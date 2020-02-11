Adam Carolla: California doesn't care about the homeless because they don't have money

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," February 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." The president, as you can see, right behind me is speaking right now in a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on the eve of the primary. He is likely to win tomorrow. It's an uncontested race. We suspect he will say something interesting. And of course, we're monitoring it and will bring it to you as we progress tonight.

There are indications over the weekend that the coronavirus may not be one of those tragic curiosities that happened in faraway places like a mudslide in Bangladesh.

Instead, the epidemic -- and it is an epidemic -- could have massive consequences for us here in the United States, and soon. We have live updates on that for you in just a moment.

But first tonight, to a political tragedy now unfolding here in America, the self-immolation of the Democratic Party. It is happening.

The first primary of the season begins tomorrow in New Hampshire. Like all political leaders, Democrats in Washington sought to control the outcome of this whole process to the degree that they could. And they wrote a detailed script almost a year ago.

Way back in the spring, they decided that this election would amount to an Obama restoration. By beating Trump we could all return to the world before Trump.

Joe Biden was the designated leader of this kind of revolution. It's a little hard to believe now, now that we say it out loud, now that Biden is in danger of finishing fifth tomorrow in New Hampshire.

But that's what they really thought. That Biden could do it, and they said, so right on TV.

DAVID AXELROD, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Well, he just decided to bypass the primaries and go right to the main event, and kind of consign everybody else to the kiddie table.

JAMIE GANGEL, CNN SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT: That is Joe Biden at his best. That is someone who is authentic. It's the reason he connects with people.

BROOKE BALDWIN, CNN HOST: Today, the man who has been a senator, a Vice President and a big fan of aviators -- he is joining the race.

GANGEL: The aviators are back. There they are. There the aviators, and he loves this. He is having fun. This is not heavy lifting for Joe Biden.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: I thought that message today was very, very thrilling to me. I thought it was very American. Now, that was great.

CARLSON: Man, we're glad we saved the tape. They wish we hadn't. Biden is going to win. He's got cool sunglasses -- aviators -- just like Steve McQueen. He's on fire, in fuego.

Everyone else is at the kiddie table. Biden has got this in the bag. That was their view.

And then Biden started running, which meant talking, not the usual paid speeches to investor conferences in Dubai, but actual in person campaign events where there's no teleprompter and people can ask you whatever they want. Things quickly collapsed.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self-defense, and that rarely ever occurs.

And so we have to just change the culture. Period. And keep punching at it, and punching at it and punching at it.

TEXT: While campaigning in New Hampshire.

BIDEN: I love this place. Look, what's not to like about Vermont in terms the beauty of it and what a neat town.

Play the radio, make sure the television -- excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night.

Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.

We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts.

CARLSON: See. The answer to domestic violence, more punching because they're just as bright as talented as the white kids are. And if you don't believe me, turn on the record player.

Every day, a new disaster all chronicled on social media and still the prognosticators assured us that Joe Biden was the inevitable winner. He had to be.

Oh, but the South Carolina primary is coming up. Biden has got a lock on African-Americans, they told us. Black people love him. Whatever you say cable news geniuses.

We just got the new Quinnipiac poll. It shows Biden dropping 22 points among black voters in just two weeks.

Mike Bloomberg, meanwhile, Mr. Stop and Frisk, he is up 15 points among those same voters. What does it prove? It proves that in politics, as in life, you never really know. Better to be honest about that. But of course they never are.

Keep in mind, these people, the ones you just saw get huge salaries to do what? To predict the future. Yet they're virtually always wrong. Frustrating? Yes. It's frustrating.

We still remember when they were telling us to buy condos in Vegas a week before the 2008 Real Estate collapse.

On the other hand, their consistent idiocy -- and it is consistent -- does create a potentially lucrative investment opportunity for the rest of us.

Every time someone on one of these MSNBC panels, you know, "The Washington Post" editorial writer seated next to the retired C.I.A. analyst across from the former Federal prosecutor and the fake Democratic strategist who has never run a campaign -- that group -- every time that group agrees that something momentous is just about to happen, bet against it, and go all in when you do.

Take a mortgage out on the house again. Get a loan from your brother-in-law in Boca Raton. Collect the dimes from under your couch and send it all to your broker. Go long against the consensus on cable news and you will get rich.

We don't know what the future holds, obviously, but we can be certain of at least one thing in the world. When everyone in Washington says it's true, it's not true. The opposite usually is true.

Apparently, Joe Biden hasn't quite figured this out yet, which is why he is still running. As of this hour, he is still making candidate-like noises out there on the campaign trail, by in turn, charming and baffling the shrinking number of New Hampshire voters who come out to see him.

Here's his latest exchange.

BIDEN: That's a good question. Number one. I was at a Democratic caucus -- you have been to a caucus? No, you haven't. You're a lying dog faced pony soldier. You said you were, but now, you've got to be honest. I'm going to be honest with you.

CARLSON: Take that you lying dog faced pony soldier. It's going to be hard not to miss Joe Biden when he drops out.

In the meantime, here's a line he can use the next time some voter dares to ask him why he is losing.

STEVE MARTIN PLAYING LUCKY DAY IN MOVIE "THREE AMIGOS: There you slime eating dog. You scumsucking pig.

You sons of a motherless goat.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Son of a motherless goat?

CARLSON: You could just hear Biden saying that. Hopefully, he will get to that in South Carolina and Nevada.

Let's hope though in the end, his political obituaries aren't too mean to Joe Biden. It's not really fair to blame him for this mess. Shallow people with rapidly declining faculty shouldn't be running for President in the first place.

Soon, probably very soon, Biden will be safely in Florida wearing white knee socks and enjoying the 4:30 prime rib special. He'll be a lot happier then.

But the people who encouraged him to run despite the evidence and predicted his victory, we should remember their names. They've got no excuse. They're not senile. They're just stupid.

To be fair, though, there are still some voters out there who sincerely believe Joe Biden can win it all and somehow their enthusiasm seems even more hurtful than the attacks of his enemies. Here's the latest spasm of Biden support from New Hampshire.

AUDIENCE: Joe Biden, yes, yes. Joe Biden, yes, yes. Joe Biden. Biden's back, all right.

CARLSON: Biden's back, all right. Ever seen anything sadder than that? Not since the last Peaches and Herb reunion tour played the Wichita County Fair. Time is the cruelest critic of all.

Biden himself seemed uncertain of what to make of all the praise. He had that vacant, slightly confused look like he just been told to blow out the candles on his 90th birthday cake.

None of this amuses Democratic officials in Washington. They know their party is in danger of not having a nominee at all by the time that convention arrives.

Here's the difference. Most Republican primaries award all or most all delegates to the winner of the state, but not so on the Democratic side.

Thanks to changes that Bernie Sanders demanded after the last election, many delegates are distributed on a proportional basis on the Democratic side, and that means if there are three or more viable candidates in the race after Super Tuesday, there will almost certainly be a brokered convention -- and the bitter one.

That is very bad news for Democrats. The people who thought they ran the Democratic Party here in Washington are starting to figure that out, and they're upset.

JAMES CARVILLE, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: If there is a certain part of the Democratic Party that wants us to be a cult, I'm not interested in being in a cult.

If some people in this country want a revolution, I want disruption. You know, I don't know what -- they always scream at people. They go and bully people and I don't know how you want to lecture them, 78 years old standing up screaming at the microphone about the revolution.

But you've got to give people an alternative.

CARLSON: Yes, so at the end, you heard what it's really about. Their main fear is Bernie Sanders.

Now rich liberals will put up with almost any amount of social engineering, in case you haven't noticed -- non-binary bathrooms, check; woke self- abasement, fine; but they tend to be completely humorless on the subject of money, especially when it means handing over some of their money to the people below them. They're not into it at all.

They get hysterical and they start ranting about public executions.

MATTHEWS: I have my own views of the word socialist, and I'll be glad to tell them -- share them with you in private, and they go back to the early 1950s.

I have an attitude about them. I remember the Cold War. I have an attitude towards Castro. I believe that Castro and the Reds had won the Cold War. There would be executions in Central Park and I might have been one of the ones getting executed.

And certain other people would be there cheering, okay, so I have a problem with people who took the other side.

I don't know what Bernie supports over these years. I don't know what he means by socialism. Why don't we become Denmark? We're going to be like Denmark. Okay, that's harmless.

That is basically a capitalist country with a lot of good social welfare programs. Denmark is harmless.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Pretty clearly in the Denmark category, yes.

MATTHEWS: Is he?

HAYES: Yes.

MATTHEWS: Are you sure? How do you know? Did he tell you that?

CARLSON: Stop Bernie. That is the focus right now and in Democratic circles in Washington, that's really all they're thinking about.

They fear Bernie more than Trump. But the question is, how do they stop him? It is still a democracy after all.

Probably not with Amy Klobuchar. So that leaves two former mayors to get the job done, one of a mid-sized Midwestern town, the other of America's largest city.

Now, a lot of donors in New York and Los Angeles would rather go with the former, Pete Buttigieg, formerly of South Bend.

For one thing, he was never a Republican, unlike Mike Bloomberg. But there are questions about Pete Buttigieg. The main one is not can he become President? The main one is, is he actually human? Does he leave footprints? Has he ever cast a shadow? Or is this so-called Pete Buttigieg exactly what he appears to be, a corporate hologram designed by the HR Department at Google for instructional purposes?

Well, who knows? But it's possible that AI is now so sophisticated that we're looking at our first robotic presidential candidate.

You'll notice for example, not to be a conspiracy nut, but it's true. Every word Buttigieg utters is perfectly synchronized with the official view from Silicon Valley and the finance world.

Now, what are the chances of that occurring in nature? This may be the new frontier in automation, ladies and gentlemen.

The other candidates clearly don't know what to make of the whole thing. Biden took the first swing at Buttigieg in a nasty new television ad. When Joe Biden calls you unaccomplished, it stings.

ANNOUNCER: When President Obama called on, Joe Biden helped lead the passage of the Affordable Care Act, which gave healthcare to 20 million people.

And when park goers called on Pete Buttigieg, he installed decorative lights under bridges giving citizens of South Bend colorfully illuminated rivers.

Under threat of a nuclear Iran, Joe Biden helped to negotiate the Iran Deal.

And under threat of disappearing pets, Buttigieg negotiated lighter licensing regulations on pet chip scanners.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Okay, Joe Biden, but can we be honest for one moment? Which would you actually rather have? An Iran Deal or a chip scanner that help find your last dog? I mean, really. It is an interesting question anyway, Biden left it unanswered.

Nevertheless, at Friday's debate, the other candidates followed his lead and pushed a similar theme. Watch.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We have a newcomer in the White House and look where it got us. I think having some experience is a good thing.

TOM STEYER (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We need people with experience. That's why I'm worried about Mayor Pete. You need to be able to go toe to toe with this guy and take him down on the debate stage or we're going to lose.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Unlike some of the folks up here, I don't have 40 billionaires, Pete, contributing to my campaign coming from the pharmaceutical industry, common from Wall Street.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I don't think any billionaire ought to be able to do it, and I don't think people who suck up to billionaires in order to fund their campaigns ought to do it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

There was Tom Steyer, who is currently suffering through one of the worst midlife crises in recorded history. He has never been elected to anything and never will be, attacking Pete Buttigieg for not being accomplished enough? Irony is definitely dead.

On the other hand, so is Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, no matter what they're claiming on television. Buttigieg is too fake. He's too unnervingly programmed, he's not going to win.

And anyway, if you're looking for a tiny finance friendly, former mayor, we've already got one for you, who by the way, has tens of billions of dollars to spend on the race.

Let's be honest, the Democratic contest as of tonight, is now between Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders.

That's a disaster for Democrats. The party can either nominate Bernie and go full socialist or steal the nomination from Bernie and face some sort of real cataclysm at the convention in Milwaukee and beyond Milwaukee. Those are the options.

Either way the Democratic Party will never be the same after tomorrow, not even close. The past is officially over for the Democrats.

Mark Steyn joins us after the break to assess what exactly is going on in the Democratic Party and can anything be built from the shards that will remain?

Also there are new developments done involving the homeless epidemic in the State of California. Adam Carolla is a Californian, lived there all his life. He joins us to respond to that growing crisis. Straight ahead.

BIDEN: It's a good question. Number one, Iowa's Democratic caucus. You have been to a caucus? No, you haven't. You're a lying dog faced pony soldier. You said you were, but -- now, you've got to be honest. I am going to be honest with you.

CARLSON: There he is, breathing heavily into the microphone, the man the geniuses in Washington picked to protect the Democratic Party from the great socialist threat. Babbling about John Wayne movies that don't even exist.

After him, they're putting all their hopes into two tiny mayors propped up by immense piles of cash. It's hilarious, if nothing else.

Joining us tonight to make sense of it is our friend, author and columnist, Mark Steyn.

Mark, what is happening?

MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Well, actually, just first of all, Tucker that -- I don't think it is a John Wayne movie. I think he is referring to a movie called "Pony Soldier" in which Tyrone Power played a Mountie up in Canada and --

CARLSON: 1952. That's exactly right.

STEYN: Yes. 1952. So I don't know whether he just got confused here. We call on the Democrats, we look to them to speak truth to power.

Joe Biden was speaking truth to Tyrone Power, admittedly almost 70 years after he made the movie, but better late than never.

This is only a surprise. Everyone now -- I think I said it on your show that Joe Biden was at his strongest the day he announced and it's all been downhill and it's sad to see that while the pitiful group of my fellow Granite Staters singing Joe Biden is back, I've got no problems with Joe Biden's back. The problem is Joe Biden's front.

When you look at him, when you look at his face, when you look at his mouth, it's clear that his heart isn't in this and that was obvious from you can't have legacy candidates. They tried that four years ago.

And now they're stuck in the worst of all worlds. They need someone -- oh, there we go, Joe Biden's back. You know if you want a good back song, "My Boyfriend's Back" by the Angels. Number 37 in 1961. That's the one. Forget Joe Biden's back.

Now, I'm a little distracted by Joe. I don't want to think about Joe Biden's back. They've got the same problem that the Republicans had four years ago. Who can take out Bernie? And none of these guys can take out Bernie, and my only disagreement with what you said, Tucker was when you mentioned Amy Klobuchar, and we all dismiss her as the sensible shoes candidate and all the rest of it.

But on that stage, when they were asked who -- which of them would have a problem with a socialist candidate? In other words, that actually being asked, which of you guys is ready to take out Bernie? The only one who said she didn't have a problem with the socialist candidate was in fact, Amy Klobuchar.

And I generally take the view that who dares wins here and she was the only one on that stage to actually show any courage.

CARLSON: Isn't it time though that their reflexes -- and I think that's a very smart point. Their reflex though is to go right to the billionaire. You know, they've got a problem and the billionaire is going to save them from the problem. I mean, what does that tell you about them?

STEYN: Well, I think that they're different from the Republicans. The Republicans wanted to get rid of Trump and couldn't find a way to do so, honestly.

Right now on the Democratic side, we're having serial malodorousness starting from the Iowa poll that wasn't released in the Iowa caucus.

CARLSON: That's right.

STEYN: Now, whoever wins, as the joke has it, whoever wins New Hampshire, that will give them a lot of momentum going into the Iowa caucus results, which may well be re-caucus. So they interfered in that. Now, they're trying to interfere by bringing back super delegates, by putting the billionaire on the stage.

All these are sticks of dynamite that the Yosemite Sam's of the Democrats and the media keep shoving down their pants, and each one of them so far, starting with impeachment has actually blown up in their faces, and they still keep shoveling the dynamite down their pants.

CARLSON: And it just couldn't happen to better people. It's really -- it's unbelievable to watch.

STEYN: No, no.

CARLSON: It my day every day. Mark Steyn, great to see you. Thank you.

STEYN: Thanks a lot, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, Krystal Ball is the co-author of the fantastic new book, which is selling really well, "The Populist's Guide to 2020." We're happy to have her on tonight.

Krystal, thanks so much.

KRYSTAL BALL, CO-AUTHOR, THE POPULIST'S GUIDE TO 2020: Thank you for having me.

CARLSON: So you've been around politics and media a long time. Explain if you would, how exactly the media universe convinced itself Joe Biden was going to be the nominee.

BALL: It is a remarkable thing. I mean, it's basically because they cannot wrap their heads around the fact that they have been wrong about every single thing for the past -- I don't know how many years.

CARLSON: That's right.

BALL: And so once again, they thought, look, this is the type of candidate that must win, right? They have the right neoliberal policies. They've got the right resume.

He was Vice President to Barack Obama, and so he must be the guy, and meanwhile, they said the same thing that they said about the rise of Donald Trump. Ignore the fact that he has no enthusiasm, right?

Ignore the fact that he has no crowds. Pay no attention to that. Just look at -- just look at the fact of his poll numbers and he is resilient, and he is more resilient than you think. And what's happening online isn't what's happening out there in America.

And when it comes down to it, when it came time for people to vote, that enthusiasm, that energy -- surprise, surprise wasn't there for him.

CARLSON: That's such a terrible way to make decisions. If my kids are making decision that we had be concerned, these are repeatedly the smartest people in America, they're literally on television because they're smart and they all went to Yale Law School.

BALL: Is that why they're on television?

CARLSON: I don't know. Apparently. Former Federal prosecutors and C.I.A. analysts and all the rest of them and they're all totally clueless.

BALL: Did you know, they are the same people who, you know, cheerlead us into war in Iraq and have never apologized for that.

CARLSON: That's true.

BALL: They're the same people who didn't see the financial collapse coming. They're the same people who never saw Donald Trump coming, the same people that never saw Bernie Sanders coming.

I mean to this day, if you look at the polls, objectively, Bernie Sanders is the front runner to win the Democratic nomination.

CARLSON: Yes.

BALL: And they still have not wrapped their heads around it or the fact that he has a genuine enthusiasm and movement behind him which surprise, surprise of working class people that could actually be a good matchup against President Trump.

CARLSON: It just feels like the end of something. It really does, like a ruling class that can't even act in its own interest, that can't see reality clearly. I mean, they really are the Romanovs at a certain point.

BALL: Well, it's in their financial interests to not see reality clearly, right? Because these are all people whose power comes from their access to the establishment world, consultants whose grift is based on a certain deal flow from the D.N.C. et cetera.

And they know, what you said about they prefer Trump to Bernie, the Democratic establishment. I think that's exactly right. Because they know under Sanders' administration, all of that access, all of that deal flow, all of that is gone and it truly is over for them.

So they would rather have Bernie lose and have another crack at it after Donald Trump than allow him to win and that's where we are. The problem for them is that while, you know Hillary Clinton and all the rest, nobody likes Bernie Sanders.

The truth is, just like Donald Trump back in 2016, the base really likes Bernie Sanders. He has the highest favorability ratings among Democrats. He's the most popular senator in the entire country.

So the level of support for doing the anything, but Bernie movement is just you know, it's laser thin. It's razor thin.

CARLSON: Man, you just -- the truest facts in politics is you can't hold power if you ignore the source of it; in this case, voters. If you have no idea what your voters think you're going to get turned out.

BALL: Right. Well and worse yet, they smear his voters, right? On MSNBC tonight, they compared them to the brown shirts. I mean, I'm not kidding on this supposedly liberal network, they called Bernie Sanders supporters brown shirts.

CARLSON: It's like I've seen this movie before.

BALL: Not kidding.

CARLSON: This is the best --

BALL: It's very familiar, isn't it?

CARLSON: It really is. First of all, it's so nice to have you. Thank you.

BALL: Thank you, Tucker. Great to see you.

CARLSON: Michael Bloomberg says California ought to be a model for the nation. How do people who live in California feel about that?

Adam Carolla has been there since day one. He has got a few warnings for you. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: We did a series on this show last month about San Francisco called "American Dystopia," the name tells you everything.

We heard from a lot of people who live in California, they confirmed it was real. If you visit California, certain places anyway, you know that it was true. It's obvious that the state is in deep trouble and parts falling apart.

The only exception apparently are the Democrats currently running for President, they think it's great. In fact, a model. Michael Bloomberg has called California, "a great example for the rest of this country."

But of course, he would say that. California is turning into a feudal society where a handful of tech billionaires rule millions of poor immigrant serfs. If you're Michael Bloomberg, that's paradise. What's not to like?

For anyone though who isn't an oligarch, the collapse of the state, driving the middle class to Idaho and Nevada is not very inspiring.

We recently talked to comedian and podcast host, Adam Carolla about the crisis in the state he grew up in. Here is what he said.

CARLSON: Adam Carolla, thank you. So we have been in LA all week driving around, probably the prettiest city in America, but the blight of homelessness is impossible to ignore, it seems to be getting worse. Why is that?

ADAM CAROLLA, COMEDIAN AND PODCAST HOST: Breakdown of the rule of law. No one wants to enforce laws around here. What I've figured out from living here my entire life, I mean, I was born sort of three miles that way, and now I live three miles that way.

California and LA, especially sort of broken the citizens into two groups. There's the groups that have money, and then they're the empty bags. They don't have any money.

So if you have money and you're in that group, and you pay your taxes, you will get pulled over and get a ticket for not having a front license plate.

Everybody I know in LA has been pulled over for not having a front license plate.

But if you're homeless, or you're illegal, or you're not in the system, then you're essentially an empty bag and they can't get money out of you.

In fact, they cost the city money, so anything that cost the city money, they're not that good at, but they're really good at parking enforcement.

And they're really good at permits and building permits and fines and anything where there's money to be had, they're super-efficient at it, and homeless don't have checking accounts. So there's nothing in it for them.

CARLSON: So they just don't care.

CAROLLA: Well, they don't -- they would care if they owed them money and they had money and they could get money from them. They care greatly about people who have checkbooks, but they've really divided the entire city into those who pay and those who can't.

And if you can't, they're not that interested.

CARLSON: So you're describing the way a predator looks at dinner, run if like if you're not worth eating, you are. That's not the way government should look at its citizens.

CAROLLA: If you go three miles from here, there's Forest Lawn Drive, because there's a big mortuary on Forest Lawn, right? On one side of the street, there is a whole bunch of people that are here illegally selling flowers with no permits, and no licenses and no business and no anything, just selling them on the street to people who are going up to visit dead Nana.

On the other side of the street, there's a cop with a radar gun waiting for soccer moms who are going 42 miles an hour in a 35 to write them up.

The cop is not interested in what's going on, on the other side of the street, which is illegal behavior because they don't have any money. And they don't have any documentation and they're not going to cut the court a check.

On this side of the street, the soccer mom has a checking account, and they're going to ring her up.

CARLSON: So it's funny you mention that because I just read the State of California is planning to charge poor people half price on speeding tickets.

CAROLLA: Right. Well, that's their way of attempting to try to get some money out of people that don't have money, but it really is a -- if you're ultra rich in California, then you don't care. If you're Barbra Streisand, what do you care about a speeding ticket or no front license plate or whatever it is?

And if you're ultra poor, you're untouchable because you can't get blood out of a turnip. You know, there's nothing there. There's nothing -- you can't pay them. It's the middle who gets the crap kicked out of them here in Los Angeles.

You take this building we're sitting in. I was looking at some -- looking at renting it out. I talked to some commercial real estate guy about well, what if we rent it out for office space? Like how much could I get paid? This, that and the other.

I spoke to the guy this morning and I wrote it down, because I didn't want to screw it up. If I want to rent out this building to a potential client and make money, I need to get a parking exemption application, parking study demand, it's $9,200.00.

I have to pay somebody almost $10,000.00 just to do a parking survey so I can turn it into the city, so they can decide whether I can rent my building out to another renter. That's what it costs for me.

So we have a million rules for those who play by the rules and we have no rules for those who have no money and don't play by the rules.

CARLSON: What's so striking though, is that because of the system you're describing, a lot of people are like dying of OD's the sidewalk. Contrast that to the way the ruling class felt 100 years ago. New York flooded with immigrants from you know, Eastern Europe and rich people in New York said we're going to uplift those immigrants. We're going to spend a lot of money, in time create charities to help them.

I don't see the people in Los Angeles, in the nicer neighborhood spending a ton of time trying to solve the homelessness problem. Why is that?

CAROLLA: Well, sadly, if you replace the homeless human beings with homeless dogs, everybody would. That's the wiring of people who live in Los Angeles. I mean it.

Every woman I know if there were dogs just out on the street sleeping in cardboard boxes or underneath freeway overpasses, they would be on the streets all day, every day helping those dogs.

The reality is, I don't think -- first off, everyone in Los Angeles is just trapped in their car. So you're essentially in a terrarium, and you're looking out into a giant terrarium. It's like when you go to the zoo, and you just see the reptile exhibit and you're just sort of going, wow, look at that tree snake. What's going on?

Well, let's get a churro. Come on. And you just leave like you're literally in this glass box known as a Lexus, a and you drive past this crazy tableau of just people flopped on the street in cardboard boxes and filth and intense addiction and horrible, you know, the end of humanity kind of stuff.

But you're doing it like you're at a Disney ride, like on some sort of tram, like in some sort of dystopia world or something or like, oh boy, I feel bad for that guy or I'm glad I'm not him, but you're doing it.

I think if you're in New York, you're taking public transportation. You're on the street, you're on the subway like you're amongst the people. I think there's more of a call to action like this guy who is next me on the subway or this guy is walking down the street with me.

LA, everyone is married to their car and I think that's a lot of it.

CARLSON: But it wasn't always this way. I mean, you grew up, I think in North Hollywood.

CAROLLA: Yes.

CARLSON: So always kind of working class, kind of gritty. But it wasn't like this. I mean, you always had a beller who was always rich, but you didn't have this public display of misery that you have now. What changed?

CAROLLA: Well, what changed is we started to mistake discipline and rule of law for being mean. This sort of like don't be mean, don't take that homeless guy. Why are you making him go here? Or why are you arresting him or why are you incarcerating him or why are you putting him in this facility?

LA has become this sort of good vibes place where Mayor Garcetti and the Governor of Los Angeles -- Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, nobody --

Everyone is scared of being called a bad person and we used to realize that coaches and teachers and generals and the police force and the mayor and the governor, when they enforced the laws, they weren't bad people. They enforce laws. They're doing what they were elected to do. They're doing their job.

Now, when official says, I want to get rid of this homeless camp, we're going to bulldoze the homeless camp. We're going to get rid of it. It's like why are you being a mean person? Why are you being a bad person? This is a Zeitgeist that's washing over this nation.

That the people -- that the teacher that's expelling the student for being unruly has now become the bad person, not the student, the teacher. We're turning on the rule of law. We're turning on the teachers, the coaches, the governors, the mayors, the cops.

Think what we've done with cops? We turned cops into the bad guy. Not the bad guys who were the bad guys and the reason that cops are engaged with the bad guys is because they're involved with some bad behavior. We've turned the guy with the uniform and the badge into the bad guy, and nobody wants to be the bad guy.

So everyone wants to be the tolerant, loving, you know, yoga pants wearing Khumbaya guy and that's what we've created here in Los Angeles. No one wants to be the heavy.

I was talking to a guy who runs the Staples Center. He literally runs the Staples Center, one of the -- they rejuvenated downtown, really. It was falling apart.

Staples Center came in and really just brought it back to life. They bring millions of dollars in tax revenues. I said to the guy, I went to a game there with my son a Lakers game, I walked out. I almost tripped over a guy selling hot dogs on your property from a shopping cart with a propane tank on it.

I said, there were dozens of these guys just all on the Staples Center property. They're selling food. They're not licensed. They're not regulated. They're not getting a grade from the system. They're literally just selling food, totally unregulated on your property.

And he said, yes, I know we hate it. We hate it. I wish there's something we could do about it. I said what do you mean? What do you mean, something you can do about it? Go talk to the City Council.

CARLSON: Get out of my property, how is that?

CAROLLA: Talk to the Mayor or get off my property. Throw him off your property. Call the cops. He said, I don't want to get into trouble. I don't want to get -- he doesn't want -- he doesn't want to run afoul of the Los Angeles City officials. He doesn't want to get in trouble for this illegal behavior, which is potentially dangerous. This food is not regulated. There is no health --

CARLSON: So in the name of compassion, people get salmonella.

CAROLLA: Right. And also this guy who is the man who runs the Staples Center doesn't want to become a bad guy for taking the poor people who are selling food on his property. And he literally said, if I go to the City Council with this, they'll get angry, and I'll get into trouble.

CARLSON: Unbelievable.

CAROLLA: That's where we're at.

CARLSON: Adam Carolla. Thank you.

CARLSON: Adam Carolla, one of the smartest people I know. Well, the death toll from coronavirus has just passed a thousand worldwide, but even now we're still trying to figure out what it is and where it came from. Where did it come from?

A top medical expert will join us to explain the latest findings from the research. Interesting. That's next.

CARLSON: The coronavirus claimed another -- at least another 108 lives in China today -- remember, those are the official numbers, not reliable.

The disease's death toll is now greater than a thousand worldwide. It's safe to say the disease is not under control, anything but and as it spreads it'll affect far more people than just those who are infected.

Here's why. For decades America has been outsourcing its manufacturing capacity to China, you know that. It's one of the big stories of the last 50 years. What it means for us though, at this moment is ominous because China is now a top global producer of latex gloves, facemasks, surgical tools, antibiotics, and many prescription drugs. That's a problem.

As the epidemic causes a shortage of medical supplies, who do you think China will prioritize? Us or itself? All right, you can imagine. And there's more.

The F.D.A. has evacuated its personnel who monitored China's production methods to ensure safety, and now they're not on the scene as those drugs are being made.

Soon this may not simply be a medical calamity, it could very easily become an economic disaster for the world. Wuhan may have been obscure to Westerners until last month, but it's a city of 11 million people, and now it's under quarantine.

Russia has just closed its entire 2,600 mile land border with China. Australia, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Vietnam have all imposed strict travel restrictions on Chinese nationals.

Experts are telling the public to stay calm for now. The flu will kill far more people this year they say, but the only organization with full knowledge of what exactly is happening with coronavirus is the Chinese government and as videos trickling out of China right now show, they are anything but calm.

Chief breaking news correspondent, Trace Gallagher has the very latest on this. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The coronavirus is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets, meaning human saliva and mucus.

China hopes that by quarantining 56 million people and asking others to wear masks. It will slow the spread. And now we have video of spray trucks apparently filled with low concentrations of bleach being used to spray down entire Chinese cities like Wuhan, Shanghai and Beijing.

U.S. experts say it appears to be a show of action, but in reality will have very little effect. Instead, they recommend disinfecting specific places like emergency rooms and communal places.

And a U.S. company is now sending China a hydrogen peroxide based product developed to neutralize biological and chemical agents.

Meantime, there is disturbing new video coming out of China showing at least two women being dragged out of an apartment building by what appear to be police officers wearing masks.

The women are trying to resist but are clearly overmatched and overpowered and as the women are put in the bus, you can hear the heart rending sound of children screaming, babies crying, and a man trying to defend the women who is also being pushed back.

We have not independently verified the video, but it coincides with numerous reports saying China is rounding up the infected in Wuhan and taking them to internment camps.

China puts the death toll officially now at 1,016 by their account with over 42,000 infected -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Trace Gallagher, thanks so much.

GALLAGHER: Yes.

CARLSON: By the way, there are a lot of videos like that on the internet, it might be worth 20 of your minutes tomorrow to take a look at them.

If you want to know what the government, our ruling class sucks up to and has gotten rich from is actually like, watch the videos. Very telling.

Well, after 40,000 cases at least, we still know surprisingly little about coronavirus. In fact, researchers are now just starting to figure out how it may have been transmitted from bats to people.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat is Medical Director at CityMD. We're happy to have her on tonight. Doctor, thanks so much for coming on. So what do we know about where this virus came from? There's a lot of speculation as you well know about where this virus came from. What do we know for sure now?

DR. JANETTE NESHEIWAT, MEDICAL DIRECTOR, CITYMD: Sure, Tucker. It's a challenge understanding the spectrum of this virus because there are so many unknowns, so many questions still unanswered, and we're still learning a lot about this virus.

For example, can you spread it if you're asymptomatic? We just saw that there was a newborn baby who was 30 hours old and got it from his mom. So we know it can be spread asymptomatic. We know it can spread from maternal- fetal transmission. We know from coughing and sneezing, human to human.

But now we believe that there might be a new animal involved. It's called a pangolin. We understood that they probably -- the virus probably was from bats. But we also feel that bats contaminated this new creature, it kind of looks like an armadillo. It's called the pangolin. And it's actually considered an endangered species.

Chinese people use their scales to treat -- for medicinal purposes, and their meat is also used. So it's been used for many, many years. They're an endangered species, but we now believe that they may be an intermediary in transmitting the virus to humans.

CARLSON: Yes, if we eat animals like that. It's not surprising bad things happen. But what -- and I'm just throwing this at you cold, and I'm surely not endorsing this. But there has been a lot of speculation, not all of it. But I don't know, you assess it, that this is not a naturally occurring virus that it was somehow created by the Chinese government. Is there any evidence of that at all? What do you think of that?

NESHEIWAT: No, I think that this virus has existed. There has been studies and data that shows this actually existed for many, many years. It's just that the virus has mutated. It has changed. The DNA has changed.

But there's still a lot of unknown answers. The more information that we have, Tucker, the more we're better to able -- the more we're able to better understand the virus, how it replicates, what's its gene sequence, and that can help us to discover medicines and treatments and vaccines.

That's why there was a little bit of hesitation from China to let us in. Let us help. What are you hiding? Let us be there to help discover new treatments, new medications.

We're sending medicines from the U.S. to China. HIV medicines, medicines called remdesivir, which was used to treat SARS and Ebola to see if these medications can help tackle the virus in China, but we don't know for sure where this virus originated.

We suspect from bats, the gene sequencing in bats similarly resonates, it looks like it does in the virus that's been transmitted to humans, but still a lot of information we need to uncover. We need more research for sure.

CARLSON: Apparently, we do. Doctor, thanks so much for that update. Appreciate it.

NESHEIWAT: My pleasure. Thank you.

CARLSON: President Trump has held his first rally since being acquitted on impeachment charges. We've got the highlights, next.

CARLSON: Here's the President earlier tonight in New Hampshire.

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Democratic Party wants to run your healthcare, but they can't even run a caucus in Iowa.

Anybody who is now -- does anybody know who won in Iowa?

AUDIENCE: (INAUDIBLE).

TRUMP: I don't know. Maybe Rand or Lindsey. Rand? Does anybody know who won that? Lindsey, you're a total Pro. Nobody knows. He said nobody.

Flip a coin. Flip a coin. Flip a coin. They're going to run your healthcare.

CARLSON: Who won Iowa? He always asks the most basic and unanswerable questions. That's a good one. No one knows.

That's it for us tonight. We'll be back tomorrow night, 8 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink. Be sure to tune in tomorrow night, New Hampshire results during this hour.

