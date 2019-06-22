Alveda King on Gillibrand comparing abortion to racism

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 21, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham from Washington tonight, and this is a Special Edition of “The Ingraham Angle: Inside the Issues”

Tonight, we bring you the political and cultural issues shaping our current conversations from the Iranian conflict, to the border crisis, from the 2020 battles to the issue of abortion becoming front and center in this Presidential election. This "Special" will cover all of it.

Plus it's Friday, so what do you need to check some fun, come on get with it. Dad bods, crop tops, and coughing fits. Oh my. Of course, it's Raymond Arroyo. He's with us here tonight for "Friday Follies".

But first a great byproduct of the Trump presidency that doesn't get nearly enough attention is the way in which the President twists his opponents into knots. Now, remember, how Democrats in their media cast Trump in the early days of his presidency. They said, "Well, he's not well, and he just has this blood thirst - this lust for war".

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: The President of the United States is completely unhinged and getting worse by the day.

CHRISTINE QUINN, FORMER NYC CITY COUNCIL SPEAKER: He is not fit temperamentally to be President.

EZRA KLEIN, FOUNDER & EDITOR AT LARGE, VOX: Donald Trump is destabilizing the Middle East, he has no idea what they do in the aftermath.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, HOST, MSNBC: In order to get elected Donald Trump will start a war with Iran.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Boy, did they look ridiculous tonight or what? Now as you know, the President called off strikes against Iran last night due to his concern that the response would not be proportional to Iran's action. Here he is taking Chuck Todd through the decision-making process.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: They came and they said, "Sir we're ready to go. We'd like a decision". I said, "I want to know something before you go. How many people will be killed --in this case, Iranians?" I said, "How many people are going to be killed?" Came back said, "Sir, approximately 150". And I thought about it for a second, I said, "You know what, they shut down an unmanned drone, and I didn't like it. I didn't think it was I didn't think it was proportionate".

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Prudent realism, that was the hallmark, was going to be of his foreign policy and he lived up to it. Now this doesn't mean that try shouldn't retaliate in the face of further provocation in the future if it's proportional.

But his decision there to weigh the human cost of the potential strike destroys the arguments made by the folks that we just played for you in that sound bite. Now, but don't worry, their hate it's enduring for this President. It's always creative, it's morphing.

Now watch the same media apparatus now turn on the President for not bombing Iran.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He has a basic unfitness for handling national security matters.

JIM SCIUTTO, CNN NEWSROOM: Does it undermine the strengths of the President's military threat going forward?

DENNIS ROSS, COUNSELOR, THE WASHINGTON FOR NEAR EAST POLICY: Well, it probably raises questions about it.

BRET STEPHENS, POLITICAL ANALYST, NBC NEWS AND NEW YORK TIMES: He hesitates and he withdraws at the last minute. There's fear in him.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: This is a President who loves to insult. He loves whom a bully. He loves to threat and threaten. But what happens when our adversaries understand that he's never going to follow through.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Neo-cons at the very end into the very end. Well, the bottom line is this. President Trump will never please any of those critics and that's not what his goal is. He was elected, in part, to remove the U.S. from these foreign entanglements and end our perpetual military interventionism.

Well, last night's decision was the right one and the voters will see it, even if the resistance pundits do not. Joining me now to analyze is for Fernando Cutz. He's a former White House National Security Council official for both Presidents Obama and Trump; along with former Democratic Congressman from Ohio, Dennis Kucinich.

Congressman, great to see you tonight. Now, you have long warned against this excessive military action abroad, now your reaction to the media who seemed to be pushing, in this case, for military action or maybe even war.

DENNIS KUCINICH, D-OH, FORMER CONGRESSMAN: Well, President Trump has done the right thing in pulling back from an attack on Iran. Such a war would not be in the U.S. interest.

It would destroy our economy, double the price of oil, engulf the region, drag in Russia and China, destroyed the Trump presidency, net all, aside from endangering the U.S. So I'm glad that he has exercised this restraint and it should be recognized and encouraged.

INGRAHAM: Fernando, I heard a lot from liberals during the Iraq war about collateral damage. And I was someone who was all gung-ho for the Iraq war, and as time went on, I went there for just a week in 2006. And then years after I came to think, "Oh my gosh, what did we do and what did we get into?"

But Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC today, a perpetual trump critic said this to Chuck Todd.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, HOST, MSNBC: I have to say, I'm having an eerie who was at the White House today. Denis McDonough, the Chief of Staff for Barack Obama took a long walk around the South Lawn and suddenly pulled back an operation that was ready to go.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, ANCHOR, MSNBC: What you said right there was the President's worst nightmare. You said it was reminiscent of Barack Obama.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Fernando, is this a fair comparison? I mean, Trump never spelled out any red line with Iran.

FERNANDO CUTZ, SENIOR ASSOCIATE, THE COHEN GROUP: Well, I don't think it is a fair comparison. I think the President has been very clear that if there is a red line in this case, it's American service members being killed. Fortunately, no American service member has been killed, no American service member has been injured. And so the President hasn't set himself up for any red lines that haven't been crossed.

I think what we're seeing, though, some of the President's advisors, particularly led by John Bolton, who have been pressing the President more and more in the direction of creating red lines that will inherently--

INGRAHAM: But Trump's is his own man. I mean, Trump is not going to be pushed around. And I like John Bolton a lot and everybody knows I like John Bolton.

CUTZ: Sure

INGRAHAM: He not going to be pushed around by Bolton or even the generals. I mean, he was elected President of the United States on a platform of principled realism and foreign policy.

We can't do it all. We'll defend our interests, but we are not going to get mired back into another conflict in the Middle East that we drain our country of billions, even trillions of dollars. He's just not going to do that. And I was so pleased with how he reacted to this provocation - it's a provocation no doubt about it.

Now, there were some other things that are going on too. And when we have Dennis, when we have Republicans, we had Adam Kinzinger on television, who is kind of a neoconservative. He was criticizing the President. But others as well, let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The President of the United States has trouble making decisions and is relatively easy to manipulate. Iran is seeking to exploit all of these dynamics and we are isolated from our allies. This is exactly the kind of recipe that could lead to an escalation and a confrontation. That would in the end, be outside of the control of both us and Iranian leaders.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK. Rhodes Scholar there. So what's happened to the Democrat Party? I mean France is saying tonight - Macron and Germany saying, "Well, let's continue to talk and deescalate".

Trump didn't deescalate, that's what Trump did. So Buttigieg wants us to go gung-ho. And I don't even understand his rationale. Talk about making no sense. Congressman, what's happened to the Democrat Party, now they're the big war hawks?

KUCINICH: Well, one must be very careful about reflexively criticizing a President when he does the right thing. The President has to keep control here. He has to stop the Secretary of State, the National Security Advisor from actually being involved in ordering troop movements - naval and air assets, which set to state for a war.

As long as the President keeps control and exercises restraint, I think, we'll be OK here. We have to continue to try to practice diplomacy. And I think that when we talk about our nation, we've got to be very careful that we don't get into a kind of reflexive partisanship which defeats the purpose of our national interest.

INGRAHAM: Fernando, this is a quote from a Bloomberg piece today by Bobby Ghosh. "Trump doesn't need to attack Iran, he's already winning. His maximum pressure sanctions campaign against the Islamic Republic is working. Iran's economy is feeling great pain and its isolation is deepening. For all of its proclamations of resistance and resilience, the regime in Tehran is plainly alarmed". Do you agree with that?

CUTZ: Absolutely. I think the pressure that's been placed on the Iranian regime is very strong. It's remarkably strong. The Iranians are feeling it. Their economy is crumbling apart. The regime in a very unstable position.

And listen, at the end of the day, they are bad actors. There's no doubt about it, right? Since the 1970s and before, they've been doing very bad things against the United States, against our allies and friends all over the world, and so we need to hold them accountable.

However, I agree with the President's decision last night to pull back and not escalate this, not get us into another needless war, at a time that that's just not what the American people--

INGRAHAM: Just remind everybody, and Fernando and Dennis know this, at the very beginning of this Administration, many of his critics basically predicted Armageddon - economic Armageddon and worldwide Armageddon.

Economy is soaring and we don't have worldwide Armageddon. OK. We were de- escalating a situation. We've got a lot of flash points around the world. But the expert predictions about this Administration have been almost uniformly incorrect. But I appreciate you panel, thank you so much tonight.

KUCINICH: Thank you, Laura.

INGRAHAM: And "The Washington Post" is reporting that ICE raids are going to begin across 10 cities on Sunday, targeting up to 2,000 illegal immigrants in Houston, Chicago, Miami, LA and elsewhere. This, of course, is sending the nice folks at MSNBC into a complete and total meltdown.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

EDDIE GLAUDE, PROFESSOR OF AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDIES, PRINCETON: He is terrorizing families in communities who think they're going to be snatched away from their kids.

JACOB SOBOROFF, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: Why do it? Quite literally to terrorize the millions of people that are in this country illegally.

ELEANOR CLIFT, CONTRIBUTOR, MSNBC: What this Administration is putting out today bordering roundups of thousands of people is chilling, it's inflicting it's terrorism on communities.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So mayors now in Chicago, San Fran plus the LAPD says they're not going to cooperate with ICE during these raids. Joining me now is Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

Dan is - are these raids terrorizing innocent families or enforcing judicial decrees of deportation after appeals and all the due process they deserve has been accorded to them.

LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK, R-TX: The latter, Laura, of course. Because these people that they plan to go and apprehend have already been ordered to be deported, and once they were ordered to be deported, they have run from the law. They have run from the courts.

So these are people that supposedly listen to the court, get in line, basically go back to their home country. They haven't done that. The President is absolutely right to do this. These people are - I would call, double wall breakers. They broke the law coming into the country. They've gone to court, now they're breaking the law by staying in the country, and it's time to put an end to it.

Well, listen know what Telemundo and NBC Host, Jose Diaz-Balart asked President Trump today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOSE DIAZ-BALART, HOST, NBC: Do you have something against immigrants?

TRUMP: I love immigrants. In fact, I'll tell you, I want people to come in. Hispanics today or have the average net wealth - the wealthiest they've ever been under Trump, not under Obama, because under Obama they were going the wrong way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I mean that's a great answer. But what kind of question is that? What do you have against immigrants? Again, conflating illegal and legal. They do this all day long all 24/7, Dan, it is so tedious. Trump targets immigrants. No. They've been ordered, deported - does that mean anything to the brainiacs on the Left? It's so infuriating.

PATRICK: And some of these people are criminals who need to be removed from the country.

INGRAHAM: You bet.

PATRICK: In terms of they've committed crime here. This open border crowd, whether it's on Telemundo or a Univision or in the Democrat Party, they want open borders, they want anarchy. They don't want any law and order. And the people are sick and tired of it in Texas, every other state and in this country.

And that's why the President is going to win the election again in 2020. The further they go Left to say anyone can come, anyone can stay, no matter what you do, we got hands off. The Democrats continue to lose votes from independents and conservative Democrats. There are few left.

INGRAHAM: And Dan today there are a number of headlines and number of commentators seizing upon this court hearing this week about border patrol stations and facilities not having adequate supplies and children in dirty clothes. I mean, I was at the Del Rio border processing center.

PATRICK: Yes.

INGRAHAM: None of these centers were ever designed or set up as the long- term or even short term shelters. There's no capacity, because we never believed that our country would allow 800 people at a time, 200 people at a time to just have to be processed.

There's not enough room and Congress won't fund facilities, beds, proper housing. They don't want to fund it. And so what are they - what are we supposed to do? Just release children into the arms of human traffickers? I don't understand what the Democrats want here?

PATRICK: Well, they don't know what they want. They just want to play politics. And you know, Laura, we - as you know we announced today the - Governor and the Speaker of the House and myself, we announced that we're sending a thousand more National Guard to the border.

We've been working with the White House for about a month and DHS for about a month to bring these additional National Guard to the border. And the reason is, we currently have a 1,000 from Texas, about another 200 from other states. But Laura, Border Patrol can't handle it. We need more people.

And just in the last three weeks, Laura, in Texas, 45,000 people have been apprehended in three weeks. Now the good news is, we're down about 18% since Mexico has kind of stepped it up.

But even being down 18%, 45,000 people. And get this, Laura, from 52 countries. It is time for the Democrats in Washington do their damn job. Today Governor Abbott called him "Reprobates". I think the media had to look the word up and find out how to spell it.

INGRAHAM: All right.

PATRICK: But look, we can't we cannot continue to handle this Laura and those kids that are in these facilities, they're there because of the Democrats, and these conditions are because of the Democrats. They will not fund Border Patrol to do the right thing.

INGRAHAM: The blame is going Right to the Left, because they want to continue to demonize ICE and Border Patrol--

PATRICK: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: They won't do their jobs.

PATRICK: It's their fault.

INGRAHAM: --to reform asylum laws, that's why we have this magnet at the border. It is not on President Trump's shoulders. Dan, thank you for what you're doing in Texas and sending more troops down the border.

PATRICK: Thank you, Laura.

INGRAHAM: And on related note, we're going to speak to the Independent Women's Forum's Heather Higgins wrote a terrific piece. You have to read it - "The Risks of a Pandemic if We Do Not Solve the Crisis Soon".

But up next, some powerful Democrats now are trying to end the debate over who their nominee is before the voters even get a chance to choose, the details on this Special Edition of “The Ingraham Angle” tonight returns.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Joe Biden should not need to be explained to about why that word is so hurtful.

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, D-NYC, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: How on earth can you say those times of civility, I wish we could go back to that. Joe Biden needs to apologize.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It's just - it's misinformed and it's wrong.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It's never OK to celebrate segregationists, never.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, they're all jumping on Biden for his comments, including other 2020 Democrats and rightfully so. What Biden said was in artful at the very least, but congressional Democrats don't see it that way.

They're not only defending Biden, but warning his competitors to back off.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JOHN LEWIS, D-GA: I don't think the remarks were offensive.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: For us to spend time on an issue like this, which is important, but it's not central to what the election is about.

SEN. CHRIS COONS, D-DEL.: As we move towards these debates in Miami next week, every minute on that debate stage that a Democratic candidate is attacking, challenging or criticizing another Democratic candidate, is a good minute for Donald Trump's campaign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now Dinesh D'souza, Conservative, Commentator, filmmaker; and Shane Harris, Democratic Strategist, President of the People's Alliance for Justice.

All right Dinesh are Democrats afraid to have a debate on those two nights next week - debate stage within their own party and exposing any fault lines?

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR: Well, I think that Biden is proving to be a kind of a radioactive character here. And I think what's made this controversy so telling is he has let a big cat out of the bag. The cat is the fact that the racist segregationists were all in the Democratic Party.

Now, the Left has done a lot of work to try to cover this up to imply to that the racist Democrats all became Republicans. But here's Biden coolly remembering - and correctly remembering, that no they were Democrats, they were great guys as far as he's concerned. He got to work with them. And in fact, they are models of the kind of way that bipartisan cooperation should move forward.

So I don't really Kamala Harris and Cory Booker for going, whoa this is crazy talk white man, because it is.

INGRAHAM: Shane Biden is way up in the polls still. The last Fox News poll, I think, had him about 36%. He's smoking the rest of the field, although, you've seen some movement for Elizabeth Warren. She takes a lot of passion to the stage, also Bernie Sanders still doing pretty well, he's fallen a little. Buttigieg, pretty strong.

Where's this all going to end up next week? There's going to be a crazy couple days. Look at this. This is just one night.

SHANE HARRIS, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Yes. No, Laura, I mean I think that it is much like "American Idol", but maybe not so much. We're not having a whole lot of singing auditions.

But I think that this is very important when you talk about Biden, because we have to remember that Biden right now is - the reality is he is the front-runner. He is the one with the strongest name recognition in this race.

And so the attacks that would come are partially because, yes, maybe those comments were offensive. Yes, they were offensive to many of us. But on the other side of it, many of these candidates who are speaking up, and some others who are speaking up within the party is partially because of his name recognition and seeing him as an entitlement candidate.

But the reality is that, this is all good. This is all good for the country. This is good at a party,

INGRAHAM: Yes, let's play--

HARRIS: --because we need to have differences.

INGRAHAM: I agree. I think--

HARRIS: And we need to debate those differences out.

INGRAHAM: I couldn't agree more. I think that's a great way of stating it. I want to play what Biden said when he was pressed about - "What are you going to do, Cory Booker wants you to apologize?" Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How does it feel that your Democratic rivals are implicitly saying that you have issues talking about race?

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: They know better.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you going to apologize like --?

BIDEN: Apologize for what?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Cory Booker has called for it.

BIDEN: Cory should apologize. He knows better.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, Dinesh, he is like Corey should apologize. Where's this ending next week? We're going to have like MMA match on the stage?

D'SOUZA: Well, you've got a white guy calling in a black guy to apologize for criticizing the white guy's buddy-buddy relationships with segregationist Democrats, so that's where we are right now.

See I think the danger for the Democrats is not so much the so-called circular firing squad in which Democrats kind of criticize each other. It is that all these Democrats up for debate are going to be playing to be the farthest man or woman on the Left. I'm more socialist for you--

HARRIS: But I have to disagree - I have to disagree with you, because the reality is this. Is that this country does not have a good history when it comes to African-Americans, whether Republican or Democrat. So to say, "Oh, we're going to put it all in one party". Yes, historically the Democratic Party was very racist and there were "Dixiecrats" in which we called them.

But the reality is that the Republican Party and the Democratic Party has been whites and how white America has dealt with black America.

INGRAHAM: All right. We can't do that whole--

HARRIS: --in the history of this country. We saw that in the reparations hearing this week.

INGRAHAM: I think--

HARRIS: So let's get our facts right.

INGRAHAM: --it's going to be fascinating. We going to have you back - both back. We're going to do it a whole hour on race in America. But this is a big topic, not going away. We really appreciate both of your voices tonight and we're going to see how this plays out over two nights. I think Biden's going to dominate both nights, if you ask me.

All right, coming up, dad bods, crop tops and the great cough debate. Of course, Arroyo is here with "Friday Follies" next.

INGRAHAM: Welcome back to this Special Edition of “The Ingraham Angle” It's Friday and that means it's time for "Friday Follies" - dad bods, crop tops, coughing fits and CNN, really?

Who else can bring us all the details but Raymond Arroyo, Fox News Contributor. All right, Raymond, you have two surveys that are important to men and Millennials.

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes to both. The first is by YouGov and apparently deodorant is falling out of favor with the young. Nearly 40% of 18 to 24 year olds and about a third of 25 to 34 year olds say they have not used deodorant or antiperspirant in the last 30 days.

INGRAHAM: What?

ARROYO: Are they just stinking, Laura?

INGRAHAM: Yes

ARROYO: This isn't for argument for hiring older workers who actually use deodorant, apparently, according to the survey.

INGRAHAM: I remember being in the old Soviet Union when I was a student and they didn't have deodorant.

ARROYO: What do they put lemon under their arms?

INGRAHAM: They have little baking soda--

ARROYO: Oh, great.

INGRAHAM: Baking--

ARROYO: OK. I've got to get to the second survey, very important, particularly to you men over 30. It turns out having pecks and rippled muscles is not what it's cracked up to be. Sixth-five percent of those surveyed said a dad bod with a slight paunch is more attractive to them, 78 percent said a dad bod was a sign of confidence. And here's what women are saying.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Six pack is like you tried too hard. And dad bod is like OK, we relax. We chill.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The dad bod, it's homey. They probably like kids, you know, it's a vibe.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They eat pizza with you, rather than go to the gym without you, and you always look a little bit better than them.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Dad bod.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And why is that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's more approachable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: The question is they didn't poll on mom bod. We didn't get into that. But I like the idea that people are leaning for to Chris Pratt than Zac Efron.

INGRAHAM: I think it's fine either way.

ARROYO: Speaking of body types, remember a few weeks ago, Laura, we covered this new fashion trend of pushing crop tops on men.

INGRAHAM: The worst since backward baseball caps.

ARROYO: Guess what I ran into down in Orlando this week.

INGRAHAM: What?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: A few weeks ago, we did a piece on a cultural trend that I'm not sure I'm down with. And that cultural trend is crop tops on men. Why this look?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why this look? Because I'm not a cookie cutter. I hate cookie cutters. I hate everybody doing the same thing, having the same thoughts, herd mentality. No, I don't want to be like everybody else. I want to be different, I want to be my own person, and I want to stand up for what I believe in.

ARROYO: You have the abs for this. I couldn't get away with it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: OK, well.

ARROYO: Unless you're Irene Cara or Kate Upton, the crop top is not a --

INGRAHAM: That's a lot of hours in the gym. That's a lot, God bless him, he looks good. But sometimes seeing less is more.

ARROYO: Sometimes mystery is a better approach.

INGRAHAM: A little mystery. As my son Nico would say, mom, I have an eight-pack.

ARROYO: An eight-pack? I'm down to four.

To get slightly serious, with 2020 right around the corner, CNN is unveiling their strategy for covering President Trump. This week, several of their anchors and reporters, we noticed, are spilling the beans. Here's Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon discussing limiting coverage of the president in 2020.

INGRAHAM: What?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: If you're in the news media, and the jobs we are, do we continue to allow space for propaganda and lies?

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: I think you're going to see correction, and I think you're going to see over correction. The idea of what you have on T.V., you go too far and you start censoring what you have on T.V. because you don't like the ideas.

LEMON: If you could look back in history, would you say, well, I'm so glad that that person was allowed a platform so they could spread their hate and propaganda and lies?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Lemon also compared the president to Hitler, by the way.

INGRAHAM: Are we back at that? This is kind of like Pol Pot, Hitler, Stalin, what else? We need one acronym for all of the dictators.

ARROYO: Legion of doom.

INGRAHAM: Yes, the total legion of doom. But what they're really wanting not to do is debate the issues. They can't argue how they'll raise the economic standard and standard living for most Americans. They don't want to argue this, so they want to say, let's take him off of T.V.

ARROYO: They really believe, they really believe that it was their exposure of Trump that won him election. This is Jim Acosta in a "New Yorker" interview today. He said, "I think even some of the network executives have acknowledged that it may not be a good idea to air these rallies end to end. I think you are going to see moving forward a lot of fact checking of these rallies, and, to a larger extent, not showing them end to end."

Let me tell you why I think this is a really dumb strategy. A, their ratings are going to sink even lower than they are.

INGRAHAM: Do we need to go through and read their ratings last week compared to ours. I don't want to be dancing on the rating graves.

ARROYO: And secondly, and this is the most important thing, they're strengthening the president's hand because it looks like they're censoring what he's doing. He's the president of the United States for good or bad. You have to cover what he says. You really do. And you owe it to your viewers, no matter who they are, to do that.

INGRAHAM: Finally, the president in his big ABC interview objected to, well, remember the cough from his chief of staff.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: At some point I hope they get it because it's a fantastic financial statement. It's a fantastic financial statement. And let's do that over. He's coughing in the middle of my answer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, OK. I don't like that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're chief of staff.

TRUMP: If you're going to cough, please leave the room.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We should get a shot. I'll come over.

TRUMP: You just can't do that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just to change the shot. Sorry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Now, that moment created a spate of news articles from the BBC and other places like, should you leave the room when you cough or sneeze?

INGRAHAM: Yes.

ARROYO: Now, the president has been a germaphobe, Laura, for a long time. His objection here was being interrupted by Mulvaney's coughing fit. So I was a bit worried when I saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office the other day, and well, he coughed.

Look at this. Look at the president. He's showing the restraint we have seen him show with Iran. Look at him react.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Yes. I saw a slight grimace.

ARROYO: There was a slight reaction.

INGRAHAM: Let me just say when Raymond sneezes, and Mary, Pat, and the whole studio looks up, when Raymond sneezes, it is like the windows rattle. Dogs are -- you have the loudest -- and he has his boots that squeaks through studio. What do I say? Stop squeaking, clicking your pen, squeaking, coughing.

ARROYO: I don't do those things.

INGRAHAM: It drives us crazy. Trump is right. Leave the room.

ARROYO: You leave the room.

INGRAHAM: You leave the room.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Up next, why more evidence that the border crisis isn't just the border state issue. No, it's a national issue. My next guest explains why the illegal invasion actually puts everyone's health at risk in America, coming up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. CHIP ROY, R-TX: Over 5,000 migrants have been quarantined by ICE officials due to exposure to contagious diseases. But agency like HHS will soon run out of funding and is starting to cut services. Until we have addressed the border crisis legitimately, Congress should not be conducting business as usual.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Bingo. And warnings like those, mostly from Republicans, by the way, are largely ignored by Democrats who fail to do much of anything in supporting the president's efforts in finding an actual solution, a workable solution to this border crisis.

Now, these health issues that we've been documenting here on “The Ingraham Angle” might seem like they're isolated in these various encampments, but my next guess is warning that if our border situation is not solved, this could have devastating nationwide consequences.

Heather Higgins is the CEO of the Independent Women's Voice, recently wrote a phenomenal piece for FOXnews.com titled "Border crisis puts everyone's health at risk. Pandemics can't become the new normal." Heather joins us now. And Heather, explain for our audience what a pandemic looks like, and why this situation at the border puts us at risk.

HEATHER HIGGINS, CEO, INDEPENDENT WOMEN'S VOICE: Pandemics, as you know, is when a disease just sort of takes off and goes crazy. And you of all people, you've been down at the border, your show has been documenting all the different challenges that are happening. First, let's stipulate, most immigrants who come across are perfectly healthy. But the reality is now that adults and family groups are getting through with no medical checks and no proof of vaccinations. And that's because there's this enormous CDC very counterproductive loophole. Legal immigrant, and American citizens, all encouraged to vaccinate, proof of vaccination, et cetera. But if you come in illegally as well as some other categories, there's absolutely none of that.

INGRAHAM: So you're saying that in this current crush, Heather, that we're seeing at the border, 140,000 people in the month of May alone -- apparently the June numbers are through the roof as well -- that most of those people, could be bringing the variety of diseases into the country. We have seen TB outbreaks, we have seen the measles, we've seen, obviously, mumps. And we just don't have the infrastructure or we don't have the will or combination to actually get these people screened. Just the sheer number alone we can't.

HIGGINS: The World Health Organization just pronounced that pandemics are going to be the new normal. And they said that one of the contributing factors to this is the porousness of borders. So by the logic of the World Health Organization, border securities is a public health issue. It is extremely important. I'm not saying necessarily, that any immigrant has a disease. Absolutely not. Most immigrants are --

INGRAHAM: But we're playing roulette.

HIGGINS: But you're playing roulette.

INGRAHAM: This is like a game of roulette that none of us would play with our own families, and now we're letting the whole nation play it. And we have to get to what happened in Los Angeles, too, with this huge problem of homelessness, stunning numbers in L.A. because people are living on the street. Some of them are illegal immigrants, not all. And they're dealing with a huge health crisis, and it's up 16 percent from last year, according to the "Los Angeles Times." This raises yet another health issue. How can we police these potential outbreaks from illegal immigrants when we can't even get a grip on American homeless and the intermingling of illegal immigrant homelessness, legal immigrant homelessness, and just regular old American homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles. You mix all that together, Heather, and this is not alarmism, this is public health that the Democrats always say they care more about than the Republicans.

HIGGINS: They claim to care about it, but I think the proof of the pudding is in the results. And one of the thing that people need to focus on, for example, is that let's take measles, which is obviously the what big outbreak is right now. I don't think most people understand the seriousness of measles. I certainly didn't understand the seriousness of measles. I got through it as a kid. Most of us think of it as one of the episodes of "The Brady Bunch," where "The Brady Bunch" are just thinking it's an excuse to not go to school and have a good time. But in fact, it's serious. It can lead to permanent brain damage. There were 110,000 deaths in 2017. And what you have now, it is also highly contagious. So you have you busloads of immigrants being dropped off at a strip mall.

INGRAHAM: This is a complete scandal.

HIGGINS: And so a mother could be there with her six-month-old infant who is not old enough to have an MMR vaccine. Somebody could have sneezed an hour before, and suddenly --

INGRAHAM: The critics would say, oh, we're just being unnecessarily alarmist. There you go again. It's the caravans, it's the people coming, and this is just more anti-immigrant rhetoric. This is what the Democrat 2020 candidates are saying, Heather. This is what the Democrats who used to be for border enforcement are saying. Every time we bring this up, they're laughing it off.

HIGGINS: I'm actually pro-immigrant. Immigrants are some of the most vulnerable here. People who don't have vaccines themselves, which we're finding a lot of these immigrants don't, when they're in the caravans, they're susceptible to be sick. We now have more children. They're susceptible to illness. But what's really weird and interesting is when people are intercepted or apprehended, they're sick. When they're here, they're not. How is that possible? Well, "The New York Times," and "The Huffington Post" both reported that once people are here, there's an entire network of underground health care --

INGRAHAM: Yes, we have that. "Stymied by lack of health insurance, fearful of the medical center's potential connections to immigration authorities, and longing for familiar remedies."

HIGGINS: And not only that. If you are a doctor who is practicing without a license, that carries actual jailtime in all 50 states. So these guys are not going to have the CDC on speed dial. They are not going to report it, or the people who are here illegally, just use a false name and go to another doctor and they're not reported as illegal immigrants.

INGRAHAM: We're going to stay on this. This is beyond obscene. It's insane, and it's putting our health system -- every one of you, I don't care if you like Trump, don't like Trump, Democrat, Republican, independent, this is about health. And Heather Higgins has been on this. Heather, thank you so much. And an important message for all Americans to hear this tonight, and we thank you.

Up next on this special edition of “The Ingraham Angle,” Kirsten Gillibrand's gross assessment of abortion and how it relates to racism. Alveda King is fired up here and she is ready to go, next.

INGRAHAM: The 2020 Democrat fanatics, they are not backing down on these absurd claims and over the top histrionics on abortion. This comes in the wake of several states, remember, enacting strong prolife measures. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand -- oh, my gosh, her campaign is on total life support -- made this ridiculous comparison.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-N.Y., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Imagine saying that it's OK to appoint a judge who's racist or anti-Semitic or homophobic, asking someone to appoint someone who takes away basic human rights of any group of people in America. I think that we have -- I don't think those are political issues anymore. There's no moral equivalency when you come to racism. And I do not believe there's a moral equivalency when it comes to changing laws that deny women reproductive freedom.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now to respond, Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and FOX News contributor. Alveda, this is Gillibrand, in my view, just trying to throw up anything against the wall to get herself some attention. But she owes you, and a lot people, an apology, you believe. Explain.

ALVEDA KING, NIECE OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.: Senator Gillibrand's accusations, she's throwing it against the wall but it's sticking on her, and it kind of stinks. And in my opinion, here I am, an African-American woman who is fighting for the civil rights, not only of women, because women do have to have a right to know about our health and all of that, but the right of the little girls in the womb, the little boys in the womb. And to call people racist because we are pro-life, that means she's actually calling me a racist when I've been fighting to combat racism all of my life. I think it's just incredible. I don't even understand her reasoning, Laura. I really don't.

INGRAHAM: You've over the years, Alveda, and some other great patriotic Americans fighting for the rights of the unborn. Even when you're repudiated and you're ridiculed, you keep going. And I think what the political folks don't understand is that the pro-life community does what it does year after year, 40 years after Roe, because it's deeply held. These are deeply held principles. They don't change with the political winds changing. And yet a lot of Democrats, they have really evolved from safe, legal, and rare to abortion on demand and, guess what, you're going to pay for other people's abortions. That's where they are now.

KING: And they move on to when the baby's born, if the intent was to abort, leave the baby there, let the baby die. So they're admitting that that's the baby in the womb and outside out the womb, ignoring the civil rights of the little babies. Those are little people.

And you have to really fight for both the mother and the child. They're both human beings and there has to be a way to serve the public without killing the public. That's Frank Pavone's phrase. You can't serve the public by killing the public. So that's the woman, that's the child. And we have to really fight for both of them.

And what really gets me, I think I've been called a racist. I said, you have to apologize to the whole pro-life movement. It's just strange.

INGRAHAM: Alveda, what would your dad, who was himself a pastor, what would he be thinking today? The world is such a different world. A lot of improvements, no doubt, but this is just a heartbreak.

KING: My dad, Reverend Alfred Daniel Williams King, my granddad, Martin Luther King Senior who asked my mother not to have a D and C in 1950 and end my life. He said that it was a prophetic ultrasound. He had seen me in a dream three years before I was born. He described me as a little girl with bright skin and bright red hair who would bless many people.

And so my granddaddy, my daddy, certainly, my mother agreed, and she agreed to allow me to be born. I'm so grateful. She's still with me today. So I believe that my dad, if he were here, or my granddad would encourage us to not only choose life, and that's not a racist thing to do, but to care about the mother and the baby all the way through, after the baby's born, you still have to take care of the mother. Sometimes you have to help the dad as well. So just helping people to live and grow and prosper, that really should be the goal and not to use the race card.

INGRAHAM: And Alveda, I think one that thing we know is having a loving approach and not a condemnatory approach to people as we've all evolved, many of us have evolved in our feelings on abortion. You're in college, whatever. And the all of a sudden --

KING: I had two. I've had two abortions, yes.

INGRAHAM: This is this is real life. This is this is real life. And the approach which you have is so great, so refreshing, and so positive. That's the positive thing to be about this. Great to so you tonight, as always, Alveda King, here on “The Ingraham Angle.”

KING: Same here. Thank you, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Still to come on this special edition of “The Ingraham Angle,” children come up with a hilarious way to make their grandfather feel better. It's tonight's Last Bite, next.

INGRAHAM: It's time for the Last Bite. Alexa has changed our lives. It's nonstop entertainment for the children and adults, too. And a great cure for a grandpa who's not feeling well.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Alexa, do a quick and squelchy fart.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, God help us.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Here comes a quick and squelchy fart.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I mean, who doesn't love that kind of a joke on a Friday night. Come on. Laughter is always the best medicine. This is why Alexa will never be in my home.

That's all the time we have tonight. He got a smile out it. Thanks for watching this special edition “The Ingraham Angle.” Raymond is kind of laughing. Don't forget to check out my latest podcast --

