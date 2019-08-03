Amy Sewell's back-to-school checklist for college students

Lifestyle expert Amy Sewell shares her list of essentials for every student's dorm:

Build Your Bed

Therapedic Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Cooling Gel - $199.99

Garment Washed Comforter Set (girls) and Westerly Comforter Set (guys) - $59.99/$49.99

Oversized foam or faux fur backrests, floor, and throw pillows - $39.99-$79.99

Storage, Storage, Storage

Extra-Deep Underbed Storage Drawers - $29.99

Hanging Shoe and Sweater Organizers - $14.99

Bedside Organizer Caddy - $19.99

Folding Storage Bench and Ottoman - $24.99

Power Up!

Mesh Shower Tote with Cell Phone Pocket - $9.99

Headboard with Power Outlets & USB Ports - $129.99

360 Electrical Power Strip with Rotating Outlets and USB Ports - $39.99

Decor and Gadgets

Peel & Stick Wallpaper in Distressed Wood, Shiplap, and more - $29.99-$34.99

Colorful Keurig K-Mini - $ 99.99

Silicone or Stainless Steel Straws - $4.99-$7.99

Folding Faux Mink or Faux Fur Chairs - $49.99-$59.99

