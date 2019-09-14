Beto O'Rourke goes all-in on gun control at Democratic presidential debate

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 13, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams along with Emily Compagno, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, this is “The Five.”

Fox News alert, actress Felicity Huffman headed to prison, a judge sentencing her to 14 days behind bars, a $30,000 fine, and one year probation. Huffman is the first parent to face punishment in the bombshell college admission scandal. The Hollywood star admitted to paying $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT's score.

Huffman crying in court, showing remorse and admitting she broke the law, but the judge siding with the prosecutors who pushed for prison time instead of just probation. The news not just impacting Huffman, you should know that others involved in the cheating scheme including Lori Loughlin who pleaded not guilty are still awaiting their fate.

Dana, let me go to you. This is very interesting in that, you know, the prosecutors had asked for a year -- one month to 15 months. She ends up now with 14 day sentence, is that fair?

DANA PERINO, HOST: Well, you know, what her lawyers were saying that she should probably be allowed just to have probation, and to stay at home, and maybe do 250 hours of community service. However, because, remember, if this is a financial situation where she has a lot of money.

So, having her pay a big fine is not really a punishment because they have plenty of money. That could -- $30,000 fine for somebody else would be really out of reach. I do think that prosecutors are saying we've got to send a message. She's not going to be able to stay at home in her Hollywood Hills luxury with an infinity pool. They actually used those words.

And so, I think that this is a sign that the other parents that are awaiting their sentencing, because many of them pled guilty, they're probably going to face the same thing. I do wonder what Lori Loughlin is thinking though, because if she -- this goes to trial, if she wins, she wins, and then maybe all of this stuff is for not. But if she loses, she's probably looking at a lot more time than -- I'm looking at Emily, because I don't really know. But I'm assuming she would be looking at a lot more time than 14 days.

EMILY COMPAGNO, HOST: Right. And we've talked about this before that when you go to white collar crime federal detention facilities, essentially all the people in there with 10 year and 15 year sentences, those are not the ones who pled out.

Those are the ones who went to trial and it's the juries that level these harsh sentences all the time. You and I talk about earlier, too, the fact that I was worried, frankly, as a citizen that she would get zero prison time because, for me -- first of all, the government punishes inchoate crimes, right?

There's a reason why conspiracies are illegal. It's not just about whether you actually went through with it, or whether the crime was actually able to be committed and there was some type of, quote, victim that people have been arguing. Here, even the probation office said, well, it's an economic offense. It was actually a lot more than that and it was straight up fraud.

And so, I have seen for a tax evasion case for a few thousand dollars probation office deny and refuse to endorse someone requesting home confinement with a disabled dependent. And here she was arguing for one with her infinity pool. As the prosecutor said, she was morally clueless and it was out of a sense of entitlement only. So I'm 100 percent am grateful that she, at least, got some jail time.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Jesse, I'm gonna -- if that was the prosecution's case, let me give you the defense case, right? The defense case is she wasn't involved in any of the fraud with regards to, you know, ginning up an athletic record for the kid. What she did was she -- and she writes this in a letter to the court. She said she did this out of maternal devotion, insecurity. Her daughter has a learning disability. And the daughter, by the way, got a 1420 on the SAT score out of a max of 1600.

And her lawyer said she's remorseful. You know, there's no need to jail her because the message to the other parents is don't do this. And there's no need to put this talented actress in jail.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Well, Joe Biden said last night they shouldn't put anybody in prison that commits a nonviolent offense. So she should be walking scot-free and taking a dip in her infinity pool this afternoon. I don't know. I just think the community service, 250 hours of community service?

PERINO: That's a lot of hours.

WATTERS: That's a lot of hours. I bet she'd trade that for another week behind bars. No one likes community service. But -- no, I'm serious. People are always skipping out on community service, it is that bad. I mean, at least --

WILLIAMS: Worse than being behind bars?

WATTERS: Juan, you know the truth.

WILLIAMS: What's the truth?

WATTERS: The other thing is this -- the other thing is this, if you're Lori Loughlin and you're looking at this and you take a plea tomorrow. If you're guilty, you always take a plea.

PERINO: But can you?

WATTERS: Especially -- so it might even be too late, and she has to come crawling back to the prosecution and beg them. But I don't know. I think she might be too far along. The other thing it is, this has destroyed not only the relationship with the daughter, because the daughter now says, mom, why didn't you trust me? Why didn't you think I could do this myself? So that's out the window.

And then William H. Macy, her husband, how does he watch his wife go to prison and you didn't think he was involved in this at all? Somehow he gets out of this. I don't know how. Great lawyering. Maybe there wasn't a hard-trail evidence, but that's a really awkward situation.

And then finally, this country loves watching celebrities go down in flames. If you're a world class celebrity, like Greg Gutfeld, when it comes -- when he goes out in flames, you let people just dancing on his grave. So I don't want to sit here and dance on her grave. I hope she, you know, survives her stint and recovers nicely.

WILLIAMS: But I'm told they had her on tape, they didn't have William H. Macy on tape.

WATTERS: I know. It's just hard to believe that she did this isolated from the husband.

WILLIAMS: All right. And I see you nodding.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: William H. Macy? You mean William Hussein Macy? I have an infinity pool. Do you know what it is? You just climb in the tub and I crank me some journey.

PERINO: Nice.

GUTFELD: Yeah, you know it. Save the journey fan. I can safely say she'll be the only person in prison named Felicity, you know. That's all I got.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: I really don't -- honestly, I've got it tell you. I really don't care about this story and I'm happy that we lead with this story because it means the news is good. The economy is good. Everything is going great. So this is the big story on the most popular TV show in America. This one. The big lesson here, of course, children are a pain in the butt. So if you have a sloth, you don't have to worry about sending a sloth to college, right?

But you've got kids. All they do is want, want, want. Children just get in the way of your drinking. She's gonna be -- she's going to go away. And you're right, Jesse. You're right. This is why I have applied the brakes on my explosive stardom, because I know that the higher I sail, the higher I go in the sky, the more people will gonna want to see me fall, Jesse.

WATTERS: That was self-imposed?

GUTFELD: That's self-imposed.

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: I turned down a lot of acting gigs, a lot -- award show hosting because I know that, like, the bigger I get, the bigger the fall.

WATTERS: Yeah.

GUTFELD: So I'm kind of keeping it low on The Five. I'm hanging out with you guys. I'm one of The Five. It's kind of cool just to be -- kind of like, you know, people say hello to me on the street, but it's not like I'm mobbed the way I used to be.

WATTERS: That's right. Well, you're doing a very big job of keeping yourself out of the stardom.

GUTFELD: But this is the biggest show. I mean, this is the big story today. That's good news. We should be happy.

WATTERS: Is it really Hussein? Is that really --

GUTFELD: Yes, William Hussein Macy. You're not talking about it.

WILLIAMS: Before we --

GUTFELD: Shep totally ignored that part.

WILLIAMS: I know. Before we indulged your modesty, I wanted to raise one last point --

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- which is, in Atlanta, public school teachers and administrators principals were sentenced to three years in jail for cheating on state test scores. An Ohio mom who gave the wrong address to get her kid into a suburban -- better suburban school, guess what? She got jail time.

WATTERS: Cory Booker had a great line at the debate last night. He said if your -- it's better to be rich and guilty than poor and innocent in the criminal justice system in this country.

WILLIAMS: Black and white.

WATTERS: I'm just talking about your point in Atlanta.

GUTFELD: Trump should partner.

WATTERS: That's right.

GUTFELD: He should partner.

WATTERS: Felicity? Felicity?

GUTFELD: Yes, Felicity.

WATTERS: You're my favorite housewife.

GUTFELD: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: You're not going to be desperate.

WILLIAMS: All right. All right. Things got heated in Houston, highlights from the Democratic debate, including the clash between Julian Castro and Joe Biden. It's up next. And later, oh, my gosh, we had a blast with the animals on set yesterday, but there's so much more that we didn't get to show you. So, stick around. More on “The Five.”

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: 2020 Democrats facing off in a fiery debate filled with big progressive promises and personal insults. The top 10 liberal candidates sharing the stage for the first time hitting on healthcare, gun control, climate change, immigration, and taking cheap shots at President Trump. And, of course, their socialist big government proposals were on full display.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Cancel student loan debt for 95 percent of the folks who've got it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My campaign will now give a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month for an entire year to 10 American families, someone watching this at home right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Universal pre-K and universal healthcare, unleashing millions of new jobs in the clean energy economy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We will address the catastrophic crisis of climate change and transform our energy system away from fossil fuel.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: But the big moment of the night everyone is talking about is Julian Castro going after Joe Biden with this attack.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JULIAN CASTRO, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Barack Obama's vision was not to leave 10 million people uncovered. He wanted every single person in this country covered. My plan would do that, your plan would not.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: They do not have to buy in. They do not have to buy in.

CASTRO: You just said that. You just said that two minutes ago. You just said two minutes ago that they would have to buy in.

BIDEN: (INAUDIBLE).

CASTRO: You said they would have to buy in.

BIDEN: -- buy in to qualify for Medicaid, it's automatic --

CASTRO: Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I mean, I can't believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you're saying they don't have to buy. You're forgetting that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Castro's low blow setting off the rest of the Democrats on the debate stage.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is why --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Come on, guys. Come on.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: -- presidential debates are becoming unwatchable. This reminds everybody of what they cannot stand about Washington.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Scoring points against each other, poking at each other, and telling each other that your -- my plan, your plan -- look, we all --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah, that's called the Democratic primary election. It's called an election. That's an election.

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, this is what we're here for. It's an election.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yeah, but a house divided cannot stand. And that is not how --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everyone, we know we're on the same team here. We know we're on the same team. We all have a better vision for healthcare than our current president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Oh, God. Castro refusing to back down claiming his dig at Biden's memory wasn't a personal attack, but instead about policy. Dana, that was just -- it was just awkward watching those people.

PERINO: Well, the thing is -- Castro intended to do that.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: And so, he was like I'll be the one. I'll be the one -- the first one on the debate stage, like the media has been doing it, other people have been saying that Biden has lost his step. I'm going to be the one to do it. And then he chose his moment, but then he was wrong about the moment.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: Right. So, if you're going to do that, you have to have -- you have to nail it and there could have been other opportunities for him to do so. The crowd didn't really like it. The rest of the people didn't like it. And what Joe Biden is able to do now is to fund raise off of it. The thing is, I thought about this, one of the things we didn't play much sound from Bernie Sanders.

So this is the third debate where -- now we have analysis and nobody is talking about Bernie Sanders. He hasn't had a moment. He maintains his poll average, but I think that's about as far as he's ever going to get. And Elizabeth Warren basically acts like a general election candidate.

WATTERS: Yes, same thing. Not a lot of news from Warren either. Greg, did anybody distinguish themselves or stand out in any way?

GUTFELD: I thought I did.

WATTERS: Yeah.

GUTFELD: I thought I did. I'm watching the mainstream media rushing to defend this old white male against this young Hispanic man. What kind of white privilege are they protecting? You know, I thought the -- I thought what happened was I think he stepped into this thing, and when the audience made that sound, it created momentum for him. That's why I think he kind of like embraced that moment, and there was no grace or elegance to the criticism --

WATTERS: No.

GUTFELD: -- because it was -- he was more like Oscar Mayer not Oscar Wilde. He was just kind of clunky. But having said that, I'm a little bit tired of the white knighting that's going on with Biden. You know, I mean, I get it. It was a pretty lame predictable insult. But watching everybody protecting poor Joe from Castro, that's a little rich for me. I think Joe should take a few barbs, especially when he is screwing up.

WATTERS: Right, I mean, I don't like listening to Buttigieg --

GUTFELD: Yes, the lecture from Buttigieg.

WATTERS: -- and Klobucher saying, you know, this is not what the audience wants. It's exactly what the audience wants. The audience wants to see people kind of distinguish themselves from the other candidates and compete to see who's going to be the nominee. Do you disagree with that?

WILLIAMS: Yeah. I think you want to be able to draw a distinction, but you don't necessarily want a personal attack that seems insidious.

WATTERS: It came off as nasty, I agree.

WILLIAMS: All right. So I don't think people need that and, especially -- I mean, this is the key point. I think Democrats say, hey, wait a second. This sounds a lot like Trump Republican attacks that, oh, he might be too old. Oh, Joe has lost a step. Oh, Joe is not mentally --

GUTFELD: You guys have been doing that to Trump for three years. You're calling him insane, demented.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second. One has a basis. We're talking --

GUTFELD: There you go.

WILLIAMS: I'm saying -- when you see this among Democrats, the response from Democrats wasn't to protect Joe Biden. It was to say you went too far. And, you know, Castro was having a good debate. I mean, he told that wonderful story about being a lawyer who gave up his law practice to vote on principle, and the city council (INAUDIBLE). It all went away, because -- the only thing everybody is talking about today is the fact that he went after Joe Biden in this way.

I think there are a lot of people on that stage, I suspect they might be in there October. They're not going to be around in November, December.

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: And they feel they needed to go after the frontrunner, but they didn't do this. You notice, Elizabeth Warren did not take him on. It was Castro and Booker.

GUTFELD: He should blame his twin brother.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: So, also, what about the sound that we heard at the top, too? All those people promising we're going to cancel your debt. We're going to pay for everything. Universal pre-K. We're not even going to raise taxes. I think Liz Warren for the fifth time says I will not admit that I'm going to raise taxes on the middle class to pay for universal healthcare. She gets away with it.

COMPAGNO: Interestingly, I felt that she did it a little more artfully than some of the other candidates who simply dodged questions and it was pretty blaring. If I can speak to that moment for a second, though.

WATTERS: Sure.

COMPAGNO: The Julian struck me as someone who, like, shows up prepared for a fight. He came with so much energy and he wanted it to be combative, and then everyone else kind of had their typical response to it, and that he wanted it to be this gladiator staged for TV moment and that speaks to the live audience quality, but everyone else was kind of seeing it as big picture. And I feel like I'm an outlier in this. But I have to say I have no idea how Biden has gotten the approval he got from last night. I found him appalling.

And, yet, some of the mainstream media coverage of him called him decent up from disaster last time and reassuring. I found his response to the questions of systemic racism, as I said, literally appalling. And to me, he showed that he was disqualifying, that he will not be able to take on Trump in any form or fashion because he's unable to even engage in a conversation about the systemic racism that people on the left are wanting to ask about.

And I'm not just talking about the slim part of the voters or that audience where it's particularly relevant. I am talking about the entire Democratic Party. I do not understand why they don't see him as 100 percent disqualified.

WILLIAMS: You know, his biggest base of support, black voters.

WATTERS: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: And I -- so, you said you're appalled. Are you talking about that moment when he says record player and people say what are you talking about?

COMPAGNO: Yes. And the larger notion, yes. The larger notion that the state should come in to the homes of a certain group of people that he was intimating, and that also by not being specific in terms of who is poor, and that saying, oh, but teachers know best.

And also in response to the answer of why should Latinos trust you, that he came out of the gate lying and said, well, we didn't do this and we didn't do that. Yes, the Obama administration did and here's photographic evidence. And also the insinuating question, why should African-Americans trust you when we're asking you about your --

WATTERS: Not only that, I mean, he whiffed on Afghanistan. He whiffed on Iraq. Bernie took it to him pretty hard a few times on the Iraq war, which was pretty ugly. And I think he was good in the beginning when he was talking about healthcare and faded throughout the rest.

GUTFELD: Do you know what we're not talking about is Kamala? I mean it's --

PERINO: She had a terrible debate.

GUTFELD: She tried to come in with the Trump hits. Thinking those would be memorable and it was just so --

PERINO: And then laughing at her own jokes.

WATTERS: Who laughs at your own jokes?

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Never would do such a thing. That was a jab at me, Dana.

WATTERS: She does come off as inauthentic, and I think the audience can see that because a lot if it looks scripted. All right. Stay right there, we've got more big moments from the Democratic debate including Beto's promise to come take your guns.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Welcome back. Top Democrats facing off at the third debate in Houston last night. There were a lot of heated clashes and big moments including this one from Beto O'Rourke pouring gasoline on the gun control debate. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: If it's a weapon that was designed to kill people on a battlefield.

Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. You're not going to be allowed to use against a fellow Americans anymore.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: There's a lot to talk about on this particular topic. Let's start with Greg.

GUTFELD: If his fantasy came true, do you think he would be the guy that would be knocking on the doors? No, it will be a poor police officer, cop, who'll be forced into high risk situations a million times over. Beto is advocating a plan that would lead to many violent confrontations. It's impossible.

I think about Eric Garner, and I know why -- Eric Garner died in a police action. But the police action wouldn't have happened if they didn't have a stupid ass law banning the selling of loose cigarettes. That's what led to that confrontation to that death.

So it's not necessarily the police confrontation that lead to violence, it's the stupid laws. This could end with -- he's so stupid. This could end in countless tragic confrontations, and it made me see the light about the red flag -- I've been talking about the red flags laws for the last, I don't know, couple of years.

PERINO: In support.

GUTFELD: As a support of the red flags laws. Now when I see this self- absorbed twerp, you know, basically saying he will report you. He will report you and take your gun. He's basically validating every NRA apostle. He's basically saying, yeah, you're right. I'm going to come for your guns. And you know what? I'm going to report you. If I think that you said something threatening in a tweet, I'm going to go to the FBI, so they can take your gun away.

That's what people are going to think about now when they hear about the red flag -- when they hear about the red flag law, they're going to think that's the type of guy who's going to take our guns away.

WATTERS: Think about how many crazy liberals would just kind of fake rat on their conservative enemies and say I saw this guy abusing his wife. I saw this guy abusing his kid. You better show up to his house and take his gun. It's going to weaponized the red flag laws. And, you know, I don't think he would pass a background check. I mean, you know what happened to him? He ate dirt. That's not normal.

So I think when you go out there and you say I'm going to go door-to-door and take your legally purchased weapon, that's why we designed so many years ago the second amendment to protect us from people like him. And notice he's the only one saying it? A couple of the other people have supported it in theory. He's the only one crazy enough or desperate enough to say it. And that's not just going to haunt the Democrats in 2020.

That will haunt them for so many more elections, and this is going to get replayed all the time on television because he -- a year ago when he was running for the Texas senate, he said, no, keep your guns if they were legally purchased. We're not going to touch them. Now he's flip flopped.

PERINO: He has closed off a path for him to win statewide in Texas --

WATTERS: Absolutely.

PERINO: -- with this. But, Juan, what do you think that -- you know, there was a big audience support?

WILLIAMS: I was about to say, you know, I mean, I'm listening to you as my friends, but I think there's a whole different set of reactions, not only in that auditorium in Houston --

WATTERS: It's a college campus.

WILLIAMS: I'm just saying, I think those were Democrats, and I think that across the country today there's a sense that he went through a trauma in terms of the shooting in El Paso, and that he had a genuine and personal statement. That it was not political because I'm listening to the reaction from all of you. You say, well, typically Democrats trim their sails on this, so that you can say, oh, well , they're not going to come - get - no, he said it right there.

You know what, if you have a gun that's made for the battlefield, you shouldn't have it in your home. And he explained his position and I think that's not only you saw the response from the audience, Dana. The other people on stage all said, Beto, you did a great job.

WATTERS: So, you think that people going door-to-door taking legally purchased weapons?

WILLIAMS: No, no.

WATTERS: Weapons is a good idea.

WILLIAMS: That's fear mongering.

WATTERS: Because that's actually going to cause more violence.

GUTFELD: Hell yes, we'll take it. He said it.

WILLIAMS: No, no. I think he has, in fact, this is interesting to my political mind in that I think he has now pushed to an extent in terms of being more extreme. He's pushed that middle in terms of what is acceptable in terms of gun controls, it's like the--

GUTFELD: But what about something like me who moved towards the middle.

WILLIAMS: Corporate executive this week coming out, we need to do some--

GUTFELD: Like I move towards - I have open discussions with people on both sides about these red flag things. He's screwed that debate up. You can't talk about it anymore, because now people are going to point to that.

WILLIAMS: No, I think in fact what I see in terms of your reaction, he's triggered the Right-wing.

WATTERS: No, Juan. What this is going to do--

WILLIAMS: He's triggered the NRA.

WATTERS: This is going to cost more lives than mass shootings would cost.

WILLIAMS: No--

WATTERS: You're kidding me. You're going to go to people and say, hey, hand it over. Give it the hell to me.

WILLIAMS: You know what you're involved in pressing fear buttons and speculation.

WATTERS: Juan, OK. So, let me ask you, if I'm a reporter - let me be serious with you for a second.

WILLIAMS: That's not speculation.

WATTERS: Let me - just listen.

WILLIAMS: It's not speculation.

WATTERS: If you're a reporter, I would ask Beto, what is the mechanism that you're going to go about and then disarm the country. How is it actually going to happen and what do you think he's going to say?

WILLIAMS: I think he'd say, the point is we are in a country that has too many guns--

WATTERS: OK, Juan. What is the actual method that he's going to take the guns?

WILLIAMS: We can have that discussion. He has an answer--

WATTERS: I would like to see him answer that.

WILLIAMS: But I'm going to tell you something when we have kids going in these training sessions now where they're under the table in every public school in America, it's shameful.

PERINO: What about the law?

COMPAGNO: Yes. Look, I totally hear what you're saying. And I think and I'm hearing you in that after his vicarious trauma, he is responding emotionally and that's fine. Then that's totally authentic for him.

But as a presidential candidate, it is intellectually lazy and I think it's from a position of privilege that you can oversimplify this issue and you can scream about what is a confiscation and think that it would work, that it would fly legally, that it would fly politically and that you would have the support of this entire country when we know we don't have enough time for it.

But when we know the myriad reasons it wouldn't work, especially because it would end in violence and because it wouldn't work in terms of sheer numbers and because of the serial component of all of these guns and all the registration needed and et cetera, et cetera.

Everything would fall through the cracks. So, to me I see it as perhaps coming from a place of authenticity, but absolutely ineffective. And it will never fly.

WILLIAMS: I wish I'd hear you guys speak about the extremist and the NRA in this way.

WATTERS: Juan--

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: Beto is the extremist.

WILLIAMS: I mean look, 80, 90 percent of American say, we got to do something.

GUTFELD: People of the NRA are causing the mass shootings.

WATTERS: We don't have to do something unconstitutional.

WILLIAMS: Guns for everybody.

PERINO: All right. Next, if you thought our live Animals Are Great was fun, wait until you see all the stuff, we didn't get to show you. Watch.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. We now have scientific proof that animals are great. According to studies having cute pets can relieve stress, dampen depression, raise your tolerance for pain and even improve your marriage. And those are just some of the benefits. These guys learned that firsthand when the Columbus Zoo brought some very special friends on set including a penguin, a lynx, a kangaroo and a sloth. You guys. That must have just been the best day of all time.

But I've heard that you got bit? Can you tell?

GUTFELD: Well no. The penguin just hit me in the face which I'm used to.

COMPAGNO: Did you deserve it?

GUTFELD: Yes, I think, I got a little too close. Although that penguin was a horny little devil, he tried to have sex with our - Dana, the hair person, not Dana, the cast person and then tried to have sex with one of these--

WATTERS: Dana is not a type.

GUTFELD: Yes. This penguin was amazing because we were all talking about the most confident animal, I've ever seen in my life walks in here. Just reroll the tape. But anyway, you walk it in. Just wall a little round and just like check it out the women. I was told he prefers humans over animals.

PERINO: And he likes the camera.

GUTFELD: He loves the camera. He should be on TV.

COMPAGNO: That makes me happy if he loves humans more. So that he's not you know--

PERINO: It is really true about the--

GUTFELD: There you go.

WATTERS: There you go. Somebody woke up.

PERINO: He was pretty cute.

COMPAGNO: What was his name.

PERINO: Trout. See on those little--

WATTERS: What was the lynx's name. Was it T-Bone or Tebow.

PERINO: Tebow. Like the football player.

WATTERS: Oh! They named it after the football player. So, he's like - I thought it was T-Bone.

PERINO: No, that would be interesting.

WATTERS: Like the steak. OK. I like the lynx, but the lynx, the paws were a little cartoonish so that kind of turned you up.

PERINO: They were big.

WATTERS: I thought the sloth was spectacular. I was very impressed with the sloth. The sloth, did you see when it opened its mouth.

PERINO: Yes. I didn't like that.

WATTERS: It had these - that was a little bit scary.

GUTFELD: By the way--

WATTERS: Looking at right there, see it looks like it's about to pounce.

GUTFELD: I believe that you should be able to have one at home. I mean I spent some time there. It seems pretty domesticated. But it's so slow, Juan, that if it chooses to attack you, you could just walk away.

WILLIAMS: Well, remember what they told us, don't touch, don't pet it, because of the teeth that it would bite you.

GUTFELD: Well, you know what, take the teeth out.

WILLIAMS: And also, I was surprised at how big is - in my imagination, I thought sloths were kind of smaller, but that was a big animal.

PERINO: Tyrus told me that they went back in the prehistoric time. They were nine feet tall.

WILLIAMS: Really?

GUTFELD: He told you that story. That's a boot, sloth story.

WATTERS: Smaller than I expected also was the kangaroo. I wanted to see that thing jump around.

PERINO: But it was only five months.

WATTERS: And it didn't have a pouch. I mean come on--

PERINO: It's a boy.

WATTERS: I know. Get a girl in here.

GUTFELD: They can't because of the penguin. Penguin doesn't see species.

WATTERS: Bring the pouches.

COMPAGNO: I love that in those studies, it specified that it has to be a cute pet, but if your pet isn't cute then it's - you're not going to get those benefits of like--

PERINO: There's like a biological response to cuteness.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

GUTFELD: What would be an ugly pet?

COMPAGNO: Well, there's that.

WATTERS: Sloth.

PERINO: Like a lizard.

GUTFELD: Reptile.

COMPAGNO: Cat with no hair. It's like in the contest every year.

GUTFELD: The hairless cats. Yes.

COMPAGNO: Thank you. Hairless cats.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I mean from Austin Powers that thing like that?

GUTFELD: I don't know. I don't know.

COMPAGNO: But cute is relative. I mean to me--

GUTFELD: My relatives are cute.

PERINO: I would not say like a snake is not cute.

COMPAGNO: Their little heads are.

GUTFELD: Their little heads are.

PERINO: Together, no, they're not.

WATTERS: So, it's also supposed to increase your pain tolerance. Is that true?

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: If you have a cute pet.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: I don't know what you're thinking.

WATTERS: Smack me in the face. Smack me right in the face. Tell me, I bet I can take it now that I have Rookie.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: I was surprised that the kangaroo didn't smack you in the face. You know you have a face you want to punch.

GUTFELD: It is the zoo; the zoo animals have voted you most punchable. The great thing about having a pet though is that it loves you and it keeps you company in times of devastation; you can eat it.

COMPAGNO: But what about--

PERINO: I thought it was going to kick me with its tiny legs. That's why. You always got to be prepared.

COMPAGNO: Were you guys in better moods yesterday after this.

WILLIAMS: It was great. Well, it was his birthday. And we were playing on the Animals Are Great theme, so it was a lot of fun around here. But so interesting, the reason I think people say, oh, you know pets are like comfortable. They're always there for you. You could always someone like if you live alone and someone to talk to.

But on the set yesterday there was a little bit of fear and anxiety. Am I right that lynx?

WATTERS: Yes. I didn't the lynx.

COMPAGNO: Interesting.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: I felt threatened Juan.

WILLIAMS: And with the sloth--

PERINO: He was sweet, but he's got claws.

WATTERS: These are wild animals; they can turn on you like that.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: Yes, OK. Thank you.

WILLIAMS: And as a sitting kid, I know what you were feeling, man.

WATTERS: Yes, and you don't know if he's got claws under those paws.

PERINO: He does.

WATTERS: Yes. So, see you could slash me right in the face.

PERINO: That's why he took your One More Thing--

WATTERS: One More Thing, yes. See, that's right.

PERINO: Pat it with this One More.

WATTERS: That's right.

COMPAGNO: There is a lot of YouTube montages that reporters you know being like oh and then all of a sudden getting attacked.

WATTERS: Yes. We were hoping one would go for Greg right.

GUTFELD: I have a special bond with animals, so I can - we can actually feel each other.

PERINO: The penguin gave you a little--

GUTFELD: Yes, the penguin, I think that was kind of like a fist bump, but with our heads.

WATTERS: You serenaded that sloth though.

GUTFELD: Well, we actually met later for drinks. It's amazing.

PERINO: Did it take a long time.

GUTFELD: He literally hung out for quite a while.

WATTERS: Yes, you did.

GUTFELD: He never called me though. Typical sloth. Love him and leave him.

WATTERS: He says, it's taking him a while.

GUTFELD: Yes. It's a slow romance.

WATTERS: Yes, call after the first date.

COMPAGNO: All right, you guys, stay right there. Fan Mail Friday is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Yes. Mike Patton. What's that called? Acapella. All right. Fan Mail Friday, we're answering your questions. First question is from Sharon. What is one thing that you could improve on about yourself? I have to go with Jesse first, because--

WATTERS: Man.

GUTFELD: Yes, you kind of came--

WATTERS: The toughest question you've ever had.

GUTFELD: You just kind of landed on Earth fully formed.

WATTERS: Let's see. Humility.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: It's humility.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I think sometimes I care so much, I'm so empathetic that it can kind of make me - it can kind of--

GUTFELD: People think - it's almost comes off like an arrogance, your deep caring. You care so deeply that it just feels like you're arrogant.

WATTERS: Yes. What was that?

GUTFELD: Emily.

COMPAGNO: What's going on in my head to calm down in my head.

GUTFELD: You have racing thoughts.

COMPAGNO: Well, not racing.

GUTFELD: Racing thoughts, do you have panic attacks? How do you feel right now?

WATTERS: Do you have anxiety?

COMPAGNO: No, I don't have - you know like to be like calmer.

WATTERS: You need to slow down.

COMPAGNO: You need to slow down.

WATTERS: You slow down.

GUTFELD: Both of you need to adopt a sloth. Juan.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I think anxiety, like you are on a roller coaster you think I know I'm going to go down, I wish my brain could say, it's the roller coaster, you're OK.

GUTFELD: That's a good point. That's a good way to look at it. Dana, what could you improve about you?

PERINO: I have a list a mile long.

GUTFELD: You know what, stop making lists.

PERINO: Actually, that's the other problem is that I take on too many projects and then I'm burning the candle at both ends and--

WATTERS: Wait, Dana you go to bed at like 9. Handle it both ends.

WILLIAMS: She gets up at 5.

GUTFELD: I think guys, I'm a little bit too carefree, right.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: I'm a little too carefree. I think I need to worry a little bit more than I normally do. This is a great question from Debbie O. What movie traumatized you as a child. Dana?

PERINO: Carrie.

GUTFELD: Do we just do this question.

PERINO: Well, no it's just that - it's like the only movie I ever saw.

GUTFELD: You only saw one movie. So, when I go what's your favorite movie, you go Carrie.

PERINO: No, I had never been allowed to see horror films and then I went to a slumber party and they're playing Carrie and I never see anything like it. And yes, that kind of traumatized me.

WATTERS: I went to see Star Wars in the theater when I was like six and when Darth Vader pulled off and it was all like white and scary, I cried and ran out. And I was there with a friend and his dad had to leave with us, so he was like dude, Watters what are you doing.

GUTFELD: That is fantastic.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: All right, Juan.

PERINO: You watched it since?

WATTERS: Yes, I've seen what happens.

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean obviously Psycho and that shower scene is pretty - I later learned that it's not the scene, it's the music and what you don't see, and your imagination feels the--

GUTFELD: Bernard Herriman was that the film composer?

PERINO: No idea. I don't know.

WILLIAMS: That's amazing you know the name of the composer.

GUTFELD: Yes. Well, he did all Hitchcock's films.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: I just bought the vertigo soundtrack on vinyl. Let me tell you about it.

PERINO: Record player.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. Emily?

COMPAGNO: OK. I'm going to tell you at the break. Yes, but also so I'm going to deviate a little bit, because I mistakenly read It, when I was like 10. And so that totally scarred me, I never wanted to go to near shower drain and that came out. Yes. No thank you.

GUTFELD: Yes, the clown thing. You know what, it's Fantasia.

PERINO: Why?

WILLIAMS: Why?

GUTFELD: Fantasia just made me nauseous. When I was a kid, it was a field trip every year to go see Fantasia. I don't know why it was a field trip but every like holiday in San Mateo we'd have to go to the theatre and sit and watch Fantasia. And it made you - it's like the carnival clown music is just bad and it's weird in that the dancing elephants.

COMPAGNO: Stravinsky.

GUTFELD: What?

COMPAGNO: Stravinsky.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. No need for name calling time for. Do we have time for - all right? What is something you really resent paying for?

WILLIAMS: I know cars.

GUTFELD: Cars.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Because you have to like to negotiate, you always think somebody is paying less for this car.

GUTFELD: That's true. Emily, you look like you--

COMPAGNO: Taxes, parking tickets, speeding tickets. Anything that has to go to the state.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: Tithing.

WATTERS: The rent is too damn high.

GUTFELD: Remember him.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: With the gloves. Dana.

PERINO: I can't think of anything. I'm a responsible citizen. No, look, but honestly the taxes are.

GUTFELD: Yes. I never thought about taxes still living in New York and seeing, like everybody would love to pay taxes if you could see where the money is going. But you can't see where the money is going. It's just going--

PERINO: You know where, it's going down the drain.

GUTFELD: That's right.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: And I'm not afraid of the drain, be careful.

GUTFELD: Up next, that's where the clown lives.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: It's time now for Friday. One More Thing. Greg.

GUTFELD: All right. The Greg Gutfeld Show tomorrow night 10 PM. All brand new, you got Emily Compagno, who's that. Comedian David Angelo, Kat Timpf and Tyrus at Saturday September 14, 10 PM Eastern. All right let's do this. Animals Are Great.

This is one of the best videos I've ever seen. It shows an example of true tough love. Check out this goat trying to get the attention of a bulldog. And the bulldog is not impressed. And he keeps trying. Isn't it amazing?

WATTERS: That can hurt.

GUTFELD: But you know what, he's just trying to get his attention. Sometimes like--

PERINO: They're having a fight.

GUTFELD: They're having a fight.

PERINO: Play fight, when they grow up--

WILLIAMS: I think one person is not fighting.

GUTFELD: No, it's true. You know what, they ended up moving to Vermont and opening a bed and breakfast, because animals are, animals are great.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, your turn.

WATTERS: All right, our good friend Jillian Cardarelli, you may have heard her song coming out of Dana's segment earlier, well she has a new single called I Never Do This. It's her first title off her highly anticipated new album. Take a listen.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: And. I was just told not to dance.

GUTFELD: Yes. I wish we would have said that years ago.

WATTERS: All right. And you can check this out on Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and she actually has a music video that's coming out on CMT September 20th. So, check that out. Also, Watters World, my imitation of Greg, 8 PM Eastern. Sarah Sanders will be joining me. And there you have it. It would be fair and balanced.

WILLIAMS: I thought you were imitating Bernie last night.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: He sounded like he smoked a pack of Camels.

WILLIAMS: I don't know.

GUTFELD: He smoked something.

WILLIAMS: Dana?

PERINO: Well, so it was Greg's birthday yesterday.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: But then something else happened, there was a little baby born into the Perino family. This is Aida Jane Day Perino (ph). She is the newest member of the Perino family.

GUTFELD: Yesterday?

PERINO: Nicole. Yes.

GUTFELD: She shares my birthday.

PERINO: Nicole and Preston Perino are the parents and Preston is my cousin. And also, it is my aunt Donna's father, late father's birthday too. So, lots of September 12th and welcome to the family, Nicole and Preston congratulations.

WATTERS: So cute.

WILLIAMS: How wonderful.

COMPAGNO: Sweet Aida.

WILLIAMS: All right. Do you remember the 2009 animated Disney movie Up? Well, take a look at this picture folks. You might think it's coming straight from the movie. No, those are real people. It's five-year-old Elijah and his 90-year-old great grandfather Richard Bain.

They decide to recreate the lead characters from the movie in a photo. As you recall, the film is about an elderly widower who takes a thousand balloons, ties them to his house and floats away to see the jungles of South America.

Elijah also took a picture with his great grandmother Caroline Bain, movie nominated for five Academy Awards. But I want to nominate Elijah for bringing the spirit of this movie to life, fun, family and adventure.

WATTERS: Are you related to them?

WILLIAMS: No. Why?

WATTERS: Just wondered.

WILLIAMS: Because you like me to flow away.

WATTERS: No.

WILLIAMS: Emily, you're up.

COMPAGNO: OK. So, Jesse, take note because as the newly engaged one at the table, you should know--

WATTERS: I'm listening.

COMPAGNO: That apparently in Australia, it's a thing to get engaged at KFC. So, KFC--

WATTERS: KFC, got it.

COMPAGNO: Six lucky couples--

GUTFELD: You should really go for that.

COMPAGNO: They are hosting chicken themed weddings for six lucky couples in Australia. All these couples have to do is write a 200 word essay, why they should have a chicken themed wedding because they've loved it so much and whatever. And then basically it's going to be KFC themed music, entertainment, custom buckets, ceremony officiant, the catering costs all on that.

PERINO: I love Australians. They have more fun than anyone on earth.

WATTERS: The colonel officiates the wedding.

COMPAGNO: He might show up as the officiant.

WATTERS: Wow.

GUTFELD: Bucket.

WILLIAMS: Well, you were thinking about having Ed Henry.

WATTERS: He's an ordained minister.

WILLIAMS: Stop. Get out. All right. That's it for us.

GUTFELD: Is he?

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: We will back here on Monday. Have a great --

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.