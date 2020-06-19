Atlanta police call out sick after murder charge in Rayshard Brooks case

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 18, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I am Dana Perino, along with Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, Juan Williams, and Emily Compagno. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five. Fallout continues to reverberate in the city of Atlanta over the district attorney's decision to charge two officers involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks.

The police union there confirming officers walked off the job, called out sick in higher numbers than usual after the charges were announced. Earlier, Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Brooks, turned himself in. He's facing 11 charges, including felony murder, which could carry the death penalty.

And Devin Brosnan, the second officer involved, is out on bail after turning himself in. He is facing three charges, including aggravated assault. Earlier, he and his lawyers spoke with the media, disputing a key thing the district attorney said about being a states witness.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right now, the DA has charged with a crime so he's a defendant now. And he's not going to answer, you know, the DA's questions, you know, while they bring these false charges against him. So, you know, I regret that the district attorney apparently was given misinformation yesterday. And Officer Brosnan is not going to be a, quote, "states witness."

PERINO: And President Trump is defending police when asked to comment on the case last night.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I thought it was a terrible situation, but you can't resist a police officer. And, you know, if you have a disagreement, you have to take it up after the fact. It was a very sad, very, very sad thing. It's going to be up to justice. I hope he gets a fair shake, because police have not been treated fairly in our country. They have not been treated fairly.

PERINO: Emily, let's go to you first. I am curious about how the states district attorney got that so wrong. I mean, saying that Officer Brosnan was going to be a states witness and then having his lawyer walk it back and say no. That's not true. That seems like quite an extraordinary thing.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: Exactly. We watched as the lawyer came on TV and said he's not a states witness. He's just a witness. And he's also his own defendant. I agree. I thought that was extraordinary. And it certainly doesn't bode well at least for public opinion of that prosecutor. I would like to speak for a moment on this blue flu. What did we think was going to happen?

I spoke with the Seattle police officers who told me that after he was attacked by explosives, metal, bricks, beer bottles that he had to wash his uniform three times to get the feces and urine out of it. He said he can handle threats and insults, but this level of vitriol and violence is a whole different story. Last Friday, the 12th, turned into 12 day, which turned it kill a cop day.

And the FBI was working with individual departments across the country on threat assessments and strategy, while we watched on video as cops were hit in the head with skateboards, because wearing a riot helmet is considered militarization or a sign of aggression. Protesters are now carrying things designed specifically to withstand or probably test police riot tactics like plywood for rubber bullets.

And cops are getting ACAB scrawled on receipts. And now, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Every officer I know is depleted and exhausted and deeply saddened right now and still committed to the communities that they serve that they are a part of. But in terms of a positive future, this has set us back 10 steps. And as always, the people with the most to lose are those ones who are quiet.

PERINO: Juan, what about down there in Atlanta? The family was there last night. Of course, that was a very moving comments that she made, especially when we saw the video about Rayshard Brooks being kicked as he died there after being shot.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: That's very sad to me. I think lots of people saw it as inhumane. No matter what confrontation had taken place, the man was ailing if not dead, and there was a long period before they even sought medical attention for him. So I think, you know, that's just sad. And I wish it hadn't happened. But it certainly was something that pulled at your heart.

In terms of what's going on down in Atlanta with the police, I just think it's important that we not overstate the case. Because what I read from the police department and the mayor was that the police have more than enough staff to not only protect the city, but to give adequate response to any incidents that might occur.

But the big point to me, Dana, is that police take an oath unlike me or you. They take an oath to do their job. So when they don't show up, they are breaking that oath. They are breaking their word to us that they are operating under state authority as armed people representing us all. And when they don't show up, they are not keeping that faith.

They are breaking with that trust to my mind. And you'd think yourself, well, gosh, they are human beings. They are upset. But, you know, think about it, why? The man who -- the officer that killed a man is going through a total full legal process, he will have his day in court. He had the opportunity and will have the opportunity to give all the testimony and evidence and it will all be considered.

This was the actions of a DA and a grand jury. And that's, you know, that what every American deserves. And he can be assured his rights will be fully protected. He is not going to be short on legal protections in this manner. So I mean, you've got to ask yourself. Does he think he's above the law? I hope not.

PERINO: Well, he did turn himself in today, Jesse, on time. And he has a lawyer. And of course, he will get a chance to defend himself, though. There's a lot of complications here. And to Emily's point about police morale, that is also happening all across the country.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah. I mean, it's a tough situation. But I mean, the police officer is not above the law and he's not below it, because look what happened. So much fake news and smears coming from this DA, the cop never flipped. That was a lie. And he says that this guy, other officer kicked the suspect when he was on the ground.

So he gets up and he shows a screen grab from surveillance video with the officers leg cocked back in the kicking motion. Why didn't he just show the whole video? I wonder why they didn't show the whole video, because I'm pretty sure he didn't kick the dead man. I'm pretty sure he was either stepping over him or running towards him to give him aid.

And he didn't just stand there whistling in the wind. In less than a minute, he was back to the body administering CPR, trying to save the guy's life. The other thing you keep hearing he is shot in the back. He's shot in the back. Yeah, technically, he was shot in the back. Because usually, when suspects punch officers in the face and flee and shoot them with tasers, you're not running backwards.

You're running forwards and you're turning and shooting. That's why the bullets were discharged from the officer's firearm in the back. The other thing as the DA comes out and says this guy was jovial? When are jovial people punching officers in the face and shooting tasers at their head? I don't think he knows what jovial means. And under Georgia law, a taser is a lethal weapon.

And you're allowed to use deadly force. I just saw a video, literally 10 minutes ago, of another dashcam video of a guy who gets popped for DUI about to get cuffed. He wrestles with the cops, steals a taser, shoots the cop with a taser. While the cop is all flabbergasted, he reaches into the car and then he pulls out a firearm, shoots the cop in the chest and drives off.

I mean, I understand why Brooks probably was running, because if he gets popped with a DUI companies going back on a probation violation for the child abuse that he was convicted of, so desperate men do desperate things. That I understand. But this did not need to happen. Feel terrible for his family. Feel terrible for everyone involved.

But if you say you can just blow over the limit and the cops can just let you walk, I mean, you know how much I watched Live PD and Cops. I've never seen that happen. This country takes DUI's extremely seriously. One person per hour in America dies as a result of a DUI. And I'm not going to drag other people's names into this.

But we know how many famous politicians, athletes, and celebrities have been involved with fatal DUI's. So sadly, if they change the racial dynamic of this case, I'm not even sure charges are brought on the officer. And the fact that you have a doubt about that shows you how messed up the system of justice has become in this country.

PERINO: It is. Greg Gutfeld, let's get some final thoughts from you.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, what's interesting to me is how many -- this isn't like the Floyd case. There are really stark differences of opinion about this video. I don't know if you've seen the ongoing debate between Dan Bongino and Geraldo. They both saw the video. And they disagree completely on it, and they are both very smart people. They are both friends.

This is a microcosm of a nation that is arguing back and forth over its specific video, a video with incomplete information. You know, Jesse is right. Jesse is adding information. Juan adds information then somebody else takes information away. It's not like you're talking about the wardrobe malfunction at a Super Bowl where we can all chat about it.

This video with incomplete information, which has -- which incorporates malfeasance, incorporates intoxication. And then you add this element of race. This is not like a fun, harmless discussion. This has -- this video, the one that the media just pumps out in floods the airwaves with so that we keep talking about it. It creates strife. It creates conflict.

That's why Dan Bongino and Geraldo are actually a microcosm of what to come, because we keep pumping out a video that is incomplete in information. I've been noticing these patterns that the media does lately, and it's driving me crazy. So they pick up on this pattern, which is, you know, the police interactions that end tragically, OK?

But there are other patterns that they are overlooking. I just noticed that almost every suspect that has been arrested for arson in these protests are white leftist women. What about that? So should we start doing large pieces about that trend? Or how about the last three examples that we've talked about of elder abuse in the rest home when the young man beat that elderly man or the two elderly.

The couple that were murdered in the cemetery, or the 92-year-old who was punched in the face, and I believe it was in the Bronx or Brooklyn. We were going to do that story and it got bumped. OK, those are three examples. And we are all pattern recognition machines, right? So you see that and you go OK. That's elder abuse but we don't do that story.

We have white leftists setting fire to things, arsonists. But we don't do that story. We only do what the media programs us to do. And now that you see that, you cannot un-see that. You look at the statistics and you realize that we are being fed lies.

PERINO: All right, good discussion, everybody. I'm going to look up that Geraldo-Bongino discussion. I haven't seen that. Coming up, the media in a frenzy over John Bolton's new book, plus, President Trump's latest reaction, we will have it for you.

WATTERS: The media is in a frenzy over John Bolton's book. The same press that once despised the Former National Security Advisor is now lapping up every detail because it plays into everything they hate about the president.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think he's fit for office. I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job. There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what's good for Donald Trump's re-election. I think Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle. I think Putin is smart, tough. And I think he sees that he's not faced with a serious adversary here.

WATTERS: the president firing back, calling Bolton washed up and a wacko on Twitter. And he pulled no punches on Hannity last night either.

TRUMP: He broke the law. He was a washed up guy and I gave him a chance. He couldn't get Senate-confirmed so I gave him a non-Senate confirmed position where I could just put him, see how he worked.

WATTERS: OK. Juan, we had Chris Wallace on yesterday. He said that he didn't think this was going to have that big of an impact on the political environment. Would you agree with that assessment?

WILLIAMS: Not quite. I mean, I think that, as Chris said, you know, a lot of people are locked in pro and con on the president at this moment. And the polls are not good for the president. So the question is whether it would shake his base. I'd agree with Chris, unlikely to shake people who are locked into the president. But there are some swing voters. There are people there who are, you know, still watching and learning.

And I think for them to hear directly from the Former National Security Advisor, and of course, Trump only hires the best and brightest, right? And now, to hear firsthand reports that say he's not competent. He's doing business with the Chinese. He's, you know, an easy mark for Vladimir Putin. He's making excuses in terms of dictators and lawbreakers in order to help himself get re-elected.

I think that has to count for something. But it goes beyond that, Jesse, because at this point it's like a mountain of evidence, right? I mean, you could listen to what Bolton has written in his book. But what about what Mathis said? What about what Tillerson said? What about what John Kelly, the Former Chief of Staff, said?

And then, I think next week, Mary Trump, his niece, is coming out with a book. And one of the subtitles is how our family created the world's most dangerous man. At some point, I think something has to break through.

WATTERS: Maybe the president didn't write her a big enough check on her birthday. All right, Greg Gutfeld, how do you see the book?

GUTFELD: I am actually booked out. They all become one big book. And I don't call this evidence. Because basically, it's all about comments and words mixed with mind-reading. Well, you know, Putin is playing him. You know, you don't know that. Part of that whole idea is that Trump is a salesman. And he believes in the idea of reciprocity, which means he often talks to world powers differently than say Bolton would.

We know what Bolton is like, right? He is the complete opposite of Trump. And he probably shouldn't have hired him and this is how it ends up. I do find it funny that a lot of these bombshells, there are always bombshells, are like Trump asking a question or not knowing something. That's the story of everybody's life. We all are smart people who don't know something specific, and it's embarrassing.

I have a great example sitting in the green room. Now, my IQ I would say is probably in the high 20 percent. I'm not going to brag. But in the green room, I was sitting there. And I was talking to Jesse about eating veal. And I'll admit. I thought veal was its own animal. I didn't know it was part of a cow. I didn't know it was a cow. I didn't know. But I don't care.

The difference between me and Trump is that Trump doesn't have the embarrassment jean. So he'll say do the U.K. really have nukes, really do they? Do we really know? Or, you know, Finland, what's up with Finland? Are they part of Russia? He lacks the gene that makes you keep that question in, you know? But every single one of us has that one or two. It's why I won't go on Jeopardy. I refuse to.

WATTERS: Oh, man. I cannot believe you didn't know what veal was. Emily, what do you think about Greg's point that maybe this is about a difference in style as opposed to really disagreeing with the president on policy.

COMPAGNO: That's an interesting argument. I will break down really quickly for viewers what's happening legally here. Because honestly, I don't think that it's going to turn out the way that the White House wants it to. There is a powerful presumption in the courts against prior restraint under the Fourth Amendment, meaning there are attempts right now to have the book not be sold will likely fail, right?

And if information is properly classified, classified, than the standard is whether you can reasonably be expected that it would cause damage to national security. And from case law, we know that, yes, it's a vague standard, but it's also a high bar to cross especially by Tuesday. Note too that the White House has argued for a trust to be created, and all proceeds from the book to go to the government rather than Bolton.

They have sued him for breach of contract. If that information really is confirmed to be classified under this new NSC, then they can use the DOJ criminal arm and prosecute him. And my final point is just for the salacious content aspect of it. Like, if he thought that the president was unfit to serve, why is he waiting now in a book and this just like Anonymous and all the op-eds and everything else will likely pass reasonably fast?

WATTERS: All right. Dana, does this remind you of Scott McClellan? Remember, he worked for Bush then wrote the bad book? And then he was a man without a party. Is that going to be John Bolton?

PERINO: Well, it's slightly different. One, Scott McClellan's book came out in the second term. So the re-election had already happened. Second, Scott McClellan was quite a young man. Bolton is 70 or I think was 70 at the time when he took the job. And so in some ways, he didn't need to worry about his future career prospects.

I think Bolton is basically a guy who said nobody has ever liked me in Washington, and he doesn't care. So he's written this book. He's got a lot of questions that are going to come towards him. I'm not surprised that -- I don't think the media is embracing him. Of course, they are taking all this information and running with it, but the Democrats are not going to embrace him.

They are furious, thinking you could have said all of this. Instead, you are asking everybody to pay $32.50 to get this information when you -- if you think it was that bad, you should've done it back in January when we had the time. My last point on this is even if John Bolton had said all of this in January during the impeachment.

I truly believe there still would have only been one Republican senator that voted for impeachment.

WATTERS: Yup.

PERINO: And I think that's one thing that Democrats have to realize. This book is not going to make a difference in this particular election. And I think the White House, on the lawsuit thing, it's just giving it more attention, and it's going to turn out the way Emily said.

WATTERS: Yeah. And I think the big take away from this segment is Greg just had no idea what veal was, I mean --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Ahead, some political leaders who backed the protests are now singing a different tune after demonstrators show up at their homes.

GUTFELD: So when the protests first erupted, the mayor of Olympia, Washington, was right there with support, even throwing her own city under the bus. Cheryl Selby said her predominately white town was not as welcoming and nurturing to minorities. And the light switched on by Mr. Floyd's murder now shines glaringly on Olympia.

But when that light focuses on your actual house, the tune changes, after woke vandals damaged her home, her predominantly white town was suddenly victimized by what she called domestic terrorism. The rioters had covered her front door and porch with spray-painted messages. It's unfair, she whined. It's like the story we cited after this all kicked off.

Former ESPN writer, Chris Palmer, deemed the violent masses as animals and called the cops on them as they neared his house. But that happened just after he urged them to burn it all down while re-tweeting a building in flames, low-income housing in Minneapolis, someplace far away. But then the fire got closer and Palmer felt the heat of his own wokeness.

I'm not going to say I told you so, because if you're listening, you already know that. I'm just telling the truth. It is easy, very easy to admire and even encourage destruction when you are far from it, or well- protected. Whether it's defending riots or defunding cops, the loudest voices don't fret about the consequences.

If celebs didn't have private security, they would be better people. Because we know that if you defend the police, it's minority communities that will be hurt most. But if you're rich and powerful, it's not going to touch you until it does, just as the mayor of Olympia who now sees terror in her front yard. Maybe she can call the Seattle cops. They've got free time.

Jesse, now it's domestic terror. How convenient.

WATTERS: Yes. Well, I had Victor Davis Hanson on "WATTER'S WORLD" over the past weekend. He's very smart, near the I.Q. range of you, Greg, I'd say top 20, maybe even 10 percent. And he said historically, when you have movements like this throughout the world, usually what puts a stop to them is when they start eating their own.

And right now you're kind of getting close to the circular firing squad situation. You know, they went after CNN headquarters, they even vandalized the AFL-CIO headquarters. Now they're going into the homes of democrat politicians. If they start really targeting the media elite and the political elite, that's when they're going to shut this down.

It's kind of like when the Me Too Movement, everybody was all in. Then they went after Joe Biden. Now you don't believe all women anymore. That got shut down pretty quickly. The one thing I would tell these Democrats, if you don't want people vandalizing your house, build a wall. It's very effective with this stuff.

GUTFELD: Yes. Emily, this is your part, your neck of the woods. Are all of these leaders in Washington just incredibly cowardly and callow and naive and silly? They're children.

COMPAGNO: Yes, they are, and unresponsive and delusional and ridiculous and worthless. Mayor Wheeler, for example, in Portland, he's such a joke to me.

Remember when he let Portland's ice building be occupied for five weeks, after which the human excrement and needles were so thick, they had to have a hazmat team come in to clean it. And he was saying during that time, I'm not going to let the city get involved. But pretty sure it was the city's residents whose taxes paid for that cleanup.

And these other mayor, Seattle Mayor Durkan, Olympia Mayor Selby, they're all the same. They're just performative allies, they're songbirds. And to me, they're in the same category as those Hollywood Hills activists where they say these delusional sound bites from the safety of their snowflake homes. But when it really hits the fan, then they walk it back. And as always, like I keep saying, the biggest losers are those residents.

And I will say actually, the difference between these mayors and those Hollywood Hills activists is the fact that these mayors are having their salaries paid by the citizens that they keep letting down.

GUTFELD: Yes. Dana, I am just impressed Emily has mentored excrement twice in this show already. I don't know if you can beat that. But I would --

PERINO: Well, I did notice that. And I'm thinking about how you used to use a word -- Greg used to like to use a word that started with the letter P that meant the same as excrement. And maybe you wouldn't have gotten in so much trouble with the producers had you use the thesaurus of the P word that means excrement.

GUTFELD: Yes. Thank you.

PERINO: But I would stay honest --

GUTFELD: So you just beat Emily.

PERINO: -- that the -- that the mob give it and the mob take it away. And now you have local leaders that are realizing that I absolutely believe that local government is the very toughest government. But you -- and it didn't get this much that much attention and probably didn't deserve to but not too far here in the Jersey Shore and in Point Pleasant beach, there's a mayor named Paul Kantira. And he had a situation that just trashed the beach one Saturday night. And his response that he gave on Facebook was so much different than these other mayors that we're talking about out in Washington State.

There are some really good local elected leaders out there. We need people that want to be in local government. And if you're trying to be a role -- find a role model in local government, do not look to Washington State. Look to somebody like a Paul Kantira.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, Juan, take us home.

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, my take on this is a little different than the rest of the gang because to me it comes down to one point. Americans have the right to peaceful protest, to a peaceful assembly. Now defacing somebody's house, that's not peaceful assembly.

But the point is that everybody has a right to go out and protest to air their grievances. There are protests in front of the White House on a regular basis throughout American history. That's the right of Americans. It's in the First Amendment. For anybody who has a doubt, go check it out. And it goes down to the local level. You can protest.

PERINO: But we're for that.

WILLIAMS: So I'm hoping you're all for that because that's what's going on. And I think -- I think by saying, oh, you're going to demonize the protesters because the mayor was supportive, and then they did something wrong in their house. They were wrong, but the protest isn't wrong.

And give me a moment here because what is wrong is when you see for example, these white supremacists who infiltrate a peaceful protest in Oakland and kill a security officer at a federal building, or when you have the white supremacist again interruptive protests in Albuquerque and kill a protester. That's what's going on. That's the pattern, and we should call attention to it. But the media doesn't call as much attention to that as it deserves.

GUTFELD: Yes. Different segment for a different. Time coming up, Trump ready for a big comeback. Hear what he's planning for his Tulsa rally. That's next.

WILLIAMS: President Trump buying a big political comeback with the return of his rallies beginning this Saturday in Tulsa Oklahoma. Supporters already gathering outside. And Axios is reporting it will be a very different type of rally than what we've seen before. There'll be indoor and outdoor stages, musical acts, and the film crew. Critics say it's creating a huge health risk, but the rally may be used as a test run ahead of the Republican National Convention.

Greg, let me start with you. I just wondered if you have heard James Lankford, the Senator from Oklahoma, who's a Trump fan said that people who are elderly, people with pre-existing conditions, he just thinks maybe they should avoid the rally. What do you think?

GUTFELD: Well, I've always been consistent on the health risks, so I'm a little -- you know, I'm not totally on board with the rally, but I understand why it's happening, OK. There's a pathetic hypocrisy of the media who condemned these rallies right now but were, you know, gung-ho cheering the protests. So, it shows the true colors of the media.

And these rallies in a way are also a protest when you think about it, but it's a protest that the media hates, because they are protesting the media. These rallies were directed at the press for decades of manipulation and lies. So I think that's why the media always has a kind of a personal animus towards these things.

But I do hope that they do enforce masks, there is social distancing, because if somebody sneezes or if there's one illness and there's bound to be one, CNN is going to put it on their front page, and USA Today is going to run with it. So they are -- you know, they have to be super careful to take care of the people there, first and foremost, and I just hope they do.

WILLIAMS: Dana, the president said to Sean Hannity last night that the virus is fading, but from what I see in the news reports, the state and the city of Tulsa have hit record highs in terms of cases within the last week. What do you think?

PERINO: Well, you know, obviously, the curve has been flattened especially in New York, where the hotspot was. I think that we're probably still in the first wave of this virus. And we know a lot more than we did back in January, about washing your hands, keeping a social distance, mask if you're in a public place.

So we'll see what happens on Saturday night. I do you think that the build- up to this rally is just over and beyond that you would think this is the Super Bowl. And I have a feeling that one of the things driving this is that people really want to start talking and covering the election. We have a huge election in front of us, 2020 election. It's a big deal. So, in some ways, that kind of really kicks off on Saturday night.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's right. So Emily, what about this business that's getting a lot of attention about consent forms. You're a lawyer, what do you mean when you have a consent form to attend a rally?

COMPAGNO: Well, we've seen that actually all over the National Legal landscape, essentially disclosure forms and all types of protection for things. This is an elective, right? People can choose whether or not to attend the rally, unlike the National Guard, which didn't have a choice when they attended the riots and so many were infected.

I saw a cartoon that kind of echoes what Greg said, and it sums up how I feel. It's this donkey with a mainstream media button and he has his arm around a little COVID microbe. And he's like, thanks for staying out of the riots, but now we need you to come back to the Trump rally. That's what the mainstream media wants you to think about this.

WILLIAMS: And Jesse, do you think the President is being shamed by the media that says, hey, why doesn't he protect his own fans and supporters? Why does he keep him safe?

WATTERS: COVID-shaming you mean, Juan? Do you think the President feels shamed? I'm not sure about that. I don't know if that tactic is going to work. But the rally is definitely going to punctuate the comeback for the campaign for the country. You're going to see 70,000 people there, 20,000 in the arena, 50,000 outside. Joe Biden, in his wildest dreams couldn't get crowds like that.

They'll have the hand sanitizer; they'll have the masks. They'll take temperatures before you go into the gates just to make sure there's no super spreaders because, you know, mainstream media is going to become contact tracers for everyone that attended and they'll just blame a second wave on the president.

But I'm looking forward to it. I think it's going to be hot. The President is going to settle some scores. There could be some vulgarity. I think he's got a lot -- a lot to get off his chest. So "WATTERS' WORLD" will be covering it live on Saturday night.

WILLIAMS: Way to go, Jesse. More of THE FIVE headed your way next. Stay with us.

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. After being stuck inside for months, new research finds that a majority of American families are in desperate need of digital detox and parents plan to cut back on-screen time. OK, Jesse, have you made any plans about this for your girls?

WATTERS: No, I mean, I'm more worried about a regular detox. I don't think I've drank this much since college. Do you know how embarrassing it is for me to bring out the recycling bin? I make sure that neighbors aren't watching. I mean, the size of this bin, I feel like a maintenance man at a vineyard.

COMPAGNO: All right, Juan, what about you? You are a grandfather and a father, what's going on with your family and the kids?

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, my daughter is really tough. She's a drill sergeant about limiting screen time. But you know, Emily, people are out of work. People are at home, out of school, so they're going to drive up the screen time for adult as well as kids. And I would just also note here that today, it said 1.5 million more Americans file for unemployment. So that's not a good piece of news.

COMPAGNO: Greg, I picture you as the cranky neighbor that screams at your neighbor's kids.

GUTFELD: I just -- do you want to hear something pathetic that I did today? I went for a bike ride to the liquor store, because I didn't have a car. So I rode -- I rode a bicycle to the liquor store, and I didn't realize how hilly it was because it was -- and I realized all the hills I was going down, I would have to go back up. And how would I carry the bottles of booze on a bike? So I was about a mile into it and then I just turned around and went home.

COMPAGNO: Dana, what do you think about that?

PERINO: Well, one, I would have liked to have seen that with Greg. And maybe Peloton can figure out a way to like do some more realistic rides. Like if you have to ride your bike to the liquor store. What kind of cadence and resistance do you need for that?

I think Peter and I have become very proficient with our technology. Last night we were watching a show -- well, I was watching a show Sweet Magnolias which is very good detoxing, but we were on our phones the entire time. I can get a lot done. All of a sudden, I'm like really good at it now. So I think I'm just going to keep driving on the screen time.

COMPAGNO: Nice. All right, guys, "ONE MORE THING" is up next. Stay with us.

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Hey Greg, kick us off.

GUTFELD: Let's do this.

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

GUTFELD: You're going to love this. This is a triple treat of animals having fun. Three videos, number one, prepare for bark off. Check him out. Look at him. Your pilot Captain Fluffles he's getting high the legal way. Look at that. Can you imagine being that dog just enjoy life?

Alright, let's go to number two, shall we? And speaking number two, this kid's poop is going to be nutty because check out what he's eating on his very own picnic table. Yes, isn't that adorable? Yes.

All right, last one. Here are some bears on a playground. Yes, bears on a playground. Somehow, when I clicked on this video -- when I clicked on this video, I thought it was going to be something different. And those are my videos.

PERINO: Clear --

GUTFELD: So let's vote.

PERINO: Clear your history, Greg.

GUTFELD: Let's vote.

WATTERS: Yes, let's vote.

PERINO: Clear your history.

GUTFELD: Shout outs your favorite one.

COMPAGNO: The bears.

PERINO: The bears.

WATTERS: Number one.

GUTFELD: Bears win.

WILLIAMS: Yes, number three.

GUTFELD: The bears win. The other two animals will be put to sleep. Thanks, everybody.

COMPAGNO: Oh my god.

GUTFELD: I'm kidding. I'm joking. Jesus, Emily.

PERINO: All right, I'm going to tell you -- I'm going to tell you about a young woman that I really admire. I got to know her and her parents, Elizabeth (INAUDIBLE). So there she is. This is a mask, and it is made out of her with her own two hands. She got in a skiing accident in early March, and then with Coronavirus, her event planning career got put on hold.

So she was home and she saw that all of these nurses needed more masks. And so, she used an old sewing machine to sew masks out of designer fabric scraps. She donated 100 percent of the proceeds to her local hospital. But then after raising thousands of dollars for them, these masks are in such high demand because they're so cute, she's now actually found a business.

And if you go to Elizabeth-Tailor, get it, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__Elizabeth-2DTailor.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=sGHedXbb3cmS0TmuW_vth7Fna3TsrVtkG48AUilUGYw&s=GRh8KvrBmp27mRyxQbhCjWo3yeCADZpedLIH0ZCUA7A&e= , you can check her out. 15 percent of the proceeds go to charity so it chooses a different one each month. And the great thing is they're small enough for little faces, Emily and Greg. They're super, super cute. All right, Jesse.

WATTERS: All right, Dana, who in this country loves Fox News the most? Dads do. That's right. Everyone's father loves Fox News. And Father's Day is coming up on Sunday, so go to the Fox News shop and get your dad a mug. And if you check it out, it says #Fox Dad. Well, every dad is a Fox Dad, but there you go. Have the mug and you can drink it like the president with two hands like this.

PERINO: You got to have some support. All right, Juan.

WATTERS: That's right.

WILLIAMS: All right, everybody knows I admire tough guys. And I've got a tough guy for you. Take a look at this young man, that's Camden Hanson. The five-year-old has a brain condition that limits his ability to walk. But with love and encouragement from his mom, came into first steps this week walking across his family's living room.

The Georgia kid is now also able to ride horses, and he is now with the help of therapy, able to speak in full sentences. Camden, I just want to say you are an inspiration. You're a tough guy. You're one of the toughest guys I've ever seen. May God bless you.

PERINO: And his parents who have done an amazing job indeed. All right, Emily.

COMPAGNO: Here's a cause we can all get behind. A U.S. veteran named Russell, who was diagnosed with PTSD started a nonprofit to raise awareness for the value and how crucial service dogs are for veterans. He's running across the country with his service dog Stormy.

The GoFundMe is Veterans for Good, Run, Russell Run. Stormy's Instagram is Stormy Runs Across America and Russell's is Run, Russell Run. Go to my story to learn more.

PERINO: We love it. All right, Emily, that's great.

