BET founder Robert Johnson blasts protesters for tearing down statues

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams, along with Jesse Watters, Dagen Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, and Dagen McDowell. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five. You're looking live at a ship-building plant in Wisconsin. President Trump set to deliver remarks there at any moment. We'll monitor it for you and see if there's any breaking news.

But in the meantime, U.S. marshals and unarmed National Guard troops on standby to help protect monuments in Washington, D.C. President Trump vowing to crackdown after protesters attempted to topple an Andrew Jackson near the White House statue earlier this week. The president also threatening 10 years in prison for protesters tearing down statues in an executive order he's set to sign.

And a black lives matter leader getting a lot of attention for saying this when pressed about some of the violence taking place.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This country is built upon violence. What was the American Revolution, which are -- are -- are -- are diplomacy across the globe. So for any American to accuse us of being violent, it's extremely hypocritical. If this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it, all right?

And I can be speaking figuratively. I can be speaking literally. It's a matter of interpretation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And in a town hall set to air tonight on Hannity, President Trump going after Democratic-run cities. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They don't do something with Seattle. We're going to do that. We're going to go in there. Because what is happening, they're taking over American cities. By the way, in all cases, it's Democrats. They're Democrat-run, in all cases. And Joe Biden would have that be the whole country. It's so crazy what is happening.

Here's a guy that doesn't talk. Nobody hears him. Whenever he does talk, he can't put two sentences together. I don't want to be nice or un-nice, OK, but I mean, the man can't speak.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Dana, you know, my violence is wrong obviously. But local police should be able to handle it. And so far they're not asking for help. So why is President Trump talking about National Guard and U.S. Marshals, is this political posturing?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think that we have definitely seen local police departments unable or unwilling to help protect some of these statues from being vandalized, torn down. For example, the statue up in Wisconsin that was pulled down and beheaded and then thrown in the river was actually of an abolitionist who had given his life for the cause.

So nobody did anything in that instance. And in that same thing -- it wasn't just a statue that got hurt. It was the very progressives -- progressive liberal state senator who got beat up. So if the local police are doing something, you know, let's see it. And I think that if I were to put myself back in Washington, D.C., I'd lived next to this park where the Lincoln Emancipation Statue is.

And it was a gathering place where -- you would have school children coming by all the time, learning more about it, getting a sense of it. And I think that the National Guard protecting us in this moment is probably the best thing that we need if local law enforcement is not going to be willing to do it themselves. I don't think that the president is wrong to put this on Democratic cities in some cases.

I do wish that these local leaders would accept the help, because we have a real problem here. And the president -- we're also in an election year. He's very good at attacking his opponents and putting them in a position where they have to align with whatever the problem is. So for example, the president, as you just saw in that clip, is saying I'm against the mobs.

Therefore, Joe Biden is for the mobs. And so he's trying to put Biden in that position. And he has to defend the mob. And I go back to this point. If Joe Biden has an opportunity here to stand up and to push back on this and say there is a way to do changes, to statues lawfully with due process, you could vote. That's quite an American thing. We can vote on these things.

But they don't want to do this because they're just in this fever of the mob. So I hope that tonight is calmer than advertised. We'll see.

WILLIAMS: Greg, just picking up on what Dana was saying about, you know, Joe Biden has a way of turning his opponents to villains. He's tried with Joe Biden but Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, obviously. And now as his poll numbers continue to fall, it looks like he's playing a lot of identity politics, going after people -- the anti-racist protesters, as losers and anarchists, and going after people --

(CROSSTALK)

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Is there a question in here, Juan or a statement?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I'm asking --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Is this a question?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That wasn't a question. No, because --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I don't believe anything you said.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: OK. Let me tell you.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It's funny.

WILLIAMS: Trump's numbers are falling. And he's playing identity politics. Will it work?

GUTFELD: I -- again, dispute your premise. I don't believe he's playing identity politics. In fact, he doesn't have to. I sense that you are playing identity politics. But we won't go there. Look, Biden and the Democrats, they cannot be critical of anything about law and order if they have already abdicated their role in preserving it.

They're not even trying to come out with a statement about this stuff. So when they talk about police reform, there's -- it's pointless, because they can't even step up and protect their own cities. You know, this is a very depressing time. But I'd lake to quote the philosopher, Cody Rigsby, and say, you know, even though things are bad, don't let the day snatch your wig.

Because the bright side is when you look at these statue pullers, they're - - most of them are pasty out of shape white losers. This is not a revolution. It's a tantrum. That's why like Robert Johnson from BET when he said that blacks are actually laughing at these people. And taking statues is really kind of the lily whitest thing you can do. Oh, I'm so good to you people.

Look, I'm taking down these statues in the name of black lives. It is actually a condescending, insulting act, a symbolic gesture, not a practical one. You're not helping with jobs or opportunity. You're just destroying things.

WILLIAMS: So Jesse, just picking up on what Greg was saying. Bob Johnson, the founder of BET, though, he backed something like reparations. What do you think?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Bob Johnson backs reparations?

WILLIAMS: Right.

WATTERS: Is that true? I didn't hear that. I heard him saying that white people tearing down statues is a joke. And then black people laugh at that. But listen, if he's for a reparation, that's fine. I'm not for reparations. He has a lot of money. I'm sure he donates a lot of that money to the black community and good for him. That's one way to solve this problem.

You know, every question you've asked, Juan, has been kind of just false. I mean, to say that Trump's playing politics while he's telling people to knock off the looting and the arson is identity politics? To say hey, guys, stop shooting innocent people? I've -- like what are you talking about? These are Democrats who are destroying Democrat cities.

Trump's offering to give them a hand. And you're attacking President Trump. I don't think Barack Obama would even allow this stuff. You think Barack Obama would let this stuff happen? No. He probably would try to clean it up, too. But Trump tries to clean it up, and he's the bad guy? I mean, where is Joe Biden? You know, he's running for president.

He wants to be the leader of this country that's destroying itself. You'd think he would have an opinion on the hottest issue of the day. No one even knows what Joe Biden thinks of the statues coming down, or the looting or the arson. I mean, I don't know what it is. I just actually have been inundated with texts from my liberal family all day, and it's driving me crazy.

You have to give up your white privilege. How do we renounce your white privilege, Jesse? You are not a black American. You don't know what it's like. You can only speak for white people. You can't speak for black people. OK, I went on the black lives matter website, because I wanted to find out a little bit more about they wanted.

You know what blacks lives matter wants? This is their actual -- there's list of six things, an end to the war on black people, sounds good to me. I mean, if there's a war on black people, I renounce that. Reparations, I'm against that, so is the rest of the country. Invest, de-vest. I think that is about fossil fuels. Now, it's get a little weird.

Economic justice, you look at some of that, all socialism. Community control, that doesn't make any sense. And then political power, everybody wants political power. So if you dig deeper, it's basically just reparations and socialism.

WILLIAMS: OK. So Dagen, in New York City, the mayor there, Bill De Blasio, wants to troll the president. He wants to paint black lives matter right in front of Trump Tower. Are you laughing? Do you think this is funny?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: I know that shootings in New York City have doubled in the first three weeks of June from a year ago. And there is complete lawlessness in the street. So he can do these little stunts. But at the end of the day, he's not protecting the people of New York City and he's not standing up for police officers.

And that's what you see in these liberal blue cities, states. And even from the likes of Joe Biden. Either they endorse lawlessness or they tolerate it. And what ends up happening is rioters are allowed to rule. And vandals are allowed to destroy whatever they want. So it's not just about the statues coming down in the middle of the night.

It's about which begets, well, then there's looting and there's more theft, and then there's assault and then there's rape and then there's murder. And that is the spiral that President Trump is actually trying to stand up against, because there's a very clear link between liberal law enforcement, lackluster law enforcement, and a stretch to violent crime. And just really quickly, it is these bastions of blueness in cities, states, and even in say, corporations.

The most progressive corporations do the worst for black Americans. If you look at the breakdown of the number of people of black Americans who work at a Facebook -- let me throw this out there. Less than four percent of the employees at Facebook are black. And less than 1.5 percent are in technology jobs. That's the opportunity that Mr. Johnson is talking about. And they're not getting it from progressives and liberals.

WILLIAMS: OK. Coming up, Republicans -- I'm sorry. OK, Republicans accuse Democrats of stalling police reform on purpose to try to make it a 2020 election issue, next on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The death of yet another African-American man, George Floyd, his murder, is why the country has given us the opportunity to lead, to lead, as our friends on the other side just said no.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Senator Tim Scott and Republicans tearing into Democrats for blocking their police reform bill. The GOP now saying Democrats did it so they can run on the issue in November. Over in the House, Nancy Pelosi is poised to pass her own version of police reform, setting the stage for a show down with Senate Republicans. It doesn't look like Nancy or her party are interested in compromise.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is not the time for half measures. It's not the time for further study. It's not the time for sham fake reform. The Senate bill is sham fake reform.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): When we pass this bill, the Senate will have a choice to honor George Floyd's life or to do nothing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Dana, offensive language, it keeps coming.

PERINO: Yeah. I mean I -- Noah Rothman wrote a piece that I recommend to people. It's called Does Tim Scott's Pain Matter? If you have a time and you care about this issue, everyone should listen to his 30-minute floor speech that he gave without any written notes. He just gave it from the heart. He's been working on this issue for years.

He took the exact language of bills that Gary Peters, the Democratic senator from Michigan, has been trying to pass for five years. He took direct language from Booker -- from Kamala Harris. He said I'll accept all amendments. But no, they didn't want to allow a vote to go forward so that they can debate a bill. Now, on the House side, the Democrats are going to pass a bill because they control the chamber there.

Now, they want to have this fight with Republicans. And, you know, I think that unfortunately the way the media is and the way that the campaigns are going, the Republicans are going to have to figure out a way to really push back on this, because lot of the Senate races, the Republicans are on their heels, right? They're trying to figure out how can they win in this environment.

They were willing to do this before the Fourth of July recess. They were thwarted. It is wrong. I think everybody wants to get this done now. My last thing I would point out is you remember bills sitting on Capitol Hill, the little cartoon. There's nothing to say that we couldn't still have a compromise. If the Republicans are willing to take up the Democrats' bill, maybe amend it there and take it to the floor. Maybe we can still get something done. That's my slightly hopeful note for the day.

MCDOWELL: Juan, Tim Scott has worked on the issue, the senator on police reform for years and years and years. And the vote by the Democrats against consideration basically stopped it in its tracks. And it looks like they're trying to use the death of George Floyd for political gain and more power.

WILLIAMS: I disagree, Dagen. I mean, police reform is very popular. It's close to 60 percent of Americans across several polls say they either favor some reform or a complete overhaul of police in the country. And when you look at the GOP bill, you know, let's look at what it has in it. No ban on the chokeholds, right, no end to the immunity for police --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: That's not fair.

WILLIAMS: -- sued by civilians, right? And you have no ban on no-knock warrants, right? And even the registry of police misbehavior that they have put in their bill would not be open to the public, so the public can't do or know anything about bad cops. You know, a lot of this, to my mind, I just -- you know you look at that tape that came out of Wilmington, North Carolina where you have the police officers just talking, using the N word.

Not only about people they're working with but with other cops and judges, or you look at the situation in Tucson where a young Latino man dies handcuffed in police custody. I think that's why people want police reform.

MCDOWELL: Let me just clarify something.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Including Republicans.

MCDOWELL: Right. That's the whole point. Let me just clarify some of the things in Tim Scott's bill very quickly, conditioned federal grants to jurisdictions that restrict chokeholds, addressing chokeholds. Addressing the no-knock warrants, trying to collect some data on the use of them, because we don't know how they're used or even how often.

Directs the Justice Department to develop a program to train officers on how to deescalate confrontations and respond to suspects with mental illnesses, because those result in more than 25 percent of fatal police shootings. I could go on. But there's 70 percent compromise in this bill, Jesse. And it's going nowhere, because the Democrats want this as a political win and nothing more. And they're doing it with blood on their hands.

WATTERS: Well, here's the scam that Juan and the Democrats are perpetrating. You don't need Congress to do it. Juan, why doesn't a Democrat mayor just do it? How about the mayor of Atlanta? They don't need Congress. How about the mayor of Milwaukee, San Francisco? How about Nancy Pelosi calls her friend in San Francisco and says, hey, let's ban chokeholds? Chokeholds banned.

You don't have to do it in Congress. That's the scam. They want to just drag this out and make Republicans look like they're not playing ball. But they are playing ball. The Democrats don't want to actually do anything, because here's the little secret. The Democrats that run these cities, where all of this violence is, they actually need tough policing.

Because if there's not tough policing -- and I'm not talking about brutality. I'm talking about strict, strong police work. If it's not there, cities go crazy. There's violence. There's crime waves, and then those Democrat mayors, they don't get re-elected. The donations don't flow and businesses leave. So they need to keep things under control.

So that's why they're not going to do a damn thing about it. They're going to keep it the way it is. But the sad part is the way they politicized this and demonized police. The police are going to hang back and they're going to let the crime run wild. And if you want to put a little registry up, let's put a registry up of all the bad teachers, all the teachers in these unions that molest kids and do drugs and stuff like that.

Put their names in a national registry for everybody to say, all right? Because you think it's really smart to put a cop's identity and all of his personal information on a website so everybody can see who he is, where he is, what is he about? You don't think that puts a target on that cop's back? You don't need the entire country to see the registry. Come on.

MCDOWELL: Greg?

GUTFELD: The interesting thing about the registry is they really don't want it, because the moment that you actually have the statistics and the facts, it's going to undermine the narrative. You're going to see that the error rate is much smaller than what the media has been telling us. So what you're seeing are tactics of the modern regressive left.

What they do, is -- it's steeped into the mainstream Democratic Party, where now debate is not feasible, because you do not debate people that you believe are evil. That's the modern regressive left. And now, it's becoming the voice of the Democratic Party. But as this wears on and on and on, you know who is starting to look better and better?

The police, they're actually looking better than their critics on the street and their critics in government. One group on the street are creating havoc, burning things, destroying things, beating up people. Then you have the ones in government who are determined to block actual legislation. So when this is all over, the police suddenly become way more sympathetic.

And we may learn a lot more about how efficient they are because of their own inefficiencies of their critics.

MCDOWELL: Indeed, here, here, here, up next, hypocrite Governor Andy Cuomo now lashing out at red states over a rise in virus cases.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: America hitting a single day high for new Coronavirus cases, Texas, Florida, and California among the states with the biggest spikes. And New York's Governor, Andrew Cuomo, thinks now is the perfect time to play politics and attack red states despite his own failures stopping the virus.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I say to them all, look at the numbers. You played politics with this virus and you lost. Now, you see 27 states with the numbers going up. You see the death projections going up. You see the economy going down. It was never politics. It was always science. And they were in denial. And denial is not a life strategy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right, Greg, don't -- let's not play politics, but I'm going to play politics and blame everybody else except myself, right?

GUTFELD: Yes, I mean, I think they got -- they've got to get over this tit for tat thing because, frankly, everybody at one point during this whole thing was wrong, including the experts. New York isn't doing that great. It ranks what, 48 out of 50 in survival rates. So it should be a little bit more humble, especially after the nursing home thing. But a lot of people made mistakes.

We also know and we have to -- we have to be optimistic. We got to look at the death count, and I think the death count is like United States overall is down 80 percent. If I you can fact check me out, but I'm pretty sure. But we knew, we knew cases would rise as young people started going out again, that summer interaction, people still have to be safe, you got to wear your masks. You got to take the precautions with distance and do that.

But I am -- I believe that -- I'm turning myself into a slim, gorgeous stimulus package. I need to go out into the community and spend the money that I haven't spent and put it back in there and get the economy back on its feet. I'll be wearing a mask. I'll be six feet away. But I'm going out there because it's time. We all have to be stimulus packages. I just happen to be a very sexy one.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: God, Greg Gutfeld, the slim, sexy stimulus package. And tan, I might add. All right, Dana, what do you think about Cuomo patting himself on the back? I mean, they had a tough time in New York. I don't know if now's the time for congratulations.

PERINO: Well, you know, if you're surrounded by a media that tells you you're so awesome, you're maybe going to believe it. The other day I watched CBS Sunday morning, which is a show that I love. I've loved it my whole life. And I watched the interview that Jane Pauley did with the governor and she never even asked him about the nursing home policy.

And it was all about how he's this amazing bachelor who lives up in this mansion, and maybe he should like date somebody. It was -- it's shocking. And maybe for punishment, I'll make Greg watch it so we can do another monologue about the media. It's really unbelievable.

I will also say this, though. I had the mayor of Miami on the daily briefing yesterday and he said he understands Governor Cuomo's position about having people from Florida quarantined. He said, he's not going to quibble with that. They really want to do the right thing and make sure that people are safe. So there are some people who aren't playing politics.

WATTERS: Juan Williams, obviously, as Greg mentioned at the top, there's going to be more cases, we were told to expect more cases as we flatten the curve. Do you see, in your opinion, a second wave on the horizon potentially, or do you see this as just what we heard was going to happen?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think you told me you don't believe in the second wave, right, Jesse? So I don't know. I just listen to people like--

WATTERS: I said I want predicting a second wave.

WATTERS: Right. So I just listened to Fauci, I listened to the CDC director, and they say we're still in the first wave. And you know, the surprise to me is that I thought a lot of this would die down during the summer months.

In any case, with regard to Cuomo, I just think he's not so much playing politics as the tables have turned. It used to be that New York was in dire shape. And now the big spikes are elsewhere in the country, especially in the south and the Southwest. And, you know, he's just saying to them, it's -- you know, those people were telling New Yorkers they couldn't come to their state. And now the tables have turned and he wants -- Cuomo wants to protect New Yorkers from experiencing another wave of this virus.

And I would just add that Senator Cornyn of Texas, is urging President Trump not to withdraw money for testing because he sees what's going on in Texas.

WATTERS: Yes. I mean, I think the difference is you're not seeing a spike in deaths in the other states like you saw the spike in deaths in New York State. All right, Dagen McDowell, what do you think?

MCDOWELL: Before any more bragging from Governor Cuomo, how about taking responsibility for the thousands of elderly people in nursing homes who died because of your executive order? Florida, by the way, had 5,000 fewer deaths in nursing homes because they ban covet positive patients from going into said nursing homes.

I watched the Cuomo bro show last night and here's what the governor said. There's no doubt we have to figure out how to do it better next time, talking about the nursing homes. Oh, you mean not killing people by fiat, by a decree from the governor's mansion. I would use the word asshat here but that will be an insult to hats and actual asses.

WATTERS: Wow, I feel like I'm on the "GREG GUTFELD SHOW." This is a good experience. All right, ahead, Democrats are happy to keep Biden in the bunker, but how long can that strategy last?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Democrats are (AUDIO GAP) Biden's bunker strategy and (AUDIO GAP) paying off. The former vice president leading President Trump in several key states according to a new poll. Biden did travel to Pennsylvania today, but does he need to get out in public more? Juan, what do you think?

WILLIAMS: Well, as you said, he's in Pennsylvania today talking healthcare, Dana. I think he was in Houston for the Floyd family during that funeral. But as you say, if it isn't broke, why fix it? You stop and think about it by political metrics, he's up in the polls.

In the month of May, he raised more money than President Trump. Even a good Republican like Carly Fiorina says she's going to vote for Biden. So, you know, at this point, you just -- if it isn't broke, why fix it?

PERINO: But what about muscle memory, Jesse? You know, getting out there and being nimble, because the things that might matter the most in the campaign are the three debates that are taking place this fall.

WATTERS: I'm so glad one thinks everything's working perfectly. I'm so glad that the Democratic Party thinks this is going well, because here's the deal. I was just as nervous when I'm looking at these poll numbers. I said, is Trump really losing that badly? I mean, how could this be? Look at these numbers?

So, I called the best poll guy in the business and you know what he tells me, this is how they frame the Biden lead, OK? They don't poll likely voters; they pull adults and registered voters. Those people all don't vote, and they're not going to vote. So that automatically takes away tens of millions of potential Trump voters.

Then what they do is they screw up the sample size. So, the election polls 2016 had party affiliation 33 percent Republican. But when they do the sample in these polls, it's like 23 percent Republican. So, they take out 10 percent of the Republican affiliation just right there alone.

Then what they do is that they load up the poll with a racial questionnaire. So, they take this poll in the heat of this racial unrest, and every single questions based on race and George Floyd, so that's how you get that skewed to, all right.

So, think about what happened in 2016. Hillary Clinton was ahead. She was - - a week before, she was ahead by 13, and then she was ahead in every single swing state. And then what happened? Trump beat her in every single swing state. So, the same thing is happening that happened last time. And you know what, I want the Democrats to believe the poll numbers. I love it. keep believing it.

PERINO: Well, that there is a risk, Greg, of course that the Democrat -- for the Democrats, there's a risk that they take some comfort in this and they get overconfident. I do think that debates are really going to matter, do you?

GUTFELD: Well, here's the deal. I don't -- I believe there may not be any debates because of what Juan -- what Juan is saying is that they just want to keep them in the little cage like a parrot. This -- Joe is really a breakthrough candidate when you think about it. You know, Obama was first black president, you had Hillary was the first woman nominee, Trump the first celebrity president. Joe Biden is the first stay at home candidate.

You know, he's blazing a trail for really lazy agoraphobics, you know, who want to be president. I mean, I could actually run for mayor of New York from a cabin in the woods. You know, I -- how do we know that he's even real? He might be a hologram because, you know, we checked, because sometimes when he makes those vocal screw-ups, it feels like a technical glitch you know, like he's a projection and something kind of skips.

Having said that, I mean I've been pretty up for a virtual president. It'd be pretty cool. Not even real, a simulation.

PERINO: It might save us some money, Dagen. What do you think? I'll give you the last word.

MCDOWELL: Continued cocooning might work for Joe Biden or it could highlight his agedness and his potentially weak constitution. I think President Trump and Joe Biden both need to take a driving test in front of the American people. They're both septuagenarians. We should at least know if you know how to handle an automobile.

PERINO: Yes, but they both have Secret Service protection so they don't need to drive.

MCDOWELL: But you know -- but all older people -- all older people need to drive.

PERINO: But I want to see them parallel park.

MCDOWELL: Yes, exactly.

PERINO: I want to see the parallel parking. I want to see it. All right, more of THE FIVE coming right up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Welcome back. So male cat owners, they do exist, are more likely to be lonely. A new study shows men who post photos of themselves holding cats on their dating profiles are less likely to get a match.

All right, Dagen, if you saw a guy holding a cat, it's rare, that's why it's weird. I think it's weird because it's rare. It's like when you -- it's like Paul Krugman, he has a cat and he's weird. That's my theory.

MCDOWELL: I am not saying anything negative about cat owners because they will come for you and destroy your life. But I will --

GUTFELD: Yes, they will.

MCDOWELL: I will add like on the internet, they'll find out where you live. But I will add that when I see a dude in a dating profile holding a cat, I would just assume he just broke up with his girlfriend or his partner and got left with the cat.

GUTFELD: See, I don't buy -- and from personal experience, Dana, and you know, because you were on "RED EYE," Andy Levy had two cats, Pixel and Stormy, and he was quite attractive to the ladies. He had no problems. I think he used the cats to suck them in.

PERINO: Yes, I don't -- I don't think Andy what is on the dating profiles. I'm assuming that if men post themselves with cats in a dating profile that they prefer to be alone. That's what I'm assuming. That's a signal.

GUTFELD: Oh, wow. Interesting. I happen to like cats.

PERINO: They're just fulfilling something that their mom wishes they would do.

GUTFELD: Wow. Juan, come on, say something nice. I like cats. You like cats?

WILLIAMS: I don't have any problem. But you know, after 42 years of marriage, Greg, I'm not in anybody's dating profile. But I'm a dog guy and all my kids have dogs. But actually, two of them also, now that I think about it have cats as well. It's like a zoo crew over here. I'm telling you that.

GUTFELD: Yes. Jesse, cats, dating, go.

WATTERS: All right, America, I'm going to tell you guys how to date women. All right, you guys want to hear how to pick up women?

GUTFELD: No, don't.

WATTERS: Dana, hold my hand. OK, producer, no? OK, I won't do it. I won't do it. But here's what I will say. Here's what I will say. I think I understand why women don't like the guy with the cat. Because the guy with the cat, it's not hard to take care of a cat. Taking care of a dog is a bigger responsibility. You have to walk it, you have to -- it's a lot of stuff.

So women see more of like a nurturing kind of person like that as opposed to a cat. What do you like, refill the litter box once every two weeks? That's nothing.

PERINO: Once every two weeks?

GUTFELD: Yes, I did that for myself.

WATTERS: Maybe more.

GUTFELD: In New York, a litter box is considered a bathroom, by the way. You know, you could put it when you're renting your apartment. You could say one and a half baths, if you have a litter box. All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Oh, fun. It's time for "ONE MORE THING." I'm going to kick it off. Three, two, one, blast off. NASA rocketed into new territory yesterday when it announced it will name the headquarters building after Mary W. Jackson. You may know Miss Jackson. She's one of the women celebrated in the book and movie Hidden Figures. Here she is being portrayed by actress Janelle Monae.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I plan on being an engineer NASA, but I can do that without taking them classes at all-white high school.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The mathematician and engineer started her career in a racially segregated computing division at NASA's Langley Research Center. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine credited her with being one of the people who helped NASA get Americans into space. Miss Jackson ended her career as an equal opportunity specialist for NASA, bringing more women and minorities into the space agency. Jesse?

WATTERS: OK, remember when Gutfeld took the day off a couple of days ago? Everybody was wondering where is Gutfeld? Well, we had some cameras following him. He got busted watch.

There he is, just a little rollerblading on the weekends. This is how he blows off steam. If he gets frustrated with Juan, little rollerblading feels better the next day.

GUTFELD: Yes, you're right. It's my favorite wig too. That's my favorite wig.

MCDOWELL: Your Captain Kangaroo wig.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Dana, you're up.

PERINO: Greg, Cody would be very impressed with that wig indeed. I want to introduce you to a dog. That is all smiles. This is Milo. He's an eight- month-old cockapoo. Look at that smile. No, that's not his real teeth. So he comes from Wales and you know an eight-month-old, he's a little mischievous. He broke into the bathroom drawer to get the dentures and was quite proud of himself, has this big toothy grin as it goes all over.

An interesting fact, dogs actually always want to get your retainers or your dentures or anything you've ever had in your mouth so you might want to lock up your dentures, people.

WATTERS: Interesting fact.

WILLIAMS: Gregory?

GUTFELD: And I'm sure the guy, when he got it, he put it right back in his mouth because you know, who cares, right?

PERINO: No problem.

GUTFELD: Let's do this. Greg's Amazing Plugs. All right, I just did a great podcast. It's truly amazing. It's with Riley Gale. He's the lead singer of the amazing band Power Trip. I know you love thrash metal like I do. And this is the best band. We talked about COVID, how COVID is affecting bands, the music scene. And we also go into Dana's favorite topic, which is psychedelic drugs. Then you can -- you can listen to it at radio.foxnews.com. And I also tweeted it so you could see it on my Twitter feed.

WILLIAMS: Greg, why are you such -- Greg, why are you such -- Greg, why are you such a heavy metal fan?

GUTFELD: I think I just like all kinds of music. I listen to everything, but metal just gets my blood pumping, you know. And I like to fashion. I'm wearing a leather thong.

WILLIAMS: All right, Dagen, you're up.

MCDOWELL: So, sometimes security footage catches something well, really wicked awesome. And take a look at this. This is Dallas Cowboys' safety. Haha Clinton-Dix. Hello, couple of bears hanging out. Let's show it again. He's riding around his house on a little standing scooter. He's extremely fast. This was down in his home in Florida. He dropped the scooter, ran the other way. But I wonder if it's just a visit from some fans from his former team. Go Bears.

PERINO: The Bears. That's cute.

MCDOWELL: Go Bears.

GUTFELD: Terrible. Terrible.

WILLIAMS: You know, he got off that thing without falling. That was pretty good.

MCDOWELL: And he's the one who shared it.

PERINO: Who was more scared, him or the bears? I think the bears was more kind of scared.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I think he was pretty athletic.

MCDOWELL: No, it was a mama bear with the cub. Mama bear with a cub is very dangerous.

WATTERS: Greg, the book, I thought you were going to plug your book in the books plugs thing. You're not going to plug the book? Don't you have a book out?

GUTFELD: Well, you know, The Plus is like number -- The Plus is number one on Amazon's like self-help or at least it was last time I checked. So go to -- buy that book.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: Thank you, Jesse.

