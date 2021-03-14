Alec Cabacungan on becoming the face of Shriners Hospitals for Children

This is a rush transcript from "Fox News Sunday" March 14, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I'm Chris Wallace.



It's one of the largest stimulus packages in U.S. history, signed, sealed,

and soon to be delivered as the nation marks one year of COVID.



JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This bill puts working

people in this nation first. It's not hyperbole, it's a fact.



WALLACE (voice-over): Big promises from President Biden as the rollout of

his American Rescue Plan gets underway while Republicans who all voted

against the package pushed back.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): It was a multitrillion dollar Trojan horse

full of bad, old liberal ideas.



WALLACE: Is the massive plan COVID relief or a liberal wish list?



We'll ask Republican Senator Bill Cassidy and Democratic Senator Chris

Murphy.



Then --



BIDEN: All adult Americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than

May 1.



WALLACE: We'll talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical

advisor, about what the country has been through this past year and the

president's timeline for a return to normal.



Plus, the calls for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign near a tipping

point. We'll ask our Sunday panel whether he's lost his ability to govern.



And our "Power Player of the Week --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I didn't think I'd get as famous as I have become.



WALLACE: The face of Shriners Hospital for Children grows up.



All, right now, on "FOX News Sunday".



WALLACE (on camera): And hello again from FOX News in Washington.



The processing of those $1,400 direct payments has begun, with the first

deposits hitting bank accounts this weekend. That stimulus part of

President Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue package aimed at getting the country

back on its feet one year into the COVID pandemic.



But Republicans call the plan a liberal, even a socialist, agenda.



In a moment, we'll speak with senators from both sides, Republican Bill

Cassidy of Louisiana, and Democrat Chris Murphy of Connecticut.



But first, let's bring in David Spunt with the president this weekend in

Wilmington, Delaware -- David.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Chris, after weeks of trying to sell

the plan to Republican numbers of Congress, the president will begin some

heavy lifting as he heads out on the road to try and sell it to a divided

America.



BIDEN: Help is here and we will not stop working for you.



SPUNT (voice-over): From the White House to the American people, President

Biden will make multiple trips this week to tout his plan that pumps

billions into vaccine research, small business relief and education. On

Tuesday, he'll visit the swing state of Pennsylvania. On Friday, he'll join

the vice president in Georgia where two Democratic victories in the January

runoffs helped seal the deal for COVID relief.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You had faith that

Congress would pass this plan simply because it is the best thing for the

American people. And you put in the work to make it happen.



SPUNT: But despite hopes for bipartisanship, not a single Republican voted

for the package, insisting large portions have nothing to do with pandemic

relief.



MCCONNELL: I think this is actually one of the worst pieces of legislation

I've seen passed here in the time I've been in the Senate.



SPUNT: Those same Republicans united against relief plan are standing by

for the president's other priorities, most notably infrastructure and

immigration reform.



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA), HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: We must address this

crisis at the border. It is spiraling out of control.



SPUNT (on camera): While Leader McCarthy is visiting the border tomorrow,

there are no plans at least publicly yet for the president to do so, though

the calls are growing for him to do so from both sides of the aisle --

Chris.



WALLACE: David Spunt reporting from Delaware -- David, thank you.



And joining us now, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy.



Senator, welcome back to "FOX News Sunday".



SEN. BILL CASSIDY (R-LA): Thank -- thank you for having me.



WALLACE: You voted, along with all of your Republican colleagues in the

Senate, against the Democrats' $1.9 trillion bill. According to the White

House -- well, you tweeted this: Less than 10 percent of President Biden's

spending package is actually related to COVID relief.



Senator, what's your basis for saying that? Less than 10 percent of the

bill?



CASSIDY: If you look at that which is related to the COVID -- by the way,

I have to dispute a little bit David's presentation. The White House never

reached out seriously to Republicans. We had no input into actually what

transpired.



Now, if you look at the things in that package, $130 billion for education

sounds great. CBO says the amount of money already allocated towards

education is so much, it can't be spent this year. The money that is there

for education will be spent in the out years. That's not related to COVID.

If everybody is vaccinated by June, then it's clearly not related to COVID.



There is $350 billion for state and local government. California is getting

$41 billion and California has had record tax receipts, record tax

receipts. That $41 billion is not related to COVID. It's related to kind of

helping a blue state.



Those of the things I'm speaking of.



WALLACE: All right, but let's -- let's talk about other aspects of the

package because as you well know, this pandemic is not just a public health

crisis, it's also an economic crisis and according to the White House,

stimulus payments will go to 91 percent of the adults in your state of

Louisiana and 93 percent of the children. And the child tax credit will go

to the families of 1 million kids in Louisiana.



Senator, are you saying the people of your state don't need that money?



CASSIDY: First, let me say Republicans offered an alternative which

included that sort of money for the people who needed it. So, yes, economic

health was needed for families as well as for businesses. We're on board

with that. You would have had bipartisan support for that.



But you know what it also includes? It includes $1.9 billion to give

stimulus checks to inmates. Now, inmates are already paid for by the

taxpayer. They can't stimulate the economy unless they're purchasing

contraband.



So here we have $1.9 billion stimulus checks going to inmates. I put up an

amendment to strike that and it was -- it was unanimously opposed by

Democrats. That's the sort of thing which should not be included.



WALLACE: But you would agree, hundreds of billions dollars go in economic

stimulus to people and the businesses that have been hit hard by this

pandemic?



CASSIDY: Yes, I agree with that. Now let's put that in perspective. The

Payroll Protection Plan money that was put in the December bill is adequate

for the time being. This -- the additional money isn't so much for now, it

is for going further out except there are some groups in which they

specifically target those which are politically favored.



And so the dollars are there now for the need which is there now. A lot of

this money is actually for the out -- the out period.



Let me say one more thing. The economy is recovering. It is estimated by

CBO that our economy will grow at 4.2 percent this year without this latest

package. And that the stimulus, additional stimulus to this package is

estimated by some liberal economists it may ignite inflation.



There's a danger here, Chris. The danger to that same middle income family

we're concerned about, that their savings evaporate because inflation is

turned on. That's not me, that's people like Larry Summers and Jason

Furman.



WALLACE: Well, I'm going to be asking Senator Murphy about just exactly

that in the next segment.



But let me come at this one last way. President Biden is going to be

traveling around the country in the next few weeks saying things like this.



JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It provides food and

nutrition, keeps families in their homes, and it will cut child poverty in

this country in half.



WALLACE: He and other Democrats are going to say, look, back in 2017

Republicans and President Trump passed big tax cuts to benefit corporations

and the wealthy. We, the Democrats, he's going to say, are taking care of

working-class people.



CASSIDY: So, first, let's look at the Trump economy, if you will, in which

there was record -- record employment for those without a high school

education, for high school dropouts, for disabled, for veterans, for

African-Americans, Hispanics, women, fill in the blank, record employment.



Now that was a sort of economy that resulted from the Trump tax cuts.

Indeed, the last time I was on with you, you had somebody from President

Biden's economic council saying they wanted to return to the economy pre-

COVID. He kind of caught himself because that was the Republican Senate and

the Trump economy.



Now they are trying to do it by just pumping dollars in. It may work or it

may ignite inflation, which pulls down somebody into a vortex of losing

their savings. We'll see.



Is it better to let people keep their own money or is it better to take it

from them and give it back? That's the difference between the two parties.



WALLACE: Meanwhile, there is another crisis, an immigration crisis, on our

southern border. Last month, the largest number of unaccompanied minors was

apprehended at the border, 9,400 since May of 2019. That was 171 percent

increase February of 2021 over February of 2020.



How much responsibility, Senator, do you think President Biden and his

change in policies in these first 50 days, how much responsibility does he

bear for the surge at the border?



CASSIDY: Empirically, it is entirely. You can't help but notice that the

administration changes and there's a surge.



I saw one of his advisors said in Spanish (SPEAKING SPANISH), which means

the border is not closed, and then in English she said, oh, she misspoke,

it is.



I can tell you, the Spanish version is being heard, not the English, and

that's being reported in national newspapers as well.



And so when people think they can get in, they begin sending their

unaccompanied child on a train ride across Mexico where she may be

kidnapped and traffic on the hope that they're going to be waived through

at the border. This policy is leading to this surge, that is unmistakable.



WALLACE: The headlines this morning are that the Biden administration is

going to send FEMA officials to the border to help with the handling of the

unaccompanied minors.



Will that make a difference, and what does the Biden administration need to

do to get a handle on this situation?



CASSIDY: First, the fact they're sending FEMA tells us that the 170

percent they anticipate growing to 350 percent or even a higher number.

They're sending FEMA as reinforcements. Not for today, not for tomorrow but

for three weeks from now.



And what is clear, there can be no equivocation when sending a message to

people who are thinking of joining a caravan. It has to be our border is

closed. You can't say in Spanish one thing and in English another, one for

the consumption of those in Central America and the other for domestic

consumption.



It has to be the same message. They're not doing that.



WALLACE: Senator Cassidy, thank you. Thanks for your time this weekend.

It's always good to talk with you, sir.



CASSIDY: Thank you, Chris.



WALLACE: Up next, the response from Democrats. We'll ask Senator Chris

Murphy about concerns the relief package will overheat the economy and spur

a wave of inflation.



WALLACE: At least in the short-term, Democrats' legislative victory this

week is likely to be politically popular, but what if the economy overheats

and some of the massive new spending doesn't stand up to scrutiny?



Joining us now, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut.



Senator, I just heard, as I'm sure you heard, discussing some of the

positives of the plan with Senator Cassidy. I want to talk to you about

some of the concerns, concerns that he raised.



Here is Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell this week on the $1.9

trillion plan.



MITCH MCCONNELL, (R-KY), SENATE MINORITY LEADER: This wasn't a bill to

finish off the pandemic, it was a multitrillion dollar Trojan horse full of

bad, old, liberal ideas. President Biden's own staff keep calling this

legislation, quote, the most progressive bill in American history.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says $700 billion,

that's more than a third of all the funding, won't be spent until next year

or later. So Senator Murphy, how does that qualify as COVID relief?



SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): Well, as you mentioned, this bill is wildly

popular amongst the American populace. Seventy-five percent of Americans

support it because they know that this is the moment to go big. Eighty

percent of people out there don't have enough money to pay their monthly

bills, and so that's what you need to put an unprecedented amount of money

into the hands of low- and middle-income Americans.



And I love this argument from Republicans that this is some progressive

wish list. Almost everything in this bill is simply an extension of the

programs that Republicans were wildly enthusiastic about back when they

were in charge of the White House and the Senate. In fact, they were

cheering some of these programs at the end of last year like the $1,400

stimulus payments.



Your question is specific, what about the portion of the spending that is

made eligible past 2021? Well, let me tell you, the crisis in America's

schools is going to last beyond this year. The amount of catch-up the kids

are going to have to do, the amount of work we're going to have to do to

deal with the trauma that has been inflicted on kids who have been out of

school for so long is significant.



And so, yes, some of this money is going to be able to be spent in the next

school year as well, because we know we have a herculean endeavor ahead of

us to try to make sure that kids and families are made whole. But the bill

is popular because it's putting money right now into the hands of families

who desperately need it.



WALLACE: Then there is the concern, which I discussed with Senator

Cassidy, that it's just plain too much money. The nonpartisan Congressional

Budget Office says the economy is down about $600 to $700 billion because

of the pandemic, not $1.9 trillion, and here's former Treasury Secretary

Larry Summers, a Democrat, on this subject.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LARRY SUMMERS, FORMER U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: There's a real possibility

that within the year we are going to be dealing with the most serious

incipient inflation problem that we have faced in the last 40 years.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: So are Larry Summers and the CBO wrong?



MURPHY: Well, they are. We're not going to face an inflation problem,

we're going to be sitting on an economy that is going to grow twice as fast

as it would have without this bill. That is also what economists have told

us.



Listen, Republicans didn't think this exact amount of money was too big

last March when they supported the CARES Act, and by the way, last March

there was one-third the number of people dying every day of COVID-19 as are

dying today. And as you mentioned to Senator Cassidy, Republicans certainly

didn't think that $1.9 trillion was too much when they were passing tax

cuts for their wealthy friends.



Listen, last week as we were passing the American Rescue Plan, Republicans

proposed to eliminate the estate tax for the tiny fraction of millionaires

and billionaires that still pay it. They had no plans to pay for that.



Once again, when it comes to supporting the richest, wealthiest Americans,

Republicans are very enthusiastic about debt-financed tax cuts, but when it

comes to supporting poor people or folks in the middle class, all of the

sudden it's too hot for their taste.



WALLACE: Senator , let's turn to the surge of immigration at the border,

as I just went over the numbers with Senator Cassidy, the highest since May

of 2019, especially of unaccompanied minors.



President Biden has suspended a Trump policy that asylum-seekers must

remain in Mexico for their hearings. He also halted part of Title 42 so

that unaccompanied minors, instead of having to be turned around

immediately, can stay in the huge U.S.



Haven't those changes in policy sent a clear message to migrants there's a

green light at the border?



MURPHY: Well, let's go a little bit deeper into these numbers because

Republicans would make you think that this crisis began when Joe Biden

became president. That's absolutely not true. In fact, the surge at the

border began last fall in the last four months of Donald Trump's

presidency.



There was an 80 percent increase in apprehensions and presentations at the

border. And as you mentioned, the 11 year high for crossings without

documentation of the border was in the middle of Trump's presidency in 2019

when we had the most inhumane policies possible when we were building a

wall at the border.



So this idea that it's Joe Biden's election that has prompted more people

to show up is belied by the actual facts. And there have actually also been

some pretty significant changes that the Mexican government has made that

has made it impossible in some cases to turn these kids around.



So, listen, this president inherited a mess from Donald Trump when it comes

to immigration. He's trying to fix it in a humane way. And my hope is that

Congress will provide the resources to restart some of these programs in

Central America that provides less incentive for people to flee and come to

the United States.



WALLACE: But, Senator, I don't think it's fair to say that this is all

Donald Trump's problem. If it was a problem at the end of the Trump

presidency, it's gotten worse under Joe Biden.



Take a look at these numbers. More than 8,500 unaccompanied minors, 8,500,

are now being held in HHS shelters. Almost 3,500 are stuck in border patrol

stations. It's bad, it's getting worse, as we just reported, FEMA is going

to go down there to try and help manage the problem and we're not even in

the peak migration period of April and May.



MURPHY: Listen, this is a challenge, but the point I'm making is that you

had the 11 year high of presentations at the border in the middle of the

Trump presidency, so this idea that Donald Trump's policies --



WALLACE: I know, and then it went down after that, sir.



MURPHY: Then it went down and at the end of Trump's presidency it started

to come back up again --



(Crosstalk)



WALLACE: It's more than double what it was a year ago.



MURPHY: Yes, but -- so the point being that the evidence suggests that it

isn't the policy of the U.S. administration that drives migration to the

United States, it's the desperation of the circumstances that these people

are living under.



So let's follow Joe Biden's advice and start putting some money into

helping quell the reasons for migration. Let's restart the program that

allows for kids to apply for asylum in their home country in places like

Honduras and Guatemala instead of waiting until they get here. There are

things we can do to solve for this but it's not simply just the policies of

any administration that creates these crises.



WALLACE: Finally, this week, the House passed a bill to dramatically

increase, expand background checks for gun sales. You have proposed similar

legislation in the Senate. But I don't have to tell you even after the

horrors of Sandy Hook and the AME church in Charleston, the Senate rejected

those.



What makes you think it's going to be any different this time, sir?



MURPHY: Well, you know, there's very little that's more popular in America

today than universal background checks. Ninety percent of Americans support

them. The House passed it with a bipartisan majority.



Your question is, what's different? Well, I think the NRA is so much weaker

than they used to be, the gun lobby. The antigun violence movement is

stronger than they have been before and I've gotten a lot of calls from

Republican senators over the past two years, folks that voted against

background checks in 2013, who are willing to take a fresh look. And I

think that's in part because the politics here have changed.



NRA A-rated members of the House and Senate are losing their seats in a way

that they didn't a decade ago. So we're going to bring this bill up for a

vote in the United States Senate. I understand it will be tough to get to

60 but, man, this is one of those few votes in which you have a chance to

save lives. No criminal, no person with serious mental illness should be

able to get their hands on a gun. That's something that Republicans and

Democrats should be able to agree on very soon.



WALLACE: Senator Murphy, thank you. Thanks for coming in today. Please

come back, sir.



MURPHY: Thanks a lot.



WALLACE: Up next, we'll ask Dr. Anthony Fauci about the president's goal

of getting life closer to normal by the Fourth of July.



WALLACE: Coming up, more big-name Democrats call on Governor Andrew Cuomo

to step down.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D), NEW YORK CITY: Do something that's decent after

these many, many indecent revelations and simply resign.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: We'll ask our Sunday panel about the fate of New York's top

Democrat as more women come forward.



WALLACE: The head of the CDC says the next two months will be critical in

determining the future course of the COVID crisis in this country.



Joining us now, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor.



Doctor, welcome back to "FOX News Sunday."



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISOR: Thank you, Chris.

Good to be with you.



WALLACE: I want to start with a pretty impressive number. 3 million

vaccinations administered yesterday, Saturday. Not 1 million doses in a

day, not 2 million, but 3 million.



How did that happen, first of all? And secondly, can we keep up that pace?



FAUCI: You know, Chris, I think not only can we keep up the pace, we might

even do better, and that is because the implementation of the program of

getting vaccines into people's arms is really accelerating greatly. You

know, with the community vaccine centers, pharmacies getting vaccines in,

mobile unites going out and getting a lot more people who can actually

vaccine people, military members, retired physicians, nurses, and health

care providers. So you're seeing two things simultaneously, a lot more

doses available and a greater efficiency in getting it into people's arms.

So I'm not surprised at that number. I think we're going to maintain it and

we might even do better.



WALLACE: I want to show our viewers two charts. Let me put them on the

screen. First, the seven day average of new cases, which spiked

dramatically in January, is down sharply but still over 50,000 per day.

And, second, the number of deaths reported per day, which also is down

sharply, but if you look at that horizontal line, is still higher than it

was during the very concerning spike last July.



So I guess really two questions, is it too soon to say that we are in the

process of beating this virus, and what are the chances that this could

still turn around and we could end up with a fourth wave of COVID?



FAUCI: That's the critical question, Chris. And when you see a plateau,

we're very pleased by the sharp decline that you've shown. But when you see

a plateauing at a level of anywhere between 50,000 and 65,000 cases a day,

that is absolutely no time to declare victory because we know from previous

urges that we've had over the year that when you see that leveling off at a

high level, there's always the risk of a surge back up.



And, in fact, unfortunately, that's exactly what is happening in Europe

right now. They had the same kind of decline. They always seem to be a few

weeks ahead of us in the dynamics of the outbreak. Then they plateaued

because they pulled back a bit. They thought that they were home free and

they weren't. And now they're seeing an increase up.



We have to avoid that, Chris. We're going in the right direction. Vaccines,

as you mentioned, every day we get more and more people vaccinated, which

gets us closer and closer to a better protection. To pull back now

prematurely would be ill-advised.



WALLACE: Well, let's follow up on that issue. I'm going to ask you a

question straight out, I want a straight answer. Given the tenuous

situation we're in, is what Texas did this past week, ending the mask

mandate, reopening 100 percent, is what Texas did dangerous?



FAUCI: I think it's risky and potentially dangerous, yes.



WALLACE: And you say that because?



FAUCI: Well, for the simple reason of what I -- what I just explained. If

you have a baseline of infection that is quite high, and if you look at the

numbers, we are not out of the woods yet. When you pull back on all

mitigation methods, on all public health guidelines, that's when you get

into trouble.



I mean history has proven that, Chris. This isn't just some kind of a

theoretical -- a point that I'm trying to make. It's not theoretical, it

actually happens. Take a look of January, February, March, April, in the

late winter, early spring of 2020. Take a look at the summer of 2020. And

now look at where we are right now. If you look at those numbers, that

plateau bothers me and other public health officials. When you plateau at a

high level, there's enough viral activity in the community that when you

pull back on things like masking and not pay attention to avoiding

congregate settings, it is very risky to get another surge.



If you wait just a bit longer to give the vaccine program a chance to

increase the protection in the community, then it makes pulling back much

less risky. But if you do it prematurely, there really is a danger of

triggering another surge.



WALLACE: President Biden set a number of goals for the nation in his speech

to the country this week.



Let's take a look.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: All adults, people 18 and over,

eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1.



By July the 4th there's a good chance you, your families and friends will

be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a

cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day.



WALLACE: Doctor, how confident are you that we're going to be able to meet

the president 's goals, May 1 for eligibility, May 30th for actual access

to the vaccines, July 4th for small gatherings? How confident are you we're

going to meet all of those and which of the three do you think is going to

be the hardest to meet?



FAUCI: Well, Chris, I'm pretty confident that we are. Those are quite

reasonable goals and expectations. The first one about what I was referring

a couple of weeks ago on your show about like open season, meaning you

don't have to fall into one of the priority categories. You got those taken

care of and now you can open it up to anyone.



If you look at the number of vaccines that are going into people now, I

think that goal of anybody 18 years of age or older will be able to get a

vaccine by May 1st. I think that's quite reasonable.



The amount of vaccines that are going to be available by the end of May, I

-- clearly that's something that's right on target with the new contracts

that have been made with the pharmaceutical companies to get even more

doses. If, in fact, we do that and we vaccinated people at the rate that we

just referred to a few minutes ago, I think the Fourth of July projection

is really quite reasonable. I don't see any stumbling blocks in that.



The only thing that you always have to be careful of is that if, in fact,

getting back to our conversation a few moments ago, we don't pay attention

to that plateauing and more states essentially pull back all public health

measures, we could have a surge back up. And if the surge back up comes,

that would endanger the goal of getting people much more towards normal in

the beginning of the summer. It's not going to influence the vaccination

program or the vaccination rate, but it could influence how soon we get

back to normal.



WALLACE: Doctor, let me talk to you about another possible concern.



If we were to reach those goals, that pretty soon after that the problem

with vaccines is not going to be supply, it's going to be demand and

whether people are willing to actually get the vaccine.



I want to put up a public service announcement that four of our former U.S.

presidents put out this week.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: So we urge you to get vaccinated when

it's available to you.



GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: So roll up your sleeve and do your

part.



BILL CLINTON, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: This is our shot.



JIMMY CARTER, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: Now it's up to you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Now, conspicuous by his absence in that public service

announcement was President Trump. And here's why that was important.

According to a recent poll, 49 percent of Republican men said they don't

intend to get the vaccine.



Doctor, how much of a difference will it make if President Trump, who was

largely responsible for the success of Operation Warp Speed, how much of a

difference will it make if President Trump leads a campaign for the people

who are most devoted to him to actually go out and get the vaccine?



FAUCI: Chris, I think it would make all the difference in the world. He's a

very widely popular person among Republicans. If he came out and said, go

and get vaccinated, it's really important for your health, the health of

your family and the health of the country, it seems absolutely inevitable

that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen

to him. He's such a strongly popular person. I cannot imagine that if he

comes out that they would not get vaccinated. It would be very helpful to

the effort for that to happen.



I'm very surprised at the high percentage of Republicans who say they don't

want to get vaccinated. I don't understand where that's coming from. This

is not a political issue. This is a public health issue. And the history of

vaccinology tells us when you look at smallpox, polio, measles, all the

things that vaccines have been so incredibly helpful in getting us out of

difficulty with those infections, I just don't get it, Chris, why they

don't want to get vaccinated.



WALLACE: Well, let me ask you another question. You know, as we say,

President Trump was largely responsible for the fact that we have all these

vaccines available now. Why do you think he hasn't spread that message,

didn't participate in the PSA, and got the vaccine in private and didn't

make it public in January when he was still in the White House?



FAUCI: Yes. Again, it's puzzling to me. I mean clearly Operation Warp Speed

started in the Trump administration. It was very successful in getting us

the vaccines we have right now. It seems like an intrinsic contradiction,

the fact that you had a program that was started during his presidency and

he's not out telling people to get vaccinated. I wish he would. He has such

an incredible influence over people in the Republican Party. It would

really be a game changer if he did.



WALLACE: Dr. Fauci, thank you. Thanks for taking the time to talk with us.

Always a pleasure. Please come back, sir.



FAUCI: Thank you, Chris, good to be with you.



WALLACE: Up next, we'll bring in our Sunday group to discuss the fate of

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as more members of his own party push for

his resignation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D), NEW YORK CITY: And it's not one, it's not two,

it's not three, it's not four, it's not five, it's six women who have come

forward.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): People know the difference between playing

politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth. Let the review proceed.

I'm not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was

elected by the people.



WALLACE: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responding to growing calls to

resign after now not six, but seven women have come forward to accuse him

of inappropriate behavior.



And it's time now for our Sunday group. GOP strategist Karl Rove, Jonathan

Swan from "Axios," and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile.



Jonathan, the Andrew Cuomo saga entered a new chapter on Friday when the

state's two Democratic senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand,

called for the senator to step down, along with 16 of the state's 19

Democratic members of Congress, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and

Jerry Nadler.



Jonathan, what do you think the calculation was by the New York

congressional delegation, and is there any chance that President Biden will

join the chorus calling on Governor Cuomo to step down?



JONATHAN SWAN, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, "AXIOS": Well, part of this is

that -- that Andrew Cuomo doesn't have a lot of friends, doesn't have a lot

of ingrained loyalty and affection for him over the years. He's made a lot

of enemies. And now, in his moment of need, he is finding himself very

isolated.



Him and Chuck Schumer have a terrible relationship. So Chuck Schumer

calling for him to resign won't have any impact on Cuomo's thinking. But

you just mentioned the elephant in the room, it's Joe Biden. He has a long-

term, long, deep relationship with the Cuomos, father and son, Mario and

Andrew, and this makes it extra uncomfortable.



As of yesterday, I'm told that Joe Biden has not discussed the scandal with

Andrew Cuomo, but each day that passes and more Democrats come out calling

for his resignation, the president's silence becomes more conspicuous. I

don't know that it's sustainable as these allegations pile up for him to

remain silent.



WALLACE: Karl, I remember two years ago when just about every national

Democrat called on the governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, to resign after

a photo appeared in a yearbook allegedly of him in blackface.



Last time I checked, Ralph Northam is still the governor of Virginia. Can

Andrew Cuomo just tough this out at least until we see the results of the

federal and state investigations into both this and to the nursing home

scandal?



KARL ROVE, FORMER BUSH WHITE HOUSE ADVISER AND FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I

-- yes, he can, you know, sort of string this out until the investigations

are concluded. But this is significantly different than the incident

involving Governor Northam. This is seven contemporaneous attempts by the

governor to harass women in his employee. And that's a little bit different

than the shenanigans that may have taken place during Governor Northam's

medical school days.



I think the key moment was not Friday when the members of the congressional

delegation came out in favor of the governor's resignation, it was Thursday

when a grand total of 118 of the 213 members of the state senate and state

assembly came out in favor of either his resignation or his impeachment.

And that day the house -- the assembly in New York, began an investigation

into this. I don't see how he hangs -- hangs on much beyond the end of that

investigation. It's -- I think Jonathan was absolutely right, he made a lot

of enemies on his way up and they're exacting their revenge on his way

down. And I think he's toast. It may last until the investigation gets

finished, but I suspect we're going to see a move by the assembly to

impeach him and we'll see if he either waits for the inevitable, or

gracefully departs the scene after finishing the state budget.



WALLACE: Donna, should Andrew Cuomo resign, will Andrew Cuomo resign?



DONNA BRAZILE, FORMER DNC CHAIR AND FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'll take the

second one first. No, he's defying (ph). He's -- he's not going to listen

to the music no matter how loud it plays in and around him. He is going to

follow his own instincts, which is to try to tough it out, because that's

the kind of person he is. This is a drip, drip, drip situation and,

unfortunately, he's not going to be able to govern effectively for the

people of New York who really need leadership at this moment.



Of course, the investigations, I think, will conclude what we've heard from

these women who should be respected and protected, that he created a

hostile workplace.



WALLACE: Meanwhile, let's switch subjects.



President Biden has been in office for 53 days. This is day number 53. And

he still hasn't held a press conference. Instead, we've had a lot of this.



Take a look.



QUESTION: Mr. President, can you pass voting rights with a Senate

filibuster in its current form, do you think?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I can talk to you about that

later.



WALLACE: The Fox newsroom (ph) went all the way back to Herbert Hoover, who

held a news conference the day after his inauguration in 1929, the slowest

to meet with reporters since then our Eisenhower at 28 days and George W.

Bush at 33.



So, Jonathan, we are at 53 days and counting with Joe Biden. How come?



SWAN: Well, it's no surprise. It's an extension of what he basically did

throughout the campaign, which was very minimal -- he basically didn't

subject himself to extended, tough questioning.



Now, you know, obviously I, you know, would love him to do a press

conference every week, but we should also be clear-eyed about what these

press conferences do and don't achieve. I mean they're largely performance

art. You get very little chance to actually ask follow-up questions. It's

actually quite easy for a president to do a press conference.



What I would love to see Biden do, not just press conference, but serious,

sit down one-on-one interviews where he can actually -- not for the benefit

of the interviewer, for the public -- answer serious, depth questions with

follow-ups because that's where you actually test their thinking and you

actually get a sense of whether there's more understanding from them or you

get insight into their thinking of how they made decisions. You don't get

that from press conferences. So, you know, he's doing the same strategy he

did during the campaign. It worked for him in the campaign. And, you know,

they're betting internally that the public doesn't care. They might be

right, but it's important for the public interest that he does this sort of

thing.



WALLACE: Yes, and I think, Jonathan, you and I may have our own ideas about

with whom he should do that first in-depth interview.



SWAN: Yes, that's not self-serving at all, right!



WALLACE: (INAUDIBLE). No, no, not at all.



Karl, you were one of the people in a White House having to make this

calculation. What does it say that it's been close to two months now and

Joe Biden hasn't held a news conference? Does it -- in -- and as Jonathan

rightly points out, he didn't hold them a lot during the campaign -- does

it indicate that the people around him have questions about the president's

ability, discipline to stay on message?



ROVE: Yes, that could be one of their concerns and he's just not up to it,

that at the age of 78 he's lost a few steps and he's not going to look go

in a news conference. And there's --



WALLACE: Well, wait, wait, I'm -- I'm not --I'm not really saying -- I'm

not saying -- I'm not saying -- let me just make it clear, I'm not saying

that, I'm just saying, you know, we know he can make gaffes, he can go off

on tangents. Are they -- you know, is that a concern that he just doesn't

stay on message?



ROVE: Well, I think that's one of them, but I -- I think the other one is,

is that they got away with it in the campaign, why subject them to tough

scrutiny when he's in office? I mean they -- they got -- from essentially

March until November they got glove treatment by the press and I suspect

they think they can get away with it.



I think this is a mistake, though, because they're raising the

expectations, not only of the media, not only is it people like you and

Jonathan who are desperate for that first major interview with him, but the

ordinary Americans are looking at this and saying, why is the guy not able

to hold a news conference, why is he not able to do an interview?



And then we focus in on things like the other day when he couldn't remember

the name of his secretary of defense who was standing about five feet to

his left. So the White House -- you know, give him an easy day, have it

happen early enough in the day that he's sharp and at his best, and get it

over with. Otherwise, they're simply raising doubts and raising the stakes,

if you will, for the first time that he goes out and ultimately does this.



WALLACE: Donna, we've got less than a minute left. I mean is it

counterproductive for the White House, because they have delayed so long,

that now suddenly this is going to be a big deal and instead of being

routine there will be a lot of scrutiny about Joe Biden does (ph)?



BRAZILE: Well, I think he's heard the music. The White House has said that

the president will talk to all of us before the end of this month. So I

take him at his word.



Look, as you well know, Joe Biden preferred to talk to voters and right now

voters want to know when the -- when will the check arrive? So I'm

confident that there will be a press conference. He will have a lot of pep

in his step. And we will learn more about how the Biden-Harris

administration is defeating this virus. That's with the American people

elected him to do, defeat the virus.



WALLACE: Well, reporters would like him to answer some questions, and

Jonathan and I would like him to sit down with us.



Thank you, panel, see you next Sunday.



Up next, our "Power Player of the Week." You'll meet a remarkable young man

who has spent years trying to help other kids facing the same challenges he

does. You don't want to miss this.



WALLACE: You may not know his name, but you definitely know his face, and

you've watched him grow up on camera and, yes, touch your heart.



Here's our "Power Player of the Week."



ALEC CABACUNGAN, SPOKESPATIENT, SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN: I didn't

think I'd get as famous as I have become. But the commercials, they do a

lot of good for the hospital and that's honestly all I really care about.



Imagine a kid who's told his disability will be a lifelong struggle.



WALLACE: Alec Cabacungan was 12 when he filmed his first commercial for

Shriners Hospital.



CABACUNGAN: But Shriners Hospital is for children, helped kids like me.



WALLACE: A philanthropic fraternity known for their red fez hats, the

Shriners run 21 facilities in North America, treating children who need

specialized medical care.



CABACUNGAN: When the director, he first recorded with me, he was like, you

know, I see something in this kid.



We will send to this adorable love to the rescue blanket as a thank you.



WALLACE: Donations skyrocketed as viewers responded to Alec's appeal. He

became the face of Shriners.



CABACUNGAN: And all of a sudden people are coming up to me, and I'm like 12

at the time, Mr. Wallace, I was panicking. I was like, who are all these

people? How do they know me?



WALLACE: Alec was born with brittle bone disease. His parents took him to

Shriners at age two months.



CABACUNGAN: I go there for physical therapy, for clinic visits, for x-rays,

surgeries. Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago has been extreme

helpful in my life.



WALLACE: Still, there's no cure, so Alec lives with his disease.



CABACUNGAN: I've broken over 60 bones in my lifetime. I use my wheelchair

daily, 24/7, so I can't walk. I can't reach for things on a high shelf or

anything like that. But, you know, I -- I figure out ways I can live my

life very happily.



Welcome back to my show. It's a good day to have some fun.



WALLACE: Despite his condition, Alec is a sports fanatic. He hosts his own

YouTube show talking with athletes.



CABACUNGAN: You played in the NFL and then you made the switch to

Hollywood.



WALLACE: And he plays wheelchair basketball. The Shriners Hospital he goes

to named it's court after him.



CABACUNGAN: It's a contact sport. I've gotten injured a couple of times.

But I love it so much. It's a passion for me. Every weekend I'm shooting

hoops with my friends. I'm pushing my chair just as fast as anyone else.



WALLACE (on camera): Have you got a game? Have you got a shot?



CABACUNGAN: Oh, of course, Mr. Wallace. Of course. Yes, sir.



WALLACE: You've certainly got the trash talk down.



CABACUNGAN: Oh, yes, no, it's part of the game. It's a lot of fun.



This is a special place. Come with me.



WALLACE (voice over): Now, at age 18, Alec is no longer a Shriners kid.



WALLACE (on camera): So, I've got to say, Alec, that over these years

you've grown up, now you're the elder statesman. You're not the cute little

kid anymore.



How do you feel about that?



CABACUNGAN: No, I'm not the cute little kid anymore. I'm like the big

brother, like the mentor to the kids in the commercials now.



WALLACE (voice over): Today, Alec is a college freshman studying journalism

at Northwestern with dreams of becoming a sportscaster.



CABACUNGAN: I have a great support system around me. Whenever I'm down,

they always pick me back up. And I appreciate them for it. I'd be lying to

you if I said that it doesn't, but it gets to me every now and then.



WALLACE (on camera): But it doesn't sound like you're two down for too

long.



CABACUNGAN: I'm not. I'll never be down for more than ten seconds.



WALLACE: If you'd like to make a donation to Shriners Hospitals, go to LoveToTheRescue.org.



And that's it for today. Have a great week and we'll see you next FOX NEWS

SUNDAY.



