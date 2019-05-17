Beto O'Rourke ridiculed for barbershop video

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 16, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld, with Dagen McDowell, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and she's her own game piece when she plays monopoly, Dana Perino! “The Five.”

It's official, the 23 had a jack-in-the-box just grew another head. And boy, is it empty.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There is plenty of money in this world. There is plenty of money in the country, it is just in the wrong hands.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, CHIEF ANCHOR, ABC NEWS: The Quinnipiac poll that showed 26 percent of New York voters, 72 percent of New York Democrats say you shouldn't run.

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, D-NYC, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The poll that actually matters is the election, so New Yorkers have said that twice that they want me to lead them, I call them con Don. Every New Yorker knows he's a con artist, we know his tricks, we know his playbook. I know how to take him on, I've been watching him for decades.

GUTFELD: Gees. One of the most inept mayors in human history has decided to take his incompetence national vowing to steal your money and spread it around. But I guess if everyone in your city hates you, running for president is better than getting run out of town. No one likes this guy. Here's some proof.

GUTFELD: Police, business owners, taxis, and Uber drivers, they all hate him. He is more despised than Weiner. In fact, he is Weiner without the Weiner jokes, in other words, he is nothing.

Homelessness is at record high, 133,000 folks spend at least one night in shelter, a 61 percent jump from 2002. But Bill can't see that. The climate warrior keeps his tinted windows rolled up as he motorcades that gym in Brooklyn every day.

Meanwhile, where does a chunk of your paycheck go? To his wife who spent hundreds of millions on a program for the mentally ill with no visible results, except that there is more mentally ill. Was that the point? His power at its worst. Coercion mixed with cronyism and constantly bailed out by the adults, he scoffs, meaning the police who continue to make the city saver so Bill can ruin other things.

He benefits from them, but also the past. Giuliani and Bloomberg help rebuilt the city that's now strong enough to endure this lumbering lurch. Really, he is gambling with somebody else's chips. And he got reelected, why? No one voted.

When one party runs the joint, why bother? But America is different, the moment they get their taste of de Blasio, it will be a nationwide hurl. Prepare to duck.

All right, Dagen, I got to go, why is he doing this? Do you have a theory? Because this is nuts. His -- even his own party -- let me just show this poll. Even his own party can't stand him. Do you have that poll that shows that like -- this is a, would you like to see Bill de Blasio run for president in 2020? Seventy-six percent no. Now the Democrats I think it is about 74 percent, why?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, HOST: Never underestimate the arrogance and self- delusion of a politician. Why is he running? Because in New York City he gets, he is reviled. He is booed. If you ask anybody, they will give you, what do you think of Mayor de Blasio, they give you this look.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: It is like they just walked by a dumpster behind a seafood restaurant. What he needs to go out into the south and the Midwest and try to feed his ego. Again, what was Jeb Bush's line? Please clap. That's what he's going to do. He needs to feed it somehow because he's not getting it here.

GUTFELD: Dana, this is the cover of the Post, and usually the Post will rip you, but they can't even rip de Blasio, because they can't take it seriously. They're like absolutely --

DANA PERINO, HOST: One of my --

GUTFELD: They're like, you can't. What can you say, Dana?

PERINO: One of my favorite things about moving to New York has been the New York Post covers every day. And they did not disappoint. You know when he said the money, we have plenty of money in this country but it's in the wrong hands --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I thought of the same thing. They announced a couple of months ago that they wasted one billion -- I think it was almost $1 billion on the mental health efforts, but also in the same week they had to announce that they spent about $1 billion on an education effort and got no results from that either.

So, I'm not sure that the money is exactly in the wrong hands, but running right now is seen as its own reward. OK?

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: So, he probably doesn't want, he is bigger than New York City, right? Like, he's like, I got to take this genius on the road and what helps? You get instant name I.D.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: He's been talking about, he's going to start talking badly about you, right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: They are talking about you. He is going to be asked his opinion about things, you're a presidential candidate, he will also in his obituary always been known, as the guy who ran for president in 2020, it doesn't matter if falters in two weeks. He will always at least have that. It's a stepping stone to other things. I just don't know where he's --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: A place at the administration, I don't know. I don't, Jesse -- he blatantly said he is going to take your money. I mean, at least he is honest about being a communist.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Well, that's why he is running nationally is because he will sell access to city hall here in Manhattan, this is not really a national gig for him. He is the only liberal politician, Greg, that the liberal media doesn't like.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: You have to be pretty unlikable for the liberal media not to like you. He is an obnoxious guy --

GUTFELD: Coming from you!

WATTERS: Coming from me. And if he feeds insult. Wall Street hates him, the NYPD hates him, even the rich people on the upper east and west side hate him because he's let the homeless take over. He doesn't plow the snow when it comes out.

So, this guy, really the only reason that he is doing this is to have an off ramp for his career after his term is over, all of his initiatives are stunts. Like meatless Mondays, are you kidding me?

Right now, he shows up late to work, he hides in the outer boroughs. You never really see him in a ribbon cutting ceremony, throwing out the first pitch of the baseball game. He doesn't ride the subway, because he knows that the average Joe hates him and is going to heckle him.

The thing with me, when he killed the groundhog on Groundhog Day, that was it. There was no coming back from that.

GUTFELD: Because you are an animal lover.

WATTERS: I am now.

GUTFELD: Yes, you are. All right, Juan. I mean, the one thing he is doing is, if he joins he is going to pull -- he is going to pull this large group even further to the left and make bite in the even more reasonable looking? Do you think that's part of the strategy? He is not that smart.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: I don't think -- I don't think that's the strategy. I must say though in response to what all of you been saying, I think Trump is less popular than de Blasio in New York City. And de Blasio has won twice.

GUTFELD: That's true, probably.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I think that's obvious. But the thing about him --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: But Trump isn't trying to run here.

WILLIAMS: The thing about de Blasio is that he puts out this video today, put out a video working people first, and it's all about income inequality. That's why he says, you know, there's lots of money in America, but it's in the wrong hands. Well, he's got a point. I mean, if you look at --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Who decides who is the wrong hands?

WILLIAMS: -- income inequality, though --

GUTFELD: Who decides who is the wrong hands?

WILLIAMS: When you say -- when the middle class in the country feels like, you know what, we're not getting heard, we're not -- nobody is in it for us, the system is fixed. People are frustrated.

So, he has a point, but the problem is that Elizabeth Warren is already in that lane, isn't she? Elizabeth Warren also has solutions and ideas and proposals; I don't see that coming from Bill de Blasio.

I will say this when it comes to real accomplishments, he can point to universal pre-k, he was talking about that today. The crime rate in this town is down. The cops may not like him, but guess what, the crime rate is down.

GUTFELD: Can I respond? I'll tell you; this is what the true irony for left-wing pinko like de Blasio, the murder rate exploded at the start of the year, now it's way down, that's due to the cops and comms that's saving the city. So, the irony is that the people that de Blasio doesn't like is saving his ass.

WILLIAMS: That's not true that they don't like --

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: And by --

WILLIAMS: He doesn't like them. In fact, he has overseen what's going on with the police and crime in the city. You don't want to give him credit.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: No, they keep him far away from that.

WILLIAMS: But I was -- yes, Bloomberg and Giuliani, what kind of controversy? How unpopular were they in?

GUTFELD: That was the --

WILLIAMS: Bloomberg is the other --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: -- golden years compared to de Blasio.

MCDOWELL: Yes.

WILLIAMS: No. May be for you, but I don't think for most people. But I will say this. Bloomberg is the other mayor that ran but he ran as an independent. Now he said he's not running. But again, this is the biggest city in the country, people do know who the mayor of New York is. And the idea is if you can run this ship, maybe you can run the big ship. But I don't know that that's going to set.

MCDOWELL: You know what, I will be brief. You know why this is dangerous for the other Democratic candidates? Because his record in New York City is a checklist for why big governments fails those in need.

You know, people who were in the middle even will buy that sometimes that we need more money on education to save children who are at risk on homelessness, to help the mentally ill on public housing, and every single box is a failure for this mayor. So, it shines a light on how bureaucrats do not take care of those who are the most in need. Despite vast amounts of money.

GUTFELD: All right. We're going to end there. I'm sure we'll have plenty more to say about him in the coming days.

PERINO: Yes. Maybe just be days.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right. President Trump ruling out a new plan to stop the crisis at the southern border. He'll tell you about it next.

PERINO: President Trump unveiling his sweeping new plan to overhaul America's immigration laws. The proposal focusing on two main points, strengthening border security and replacing the visa lottery system with a merit-based one.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Today, we are presenting a clear contrast. Democrats are proposing open borders, lower wages. And frankly, lawless chaos.

Our plan achieves two critical goals. First, it stops illegal immigration and fully secures the border. And second, it establishes a new legal immigration system that protects American wages, promotes American values.

PERINO: Speaker Nancy Pelosi already taking issue with the president's merit-based plan.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: I want to just say something about the word that they use, merit. It is really a condescending word. Are they saying that family is without merit? Are they saying that most of the people who have ever come to the United States in the history of our country are without merit? Because they don't have an engineering degree?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Jesse, the president's team saying that this is a common sense, balanced plan, and it's meant to initially unite the Republican Party.

WATTERS: I'm going to try to use liberal comments to convince Juan that this is a good idea. Are you ready?

WILLIAMS: I'm ready.

PERINO: OK.

WATTERS: Because he's a logical guy and I think he'll be able to understand this. You know, the merit-based system similar to college admissions, you are always saying, you know, they keep on admitting all of these people with family connections, some uncle went there, some grandfather went there, and that's how the kid got in. They should admit more people from diverse backgrounds that are talented.

Well, that's what this is. Also, you talk about the Trump economy. I know it's a great economy but it's not working for everyone, we're not feeling the wage growth even though wage growth is very strong.

WILLIAMS: Come on.

WATTERS: This would help wage growth, because you're not bringing in low skilled, uneducated workers or people on chain or lottery, that drive down wages. This would end boost wages.

Also, you keep on talking about this new economy, OK? That there is a manufacturing sector and the service sector that are going to be replaced by automation and robots, so we need more job training to increase our skill set here in this country.

Well, if you bring in more high-skilled, educated workers you won't need to train all of these new people. And finally, on energy, you say that we need and all of the above approach. You know, you need wind, you need solar, you need gas, you know, oil, well, on the border, we could use the wall. More judges, asylum fixes, canines and sniffers that help the drugs stuff pouring in. That's an all above approach. Now, I think that was a pretty clear argument, would you agree?

WILLIAMS: I would agree that it's clear. I don't know, I won't -- I won't describe what clarity came through to me.

WATTERS: OK. You can try.

WILLIAMS: Let me offer you the conservative argument to counter your liberal argument.

PERINO: That would be good. OK.

WATTERS: Here we go. All right. Wow.

WILLIAMS: Because the conservative argument would be, gee, the president's plan does not shrink immigration overall. He is not decreasing the number of immigrants coming in here, and I think the second thing to say is that he is not --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I'm OK with that.

WILLIAMS: OK. I'm just telling you a lot of conservatives thought that what President Trump was advertising was we we're going to cut, and in fact, in his initial proposal he was cutting legal immigration.

Second, guess what, it's not keeping out immigrants who would compete for jobs. In fact, what he is saying, bring in people who will compete for jobs. But the big thing is Lindsey --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Competition is good.

WILLIAMS: Lindsey Graham says this was not designed to become law, why does Lindsey Graham say that? Because this is a plan that doesn't deal with the DREAMers, it doesn't deal with people who are in the country, Jesse. And this is coming --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Well, maybe that's a bargaining chip, though, Juan.

WILLIAMS: -- from a conservative fan of the president, Lindsey Graham.

PERINO: Maybe that is the bargaining chip. Dagen, tell me about the business side of things, how much are businesses wanting to have more high skilled immigrants come in?

MCDOWELL: They have been clamoring for it for years and years and years, because individuals come to this country they get educated in our school, they can't stay here to start business.

WATTERS: And then they leave.

MCDOWELL: Right. They leave they go start a business in their home country, whether it's South America, Europe, Asia, you name it, we want -- that makes a vibrant economy, where the best and the brightest want to come here and can stay here.

And this just shifts the mix of immigrants. Twelve percent are currently admitted based on employment and skills; 66 percent are admitted based on family connections. That shifts it to 57 percent and 33 percent respectively. It could create a much more dynamic, stronger economy for literally decades to come.

PERINO: Yes. The president earlier this month they said that they were going to add 30,000 H2B visas. These are seasonal workers to try to fix those jobs.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: But ending the lottery, that also might be a little bit of a bargaining chip, because I think that percentage is that seems out of whack and the president is saying it's not that we don't have a balanced system now, and he want to get to balance.

GUTFELD: I'm thinking that we are talking more about this topic more in- depth than we ever have, and that's to the credit of Trump, because he brought it up. I think we fail; the media fails to see that when a person is hired to take over a specific job, they always focus -- they don't focus on the successful stuff. They try to make a name with something that's a flaw.

Like, so if you're a car company, you got to figure out why this model is not performing. Or if you are a network, you want to find out hey, why is our digital platform is flat? In this case, it's like, well, the border is the problem right now. We have a problem with the border. We have a problem with terror, we have a problem with the border.

So, the guy that comes in and takes charge, is the CEO who is trying to solve a problem. That's what he is doing, and what he is doing is, as you're hearing specifics, it comes down to one choice and one choice only. Who has the choice? The United States or the world?

What we learn from Germany when they forfeited their choice to the world, it woke the rest of the world up. It didn't work out. So, all Trump is asserting the authority of the country to make the decisions about their own border. Right?

It's not, we can't -- we can't feel bad, you know, if we are not letting the world make that decision. We can't feel guilty, because we're not letting the world make that decision. It is our decision to make. We have to agree that these incentives -- if you want to have a great country with great safety nets and a great economy, then you have to have a great border, because the incentives without the border ends in a mess.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Let me just say. I think we have a great country, but I guess what I think we have a history as Nancy Pelosi said of family reunification. Keeping family. Why is that? It's not sort of abstract. We know that families in fact are a good entry into the economy, good bond, good citizens. We're families.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: And he is keeping his family unit though --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: He is just getting rid of the third uncle, second cousin --

WILLIAMS: No. Get out of here.

WATTERS: -- great grandpa. Yes, he is, Juan.

WILLIAMS: He says spouse or child, that's it.

WATTERS: Yes, immediate family.

WILLIAMS: So that means no mother-in-law's, no father in laws.

WATTERS: I love my mother-in-law.

WILLIAMS: That's President Trump's family. Well, I guess if it's the rich -- if it's the rich, powerful guys family, fine.

MCDOWELL: I didn't leave out the Middle East on purpose.

WILLIAMS: By the way --

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: I had --

WILLIAMS: I was stunned -- I was stunned to see that one of the criteria, can you -- do you know George Washington's farewell address, and do you know Thomas Jefferson's letter to the Baptist? I wonder if President Trump --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: No, that's not specific. They said that you would have to take a civics test.

WILLIAMS: Yes. get out.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: But that to become a citizen you have to take a civics test.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: And also, our high school graduates in America should have to take a civics test.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Because I don't think they could pass it, Dana.

PERINO: Well, that's what I'm saying we should have them do it.

WILLIAMS: This is a joke.

PERINO: Pennsylvania just pass --

WATTERS: Everyone has to take a civics test in order to become a citizen.

WILLIAMS: Yes. But this is so -- I mean, it's just like, I'll throw this in there because I'm just not -- you know what he does, he uses fear, he demonizes, and now tearing apart families.

GUTFELD: Tearing apart families, think out Obama didn't do that.

PERINO: All right. It's a new college admissions controversy. Up next, why the SATs will now include an adversity score.

WILLIAMS: A brand-new college admissions controversy. The organization oversees the SATs, is now adding what's being called an adversity score. This takes into account student social and economic backgrounds, and it will focus on three areas including neighborhood, family environment, and the quality of the high school.

Test takers won't know their scores, but colleges reviewing the applications, they will. The college board is defending the controversial new move saying it can ignore the disparities of wealth reflected in the test.

So, Jesse, how do you -- you're a dad, you're going to have to deal with it shortly, what do you think of this as a step? I mean, they are saying, look, if you're -- you know, come from a wealthy family, your parents are college educated, you have a statistically higher chance of getting admission to the best schools in America.

WATTERS: I like it, I like the adversary lottery and here's why. Resilience I think is the determining factor of success in this country. It's not I.Q., it's not wealth. It's how hard you work to overcome obstacles. That is the key to success.

And right now, in this country I think class has more to do with race and how well people achieve in this country. So, if you have a wealthy minority kid from the suburbs that went to a great prep school, minority, he has it a lot easier than a poor white kid from the wrong side of the tracks with a single mom.

So, admissions directors in college campuses, they can kind of rig the whole diversity quota. So, they have to have 400 minorities in a class, OK? In order to get those 400 people, they can just take 400 minority students from the nicest prep schools in New England, fathers and mothers, you know, executives at big companies, looks like a J. Crew catalog, OK?

They have the same score as another minority from a broken home in a really rough neighborhood with a lot of crime who has had to overcome so many more obstacles to get the exact same scores as that other rich minority kid, and they are shut out of the admissions process? I just think this is a good little thing that they can use to their advantage.

WILLIAMS: So, Dagen, you know, I think a lot of people are thinking the Supreme Court more conservative, likely at some point to say affirmative action is not legal, and yet, we're seeing top schools and now the college board saying, here's another way to look at how to diversify. Is this in fact seeking to undermine what the Supreme Court is likely to do?

MCDOWELL: I think, I don't understand the need for the college board to do this. I think that good schools should get rid of the SATs, which you've already started to see.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

MCDOWELL: I don't think that you judge someone's abilities to succeed and their desire to learn, and really take advantage of the college experience. I don't think you judge that by codifying privilege, which is what this new adversity score does.

The universities need to do a much better job at identifying the students. I don't understand why they shouldn't be able to do it and just get rid of the SAT altogether. Wake Forest did. You don't have to give them SATs at --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Yes, there is a growing number. I must say I'm surprised though that you guys don't -- you guys are pretty cool with this adversity score?

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Well, you haven't asked me yet.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: It's not the main factor. It's a factor.

MCDOWELL: No, I'm not cool with it. I think it's -- I think that I don't like that and I don't like the SAT.

PERINO: Well, I went to a small state school, University of Southern Colorado, like not the USC of the scandal, I was speech team scholarship. And I am just for telling like all the young people out there you don't have to go to one of these elite schools to succeed.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Because you absolutely don't.

MCDOWELL: Yes.

PERINO: You don't have to break the bank to go to these schools. Networking is important, I get that. But you can do that in your first jobs, and you should be starting doing that, and that's called making friends.

I also like, who gets to define the adversity? Like, you might have a really wealthy family, you don't know what somebody's personal anxiety is or what they may have had to overcome. Maybe they have an abusive father, but they've never told anybody about it. I mean, there's a lot of different ways to define adversity.

WILLIAMS: I think that's included.

PERINO: Well, but you've - but if nobody knows - like you've never said.

GUTFELD: And you should know how hard it was. We had five cars and having to get to school and having to move the cars around --

PERINO: Yes, hard.

GUTFELD: Anyway. Sorry.

PERINO: Anyway that was my - I lost my quote.

WILLIAMS: So - but Greg this comes in the middle of the ongoing controversy that just sent Felicity Huffman yes to jail. I mean, the idea that rich parents will pay, not only for SAT prep, but they will literally - I mean, offer bribes to get the kid.

GUTFELD: Yes, I'm kind of with Dana in this thing, because of - OK you could look at it two ways. Is this affirmative action that that ends up devaluing the actual outcome and putting people in certain situations that they are not prepared for. You see kids dropping out for - that's one thing.

Or is it a life preserver for people who are coming from harsh circumstances, and I think that's kind of where I would land on this, if they get beyond the gender orientation and race categories right.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Is - what - is that's what you're kind of saying is like, "I'm for this". But it's got to get beyond the identity politics, brand of victimization. They're probably white kids who are orphans too --

WILLIAMS: But that's - he said that.

GUTFELD: No, that's what I'm saying too.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: You're asking me my opinion and I'm giving it to you. And I think that is important because I don't trust whether that will happen or not. I would like to it.

I also think that what we're talking about adversity, why not aim to reduce the adversity school choice. We should talk about school choice. We should talk about why there's so much adversity in these schools? Why they're so bad even though they get thousands of dollars for students - whether it's Baltimore or New York, and then students can't read. Why don't we focus on that? So we don't have to talk about this.

Schools and companies are dying to admit minorities, right?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: They are - unless you're Asian, of course, because that's - Harvard's problem.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think that --

MCDOWELL: Dana, just really quickly, touched on the greatest lie that's been told to generations of kids in this country, that somehow a quarter of a million dollar education--

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: --that you borrow money for is worth it. It's not. It is - I hope companies down the road that they start hiring people right out of high school and say we see potential in you, and it's not captured in some score, regardless of whether it has--

GUTFELD: But work experience entrepreneurship, military service all that should be front.

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean, still - I'm here to tell you, I think college is the number one way that Americans climb the ladder of upward mobility in this country. I think if you're a great plumber or great carpenter, wonderful. But there's nothing that beats a college degree and a college degree from the very--

GUTFELD: --your liberal arts graduate is unemployed right now.

WILLIAMS: Hollywood --

MCDOWELL: With $500,000 in debt.

WILLIAMS: A Hollywood star with the third most followers on Instagram is now calling social media dangerous, find out why, next on “The Five.”

WATTERS: Celebrity Selena Gomez has over 150 million Instagram followers. Well, more than me. But that's not stopping her from slamming social media.

SELENA GOMEZ, AMERICAN SINGER: Social media has really been terrible for my generation. I understand that it's amazing to user platform. But it does scare me when you see how exposed that these young girls and young boys are, and they're not really aware of the news or anything going on. It's a very - it's just - I don't want to say selfish, because that feels rude. But it is a - I think it's dangerous for sure.

WATTERS: The pop star even urging people to take breaks from the technology. This comes as a new study shows that 42 percent of Facebook users have stopped using it at some point in the past year and 8 percent have deleted their accounts entirely. Greg, why do you think that people are getting off of Facebook?

GUTFELD: I think it's - I think it is harmful. I mean when - life has changed a lot with social media. When we were in, let's say, high school or college and you were going through a bad time, let's say, you just got dumped, you didn't have a huge network that was showing other people having a better time.

I only follow six people on Instagram and two of them are my niece and nephew and they're in their early 20s. I get jealous of them, because they're - all they show - nobody ever Instagrams the boring parts of their lives.

WATTERS: You do.

GUTFELD: Yes, I do. They show themselves drinking, partying, they are concerts, they're at swimming pools. And I'm just going - it's designed to strike that evolutionary tinge of envy in you. And I have this theory that social media is reverse pornography. Pornography flows into young lives and says, look at this.

Social media set flows out of your life shouting look at me. And when they - and both of them end up pretty much destroying people's lives, and because it takes you - will both take you away from the actual human interaction.

WATTERS: I'm upset that you don't follow me on Instagram.

GUTFELD: I don't follow Dana on Instagram.

WATTERS: But you don't follow me.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: Let's do something about that.

GUTFELD: I follow six people, I think.

WILLIAMS: By the way, Jesse, I think your premise is wrong. I don't think that - I think Facebook, Insta all that stuff is addictive, it's like cigarettes for the brain, especially young brains, which is why I think she says it's dangerous.

And there's been no mass exodus. Facebook's making more money than ever, has more subscribers than ever. That's why I say I think your premise is wrong.

WATTERS: Well, I just think you can take a break from it.

WILLIAMS: But they - but I'm telling you, this thing is unbelievable. Boys ideas evil take a break from what they but I'm telling you this thing is unbelievable it's like - it just can't be stopped.

I was walking down the street here in New York today, so many people are on their - most people, not the exception. The exception is anybody who was actually walking.

PERINO: Like, move out of the way.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Wasn't this argument kind of - we heard - like they'd said this about TV, they said this about video games is this - that's one of us.

WILLIAMS: No. But this is like, if you've seen a kid with that device in front of them, they are locked in Greg, and we don't know how to manage - how the brain is dealing with this, and especially for young people.

You look at the high schools out in Silicon Valley, they cut it off. They say no screen.

WATTERS: It's interesting that the Titans of some Silicon Valley who created all this stuff are now disallowing their own children to have the face time with the screen.

MCDOWELL: They should. When I was a preteen, right, I looked at 17 magazine, I'm dating myself, and I remember being fixated - I bet you did. I remember being fixated on like Phoebe Cates when she was a model and how small her pores were. And my mother grabbed the magazine out of my hand, and said "Stop it it's airbrushed".

But this is what social media - particularly, Instagram and Snapchat are doing to an entire generation of --

GUTFELD: She had great pores--

MCDOWELL: But, again, it creates, Greg, this dangerous fixation on body image and physical appearance to the point that is destructive for young women. Like, "Oh, your waist doesn't need to be so small that your organs don't fit into belly. You know what, those photos are blurred - I mean they're filtered to the point of blurriness. Everybody is kind of ugly in person.

WATTERS: And then--

MCDOWELL: I am.

WATTERS: And the boys and girls brains haven't really fully formed yet when they've been exposed to all this.

PERINO: Right, so it's like we eliminated - me limit alcohol to age of 21, cigarettes 18 or 21 if you're now in Kentucky and Mitch McConnell is on board for that - blows my mind a little bit. But it is definitely the case that in Silicon Valley the tech titans don't let their children --

GUTFELD: Attention for young people, I mean, they are insecure narcissists, and that combination at that age is brutally dangerous.

PERINO: I did read that some people - there's like a trend that younger people are now are trying to make their pictures look more authentic, like that's now the trend. I don't know if that will help.

WILLIAMS: But you know what, I think--

GUTFELD: You may add pimples --

WILLIAMS: You know what I think, I take as a bottom line note from this conversation is, I think everybody agrees that there's a false sense of being connected.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: When in fact you got to know what someone's body is saying their tone, you got to know people, you can't - you're not going to be connected to real people through that device.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: All right. Well I'm going to try to get Greg to follow me in the commercial break.

GUTFELD: I'm trying to get you off Twitter--

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: Seriously, get Jesse off Twitter.

PERINO: Hastag.

GUTFELD: He's terrible.

PERINO: Get Jesse out of Twitter.

WATTERS: All right. Beto went to the dentist and how he going somewhere else, when you see this weirdo video.

MCDOWELL: Beto O'Rourke is desperately trying to reboot his campaign after bottoming out in the polls, but it's not going so well. After bombing on "The View" this week and apologizing for his privilege, Beto, decided to get back to his roots.

Remember when he live-streamed his trip to the dentist? Well lucky for us, Beto was back with another bizarre video, check it out?

BETO O'ROURKE, D-TX, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We're cutting out some of this ear hair that you get when you get older. It grows out of yours and if you don't get it cut, it could be nasty.

MCDOWELL: Dana.

PERINO: Well that's probably true.

MCDOWELL: I don't know, Greg. Again, there's a lot a fine line between goofy and incompetent.

PERINO: It's really interesting from hero to zero in about 20 seconds. So he was - he came on strong when he had the $6 million in one day type of thing. But the Democrats really wanted him to stay in Texas and run for Senate against Cornyn, because he had taken on Ted Cruz and he didn't really come that close against Ted Cruz, but closer than other Democrats had been.

And now I think that it's becoming pretty clear that he's maybe good at running for Senate, but he's not good at running for President and not with this crowd.

MCDOWELL: Greg.

GUTFELD: You know, he's trying to make himself seem real and authentic and every time you do that you come off looking desperate and thirsty. He should be happy that he married up and rich and stopped parading his myriad flaws to with the embarrassment of all.

"The View", I believe, really provided the kill shot, it turned him into a shamed schoolboy whose jacket didn't fit and he was like a mumbling beta male who will definitely write about it in his dream journal when he gets home.

Women know this guy from college, right? Every woman has - so he lures you in the dorm with his illusion of depth, his you know collection of Camus, and poetry--

PERINO: And skateboard--

GUTFELD: Skateboard - and then you find out--

MCDOWELL: William Blake and the doors, there you go.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes. But then - like in three months you realize, boy, did I waste my time.

MCDOWELL: Well, you could play him in a movie Jesse.

WATTERS: Thanks.

MCDOWELL: --think about it. It's your best interest to have him have a long run.

WATTERS: That's true. That is true. I think interesting people assume other people think they're interesting and it's usually not the case. A lot of the times you don't want to see what's under the hood or how the sausage is made or those - you don't want us to go behind the curtain always, sometimes the curtains there for a reason.

It's a reality show he's running, not a presidential campaign. I read the Vanity Fair piece today and these women said that Beto reminds all American women about a bad boyfriend they've had.

MCDOWELL: Yes.

WATTERS: And I think that's pretty much the key. Politicians are successful when they use imagery well to enhance their look. The image of him with his mouth hanging open or his wet hair over his forehead or the air hair, those images right there - those are the kind of presidential images that do many campaign.

It's just like, he's volunteering to put the Dukakis helmet on in the tank and he thinks it's winning.

WILLIAMS: Well the thing is, in this current iteration of American politics as we approach 2020, social media and authenticity are a really interesting dynamic mix and so you see people doing this stuff and the beer and every - the games and lifting weights and everything else.

So let me just tell you this, so right now he's not doing that well in the polls. I think he qualifies to get on the debate stage, but he's not rising. And part of this is interesting where he is winning is on Instagram.

Instagram people - he's the biggest Instagram following of anybody and that's a younger group of people and apparently they like this stuff. I don't think that represents the universe of Democrats in the country, obviously. You see Biden rising.

You see Pete Buttigieg, by the way, taking a lot of his team, why? Because I think Pete Buttigieg is not running a social media campaign he's actually going out and running a national campaign. He does better on "The View", better on "Ellen", better on all those shows.

MCDOWELL: No, Pete Buttigieg's social media game is strong because of his husband Chasten and his two dogs Truman and Buddy have their own Instagram account. And by the way people would more likely both those two dogs, they'd vote for Beto O'Rourke at those points.

WATTERS: Greg said this the other day, you shouldn't be running for President of Instagram or Twitter, just for regular Americans out there that want to hear from you.

GUTFELD: Did I say that?

PERINO: I think so.

GUTFELD: I don't think it was me.

WATTERS: I just repackaged it better.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

WATTERS: You're welcome.

MCDOWELL: Quickly, how long before he drops out, you think.

PERINO: I think he'll go to Iowa.

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes

PERINO: I do. I mean they have enough money and they have enough staff, it's like what's the incentive to drop out.

GUTFELD: This guy is rich, he's got nothing to do.

WATTERS: Yes, he'll stand on some countertops there.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: OK. More - "One More Thing" after this.

GUTFELD: "One More Thing", I go first.

GUTFELD: Animals are Great!

GUTFELD: Well tag you're it's a rescue dog making a dear friend.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

Florida man captured a video of its rescue dog who was adopted here ago, but clearly no stranger danger there, Dana. You know if a canine and a deer can bridge their, differences separated by a fence, I think we all can. Give this dog a bone, because there isn't a bad bone in his body.

PERINO: You think this is friendly?

GUTFELD: Yes. And that was my rendition.

GUTFELD: Animals are Great!

GUTFELD: Dana.

PERINO: All right. So Michael Watson, a high school senior. He has been battling weight issues his entire life. So two years ago he reached his heaviest, he was 325 pounds. He decided to make a change and not only did he talk the talk, he's really walked the walk, literally.

In addition to changing his diet, he began walking to school every single day, no matter the weather. Clocking in two to four miles a day, also working on a local KFC, but traded in his normal fast food meals for a salad, soups and oatmeal. And he said it was a challenge, but a change he needed to make. Watch this.

MICHAEL WATSON, STUDENT WHO LOST 115 POUNDS WALKING TO SCHOOL: I looked in the mirror and I was like, "oh, yes, you've gotten pretty far". You need to want to do it yourself and each day is a new day.

PERINO: And he lost 115 pounds, embraces his new lifestyle with recent confidence, so congratulations to him.

GUTFELD: That's an uplifting story.

PERINO: Thank you.

GUTFELD: And I hate uplifting stories. Jesse, bring me down.

WATTERS: I will bring you down.

GUTFELD: OK.

WATTERS: Have you ever thrown the first pitch out of the baseball game, Greg?

GUTFELD: I was asked to and I declined.

PERINO: Oh, no, please--

WATTERS: Because there is a lot of pressure.

WATTERS: Here is, Bruce Willis at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. You guys want to see him throw.

PERINO: Yes. Here we go.

WATTERS: Boo.

WILLIAMS: That's what they - they booed him.

WATTERS: And they booed him.

PERINO: Don't bounce it.

WATTERS: All right, let's see if they're going to boo me tonight. I'm on Tucker with the quiz Kennedy and I face-off. Wait till you see what happens in this thing.

GUTFELD: Looks like Bruce Willis' pitch died harded.

WILLIAMS: Yes really. I'm trying to make this as bad as possible. Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. So - and now because we're such a sophisticated show as you can tell, news from the art world.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WILLIAMS: Take a look at this rabbit folks. It's going to have you asking "What's up doc?" The stainless steel sculpture by artist Jeff Koons shattered records yesterday - Wednesday it sold for over $91 million. That makes rabbit the most expensive work ever sold by living artists.

WATTERS: That's $91mil, Oh, my god. What a rip-off.

WILLIAMS: Christie's the auction house, Jesse, describes it as a piece that taps into our childhood memories of innocence. But let me just tell you this. Earlier this week a painting by Monet called "Haystacks" sold for $110 million.

GUTFELD: I can see that.

WILLIAMS: But yesterday's sale of rabbit broke the record for the sale of a piece of art by a living artist surpassing David Hockney's painting which sold for $90 million - there you see it, late year.

PERINO: That rabbit thing is when de Blasio says there's too much money in the wrong hands--

WATTERS: He could be talking about Koons.

MCDOWELL: This makes it better. Steve Mnuchin's father - the Treasury - father was a dealer--

PERINO: Yes, that's key to the story.

GUTFELD: And the artist porn, just so you know.

WILLIAMS: But anyway at this price is the only place I will get to see this--

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Yes, yes, I did have artwork like that.

MCDOWELL: So get well soon the "Nature Boy", Ric Flair. He was admitted to the hospital earlier - transported to hospital today. He's battled some serious medical issues in the past. But the exact reason and his condition remain unclear. But he is a champion and awesome because of this. Watch.

RIC FLAIR, AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER: You're talking to the Rolex wearing, diamond ring wearing, kiss stealing, wheeling dealing, limousine riding, jet flying--"

WATTERS: Oh, yes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: Yes. And--

GUTFELD: Look at that.

WILLIAMS: That's good.

MCDOWELL: Many blessings Mr. Flair. Woo!

PERINO: Wow.

GUTFELD: He's something else. Well, set your DVRs, never miss an episode of “The Five.” We go from Ric Flair to Bret Baier.

