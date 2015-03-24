The bad teaching stops here. That is the subject of this evening's "Talking Points Memo."

Imagine if a public high school teacher came into class everyday and insisted the students believe in God. Insisted. Well, that teacher would be sanctioned right after the media and the ACLU crucified him or her, pardon the Christian pun.

In fact in Bismarck, North Dakota, a middle school teacher, Michael Nider, has been suspended without pay for showing a pro-Christian video to his students. Yet teachers that push atheism, anti-American hatred, and other ideological positions are running wild throughout the USA without consequences.

Dr. James Corbett has been filling his history classroom at Capistrano Valley High in California with far-left propaganda for 19 years. As we told you last night, Corbett is now being sued for religious intolerance for saying stuff like this:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. JAMES CORBETT: How do you get the peasants to oppose something that is in their best interest? Religion. You have to have something that is irrational to counter that rational approach. When you put on your Jesus glasses, you can't see the truth.

Conservatives don't want women to avoid pregnancies. That's interfering with God's work. You've got to stay pregnant, barefoot and in the kitchen and have babies until your body collapses.

And that's the news. That's not O'Reilly and Hannity. Those people are just liars.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Very nice. Corbett doesn't deny he denigrates religion, conservatives and traditional thought. He's proud of it. Apparently the principal of the school, Tom Ressler, is fine with Corbett's indoctrination, because lawyers have warned Ressler more than once that something has to be done.

Now all over America this kind of garbage is going on, teachers pushing propaganda instead of facts, intimidating students into believing what they believe. Well, enough's enough. "The Factor's" campaign in 2008 is to expose this kind of bully pulpit and hold the schools accountable.

Now last night, 16-year-old Chad Farnan was brave enough to come on "The Factor" and expose his teacher, Corbett. Chad and his family are suing the school district for promoting religious intolerance, which is against the Constitution.

I told Chad that had I known him six months ago, he would have been on the cover of my book, "Kids Are Americans, Too." Ironically, the very issue I stress in the book, that religious and traditional kids are now being bullied like crazy, is what Chad experienced in Corbett's classroom.

This country cannot allow employees of the state, like teachers, people with power, to impose religion or anti-religion on school kids, period. Students and their parents do have rights, too.

So if you know of indoctrination in public schools, please let us know. No longer are loony teachers going to get a pass. They'll be dealt with here if they violate the rights of students. We hope 2008 will be a good year for most Americans, but it will not be a good year for irresponsible teachers, trust me.

And that's "The Memo."

Pinheads & Patriots

The actress Julia Roberts is taking the lead in this stalking business. As you may know, Web sites are paying people to get embarrassing pictures of celebrities, and the situation is rapidly getting out of control.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JULIA ROBERTS, ACTRESS: Everybody happy? Everybody got what they need? I'm expecting you all to leave now, right? You people embarrass yourselves is what you do.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you, Julia.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Julia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Imagine being followed around all the time when you go out. It's just ridiculous. Once again, Ms. Roberts is gutsy and a patriot, and if we can help you, madam, you let us know.

We're also in familiar territory on the pinhead front. San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom has announced the city may tax stores that sell soft drinks because there's a lot of sugar in some sodas.

I mean, this is rich. This is a great San Francisco values story. They don't want sugar because it makes you fat, but they allow 19 medical marijuana clinics in the county, meaning if you have a bruise on your foot, you can get stoned out of your mind for weeks.

Newsom is perhaps the pinhead of the year.