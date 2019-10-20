Air Canada announces it will no longer be greeting passengers as 'ladies and gentlemen'

This is a rush transcript from "The Greg Gutfeld Show," October 19, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

QUESTION: You have very low unemployment rate in the U.S. and we have a very high unemployment rate in France. How come? What the recipe for?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Well, maybe we have a better President than you do.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Can't argue with the facts.

GUTFELD: It was billed as a Democratic debate, but it sounded like an angry ex-wives club. Oh, they kept saying the same damn thing about him.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Trump.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump.

JULIAN CASTRO, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Trump.

PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-IND., MAYOR, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Trump.

REP. TULSI GABBARD, D-HI, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump.

CASTRO: Donald Trump.

ANDREW YANG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump.

BOOKER: Donald Trump.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR, D-MINN., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump.

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump.

TOM STEYER, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Mr. Trump.

HARRIS: Donald Trump.

BUTTIGIEG: Donald Trump.

BIDEN: Focus on Donald Trump.

BOOKER: Donald Trump.

WARREN: It's Donald Trump.

KLOBUCHAR: I think about Donald Trump.

GUTFELD: And of course you do. And of course, they all do. Because the debate was on CNN, the official network for impeachment nutcase. Seriously, it is impossible now to tell the difference between the candidates and that network.

FAREED ZAKARIA, CNN HOST: To direct American foreign policy for personal political gain is the definition of abuse of power.

O'ROURKE: He invited the participation, the invasion of a foreign power in our democracy.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: On the transcript. I think the transcript is just -- I think the evidence is there.

HARRIS: He did it in plain sight. He has given us the evidence.

MAX BOOT, CNN GLOBAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: This is not an administration. This is a criminal conspiracy.

STEYER: A criminal in the White House.

GUTFELD: It sounds like they're all on the same script, or maybe the same drug.

GUTFELD: Why is that? Well, one of the best predictors of presidential election says Trump's going to win the reelection. Moody's Analytics says he'll do even better than he did against Hillary.

GUTFELD: Settle down. Settle down. Settle down. Yes, Hillary. What's she thinking about? Beside who owns those panties she founded bills humidor.

GUTFELD: I wonder if she is not making any predictions.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm not making any predictions. But I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary, and are grooming her to be the third party candidate.

She's a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. And that's assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she's also a Russian asset.

GUTFELD: Holy [bleep]. Now, I'm assuming it's Tulsi that Hillary is calling a Russian assets and CNN and "The New York Times" have both had flacked, pretty much saying this same thing.

And one thing we know, the Dems and the media share the same brain. But think about how nuts this is. In order to reelect Trump, Putin got a Russian asset to join the American military, then run for Congress in Hawaii, then run for President as a Democrat, only to split off to help Trump win in 2020.

Hillary also left out the part where Gomer Pyle attempts to land the Goodyear Blimp on Darth Vader's ass.

GUTFELD: That's amazing. But it's okay. Tulsi responded in a tweet, calling Hillary the queen of warmongers, which sounds like a lost Iron Maiden record. She's the best.

But sorry, if Trump wins, it won't be due to the Russians, but Americans. Moody's projections are based on how voters feel about their prospects for jobs and income. And let's face it, the future is brighter than Joe Biden's dentures.

But oddly, the better the country does, the crazier the media and the Democrats act. Does Trump notice? Not when it's a great day for the United States.

TRUMP: It's a great day for the United States. It's a great day for Turkey. The Kurds were great. It's a great day for the Kurds. It's really a great day for civilization.

GUTFELD: It is a great day for everything. Bottom line, you can disagree with Trump over that issue. But he sees the Middle East the way most people do. It's a mess going on for centuries, different factions wanting to kill each other.

And his thinking, which has been consistent for decades is pretty easy to get. Okay, kill each other, but leave my guys out of it.

He prefers economic warfare to blood and guts stuff. The advantages are simple. You can still inflict damage, but you never have to leave home.

And if you win, you never have to occupy and that's good because if there's one thing we've learned, occupation creates insurgencies.

Now that different thinking and it scares the Old Guard. So it's hard to believe Trump has been a politician for three years.

TRUMP: I've been a politician for three years. I can't believe that. I never thought I'd be called a politician. I don't like it, but it is what it is.

GUTFELD: It is what it certainly is. And it's making the politicians nuts. Look at Adam Schiff who pushes lies like George Foreman pushes grills?

What could Adam be up to?

ANNOUNCER: And now, Adam Schiff tries to take a nap.

TOM SHILLUE, FOX NATION HOST: I can do this. This is really difficult. I shouldn't have had that second Ovaltine. That's better.

GUTFELD: Oh. So it is no surprise that the Trump criticism is once again based on personality. What's missing is any criticism about his actual work because what's to criticize? The economy? Jobs? Median household income? It's all good news.

And when there's good news, his critics just say, he is a crazy jerk. But if a crazy jerk can create one of the greatest economies ever, I think we need more crazy jerks.

No wonder --

GUTFELD: All right. I'll take it. I'll take it. I'm not greedy. Okay, so no wonder Schiff is so desperate. How desperate? In a secret interview, he allegedly tried to bully our Ukraine Envoy into testifying that the Ukrainians felt pressured to investigate Hunter Biden, our Envoy refused.

But that's our Schiff. I wonder what he's doing now?

ANNOUNCER: And now, Adam Schiff goes for a physical.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Take a deep breath for me.

SHILLUE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Schiff, are you aware you don't have a pulse?

SHILLUE: Is that a problem? It's never really been an issue before.

GUTFELD: It never gets old. Wait.

GUTFELD: Okay. Now, it seems like the wheels on the impeachment wagon have come off. And poor Joe, he is wishing they never started this whole thing as his son Hunter is now the huntee.

Sorry, dude. It's the golden rule the Trump era. Every action cause an equally intense reaction, meaning you turned a congenial phone call into a call for impeachment. Well, then Trump's going to hang a corruption scandal around your deadbeat son.

The fact is, you started the fight, and Trump is probably going to end it. No wonder -- no wonder the Democrats missed the good old days when you could smear a Republican and all they did was take it. We call that the Romney.

GUTFELD: No wonder Adam is having a hard time buying a boat.

ANNOUNCER: And now Adam Schiff applies for a loan.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I'm sorry, Mr. Schiff, I don't think you qualify for a boat loan.

SHILLUE: I don't understand. As you can see, I'm already a captain.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, that's not how this works.

SHILLUE: How about now?

GUTFELD: All right, let's welcome tonight's guests. He is kind of weird with an intriguing beard, writer and comedian Joe DeVito.

GUTFELD: She talks fast, but her knowledge is vast, attorney and Fox News Contributor, Emily Compagno.

GUTFELD: She'll tell you a joke over an electronic smoke. Host of "Sincerely, Kat" on Fox Nation, Kat Timpf.

GUTFELD: And an oil rig is his pool toy. My massive sidekick and host of "Nuff Said" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.

GUTFELD: All right, Joe. What's amazing to me about this week is they had a debate and nobody remembers it. But now, who is the Democrat everybody knows? Tulsi.

JOE DEVITO, WRITER AND COMEDIAN: Yes, I think -- and I like how she is wearing that white suit so she really did look like she was on Fantasy Island.

GUTFELD: Yes.

DEVITO: I think Hillary has really picked on the wrong person here and it's nice to see Tulsi come back at her.

GUTFELD: Yes.

DEVITO: I think Hillary's easy to understand if you think in alcohol- soaked brain, she thinks -- Hillary think she's running for reelection.

GUTFELD: Right. She is.

DEVITO: She really thinks everyone is a Russian asset. She probably looked at everyone in the stage and thought they were all going to fold into each other like those nesting dolls when it was over.

GUTFELD: Emily, it's been quite a week has it? Oh take your pick of issues.

EMILY COMPAGNO, CONTRIBUTOR: My guess with the model -- the Moody's model.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: Where they predict --

GUTFELD: I hate moody models. Just be happy. You're a model.

COMPAGNO: Just eat something.

GUTFELD: Terrible.

COMPAGNO: You know, it just illustrates that what voters care about is their economic security. It is being able to provide for their family. So we saw that in the debates with CNN like leading with an impeachment question, asking no independent questions about jobs or the economy. They totally missed the mark.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: And on Hillary, you know, for someone who says that she's a champion of women, like literally, that's her book tour.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: All she is doing is derailing one of the few female candidates out there.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. I mean, ironic. She is treating women as badly as her husband did.

GUTFELD: Kat, so much to talk about, so little time.

KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NATION HOST: Yes. So little time. I wish I could do this seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

AUDIENCE: Yes.

TIMPF: Thanks, guys.

TIMPF: No, I just -- I was bewildered ...

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: ... by the fact that they opened with an impeachment question.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Why have that question like you're asking a bunch of Democrats if they want to impeach Trump?

TIMPF: Who was that question for?

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: Like who didn't already know how they're going to answer it? Like people who've been living under rocks?

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Or like people who you know, just woke up out of a coma like 30 seconds ago, you know, they -- I don't understand. That would be like if I would ask our audience, hey, guys, what do you think about the Constitution?

TIMPF: Who could have seen that coming?

GUTFELD: You know, if you asked me, I would have been -- I would have been kind of, eh, I'm not too sure. You know what I mean? There's some things about it --

TIMPF: Did you hear what he just said about the Constitution?

GUTFELD: No, I thought she was talking about --

GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, CONTRIBUTOR: Boo this man.

GUTFELD: I thought she was talking about my Constitution, which I have issues with ever since I turned 30. Tyrus, please speak a wisdom drenched assessment of the news.

MURDOCH: I'm going to be honest again. I'm not going to lie to you guys.

GUTFELD: You didn't watch the debate.

MURDOCH: I tried.

MURDOCH: But I play this game. And I feel like Walter Kirn when I talk. I'm pausing for no reason. I try. Now, whenever they say Trump, I change the channel.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: So I was thinking, because I'd like to know -- I mean, I don't really want to know, but for this joke, I'll go with it. I'd like to know what they're running for and what they're about. So I need to play a game. Whenever they say Trump, they're eliminated and have to leave the stage.

MURDOCH: So think about it.

MURDOCH: Think about how tense that debate would be. Everyone is sweating because if like, and your favorite color. Mine is green because Trump -- oh. Saying it like would literally -- they could not --

What did you have for breakfast this morning? Eggs and -- I'm just leaving.

MURDOCH: Because they couldn't do it. And we actually have to hear about what their policies and stuff were, so --

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: And no one would watch it.

GUTFELD: Yes, it was -- I think what's interesting is that we knew that Tulsi is actually more interesting than most of those people up there. But it took Hillary to point that out because Hillary doesn't like somebody who is interesting.

She wants everybody to sound the same and she looks up at that day and so she goes like, I could beat them. Well, she should enter the race, right?

MURDOCH: No.

GUTFELD: She won't though. She won't.

MURDOCH: No, no.

GUTFELD: Because if she's not leading the pack, it's like -- it's like, you know, give me -- it's like George Clooney playing an extra in a movie. It's like, I can't come back and do this.

MURDOCH: Well, he did that on "Golden Girls."

GUTFELD: That was before he got big on "ER."

MURDOCH: But that's the only thing he is playing on TV now.

GUTFELD: That is true.

MURDOCH: But hey, the reason -- but real quick, the reason why Hillary is doing that, we all know why. Whenever you get fired or not picked.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: I mean, you look at the new group.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: And you're like, oh, these -- I'm going to be like them. She blames women for not being elected.

GUTFELD: Yes, Yes.

TIMPF: She blames Russia.

GUTFELD: So she is going to -- oh, look at these, oh yes, I'm going to hate on her, too. I'm going to make something up because that's just human nature like, it's not like she's going go, like, Bill, give me a hug, I'm upset.

TIMPF: No, blaming Russia for all your problems is not human nature. Like I slept through my alarm a little bit this morning. I was like, damn it, Putin.

(Laughter)

GUTFELD: Well, actually, we're going to be talking more about the debates, which I regret now. Kicking Trump off Twitter and other things are really important to the Democrats. That's next.

ANNOUNCER: And now, “The Greg Gutfeld Show” presents, the 2020 CAN'T-idates.

GUTFELD: First, I want to thank one of the viewers who sent me this. I'm going to have a great weekend.

GUTFELD: Anyway, a recap of debate crap. Poor Joe. He grabs you, then he loses you. He says he wants to reward hard work, not tax it to death. Great Joe. You got me, but why don't you just stop there, please?

BIDEN: Why in God's name should someone who is clipping coupons in the stock market may in fact pay a lower tax rate than someone who in fact is, like I said, a school teacher and a fire fighter? It's ridiculous and they pay a lower tax.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: He lost me around the coupon thing.

GUTFELD: Meanwhile, Kamala pushed the most important issue of her platform, getting Trump to stop tweeting. Liz, won't you join me?

WARREN: So look, I don't just want to push Donald Trump off Twitter. I want to push him out of the White House. That's our job.

HARRIS: So join me -- you know, join me in saying that his Twitter account should be shut down.

WARREN: Let's figure -- no, let's figure out --

HARRIS: No?

GUTFELD: No. No. Anyway, poor Kamala, she has the charm of a TSA agent on her third shift. And I like the TSA, but this guy. This guy wants you to know that he has a friend who is not a guy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEYER: So I'm friends with a woman from Denmark, South Carolina.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes. Good for you. Whoever you are. Now stop staring at me, honestly, you are giving me the willies. And give us back Marianne Williamson. She better not be handcuffed in a shed.

GUTFELD: And the question, really, where was Liz Warren, also known as the first Mexican-American transgendered astronaut to land on the moon?

GUTFELD: She proved she is better at making up stories than answering questions. But at least one candidate brought some game against Beto's plan to confiscate guns.

BUTTIGIEG: The problem is in the polls, the problem is the policy and I don't need lessons from you on courage, political or personal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Ouch. I held -- yes, I held the posts in Afghanistan. You just post on Instagram, chump. That was the best part of the night for me, except for my dinner. I made my own homemade gnocchi.

GUTFELD: Don't mock it. It was delicious. It's why my dinner parties never last very long, Emily. So thoughts?

GUTFELD: I should have looked at that video first. And what do you think of Mayor Pete? What do you think of -- who did you miss?

COMPAGNO: He was my winner, Mayor Pete, because I felt that he came out swinging, but it didn't seemed like he was forcing it.

I mean, we saw that side of him that stood up to others, spoke less, you know, a little bit more relatable, and we saw that he was strong and I liked that he challenged Beto, obviously, he was just this weird Ichabod Crane figure.

I thought that everyone attacked Elizabeth Warren. And in those moments, it seemed to me that it illustrated more about them than her. Right? It made everyone else look a little weak and weirdly obsessed with her and she was pretty nimble.

I mean, I think I heard this week that --

TIMPF: I never thought of her and the word nimble --

COMPAGNO: Nimble. Nimble Elizabeth.

GUTFELD: They usually say somebody is nimble when they're getting up in age, you know, oh, he is surprisingly nimble.

COMPAGNO: I was being generous.

GUTFELD: It was like when they say oh, my grandmother is so spry.

COMPAGNO: Yes. She is spry.

GUTFELD: She is spry. Kat, you're not spry at all.

TIMPF: No.

GUTFELD: No. But Joe Biden is supposed to be spry, but he acts like me after like, a four-day weekend in Vegas. Do you notice that even he's smiles, it hurts.

TIMPF: Yes, well, that's a sad thing. I had a hard time watching it because it was just like a bunch of people arguing about how their free stuff is going to cost the least.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: You just told me it was supposed to be free, so, I'm really confused. But if I had to choose my favorite parts were when Beto, you know, admitted he had no idea how he was actually going to take all the guns.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: And when Elizabeth Warren wouldn't explain how her healthcare plan was going to work.

So to be a politician, all you have to do is say you're going to do stuff.

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: Like, you don't need to actually do it. You don't even have to know how to do it. Like I want that gig, right?

GUTFELD: Well, you know what? We kind of are. We are TV pundits.

TIMPF: No, I say that -- I work very hard. I say every day I am going to go get my hair and makeup done and then I do it.

MURDOCH: She gets it done.

GUTFELD: You do it.

TIMPF: And then I get it done.

MURDOCH: She gets it done.

GUTFELD: Tyrus, I know you didn't watch this.

MURDOCH: And I am kicking myself, you know, I think Joe has like three or four things going on at once. I think whoever is ever seen his ear talking to him needs to shut up.

GUTFELD: Right. Yes.

MURDOCH: He said -- he had two thoughts.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: When this is over, I better remember to cut the coupons when I get home or I'll be in trouble. And two, I've got to check my wallet to see if the weed is up because he said, families out cutting coupons in Wall Street. Then the tiger gets out of the zoo. That's no good.

(Laughter)

MURDOCH: Excuse me.

GUTFELD: Joe, last word.

DEVITO: Joe Biden is a perfect example of a man who was born to be Vice President.

DEVITO: Because he is like a really good backup quarterback that he has been around, he knows the system, but you do not want to put him in.

DEVITO: He is there. He holds that clipboard.

GUTFELD: That is so good. That is so good. Should we end on that joke? Or do you have a better one?

DEVITO: That's all you getting from me with a couple of seconds left.

GUTFELD: That was beautiful. All right up next. This is the end, ladies and gentlemen. Up next.

AISHAH HASNIE, CORRESPONDENT: This is a Fox News Alert. I'm Aishah Hasnie in New York. The G7 Summit will no longer be held at President Trump's Miami golf course. It could possibly be held now at Camp David.

The President tweeting that a short while ago and saying in part quote, "Based on both media and Democrat crazed and irrational hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami as a host site for the G7."

Meantime, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson forced to ask for a delay on a Brexit decision after a rejection from Parliament on his proposed deal.

Johnson is asking the E.U. to push the decision back to January 31st.

In London, tens of thousands of people marched in protest against any move that would take them out of the E.U.

And a quick programming note, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will join Chris Wallace for an exclusive interview on "Fox News Sunday" at two o'clock. I am Aishah Hasnie, now back to “The Greg Gutfeld Show.”

GUTFELD: They're saying get bent to the lady and the gents, Air Canada -- whatever that is -- has announced it will no longer be greeting passengers as ladies and gentlemen, instead, gate agents, flight attendants and pilots will refer to passengers as jackasses.

GUTFELD: No, actually, they're going to call them everybody. The airline says the move is an attempt to modernize adding quote, "We work hard to make sure all employees feel like valued members of the Air Canada family, while ensuring our customers are comfortable and respected when they choose to travel with us."

Now, I don't know what worse - the obvious pandering to activists; or a company that is referring to themselves as a family. Really? Companies are not families. For one Fox doesn't let me dress up as Pippi Longstocking.

GUTFELD: Which my family totally accepts, okay. Anyway -- it's true they do. Anyway some call Air Canada's move a win for inclusion, other say it degrades the experience.

But speaking of bad experience, have you seen the in-flight entertainment on Spirit Airlines?

GUTFELD: I've never been on Spirit Airlines, but I hear it's not spirited. Kat, is this the most important issue that airlines should focus on?

TIMPF: Why? Like I don't care what you call me during the flying experience as long as you know the plane is on time and things go well. A flight attendant -- I could be walking in then they could be like, hello, sir.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: And I would just be like, I'm drunk. Or it could be like, Mr. Timpf, how are you doing? I'd be like, you know what would be good? I could go for some mini pretzels. You know, I could -- they literally walk on and be like, hello, captain [bleep] and I would be too busy looking around to see if I was sitting by a baby to even notice.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Tyrus, it's true --

GUTFELD: It's true. What would you rather hear? Ladies and gentlemen, we will be leaving early or hey, everybody, it's a four-hour delay. It's not about what they're calling you, it's their performance.

MURDOCH: Again for me, this is a lot like the Democratic debate. I have sound cancellation headphones, so they could literally be calling me horrible n word and I wouldn't know it.

GUTFELD: Miss Petunia.

MURDOCH: Like I just wouldn't know and because I put my headphones on, I don't even know where my seat is. So I don't care about anything going around me, but I think there are certain moments in life where you would like to be addressed a certain way.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: I guess the term. Hey, everybody, Captain here up. We're going down.

TIMPF: I don't think I'd like, ladies and gentlemen, we're going down --

MURDOCH: So I hope everyone -- you know, give me some dignity. Ladies and gentlemen, yes, that's me. We're going down. At least, I'm going down with some dignity.

MURDOCH: Could you imagine? But this is the world we live it. We're going down -- excuse me, he said lady and gentlemen. It's supposed to be everyone. Sorry.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: Everyone, we're going down.

GUTFELD: You know, Joe, I believe that this is like -- this isn't about the customer, it's about Twitter. Like somebody like -- there's going to be somebody who goes, Air Canada they said ladies and gentlemen, they didn't -- they didn't address me as a non-binary elf woodland creature. How dare they?

DEVITO: It's so ridiculous, but I don't -- next time I fly Air Canada, I'm going to tell them identify someone with a first class ticket.

(Laughter)

DEVITO: But I will say this, I would like to see that in the United States because ladies and gentlemen, I look at the way they have us fly. It's a little formal for the way people fly. I've never been sitting in my seat getting squashed by some guy in crocs who hasn't paid with his stomach muffin top over the armrest and thought, oh, what a gentleman.

DEVITO: I feel like I'm sitting next to Fred Astaire.

GUTFELD: You should try that. You should try like, like you're sitting in 2A and they go, sir, you're 33F. How dare you? I'm 2A.

DEVITO: How dare you assume my --

GUTFELD: I feel like a 2A. I am not a 33F.

MURDOCH: Not to mention, you correct him, excuse me, is it everyone in 2A?

GUTFELD: Emily, we're seeing that people who mistakenly misgender a certain character can be disciplined at work and not in a fun way.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

COMPAGNO: There is that State Senator in California who wrote -- write the law as that you literally can be charged with a misdemeanor if you address someone in the old folks home industry.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: I mean, it's just ridiculous. And this -- the other day I was in this cafe and I call everybody you guys I'm always like, hi, guys. Hi, guys. And there was that little sign --

TIMPF: I've been meaning to talk to you about that.

COMPAGNO: In this cafe, there was a little sign that said like six alternatives to using that phrase.

GUTFELD: That was directed at you.

COMPAGNO: Yes, literally they were like, Emily is coming. Like what's -- but this just reminds me that everything is about optics and not the reality. Remember, how recently San Francisco like changed all the words and you have to refer to felons and everything in the criminal justice system with a different word, but yet they didn't change anything about the system.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: It is only to appease everyone, like you said on Twitter because we're talking about it rather than actual change.

GUTFELD: You know what kills me is that the people in the HR departments that are now running the companies because they're scared of one thing going viral on social media, they are now going have to spend eight hours like typing away and getting into an office with PR to figure out how they're going to do this.

And if they just ignored it, it is two people on Twitter that have no lives, right, that are creating this kerfuffle. All right.

GUTFELD: All right, coming up, who is on deck for the Rock Hall of Fame, my vote is The Monkeys.

GUTFELD: It is a musical crime. Time after time. The 2020 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame had been announced and snubbed once again, The Monkeys.

Instead, Dave Matthews Band gets on the ballot. Let me tell you, The Monkeys could kick Dave Matthews' ass any day of the week.

GUTFELD: Have you ever listened to Dave Matthews? Listen to Dave Matthews.

GUTFELD: That's all he does. Skats. The ballot also includes Kraftwerk. I love them. Pat Benatar, great. Doobie Brothers, Motorhead, Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, Thin Lizzy, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, which raises the question is there a Rufus minus Chaka Khan? But my personal favorite, Judas Priest, and their amazing front man, Rob Halford, the throaty growl, the leather, the studs, that chaps, the studded leather chaps. That's rock and roll. I love Judas Priest. I love Rob. Sometimes I just think about him.

ANNOUNCER: Oh, yes, Rob Halford. Judas Priest. Oh, Judas Priest. Judas Priest. Oh yes. Rob Halford.

GUTFELD: Yes, I hope I haven't freaked out everybody here, Tyrus. Tyrus, you should get in. Do you care?

MURDOCH: I'm sorry I blacked out. What happened?

MURDOCH: I had to go to a happy place with that. I mean that was funny for like three seconds and then got Greg weird.

GUTFELD: Did you just invest a word?

MURDOCH: Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: Greg weird

GUTFELD: I like it.

MURDOCH: Damn, I'm sorry I just -- I don't want to see that much leather again in my life. I was, you know, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is such a weird thing. You know, it's hard to like, because when like Notorious B- I-G was on there, I was like, oh, that's great, you know.

But to go back to your point, The Monkeys? Everyone pretty much knows who they are.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: They had the TV show that still runs today.

GUTFELD: And it's great.

MURDOCH: Ad their music -- I remember it as a small child. I remember those guys and something that's memorable that carries on through the decades. I think that's a music essence of what is supposed to be Hall of Fame. So I don't understand why they wouldn't be included in that.

GUTFELD: They're not taken seriously and they should be, Emily. You know, should there be a Hall of Fame for something that's like 60 years old? I mean, they don't have a Hall of Fame for girdles and that's all the Rolling Stones wear now.

COMPAGNO: Okay. Yes. First of all, what I love is that my mom sent me the link and she was like, don't forget to vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

GUTFELD: Did you vote?

COMPAGNO: Yes.

GUTFELD: I didn't know that.

COMPAGNO: Yes, you vote. Yes. Yes.

MURDOCH: You've been -- timeout. Sorry, Emily. I'm sorry. We've been doing rock and roll freaking stories for like five years, Kat.

TIMPF: Quite a while.

MURDOCH: And you're just now -- it says at the bottom to vote. Sign up.

GUTFELD: I wouldn't --

MURDOCH: Sorry, wow.

GUTFELD: I don't read the stories.

MURDOCH: Wow. Go ahead, Emily. Sorry.

COMPAGNO: No, it's okay. I just -- I'm really excited that Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode and Pat Benatar and I was shocked to learn that Whitney Houston wasn't in it already and Depeche Mode for sure. And also Dave Matthews Band. That was like my era in college.

GUTFELD: Oh, of course it was.

COMPAGNO: Way to soon.

GUTFELD: All college girls love Dave Matthews.

COMPAGNO: In the mid-90s. Yes.

GUTFELD: Oh, but let's not forget. Let's not forget, Joe. Dave Matthews' tour bus took a crap all over a bunch of people, remember that?

DEVITO: Yes. It spilled out.

GUTFELD: They dumped their sewage.

DEVITO: Yes, still better than listening though.

DEVITO: Out of the 16 nominees for this year, only 10 of them could be considered Rock and Roll.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.

DEVITO: They need to have a different Hall of Fame. The fact that Madonna got in in 2008 and Judas Priest is not in there and Motorhead aren't in there, these are bands had an actual influence on -- remember, Rock and Roll. We had a guitar and we had some drums and stuff like that. It wasn't --

Even Kraftwerk and Depeche Mode, I think they're good bands, but they shouldn't be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

GUTFELD: Really?

DEVITO: And I think it's hilarious how when -- metal heads don't get enough credit. When Rob Halford came out as gay, no one cared.

GUTFELD: Yes.

DEVITO: And I don't know if it was because it was the album "Ram It Down" or "Hell Bent for Leather" that gave us the clues we needed to say we're okay with him being metal and gay.

GUTFELD: All the biker fans of Judas Priest were like wait, I just thought he was into bikes.

DEVITO: And they were like, we're wearing the outfit.

GUTFELD: We're dressed just like Rob Halford. Maybe I am gay. Kat, are you excited?

TIMPF: No.

GUTFELD: Have you voted?

TIMPF: No. This Dave Matthews Band thing, you can't deny that they are very famous and they are very popular. They are popular with the segment of the population that cries during sex.

TIMPF: No, I am serious. That's what all of their song sound like, a dude just violently sobbing during sex. I brought an example. Listen to these lyrics. Okay?

COMPAGNO: Oh my god, amazing.

TIMPF: Where are you going? With your long face pulling down? Don't hide away like an ocean that you can't see but you can smell and the sound of the waves crash down. Who talks like that? What was that for? I'll tell you, you know what that's for?

GUTFELD: Who was that for?

TIMPF: That is for a dude that started smoking pot before they stopped breastfeeding.

MURDOCH: It sounds like he was singing to a horse like long face.

TIMPF: Who was that for?

GUTFELD: How can you hide like an ocean? The earth is covered by 80 percent water.

TIMPF: If someone told me I smelled like an ocean, I'd be pissed off.

GUTFELD: The ocean stinks. It is filled with sewage.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: From Dave Matthews tour bus. I am angry. Up next, space fashion, it's a thing, apparently.

GUTFELD: Something nice to wear while you're floating in air. If you bought a ticket for a space flight on Virgin Galactic and wondered, what will I wear? Now, we know.

Here's Richard Branson, the owner modeling the space suit passengers will wear. It's made by Under Armour. It's got some shiny blue things on the shoulders, a few zippers. Aircraft -- he looks so happy -- aircraft going up and down the spine. It's very Star Trek. You've got your space booties, too.

All passengers will have a suit personally tailored for them. Under Armour says the suit is made of materials that will help muscles recover from doing all those somersaults in space. I don't know. It looks okay. But my design was really snazzy and comfortable. Your loss, Branson.

GUTFELD: You know, Joe, they were avoiding the big question here, how do you relieve yourself in zero gravity?

DEVITO: Yes.

GUTFELD: I don't want to --

TIMPF: So how old were you when you did this segment, Greg?

GUTFELD: I don't want to get hit in the face with someone else's poop. Thoughts?

DEVITO: I think it's an interesting story. What I found very interesting was that when you Google Virgin and space travel, the first result is a Star Trek convention comes up.

DEVITO: So they know their audience.

GUTFELD: That is classic joke writing 101, Joe DeVito.

DEVITO: Thank you. I should have gotten more from you, people.

DEVITO: The first thing I thought of was the diaper though because that is the --

GUTFELD: You've got to think about the pooping in the zero gravity. You don't want that stuff floating in your eye.

DEVITO: You have to wear that.

GUTFELD: I am telling you.

DEVITO: They wear when they're in space.

GUTFELD: From experience.

DEVITO: And they also wear the diaper when they're going to track down and stalk a romantic rival -- don't forget that.

GUTFELD: Kat, this suit looks like something who works at the Ghostbusters ride at Universal.

TIMPF: Yes, I just don't get the point of the suit. Like, do you need to wear that suit?

GUTFELD: I don't know.

TIMPF: Like do you need like if you don't wear it, you die or you just need to wear it like the way fish fans need to wear tie dyed shirts that have been washed in 17 years every time they go to a concert. I think that I would wear a ball gown.

GUTFELD: Why?

TIMPF: Because I'd be taking so many selfies. I don't get why people don't take more pictures in space, like the moon landing. I've seen like two pictures of that. I took 10 times more pictures than that on my couch yesterday.

TIMPF: Because the lighting was good.

GUTFELD: Yes. But you know, Tyrus, space is actually kind of boring, right? I mean, there's not a lot to do out there.

TIMPF: Have you been, Greg?

MURDOCH: Listen, I think everyone is forgetting how much these tickets cost.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: And they're going to throw in a cool suit for another fee. So after you've mortgaged your house, or let's keep it real, your mom's house to go to space because astronaut school was tough and they made you two things like take tests, and there's no ninth place award for space travel.

So you get a cool suit for another 50 grand, for you to fly up and then fly back down.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's it.

MURDOCH: You'll float off the ground for three seconds.

GUTFELD: You know what it is. It's like when people buy a Porsche or can't afford the Porsche, but they get the Porsche key chain.

MURDOCH: Yes, and the jacket and the hat that goes with it.

GUTFELD: The jacket and the hat.

MURDOCH: So then you'll have a guy who will come back in the suit.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: Standing outside of New York with the cup going, I've been to space.

GUTFELD: That's all -- Emily, you actually made your own space suit for today.

COMPAGNO: Yes, yes. I came dressed for the occasion. What cracked me up about that is the debut how they had like the acrobats, doing all those of those whirls and everything. I'm like there's no way that Marilyn Manson or whoever it was that actually bought the space tickets is going to be doing like, you know, double backflip handsprings in it.

It was like that scene with this people and Bette Midler like what like looked in the catalog and then she saw how it actually looked on her body.

GUTFELD: Right.

COMPAGNO: Anyway. It made sense in my head.

TIMPF: I just don't get why you'd want to go to space. It's so far like I won't even -- I won't even go to Brooklyn.

GUTFELD: How far is space?

TIMPF: Too far. Nice place. I used to live there.

MURDOCH: Thirty five thousand miles.

TIMPF: Just because I don't go there doesn't mean I hate it.

GUTFELD: Yes, I don't know. I don't need space.

DEVITO: Under Armour looks bad. I would just get the knockoff version from Kohl's.

DEVITO: It's 30 percent off.

GUTFELD: On that note, "Final Thoughts." I hope, yes.

GUTFELD: "Final Thoughts," Joe?

DEVITO: Go to drybarcomedy.com and you can watch my new special for free.

GUTFELD: Wow. Free.

GUTFELD: All right and Kat.

TIMPF: Today is my brother's birthday. Happy birthday Elliott Timpf. Miss you.

GUTFELD: That's all (INAUDIBLE).

GUTFELD: Thank you, Emily, Kat, Tyler, to our studio audience. America (ph), I love you.

