Anti-Trump protesters claim 'America was never great'

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Hey, Mr. President.

TRUMP (via telephone): Thank you. Happy birthday. Wow, that's great.

INGRAHAM: That's all right.

TRUMP (via telephone):-- And we really known each other a long time and congratulations on your show, it's a big success, Laura - big time.

INGRAHAM: I appreciate it. Thanks so much Mr. President.

TRUMP (via telephone): Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And if you wanted to stay on for another few minutes, that's fine. But I don't want to take Hannity's interview and take the baton from it.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP (via telephone):-- the baton. We hand it off to Laura.

INGRAHAM: All right. Mr. President--

TRUMP (via telephone): I want to thank you both, because I tell you what, you're great patriots, you love our country and you know what's happening. And I really appreciate it, and so does everyone else, and that's why you do as well as you do. They do appreciate it. They really get it. The people of this country, they get it, they're smart.

INGRAHAM: Mr. President did you did you get briefed on this Syrian attack or planned attack on a Christian Church in Pittsburgh out? I mean, this - news broke this evening and it's disturbing.

TRUMP (via telephone): I have been told about it in little detail and I'm going to meet a little bit later about it actually tonight.

INGRAHAM: It looks like a tragedy was averted, thankfully. But--

TRUMP (via telephone): Yes, that's right.

INGRAHAM: --another concern. Mr. President, thank you so much. I'm Laura Ingraham with a packed “Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight.

First, we have some breaking news. I just alluded to it. Hours ago the Department of Justice announced the arrest of a Syrian refugee in connection with an ISIS-inspired plan to carry out a terrorist attack on a Christian Church in Pittsburgh.

Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21 years old was accused of planning to attack the Legacy International Worship Center to support the cause of ISIS and to inspire other ISIS supporters in the United States.

This was the very concern that Trump, of course, used to pause this type of immigration from countries like Syria in the first place.

Now here with a quick update for us, by phone, is the former Congressman for this district, Keith Rothfus. Keith, tell us what you know tonight. We don't even have a picture of the suspect yet. This is how kind of tightly held this was. But details are trickling in moment-by-moment. We're going to keep everyone updated throughout the hour. Tell us what you know Keith.

KEITH ROTHFUS, FORMER PENNSYLVANIA CONGRESSMAN (via telephone): Yes. No picture yet. But great work by the FBI. This is exactly the kind of work that the FBI is supposed to do when you look at the controversies they've been in the last couple years. This is exactly what they should be doing, and they discovered this plot.

This is a 21-year-old who came to this country from Syria in August of 2016, just five months before President Trump came in, and announced extreme vetting measure. And it's interesting, because you look at the complaint against this suspect, he says that he was arrested in Jordan three times - probably was in Jordan.

So you would have think that maybe extreme vetting could have picked that up. But great work by the FBI. This guy was plotting to kill Christians. And not just Christians, he wanted to kill Yazidis and Shia Muslims, because they did not fit in his worldview.

INGRAHAM: Yes. And we have, by the way, seen so much suffering in the Pittsburgh area. We had 11 killed - remember, at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Pittsburgh area. There's been enormous amount of tragedies.

And this reminds us, once again, that we have to be extremely careful, not just for fiduciary reasons or the money we spend, but because of our national security, of who we let in what country and why. We're a nation of immigrants. We love immigrants, and we love to care for true refugees. But this is ridiculous and this - thank god, this was stopped.

ROTHFUS (via telephone): And you go back to when President Trump came in. And he said there are six countries - just six countries we're concerned about.

INGRAHAM: Right.

ROTHFUS (via telephone): Syria and Iraq being one of the top of list, because of ISIS. This was not a Muslim ban. There were dozens of majority Muslim countries that were not included in that. But once again, President Trump's policy was prescient.

INGRAHAM: But he was demonized. He was demonized for this. And there's still - hold on - we're going to try to get back to you on this, because new news is coming in and we want to keep everyone up to date.

This is exactly what we need to be concerned about, speaking about and praising those men and women of the FBI who've done another phenomenal job for this country. And I just want to remind everyone of that, and the people of Pittsburgh are sleeping a little easier tonight. But we all have to stay vigilant.

And we have a lot more to get to. Mark Morgan's going to join us, we got Raymond Arroyo here tonight, a lot going on.

And we have to tackle this issue as well, because it kind of dovetails into not understanding threats, not understanding history, and AOC flunking history, what can that mean? That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Late Monday night, freshman Congressman - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez found herself in some hot water when she said this about the migrant detention centers at our borders.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: The United States is running concentration camps on our Southern border and that is exactly what they are. I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say that we should not - that never again mean something.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now the comments were not just inartful, they were an insult to the millions who died in the concentration camps, many who survived and the millions across the globe who were trying to ensure that an atrocity like the Holocaust never happens again.

But, instead of saying, well, she misspoke or apologizing, she keeps digging.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Academic definition of concentration camps are targeting a community and putting them in detention camps without a trial, and that's what the government is doing--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And today Ocasio-Cortez remains unrepentant, tweeting in part, "I will never apologize for calling these camps what they are".

Now in the wake of all those comments, the most prominent and apolitical Jewish organizations in the world spoke out. "Yad Vashem", the world center for Holocaust research and documentation offered this clarification for Ocasio-Cortez via Twitter.

"AOC concentration camps assured a slave labor supply to help in the Nazi war effort, even as the brutality of life inside the camps helped assure the ultimate goal of extermination through labor."

But on the other side, many of Ocasio-Cortez's Democratic peers and the media they sprinted to her defense.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR JULIAN CASTRO, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I agree with the sentiment behind what she said, which is, that we can't take this as normal.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The truth is, we are creating concentration camps on the border.

ANGELA RYE, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: In 1933 there were concentration camps. In 1941 they were death camps, and that is where we are going if our consciences are not quickly pierced.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Amazing. But this sequence of events might be the most jarring. When Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney suggested Ocasio-Cortez learn her history, MSNBC Host, Chris Hayes stepped in for some what does the Left call it "mansplaining".

Telling Cheney, "If you spend a few minutes learning some actual history, you will find out that concentration camps are different from death camps. And have a history that both predates and extends far past the Nazis".

To that the actual twitter account for the museum dedicated to Auschwitz and the memorial hit back at Hayes and recommended that he, "Please consider following at Auschwitz Museum where every day we commemorate and educate about the tragic human history of Auschwitz".

Now one might think being called out by one of the more solemn historical museums on the planet would have stopped him in his tracks. Yet, hours later on a show, Hayes invited a guest on to play defense for him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREA PITZER, AUTHOR, "ONE LONG NIGHT: A GLOBAL HISTORY OF CONCENTRATION CAMPS": I would say that for 40 years before Auschwitz we had concentration camps - things that were called concentration camps. What we're doing now fits very cleanly inside that tradition.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: "Very clearly inside that tradition". Now you ask yourselves this. Is the United States indiscriminately rounding up just people based on color of their skin or ethnicity and sending them to these camps? No.

Are we temporarily holding people who are coming over the border illegally or of their own volition? Yes, we are. Sadly, though, this is just part of a larger effort. We've documented this on the show. The President's enemies are trying to situate not just this policy, but his entire presidency somewhere near Berlin circa 1940.

Now here is an illuminating conversation between CNN's Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon about the network's decision to cut away from Trump's 2020 reelection launch last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: --think about the despicable people we've had in history. OK? Now I'm going to use an extreme example. Think about Hitler.

If you could look back on in history would you say well, I'm so glad that that person was allowed a platform so that they could spread their hate and propaganda and lies? Or would say it probably wasn't the right thing to do to spread that, because you knew in the moment that that was a bad person and they were doing bad things. Not only were they hurting people. They were killing people.

It starts with little lies that become bigger lies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Shocker, that his ratings are not stratospheric. Now it's so transparent what they're doing, and it's actually sad - it's infuriating, but it's also sad. I mean these people can't be this dumb.

OK. So the only thing you think of is it's just really pernicious, which is really depressing. Within 24 hours, just as the President announced 2020 relaunch, Democrats and their media allies are hurling attacks against this administration the conjure up some of the most horrible atrocities ever committed against humankind.

So for the Left when you don't have an argument what do you do? Well, slander will always do. But invoking the Holocaust to score political points, they're really just - there are no words even for CNN there is no words. You have to be better than that.

Those propagating these disgusting smears should not only be ashamed for the pain and the real division they're causing, but they should apologize in the name of common decency, and to the memory of those who died, that's THE ANGLE.

Joining me now with reaction Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution; Rabbi Ari Sparrow who's a, of course, the Spokesman for the National Conference of Jewish Affairs.

Victor, during the financial crisis, the banks were labeled too big to fail. But watching the - I think the Left and the media rushed to her defense. Can the same be said for AOC? Has she has she become too big to allow her to go down and shame for these comments equating Trump to the Holocaust?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: I don't know. I don't know if I was more disturbed by her ignorance or the lack of integrity by historians that rally to her defense.

I mean, never in the history of concentration camps has anybody crossed into territory where there was one. The 15 million - 15 million Soviet citizens POWs did not go over to German lines, because there were concentration camps. And you can diddle that with the Boers (ph), there were 30,000 parish (ph).

The difference between a concentration camp and a death camp is a distinction without a difference. In fact, as horrible as Belsen and Treblinka and the Auschwitz, the death camps were, there were 15 million people in the Eastern Front - probably 10 million in China that died in so- called concentration camps.

There's never been in the history of concentration camp treatment for transgendered people and counseling and for hormone therapy, as there is now in some of our detention camps.

You know what, if she's really worried about the plight of the poor and the sick and the dispossessed, we have a half a million people - many of them U.S. citizens on our streets, and they're dealing with medieval refuse, needles, feces, urine.

They're eating where they're defecating. There's fleas, there's lice, there's rats. And they're - most 90% of these places are under progressive leadership and governance, and she could really be activist.

And finally, Laura, I have a modest proposal. There's about 12 million people in the United States that go to college dorms. They're empty now, and that's - these are progressive sanctuary cities that these universities are in.

What better place than to contract out 500 or 600 detainees to empty our detention centers, put them in college dorms, maybe have access to university legal and medical schools. They have progressive counselors. I would be a--

INGRAHAM: Now this is ridiculous - yes, yes.

DAVIS HANSON: --wonderful solution. I think AOC should get behind it.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, rabbi, she's claiming like - people are taking her words the wrong way. This is not what she meant and people are just basically piling on her. But she used that phrase, "I believe never again", didn't she? Why is that so crucial and so important for the Jewish community worldwide to not be co-opted in a political sense such as this?

RABBI ARYEH SPERO, NATIONAL CONFERENCE ON JEWISH AFFAIRS: She deliberately used a reference to the Holocaust. She called these concentration camps. She didn't talk about temporary holding centers, which they are.

She specifically used the term concentration camps so as to equate what we're doing at the Southern border to equate that with the Nazi extermination of the Jews. And why did she do that? Because she wants to demonize the President of the United States.

And that's why so many in the Democrat Party have supported her, because they want the American people to believe that our good President is somehow no different - god forbid, from Adolf Hitler, and that he has Nazi aspirations for the immigrants, which is totally false.

You know in the concentration camps, even the detention camps, prior to the death camps, Jews were deliberately starved. They were not even clothed. And during the winter, they would freeze to death.

Here we're trying to do everything that we can to make it comfortable for the children who temporarily have to be separated from their parents during the time that we interrogate the parents, to find out if they truly are the parents of these children or they might be molesters.

This was deliberately done to tarnish the President who happens to be very Philo-Semitic. Adolf Hitler wrote a book called "Mein Kampf" where he already told the public that his intention was to eventually exterminate the Jewish race.

Americans would never do this. The President of the United States would never think of such a thing, and for Ocasio-Cortez to suggest that is malicious. She's ignorant, and she's just trying to demonize the President and the country.

INGRAHAM: She's being defended, Victor, by some of the most prominent names in the U.S. media, who jump all over conservatives for using a phrase that they find objectionable. They want to run people off the air for nothing. And they circle the wagons on an issue like this?

This is really about Trump, though, it's about demonizing Trump and his supporters by any means necessary, Victor, last word real quick.

DAVIS HANSON: Yes. Well really quickly, Obama said in various occasions, get in their faces, take a gun to a knife, fight punish your enemies. He weaponized the IRS. He weaponized the State Department, CIA, DOJ, FBI. And on his worst day no one in the right mind would ever suggest there was anything similar to his demonstration and anything that happened under the Third Reich. It's just a taboo subject.

And people who make that comparison are impoverished with ideas. They should be ashamed of themselves. And when you get historians that come to her defense and deliberately blend the nature of a death camp and a concentration - there were five crematory at Dachau and they should know that. And there's nothing even remotely similar to our detention center. Truly shameful.

INGRAHAM: All right, Victor--

DAVIS HANSON: It's really shameful. Really shameful.

INGRAHAM: --now it's beyond words. The colleges and universities should go and get their PhDs and their diplomas back from these so-called historians.

Thank you both for being here tonight. I'm torqued about this. And I got exclusive access, as you know, inside an illegal immigrant processing center at Eagle Pass, Texas, and this was just last month. I can personally tell you, there is no comparison to a concentration camp or the Holocaust, as I've read it throughout the history of the best writers who've documented this.

Border agents are working around the clock, using their own home supplies, their own family's diapers that are leftover, children's clothing, formula, and they're doing unbelievable work.

Not that AOC or the people defending her would have any idea about that or give a rat's, you know what. Joining me exclusively now Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan.

Mark, when I hear this I'm disgusted and now these people care more about demonizing the President and his supporters than they do about respecting the memory of millions of people who died in the holocaust. This is unforgivable.

MARK MORGAN, ACTING ICE DIRECTOR: So, Laura, I completely agree. And let's talk about - you just mention it. The hard-working men and women of the Border Patrol and ICE, working every single day to safeguard this country, what is this kind of rhetoric doing? It's demoralizing them.

Like you said, I was there in 2014, 2016 and I'm here now. I've watched it. I was - I've been there as well as. I saw Border Patrol agents they cared for these kids as if they were their own, bringing in soccer balls to play soccer with them. And this kind of rhetoric, it's irresponsible, reckless and it's flat-out wrong.

INGRAHAM: And what about - we have jails in the United States where people are separated from their families. When they're charged, they're held for a particular amount of time if they can't make bail. So are those concentration camps too, because those are a lot worse than--

But at least you get some ability to have schooling, translation services, doctor's appointments, vision care, as Victor Davis Hanson said, even transitional help for those who call themselves transgender persons.

I mean there are all sorts of help people get. It's not perfect, it's not home. It's not where they ultimately want to be. But we are doing our best with a Congress who won't fund the beds for HHS. And let me tell you, Alex Azar has done a fabulous job for this administration. And people pile on him even from inside the administration. They should be ashamed about - of themselves. He's done a great job under incredibly difficult circumstance.

MORGAN: I agree Laura. And the hypocrisy that you just mentioned. The absolute hypocrisy. So she's - the Border Patrol agents, ICE, USCIS we've been telling them forever. The rabbi said, their detention facilities - they're made for adults--

INGRAHAM: --to keep them safe so we don't release them to human traffickers or does that one AOC and all these critics they want? Just release the children to "Sponsors" who are unvetted, unless we have a chance to vet them and connect them familiarly or in another way, correct?

MORGAN: That's correct. And that's why we've been asking for the supplement. For the past two months we've been asking--

INGRAHAM: They want a legal immigration pay for the beds.

MORGAN: Absolutely. We actually want to get the kids out of those facilities, because they're overcrowded, and get them into better, adequate conditions under HSS. We've been asking for that. We've been asking for $4.5 million to make that happen. So if Congress wants to fix this, pass that supplement.

INGRAHAM: And I would also say, if this is like a concentration camp - concentration camps, you and I've been there - then I guess Congress is complicit. They are co-conspirators in allowing "Concentration Camp" unless they fund a more sufficient housing or safe places for people to be. Because I assume they don't want to release children onto the streets.

This is what I don't understand or do they? Then maybe they should just say that. They just want to release some willy-nilly to whoever wants to pick them up. Or maybe they should all volunteer to take the kids into their homes and then maybe they will be better. It's just - this is Washington today, guys. And important discussion is next. Thank you very much Mark.

Alan Dershowitz is here to tell us why the Democrats' attempt to chip away at Executive Privilege may damage the Office of the Presidency for future Democratic Presidents.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP (via telephone): Well, Hope Hicks, she's a wonderful person. She's been through hell. They've put this young woman through hell. What she has had to pay for legal fees and everything else--

I let everybody testify. I wanted to be totally open, because i knew there was nothing there. There was nothing there. Nothing at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: President Trump vehemently defending former White House Comms Director Hope Hicks, just a short time ago. The longtime Trump employee and confidant of first senior administration official mentioned in the Mueller report to testify before Congress.

Well, but as expected, the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee didn't get a lot of answers from her, which, of course, they claimed as a conspiracy by the President. We should note that Hicks is now Executive VP, and Chief of Communication for Fox Corporation.

Joining me now, Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law Professor Emeritus. He also wrote a foreword to the published version of the Mueller Report. Alan, some of them say, the Hicks' refusal to answer questions pushes them further down the path towards impeachment. What say you?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW SCHOOL EMERITUS PROFESSOR: Well, first, just one brief remark about your prior segment. Anybody who ever compares with going on at our Southern border to "Never Again" or concentration camps, is encouraging holocaust denial.

Because what they are saying is, if all of that happened to the Jews in Nazi Germany and Poland is happening in the Southern border, then there are no death camps, there were no killing squads, there was no final solution. So shame on them for being Holocaust deniers.

Now as far as the current issue is concerned. Look, all three branches of government have privilege. You can't call a law clerk from the Supreme Court and ask the law clerk what did you discuss with the Justice.

Imagine, if they try to call legislative assistants of Senators or Congressmen. The same Congressmen who are demanding that she speak, would be up in arms. Each branch of the government has a form of executive privilege. And the President is perfectly entitled to invoke executive privilege.

If they think it goes too far. Let them take it to the courts. Let the courts decide. But the danger is that you can diminish executive privilege and legislative privilege and judicial privilege, not only for this administration, but for future administrations. And that would have a big structural impact on government and our civil liberties.

INGRAHAM: Congressman Cicilline was on another network tonight and he's basically saying, "Look this is ridiculous. Trump's not a monarch", that's a real constitutional argument. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DAVID CICILLINE, D-R.I.: We don't have a king there's no such thing as an absolute immunity. She didn't invoke any privilege. They just use this made-up claim that they don't have to answer any questions, which will be rejected again by our court--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The debate is just contiguous - go ahead.

DERSHOWITZ: Yes. These Congressmen always argue the President's not above the law and then they put themselves above the law. They try to get people to answer questions that are not subject appropriately to being asked. They want to impeach without the criteria for impeachment being satisfied.

Congress is above the law. The President acts within Article II of the Constitution, that's not above the law. You know, Congressmen and Senators can't be prosecuted for what they say on the floor of Congress that doesn't mean they're above the law. That is the law.

But there are different laws regulating Presidents, Congressman and members of the judiciary. They all have forms of immunity that doesn't put them above the law, that's what the law provides. If you don't like it, change the law.

INGRAHAM: Well, they say it's like, look, there's no absolute immunity from testimony. There's no absolute executive privilege. But conversations behind closed doors with the President of the United States.

I think, going back to the Clinton administration, the OLC opinion on this Sol Wisenberg tweeted this earlier tonight, is pretty clear that this kind of - this is classic executive privilege information - the classic.

DERSHOWITZ: Well, first it is, number one. Number two, Presidents often invoke executive privilege in close cases and leave it to the courts. That's what our system of checks and balances is about. Congress seeks the information, the President says no. The courts decide.

This system works when that happens. And I know of no President who has ever refused to accept the rulings of the court. When the court said to Nixon turn over the tapes, he did. When the courts told Clinton he had to make certain provisions, he did. And there's no evidence that Trump wouldn't do the same thing.

So Congress has the right to the power to go to the courts. But they shouldn't be complaining about the invocation of privilege because they would be doing it themselves if their staff members were being called by prosecutors to testify.

INGRAHAM: Bingo. Alan, it's great to talk to you and great to hear your thoughts on the holocaust comparisons with the concentration camps.

And coming up, an actress releases photos of herself, and yes, they are nude ones, and then lashes out at Whoopi Goldberg. Plus, more exclusive video from Raymond Arroyo's trip to an anti-Trump rally.

INGRAHAM: It's time for our our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we explore the big cultural stories of the day.

Some “Ingraham Angle” exclusive video from that anti-Trump rally in Florida, an actress bares all, and Broadway is not giving its regards to the Clintons. Joining me with all of the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. Raymond, before covering that big Trump kickoff rally, you actually hung with the anti-Trump rallies. What happened?

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: I did indeed. Laura, look, any protest, you expect to find people who disagree with whomever they are protesting, in this case, the president. What stuck with, what stuck with me, were some young people we came across who were creating placards in the streets. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Your placard says "America was never great." Why do you say that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because we slaughtered an entire, I don't know, people to get our lands.

ARROYO: We are all free, we can come out here and say our peace, right?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think you are on the wrong side of the bridge.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: I think you're on the wrong side of the bridge. Isn't she sweet? That is part of the angry self-loathing America, and loathing of our history. But it's shocking to hear that from young people, I have to tell you.

INGRAHAM: This is the result. Welcome to public education and private education that teaches children to dislike the country of their birth or the country of their citizenship.

ARROYO: They only focus on the sins of the country.

INGRAHAM: Because they're perfect.

ARROYO: It reminded me what this professor had told me earlier in the day. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Many of my students -- I'm a college professor -- seem to be drawn for the idea of socialism when they cannot define it and they don't know much about what they're talking about. It's quite scary that so many people are drawn to such an insidious issue. We need to get back to teaching children American history and why America is the greatest country in the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: All the good the United States has done, to focus on those dark edges. And he is right, we need to hear about our history. And now, as a symbol of this idea, this self-loathing and where it can lead, there are now calls to ban this song.

(MUSIC)

ARROYO: Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land." He wrote this in --

INGRAHAM: Isn't that kind of like more of a socialist ode?

ARROYO: Right. It was a protest. It was against the God-centered patriotic tunes of the day, OK. Now a native rights activist is screaming foul. Mali Obomsawin writes in Smithsonian's publication "Folk Life," "These lyrics shake me like a soda can every time I hear them. This land was our land, though through genocide, broken trees, an illegal system created by and for the colonial interests, this land became American land. The song is indicative of American leftists' role in Native invisibility."

Laura, this is the left feeding on the left, now, where they are turning on themselves in a way -- if a progressive protest balladeer like Woody Guthrie is in trouble, where does a poor Civil War general or missionary go for help? They're going to be --

INGRAHAM: What does this mean to the Ottomans, to the Ottoman Empire, do they get to say, no, that's our land? That's kind of the history of the world, countries are changed by conquest and war, and some of it is really bad and really ugly, but that is the history of the world.

ARROYO: I'm for context, not destruction. We need context in history.

There are object lessons all around us. The latest comes from actress Bella Thorne. The 21-year-old actress released nude photos of herself after a hacker threatened to post them if she didn't pay him. He hacked in. Thorne said she was reclaiming her power. Whoopi Goldberg is catching hell for reacting this way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": If you are famous, I don't care how old you are, you don't take nude pictures of yourself. Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud, and it's available to any hacker who wants it. If you don't know that in 2019, that this is an issue, I'm sorry, your age does not -- you don't get to do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: I agree with Whoopi. Now stars are coming to Bella Thorne's defense. They're attacking Whoopi Goldberg. Your power resides in keeping the intimate parts of your life private. That's your power. Once you release it to the world, your power is gone.

INGRAHAM: Finally, we have some sad news, I guess, for people.

ARROYO: Very sad news, Laura.

INGRAHAM: If you needed another indication that the Clinton years might be over, Hillary Clinton's show, the Hillary Clinton show on Broadway starring John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf is closing a month early due to poor ticket sales.

ARROYO: I know you're heartbroken. You were in line.

INGRAHAM: I was.

ARROYO: Why would they put money, they put $4 million to open this show with these two big stars. The sales were horrible. The real Clintons couldn't fill seats, Laura, when they did their book tour last year. What made you think --

INGRAHAM: The good thing is that costumes were easy. It was just a lot of pantsuits, and they were good. She looks great in those.

ARROYO: And bill in a sweatshirt.

INGRAHAM: I think Hillary looks great for her age. Raymond --

ARROYO: They should have done the Obama show.

INGRAHAM: The Obama diaries. Raymond, thanks so much.

The issue of reparations produced fireworks at the Capitol Hill hearings today. Up next, former ACLU national director Mike Meyers, he is here to tell us why his party is dead wrong on the issue. Plus, he responds to the latest racial controversy spun up by Joe Biden.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The stain of slavery was not just inked in bloodshed, but the overt, state-sponsored policies that fueled white supremacy and racism and have disadvantaged African-Americans economically for generations.

REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE, D-TX: The role of the federal government in supporting the institution of slavery and subsequent discrimination directed against blacks is an injustice that must be formally acknowledged and addressed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: A senator running for president and the chief deputy whip of the House voicing support for some form of reparations at a raucous hearing today on the subject, the first of its kind in a decade. But they weren't the only voices heard on the subject. Perhaps the most illuminating commentary came from Coleman Hughes, a writer on issues of race in America.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COLEMAN HUGHES, QUILLETTE COLUMNIST: Reparations, by definition, are only given to victims. So the moment you give me reparations, you've made me into a victim without my consent. Black Americans have fought too long for the right to define themselves to be spoken for in such a condescending manner.

REP. STEVE COHEN, D-TENN.: Thank you, Mr. Hughes. Chill, chill, chill. He was presumptive, but he still has a right to speak.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Michael Meyers is a former national director of the ACLU and a vehement opponent of reparations. Michael, you heard Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen there. He says opposition like yours is presumptive. First of all, I'm not sure that is grammatical. Does he mean presumptuous? I'm not really -- what is your response?

MICHAEL MEYERS, FORMER NATIONAL DIRECTOR, ACLU: Coleman Hughes was too timid, too kind. He should have said to them, plain and simple, this is boorish, it's noisy, it's a racial hustle, it's racial buffoonery. And we black people in America wants nothing of it. And as far as that congressman is concerned, he should be ashamed of himself doing what he did to that young man. And I must tell you that this whole Democratic Party that is cowering to racial hustlers and buffoonery is outrageous, and it must be rejected. And this whole notion of reparations, it is so old, and old-fashioned, tiresome. It's a charade of anger. And I don't accept it.

INGRAHAM: People like Eric Swalwell, he is never going to be president. He's a goofball -- sorry, but he's a goofball. He's out there, and he's trying to prove his racial bona fides and to shake off his white privilege. They are all trying to outdo each other. They are embarrassing themselves. It's a total embarrassment for the Democrat Party. But listen to what he said about this. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ERIC SWALWELL, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I am sorry that it's something our government was responsible for, and Mitch McConnell may be right that no one alive is responsible for what happened then, but everyone alive is responsible to do something now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's logical, OK.

MEYERS: I want his house. I want his fortune. I want reparations from him and all of the people like him. This is just ridiculous. This is a racial reparations scam. Nobody takes this seriously. You have to laugh, you have to laugh because of the buffoonery. This is buffoonery.

INGRAHAM: They are serious. Michael, Michael, this is no mainstream Democratic policies. This used to be just Al Sharpton and a few others, right.

MEYERS: That's right. The real racial buffoons.

INGRAHAM: Yes, so that was back then. But now this is the Democrat Party. So people who want to say we don't like Trump's tweets, this is it. This is the new victimization game and the new pointing fingers at people, like a Nigerian immigrant just came here. He's like I'm just trying to make a living. Or people from Bulgaria who came here 10 years ago. This is craziness.

MEYERS: Laura, don't forget that it was James Forman in the 1970s, this reverend, he went to the churches, the synagogues, and the government, and you and everybody else, and he wanted reparations. And the churches gave reparations.

INGRAHAM: Michael, you are coming on the podcast, we are doing an hour on this. You're so awesome on this subject, thank you so much.

Up next, my mini "Angle" on why Trump is still an outsider.

INGRAHAM: Trump the outsider on the inside. That's the focus of tonight's mini “Angle.”

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Together, we stared down a corrupt and broken political establishment, and we restored government of, by, and for the people. Our future has never, ever looked brighter or sharper.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, last night in Orlando, the president still sounded like a challenger, and I loved it. He was unbowed in his zeal to drain the swamp, despite the resistance from both inside and outside the government. Now, this is because, I really believe this, at his core, he has a deeply antiestablishment mindset. Think about it, from the Mueller travesty to his negotiations with the Mexicans on trade, and even immigration, the president and his team outworked and out-strategized the so-called experts on the other side.

And when the deep state tried to oust him, he fought back. When the bureaucracy said no, you can't, he asks, why not? And when the old guard says that's not how it's done, he says, just watch me. But of course, the same folks who got the 2016 analysis wrong, they are all mad, and they still don't get why he resonates.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is running as an outsider, antiestablishment. He's been president. He's been president for two-and-a-half years. By the time people vote, he will be president for two months shy of four years.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Even as president, he's positioned himself as the aggrieved outsider.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, I find it completely refreshing that on most of the important issues, Trump is still a relentless disruptor, and he has held firm on China, for instance, although Wall Street is knocking down his door and begging for any deal with the Chinese, even if it is not a good one. And he says no, we're going to get a good deal. He's tackling high prescription drug prices, even when big pharma is spending a big, big wad of money to stop him. He is standing up for life in word and in action even when Hollywood and Planned Parenthood demonize him almost every day for doing so. He's using every executive branch tool available to protect our border, even when Congress does nothing.

Hey, but if peace and prosperity isn't your thing, well, you can always support our favorite Vermont socialist, Senator Bernie Sanders. He celebrated Trump's reelection kickoff too, by getting a haircut and giving live commentary.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I just had the extremely unpleasant experience of actually watching Donald Trump in action for an hour-and-a-half. Wow. And that was certainly something, an hour- and-a-half speech of lies, distortions, and total, absolute nonsense. That is quite an experience.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Talk about unpleasant, watching Bernie. Given how the far left and the Democrats have all intertwined now, Bernie is no longer himself a party outsider. Remember when he was? Now I think he is almost conventional, like reparations, Green New Deal, tax increases, free college. There's not much distance between Bernie and the rest of the Democratic field, other than maybe Biden.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the inside outsider, is still ruffling feathers as he challenges both Democrats and Republicans to put American citizens, American workers, and American values first.

And that's the mini “Angle.”

Coming up, an update to the foiled terror plot in Pittsburgh. We have video and sound from the scene.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL DAY, PASTOR, LEGACY INTERNATIONAL WORSHIP CENTER: It was overwhelming, but I was indeed grateful that God protected us. We have a great security team here that is already here for just our safety of our congregation. Just due to the fact of what has been happening in our society and our region, and in our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was the pastor of the Pittsburgh church at the center of the Florida terror attack. As we reported at the top of the show tonight, the DOJ announced the arrest of a Syrian refugee for plotting that ISIS- inspired attack. Officials say the 21-year-old was admitted to the U.S. in August of 2016, drafted a 10-point handwritten plan to bomb the church. Do you think Trump was right about his idea about taking a pause on certain immigration? You bet he was.

That's all the time we have tonight. Don't forget, check out my podcast, new episode dropped today. Just go to podcastone.com.

Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team have all the new details and they take it from here. Shannon?

