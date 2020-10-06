Ari Fleischer: First presidential debate was a 'trainwreck'

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity" September 29, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Welcome to HANNITY. The very first

presidential debate is now officially in the books andthe extremely weak,

the frail, the confused, kind of angry Joe Biden just got steamrolled by

President Trump. Joe, flat out, refused to answer simple, basic fundamental

questions, unable to respond to the President's beat downs. And he appeared

flustered, irritated, and well, cranky. Joe, maybe he's past his bedtime,

probably stayed up too late, needs his nap.



Anyway, we have a lot of live reaction for the full hour analysis moments

away. Donald Trump Jr. will be here. Sarah Sanders will be here. Dan

Bongino. Judge Jeanine will also join us. Ari Fleischer will join us as

well.



But first, let's start with Joe Biden, who once again refused to answer a

simple basic fundamental question. Would he support packing the United

States Supreme Court? He refuses to answer. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Are you willing to tell the American people

tonight, whether or not, you will support either ending the filibuster or

packing the court?



BIDEN: Make sure you in fact let people know, your senators.



TRUMP: He doesn't want to answer the question.



BIDEN: I'm not going to answer the question, because the question is -- the

question is --



TRUMP: -- radical left.



BIDEN: Will you shut up, man?



TRUMP: Listen, who is on your list, Joe?



(OVERLAPPING)



WALLACE: Gentlemen, I think we've --



(OVERLAPPING)



WALLACE: We have ended this segment. We're going to move on to the second

segment.



BIDEN: That was really a productive segment, wasn't it?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Shut up, Joe. He's running for president also. Jo won't answer a

pivotal important question on whether or not he planned to destroy the U.S.

Supreme Court with an illicit practice known as court packing, pretty much

of a pathetic simple question. Why couldn't he answer?



Tonight, Joe wasn't just refusing to answer basic simple questions, at

times, he can barely form a sentence, many, well, struggling moments Take a

look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Twenty -- 200 million -- 200,000 people that have died on his watch

there -- how many those that have survived? Well, there are seven million

people that contracted COVID. He puts pressure anddisagrees with his own

scientists.



WALLACE: But you're saying you can't -- you can't trust the science.



BIDEN: Well, no, no. You can't trust the scientist. He didn't -- she didn't

say that. You can't --



WALLACE: She said that public health -- will be muzzled. We'll get the

process.



BIDEN: Well, that's what he's going to try to do.



The way to open businesses is giving them thewherewithal to be able to

open. We provided money the kind of --



WALLACE: But I was asking you, sir, about masks.



BIDEN: Well, masks make a big difference.



Billionaires have made another $300 billion because of his profligate tax

proposal, and he only focuses on the market.



You have 19 -- 91 companies federal -- I mean, andthe Fortune 500 who

don't pay a single penny in tax.



(OVERLAPPING)



WALLACE: Wait a minute, you get the final word.



BIDEN: Well, it's hard to get any word with this clown. Excuse me, this --



TRUMP: Hey, let me just say it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: That's no wonder that Joe did while so little to improve the

country. He's been nearly five decades in the swamp, the sewer that we call

Washington D.C., as the President pointed out, also, numerous times

tonight. Let's take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: Joe, I've done more -- in 47 months, I've done more than you've done

in 47 years, Joe. We've done things that you never even thought of doing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now instead of actually helping Americans, yes, 47 years Joe Biden

was busy lining the pockets of his own family, inspite of him denying it,

he's wrong. That includes zero experience Hunter Biden.



And as we have learned this week, we got Russian oligarchs, we got

Ukrainian oligarchs, we got Russian nationals, we got Chinese nationals,

Ukrainian nationals, Catholic nationals, who, yes, allin business. We have

wire transfers, millions of dollars from Ukrainian, Russian oligarchs,

shopping sprees, courtesy of China, people connected to the Communist Party

of China, and of course, the $1.5 billion deal with theBank of China. But

he denied it all, not true.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Trade deficit with Mexico --



WALLACE: All right. Gentlemen --



TRUMP: China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder your son goes in and he

takes out what he takes out billions of dollars -- takes out billions of

dollars to manage. He makes millions of dollars and, also, while we're at

it, why is it -- just out of curiosity, the (INAUDIBLE) wife gave you some

three and a half million dollars. What did he do todeserve it?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Will the mob, the media, will they ever fact check Joe? Let's see.



Now, Tuesday, November 3rd, that is 34 days away, so much is at stake for

this country. Joe Biden, card carrying member of thesewer, the swamp and

he has been in Washington nearly 50 years with nothing to show for it, but

a growing a bank account for his entire family.



Now, Joe, well, he's made a deal with the radical left. And in spite of his

denial tonight, he did go along with the manifesto, a Bolshevik Bernie if

elected, well, he might enter the Oval Office, but they will be in control.

That's for sure.



Joining us now with reaction to tonight's debate, two former press

secretaries. Fox News contributor's Ari Fleischer andSarah Sanders.



All right. So, I'm sure your text message in your inbox was probably as

full of mine. One thing I've concluded at the end oftonight is it's

basically you're going to get a gladiator warrior fighter in Donald Trump,

a guy that is going to go to battle like he has for thelast four years,

fighting for trade deals, fighting for his promises, getting the money for

the wall, keep -- you know, everything that he says he's going to do,

including battling COVID.



And with Joe Biden, you're going to bring -- what did he bring in 50 years,

Sarah Sanders?



SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Certainly, I think what we saw

tonight, Donald Trump is absolutely a fighter, he has been since day one.

It's the reason he's still standing. If he wasn't, he wouldn't be.



One of the biggest takeaways, I thought, was the big reminder of Joe

Biden's willingness to shut down the economy again, which would be

absolutely detrimental for American businesses, especially small

businesses.



We also saw Donald Trump be very strong on Law and Order, while at the same

time Joe Biden could name a single law enforcement endorsement that he has,

not one. Those are still the top two issues that voters are voting on, the

economy and law and order. The president should be hammering those

vulnerabilities on Joe Biden every single day, day after day after day, all

the way up to election day. Those are two of his biggest strengths, two of

Joe Biden's biggest weaknesses.



I think he was great on those issues. He should keep hammering them all the

way through up till November 3rd.



HANNITY: You know, Ari, I had to make a list because it's so long, I

followed your tax laws, Joe. He talked about all themoney that Hunter

made, he made that money. That's just the fact. There is no law enforcement

support. He won't answer a simple question. We -- do you support stacking

the courts? Do you support ending the legislative filibuster? What have you

done in 47 years, Joe?



He did refer to African-Americans as super predators. The president could

have mentioned that he also talked about integration in public schools and

said they didn't want us kids go into schools that were racial jungles. He

did sign on to the Bernie Manifesto. He did lie about the money that Hunter

made. He lied about a lot of different things. And, you know, I actually

prefer a new style of debate. Maybe we'll have it inthe future one day and

that is let them go. Let just like -- you know, we like to watch football,

warriors and gladiators in the octagon and boxers' box, let them go. Let

them have at it and let the American people decide.



ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first of all, I thought that the

President had the best line of the night when he said, I've done more in 47

months than you've done in 47 years. That was a pretty good way to sum

everything up.



And I still think that Joe Biden is leaving himself veryvulnerable because

he just refuses to take a stand out of weakness. He acknowledges it. I

won't give you an answer on court packing around filibuster because I don't

want my answer to be the issue. What kind of leader or statesman answers a

question like that? And the President's got tocontinue to hone in on that

and what I would do as President say, I'll veto it, Joe. Will you veto it?



But, Sean, I've got to say, we're not electing gladiators, and this

shouldn't be a food fight. I think this was a train wreck tonight. Both

candidates, too much interruption, too much back and forth. And that's just

not good for the country. And so, it -- there might be people who like to

have this kind of thing for the entertainment value. I'm just not one of

them.



I just think when you come to a debate, you should air the differences,

occasionally interrupt, get the extra point in, poke your opponent. But

this was way over the top tonight by both candidates and the president

started it. Joe Biden returned the fire. Biden called him a clown. He

called him a liar. He called him a racist. That doesn't serve any good

purpose either.



HANNITY: Listen, everybody has stylistic differences. You know what, I've

been in cable for -- and talk radio, 33 years cable, 25 years. I don't -- I

don't run from a fight. I actually like it, because I think it's

refreshing, and I also think it's real. And I think theAmerican people

like real too. And the fact is, we are really divided, Ari, that is just a

reality. This country is divided.



FLEISCHER: Yes, and it's real, Sean, I acknowledge that, of course. And

that's been one of the President's greatest strengths. And one of the

pushbacks I always get is the President is a fighter and you Republicans

didn't fight, and I acknowledge that. I've credited thepresident with

fighting.



My only point is dial it down two notches. Don't do it every question.

Don't do it all the time. Do it often, do it sometimes. Don't do it almost

all the time. Same thing with Biden, he didn't exactly lift himself up. He

wasn't exactly a statesman of stature. And he interrupted himself regularly

with pejoratives. But then he was also weak andcouldn't answer basic

questions.



HANNITY: Sarah, you'll get the last word.



SANDERS: I think Ari -- I think Ari was exactly right. The line of the

night that I think sums up so much of both of these candidates, Donald

Trump has done more in 47 months than Joe Biden has done in 47 years. That

contrast is very clear. I think the President would be smart to keep making

that point. Talk about what he's done in those 47 months, and attack Biden

for the things that he has failed to do that he had tofix when he came

into office.



HANNITY: All right. Good to see you both. Ari Fleischer, thank you. Sarah

Sanders, thank you.



Joe Biden, he didn't have a defense tonight for thecorruption allegations

made against his son. If we had a media that did their job, they would

point out that he had there are Russian oligarchs, there are Ukrainian

oligarchs, Russian nationals, Chinese nationals, Ukrainian nationals,

Kazakh nationals, all involved, wire transfers andzero experience. Hunter

making millions of dollars. They don't bring it up. And by the way, you had

the nerve to go after the President's family. Thepresident wasn't having

any of that. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Here's the deal. We want to talk about families and ethics, I don't

want to do that. I mean, his family, we could talk about all night, his

family's --



TRUMP: My family lost the fortune by coming down and helping others with

governance.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All right. Joining us now to respond, President Trump's son,

Donald Trump, Jr. You know, we both have been COVID tested. This is not --



DONALD TRUMP, JR., DONALD TRUMP'S SON: We've been tested. I don't want to

get -- they'll throw us in the Gulag.



HANNITY: Where's my mask?



All right. So, you're sitting in here. I'm watching it. Look, I understand.

I grew up. I played hockey; we dropped the gloves every day. Some people

probably think it's too hot. It's -- but it was both sides. But at the end

of the day, I look at your dad. And my take is, well, if he didn't fight

back against the deep state, if he didn't fight for themoney for the wall,

if China and Japan and Mexico and our Western European allies and Canada

didn't believe that he meant it on trade deals, they wouldn't have had --



TRUMP, JR.: What about peace in the Middle East, Sean? That happened, not

because of people like Joe Biden who have been ingovernment for 47 years,

but because Donald Trump took a different approach. And when he said he's

going to do something, they believed him.



So, you know, it was obviously combative. But I think you also have to

look, and the American people have to understand, you know, what Donald

Trump has been through impeachment hoax, Russia, collusion nonsense.

There's actual Russia collusion now. Literally, wire transfers from a known

associate of Vladimir Putin to Joe Biden's son.



There's a first lady of Moscow, she happens to be a billionaire. But guess

what, you don't become a billionaire first lady ofMoscow without

connections to Vladimir Putin. Now, it's there. For four years, I get to

hear about me. You know, that's something -- they were hoping that I did a

fraction of what Hunter did, I'd be in jail right now.



HANNITY: You had one meeting and you spent three years of your life.



TRUMP, JR.: Now, paid for by the DNC, acknowledged. The FBI was working

with a known Russian agent, you know, a known spy, and it's like, oh, now,

we don't want to hear anything about it. So, you know, if there's a

competitive nature where you come out hot of thebox, you know, it's

because he's had to deal with that. He's had towatch his family be

subjected or he had to be subjected himself.



And by the way, more importantly, he still delivered for the American

people because that was the reality. Joe Biden couldn't answer what he's

done for 47 years. Joe Biden talks about race. That's wonderful. What did

he do about it? Nothing.



You talked about what he did. You talked about his statements, his

comments. Donald Trump is the guy that got prison reform done. Alice

Johnson was one of our guests tonight. She flew over here with us today,

one of the first people.



HANNITY: Don Jr., criminal justice reform. He got opportunity zones,

historically black colleges, police reform, record-low unemployment,

African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the

workplace, youth unemployment. I thought one ofthe most powerful lines of

the night too is on COVID. Joe, if we were to listen toyou, you're afraid,

you call him the travel ban, 10 days after the firstcase of corona.



TRUMP, JR: A hundred percent. It was racist. I mean, at what point in time

-- was it racist to shut down travel from theepicenter of a deadly viral

outbreak? Any other place that I've ever known, Sean, that would be called

common sense. But Joe can't get out of the way ofthe woke mob, he has to

try to appease them. It's why he couldn't do anything about police

officers. It's why he couldn't -- in the DNC and no Democrat said anything

about the violence going on in the cities because they don't want to upset

their base. And that's really problematic.



HANNITY: How does it go over with him actually denying the Biden-Bernie --

Bolshevik Bernie Manifesto, which he agreed to?



TRUMP, JR.: Well, beyond that, I mean, they talk about the Green New Deal,

you know, they'll say, you know, well, it was $93 trillion, not the hundred

trillion dollars that my father had said. I mean, that's the reality.

That's how these things will be factcheck. They'll say, well, Trump wasn't

strong enough on white supremacy. I mean, he denounced everything, first of

all, right there.



More importantly, he literally, for the first American president, made the

KKK domestic terrorist organization last week. So, you know, they will spin

that, but they will neglect the facts. And that's thepoint.



If I did what Hunter did, I'd be in jail, but that's not a fact. If our FBI

did this to an incoming President Barack Obama, or an incoming Joe Biden,

it would be the biggest scandal in American political history. When it

happens to Trump, that's OK, because we don't like Trump. We don't want

someone who's actually going to be effective. We don't want someone who's

actually going to take us out of these wars, these endless wars, the things

that Joe Biden would push us for, you know, tax policy, that is asinine.

Joe Biden made the tax policy. They want to give Donald Trump a hard time

for playing by their rules. It's ridiculous.



HANNITY: I always said, America knew what they were electing in your dad in

2016. That is an iconoclast, somebody that is not part of the swamp,

somebody that is there to break down the system. This is what draining the

swamp looks like, and it's not pretty.



TRUMP, JR.: It isn't, it' not, and the swamp has teeth, as we've found out.

I mean, look at what they've tried to do to him throughout, look at all the

lies, you know, everyone's running with anonymous sources. I've seen more

anonymous store stuff that falls and gets debunked, after they get one week

to run with the story as though it's the gospel. You know, that's the real

problem.



And so, you know, if there is a frustration, where my father then comes out

and comes out aggressively, it's because they've been doing this for four

years, they talk about a peaceful transition of power. The American

Republic has existed for 243 years. Obama andBiden were the first people

to not have a peaceful transition of power. They tried to weaponize their

friends in government and the highest levels ofAmerican law enforcement to

try to combat this president, the duly elected President of the United

States.



They're playing games with balance all over theplace. You saw the

Pennsylvania, you saw the O'Keeffe stuff, you know, and we're supposed to

pretend like it doesn't happen, because theDemocrats control the media.

So, they won't highlight very obvious things just like, again, they're not

going to highlight Hunter's connection to Xi andChina governmental

investment, they're not going to talk about him being tied to money to

Putin, and human trafficking and prostitution rings. That's off limits.



It's the kind of stuff if I did it -- if I did a fraction of it, it would

be the biggest scandal, it would be the biggest story for weeks. It would

single handedly disqualify my phone from being there, because the media

would say 100 -- it's like no big deal. It's not really a problem. It's OK

for him.



HANNITY: You know, things evolve in a country, things evolve in, you know -

- we supposedly celebrate free speech in this country. Why would I be very

interested in put the two candidates on the stage for two hours and let

them go at it? Let them take it on.



TRUMP, JR: I think it'd be great. Listen, we've seen that, we knew that was

coming anyway with a Chris Wallace. You know, we understand he's a Fox guy,

but he's no -- he's no conservative. He's going to be -- and he's no

centrist either. You know, that's sort of the nature ofthis game. And I

think that's why -- you know why my father has toplay it that way. He's

got to combat that, because he's not just fighting conservative ideas

versus liberal ideas.



I mean, he's taking on a main -- a multibillion dollar mainstream media

complex. You know, Joe Biden can hide in thebasement. He doesn't have to

get out and do campaign rallies. The media will do that for him. He can sit

there for months and do a debate prep because no one's going to ask him a

question as to why he's not taking any questions.



HANNITY: How do you get away with not answering -- whether you stack the

court or not?



TRUMP, JR.: Because you know what the answer is. He knows what the answer

is. So, he doesn't want to lie now for when he eventually does it, but it's

no secret. Amy Coney Barrett -- she's the reason they're now talking about

this. They were talking about this two months ago before Ruth Bader

Ginsburg passed away, you know.



And Donald Trump was right, Ruth Bader Ginsburg said the president is the

president for four years, not a fraction of that, not three years. She's --

he's the president for four years, so he should fill thecourt.



HANNITY: I found that as strange answers by Biden because he's like, well,

you have to have an election. Well, we had an election, he's the president.

It's happened 29th time in election years.



TRUMP, JR.: Well, you're in an election -- like so, you mean he's not the

president till, you know, January or whatever it is? Well, of course he is.

So, it's an asinine answer. But again, no one's going to call him out on

that very real fact. There are people watching inAmerica right now that

think, oh, well, because an election, that's different. Like you're only

partially president because you're in an election year.



It's ridiculous, but by not contesting it, by not saying, well, that's not

how it works. That's not how the constitution written. OK. That's not what

Obama said. That's not what Biden said. It's not what Ginsburg said. It's

not what Schumer said. It's not what Pelosi said, in'16 with Merrick

Garland. The differences, they didn't control theSenate and they didn't

have the votes.



HANNITY: How do you feel, as we now see all these instances? I mean -- and

it seems to be every swing state, we have issues inPennsylvania, we have

issues in North Carolina, we have issues inWisconsin, as it relates to,

oh, let's change the rules. Let's extend out the days in which we'll

actually count votes.



TRUMP, JR.: Well, it's a big problem. It's happening inall of the states

that have Democrat control, right? Because that's how they play their

games. They're -- they don't have a ground game. They haven't bothered to

try to step that up. They haven't done door knocking, they don't have to.

Their plan is to start all of this on November 4th, when they can start

just litigating it, contesting it. And you know inplaces like

Pennsylvania, where you have a Democrat governor and a Democrat state

legislator, that's why it was so critical for my father say, hey, you guys

got to get out there and vote.



You know, this has to be a landslide. If it's in themargins, these guys

are going to play games. Ballots are going to be coming in for weeks, and

probably months afterwards. They will magically allbe 100 percent for Joe

Biden because we've seen how this works. We've seen this game play out too

many times. The Republicans don't win special elections once they go past

election night.



HANNITY: Amazing how Pennsylvania, every ballot was cast for your dad that

was in the garbage can.



TRUMP, JR.: From the military, you know. And again, that doesn't mean what

-- but the notion also that absentee balloting isperfect. Well, this is an

absentee ballot. Mailing, states that have never done this before doing a

dry run with literally hundreds of millions ofpotential ballots. That's

not the same as an absentee ballot system like you have in Florida that has

worked for years.



There are differences, but they tried to take andconflate the issues. They

try to say, oh, no. Well, it works in Florida. Yes, in a system that's been

tried and proven and tested. The Democrats don't want the signatures to

have to match up on ballots across the -- like please explain to me -- give

me one reason, Sean, one reason why the signature of the person who's

saying they're voting who's registered to vote should not have to match,

unless you're trying to steal the election, which ofcourse they are.



HANNITY: In 2016, when I went to the DNC convention, I needed a photo ID.

And usually, I go there, the guy says, Hi, Mr. Hannity. I need your I.D.



TRUMP, JR.: Well, you're obviously racist, Sean. You're obviously racist.

That's their answer for everything. I mean, it's asinine. I mean, if you

can't figure out how to get an ID in this country, it's one of the easiest

things in the world.



HANNITY: It is the biggest choice election this country --



I got to let you go. I appreciate you stopping by.



TRUMP, JR.: Thank you very much.



HANNITY: Elbows out. Right? (INAUDIBLE)



Anyway, long story.



TRUMP, JR.: Good to see you.



HANNITY: All right. Coming up. A lot more to cover from tonight's

presidential debate. Judge Jeanine Pirro, Mercedes Schlapp, Dan Bongino.

Were in his home city. Leo 2.0 will join us live as we continue from

Cleveland. Thank you for being with us.



HANNITY: All right. Tonight, President Trump forcefully defended his

nomination to the United States Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as

well as his constitutional duty to fill that Supreme Court vacancy. I don't

know, Joe said we have to have an election. We had an election 29 times in

election years, we've had vacancies on the U.S. Supreme Court. All 29 times

the president, at the time, they put forward a nominee. This is no

different. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: We won the election. Elections have consequences. We have the

Senate, we have the White House, and we have a phenomenal nominee,

respected by all. We won the election and, therefore, we have the right to

choose her. And very few people knowingly would say otherwise.



And by the way, the Democrats, they wouldn't even think about not doing it.

If they had -- the only difference is they try and do it faster. There's no

way they would give it up.



Justice Ginsburg said very powerfully, very strongly. At some point, 10

years ago or so, she said a president and the Senate is elected for a

period of time, but a president is elected for four years. We're not

elected for three years. I'm not elected for three years. So, we have the

Senate, we have a president during that period oftime -- during that

period of time, we have an opening.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with reaction, she is the host of

"JUSTICE," author of a brand-new book, "Don't Lie to Me." By the way, I

would never recommend doing that. Judge Jeanine Pirro is with us. 2020

campaign Senior Advisor, Mercedes Schlapp. She like Don Jr. has also been

COVID tested. We all have our great bands to prove the point. OK. So, let's

get your take on the night.



MERCEDES SCHLAPP, DONALD TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISOR: Well, I think

the President absolutely dominated this debate, quite frankly. He could

have been the moderator, but we won't tell Chris Wallace that.



But, you know, there -- it was very clear that --



HANNITY: I don't want a moderator. And this is no diss on Chris. I like

Chris and I -- but I just -- I'd rather than go at it.



SCHLAPP: I kind of agree. I think -- I think that -- look, Joe Biden wanted

to keep attacking the president. The President wanted to defend his record,

rightfully so. Joe Biden came across weak. He continued to not give direct

answers on questions like, will you pack the court? Or what's your stance

on the Green New Deal, which it seems like he flip flopped on that as well.



HANNITY: He denied the Bolshevik Bernie Manifesto, which he agreed to.



SCHLAPP: That's right. And the President pointed that out strongly. And I

think that for Joe Biden, it definitely did not give a very clear direction

on where he would take America other than he kept shifting. It was like the

shifting of Joe Biden. Well, I think President Trump made it very clear

that he is providing economic growth and prosperity for our nation, and

combating coronavirus and developing the vaccine -- and it's a laundry list

of accomplishments by the President that he addressed.



HANNITY: You know, as I predicted, Judge, I did -- I believe coming into

this the Joe Biden probably spent all these, you know, lid days, which is

half of the month of September and pretty much staying in his basement

bunker the whole time. You know, learning his three or four points. But

even then, I don't know what you call it a brain fart? I mean, he gets lost

he digresses, he gets confused. He's, I felt like I'm looking at it, you

know, confused, you know, corpse, versus this, this never -- every, this

energizer buddy that's ready for battle and combat.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: You know, I talk -- when I talk about

the President, I talk about the President is being thekind of guy who goes

into the lion's den and he comes out with a pelt over his shoulder and his

tie straight. You know, and tonight was an example of that. I mean, Joe

Biden kept looking down. I don't know, his eyes look close to me; kept

looking down and writing. But I didn't -- I'll tell you what bothered me,

Sean.



What bothered me was the name calling, that he told the president to shut

up. He called him a liar. He called him a clown. He called him a racist.

Aside from that, the fact that he wouldn't answer thequestion that the

American people are entitled to know whether pack the court, and then the

whole thing on the filibuster advancing Antifa is just an idea. I mean,

really, are you stupid too, Joe? And then the next question, when he was

talking about reimagining policing, what does that mean?



Did you hear what Joe Biden said? Joe Biden said: Well, we want

sociologists and psychologists to go with the police when they respond. And

I think his exact words were: "to keep the police from using force."

Really? We train the police on how to act insituations, and now, Joe wants

to send a psychologist and sociologists with thepolice to not only stop

them from using force, but to end up in the line oftrouble themselves. I

mean, Joe Biden's ideas --



HANNITY: Name the law enforcement agency that supported you, Joe. Named --

and then he just flat out lied about Hunter. I mean, provable lies that the

medias let him get away with all the time.



PIRRO: He kept saying it's discredited, it's debunked. By whom? I kept

tweeting: "By home is it debunked? We know there's bank records. We know

there are people who can confirm this. He just says it's a lie, and we're

supposed to accept that. Joe Biden cannot come out and look as weak as he

did, as timid as he did, and think that he could run this country. And you

know what, Sean, I want to see Joe Biden out there tomorrow fighting. I

don't want to hear that he's in his house relaxing tomorrow, because this

has taken such a toll on him.



HANNITY: Now the lid usually goes on at about 9:30, he needs his hot cocoa

and his little nap.



SCHLAPP: But let's remember, the idea is, is that it's the far left that's

controlling Joe Biden at the end of the day. That's why he couldn't even

give a clear answer. So, when the President kept pressing, tell me, do you

just -- are you going to say law and order? Andyou're going to say law

enforcement? Joe Biden would not answer that question. Joe Biden does not

stand for law and order.



He does not stand with our law enforcement. Andit's why you seen all these

associations align themselves with President Trump, because at the end of

the day, what we want is safe communities. And yes, Joe Biden, we believe

in community policing, we don't believe inreimagining public safety, which

is exactly what Joe Biden is pushing. So, I got --



HANNITY: There are people in this country that, that would like somebody

that just plays by the rules, and plays polite, anddoesn't interrupt, and,

and does everything the nice, nice way. I don't see how you fight the deep

state now with all that we've learned. This was a conspiracy organized by

Clinton from the get go. They knew that Steele's source was a Russian

operative for 10 years. We find all.



Now, we got Russian oligarchs, Ukrainian oligarchs, China nationals, Kazakh

nationals, Ukrainian nationals, Russian nationals, allthe funding -- it's

so corrupt, and it's like it's the exact opposite ofwhat the country has

heard the last four years. Now, it's all out there. Now, there's so much to

consume in such a little period of time before theelection. But Donald

Trump was elected on this. He was elected to be a disrupting iconic class

that is going to fight and win and get things done, and his list is

impressive.



SCHLAPP: It is very impressive. And I think for Joe Biden, the biggest

problem that he's having, is that he when it comes to Hunter Biden --

you're talking about corruption. You're talking about Joe Biden's family

ties to China to Russia.



HANNITY: Millions.



SCHLAPP: And he would not answer that question.



HANNITY: He lied.



SCHLAPP: He did lie, and that's the thing. And that iswhy the President

kept pressing on Joe Biden to say you need toaddress this Hunter Biden

issue which he refused, rejected the concept; and I think that was a big

mistake on Biden's part.



HANNITY: Judge, we'll give you the last word.



PIRRO: Well, I think that Joe Biden has disappointed just about everyone

tonight. He's disappointed the left because he said that to his vice-

presidential candidate, and AOC, who's supposed tobe in charge of the

Green New Deal, and he's got his own deal. I mean, he's disappointed

Americans when he said to them, I'm not going totell you what I want to

pack the court, I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to put on the

court. And then law and order.



You know, we tried to get out from saying, you know, that he wasn't in

support of it. Couldn't say it. I mean, he lost tonight, as far as I'm

concerned. He lost people on every side, because the guy's not a fighter,

and he's not going to fight for you. He's got a lot inlines that he

memorized, but they didn't work. And they're he's not genuine. He's not

convincing.



HANNITY: You know, it's funny, they always say every election cycle that

the American people pull, they don't like negative ads. People say, oh,

they don't like combativeness. The America that I live in, they like

hockey, they like the octagon, they like boxing, they like football, they

like, they like our warriors.



And I think when it comes down to for the American people, the choice is

going to be: Do you want somebody who's going togo to battle and war with

a force of energy that is unmatched versus pretty much, you know, a half

away corpse that you know, barely can memorize his lines and never leaves

his basement bunker.



It becomes that fundamental to me. And I think theAmerican people, they

might tell not tell the pollsters, but I think theAmerican people, they

want somebody that is going to get record low unemployment again and fight

for them. Oh, well see in 34 days. They're theultimate jury. Judge, thank

you. Mercedes, great to see you.



SCHLAPP: Great to see you too.



HANNITY: The (INAUDIBLE).



SCHLAPP: Matt Schlapp is managing --



HANNITY: Matt Schlapp is managed by about how many girls?



SCHLAPP: I hope you're OK. Five, five girls.



HANNITY: Thank you both. All right, thank you both. We'll continue our

coverage. Another powerful moment tonight, thepresident raising important

concerns about Joe Biden's huge problems, didn't mention law order, safety,

security, and American cities the President came kept hammering, and then

he couldn't name one law enforcement group that's supported him. Take a

look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: The Crime Bill 1994, where you call them Super Predators, African

Americans are super predators. And they've never forgotten that. So, you

did that, and they call you a super predator. And I'm letting people out of

jail now that you have treated the African American population community;

you have treated the black community about as bad as anybody in this

country. You did the 99 -- and that's why, if you look at the polls, I'm

doing better than any Republican has done in a long time, because they saw

what you did.



You call them super predators, and you've called them worse than that. You

can't even say the word law enforcement because if you say those words,

you're going to lose all of your radical left supporters. We believe in law

and order, but you don't. The top 10 cities in just about the top 40 cities

are run by Democrats and in many cases, radical left and they've got you

wrapped around their finger, Joe.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All right here with reaction: Fox NewsContributor, Dan Bongino,

Fox News Correspondent-At-Large, we are in his hometown in home city with

competing with competing lawn signs. Thank you, my friend. And Leo, where's

the hat, Leo? Where's that tonight?



LEO TERRELL, ATTORNEY: I'm here (INAUDIBLE) -- I'm angry. I'm ready. I'm

angry. Let's go!



HANNITY: Why are you angry? Why are you angry? That's the only a 1.0.

Usually, you used to get angry with me.



TERRELL: I'm not -- I'm angry at the fact that Donald Trump has to fight

24/7 to get the message. Is Donald Trump versus the left-wing media. So,

hey, look, I agree. Donald Trump should be a gladiator. I did an op-ed

piece for Fox saying: can Joe Biden win my vote back? No, absolutely not.

Let me tell you, he's a liar. Joe Biden is a liar. Systemic injustice? What

is that. He lied tonight. And as far as the violence inthe cities, he

lied. He's had no plan.



And Joe Biden is not a friend to African American. I wish I was Chris

Wallace for five minutes. I want to say, Joe, what have you done for black

America? For the last 40 years? What have you done? I wish I was Chris

Wallace, because Joe Biden didn't explain why Black voters should vote for

him. So, I'm upset. Donald Trump, keep fighting, keep fighting because you

cannot trust the media.



HANNITY: You know, there was other stuff he could have brought up too. We

have brought it up on this program, praising theformer Klansmen that

filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 64, it was against the Voting Rights

Act. We fought against integration of public schools with the former

Klansmen because he didn't want his kids in go into public schools that are

racial jungles. Record low unemployment, Geraldo Rivera for every minority

group in this country. That was Trump, that wasn't Biden. That wasn't

Biden, that wasn't Obama.



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: You know, I want

to I want to get to the record low unemployment inthe African American

community. But first, let me defend Chris Wallace. I mean, my God, the guy

signed up to moderate a debate, debate and ended up trying to referee a

knife fight. You know, I was worried the President came on, you know, his

big footing and I was afraid is going to be accused of bullying. And then

guess what, Joe Biden decided to grapple with him. So, you had like a --



HANNITY: Geraldo, wait a second. Wait a second.



RIVERA: -- was the Ultimate Fighter. He became a boxer. He didn't do so

well against Mayweather.



HANNITY: I actually liked your old T.V. show, because there was a lot of

fighting on your old T.V. show.



GERALDO: I know. I know. But on the on the issues, let me see. The

President's strongest argument was law and order. And you're absolutely

right, that Joe Biden's most uncomfortable moment, when he was asked by the

president who demanded to know what police department had endorsed Joe

Biden, and Joe Biden could not answer. I thought that, that was the

President's best moment. Joe Biden in the race andthe race relations and

racist stuff, you know, among those pejoratives calling the president a

clown, and shut up man and, and all the rest of that.



But I thought that the President of the United States could have said I'm

against the white supremacists as, as represented by proud boys or, or some

group or some he could have KKK, he could have limited it in enough so he

could have addressed that issue and dismissed it and put it behind him.

Instead, he was, he was kind of like playing around. I didn't like that he

equivocated when he could have slam dunk that. Allin all, I, I don't think

that tonight helped either of these of these people. I thought that Joe

wasn't sharp and the President and I thought was so forceful at times that

I thought he was going to try and eat Joe Biden literally on the stage.



HANNITY: We have a couple of polls that have come out Dan Bongino. Spanish

speaking viewers Telemundo express their preference Trump's 66-Biden 34.

Then we have WGN. Their poll: Trump 60, Biden 30. So, early reviews,

instant response since then polls. I'm sure the, you know, the mainstream

media will, will have corrupt polls, as they always do, but those are two

flash polls we have already.



DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I'm watching the post-

debate spin. I'm listening to Geraldo. And I've got totell you, Sean,

people are reading this all wrong. You clearly didn't watch what I watched

here. Trump had a strategy and I think Geraldo I'm sorry, but I think you

missed it. Trump's strategy tonight was executed brilliantly. What did he

want to do? He knows what I think Geraldo ismissing. This is a base

election. Forget independence. It's a base election. You need to understand

that. So, Trump is an apex predator. He's the Lion King. Trump went out

there tonight and did what Trump does.



He's the shark in the ocean, and he acted like it. He lost no one from his

base. No one. But what did he do to Biden, Shawn, why do you think he

brought up that predator's remark? Why do you think he brought up the Green

New Deal? Why do you think he brought up government run health care and the

public option? Because he wanted Biden on therecord saying he doesn't

support that stuff? Well, what's that going to do? That's going to alien a

Biden's base. Biden lost everything tonight with his base. This is a base

like you totally miss Trump strategy. That's exactly --



(CROSSTALK)



BONGINO: And it's not far-fetched. That's how we un --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Hello! Hang on a second. Hang on! Guys!



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Let's just go one at a time. Hold on. Hold on. Geraldo -- Geraldo,

help me out here. Geraldo first, then Leo, then Dan. Go.



RIVERA: This election is not about either base. This election that what you

saw tonight in the next two debates, if there are two more debates, is all

about the five, to seven, to eight percent who are truly undecided in the

middle. I don't think that Biden saying, shut up man, or the president

saying, you know, China ate your lunch, is going to -- I think, actually,

China ate your lunch is a pretty good line by thePresident. But when he's

speaking over and being a bully, you know, I'm not sure that that is

swaying the undecided voters. Dan Bongino is so (INAUDIBLE) --



BONGINO: My turn. My turn.



RIVERA: -- this is a base election. This is more than a base election. This

is about the undecided. It is almost always a thin sliver in the middle.



HANNITY: Filibustering. Leo. Leo.



TERRELL: My turn. Thank you very much. That's inside the beltway talk,

Geraldo. Dan Bongino is absolutely right. Donald Trump is trying to

resonate and inflame his base, enlarging his base -- loyal supporters. And

let me be very clear, Donald Trump has to fight 24/7. That marginal four,

five or six you're talking about --



RIVERA: That's 42 percent.



TERRELL: Let me finish. It's my turn. Is, is the fact that Donald Trump has

to make his base knows what he stands for.



HANNITY: We got to get Dan in. Dan?



BONGINO: Yes, as usual, Geraldo is wrong, completely wrong. Well, he

doesn't understand this with Donald Trump may lose -- he's just wrong.

What, you know, what he loses in independents, who were still persuadable,

he gains with massive turnout unforeseen inAmerican history for a

Republican candidate for president, and Biden did the exact opposite. The

enthusiasm for Biden, Geraldo, is exactly zero after tonight on the left.



HANNITY: All right. Good to see you three. Good tosee you all. Geraldo,

thank you for your great hospitality. Great, great town. All right. Up

next, more highlights from the first presidentialdebate. Matt Gaetz and

Tammy Bruce weigh in as we continue live tonight from Cleveland. Thank you

for being with Fox News.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: Listen to Joe talking about a transition. There's been no transition

from when I won, I won that election. And if you look at Crooked Hillary

Clinton, if you look at all of the different people, there was no

transition because they came after me, trying to do a coup. They came after

me spying on my campaign. They started from theday I won, and even before

I won. From the day, I came down the escalator with our First Lady.



They were a disaster. They were disgrace to our country. And we've caught

them. We've caught them all. We've got it all on tape. We've caught them

all. And by the way, you gave the idea for the Logan Act against General

Flynn. You better take a look at that because we put you in a sense and

President Obama was sitting in the office, he knew about it too. So, don't

tell me about a free transition.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: President blasting Joe Biden for all thedeep state corruption of

the Obama administration at tonight's debate. Joining us now with their

reaction: Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, he's got his new book out there

"Firebrand," and by the way, a top seller; and FoxNews Contributor Tammy

Bruce. You know, I'm a little old school. And I like a fighter. And Donald

Trump, I don't think would have accomplished anything his president, fought

back against the deep state if he was not a fighter. I think Joe Biden

descending into whatever confusion and, andflashes of anger and brain

lapses and digressions. I don't think he helped himself, Matt Gaetz.



REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): Joe Biden did look frail. Here's the question

America: which of those two men are you picking togo up against President

Xi in a negotiation about your job? I'm picking Trump. I'm not picking

slow-basement-dwelling, Joe Biden. I'll tell you who Qasem Soleimani, and

al-Baghdadi, and Osama bin Laden would pick. They'd pick Joe Biden. You

know, Trump killed two of them and Joe Biden was against killing the third.



And so, I think that the President wins the debatealso, when he makes Joe

Biden the candidate of lockdowns. President Trump showed empathy when he

talked about the impacts of these lockdowns on people's lives, and that's

not Washington nonsense. That's exactly what's happening at the kitchen

table for America's families. And I think also President Trump made Joe

Biden the candidate of the mob. It was just sad when Trump pressed Joe

Biden for a single law enforcement organization that supported him.



And by the way, Sean, mostly they support Democrats, they're unions. These

are police unions that in a lot of state and local races back the

Democratic candidate, but they're all backing President Trump because they

see Joe Biden, the candidate of the mob. Veryeffective night for the

president. He was the only strong leader in thedebate. He came prepared

for the debate. He probably came prepared tomoderate it. I thought

President Trump's questions were better than Chris Wallace's.



HANNITY: You know, look, Tammy, riots law andorder calling out rightly

Hunter, the Mayor of Moscow. Hunter -- Joe's comments about super predator.

I followed your tax laws if we would have followed your plan of xenophobia

and not having the travel ban. He couldn't name anybody in law enforcement.

I -- you know, I honestly on issue after issue, I didn't really see Joe

Biden scoring on the substance either.



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: No, and, and look, a lot of

people were saying, Well, look, a lot of new people are going to be

watching this. They're going to see what you know what Joe Biden can do,

because they've heard so much. It was a very low bar that he was able to go

over. But what they also saw was not the same Joe Biden, they saw a number

of years ago.



And what they saw and President Trump is the guy that they've known. This

is not a surprise President Trump, he was I think, being actually gentle.

But this was a President Trump, who cares about what he's built for this

country, who cares that he got us back on our feet, he does not want to let

that go, like dropping it back down into the deepest part of the ocean for

all of us to drown.



He is invested, literally, in making sure that he can continue this job,

because otherwise it's going to go all the hell andhe knows that. This is

a man who is a man of action. He is a man ofpassion. And his best deal is,

is to be himself, is to not try to -- I know some people were saying, oh,

it was almost going to be a bully. No, this is a man who is going to stand

up for his family and his family now is the United States. His family is

your family, and he's and he's making it work.



Joe Biden noted several conspiracy theories that have been debunked already

that the media pushed. You've got a man who refused to answer -- I noted

that people wanted to hear policies, finally, from Joe Biden -- he wouldn't

even give us that. He wouldn't say if he would support an ending of the

filibuster or packing the Supreme Court, as though we're infants and can't

handle the real news or the truth. That is insulting. It is something the

American people don't like, and I think it was a loss for him.



HANNITY: And he does not suffer swamp fools and47 years of nothing, just

broke it all down into that. What have you done? Nothing in 47 years. And

he has no patience for anybody in the swamp, andfrankly, neither do I. OK,

I agree with both of you. Thank you more HANNITYafter this, live from

Cleveland.



HANNITY: -- plan that you're not going to want tomiss. We'll be back a

regular time. 9:00 p.m. Eastern. I hope you set (ph) your DVR. Never miss

an episode of HANNITY. Let not your heart be troubled.



I'm dying to hear what Laura Ingraham has to say next.



Laura?



