal rights of -- civil rights of everyone.



Her opinions and her dissent are going to continue to shape the basis for a

law for a generation. And, you know, tonight and in the coming days, we

should focus on the loss of her -- the justice and her enduring legacy.



But there is no doubt, let me be clear, that the voters should pick the

president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to

consider.



This was the position of the Republican Senate took in 2016, when there

were almost 10 months to go before the election. That's the position the

United States Senate must take today and the election is only 46 days off.

I think the fastest justice ever confirmed was 47 days and the average is

closer to 70 days.



And so, I should do this with full consideration and -- and that is my hope

and expectation what will happen.



Thank you all and I'm sorry -- such a -- we had to learn it on the plane

ride, but thank you very much.



HANNITY: Joe Biden just getting off a plane, making a case -- we'll go back

to Bret Baier, saying -- you know, obviously, talking and focusing now on

the enduring legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. No doubt voters picked, the

president picks the justice, and you know, basically saying that this

election should be about this issue and -- but the voters actually have

picked the president and he's called President Donald Trump and it

contradicts obviously what Mitch McConnell told you back when and also

where Mitch McConnell's -- when he mentioned it in his statement tonight

the Senate will have a confirmation hearing after the mourning of the loss

of Justice Ginsburg.



BAIER: This will be the battle, Sean, and you're already seeing all the

quotes being pulled up from 2016, and these various Republican senators

saying that the American people need a voice and McConnell saying that's

because the party in the White House and the party controlling the Senate

were two different parties, and that's the distinguishing factor that he's

making.



I'm already seeing a lot of conservatives use the argument that Senator

Cruz used to you just moments ago that the court must be at its full

compliment for any election disputes like Bush V. Gore and I spent days and

nights in Tallahassee with hanging chads. It's very possible this time, if

we look at all of the different times it was come together.



HANNITY: Hey, Bret, it was -- it was dimpled, it was pimpled, it was

swinging, it was dented, it was perforated. It -- you know?



BAIER: Yeah.



HANNITY: And I thought Ted Cruz made a very good point on that, you know,

we've been reading an awful lot -- I mean, Hillary Clinton's comments were

somewhat chilling I think to everybody when she said under no circumstances

should Joe Biden concede the election of Donald Trump. That was a little

frightening at least from my perspective.



So if you -- if you have a 4-4 on a Supreme Court, and you found yourself

God forbid in a position like 2000, both of us covered that night after

night after night --



BAIER: Right.



HANNITY: -- that would then become mission impossible probably.



BAIER: Yeah. Sean, I think what is going to happen politically and again

we're focused on the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but

politically, there's going to be a lot of pressure on moderate Democrats

like Susan Collins of Maine who's up for re-election in a tight race of

Maine.



HANNITY: Moderate Republicans, yeah.



BAIER: And she will feel a lot of pressure and has said previously, if it

got to October, that it might be a little bit too close for her. So look

for those moderates like Murkowski and Collins to really, you know, see --

read between the tea leaves about what they're going to do.



HANNITY: All right, Bret Baier, thank you, host "Special Report", thanks

for your reporting tonight. Thanks for joining us.



Joining us now outside the U.S. Supreme Court is our very own Kevin Corke

who's been there.



And I see a crowd gathering, Kevin.



KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, you're right about that, Sean.



I can tell you, we've been here for about two hours now and there are

certainly more than a thousand people here, and what really strikes me is

this may be the first time in my life where I've been surrounded by maybe a

thousand people and not a single word. We have heard an occasion uh where

the folks near the top of the stairs will break into applause. There are

obviously people who are speaking about the life and legacy of the late

Justice Ginsburg.



But, by and large, you're seeing people here considering not just her great

legacy and her impact on the court, but I think it's also fair to say,

Sean, they're wondering what her passing will mean for the future not just

of the court but for the country.



I'm going to step over here for just a second, Carrie (ph), I want you to

show -- this is something else that really struck me, we've seen flowers

and candles and that sort of that aroma the sweet aroma has been wafting

down the stairs here.



Again, this is a moment unlike any other -- we've seen other justices,

Sean, pass. RBG perhaps unique among them, certainly in my lifetime. And

so, it sets up for what should be a very interesting and that's putting it

mildly, 46 days, Sean.



HANNITY: All right, Kevin, thanks for reporting live, getting down there so

quickly from the U.S. Supreme Court, outside of there.



We go back to our colleague at the White House tonight, John Roberts.



And, John, we had both confirmed rightly so, other networks have gotten it

wrong, that the president was out there about 10 minutes before the news

broke, and you could see when he left and was about to board Air Force One,

he made those comments about an amazing woman, an amazing life and was

surprised to hear the news.



ROBERTS: Yeah, and the one point that we should make too, Sean, is that one

of my colleagues under the wing of Air Force One as the president began to

walk away said, are you going to put a nominee forward, and the president

ignored the question and kept going.



You know, this is clearly a night and it will be a weekend as well to honor

the legacy of one of the true giants of the jurisprudence here in the

United States. But not just behind the scenes but publicly, people are

laying down positions, and you've got to wonder what the conversation is

aboard Air Force One right now on the way back from Minnesota.



They're obviously involved in discussions about the way forward here. Mitch

McConnell has said, you know, he'll put the nominee on the floor. So if you

were the president of the United States and you were facing the possibility

of what Ted Cruz was laying out for you, why would you not put forward a

nominee? But if you do, there is going to be a political conflagration that

consumes this country, that adds on top of the conflagrations that we've

already been dealing with here, since the beginning of this year.



I mean, you heard Ted Cruz say the president should put up a nominee next

week. Dianne Feinstein has said under no circumstances should a nominee be

put forward. Joe Biden just a moment ago said voters should pick the

president and the president should pick the nominee, and then it gets down

to the political action committees as well, which are funding a lot of uh

the politics on the periphery. The Center for American Progress saying that

we must honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wishes.



HANNITY: OK, that's John Podesta's group. We really need to hear -- as if

we're shocked --



ROBERTS: No, no, no. But no -- but no -- but I'm just saying, Sean, these

are the arguments that we're going to be hearing.



HANNITY: Oh, I agree, you're right.



ROBERTS: Yvette Simpson from Democracy for America, the progressive group,

saying tomorrow and for every day until January 20th, we're committed to

fighting like hell to ensure that Donald Trump and Senate Republicans don't

destroy Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy.



These are the arguments that we are going to be hearing on -- you know, as

Spinal Tap said, you know, my amplifier goes to 11, which is better than

10. All of these voices are going to be on 11 between now and November the

3rd, making the case why and why the president should not put forward a

nominee for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement.



Now, if he does make that nominee, Katy bar the door. All bets are off.

This -- this is -- this -- if -- if we haven't already seen vitriol across

America like we've not seen since probably the 1800s when people were

beating each other with canes in Congress, we're going to start to see

something like we haven't seen for decades, Sean.



HANNITY: All right. John Roberts at the White House tonight, John, thanks

for staying up late with us. We appreciate it.



Joining us now with more, former congressman, FOX News contributor, Jason

Chaffetz, Congressman Steve Scalise, the House majority -- house minority

whip.



Congressman, I know a lot of your colleagues in the House and Senate. You

know, we've heard so much chatter that is actually very unsettling. I

mentioned Hillary Clinton, but that's only one part of the equation. Under

no circumstances should -- should Joe Biden ever concede the race, reading

about these armies of attorneys that have been now sent to every swing

state in the country, beyond alarming, which creates a set of circumstances

that would be beyond chilling if we don't have a nine-member Supreme Court

at some time.



I don't really want to get too deep into that tonight, because it's a night

to honor the life, the legacy, the trailblazing legacy of Ruth Bader

Ginsburg, but -- there -- I thought Ted Cruz very articulately pointed out

that that could be a very serious concern.



REP. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA): Well, Sean, first, it's going to be with you,

and my thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I

think everybody has made the poignant comments about her life and her

legacy, and look, she left a dramatic impact on the court. She played a

powerful role on the court, we all know that.



She was also a tough lady, Sean, very tough -- battling cancer multiple

times, not just recently with pancreatic cancer, but she's had multiple

doubts. She would have chemo treatments and then still go back to the court

to serve as a jurist.



And so, you know, I think we have a lot of a tribute to pay to her as

you've mentioned, you know.



And then, unfortunately, this has been a year of so much chaos from what

we've seen with COVID, shut down of our country, our economy, deaths from

this disease all across the globe, to the civil unrest, to riots in the

streets, to now what you're seeing in so many states -- lawsuits being

filed where people with their own agenda trying to get judges to change

voting laws that have been debated for years, which could create a lot of

chaos in a number of swing states .



And then, yes, you don't want the backdrop of a 4-4 court with an uncertain

election at the same time.



So, you know, there's a lot --



HANNITY: Yeah.



SCALISE: -- already on our plate.



We first put our prayers with Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family.



And, obviously, the president made I thought some very warm remarks as

well. But then, of course, ultimately, he's going to have an obligation

under the Constitution, Article II and Section 2 of the Constitution does

require that he fill vacancies on the court. That's something that every

president has done and --



HANNITY: Let me --



SCALISE: -- this president won't be any different.



HANNITY: Jason, her background is incredible. I mentioned her mom, first in

her class at Cornell undergrad, law school, one of nine women at Harvard

Law. She later transferred to Columbia, made law review. One professor

asked the nine women of the class of how it felt to take the spots that

should have gone to more qualified men, ouch. That seems in today's day and

age like a pretty vicious comment.



JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, God bless her and her family.

She led a lifetime of service appointed by President Carter to serve on the

D.C. Court of Appeals, I believe, appointed by President Clinton to serve

on the Supreme Court.



And while I may disagree with her judicial philosophy, she fought for

America, she's an iconic American and she should be thanked for all of her

service and prayers and blessings upon her family.



But I do want to also add, Sean, that Donald Trump was elected to serve for

four years until January 20th. The senators were elected to serve until

January, and I do concur with Ted Cruz and saying we need this court to be

at its full strength by the time the election rolls around because the

Democrats have already foreshadowed that they're going to contest any

election.



And I think there needs to be nine justices sitting on that court to deal

with whatever might come.



HANNITY: Yeah. I think you'd make a very good point, both of you,

fascinating analysis.



Congressman thanks for staying up so late.



Jason Chaffetz, it's always good to have you as well.



Joining us now with more reaction, Jeanine Pirro.



Let's stay focused, Judge Pirro, one to nine women at Harvard Law. I mean,

law review of Columbia she transferred. First in her class at Cornell, you

know, grew up in Brooklyn, humble beginnings, wanted to actually be an

opera singer. Interesting side note, her relationship with Scalia and

Thomas well known, affable in spite of fierce differences in judicial

philosophy.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST, "JUSTICE": Well, you know, that gives us some

hope that maybe in society we can have different ideologies and different

opinions and get along.



But, you know, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a cult figure. I mean, she was known

as among young people as the Notorious RBG, a woman who pioneered in the

area of women's rights, gender equality, as well as equal pay. One of her

biggest decisions, United States versus Virginia, involved a single sex

admission -- a military academy that became open to both sexes.



I mean, this was a powerful woman in spite of her size in spite of her

height and I had been to work out so where she was present as well in some

of the spas that I have gone to. She was always determined and we must give

her credit and her family our sympathies for the great figure that she was.



Whether we agreed with her or not, she believed in political activism on

the bench and it benefited so many women and so many people in the country.



HANNITY: Yeah.



PIRRO: But at the same time, she was someone who was very, very strident

about her political views and, you know, I hope that this country will not

be split even further because of her death and the appointment of another

Supreme Court justice.



HANNITY: I'd like to say that's a possibility. Perhaps it's -- the realist

in Sean Hannity that sees it very differently. But again, you know,

mourning her loss, best to her family. I can't stand when people pass away

and immediately, you know, people, you know, forget the human side of this

and she has a family and she served her country and she gets along with --

got along so well with Justice Scalia, Justice Thomas.



Tammy, your thoughts?



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTTRIBUTOR: Yes. So, look, I think that she's a

perfect example of what's possible in this country, right? We talk about

what she accomplished, but really, only possible in this nation. And her

own commitment to her work tells us that this court is important, that she

would not want the court to be split four to four and even, yes, her

relationship with Scalia indicates clearly that she believes and lived a

life where you get along with the people you disagree with where you

negotiate with them where you deal with them in a human way without being

aggressive or ugly or looking to burn things down or to hurt them.



So if we're going to really honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy, it is to

handle this as she would want us to handle it. And I think that this entire

discussion tonight has been fabulous. It's touched on all those issues. But

for women as a role model, separate from ideology, but as an indication for

every American about what the individual can do, what we can accomplish as

individual people, Donald Trump shows us that, and from a very different

life growing up to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, moving up out of some level of

poverty and out of, you know -- also in New York.



But showing us that no matter who you are, you can make the rest of what

your future is it's in your own hands and we have heard as an excellent

example of that.



HANNITY: All right. Judge, thank you. We'll be watching you tomorrow night

on this and much, much more. Tammy, thank you.



Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left this evening. Our thoughts

and prayers with Justice Ginsburg's family.



Let not your heart be troubled, here's Laura.



Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.