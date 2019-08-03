Amy Sewell's back-to-school checklist for college students
Lifestyle expert Amy Sewell shares her list of essentials for every student's dorm:
Build Your Bed
Therapedic Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Cooling Gel - $199.99
Garment Washed Comforter Set (girls) and Westerly Comforter Set (guys) - $59.99/$49.99
Oversized foam or faux fur backrests, floor, and throw pillows - $39.99-$79.99
Storage, Storage, Storage
Extra-Deep Underbed Storage Drawers - $29.99
Hanging Shoe and Sweater Organizers - $14.99
Bedside Organizer Caddy - $19.99
Folding Storage Bench and Ottoman - $24.99
Power Up!
Mesh Shower Tote with Cell Phone Pocket - $9.99
Headboard with Power Outlets & USB Ports - $129.99
360 Electrical Power Strip with Rotating Outlets and USB Ports - $39.99
Decor and Gadgets
Peel & Stick Wallpaper in Distressed Wood, Shiplap, and more - $29.99-$34.99
Colorful Keurig K-Mini - $ 99.99
Silicone or Stainless Steel Straws - $4.99-$7.99
Folding Faux Mink or Faux Fur Chairs - $49.99-$59.99
