Bernie Sanders vs. Joe Biden feud heats up

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld, with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Lawrence Jones, and Sandra Smith, The Five. So Trump is no longer just a racist, sexist, or bot-nist, he is an assassinist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And here we are in the assassination business again. I'm sorry. This is the top general. He wasn't operational. He was a leader. We killed this guy. President of the United States, they used to hide from assassination responsibility. This president is bragging about it. And I don't think you are an assassin. Anyway, thank you so much. This president is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I guess that's a step up from calling him a Republican. And after the left criticized Liz Warren for calling Soleimani a murderer, obviously hurting the feelings of Planned Parenthood. She fell in line quickly, also calling Trump an assassin, then came Bernie.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: But this guy is, you know, was as bad he was, an official of the Iranian government. And you unleash then -- if China does that, you know if Russia does that. You know, Russia has been implicated on the Putin -- with assassinating dissidents. So once you're in the business of assassination, you unleash some very, very terrible forces. And what I'm seeing now in this world, as a result of Trump's actions, more and more chaos, more and more instability.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You've got to give them credit. They get on the same page faster than a horny congressman.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Thank you.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: You're welcome.

SANDRA SMITH, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Accurate.

GUTFELD: That was a mercy left. Well, if Trump's an assassin, what does make Obama, or any president who takes out a threat? Basically, it's just something new to call Trump. The fact is we kill bad guys all the time. The problem is they just make more, and that sucks. But you can't blame Trump. He didn't put us there. And don't blame him for killing scum who like killing us. It's not a good look. Taking the side of the thugs with American blood on their hands, leave that to Colin Kaepernick. He needs the work. Now, the media's new take is what is going to happen next. They are predicting bad things, which oddly have actually already happened, dead contractors, cyber attacks, attacks on ships and embassies, and soldiers. If killing Soleimani makes the world worse than that, I'd like to know how letting him live would've made him better, anyone? But I get it, because taking out dirt bags who kill our troops is a good thing. The media must again focus on imagined bad things to come. But what if what you imagine has happened every day since Mannix was in primetime. Predicting that Iran is planning bad things is like predicting Michael Moore will eat a pie. No bookie is going to take your bet. And really, those who keep predicting the end have never been right. But that doesn't stop them. They want the apocalypse just to say I told you so. I mean, check out these butts.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He has perpetrated great suffering and misery in places like Lebanon and Yemen as well. But the issue is, was this a wise move?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American coalition service members. But even many of Soleimani's enemies admitted he was a military genius.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No one should be shedding any tears for Qasem Soleimani. But at the same time, I think that the fact, as Ambassador Sherman said, that the consequences of this could be unbelievable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are better off without him. But that had to be evaluated in the context of all the risks that come along with it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: But, but, but. That's more buts than that Tommy John underwear commercial we keep playing everyday. They are snug, though. But hey, when the media keeps saying but, it's because they're talking out of their asses, which is why everything they say stinks. That's a little analogy I probably should've let die, Sandra. I apologize for that.

SMITH: I don't think there's anything wrong with the buts. Here's the problem. Those buts are not bad. Those are questions. And it's reasonable to ask questions in the wake of this. Even Joe Lieberman, we were talking about him on this program yesterday in the Wall Street Journal.

GUTFELD: Great butt.

SMITH: I don't know. Why can't Democrats admit that Soleimani's death makes us safer? He said that is a question that we should all be asking, and he was asking of his fellow Democrats. The buts are a bag (ph), Greg. As Americans, we should all have questions. That is why Congress is being addressed right now and tomorrow, so that they can let them know what the intelligence was and what ultimately lead to this decision. Going back to Elizabeth Warren, though, she was following Bernie Sanders. He was the first on the campaign trail to use the assassin verbiage, right? Liz Warren then followed. First, she called him a murderer. Then, she said this is the assassination of a senior military official. She was then asked by Meghan McCain on The View three times whether or not -- would you like to play?

GUTFELD: I would love to play it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDRA: OK.

GUTFELD: Let's do that, Sandra.

SMITH: A terrorist?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEGHAN MCCAIN, THE VIEW CO-HOST: You issued a statement calling Soleimani a murderer. Later, you issued a second statement saying that he was, quote, Issued a statement calling Soleimani are murderer and a second statement saying "an assassination of a senior foreign military official." I don't understand the flip-flop.

ELIZABETH WARREN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This isn't a change. They're truth. The question is what is the response that the president of the United States should make?

(CROSSTALK)

WARREN: He's part of a group --

(CROSSTALK)

MCCAIN: But is he a terrorist?

WARREN: He's part of a group that's been designated --

(CROSSTALK)

WARREN: Of course he is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SMITH: Excellent timing on that, Greg, but I'll tie it all together then. Joe Lieberman -- and to what you just saw from Elizabeth Warren there. I think at the end of the piece in the Wall Street Journal, he asks, don't Democrats risk looking weak in the face of evil like this and not being able to make an admission like that?

WILLIAMS: Well, first of all, let me just say I am not going to fall for your flattery, Greg. My butt is my business. But I don't have a real but here, because I don't think Soleimani was a bad guy, right? Nonetheless -- I didn't say but.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: But I do think that it's irrational, as you were saying to ask about ramifications, consequences, and the like. Are we safer as a nation?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, even you said just a moment ago that they are asking questions about what is to come.

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: -- do believe he was assassinated?

WILLIAMS: No, because that would be extralegal. And I think that's what it's about, Lawrence. If you use that term and you're talking about taking an extra legal step, my question about it is this, if you're saying -- listen, he was a terrorist and he is an enemy of ours, an enemy of the American people, if we start killing all the bad guys, we've got a lot of people to kill. Are you going to go after Vladimir Putin? You want to go after some of these folks in Latin America?

JONES: I think the president said today they kill our people, and then we have to be sensitive to them and their culture? That's exactly what he said.

GUTFELD: I have that tape, too. My goodness, you people are on top of things. Do we have that tape or did today I dream that?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: His past was horrible. He was a terrorist. He was a monster. And he is no longer a monster. He is dead. And that is a good thing for a lot of countries. I don't anybody can complain about it. I don't hear too many people, other than politicians who are trying to win the presidency. Those are the ones that are complaining.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Then you got the AP that are -- they played video on their Twitter page of the supreme leader crying. You have Michael Moore pinning an apology to the supreme leader. You have the New York Times writing their obituary. It is like this guy wasn't a terrorist and killing over 600 of our troops.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Everything you just said is news. Everything you just said is news. When you have the supreme leader reacting in that way to the man's death that is informing us about the reaction on the ground. How about the big protests?

JONES: Should we be apologizing to them?

WILLIAMS: Here's my point. Here's the point I was trying to make. Is the U.S. safer? Is Israel safer? Without the Iran deal, are we safer? Are we in a better position to fight ISIS?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Wait a second, then. Tell me what the immediate threat was, because this guy has been going about plotting terrorist --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That's true, he has.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: In the past, they killed people.

WILLIAMS: What was the immediate threat there?

(CROSSTALK)

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Enough public information, Reuters has an amazing piece out about how Soleimani was Iraq in September and October sitting across the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, and talking about the way that they were going to use new Iranian militias that have not yet been detected by the United States to go after American troops both in Iraq and all over the region. So there's plenty of public information on that. The problem is not asking questions about what might happen next. The issue is that you are insinuating that the president and his entire administration isn't thinking about that, and that he didn't think through that if we take this guy out, and -- who was also in the car, who was another terrorist who was a really bad actor, smuggled in most of the IEDs from Iran to Iraq that blew up our troops, he was in the car as well. The intelligence on where they were at the right time was good. So now we are questioning, you know, what's going to happen next, of course. But the idea that we don't know or have a plan leading up to this is ridiculous. And also, they keep saying, well, the president is incompetent. He doesn't know what the Iranians are going to do, blah, blah, blah. They've been on this guy. And they understand that the Obama administration appeased the regime over and over again. Soleimani had sanctions taken off of him as a result of the Iran deal, as a result of Barack Obama's negotiation on that deal. And yet, here we are today questioning whether Trump was the one who was appeasing the Iranians?

JONES: You were one of the Democrats saying President Trump always questions our intelligence agencies.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Stop the presses. Stop everything. Juan Williams is going to quote Tucker Carlson. Tucker Carlson said wait a minute. It was people like Lawrence who are saying this is the deep state. We can't cross the deep state. They're terrible. Now, we love the deep state. Tucker Carlson, hats off!

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It is, but the thing is I think that you can say both things. You don't have to trust any intelligence. You don't have to trust it. But you can still kill the guy. You can do both.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Your point was we don't trust the president, because we think the president isn't thinking this through.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: This president put sanctions, economic sanctions on, and had they had any effect, if so, why did he have to kill Soleimani?

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: They have in fact. And the idea that we need to go is right now.

GUTFELD: I want to thank Juan for laughing at my joke about the page.

WILLIAMS: I want to thank Sandra for her compliment.

GUTFELD: We are very civil here at The Five. All right, coming up, Bernie borrowing a page from Trump to bash Biden, that's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: It's turning into a 2020 brawl. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden locked on a growing feud over who can defeat President Trump. And now, Sanders has taken a page right out of Trump's playbook. He is attacking Biden.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: Joe Biden has been on the floor of the Senate, talking about the need to cut Social Security or Medicare or Medicaid. Joe Biden pushed a bankruptcy bill, which has caused enormous financial problems for working families. To get turnout, you need energy and excitement. And I just don't think that that kind of record is going to bring forth the energy that we need to defeat Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So I think we got about less than 30 days to go before Iowa. And you can start to see now that there is warfare among the Democrats. They haven't been running ads attacking -- the attacks start. The question is with Biden and Bernie Sanders at the top of the pack. Are Bernie's attacks powerful enough to bring down Biden, Sandra?

SMITH: Does he have the branding power that Donald Trump had? You have to go back to 2016. Who did he brand low-energy? Donald Trump, who did he brand -- Jeb Bush. Bring the low-energy person, very low-energy, very low- energy kind of guy, bring back please clap moment, remember all of that? Donald Trump had that power to brand the candidates.

We will see if he has the ability to do that. They are going to need energy, though. And when it comes to the senators that are running for president, and an impeachment trial coming, and if it looks like the Bill Clinton trial, you are talking every day, six days a week, all afternoon. I mean, how is Bernie Sanders going to manage that? I mean, he's going to -- he can easily be opening himself up for criticism.

WILLIAMS: Lawrence, let me take you through Bernie's attack. The number one attack was about foreign policy. He said that, in fact, Biden had voted wrong on the Gulf war. He opposed it. Then he voted for the Iraq war. Of course, many Americans and certainly most Democrats think that was a mistake, no weapons of mass destruction and the like. And therefore, he says all these claims that he knows so much about foreign policy, hokum.

(CROSSTALK)

JONES: Well, yeah, he's a flip-flop. He's low-energy. You know, this is a guy that's been in politics into his 20s. He's been in the Senate since in his 30s. He has a long track -- he doesn't what he believes. That is the problem. If you go to the campaign rallies as I've been going to, the crowds are empty. And the people that say they want to vote for him are just saying he is just the best guy.

SMITH: You're talking about Biden?

JONES: Right, Biden, right. He just is the best candidate to be Trump. That is it. They have no policies that they support him really. They just think he is the best electable. Then you've got Bernie Sanders, who the Democrats should have gotten rid of a long time ago because he is a socialist. And he has hijacked their party.

He came back with supporters. He got AOC and the Squad with him now. And now, that is the energy. And so, you're -- Biden is going to be the nominee without a doubt. You can look at the polls. They're not shifting. But he's going to much damage because those energy people, they're not going to come out and support Biden. Watch what I tell you.

WILLIAMS: That is part of Bernie's argument, Katie. And the other part of it is if you look at something like NAFTA, he will say, hey wait a second. Joe Biden voted for NAFTA. How is that going to play in Michigan? How is that going to play in Wisconsin, Western Pennsylvania?

PAVLICH: That's why you see people like Elizabeth Warren saying she is going to vote for the USMCA, right? But Bernie Sanders, they tried to get rid of him in 2016, completely failed. And he came back even stronger. And when you look at the grassroots effort, the fundraising numbers that are almost double what Joe Biden is bringing in, that translates into people on the ground are going to vote. And that is why you've seen President Obama with this rift in the party, the populist, non-establishment, grassroots versus the establishment, which is Joe Biden, him coming out and saying, look, I'm not endorsing everybody. But I just want everybody know when there's a nominee we have to get behind them. Because you are absolutely right. The Bernie Sanders faction of the party and Elizabeth Warren's faction are so far left that they're worried that they will not come out and vote for someone like Joe Biden in order to beat Donald Trump. And then couple that with the problem of electability, and they banked on that before with Hillary Clinton. It doesn't always work.

WILLIAMS: All right. So Greg, here is the thing. A lot of people -- and what you often deride as the mainstream media --

GUTFELD: They make me sick, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: They are disgusting.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: He's been sick. So piling onto your joke, they also often discount Bernie. We just heard Lawrence.

GUTFELD: I agree.

WILLIAMS: But Bernie has the donors and he has the poll numbers.

GUTFELD: You know what, and you hit the right point. It's the media that believes they decide this, the way they decided Hillary, right? CNN decided that Bernie Sanders wasn't going to be the candidate, so they screwed him. And I think what they are trying to do now is they can't admit this could happen. But Bernie deserves this, and he really does. And he's right about Joe being low-energy. Joe is like a pen that's almost out of ink. So when you're writing -- you know you have a pen that's almost out of ink, then you put it down for a little bit, and you have to wait. Give it a little nap and you bring it up and it's back. He's like a car that requires the push of all your neighbors up the street to get it started.

WILLIAMS: If you're right then Biden will be the nominee.

GUTFELD: I don't think so.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, because this --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: I think it's going to make the convention.

GUTFELD: It's going to be a broken convention, and that is when Michelle comes in.

PAVLICH: More Hillary.

GUTFELD: No, no, it's going to be Michelle and Mayor Pete.

WILLIAMS: Hey. It is mid-summer dream? No, mid-winter dream here for the convention.

SMITH: I don't want to dream about Hillary.

WILLIAMS: Some of the media are not happy with Ricky Gervais after his takedown of Hollywood at the Golden Globes. We are going talk about it. Have fun with it, have fun with all those rich, fancy, famous people right here next on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

SMITH: Comedian Ricky Gervais is being criticized after his takedown of Hollywood elites.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICKY GERVAIS, COMMEDIAN: Well, you say you're woke, but the companies you work for, I mean unbelievable, Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent, wouldn't you? So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You're in no position to lecture the public about anything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: Yup, he went there. Some media outlets are panning that performance as offensive, and others saying that nobody cared. One Vanity Fair writer even accusing the comedian of repeating a, quote, "right wing talking point." Ricky Gervais, however, is hitting right back on Twitter, saying, how the bleep can teasing huge corporations and the richest, most privileged people in the world to be considered right wing? Does he have a point, Greg?

GUTFELD: Number one, Ricky Gervais isn't a right-winger. He is a strong, outspoken liberal. He doesn't like Trump. But the thing is this isn't about right or left. This is about freedom of expression. And I think what should be uniting conservatives and liberals, or whatever stripe, is the rift that is going on among liberalisms between free expression and those who want to silence people on campus. And that is where Ricky Gervais is coming from. If you read his Twitter feed, he is expressing his own personal outrage over the cancel culture, about how people are constantly being attacked for things that they are saying. And it's very healthy that it comes from him, from somebody on the left. Nobody -- no liberal is going to listen to be because you're just going to say, Fox News, that guy, he trashes everybody. And, you know, they are right. But when he comes out and he is upset, Ricky Gervais is upset, because he is so confident in his liberal ideas that the refusal to listen to other ideas, which is happening right now in the regressive left, enrages him. It's an emphatic (ph) sign of weakness. So it's the hard left that is actually destroying liberalism, not Trump-ism or not conservatism. And I think that's what is fuelling his fire and why he is so disgusted and angry. But do not mistake that for him becoming a conservative. He is as liberal. And the only politics he is really into, and very strongly, is animal rights. This is a guy who spends a lot of time dealing with humane issues with animals. But it's really about the rift between old-school liberals like Juan and the social justice creep that is trying to silence people like Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I would agree, because I have been muzzled.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: So I understand what it is. And in that point, I would say yes. By the way, I didn't even know who Ricky Gervais was.

GUTFELD: How dare you, the best sitcom ever, The Office.

WILLIAMS: I just didn't get it. I mean -- but around here, he is a star right now because of what he did. But the question is, one, do you really think that people didn't make political speeches after he spoke?

GUTFELD: They did.

WILLIAMS: They definitely did, so I don't think it had that impact. I think the impact he had was on people who are conservatives that finally here is somebody voicing --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- disdain for these rich, famous, arrogant people want to tell us.

SMITH: But Juan, back to the point, though. They're criticizing -- the Hollywood elites are criticizing him for right wing talking points. And he said what about going after large corporations and the rich, wealthy Hollywood actors --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: That was the point of what he did, to say this is legitimate speech and it's free speech coming from the left, hats off. But to the contrary, the support for him is coming from the right, which sees it as he was out there --

(CROSSTALK)

JONES: -- listening to the Dave Chapelle's of the world. This is about the mob. This is about -- people are so sick and tired of everything in their life being controlled by their past or if they decide to take a joke. I have friends of mine that are -- majority of my friends are liberal. They tell me that they can't share a post that they may agree from Fox News because they'll get fired or they won't be invited to the next get together or something because that's how the mob works. And this is a guy who's a liberal that just wants freedom of expression.

PAVLICH: Yes. He's speaking out against the mob, but it's also about the fact that what he said was true. He's calling them out on behavior that they lecture the rest of America about not doing while they engage in it, and it's about elitism. They're allowed to do whatever they want, while the people that they think are not good enough or not rich enough, or aren't in the Hollywood Liberal circles, they're not allowed to participate for -- but that they have to be quelled and do what they think is the right thing to do, whether it's climate change or health care or anything else like that. And Ricky Gervais is a Liberal. He's not a woke leftist. And I think this is something that is pervasive throughout comedy, but also just for the roles in general. And by the way, there are people complaining about woke leftist but they also have the reaction.

SMITH: He tweeted out best reaction ever. It means a lot to me. I had a blast and thank (BLEEP) it's over.

GUTFELD: What do you think they bleeped there, Sandra?

SMITH: I don't know, Greg.

GUTFELD: What does it rhyme with?

SMITH: Use your imagination. All right, up next, cities now targeting dollar stores. Why some communities want to ban them?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: Nanny State Progressives have set their sights on a brand new target, dollar stores. Cities reportedly now moving to crack down on and in some cases ban discount stores that millions of Americans shop at. They blame the stores for people's poor diets. "Communities like Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Fort Worth, Birmingham, and George's DeKalb County have passed restrictions on dollar stores prompting numerous other communities to consider similar curves. New laws and zoning regulations limit how many of these stores can open and some require those already in place to sell fresh food." Greg?

GUTFELD: You know what this reminds me of -- and Juan is more closer in age than any of these people, when strip clubs, these stores are now -- like stores that sell inexpensive food to low-income families are now seen as like a pollutant in society. Like we're not having that strip club and -- but if you do, you're going to have the parking out back so we don't see everybody's cars because then we recognize everybody. Did you ever notice that, strip clubs? They always have the car parking lot in the back so can't see your husband's car.

SMITH: No, Greg.

GUTFELD: I don't know what I started thinking about. But the problem here is overabundance, right? We have solved hunger. And I know that people say, people go to bed hungry. But if you got to look at the statistics, you know, people are eating. And if you go and look in the street, you can tell people are eating. If you've walked down a cereal aisle, we have more -- there's different brands for every star in the sky. That's the issue here. But making it harder for low-income people to get their food which is probably high in carbs, that's not going to make their lives any easier. You got -- and it smacks of elitism to think that because you don't shop at the dollar store, they shouldn't shop at the dollar store. Because you can afford the kale at Whole Foods, you know, they can't have macaroni and cheese at the dollar store. Sorry, when you have kids and you're on a fixed income, the dollar store is the place you're going to go. So you got to leave them alone, and maybe education at some point.

PAVLICH: I've been shopping at the dollar store forever. So, you know, shouldn't they be encouraging the government more competition and to have more grocery stores coming in next to the dollar store rather than trying to ban and rezone which only increases prices on everything?

JONES: Well, they could do that, or they could stick with their talking point, which is Democrats want everything to be affordable, right. And the Dollar Tree, I grew up on the Dollar Tree. It wasn't a place that we got food from but we got everything else from the Dollar Tree. And I think that the Democrats are actually stepping on their message with this because a lot of people need this stuff and they can't afford to go to the other places to get --

PAVLICH: Right.

GUTFELD: Especially if they're heavily taxed by Democrats.

JONES: Exactly. But there was also a study done about this, and it was in the Quarterly Journal of Economics. And they did a survey of all these places that had grocery stores, and the people end up not even going to the grocery stores. So again, I think they're stepping up -- stepping on their own message. And another thing, just because things are affordable, and we knew this when we shopped at the Dollar Tree, doesn't mean that it's quality, right? The people know that they're not looking for quality, they're looking just something -- for something to get the job done, where they at -- where they're at financially.

PAVLICH: So Juan, one thing that the government doesn't want to ever talk about is the fact that the obesity crisis in America is their fault by subsidizing sugar, by doing the food pyramid --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: -- by telling people to eat things that they shouldn't. For decades, the government has been responsible for making people overweight.

GUTFELD: The pyramid was a lie, Juan, just like the moon landing.

PAVLICH: It's a total lie, it creates generations obese people. And now we have them again coming in and forcing the free market out on things that people can actually afford because they again think they know better about what Americans should be eating.

WILLIAMS: I'm taking this argument in. But I do think that ethanol for example -- like ethanol, I think I don't know why I pump that into my car except for the government is subsidizing farmers. And I think it's the similar thing with that emphasis that you're talking about with the food pyramid.

PAVLICH: Yes, and the sugar subsidies.

WILLIAMS: But here's my feeling about this is that there really are food deserts. And so yes, I've stopped to shop at -- I think the food version of the dollar store is Dollar General. And when you go in there, you know what, man, the cuts of meat, they're all fatty, you can't find fish, you can't find fresh vegetables and fresh fruits.

GUTFELD: Oh, I love that.

SMITH: So what are you suggesting though?

WILLIAMS: Because it has an economic impact, to pick up on Greg's point about the strip store. If you have drug dealers in the neighborhood, it makes it more difficult, Sandra, for people to have retail stores. And if you have a dollar store there, people are going to say well, everybody is going to go to the --

JONES: Juan, you can't (INAUDIBLE) on sale.

WILLIAMS: No. But what I'm saying to you is everybody is saying it's cheaper and, you know, I'll fill up on this, they don't go to stores that in fact offer more nutrition, better quality food. And I guess that makes a difference in your life and your --

JONES: I grew up on that. I turned out just fine.

WILLIAMS: You're different at all.

SMITH: Juan, you believe in a free market, you believe in capitalism --

GUTFELD: He's tall, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: I'm short, I ate better than him.

(CROSSTALK)

SMITH: -- when you're talking about banning stores and deciding what's best for people.

WILLIAMS: No, no, wait a second, wait a minute, hold on, Sandra. I believe in the free market, but the free market does have some negative consequences like we're talking about the strip store or we could talk about prostitution in your neighborhood. This has a bad impact on your neighborhood.

GUTFELD: No, I can't -- I can't say there's prostitution coming out of the dollar store.

WILLIAMS: I didn't say that.

GUTFELD: That's a hell of dollar store.

WILLIAMS: Stay at it --

SMITH: Juan, I think you have to acknowledge that there is a lot of people in this country who are out of touch with families that are living paycheck.

JONES: That's exactly --

SMITH: Who go into these stores and it is a convenience for them to not think about how much they can spend. If they know they have $10.00 in their pocket, they can buy 10 things.

WILLIAMS: No, they will spend -- they will spend the $10, but it's going to be more potato chips, high sugar, high salt --

SMITH: And you -- and you know better how they should use their money.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no. It's not that I know --

GUTFELD: What stores would --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: (INAUDIBLE) said no giant cokes or whatever, remember that? I don't think that is the right approach because it takes away choice but it doesn't --

SMITH: There is concern that they're making decisions because the dollar stores are undercutting other retailers --

WILLIAMS: That's what I'm saying to you. It undercuts the possibility of a better quality food store --

JONES: No, because the study shows, Juan, that when they put those stores, that people didn't go there because -- by the way, by the way, the second thing is, is that if you have those stores there and people aren't buying those products, that product goes bad, it's perishable, which means that business is not --

GUTFELD: It's like cinnamon Pepsodent. Nobody buys cinnamon Pepsodent so it ends up at the Dollar Tree.

SMITH: What I will say -- what I will say about the economics of the stores because there's a lot of research on them, do your research. Because sometimes the dollar store, even though it's a dollar, it's a smaller quantity, and it may be cheaper at another store, I'm not saying this is the best option, but it should be an option for people.

WILLIAMS: Correct. And even what Lawrence said is not good -- anyway, go ahead.

PAVLICH: The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JONES: Welcome back. Time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." All right, first up, robots are supposed to make life easier, but we can figure out if this is cool or creepy. Take a look at this Samsung tiny new personal assistant named Ballie.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ballie patrols your home to keep you safe. He is a fitness assistant, a new friend to your kids, and pets, and a camera that records and stores special moments.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SMITH: Creepy.

JONES: Why do we need this, Sandra?

GUTFELD: I can't wait.

JONES: It's kind of weird, right?

GUTFELD: I don't know. It's like the beginning of a great horror film. But we think about it -- you know, think about you know how technology changes the present and the past. Imagine 2100, when your great-grandkids look at pictures of our time, they go wait, humans carried your luggage?

SMITH: Yes.

GUTFELD: That is disgusting. Humans actually drove you to the airport? You're slave drivers. How dare you? Because right now what's going to happen is technology is going to do all of these things and we're going to look really bad.

JONES: But Katie, it looks like -- it looks like we're trying to find the issue like why do we need this?

PAVLICH: Last time we talked about robots in the show I got in big trouble so --

GUTFELD: What did you say?

PAVLICH: I'm not going to say what I say.

GUTFELD: What did you say? Just turn a glass of water on him.

PAVLICH: I said, throw them away. I did this. Get rid of them. They're bad.

GUTFELD: See, that's robotics. When they become conscious -- when they become conscious, you're going to be seen as bigot and they're going to come for you.

PAVLICH: I don't care about their feelings. It's fine. I have a shotgun.

WILLIAMS: Can I leave?

JONES: That's good. That's good. What do you think about this?

PAVLICH: The robots, they're going to come attack me.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think the next step actually is implanted, right? They got this thing rolling around your house following you, taking your picture. I just think that's crazy. But guess what, I think it's going to be a required accessory for the upper class very shortly.

GUTFELD: And it's going to be cheap -- it's going to get cheaper, everybody laughing.

JONES: All right, next up, a Florida woman ended up in jail over McDonald's dipping sauces. When employees tried to charge her for extra sauce, she threatened them by "any means necessary."

SMITH: She wanted that sauce.

JONES: Yes. She's trying to get them.

SMITH: I have a similar thing with wasabi at sushi restaurant. It's the more the better for me. And I was -- they kind of looking at me funny when I asked for extra. So any means necessary.

GUTFELD: I'm just happy that it's -- finally it's a Florida woman. I'm so tired of the Florida man. It's always the Florida man who's doing things.

SMITH: Fair enough.

GUTFELD: But McDonald's shouldn't run out of sauce.

JONES: I don't like this.

GUTFELD: That's like me running out of analogies here.

JONES: They charge -- but they charge you for the sauces. That's the deal. Like Chick-fil-A gives you the sauces. I take this --

PAVLICH: This is flying. Like just charge me the full amount.

JONES: That's right.

PAVLICH: Don't charge me the extra. Like put the cost of the sauce in the menu, you know.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: I don't want to pay extra.

JONES: Sometimes you like to soak the chicken in the sauce. I don't think you should be judged for.

GUTFELD: Sometimes I don't even use chicken.

PAVLICH: The packets are too small too.

WILLIAMS: I love you as a rapper. Katie, I'm loving it. I'm loving it at McDonald's.

PAVLICH: (INAUDIBLE)

WILLIAMS: You know, I just -- I don't understand why anyone gets so excited about it. I don't think they charge you more for the wasabi, but I mean she is going to come back and threaten people Malcolm X style by any means necessary?

JONES: Well, maybe she shouldn't have threatened them, but I mean this --

WILLIAMS: You shouldn't have hurt --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That was -- that was me this morning.

WILLIAMS: She should not have threatened them, Lawrence.

JONES: But I understand her frustration. All right, finally, it's a movie so bad you have to get high to get through it. The Washington Post talked to people who took mind-altering drugs before going to see Cats. Some said they love the experience but one review called it the most terrifying experience of my life.

SMITH: Was that the movie -- was that person on the drugs or not because the movie got horrible ratings.

JONES: I think it was terrible. I didn't get to see but I saw some of the previews and said I would never go see that.

PAVLICH: You're judging a movie by its cover, Lawrence?

JONES: Yes.

GUTFELD: I'm judging it by its fur. You know, it's -- it is weird because when you take a drug while watching Cats, it immediately turns it into a normal film like Bond film or -- I take drugs when I watch Love Actually.

WILLIAMS: That's because you hate that movie.

GUTFELD: I do.

SMITH: I don't ever take drugs lightly.

JONES: Sandra, should --

GUTFELD: You mean you're a moderate user?

SMITH: I don't drug use. I don't treat it like that.

JONES: But should we keep Broadway on Broadway and not in the theater? I mean, that's just me.

PAVLICH: Yes. I agree. I saw a mess in that theater and that was really rough.

GUTFELD: I don't know.

PAVLICH: It's bad.

JONES: Juan.

GUTFELD: Juan goes to plays all the time.

WILLIAMS: I do. I do.

PAVLICH: I'd like them in person. Broadway is great. But you know, it doesn't always translate well.

JONES: Would you go see this right here?

WILLIAMS: My wife went to see it.

JONES: What does she think?

WILLIAMS: I think the company gave her the free tickets and she said she couldn't take it. She said, if I was there, I would have walked out.

JONES: She speaks her mind.

WILLIAMS: She did.

GUTFELD: She just got her in trouble too. That company is not giving her anything.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think -- anyway, I do think that if you went to see like the Joker, which is one of the top movies, right, or John Rich which is that violence --

JONES: That's a good movie.

GUTFELD: John Rich, no, John -- that's the country music singer.

WILLIAMS: Oh, no, no, no.

PAVLICH: Richard Jewel.

WILLIAMS: Anyway, a lot of these movies, I think the young people go in there and they are high you know, because I mean, that's the way they got them.

JONES: If I got to get high to -- I don't do drugs, but if I had to get drugs to see a movie, I'm not going to go see it. That's just the bottom of it. Anyway, we got to go. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Back with "ONE MORE THING." I'm going to go first. Greg's animals on Roombas. All right, I have three videos of animals on Roombas. You guys get to vote after we get through them on which one's the best. Let's go to number one. Check out first animal on Roomba. Looks like it's a baby Billy goat working around the old farm garage in Florida. Do farms have garages? I don't know. He seems like he's a bit confused but he's doing OK there. Check him out. Why don't we go to the second Roomba candidate? This is a hideous little opossum. You know what, he looks like a demon pope.

JONES: Yes, that's nasty.

GUTFELD: Like he looks like -- he looks like a vampire, very hairy, but they're cute when they're babies, aren't they?

JONES: No, they're not.

GUTFELD: No they're not, opossums? OK, finally, this is my favorite. Let's go to this little sucker here. He's got the right look. He's doing like a centerfold for vintage playboy enjoying on his -- on his belly there. He looks like he's stirring it which I find especially. OK.

JONES: Oh, he's relaxed.

GUTFELD: He's relaxed. All right, Katie?

PAVLICH: Bulldog.

GUTFELD: Bulldog, one.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute, you can't pick favorites. You can't bias the jury. I'll go with number one.

GUTFELD: The goat. Lawrence?

JONES: The dog.

SMITH: Oh that poor opossum, I'll take it.

GUTFELD: I got to go with the Bulldog, so I think the Bulldog wins. All right, now it's you, Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. And you know, there's Super Bowl wins, there's NBA Finals wins, World Series wins, and then there's Matt Driscoll win. Watch as Matt crosses the finish line after winning a three and a half year fight with acute leukemia. The 19-year-old had been undergoing chemotherapy for years during which his weight fell almost 60 pounds, leaving at one point weighing less than 100 pounds. The former athletes stayed in touch with friends and family including his high school football team. The players they were pumped up to hear their former teammate now wants to get back to playing football and basketball. Congratulations, Matt, from all of us here at Fox on winning the fight of your life. He's cancer-free folks.

JONES: Way to go, dude. Look at that. That's good.

GUTFELD: Sandra, what you got?

SMITH: All right, so you know you go to the checkout at CVS Pharmacy --

GUTFELD: Yes.

SMITH: And the receipts this long. Well, someone on Etsy has gotten very creative and there are sellers that are capitalizing on it. They're making scarfs that look like the long CVS receipts. There's even a customizable option where buyers can print anything that they would like to onto that scarf despite issuing an announcement 2013 on Twitter that those receipts, by the way, would be reduced in size. They said they're going to cut them down by 25 percent.

GUTFELD: Still not enough.

SMITH: They're still -- there's still long. You stand there. It slows down the line, have you notice that, because everybody is waiting for these receipts to print. Well, they're having fun with it. You can buy a scarf now that looks like one.

GUTFELD: You know what, I don't even buy toilet paper at CVS anymore. I just get the receipt.

PAVLOV: That's very economical.

GUTFELD: Thank you, Katie. Thank you.

PAVLICH: So it's my turn.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: Yes. An alarmed neighbor heard this happening and call the police. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Let me out. Let me out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: What's going on?

PAVLICH: All right, so you can hear someone saying, let me out, help. And thinking a woman was screaming in the house and being held captive, the neighbor called because any good neighbor does that. But it turned out to be a parrot. And four officers responded to the Florida residence.

JONES: No way.

PAVLICH: The parrot's owner was working in his driveway. And he calmly said that the bird, Rambo -- this is what he said to the officers.

GUTFELD: Come on.

PAVLICH: They don't have it. All right, anyways, he said that Rambo yell sometimes help, help, let me out because he taught him that as a kid because the bird is 40 years old so --

SMITH: Wow.

PAVLICH: There you go. Good job, neighbor.

SMITH: Did they check on the parrot just to --

GUTFELD: Maybe that was just a great story. Just the parrot, but don't go in the basement.

JONES: All right, so you've heard of people seeing the Virgin Mary on a piece of toast, but what about a manatee on a chicken nugget. All right, so a Florida woman bought this chicken nugget at a local grocery store, and now she's selling it online for $5,000. If you don't think it resembles a manatee, Melinda says it looks better in person and that any proceeds from the sale will be donated to manatee related charities.

PAVLICH: But she got sauce? Free sauce?

JONES: It's crazy. $5,000?

GUTFELD: I'd bid $1,500 tops for that very, very cute little manatee. All right, speaking of manatee, set your DVRs. "SPECIAL REPORT" up next.

