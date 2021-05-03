America facing massive infertility threat due to falling sperm counts

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," March 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT, just 36 days into a new administration, and already, Joe Biden has fulfilled a major campaign promise.



If you didn't vote for him, it might be hard to admit this, but don't worry, this is nothing that's going to improve your life or the life of the United States. It's nothing that's going to make you freer or happier, help you drop 20 pounds or bring you closer to your family.



It's nothing you can use to buy dinner. You're not getting a stimulus check this week.



Your kids are not going back to school. You're not getting a raise. You thought you might be, back on the campaign trail, Joe Biden promised low wage workers will bump to 15 bucks an hour. Remember that? Sorry, not happening, not because hiking the minimum wage might eliminate jobs. That is a real argument, but it's not relevant to what just happened.



The minimum wage isn't going to 15 bucks because the Senate Parliamentarian wouldn't allow it. Raising the minimum wage to that level would violate established procedure, the Parliamentarian said, and of course the White House wanted no point, no part of violating procedure.



As Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain put it, quote: "We're going to honor the rules of the Senate and work within the system."



Okay. Keep that in mind when they try to eliminate the filibuster or pack the Supreme Court or making D.C. a state.



In the meantime, though, no living wage for you. That's one campaign promise that Joe Biden appears to have forgotten.



But the promise he remembered wasn't made to you in the first place or to the country. It was made to defense contractors and neocon think tanks in Washington. Joe Biden promised them that once he took power, the United States would immediately bring war back to the Middle East, after a four year respite. That really agitated people in D.C.



And when he did that, Biden said, he wouldn't consult Congress or even the Senate Parliamentarian before he did it. He wouldn't even pretend to quote, "work within the system," he'd just do it, and he wasn't kidding. On Thursday, he did it.



Biden sent F-15s to kill people in Syria. Now, no one in this country benefited from that, not even in the smallest, most theoretical way, and that in itself was deeply reassuring to the political class in Washington. They consider any attempt to improve this country a terrifying form of nationalism. Ooh, it scares them.



But the idea of killing people in a faraway place -- thrilling.



REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): I do think it was important for the Biden administration to send a message, a very clear message early on that these attacks on our forces will not be tolerated.



REP. ELISSA SLOTKIN (D-MI): And we're going to take a proportionate response that we're going to respond, and we hit back at them. And I think it's just sort of resetting expectations that if you hit at us, we're going to punch back.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No one likes to talk about the fact that we have to protect ourselves, but that's the national security reality and I think the Biden ministration understands it, and they're acting accordingly.



MAX BOOT, CNN GLOBAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: I think that President Biden is pursuing a tough, but smart approach.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it a mistake to target bases in Syria right now?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Actually, it was pretty smart. This is counterterrorism. So I don't think the Biden administration needed new permission or authorization from the Congress.



CARLSON: Yes, he didn't need permission. Listen carefully, America. Killing strangers in Syria was not pointless. You don't know where Syria is, but it was quote "pretty smart" to do that. That's the official word. It comes from experts who believe that Saddam had bio weapons and started a war on the basis of it.



It doesn't matter. Thursday's strike against Syria, they just told us was counterterrorism, and counterterrorism justifies all. Keep that in mind going forward. You don't want counter terrorism aimed at you. Let's hope it never is.



In Syria, counterterrorism means at least 22 people died according to local reports. The Pentagon says only one person died. But who were these people in any case? Who was targeted?



The Biden administration says it targeted two militia that are aligned with Iran. Members of those groups allegedly fired a rocket into Iraq that killed an American contractor.



Let's go meta for a second. You may be wondering why are there still American contractors in Iraq after almost two decades and no obvious return? And that's a good question. Maybe we'll address that some other time. Because here's an even more amazing thing.



Both of the militia the Biden administration hit are part of something called the Popular Mobilization Forces. That's a kind of umbrella group that is sponsored by the Iraqi government. Now, the Iraqi government itself is the creation of previous American administrations.



So in other words, if you're following all of this, and you have been for 18 years, we are now defending Americans in Iraq from people we empowered in the first place to fix a disaster that was caused by our invasion.



That's all counterterrorism. Got it? The snake eats its own tail.



Now if all of this seems demented to you, rest easy. You should know it was Joe Biden who did it. It wasn't Donald Trump, it was Joe Biden. Therefore it's fine. In fact, it's good.



Here's an actual tweet from a former Wall Street executive turned angry social media person called Amy Siskind, quote: "So different having military action under Biden. No middle school level threats on Twitter. Trust Biden and his team's competence." Trust Biden. It's a kinder, gentler missile strike. Hilarious.



With Joe Biden in charge, buildings in Syria don't collapse into rubble crushing the people inside. No. Those buildings simply disappear like distressed companies that people like Amy Siskind melted down for profit on Wall Street.



Naturally, because events like this do connect people in a certain way, David French who used to work at "National Review" was also excited about this. War makes David French feel powerful and alive. One of the few things that does. But only when the right people wage it.



So three years ago -- and we're keeping track of this -- David French was distressed by the idea that Donald Trump might attack Syria without permission. Quote, "If Trump strikes Syria without congressional approval, his Syrian policy will be both imprudent and unconstitutional." That was April of 2018. We were totally opposed to striking Syria at the time. But not because it was unconstitutional, it was just pointless.



Last week, though, David French looked at dozens of people dying in Syria and sighed with satisfaction. "Good," he wrote, then he went back to writing essays about what a fine Christian he is.



Maybe because she reads David French, Jen Psaki came around, too. She was once opposed to bombing Syria without permission. Here she was on Thursday.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The President is sending an unambiguous message that he is going to act to protect Americans. And when threats are posed, he has the right to take an action at the time and in the manner of his choosing.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, yes, it wasn't long ago, she was telling us it was totally a violation of international law to bomb Syria without congressional approval. Now, she is telling us Joe Biden is going to act to protect Americans.



Now you're not supposed to notice that what was done to, quote "protect Americans" who are still stuck languishing in Iraq, 18 years after the invasion, if we're going to protect them, why are we making them stay there? What are they doing there?



And once again, because it's the only question that ever matters, how is this helping anyone in this country or by the way in any country? Well, it's not, obviously, and to their credit, neo-cons have stopped pretending that it is.



What this is really about, Joe Biden once explained in public, is helping our Kurdish partners. Here's Joe Biden in 2019 fretting aloud that Donald Trump might withdraw American troops from Syria.



JOE BIDEN (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: By precipitously withdrawing a small number of American Special Forces in Syria, Trump managed in one fell swoop to betray our Kurdish partners, who helped defeat ISIS, to create a humanitarian crisis with innocent civilians, and ethnic and religious minority communities caught in the crossfire.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: The best part was: religious minority communities. We're attacking the Assad government, which is the only government in the entire Middle East that's protected the most ancient of religious minorities, the Christian community. They've been slaughtered, except in territory that Assad controls.



But he's a brutal dictator. That doesn't count.



But of course, we are doing all of this for our Kurdish partners. Did you know we had Kurdish partners? Did you want them? What exactly have we partnered to do? No one answers those questions. Don't sweat the details, assured the Democrats.



The party that runs Baltimore and East St. Louis has a handle on this. They're going to make the Middle East a much better place. Just like Hillary Clinton improved Libya. Now, it has permanent war and slave markets, and they're going to make you much safer in the process. It's called counterterrorism. It can't be bad.



David Tafuri is a former State Department official. He joins us now to assess what's happened. How insulting is this, David at a time when the overweening threat to the country clearly is China, by every measurement possible. We're energy independent, we don't need to focus on the Middle East.



And yet we're still wasting the time of the U.S. military, the attention of our think tanks, the public's precious attention span on the Middle East and Syria. Tell me why this is wise.



DAVID TAFURI, FORMER STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: Well, let me give you some perspective. First of all, President Trump did an airstrike in Syria in April 2017. He did another one in April 2018, and another in December 2019.



And for all three, they were justified and proportional. I spoke about them, I wrote about them, I supported them.



To your credit, you were against all of them. So we've both been consistent, but we have a divide here. It's really not about Syria policy and the details of Syria and what's happening in Syria and Iraq. It's really about what should America's role in the world be?



I happen to think that we can continue to project power abroad, and that we have to have our diplomats and soldiers stationed in places abroad in order to do that. And when they get attacked, as they did on February 15th in northern Iraq by Shia militias, it's appropriate for us to respond, as Biden did, just as Trump did in December 2019.



CARLSON: May I say, leaving aside and I'll even gloss over your claim that it was justified. Of course, the State Department lied about the pretext for the first missile strike. But leaving that aside, China is humiliating the United States globally.



It is colonizing the entire continent of Africa and the Caribbean, right at our shores. It is humiliating American diplomats by giving them an unnecessary rectal swabs. It is a threat to the entire globe, and we do nothing.



When a Syrian militia lobs rockets into Iraq, we pounce. This is a question of focus. You can't fix every problem, why aren't we focusing on the real problem? Why are we wasting time in the Middle East?



TAFURI: Well, I happen to think we can walk and chew gum at the same time.



CARLSON: Oh, we're not.



TAFURI: So we can deal with the Middle East and we can also deal with China. And I do agree with you that China is really our biggest rival, especially going forward.



But right now, China isn't supporting groups that are directly firing rockets at our personnel. So we have to respond to that in Syria to protect our personnel.



We also should be doing things to prepare for a potential battle for China in the future in the places like you mentioned, in Africa, where it truly wants to expand and where it wants to put its vision of government, a kleptocracy in place.



And we have to fight them, not just with our economy, not just with our USAID, and not just with foreign investment, but also with an ideology of democracy and freedom, which is a countering ideology to the one that China wants to put in place across the world.



CARLSON: We're supine, we're servile, our generals retire and serve China, our largest corporations profit from China, our political class refuses to criticize China. So nothing you're saying has actually happened or going to happen, as we both know.



But let me just back up to the Middle East because it's the region in question tonight. Why do we have troops in Iraq? We haven't improved Iraq. We haven't improved the United States by keeping them. Why do we think this will be different from every other Middle Eastern country we've been engaged in? All of which wind up worse, we wind up poorer, Americans wind up dead. Why do we keep doing this?



TAFURI: Well, first of all, we have far less troops in Iraq than we have at most other times in the last 18 years. So, I served in Iraq with the State Department 2006 and 2007. We had 145,000 troops at the end of 2007. We now have 2,500.



So you know, a little less than three percent of what we have had back then.



CARLSON: But why do we have any? No, but hold on. But why do we -- no, it is a sincere question. We killed people in Syria, spend a lot of money, focus and attention on the country with this. Biden gets to go brag about it.



Because an American contractor apparently was killed there, apparently, by an Iran-backed militia. Why was that contractor there in the first place? What are we getting out of it?



TAFURI: Well, there are lots of reasons. First of all, we have troops there to fight ISIS, and ISIS is still in Northern Iraq and in Syria, and ISIS is an existential threat to the U.S., to our interest. It can strike at Americans. It's also an existential threat to our way of life, to rule of law.



CARLSON: Well, hang on, wait, wait, wait. Slow down. How is ISIS in existence -- you know, I'm not putting in a good word for ISIS here, obviously. But existential means to threaten the existence of something. An existential threat is something that threatens to end you.



How does ISIS pose an existential threat to the United States?



TAFURI: Because ISIS in 2014 and 2015 setup an Islamic Caliphate that had as its stated goal to take over the Middle East and Europe. They had plans at one time to try and attack Italy. They killed many Americans as you know. They took --



CARLSON: I'm sorry.



TAFURI: They took thousands of people hostage.



CARLSON: Look, again, I don't -- again -- here I'm not -- I'm not flacking for ISIS. I'm just saying when you say they, I mean let's use words carefully because we're talking about human lives and American policy here.



They're not an existential threat to the United States. There is only one country that's an existential threat. There's only one country that can make my family obey, and that's China, as you well know.



So again, I know everybody in foreign policy world was trained, like a previous generation was trained to focus on Russia, the next on the Middle East. Why can't we wake up and face the actual threats right in our face rather than refighting wars that we've lost.



TAFURI: But you can't possibly be saying that we should only focus on one threat and ignore all of the others. ISIS is a threat. It kidnapped thousands of people.



CARLSON: Well, it can't fix Baltimore. It can't fix -- Washington, D.C. is filled with homeless people and garbage on the streets. Like we're not good at fixing stuff, so like actually, we don't have the bandwidth to fix the world.



And by the way, can you name one city in the United States, the Democratic Party -- I'm not -- I don't want to be partisan or anything, I'm just being honest. This is a war cheered on by Democrats.



Name one city in the United States they have improved. Just one. Go ahead. I'll wait.



TAFURI: My hometown, Cincinnati. It's run by Democrats.



CARLSON: That's a pretty nice town. I've got to say, Okay, I'll give you Cincinnati. I can't think of any others.



TAFURI: Thank you.



CARLSON: Yes, no, it's actually -- you're absolutely right that that is a nice city, not a very left-wing city. But we have dozens of other cities that are actually crumbling. We have a country that's on the verge of some kind of economic event that probably won't be welcomed by most people.



We have a country that's getting poorer. And yet, this is like the thing that Biden does on his 36th day in office?



TAFURI: But we don't have to give up foreign policy in order to improve our domestic policy. We can do both at the same time. We're America. We have the resources, the know-how, the talent to do that.



CARLSON: Really? Because where have we improved? Is Iraq better? Is Afghanistan better? Is Libya better? Is Yemen better? Is any country in that entire region better for our intervention in it?



TAFURI: Well, the problems in these countries, you know, preexisted American intervention.



CARLSON: Of course. Obviously.



TAFURI: And American intervention didn't always improve or make things better. Also, the interventions by colonial powers, the U.K., France also didn't always make it better.



CARLSON: Did it ever -- did it ever -- then why are we doing it? I get it. I agree.



TAFURI: But some of these problems would have existed without us being there.



CARLSON: Okay, but --



TAFURI: What we should all be moving toward is improving all of the world, including the Middle East, but the Middle East does affect us. It affects our economic security, it affects our energy policy, and it affects most importantly, our security.



CARLSON: Last question -- why would --



TAFURI: As you know al Qaeda came out of Afghanistan. ISIS came out of Syria and Iraq.



CARLSON: Hold on. Slow down. Slow down. Hold on. I can only take one overstatement at a time, so I'll end with this one.



You say it affects our energy policy. For generations that I lived here then, we were told we were only enmeshed in the Middle East because we were dependent upon their oil. We needed their energy.



Now, we don't. We are energy independent. The same people who told us that are trying to prevent us from using our own reserves, domestic reserves of energy, and again, make us dependent on other nations, whether it's China for clean energy technology, or the Middle East for petro energy.



And I'm a little confused by that, why shouldn't we take a victory lap and say, we can heat our own homes, we can fuel our own cars, we don't need you.



TAFURI: It is great that we are energy independent and that is something that is going to improve our security and it is something that the Middle East has taken notice of. They've realized that we're not going to depend on their oil forever. The rest of the world is not going to depend on their oil forever.



CARLSON: We are not dependent on them. We don't even need to depend on them now.



TAFURI: But their oil does, it still does impact the economic markets, and it is still important. The flow of that oil is still important. And if economic markets that depend on it in Europe, in Africa and Asia, lost it or went up so much that it increased prices and made it harder for them to buy American products, it would impact our economy as well.



So the whole economy is interdependent and Middle East oil is part of that.



CARLSON: Yes. Okay. I still don't -- I'm not convinced that anyone is thinking about the best interests of our country. And it is frustrating, but I appreciate your coming on.



David Tafuri, thank you.



TAFURI: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: You notice that people who decide what's important didn't seem too bothered when the policies of New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo killed thousands of our most vulnerable in nursing home.



But last weekend, it turns out, he violated the tenets of political correctness. Now, they want him out.



Janice Dean has reason to follow this story and she has been for the better part of a year. She joins us after the break.



CARLSON: Huge waves of refugees are fleeing the State of New York and yet somehow, its Governor manages, week after week to remain in the news.



We have another development in the ongoing sordid saga of Andrew Cuomo and Trace Gallagher has been on top of this story so to speak. He joins us tonight. Hey, Trace.



TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Hey Tucker, the second woman accusing Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, his former adviser, Charlotte Bennett, who now claims Cuomo asked her about her sex life and if she was open to having sex with older men.



Previously, Cuomo aide, Lindsey Boylan accused the Governor of unwanted kissing, touching and asking her to play strip poker.



The Governor who says women should be believed says these two are lying, but he has now pivoted and will allow New York Attorney General Letitia James to hire a private law firm to investigate the claims.



Cuomo maintains that he was only being playful and joking, quoting here: "I acknowledge some of the things I have said had been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation."



His latest accuser isn't buying it though. Quoting: "These are not the actions of someone who simply feels misunderstood. They are the actions of an individual who wields power to avoid justice."



The allegations are also putting a new focus on a 2016 video that we won't show you at the New York State Fair where Cuomo dining with a young female reporter, uncomfortably tells her, quote, "I want to see you eat the whole sausage." The video was immediately slammed as creepy and cringey.



Meantime, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is blasting Cuomo for the sexual harassment and nursing home scandals. Watch.



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D), NEW YORK CITY: The allegations about the nursing homes, what was covered up, but what was done as well. What happened? Why were these lives lost? And do they have any connection to campaign contributions to the Governor from the nursing home industry?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GALLAGHER: De Blasio means the two plus million dollars in campaign donations Cuomo got from the hospital and nursing home industry. Then last April, he granted legal immunity to hospitals and nursing homes for coronavirus cases.



Cuomo has also hired a criminal defense attorney to handle the nursing home scandal, not yet for the sexual harassment claims, but breaking, moments ago "The New York Times" now reporting another woman claims Cuomo made unwanted advances toward her at a 2019 wedding reception, putting his hand on her lower back than her face and asking to kiss her.



She says she was confused, shocked and embarrassed -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Trace Gallagher, thanks so much for that update.



Guess who is not confused or shocked? Anyone who knows Andrew Cuomo could have seen this story coming a long way out. What's so interesting, though, is that there was a much bigger scandal, one that killed thousands of people swirling around Andrew Cuomo for the better part of a year.



His order sent thousands of elderly New Yorkers to their deaths in nursing homes. And the media said nothing about it. In fact, they covered up for him.



Why? And why the change now?



Janice Dean is a FOX News, senior meteorologist. Her in-laws died in a nursing home in New York. She's the author of a great new book called "Make Your Own Sunshine: Inspiring Stories for People Who Find Light in Dark Times." It is out tomorrow.



We're grateful to have Janice Dean on the show tonight. Congratulations on the book, by the way, before we get into a sad topic.



You are someone who knows a lot about making sunshine, and so I am happy that you wrote this and I'm excited to read it.



But you've watched this story from the very beginning. You've been frustrated. You've been one of the few who has been talking about it.



What do you make of the fact that all of a sudden, Andrew Cuomo, after being protected for all these months is suddenly at the bottom of this media dog pile?



JANICE DEAN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR METEOROLOGIST: I think it's easier to get on to the me-too train than to actually admit that these lawmakers have been complicit for 10 months, now that we're into a potential criminal investigation of this Governor, his mandate, and the killing of 15,000 seniors. And as you said, the cover up.



And if we go back to Al Capone, they got him on tax evasion, they'll probably get this Governor on me-too and sexual harassment.



CARLSON: But I just -- I'm confused by it. I mean, people -- politicians do all kinds of things that I personally disagree with, or the media doesn't like, whatever. But this was a -- it was a really clear line from his order to the deaths of thousands of people.



I'm just shocked that the media really was complicit in the cover up, all of these other politicians as well. Do they not need him anymore? Is that is that maybe why?



DEAN: Maybe. Maybe it has to do with the fact that we're into a Biden administration and they finally feel like now is the time to shine a light on this Governor and the fact that yes, he probably is criminally responsible for making that order, signing it and putting it into effect for 46 days.



And the media was complicit, Tucker. "The Daily Caller," though, broke the story of the fact that this governor was covering up the numbers and he wasn't counting those that died in the hospital, like my mother-in-law.



And you had been on this story from the very beginning in May, when I decided to come on your program and talk about the fact that we lost my husband's parents and I believe it was because of this Governor's reckless mandate.



And now we are starting to see the fact that there might be a money trail with some of his top lobbyists in the hospitals.



CARLSON: I think his Press Secretary attacked you, by name. So this -- I mean, you've -- if nothing I know this is not a story you want to be vindicated on, but you certainly have been.



Janice Dean, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Sad occasion. You were right all along. Thank you.



DEAN: Thank, Tucker.



CARLSON: We should tell you by the way that Janice is going to be hosting a show on FOX Nation called "Make Your Own Sunshine." It's available on Tuesday, March 2nd, only on FOX Nation.



It turns out Andrew Cuomo is a lot nicer to young people than he is to old people. Maybe that's what we've learned.



Well, up next, CPAC happened over the weekend. Former President Trump spoke, and he mentioned an issue that is going to affect every woman -- if we can even use that word anymore -- in this country.



Candace Owens has been talking about this for quite some time. She joins us after the break.



CARLSON: Donald Trump spoke at CPAC in Florida yesterday. All of the coverage, particularly on social media was about the politics of it. Will he run again?



Ignored were some of the details in his speech. It's not hard to see why.



At one point, Trump did what almost no conservatives were willing to do in public. He pointed out that Democrats are pushing a terrifying agenda that eliminates women. Watch.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Joe Biden and the Democrats are even pushing policies that would destroy women's sports.



Young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males. It's not good for women. It's not good for women's sports, which worked so long and so hard to get to where they are.



If this is not changed, women's sports, as we know it will die. They'll end. It'll end.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That's true. And it's not just women's sports, its women as a group. Can women be said to exist in any meaningful biological way after this? That's a real question.



But on sports, Biden has signed an Executive Order that forces women to compete in sports against biological men, then the house just passed the Equality Act which redefines gender all over the Federal government. In effect, it makes it disappear.



There's no such thing as biological gender.



Candace Owens is the author of "Blackout." She's thought a lot about this topic. She joins us tonight. Candace Owens, great to have you on tonight. Thank you.



So what effect will this have and you are a woman. You're married, you just had a baby. In the wake of this, can anyone really say, "I'm a woman," "I'm a man." Do those terms have meaning anymore?



CANDACE OWENS, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: You will be called a bigot, as I have been called a bigot, a hateful, hateful individual, a transphobe. We know the leftist likes to use all of these pejoratives when you are speaking commonsense.



CARLSON: Yes.



OWENS: And I find this to be unbelievably offensive, the idea that there are no differences between men and women, especially as you just mentioned, me being someone that just gave birth six weeks ago, the idea that there is nothing that makes me special, nothing that makes me different from a man that stands up and says, I now identify as a woman, it's quite frankly, insulting.



And take a look at this, honestly just think about this for a second to really paint a picture of what the left is trying to do. What they're saying right now, that is that LeBron James when he was in high school, and was drafted to the NBA, LeBron James and all his physical prowess should have been allowed to in high school, say, I no longer identify as a man, I identify as a woman, and he should have been allowed to compete with every woman in any other competition. And that would have been deemed equal that would have been deemed an exercise in achieving equality.



We know what that is anything, but, and this is the problem with the left, Tucker. It is so, so serious. They do not understand what equality is. They don't know what equality means. They think it is sameness. They think we just need to make everybody a carbon copy of the other person. Nobody can have any differences.



They hate the idea of male, female, girl, boy because that means that there are some differences between all of us and there is.



You know and what conservatives fight for is, we want to make sure people have equal opportunities, but we acknowledge that there are real biological realities that cannot be ignored.



CARLSON: Well, I mean, and once you pretend they don't exist, then, I mean, it kind of changes how people feel about men and women, right? I mean, one of the reasons that men revere women is they perpetuate the species. They breastfeed. They give birth.



I know we're supposed to think that's not a big thing. It's the only thing. It's the greatest thing. And so all of a sudden, if we're claiming that men can breastfeed, and men can give birth and like, what's special about women, exactly, seriously?



OWENS: Nothing. They are saying nothing is special about women. And by the way, you just said breastfeeding. I don't know if you received the update last week, Tucker, but that's now offensive. You have to say chest feeding, because breastfeeding is not exclusive enough.



And here's actually what I find to be really funny, right? They go on about calling us transphobic. But think about somebody like Rachel Dolezal. But let's completely -- we're so angry about her because she is for lack of a better term, transracial, right?



She is a biological white female who woke up one day and decided that she was going to be black until she was discovered. Well imagine if like Rachel Dolezal signed up and started taking opportunities away from black people for you know, black academic success, black scholarships. Wouldn't the left absolutely implode if Rachel Dolezal was given a scholarship because she thought she was black? She woke up one day and decided to be black.



Why can't they have the same standards for women? Why are they allowing them to erase women? You know, they told us that we should fear Donald Trump and the Trump administration, right, because -- women. It was going to be so dangerous if Trump got into office.



Well look at what Joe Biden did in just a couple of weeks in office. That is where the real concern lies.



CARLSON: I mean, this is so obviously late empire insanity that future generations will mock, obviously. They won't even believe it happened and only exist because the rest of us tolerate it, and you don't, and I'm grateful to you for being as honest as you are.



Congratulations on your son.



OWENS: Thank you so much.



CARLSON: Again, the most important thing. Candace Owens, great to see you.



So your kids might not be in school. There's only one reason, it's not the science. The science suggests it is fine for them to go to school, it is the teachers unions.



Your kids can't go to school because it's too dangerous. Now the President of one of the biggest teachers unions has been caught on video making a mockery of his own mandates, as much hypocrisy as we've seen in the last year. You really can't miss this one.



Plus, we told you, our new series, "Tucker Carlson Originals" long-form documentaries coming soon on FOX Nation. Last week, we shared part of our episode on a great American city collapsing. Tonight we have a brand new trailer with disturbing footage that our team uncovered in Chicago. Here it is.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



CARLSON: You know what you never see and it is kind of weird is investigative reporting about teachers unions. Some of the most corrupt institutions in the country, and definitely the most powerful.



Teachers unions are the single reason that millions of children, maybe yours aren't going to school. Some of them are dying. It's not an overstatement.



Now, teachers union say that they can't teach because it's unsafe. Science doesn't back that up, but nobody calls them on it.



Unless a teachers union executive literally posts Instagram photos from the Caribbean -- and that actually happened in one case -- no one covers it. No one bothers to report on whether the unions are lying or not.



A lot of journalists don't have kids so they don't care. People who do have kids do care quite a bit.



In Berkeley, California, one group of parents is doing what the media refuse to do. They call themselves the Guerilla Moms. I wish we could book them on the show to congratulate them, but we don't know who they are because they're anonymous. Just like many politicians, they fear retribution from the teachers unions.



But since March of last year, the Guerilla Moms have heard from the head of the local teachers union, Matt Meyer that school absolutely cannot reopen. Sorry, can't teach your kids. They're going to languish at home online.



So the Guerilla Moms decided to find out what Matt Meyer was up to. They just posted a video online showing Matt Meyer walking his own child to a private preschool. You're seeing pictures of it now.



Meyer was caught, hard to imagine anything more hypocritical or offensive, but he didn't apologize. He just said his own kid had no options, quote, "There are not public schools for kids our age." And that's true. But it's true because of people like Matt Meyer and because of journalists who weren't anywhere near as useful as a few anonymous moms with a camera in California.



Whoever you are, Guerrilla Moms, God bless you.



So we spent the last year hearing about a health crisis, a pandemic, but there are a lot of health crises. This may be the biggest one. Falling testosterone levels which have completely reshaped our society and falling sperm counts, which may make it impossible to continue the human race.



Why is this happening? Probably because of chemicals in our environment.



According to one scientist, sperm counts in the Western world have dropped 59 percent between 1973 and 2011. At this pace, sperm counts will reach zero by 2045. No one talks about this. Everybody should be. We're beginning tonight with Dr. Marc Siegel, a FOX News medical contributor. He joins us to assess.



Doctor, thanks so much for coming on. Why is this not the biggest story there is?



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Tucker, this is a very big story and this scientist, Dr. Shanna Swan has been following this for a long time and she put out a big paper in 2017 and she blames something called "everywhere chemicals." Bisphenol-A and phthalates. These are found everywhere, in plastics, all around.



And she believes that they have contributed to falling sperm counts, and there's a lot of evidence to support her.



But I'm actually more concerned about something right now, Tucker that also involves falling sperm counts and that's lockdown libido.



Lockdown libido occurs when everybody has shut down for too long. You know what they do? They gain weight, they get obese. You know what obesity does? It drives down testosterone and sperm counts.



You drink more alcohol. You know what alcohol does? It makes estrogen as testosterone, your sperm counts drop. Smoking cigarettes, which everyone is doing more and more. Smoking cigarettes drives down sperm counts. Vaping and probably the biggest culprit of all according to a reproductive specialists I spoke to tonight, smoking marijuana drives down sperm count.



So you're at home, you're not even looking at your loved one because of despair. Depression has replaced romance. There's going to be no baby bump coming out of this pandemic.



So tonight I do have a message for Shanna Swan. She says, Dr. Swan, who again is a very prominent researcher, epidemiologist at Mount Sinai. She says my grandfather had three times the amount of a sperm count than I do, and I say, more power to my grandfather.



She says hunters and gatherers from the distant past had sperm counts through the cave ceiling. And I say, she's probably right about that.



But I have a message for Shanna tonight. There's something that I'm dealing with, that my grandfather didn't deal with, that hunter gatherers don't deal with, and it's not the chemicals in the environment, Tucker. It is lockdowns. Lockdowns drive down sperm count -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Dr. Marc Siegel, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.



SIEGEL: Thank you.



CARLSON: So Amazon began primarily as a bookseller, then it became the largest bookseller, the largest seller of information in the world and then maybe inevitably, it has begun to ban books.



Amazon is erasing books and films that it disagrees with it. It calls them hate speech. We will show you precisely what Jeff Bezos doesn't think you have a right to see. That's straight ahead.



CARLSON: Just in time for Black History Month. Amazon has purged a documentary on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas called "Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words." Amazon has also erased several other films and books including the book "When Harry Became Sally" on transgenderism.



There's a lot to unpack here, but basically, the world's largest bookseller is banning books. Where are we going with this?



Douglas Murray is one of the smartest people watching our current moment. He, of course, a bestselling author. He joins us tonight to assess.



Douglas Murray, thanks so much for coming on. The world's largest bookseller, banning books. What's next after this, do you think? Where is this heading?



DOUGLAS MURRAY, AUTHOR, "THE MADNESS OF CROWDS": This is exactly a Big Tech fearer's worst nightmare. And many of us worried for years about the growth of Big Tech the way in which large companies would end up taking over everything. They would not face monopolies and mergers, commissions like they would have done decades ago. They just took over everything.



CARLSON: Yes.



MURRAY: And some of us always worried, what will they do once they're in that position? And we're starting to see what they'll do.



You know, because increasingly, you can't go to your local independent bookseller because Amazon made them go out of business years ago. During the pandemic, the remaining book shops that exist, quite often just weren't allowed to open. So Amazon had another great advantage.



And here they are, at this moment of almost complete dominance in their trade, deciding now to flex their ideological muscles.



CARLSON: I mean, for Amazon to say that during Black History Month, you're not allowed to hear from one of the most famous black Americans on Earth because his views aren't exactly the views we think he should have. I mean, that's very ominous to me.



MURRAY: The whole thing is ominous. Amazon recently quietly rewrote some of its codes of practice that, of course, talked about the usual things you always hear. We've got to prevent hate speech and offense and similar things.



So it's offensive for Ryan Anderson to write a book, which questions the prevailing gender ideology. It's offensive to suggest, for instance, as he does, a conservative Catholic commentator that it's not great to, for instance, give children life altering drugs and medication and among other things, will make lots of them infertile.



So, you know, this is all exactly what we expected. Amazon turns out to be yet another Big Corporation, Big Tech, basically enforcing the prevailing ideology of the time. And the worry some of us have is: what happens next?



Ryan Anderson's book, I read it when it came out. It's a good book. It's on an important subject. Which books are they going to hide away next? Will it be Candace Owens's books next?



CARLSON: Right.



MURRAY: Will it be yours? Will it be mine? You know, once they decide that they know what hate is and they know what good is, they will just be another big company enforcing the same tedious and wrong ideology on the whole of America, and we will be expected to suck it up and we shouldn't.



CARLSON: And with these conversations banned, the conversation will go and suppressed and become much more radical. They are abetting radicalism.



You think the country is radical now? Keep this crap up and find out what happens.



MURRAY: Absolutely right.



CARLSON: And they are going to ban your books, Douglas Murray, but you're always on this show. Thank you for joining us today. Appreciate it.



MURRAY: Thank you.



CARLSON: We're out of time, sadly. Hard to believe how fast that went. Thank you for watching.



We'll be back tomorrow night and every night, 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.



Have a great night.

