AOC, Dem leadership praises Trump demand for revised COVID bill

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera):

good evening. Welcome to

Washington. I'm Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, no one knows how this will all end. One senior lawmaker

saying that today after President Trump vetoed the National Defense

Authorization Act, the defense bill that would fund the military through

2021.



President calling that bill a gift to China and Russia while also saying

numerous provisions of the Act directly contradict his administration's

foreign policy.



Additionally, the president wanted to take away a legal protection for

social media companies. That is not in the bill, he wanted it in there.



Now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will convene in five days to

try to override that veto of the NDAA.



Now, this comes on the heels of the president telling Congress it has to

amend the $900 billion COVID-19 relief part of a spending bill saying

instead of $600 to most Americans, that should jump to a $2,000 cash

payment.



But many lawmakers are worried tonight that the whole thing could fall

apart after weeks of complex negotiations that included the President's

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.



We have Fox team coverage tonight, Correspondent David Spunt on the

possibility of amending that stimulus where that stands. But we begin with

Correspondent Mark Meredith on the president's surprise announcements

today. Good evening, Mark.



MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening to

you, Bret. Within the hour, President Trump will be landing here in Florida

to kick off his holiday vacation. He didn't stop to talk to reporters on

his way out of D.C., but he has made plenty of news these last several

hours, also making it clear possibly that Congress will have to rewrite

that massive economic stimulus package within days.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, what about COVID aid?



MEREDITH (voice over): Before leaving the White House for his holiday

vacation, President Trump surprised lawmakers, his staff and all of

Washington when he announced Tuesday in a White House produced video, he's

not happy with the $900 billion stimulus bill negotiated by his own

Treasury Secretary.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's called the COVID relief

bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID. I am asking Congress to

amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000

for a couple.



MEREDITH: The president's unhappiness could translate to a veto of a bill

already passed by the House and Senate. Democrats appear thrilled with the

President's demand to increase direct payments for some Americans.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeting "At last, the president has agreed to

$2,000. Democrats are ready to bring this to the floor this week by

unanimous consent. Let's do it!"



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The motion to concurs agreed to.



MEREDITH: The economic stimulus package is tied to a massive government

funding bill which includes money for foreign aid, something the president

repeatedly lashed out against in his video message.



TRUMP: Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and

special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people.



MEREDITH: If the president vetoes, the country faces a potential government

shutdown next week.



This afternoon, the president did veto the bipartisan back to National

Defense Authorization Act, a bill outlining Pentagon funding and

priorities. The veto was expected after the president had made it clear he

was upset the bill did not include language to repeal liability protections

for social media companies.



GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN AIDE: It's a tremendous moment

for myself and my family.



MEREDITH: Tonight, former Trump Campaign Aide George Papadopoulos is one of

several people thanking the president for a holiday pardon.



Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan we're both convicted of lying to

investigators in the Mueller probe. Also on the pardoned list, two early

supporters of the president, former Republican Congressman Chris Collins

and Duncan Hunter.



DUNCAN HUNTER, FORMER REPRESENTATIVE OF CALIFORNIA: I had no idea what was

happening, and it just came through.



MEREDITH: Hunter was set to report to prison in January after pleading

guilty to misusing campaign funds for personal expenses. Collins was

convicted an insider trading charges and was already behind bars.



Four former Blackwater private security contractors were also pardoned. The

four men were convicted in 2014 after shooting in Baghdad's Nisour Square

left 17 Iraqi's dead.



MEREDITH (on camera): Speaker Pelosi said late today that the House is

going to be meeting on Monday to vote to override the president's veto. We

are hearing from some Senate Republicans that indicate they will do the

same once that reaches their chamber. But this is also a bill that had

passed by veto proof majorities in both chambers.



So, Bret, this is looking likely that the president has an uphill battle

here, Bret.



BAIER: Yes, the political implications for the Georgia runoff we have to

factor in as well. Mark, the president also tonight warning Iran on

Twitter, what do we know about this?



MEREDITH: Yes, this (INAUDIBLE) to an incident over the weekend when

multiple rockets landed in Baghdad's Green Zone. No Americans were hurt,

that was the good news. But the president is blaming Iran for this and

we're hearing from the Iraqi military that they believe it was other

militia groups.



While the President's been on Air Force One making his way down here, he

had quite the tweet about this. He wrote, "Some friendly health advice to

Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it

over."



In the last few weeks, we have seen the Pentagon deploy more racist --

resources to the Middle East that includes the USS Georgia, that's one of

those submarine missiles -- submarines that carry Tomahawk missiles on its

way to the Middle East there.



So, certainly, we watch and see how Iran may respond to all of this once

the president touches down within the hour, Bret.



BAIER: Mark Meredith live in West Palm Beach, Florida. Mark, thanks.



House Democrats will try to approve those $2,000 cash payments that the

president talked about tomorrow on the House floor essentially daring

Republican members to object to the measure, the increase. It's shaping up

to be a busy Christmas Eve day on Capitol Hill. Correspondent David Spunt

is covering it all.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): In Washington,

the Congressional clock moves slow and that speed may make for a bumpy two

weeks ahead. Some of President Trump's fiercest opponents say sending

$2,000 checks will be a breeze.



New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeting: Let's do it.

Rashida Tlaib and I already co-wrote the COVID amendment for $2,000 checks,

so it's ready to go. Glad to see the president is willing to support our

legislation.



Moving from 600 to $2,000 direct Payments would increase the cost of the

package by roughly $370 billion.



SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN (R-TN): The ball is in his court right now. I want to

make certain that we have targeted relief to individuals that are in

desperate need of help.



SPUNT: Under the Constitution, the president has 10 days not including

Sundays to either sign or veto a bill, that puts the calendar past the end

of the 116th Congress, which adjourns on January 3rd.



If the president does not get the bill today, he could enact what's known

as a pocket veto, where he takes no action and the bill dies.



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): I hope he vetoes it. But the only way I would vote

for any spending or any additional spending is if it take -- if it came out

of existing spending.



SPUNT: The Senate has a veto proof majority, but the Georgia runoff is less

than two weeks away and that could either extend or extinguish Senate

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's power.



While a throng of Democrats are welcoming the president's $2,000 sticking

point, not all are so quick to embrace him.



SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): He should not be doing this right now when his

own Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was involved in the negotiations from

beginning to end. He is literally trying to burn this country down on his

way out.



SPUNT (on camera): Bret, you mentioned tomorrow the House meeting, it's

going to be a very brief meeting. It's called a pro forma session, will

take just a few minutes, it's a formality. There will be a motion to

introduce those $2,000 checks to anxious Americans, as you said a way for

Democrats to dare Republicans to block it.



But right now, there's no indication whether or not any Republicans may do

that. After all, it only takes one to block that measure, Bret.



BAIER: A lot of news Christmas Eve, Christmas Day into the weekend. David,

thank you.



Stocks were mixed day, the Dow gained 114, the S&P 500 rose 2-3/4, the

NASDAQ dropped 37.



President-Elect Joe Biden continues to call a federal tax probe into his

son Hunter's business dealings, Russian misinformation. And now, new

reporting that Hunter may still have holdings in the Chinese company.

Here's correspondent Jackie Heinrich with the story.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): In October

2019, then candidate Joe Biden promised to deliver a "Squeaky clean,

transparent administration" just hours after his son Hunter stepped down

from the board of a Chinese private equity firm pledging no foreign deals

if his father won the White House.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: No one in my family or

associated with me will be involved in any foreign operation, whatsoever

period, end of story.



HEINRICH: 14 months later, 28 days till inauguration, the President-Elect

son still has a 10 percent stake in the company he distanced himself from,

BHR.



A source close to Hunter indicated he's in the process of offloading his

investment pointing to a Washington Post article from this summer. But the

Biden transition did not say whether the president-elect has taken new

steps to make good on his promise to keep his family free of foreign

entanglements.



The revelations over hundreds continued overseas investments come amid a

criminal probe of his tax affairs, which Biden's yet unnamed Attorney

General will oversee.



And it follows a Republican led Senate inquiry that found Hunter leveraged

his last name for a board seat at a Ukrainian energy firm while his father

as vice president led anti-corruption efforts in the country.



The Senate report didn't accuse Joe Biden of wrongdoing and just before

leaving office, Attorney General Bill Barr said he saw no need for a

special counsel.



WILLIAM BARR, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY GENERAL: I think to the extent that

there's an investigation, I think that it's being handled responsibly and

professionally currently within the department.



HEINRICH: Biden took no questions from reporters announcing his pick for

Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona, a Puerto Rican educator born in

the projects who Biden lauded as brilliant, qualified and tested.



BIDEN: It's a cabinet that looks like America, taps into the best of

America.



MIGUEL CARDONA, SECRETARY OF EDUCATION NOMINEE: Being bilingual and

bicultural and as American as apple pie and rice and beans. For me,

education was the great equalizer.



HEINRICH (on camera): Questions remain about the scope of Hunter Biden's

federal tax probe. The Wall Street Journal reports: Hunter's business

affiliates wanted to harness his ties to Washington elites to facilitate

deals and stave off legal trouble, Bret.



BAIER: Jacqui, thank you.



Tonight's NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston

Rockets has been postponed because they don't have enough players. Three

Houston Rockets players have returned coronavirus tests that were either

positive or inconclusive, four other players are quarantined at this time

after contact tracing.



On COVID, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says every United Kingdom

traveler to New York will receive a home visit from his sheriff's deputy

enforcing quarantine orders. This comes as officials in Britain decide

whether or not to impose tighter restrictions within the country.



Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot has our overseas COVID-19

roundup.



GREG PALKOT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT (voice

over): Clashes in England over COVID-19 restrictions. Truck drivers

battling with police at the Port of Dover. They've been held there for two

days when France banned travel from the U.K. triggered by a new strain of

virus here, most now agreed truckers can travel if they test negative for

COVID-19. With thousands of trucks backed up, it could take days for all to

roll.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And that's the point why the people are protesting

because we just won't make the test and just go straight to home.



PALKOT: This as the lockdown in the U.K. tightens, health officials calling

for broader measures throughout the country starting this weekend. Right

now, London and surroundings are shut. Some supermarkets are rationing

items amid fears they could run out.



Despite vaccination since last week, coronavirus infections and deaths are

soaring, all fueled by that more contagious COVID-19 mutant strain which

seems to affect young people more than before.



NEIL FERGUSON, EPIDEMIOLOGIST, IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON: As far it has

changed in some way, which doesn't particularly target children, just makes

children more like adults.



PALKOT: And it's now revealed there could be yet another coronavirus

mutation this time from South Africa. Two cases have been detected in the

U.K. prompting new measures and concerns.



MATT HANCOCK, U.K. HEALTH SECRETARY: That is yet more transmissible, and it

appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been

discovered in



the U.K.



PALKOT: The COVID variants are showing up in other countries including

possibly the U.S. New York Governor Cuomo demanded airlines test passengers

from the U.K. Now, New York City Mayor de Blasio is ordering those

quarantine checks on travelers by officials.



BILL DE BLASIO (D), MAYOR OF NEW YORK: We cannot take chances with anyone

who travels particularly folks traveling in from the U.K.



PALKOT (on camera): Still, travel around the world is expected to spike

during the upcoming holidays, spiking also afterwards is feared COVID-19,

Bret.



BAIER: Greg Palkot in London. Greg, thank you.



Up next, how President Trump's demands to modify the COVID relief bill are

complicating those runoffs -- the Senate runoffs in Georgia, we'll head

there.



And later, how the pandemic is changing the way you and your coworkers are

celebrating the holiday season.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In the online world, it still can be very personal.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The beauty of Zoom is that if somebody does drink too

much or is too talkative, we do have the mute button.



BAIER: Today, a federal judge blocked a last-minute Trump administration

rule aimed at curbing drug prices from taking effect on January 1st.



The rule was challenged by drug industry trade groups. The judge ruling the

administration had rushed the rule without giving the public a chance to

comment.



Today marks the last day of Bill Barr's tenure as U.S. attorney general

under President Trump. In a statement, Barr called serving a "great honor"

or also praising the work of the men and women at the Justice Department.



Barr previously served in the same role under George H.W. Bush. President

Trump has already named Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to be acting

A.G.



We are less than two weeks away from the Georgia Senate runoffs. January

5th. That will determine which party controls the chamber. And each day

closer to Election Day, it seems the more complicated this campaign becomes

on the issues.



Correspondent Jonathan Serrie explains tonight from Atlanta.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The motion to concur is agreed to.



JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): After

celebrating the passage of a coronavirus relief bill, Georgia's Republican

senators now have to respond to the president's demands lawmakers increase

payments to individuals.



SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): I'll certainly look at supporting it if it

repurposes wasteful spending toward that. Yes.



SERRIE: In an ironic twist today, Senator Kelly Loeffler's democratic

challenger, Rafael Warnock, said, "Donald Trump is right, Congress should

swiftly increase direct payments to $2,000.



But Republicans are attacking Warnock over newly surfaced police video of a

domestic call back in March, in which his now ex-wife accused him of

driving over her foot during an argument over divorce papers.



OULEYE NDOYE, EX-WIFE OF RAPHAEL WARNOCK: I've tried to keep the way that

he acts under wraps for a long time. And today, he crossed the line.



REV. RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D), SENATORIAL CANDIDATE OF GEORGIA: I barely moved

and all of a sudden, she's screaming that I ran over her foot. I don't

believe it.



SERRIE: Medical professionals found no evidence of injury and police filed

no charges. Warnock spoke with local reporters about the incident shortly

after it happened.



And as Republicans revisit the case, a Warnock campaign spokesperson tells

Fox News, "This is desperate and shameful. Kelly Loefler has spent her

entire campaign attacking Reverend Warnock and has now stooped to a new low

of attacking his family."



With early voting in its second week, Georgia's top elections official told

a state legislative hearing on ballot security, he wants the authority to

hold county elections officials accountable.



BRAD RAFFENSPERGER, SECRETARY OF STATE, GEORGIA: I need to have the ability

to fire election officials and boards that consistently fail their voters."



SERRIE: To better secure a future election, Secretary of State Brad

Raffensperger wants to replace signature verification with a more objective

state I.D. requirement.



SERRIE (on camera): And Bret, in future elections, Raffensperger also wants

to require those requesting absentee ballots to provide a reason. He says

that the current no-excuses absentee voting system is overwhelming local

elections offices which are already required to provide three weeks of

early voting.



He says that three weeks is plenty of time for most Georgians to find a way

to get to the polls. Bret.



BAIER: Jonathan, the defense industry, big deal in Georgia, the military.

Will both GOP senators vote to override President Trump's veto of the

national defense spending bill?



SERRIE: Yes, I reach out to both campaigns and I'm still awaiting a

response to them. You know, senators Loeffler and Perdue really have to

walk a fine line in this situation. While this defense bill is crucial to

Georgia's military families, President Trump remains hugely popular among

Republican voters here in Georgia.



Bret, as you can imagine though Georgia Democrats have wasted no time

playing up this dilemma in their campaign messaging. Bret?



BAIER: Yes, very complex. Jonathan Serrie live in Atlanta. Jonathan,

thanks.



Up next, progressives are fuming at President like Joe Biden. We'll explain

why.



First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are

covering tonight. Fox 2 in Detroit where a lawsuit has been filed against

Black Lives Matter activists stemming from violent protests throughout the

year.



The city claims group members participated in civil conspiracy defame the

mayor and police and it contends that the city should be awarded damages

from Black Lives Matter.



Fox 28 in Columbus, Ohio where there's ongoing fallout after a police

officer shot and killed a black man holding a cellphone early Tuesday. The

officer's body camera was not activated before the incident, but because of

a "look back" feature, the shooting was captured without audio. The officer

has been suspended pending an investigation.



And this is a live look at New York from our affiliate there, Fox 5. You

can see the skating below there. The big story tonight. More residents left

the Big Apple over the last year than from any other state. Leaving New

York City and New York State, according to preliminary census data, over

125,000 people left New York City.



If the numbers hold, New York could lose a seat in the House of

Representatives, dropping it to 26. That would leave the Empire State with

fewer seats than Florida for the first time ever.



That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from Special Report. We'll

be right back.



BAIER: President-elect Joe Biden is backing off his campaign promise that

sweeping immigration and border policy changes will occur on his first day

in office. The about-face is drawing sharp criticism from progressives in

his party.



Here is national correspondent William La Jeunesse with the latest.



BIDEN: If I'm elected president, we're going to immediately end Trump's

assault on the dignity of immigrant communities.



WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice over):

That was candidate Biden. Now, as president-elect, he is saying something

else.



BIDEN: It will get done, and it will get done quickly. But it's not going

to be able to be done on day one.



LA JEUNESSE: Tuesday in Wilmington, Biden walked back a number of promises.



BIDEN: This is the first president in history of United States of America

that's anybody seeking asylum has to do it in another country.



The last thing we need is to say we're going to stop immediately the, you

know, the access to asylum the way it's being run now and end up with 2

million people on our border.



LA JEUNESSE: During the campaign, Trump repeatedly warned, Biden's

immigration plan would lead to a surge of immigrants.



TRUMP: Immediately suspend all removals, triggering a tidal wave of, really

a flood, if you think, a flood, all across our border.



LA JEUNESSE: Critics accuse Trump of hyperbole. But today, the acting CBP

director said Biden's rhetoric already has consequences.



MARK MORGAN, ACTING COMMISSIONER, CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION: As long as

he maintains policies that he said he's going to do, we are absolutely

looking at a crisis. It's already happened.



LA JEUNESSE: Biden has backed-off promises to stop wall construction, end

the Remain in Mexico program, lift limits on refugees, end detention, end

metering at the border, and allow asylum seekers entry.



BIDEN: It's a matter of setting up the guardrails so we can move into the

direction.



LA JEUNESSE: Biden says he needs at least six months to build capacity

before enacting a more humane policy. While most immigrant advocates give

Biden a pass, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar calls Biden's move a classic

bait and switch.



LA JEUNESSE (on camera): Biden's dilemma is this. Migrants closely follow

U.S. policy. Any attempt to unwind Trump's restrictions threatened to

overwhelm the border by encouraging waves of Central Americans, a crisis

Biden witnessed in 2014 as vice president, and a scene some fear could

happen again. Bret.



BAIER: We'll watch this one. William, thank you.



With just two days until Christmas and limitations on gatherings,

workplaces are adjusting how they show appreciation for their employees.



Tonight, correspondent Rich Edson shows us how companies are modifying

their holiday parties and how those changes affect team morale.



RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT (voice over): After a

year of Zoom meetings with co-workers, what could be better than a holiday

celebration on Zoom with co-workers?



Though companies looking to enhance, the typical video conference have

options.



MARK MEISSNER, OWNER, PETIT PHILIPPE: We're hosting 33 couples and they get

these lovely little kits.



EDSON: Mark Meissner says his wine and chocolate shop in Charlotte sends

customers a holiday party in a box.



MARK MEISSNER, PETIT PHILIPPE OWNER: They get this nice little package

that says here's your login information. Go to Zoom, this is your

connection. Please go ahead and chill your white wine.



EDSON: Consulting Firm Challenger Grey and Christmas says this year,

nearly three quarters of company holiday parties are moving online,

featuring comedy shows, live music, trivia, or mixology classes. Here

SPECIAL REPORT, we mastered pasta making.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The holiday party is one of the few times a year you

get to talk to your colleagues about something other than work.



EDSON: Even with the online option, the consulting survey says fewer than

a quarter of companies are holding any party this year, down from more than

three quarters a year ago. Some businesses are using this as an

opportunity, like volunteering at a local food bank.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We know that in San Antonio there's a lot of families

that are really hurting right now, and not everybody has recovered by any

means. So we've discussed how can we give back to the community that has

served so well.



EDSON: However a company decides to mark the 2020 holidays, human resource

professionals recommend still commemorating the end of the year.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's definitely a morale booster, and it's really

healthy for an organization to be able to have a celebration at the end of

the year.



EDSON (on camera): Zoom has announced its removing time limits on its free

service throughout the holidays, and today is one of those days. So I've

sent out my holiday invites. And oh, someone is here.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Merry Christmas. Oh, sorry. Wrong party.



EDSON: Well, everyone else should be here soon. Bret?



(LAUGHTER)



BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Rich, thanks. Leland is always popping up.

Thank you.



President Trump just landed down in West Palm Beach. Up next, the president

vetoes, as we said, that defense bill, setting up a potential congressional

override, as you see the beast there in front of Air Force One. So what

does all of that mean? And could the COVID relief bill and the funding for

the government actually be vetoed next? The panel weighs in on all of that

as the president takes off her Mar-a-Lago.



First, beyond our borders tonight. The FBI has concluded Iran was behind

online efforts earlier this month to incite lethal violence against Bureau

Director Chris Wray and more than a dozen other U.S. officials with refuted

claims over widespread election voter fraud. Iranian officials called the

revelations baseless.



In France, three police officers were killed by a heavily armed gunman.

While responding early Wednesday to reports of domestic abuse, the gunman

is said to have shot at the officers without warning when they arrived.

Prosecutors say the suspect had undergone brief military training and was

an expert shooter. He was later found dead.



In Australia, four people have been charged with unlawfully lighting a

campfire that authorities say sparked huge blazes on Fraser Island in

October. The inferno ultimately destroyed more than 210,000 acres of that

popular vacation spot. The fire finally came under control earlier this

month after heavy rains helped firefighters contain it.



Just some of the other stories beyond the borders tonight. We'll be right

back.



DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It really is a disgrace.

For example, among the more than 5,000 pages in this bill, which nobody in

Congress has read because of its length and complexity, I am asking

Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to

$2,000 or $4,000 for a couple.



REP. KEVIN BRADY (R-TX): Despite the process, which I think we all believe

is appalling, there is no question, this was a rout for the president. My

biggest worry of vetoing it is that this spending won't get smaller. It

will get larger.



BAIER: The president wants the spending to get larger when it comes to the

direct payment to Americans. In fact, he has allies on the left. House

Speaker Pelosi says she's going to put it up for a voice vote. Alexandria

Ocasio-Cortez tweeting "Let's do it. Rashida Tlaib and I co-wrote the COVID

amendment for $2,000 checks, so it's ready to go. Glad to see the president

is willing to support our legislation. We can pass $2,000 checks this week

if the Senate GOP agrees to stand down."



Well, here's the problem, is that the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has

been involved in very complex negotiations with leadership over the past

few months. They came to this deal. Now the president seems like he wants

to blow it all up.



What about all this, let's bring in our panel, Byron York, chief political

correspondent for the "Washington Examiner," Amy Walter, national editor

for the "Cook Political Report," and Bill McGurn, columnist for "The Wall

Street Journal." Bill, let me start with you. Listening to the president's

speech yesterday, which he put out on social media, he kind of conflated

the spending for funding the government and all that's in there and the

COVID relief, but clearly was pushing this direct payment, which really

seems like it's going to be complex for Republicans.



BILL MCGURN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. It's not the first time he's done

that. I believe in the summer when negotiations were breaking down between

Mr. Pelosi and the White House, he said something that he wants more money

to go out. I'm in an awkward place on this because I didn't even like the

$600 payment, because I don't think it is going to do really do much. I

understand the reason people want to do this.



But let me point out two things, Bret, that are not getting enough

attention, both on the COVID bill and the NDAA. They've really put the

Republican candidates in Georgia in an awkward position because Senators

Perdue and Loeffler I think voted for NDAA earlier, and they opposed the

$1,200 proposal for the direct payments.



So now they face these charges of political opportunism. If they switch

their votes and take the opposite position because of Donald Trump, and

they don't want to get him upset because they need his support, they'll be

charged with hypocrisy. If they go along with it, they'll be charged with

just pandering to Donald Trump and so forth.



So I think it really puts them, given their past votes and past positions,

in a very awkward spot at the moment they would be better off without an

awkward spot.



BAIER: Right. Amy, that's a great point on the January 5th runoffs in

Georgia. They are already tiptoeing through the tulips on the election

challenge by President Trump and his supporters, and now double barrel

awkwardness about overriding the president's veto on the NDAA and then the

checks, whether to get more money, who's not going to be for getting more

money?



AMY WALTER, NATIONAL EDITOR, "COOK POLITICAL REPORT": Right, and they have

already been fending off attacks from Democrats that they didn't do enough

to bring COVID relief to Georgia immediately. After that vote, both

candidates went up with TV ads praising this vote that they took and the

resources that were going to come back to Georgia. Now, of course, the

possibility that they're going to have to, as Bill pointed out, either

stick with the original vote and vote to override the president, or try to

go through this whole complicated dance.



It seems to me, Bret, though, at the end of the day, the fact that the

president did get the one veto in on the issue that he's been talking about

for a long time now, which was his frustration about some of the issues

that were in the National Defense Authorization, naming or renaming of

military facilities that have confederate soldier names and some issues

with social media protections. But that has been something, I think, even

for Perdue and for Loeffler that was baked in the cake. They kind of

somewhat expected this to be coming.



This one definitely puts everybody back on their heels. But the other

thing, remember, Bret, it's not just the COVID funding, it's also funding

for the government, right, which would run out. So they need to continue to

keep the government and the lights on because those two issues, as you

pointed out, are linked in this bill.



BAIER: Yes. We're talking a lot of things -- vaccination distribution,

unemployment checks, replenishment of the PPP program.



Byron, everybody, Republican and Democrat, thinks this process -- I think I

can say this -- stinks, as far as putting it all together, throwing it down

someone's throat, and a 5,600-page bill. When it happens like this, a lot

of people are upset by it.



However, the criticism of foreign aid, for example, being in the funding of

the government, the foreign spending including in the omnibus bill, Sudan,

Ukraine, Cambodia, Burma, Israel, Egypt. You heard the president talk about

this, the list of countries here. But the State Department and the USAID,

the president's State Department in its budget request said that the "2021

President's Budget requests nearly $41 billion for the Department of State

and USAID. These resources will position, continue to advance the Trump

administration's foreign policy agenda on behalf of the American people."

This is the request for $41 billion in foreign aid, and that gets

overlooked in all of the criticism about these bills.



BRYON YORK, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, "WASHINGTON EXAMINER": Well,

some of the things the president is criticizing are, as you suggest, things

that his administration wanted in the bill. As far as the $2,000 is

concerned, you think, why wasn't the president talking about this in

October? It could have helped him.



But now, now he said this. Nancy Pelosi says, oh, let's do it. AOC said,

oh, let's do it. And of course, Congress can do anything in the blink of an

eye if there is unanimous agreement, which there is not going to be, so it

throws the whole thing into chaos. And even no matter how corrupt the whole

process was where they put out an almost 6,000 page bill, give lawmakers a

few hours to look at it, and then they can vote on it.



On the Defense Authorization Act, the president has been threatening this,

but it got 84 votes in the Senate. It got 335 votes in the House. These are

not unprecedented, it's not unprecedented veto. Carter did it, Clinton did

it, W. Bush did it, Obama did it, Reagan did it. So it's been done in the

past. But with a margin like that, and Republicans and Democrats in the

mood to make a lot of changes, I think the president is going to lose this

fight.



BAIER: Yes, the question is, quickly, Bill, just the logistics how it

works, if he just sits on it, it's called a pocket veto, because when the

next Congress gets in January 3rd at noon, everything goes away that was

done that wasn't finished on the last Congress. So this could be

potentially a train wreck on some of this.



MCGURN: Yes. It's not clear to me what the plan is. The president is

certainly making himself felt. I agree with Byron. A lot of these are

legitimate questions, but to raise them two days before Christmas and just

three or four weeks between a change in administration, that is not the

time to do it. And I would say that's another thing with the NDAA over

section 230, affecting the big tech companies and so forth.



I think there are a lot of questions about 230 and I would like to hear

hashed out. There are criticisms on the right because of the obvious anti-

conservative bias that we see. And on the left, a lot of them just don't

like it because they think it's a big, wealthy company. And I think there a

lot of questions, we should have a debate. But I don't think the NDAA is

the place to have the debate. And the time isn't right before passing these

behemoth pieces of legislation and we're going to have a change in the

White House.



BAIER: Yes. All right, panel, thank you. Stand by. President Trump has

issued 20 pardons and commutations. More, we're told, are coming on the

way. The panel weighs in on all of that next.



GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS, PARDONED BY TRUMP: First and foremost, I would just

really like to express how grateful I am to President Trump for pardoning

me and correcting what I think and what I think many people now with the

overwhelming evidence out there would believe was a tremendous injustice

and something that should have never happened, not only to myself but the

2016 presidential campaign and the country as a whole. So I'm extremely

grateful. It's a tremendous moment for myself and my family, and it came on

the cusp of Christmas, so it made it even more special for me.



BAIER: George Papadopoulos getting a pardon from President Trump,

obviously wrapped up in the beginning of the Russia collusion probe. And we

may learn more about all of that when the Durham report comes to fruition,

whenever that is.



If you take a look at some of the pardons, the new ones, Duncan Hunter,

Chris Collins, Steve Stockman, those are former congressman pardoned. Tied

to the Mueller report, George Papadopoulos, Alex van der Zwaan. Blackwater

contractors pardoned as well for murders in Iraq.



We're back with the panel. Amy, it seems like the president has racked up a

number of pardons and commutations so far. We're told more to come. This is

a right of presidents to do, and they do.



WALTER: They do. It's always this time of year when we have this

conversation, right? As a president, it's either at the end of the year or

at the Christmas holidays, these things tend to be lost in the moment, that

everybody is focused on holidays. And at the end of the president's first

term, in fact, what was fun about researching this today was to see how

many pardons presidents make on their final day in office, Bill Clinton

having the record. I think it was something 100 that he issued on his very

last day in office. So we should expect to see more to come.



And you're right. It's a constitutional right that every president has to

do this. And every single president is going to pardon somebody that is

controversial. In the case of the president, as you pointed out, many of

these are people who were linked to the Russia probe. And those members of

Congress that you mentioned, a couple of them were some of the first

endorsers of the president when he was running for office. The question to

me is, will any of the pardons going forward be ones that really do break

the norm? In other words, we've had some ideas floated about pardoning

people for crimes they may not have committed, for example.



BAIER: Right.



WALTER: So that would be the more norm-busting. The rest of this is within

a president's prerogative.



BAIER: Or the protective pardon, if you will. Byron, thoughts on that?



YORK: Well, I think it's pretty clear that the president wants to use his

pardon power to kind of erase the effects of the Mueller investigation. He

pardoned Papadopoulos, and he pardoned a real bit player named Alex van der

Zwaan who pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI. He has commuted

the sentence of Roger Stone, and he has pardoned Michael Flynn.



So I think the really big question going forward is, what is he going to do

with Paul Manafort, the biggest case and the whole Russian investigation.

All the others, Papadopoulos, van der Zwaan, Flynn, Stone, got in trouble

for things that were related to Russia and the Russia investigation. Most

of Manafort's crimes involved his own tax evasion and financial crimes. Not

clear what the president is going to do with that, but it is clear that he

would like to wipe away as much of the Mueller investigation as he can.



BAIER: Bill, final word.



MCGURN: Yes, I would just add that the presidential pardon power is one of

the most unlimited powers of the president. So he doesn't have to give any

reasons. It's one of the most extraordinary powers.



And the other thing is a lot of people are under the misimpression that

it's declaring you innocent. A pardon is forgiveness in a way, right. A lot

of people are guilty that get pardons. But it's there for a president to

exercise his power to maybe temper something in a case where justice has

been a little too harsh. The woman that he released from a life sentence

that spent 21 years in prison, and I think he was saying this is enough

time. And all presidents use that.



I think, to name a controversial one, that he gave to Scooter Libby, I

think originally when his case came he should have been given a pardon

simply as a check on federal prosecutors. That's partly why it was there. I

think the case against him never should have been brought. And you can make

an argument. That's part of the use of pardons. It's not saying you are

innocent. It's saying there were either mitigating circumstances, or the

justice was too hard, or there's no purpose in keeping this man or women

behind bars.



BAIER: We'll see what else comes down the pipe. Panel, thank you very

much.



When we come back, the perfect stocking stuffer, and a final thought.



BAIER: Finally tonight, really quickly, every year I host a charity event

in Naples, Florida, to raise money for Children's National Health System,

the hospital, doctors, nurses that saved our son Paul.



END



