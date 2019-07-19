Actor Chris Pratt labeled 'racist' for Gadsden flag shirt

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," July 18, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” There is newly uncovered evidence that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar may have scammed this country's immigration system. They are serious allegations tonight about fraud and perjury. Did Omar about her own name? Did she enter into a sham marriage with her biological brother? Our investigation into this in just a moment.

But first, two weeks from right now, 20 Democratic candidates will assemble on a stage in Detroit, Michigan for the second wave of presidential primary debates. Officially, all 20 candidates will be running for President. But don't be fooled. Some of them like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren are actual contenders, at least theoretically, they could win.

You can't say that for many of the others in the race. These are the zombie candidates. They're long expired, but still lumbering around pretending to be alive.

As usual, the geniuses in the press corps are the last to know. They always are. You'll probably see articles -- long articles and segments on television about candidate Joe Biden, how's he doing? That will last for at least the next six months.

But keep in mind as you see these pieces, it's all a mirage. Joe Biden's campaign is deader than disco. It all happened so suddenly. In May, Biden seemed to dominate the Democratic field. And then one day, a reporter asked him a throwaway question about China. Here's what happened next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Vice President Biden, do you have a comment on the Chinese tariffs?

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'll answer this question. The answer is yes, I do. The President has done nothing but increase the tariffs -- the debt and the trade deficit. The way we have to proceed is we have to have our allies with us. It's not just us, we have to keep the rest of the world together.

Secondly, we should -- labor should be at the table as well as our allies, because that's the only thing and the fourth thing we should do is we need to be focusing on the things that in fact, I've been talking about for a long time. China's greatest violation is the way in which they steal our intellectual property. We should make it quid pro quo as I've told when I was dealing with Xi Jinping. It should be simple.

Here's the deal. You say that if in fact don't -- anything has to be owned, 50 percent by Chinese to invest in China. Guess what? In America is the same thing.

This idea of dealing with all -- the only people who are paying the price are farmers and working people right now. He's going about it all the wrong way. A lot of bravado, no action.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Got that? No, actually, you don't have that because there's nothing to get. Not a single phrase in a single sentence made a single bit of sense. It was bizarre, it was entirely meaningless.

It was pretty obvious right then that Joe Biden was not going to be President of the United States. That was May 14 of this year. That day, we called it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Ignore what they're telling you on television, Joe Biden is not going to be President. He probably won't be the Democratic nominee. He is not capable of it.

There's no reason to be cruel and get more specific than that. But just watch Biden and ask yourself. Really? Anyone who says that a guy -- that guy -- is going to win a presidential election at the age of nearly 78 is either lying or deluded.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, not to brag, but we were right. Almost to the day actually looking back, on May 13th, the day before according to Real Clear Politics, Biden led his closest Democratic rival by an average of 27 points in the polls. That was the apogee. It was the high point. It's been a swift decline ever since.

Kamala Harris called Biden a racist on the debate stage and he had no response for her. He then apologized for associating with other Democrats in Congress, bizarrely, and now his lead has fallen to below 10 points. In the State of California, the biggest state in the Union, he is losing.

Another candidate might be able to turn things around, but Biden can't. In fact, he should be retired right now. Chatting with strangers at the produce aisle and having dinner with his grandkids. Instead, he is going to spend the next six months shedding whatever remaining dignity he has, as he moves toward the inevitable humiliation of defeat for the third time. It's sad to watch.

Not that Beto O'Rourke has even noticed it happening. Beto was occupied right now. Beto it was living in his own private hell.

Back in March, things looked very different. Beto was on the cover of "Vanity Fair," which is a magazine. He was riding a skateboard. He was promising to take America back to the careless exuberance of 1993.

Beto was live blogging his trips to the dentist. Everyone was pretending to think that was great. And then Pete Buttigieg showed up and wrecked everything. Buttigieg was even younger than Beto, and even more glib, uh- oh, the started to fall apart.

People began to notice that even though we uses a bogus Mexican nickname, Beto was still a rich white guy from a rich family who went to boarding school in Colombia. That's not allowed in the Democratic Party. Beto seemed to recognize it himself, by the way. Maybe for the first time. Watch Beto O'Rourke at the thought of himself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You're right. There are things that I had been privileged to do in my life that others cannot.

The systematic, foundational discrimination that we have in this country in every aspect of life is something that I have not experienced in my lifetime. And I've had advantages that others cannot enjoy.

I have my work cut out for me to be a better person and ensure that I'm more mindful to the experiences that others have had different than experiences that I have had.

JOY BEHAR, ABC HOST: So with those things -- you were in the "Vanity Fair," cover, are those mistakes. Would you say those are mistakes being on the cover of "Vanity Fair?"

O'ROURKE: Yes, so maybe --

BEHAR: It looks elitist. What? What's wrong?

O'ROURKE: Yes, yes, I think it reinforces that perception of privilege and that headline that said I was -- I was born to be in this. And the article is attempting to say that I felt that my calling was in public service. No one is born to be President of the United States of America. Least of all me. So, so --

BEHAR: How about the part-time dad thing?

O'ROURKE: Yes, so listen.

BEHAR: You got the flack for that one.

O'ROURKE: Absolutely, and I deserved it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: "I deserved it." And with those three words, the Beto for President Campaign died a well-deserved death. Nobody who apologizes for his family for being himself or simply existing is going to get elected President.

If you hate yourself that much, no matter how justified that hatred is, people have trouble liking you. A new St. Anselm College Poll of New Hampshire voters shows Beto O'Rourke getting a total of -- drumroll please -- zero percent in the first in the nation primary state. Zero percent. Nobody in New Hampshire likes Beto O'Rourke. Ouch. But again, well- deserved. Another candidate out of the race.

Kirsten Gillibrand ought to be celebrating this. Fewer candidates to compete with. Unfortunately, she can't celebrate because Gillibrand just killed her own presidential campaign. It happened last week in Youngstown, Ohio, famously one of this country's most economically depressed cities.

A woman came forward to ask a simple question of Senator Gillibrand. She said, "My community is falling apart, people are dying. They're impoverished. So, why is the Democratic Party lecturing me about white privilege?"

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: The Democratic Party loves to throw around terms like white privilege. Now, this is an area that across all demographics, has been depressed because of the loss of its industry and an opioid crisis. So, what do you have to say to people in this area about so called white privilege?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So this might have been an opportunity for Kirsten Gillibrand. For years, she's hopped on every ludicrous fad the Democratic Party has offered no matter what it is, from the #MeToo hysteria, to seizing guns from law-abiding Americans.

Just this one time, Gillibrand might have distinguished herself by resisting and choosing the obvious truth over left wing orthodoxy. But no, she was afraid to.

So Gillibrand did what she assumed she had to do. She stood on the stage and lectured a struggling woman from Youngstown, Ohio, about her white privilege.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-N.Y., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Your suffering is just as important as a black or brown person suffering, but to fix the problems that are happening in the black community, you need far more transformational efforts.

So if your son is 15 years old and smokes pot, he smokes pot just as much as the black boys' neighborhood and the Latino boys' neighborhood. But that black and brown boy is four times more likely to be arrested.

That's institutional racism. Your son will likely not have to deal with that because he is white. So when someone says white privilege, that's all they're talking about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Imagine saying something like that to someone from Youngstown, Ohio. It's absurd. And it's not just absurd, it's cruel. You'd have to be a nasty cold person to say that, and Gillibrand is. Voters can smell it. She is done.

And then there's Cory Booker. Cory Booker's presidential path was simple. Be the dollar store version of Barack Obama and Booker could be almost as cruel, almost as likable, almost as historic as Barack Obama. Maybe he'd be almost as presidential, too. That was the calculation.

But Cory Booker's hopes died in the worst possible way, live on national television. He went to the first Democratic debate with a plan. He was going to answer an immigration question in Spanish. How's that for clever? It will show is cross cultural appeal.

Booker is almost 50. He went to Yale Law School, but pandering in Spanish might make him look hip. That was the hope. Unfortunately, someone beat him to the gimmick. Beto O'Rourke course had the same idea. He went first. Cory Booker was not happy. That was obvious to everyone watching.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O'ROURKE: (Speaking in Spanish).

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: (Speaking in Spanish).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Ouch. When you're the only man in America that Beto O'Rourke can dominate, it's over. Sorry. Better luck four years now, Spartacus.

Howie Carr is radio host. You can visit him at thehowiecarrshow.com. He is a keen watcher of American politics. We're happy to have him tonight.

So Howie, let's go through an order. Some of these candidates, I would say Cory Booker, no one really believed he was going to be the nominee, but who knows, but some of them. Joe Biden, for example. People were betting big money that he would win. I want to go through the list. You tell me what happened. Joe Biden.

HOWIE CARR, RADIO SHOW HOST: Yes. Well, as Gore Vidal once said, Tucker, no talent is not enough. I mean, he just has no political instincts. He showed it again. In the 1970s, he gave all these interviews to newspapers about how he liked working with the segregationist senators. And everybody thought, "Boy, he's lucky there's nothing on videotape or audio tape of him saying this." So what does he do, Tucker?

He goes out and he says it on audio tape and videotape that he likes working with Jim Eastland and Herman Talmadge. I mean, the guy is totally, totally clueless.

He was for the Hyde Amendment before he was against it. He was against reparations before he was for it. He was against busing before he was for it. He is a joke. You're right.

CARLSON: You're right, that's about the Christmas summation I can imagine. What about Beto O'Rourke? For a moment, it really did seem like Beto was the guy. I mean, he was our Bobby Kennedy. Now, he's a joke. Why?

CARR: Well, I think you know, they always talk about the glass ceiling for women in politics, Tucker. I think there's also a glass ceiling for gigolos. You know, there's only so far you could rise.

John Kerry married two heiresses, but he never could reach the hype. Beto O'Rourke who has changed his name -- first name -- over the years, obviously, we'll get to that later on with other candidates. But he married the only child of a guy worth $500 million.

So, I think he's very soon going to go into his real calling in life, which his son-in-law.

CARLSON: He's been a good son-in-law. So, what happened to Kirsten Gillibrand?

CARR: Well, here's another person, Tucker. I'm always a little suspicious of someone who in -- who changes their name from when they were in high school or college to when they're on the ballot.

She used to be -- when she was at Dartmouth, she was named Tina Rutnik. Now, her name is Kirsten Gillibrand. I just have suspicions about people like that. She is also somewhat as you say, she has jettisoned everything that she ran for when she was seeking her first seat in Congress in upstate New York.

And, you know, you also shouldn't tell lies that people can see. I remember when she announced, Tucker, she said, "I'm a young woman." And I thought to myself, "I'm going to look her up on Google. See how old she is." She is 52. I'm sorry. You know, maybe --

CARLSON: She is older than I am and I am not young. I totally agree. And quick, what happened to Spartacus? Cory Booker?

CARR: Spartacus is -- I'm also suspicious of people who have fictional characters in their life story. You know, I mean, Barack Obama had the composite girlfriend. Cory Booker has this guy T-Bone. He is a fictional drug dealer, and he tries to portray himself as a man of the street, as you said, he went to Yale Law School, he went to Stanford. He is a Rhodes Scholar.

And you know, the other thing, Tucker, as you as you well know, you can't - - TV is a cool medium. You can't be yelling, and he was up there, Spartacus, "This is my Spartacus moment." Well, Tucker, as we all know, Spartacus got crucified. I mean, come on. Cory Booker? Who are you kidding?

CARLSON: Yes, watch the end of the movie. Find out what happened to him. Howie, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

CARR: Always a pleasure, Tucker.

CARLSON: Jason Nichols is a Professor of African-American Studies at the University of Maryland. He also hosts "The Other Underground Railroad Podcast." Always happy to have him. Professor, thanks for coming on.

JASON NICHOLS, PROFESSOR OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN STUDIES, UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So, I want to ask you about Joe Biden, who obviously -- I'm not defending -- I wouldn't vote for Joe Biden under any circumstances, but I also wonder why progressives have disliked him from day one. He is progressive. He will say anything you ask him to say. He will kiss any butt you ask him to kiss. There's nothing Joe Biden won't do. But you guys -- progressives hate him anyway. Why is that?

NICHOLS: Well, I don't know that we hate him. We think that he operates based on political expediency rather than conviction. When you look at another 70-year-old white guy, like people try to make this about race or age. And I don't think it's that.

I mean, the other 70-plus-year-old white guy was the guy who fundamentally transformed the party and moved it towards progressivism, and that's the reason you have someone like Kirsten Gillibrand taking the positions that she has that are diametrically opposed to the one she held earlier.

So I think honestly, this is just Joe Biden not really having the fortitude and sticking to a position that I think troubles a lot of progressive people.

CARLSON: But shouldn't you be flattered by his cravenness? I mean, Joe Biden will literally do anything you ask him to do. He would wear a Viking hat, he would dress up in a tutu, there's nothing he wouldn't do for your vote. Shouldn't you like him for that?

NICHOLS: Now, see I disagree with that. I mean, Joe Biden that stuck to his guns that he believes in Obamacare. He won't move over to Medicare- for-All. He is kind of, you know, in certain areas he has stuck to what he believes in.

But he also, like I agree with you, he operates on what's politically popular at that moment. I don't know about you know, kissing butts, but, you know, I wouldn't put it past any politician to do so.

CARLSON: No, a man never stands so tall, as when he steps to kiss a butt. That is his motto without question. Really quick. Are you telling me you said that he's not for Medicare-for-All? Do you think of Joe Biden, at least by the current standards of the Democratic Party is a conservative?

NICHOLS: Yes, I would say that he's a centrist. I would say, you know, he's an Obama, sir, you know, slightly left of center, old school Democrat.

And you know, the Democratic Party at one point was very much in the center. Some people even right of center, if you look at people like Bill Clinton, and that's how they were able to win certain states, like, you know West Virginia for Obama winning that and Bill Clinton was able to win Louisiana and Arkansas.

And I think Joe Biden thinks that by being that kind of centrist that he can pull people together and take some of the people like you were talking about in Youngstown and win an election, but it's going to be very difficult for him because the core of the party doesn't -- it has moved, it has changed and it was changed by none other than Bernie Sanders.

CARLSON: I think you're absolutely right. I think the Democrats are going to stay pure and loose. Professor, great to see you.

NICHOLS: Thanks a lot, Tucker.

CARLSON: Thanks a lot for that. Well, President Trump commented the other day on Ilhan Omar's mysterious marital history. What was he talking about exactly? We found out more today when a news outlet brought forward stunning new claims about Congresswoman Omar. Are they true? We will lay out the facts for you after the break. Don't miss this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York leads the most left-wing faction in the history of the U.S. Congress. You might think that means she loves a good debate, but you would be wrong. She actually hates to argue, hates to be disagreed with.

Today, Ocasio-Cortez says that the President's rally last night in North Carolina was not a vibrant showcase of America's open political culture. No. She described it as a deadly threat that should not be tolerated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: Well, I think the President puts millions of Americans in danger last night. His rhetoric is endangering lots of people. It's not just about threats to individual Members of Congress, but it is about creating a volatile environment in this country through violent rhetoric that puts anyone -- like Ilhan -- anyone who believes in the rights of all people in danger and I think that there's a responsibility for that environment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, so disagreeing with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a physical threat, right? Nothing about last night's rally endangered anybody. The President never threatened or called for harm to come to Members of Congress. He didn't call for violence against Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or anybody else. He just disagrees with them and finds them embarrassing and repugnant because they are. Lots of people feel that way.

The President isn't a fascist. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is. That's what she's doing when she calls other people's speech violent. She is justifying her own decision to silence them. If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had absolute power, would you be able to disagree with her? What do you think? No. Because clearly she doesn't think your opinions are valid. They're different from hers. So by definition, they're violent and racist.

She isn't just allowed to silence you. She's obligated to if she believes that and that's her perfect world, "Shut up and obey." You get the message.

Well, as he left the White House yesterday for that rally in North Carolina, the President briefly paused to remark about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's mysterious marriage history. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: There is a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it. I hear she was married to her brother. You're asking me a question about it. I don't know. But I'm sure that somebody would be looking at that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, it turns out someone has been looking into it. David Steinberg spent a decade as PJ Media's New York editor. He has been closely investigating Ilhan Omar's background for years since she entered public life. He has cultivated sources within the Minnesota Somali Community. He knows much about Omar's background as any reporter could know. Very few are interested, but he is deeply interested and he should be.

Just this morning, Steinberg released a piece on "Power Line" blog. In that piece, he repeats the claim that Omar married her biological brother, and then he makes this stunning allegations sourced to members of the Minneapolis Somali community. Quote, "In 1995, Ilhan entered the United States as a fraudulent member of the Omar family. That is not her family. The Omar family is a second unrelated family which was being granted asylum by the United States. The Omar's allowed Ilhan, her genetic sister, Sahra, and her genetic father Nur Said do use false names to apply for asylum as members of the Omar family. Ilhan's genetic family split up at this time. Ilhan's three other siblings using their real names managed to get asylum in the United Kingdom." Unquote.

Remarkable. Steinberg goes on to say Ilhan's brother was one of those three siblings and that she was later legally married to this man, her biological brother from 2009 until 2017. It's a shocking claim. So far it is unproven. Omar has denied the story, but she hasn't disproven it.

The Minneapolis "Star Tribune," Omar's local newspaper responsible for a lot of fawning coverage about Omar has tried to investigate the matter. They say they can neither confirm nor rebut the allegations. Omar is not participating.

Last month, the paper noted that Omar has refused even to provide the full names of her immediate family. Let's read that again. The paper revealed last month that Omar will not even reveal the names of her family.

None of her relatives have come forward to comment on this by the way. It is all bizarre, but it deserves to be investigated. There's far more smoke here than ever was for the idea that say the President colluded with Russia to rig the election. So we'd like to know more.

Scott Johnson is a Minnesota attorney. He is a contributor to "Power Line". He worked closely with Steinberg on this latest piece, and he joins us tonight. Scott, thanks very much for coming on.

So, this new allegation that Omar is not her name is made with some documentary evidence backing it up. I guess the question, my first question would be, has Omar commented on this.

SCOTT JOHNSON, MINNESOTA ATTORNEY: The answer to that is no. And I can't say that anyone has asked her about it. But her response to every question addressed to her that relates to any of these issues has been a nonresponse and an imputation of bigotry to the person asking it, including to the "Star Tribune" in their June 23rd story that you alluded to, when they asked her about these revelations that had come out in the Minnesota State Campaign Finance Board investigation that suggested that her marriage to husband Number two, Ahmed Elmi was a sham because she'd been filing tax returns with another man whom she wasn't married to, while she was still married to Ahmed Elmi.

When the "Star Tribune" asked her about that, she implied that the "Star Tribune" was colluding with "Power Line" in its bigoted pursuit of this story. And that's been her approach or response to this story for the past three years. It's worked well for her so far and it's really this State Campaign Finance Board findings that came out on June 6th last month that initiated this wave of attention to the story regarding the sham marriage she entered into in 2009.

She always talks about her faith tradition when she talks about her marriages. But coincidentally, we posted on power line a screenshot of her marriage certificate to Ahmed Elmi, husband number two, and the marriage was performed by a Christian Minister who signed it.

So I have to say, you know, when you say there's smoke, there's an awful lot of smoke, and Ilhan Omar's answer to all questions related to this has been a nonresponse and accusations of bigotry. That's her modus operandi.

CARLSON: So if the "Star Tribune" which is run by cringing liberals is a racist org, then you know that we're dealing with a very high level of BS here. What is your view of this? You've looked as closely into this as anybody. Do you believe that she was in involved in a sham marriage to her biological brother?

JOHNSON: The sham marriage part I would put out a 98 percent level of certainty, that's my view. The marriage to her brother part, I would put at about a 90 percent level of certainty. I would urge your viewers to take a look at David Steinberg's incredible piece of investigative journalism that we published on "Power Line" this morning.

David lays out a variety of evidence, photographic social media posts, interviews, and the like, showing the family relationships and reconstructing her original family, including the siblings in the United Kingdom, who include this Ahmed Elmi whom she married in the year 2009 and who has returned to the United Kingdom.

You really have to see this with your own eyes to see how much substance there is to the story and I think there's a lot of substance.

CARLSON: I agree with that completely. This is not something that can be dismissed as a conspiracy theory or some right-wing nonsense. This is absolutely real. It's linked, by the way live on TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT Facebook page, and we hope our viewers will check it out. Scott Johnson, thank you very much for this. I know that we'll talk to you again. Good to see you.

JOHNSON: Thank you for your interest in the story, Tucker.

CARLSON: It's an amazing story. Katie Pavlich is an editor at townhall.com. Yesterday, she tweeted this point, which is a good point, quote, "The Beltway and New York media really want to hammer Trump for saying he heard Ilhan Omar married her brother, but then they'd actually have to cover that story." It's an absolutely solid point. Katie Pavlich, which joins us tonight.

So, Katie, you've got a better sense of how much coverage the story has received, any?

KATIE PAVLICH, EDITOR, TOWNHALL.COM: Well, in terms of coverage, you see the White House Press Corps and including Jim Acosta coming to Ilhan Omar's defense yesterday when the President raised this point, which as the journalist you just had on laid out all of the evidence that they have found that certainly deserves further inspection.

Jim Acosta says, well, because Ilhan Omar has denied it and accused anybody who asked questions about it of bigotry and Islamophobia and of misogyny that it's over. There's nothing to talk about.

But Tucker, this is not about Ilhan Omar's personal life. She wants it to be about that. She is saying you're interested in my personal life and my marriages. This is about potential fraud that she has engaged in right with filing tax returns while she was married legally to one man and not legally married to another. That is illegal.

There's a number of questions about the paperwork that she filed in terms of her divorce, saying that in 2011, she had no idea where the man she was married to was. She had no way to get in touch with him. And yet, there are photos of them together post 2011.

And so this isn't just about attacking Ilhan Omar she wants everyone to think it is on a personal level because we just don't like where she is from or the color of her skin. It's based on the idea that journalists are supposed to be looking out for the interest of the American people and for the people that Ilhan Omar serves in her district. And instead they're covering for her and calling the journalists on the ground who have actually looked into this conservative activists instead of taking them seriously.

CARLSON: Exactly. She said she was married in her faith tradition, but she was married by a Christian Minister. She's lying. So you'd think people would follow up on that. Katie Pavlich, thank you so much.

PAVLICH: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Good to see you tonight. Well, the creepy porn lawyer probably should be worrying about a lengthy stay in prison, but instead, he is making new claims about the 2016 election. Another great story. CPL, in his own words, ahead.

Plus actor Chris Pratt just got called a racist for wearing a patriotic t- shirt. Is anything about America's heritage not racist at this point? Dean Cain joins us to respond, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, the creepy porn lawyer has a lot to worry about these days. He could be bankrupt soon if he is not already. He faces the imminent loss of personal freedom. CNN won't return his calls anymore. We could go on, but he's a fighter. He is always looking for more ways to brawl, more fights.

The creepy porn lawyer was fired by Stormy Daniels months ago for allegedly stealing more than a quarter million dollars from her, a stripper, sad. But despite that, he still held a press conference day to demand indictments for President Trump, Don, Jr., even Hope Hicks.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL AVENATTI, ATTORNEY: We cannot turn a blind eye to this conduct and allow it to be swept under the rug. We're talking about criminal conduct aimed at securing the highest office in the land.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Criminal conduct aimed at securing the presidency. Creepy porn lawyers can't see themselves in the mirror. Self-awareness is not his strong suit.

Well, it used to be easy to remember the things in America that were racist. They were obvious things -- burning crosses, wearing white robes, swastikas -- you get the point. Now, almost every day something new is being declared racist by whoever decides what's racist.

Betsy Ross is now racist. The National Anthem is racist. And now, as of this week, one of America's first flags the Gadsden flag, the one that reads "Don't tread on me." It's been a pro-liberty symbol for almost 250 years. But when actor Chris Pratt wore a shirt with the flag, Yahoo, which is a sort of news organization, ran an article suggesting the shirt choice reflected quote, "White supremacy."

Dean Cain is an actor and the star of the recent film, "Gosnell," we just spoke to him about this. Here's what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

CARLSON: What is going on here?

DEAN CAIN, ACTOR AND PRODUCER: Always a pleasure. Always a pleasure, Tucker. I am stunned. I don't know. I mean, it's shocking to me. I'm wearing a shirt right now. Oh my gosh, it says "Coffee or die," but it's a join or die.

Back in the old days of Benjamin Franklin, political cartoon from back in the day. There's nothing in the world racist about the Gadsden flag. Nothing at all. I mean that flag symbolizes liberty and independence. And I think part of the reason they go after Chris Pratt for that is because Chris Pratt is a big supporter of our military.

He has played Navy SEALs and things of that nature. He was there for the MURPH Challenge. I've seen him do a lot of things for our troops. They like him, they respect him. And a lot of our troops like that flag as well. So it's nothing but independence and freedom, and I can't see a thing about it that's racist or white supremacy, or anything of that nature. Maybe it's because I think he's conservative and they want to attack him.

CARLSON: So I'm sure -- well, that true, but I sense a pattern here. So our earliest flags, our National Anthem. Our statues, our history itself. What they're really arguing is that America as a country is illegitimate.

CAIN: Yes, unfortunately, that is what they are arguing and listen, we did not have a perfect beginning. No country has. We are -- in order to you know, we're striving for a more perfect union, meaning that we were never perfect to begin with. We will never be perfect. We will continually try and make it better and better. But just because of those things happened in the past. We are forged from that history.

You know, those things shouldn't be taken down. They shouldn't be pooh- poohed and people can't co-op them if you don't let them. You know, this flag, it's a big part of our heritage. So many of my friends love the Gadsden flag and that "Don't tread on me," symbol of the rattlesnake, you know, who is eternally vigilant and won't attack you and let's provoked was a big symbol for United States and it still is.

CARLSON: And for good reason. That's exactly right. But it's easy for you and me to say that. I mean, I give my opinions for a living, you're completely out of the closet, people know what your views are. You've taken your lumps already.

But for people like Chris Pratt, who are not explicitly political, this is dangerous, isn't it, to be called names?

CAIN: It very well could be. And fortunately for me, I'm old enough to feel like you know what, it doesn't matter to me. I'll voice my opinion, I'm not racist in any way, shape, or form. I'm not even completely white. But I've been called a white supremacist. I've been called a Nazi. You know, Godwin's law. I've been called all of those things. You know, it's craziness but people are doing that and people like Chris Pratt, who -- listen, the guy is a major movie star. I think he's a fantastic actor. He is very funny, but it could be dangerous for a guy like that. Absolutely. And that's not okay.

CARLSON: It's not okay at all. Dean Cain, a brave man. Great to see you, as always. Thank you for coming on tonight.

CAIN: Tucker, happy to. Thank you, sir.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

CARLSON: Bill Clinton says you knew nothing about Jeffrey Epstein's criminal behavior. If there was something creepy going on the plane or on the private molestation island, like he had no idea. But Clinton's connections to the billionaire are far greater than are widely known. We will tell you what actually may have transpired, just ahead.

But first, it's time for "Final Exam." Can you beat the experts at remembering every weird thing that happened over the past seven days? Good one tonight.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Time now for "Final Exam" where news professionals compete to see who has been paying the closest attention everything that's happened over the past seven days. This week's first contestant is the chief meteorologist here at Fox. Our friend, Rick Reichmuth, the question is, we wanted to know, how much does he know about things that are not the weather? We're about to find out as he takes on our defending champion. He is the cohost of "The Five," the host of "Watters' World," graduate of Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, Jesse Watters, ladies and gentlemen, and he is on a winning streak right now. Dr. Siegel, Kennedy, Lisa booth, Emily Compagno, Susan Li, Benjamin Hall -- all had been working doubt by Watters. Can Rick Reichmuth turn the tide?

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Nice analogies. I love that.

CARLSON: Are you -- are you ready, Rick?

RICK REICHMUTH, METEOROLOGIST: Hopefully, hopefully. Seven seems like too many for this guy.

CARLSON: You're very laid back. We'll see. Okay, I know you know the rules. I'm going to repeat them for the sake of our viewers. Hands on buzzers. I ask the questions. The first one to buzz and gets to answer the question. You must wait critically until I finish asking it before you answer. You can answer once I acknowledge you by saying your name. Every correct answer is worth a single point. Each incorrect answer subtracts a point from your total. Best of five wins. Are you prepared?

WATTERS: Yes, we are.

REICHMUTH: Ready. Let's do it.

CARLSON: All right, here we go. Question one. Which Democratic presidential candidate says he is willing to take on the President of the United States in a push up contest?

REICHMUTH: Oh my gosh, I know it. I know it.

CARLSON: Jesse.

WATTERS: That would be former Vice President Joe Biden.

CARLSON: Is Jesse Watters correct? Is it Joe Biden?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Joe Biden is here in Iowa saying that he might tell the President to drop and give him 10 if the President ever questions Joe Biden's mental or physical capabilities.

BIDEN: Come on, Donald. Come on, man. How many pushups you want to do here?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REICHMUTH: I was waiting for the man to come --

CARLSON: In other words, Joe Biden is trying to prove he is not senile by challenging Trump to a pushup contest. And I'm not weighing in on that. But Jesse Watters, you knew the answer. Okay, it's one zero. Question two. This one is multiple choice. So, wait until all options are presented before answering.

Millions of people all over the world are now using a bizarre app. It takes a photo of you and ages you by 50 years. What is the name of that app? Is it A. FaceApp? B. Long in the Tooth App? Or C. No Spring Chicken App?

CARLSON: Rick?

REICHMUTH: FaceApp.

CARLSON: FaceApp.

REICHMUTH: I didn't fall for it.

CARLSON: Is Rick Reichmuth -- you didn't fall for it.

REICHMUTH: No.

CARLSON: No, I haven't either. Is it FaceApp?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The internet sensation called FaceApp taking over social media in just the last 24 hours. Celebs like Dwayne Wade and LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers and Kevin Hart all posting their FaceApp picks. Want a preview of what you might look like in 50 years? Bingo. The recent popularity now making it the top trending app in the iTunes App Store.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, people are bird animals. No, it's a merciful act.

REICHMUTH: Exactly.

WATTERS: That's why I liked it.

CARLSON: Rick Reichmuth, congratulations. Okay, one-one. Moving into question three, another multiple choice. An event online is calling for people to storm Area 51, the military base in Nevada sometimes called Nevada, so they can find proof of alien life. The Air Force which runs that base is very concerned. It has told people not to come. How many people have signed up for the raid? Is it A. Over 20,000 people? Is it B. Over 50,000? Is it C. Over one million people?

CARLSON: Rick.

REICHMUTH: Over one million people.

CARLSON: You really think over one million people? It seems like a lot. Let's find out. Is it one million people?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Air Force is warning people against storming the top secret military base. This after more than one million people alleged to me up there to quote, "See them aliens."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Uh-oh. I'm nervous.

CARLSON: Wow, this is amazing. Okay, this has not happened before.

REICHMUTH: Why is this amazing?

CARLSON: Moving into question -- well, I mean, just because a lot of us thought Jesse Watters was unbeatable, but now we're moving into question four, it's a two point question.

WATTERS: Okay.

CARLSON: And here it is. Which tech billionaire believes he has discovered a way to download the human brain by inserting a microchip inside your skull? Rick.

REICHMUTH: Elon Musk.

WATTERS: Oh, I knew that.

REICHMUTH: Elon Musk.

CARLSON: Is it Elon Musk?

WATTERS: I was going to guess that.

CARLSON: I love the name.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tesla's Chief, Elon Musk, he wants to hook up your brain to a computer.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, he says why not implant chips into your brain so it helps you cognitively function better? And this is to battle the artificial intelligence that's coming your way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REICHMUTH: No, thank you.

CARLSON: Yes, that's not creepy or anything. Not at all. Elon Musk sounds like he's in touch. Okay, this is crazy. Okay, final question. Also two points. I mean, this is -- Jesse Watters, okay. You ready?

WATTERS: Yes.

CARLSON: Now, the Game Show Commission in Billings, Montana would like us to end on an animal related multiple choice.

WATTERS: Okay.

CARLSON: And so we are. Here it is. People in Chicago were mesmerized when an alligator was seen hanging out in a city park there. Authorities spent the better part of a week trying to catch the gator. The reptile became so popular he received his own nickname. Was his nickname A. Ally, the alligator? B. Chance the Snapper? C. Rock the croc?

WATTERS: Oh man, my buzzer.

CARLSON: Rick.

REICHMUTH: Chance, the snapper.

CARLSON: Was it Chance the snapper?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're back now with the search for that alligator on the loose in a Chicago Park, first spotted a week ago.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The gator is so popular, it even has a nickname. Chance the snapper. But the city is not taking any chances bringing in an expert from Florida to help find and catch the cold-blooded intruder.

MYEISHA GREEN, PARK GOER: We've had to walk around the whole park just so they could catch the alligator. They've been trying to catch it all week, it's just ridiculous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I can't believe it.

CARLSON: Amazing. Rick Reichmuth, Jesse Watters, you have been -- I never thought you were going to be dethroned, but it just happened. Congratulations.

WATTERS: I lost to the weatherman. Unbelievable.

REICHMUTH: What does that even have to do --

WATTERS: Unbelievable. The weatherman.

CARLSON: The weatherman knows a lot, it turns out. I'm impressed. Okay, so we are fresh out of our traditional Erik Wemple mug, so we have a show polo shirt for you, Rick Reichmuth, which I'm -- after getting the weatherman umbrella for you, I'm happy to have this sent to you. You can get it on our website tuckercarlson.com calm if you want one at home.

REICHMUTH: Thank you.

CARLSON: Wear it with pride or without pants.

REICHMUTH: I will.

WATTERS: All right. I had a nice run, everybody.

CARLSON: Great to see you both. Congratulations, Rick. See you next week. That's it for this week's "Final Exam." Pay close attention to everything weird that happens over the past seven days. We'll see you next Thursday. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, since Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for creepy illegal behavior with children, Bill Clinton has claimed he had no knowledge that Epstein was doing any of this, and yet Bill Clinton took 26 flights at least on Epstein's private airplane and apparently in some of those flights, no secret service were present.

Is it plausible to believe that Bill Clinton had no idea what was going on? Daniel Halper is the author of "Clinton Inc." He knows a lot about the subject. He joins us today. Mr. Harper, thanks for joining us.

DANIEL HALPER, AUTHOR, CLINTON INC.: Great to be here.

CARLSON: So, is it plausible -- simple question -- that the former President didn't know what Jeffrey Epstein was up to?

HALPER: It seems very unlikely. And obviously, at some point he didn't know -- Bill Clinton -- what we know is what Bill Clinton's spokesman has admitted they had four foreign trips. They met in each other's -- well, in Bill Clinton's office and in Jeffrey Epstein's mansion were some of the allegations of abuse apparently have taken place.

And also, foxnews.com uncovered a time when they met in 1995, which Bill Clinton's staff did admit to, so it seems like this was rampant in Jeffrey Epstein's social circle, and it seems unlikely that anybody associated with him couldn't have known.

CARLSON: Well, is there another explanation? I mean, has Bill Clinton ever explained why he spent so much time with Jeffrey Epstein? Like what was the appeal?

HALPER: Well, Jeffrey Epstein was giving him money? So he got $25,000.00 for the Clinton Foundation. Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer has said that he helped devise with the Clinton Global Initiative and help device his post presidency plans.

So we know that there are other connections. It wasn't just necessarily to have fun, but perhaps as well, I mean, it's worth exploring. The funny thing is, we've known about this for a long time. Jeffrey Epstein was first busted in 2006. All of a sudden now, now is when they're asking questions, now that President Trump is in office and it's a way to get President Trump.

Look, this guy deserves everything that's coming to him probably more as just based on what he has admitted before and probably you know, what are charged against him. But it's also in this case, it seems clear that the target is not Epstein. The interest in the media and in social circles tend to be on the President once again.

CARLSON: Yes, it's all so fraudulent. Everything is. Once you start to realize that it's dispiriting. Daniel Harper, great to see you. Thank you.

HALPER: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: We will be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. The show that's the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink -- sworn and cheerful enemy, we hope. Have a great evening. As we always say, buckle up, Sean Hannity is next.

