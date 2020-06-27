Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli breaks down President Trump's executive order to protect monuments

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 26, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TAMMY BRUCE, GUEST HOST: Hi, everyone. I'm Tammy Bruce in for Laura Ingraham, and this is a special edition of "The Ingraham Angle" from New York City tonight.

Jerry Nadler is claiming Antifa is imaginary. I'll talk to a former member of the extremist group, the violent extremist group, about how rhetoric just like that only emboldens them. Plus, The New York Times "1619 Project" in our schools, it's in there, you know, and it's indoctrinating young children, and now we're learning disturbing new details about its creator.

And the leftist media is giving Cuomo a pass while launching disgusting allegations against President Trump. The worst in media is back.

Plus, two dozen student groups are issuing vague racial demands from Stanford University. One student is standing up to them. Laura will be here with that interview.

But first, the left is trying to turn the tables and blame conservatives, you guys, for perpetuating the cancel culture. "Newsweek" is now claiming that conservatives are weaponizing it to, quote, "tame anti-liberal anti- Trump celebrities," as though they needed to be tamed. And of course, some of the anti-Trump celebrities being exposed as hypocrites are hyping this claim. Alyssa Milano is an example, re-tweeted the article, but was of course immediately mocked for doing so.

Joining me now is Mark Hemingway, Senior Writer at RealClearInvestigations, and Sara Carter, Fox News contributor and host of "The Sara Carter Show" podcast.

Welcome to both of you, great to see you. Welcome aboard.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Great to see you too.

MARK HEMINGWAY, REALCLEARINVESTIGATIONS SENIOR WRITER: Thank you.

BRUCE: Now, Mark, look, what's fascinating here is a former leftist I know that, of course, projection is key that - a tactic is to accuse others of what you are doing. They really can't be serious, can they? Are conservatives in some way - are we pushing the cancel culture on everyone at this point?

HEMINGWAY: I mean, this is absurd. I mean, for the hard-left to complain about conservatives here, I mean, this is like Dr. Frankenstein saying "who put this big ugly monster in my laboratory?" I mean, it's ridiculous. They created this mess, and if they want out, they are going to have to embrace free speech and tolerance like the rest of us.

BRUCE: What seems to me, Sara, interesting is that when they began to try to retreat a little bit in this way blaming others, it might indicate that they've realized maybe something has gone too far. Could the Jimmy Kimmel situation and other situations now be making them realize that they're not going to be immune from this?

CARTER: I don't know. I hope so. I hope so, Tammy, but I have a feeling that they want to continue to pursue and push forward. They don't care if they victimize others in their group. See, some of them feel that they are - that they will never be caught. They believe they're above reproach. Right? They believe it only goes one way. So I don't think they mind eating their own as long as they get what they want in the end.

I do think that some of them have regretted it, like Jimmy Kimmel and others, and they're probably sitting back wondering what's going on. I can tell you that the rest of America, when - I'm out here in Utah. And when I travel to other places throughout the country and I talk to people, they just wonder what's going on. They say it's not like that here in our communities in the Midwest and small towns. We're not operating this way. And they see what's happening with this cancel culture. They see what's happening with their children, and they see what's happening in the major cities. And they're worried.

BRUCE: I'll tell you - and perhaps they should be, because - Mark - I mean, a lot of this, especially as it's covered by media, is - yes, the target is a subject that matters, but really, the larger message is to everyone else, that if we can get rid of this person, imagine what we can do to you. Very much, Mark, would you agree? It's much like a kind of a cultic training about making people afraid of speaking up or speaking their minds or saying nothing because they don't know what to say.

HEMINGWAY: That's exactly right. It's very much about intimidation. And not only it's about intimidation - you're right. I mean, the comparison to a cult is not inapt. What they're trying to do is they're trying to, like, make you afraid to the point where you just break and go along with what they are doing. And we can't let that happen.

I mean - I do think that there is some encouraging signs. I have seen people who are out-and-out liberals but still care about free speech and understand the dangers here that are not going to go along with something that is essentially cultural Marxism. And we need to find common cause with the right people and push back against this hard because they're making up the rules as they go along. And in those kind of conditions--

BRUCE: Yes.

HEMINGWAY: --like Sara said, they're not afraid to eat their own. Nobody is going to survive in that kind of environment. The mobs will come for everyone sooner or later.

BRUCE: And at some point, they might come for us with masks in their hands because I want to bring up something else here also for us. Here is how Joe Biden wants to use federal power if he were to ever become President. Listen to this.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I would insist that everybody on public be wearing that mask, anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walk into a business that had masks. I would--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Couldn't you use your federal leverage to mandate that, though?

BIDEN: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And would you?

BIDEN: Yes, I would. From an executive standpoint, yes, I would.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So you would, in effect, mandate the wearing of masks?

BIDEN: I would do everything that might possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public.

(END VIDEO CLIP) BRUCE: Wow! Mark, is this - I mean, I'm not a lawyer. You guys aren't lawyers. But when we - at least from our experience as journalists, as investigators, as commentators, in life, it seems a little odd that someone who as a president could mandate you having to wear something. What are your thoughts on this?

HEMINGWAY: Well, I mean, in the middle of a situation like a pandemic, I mean, the federal government obviously has broad latitude to do a lot of things they wouldn't normally be able to do. But this is very much a gray area. And it would be redundant with a lot of existing mask laws at the state level - the mask requirements at the state level--

BRUCE: Right.

HEMINGWAY: --and it would be very, very hard to enforce. I'm just not sure that it is a - should be a priority for the federal government. But further, if people aren't wearing their masks - and I think they should wear where it is appropriate. BRUCE: Sure.

HEMINGWAY: If they're not doing that, the people in the federal government need to ask themselves why? And a lot of that is--

BRUCE: Right.

HEMINGWAY: --because the federal government and public health officials sacrificed a lot of institutional credibility over the past couple of months by--

BRUCE: Let me get Sara - let me get Sara into this as well because isn't that part of it as well that we're looking at a growing illegitimacy in some sense? And Americans are a different breed of people, if you will. And we need to be able to take the government seriously.

Sara, do you think that's something that--

CARTER: Right.

BRUCE: --Americans would ever accept?

CARTER: Look - no. This is the United States of America. And although the federal government has wide latitude, it's up to the individual states. Every state, unfortunately--

BRUCE: Yes.

CARTER: --affected by COVID-19 has dealt with this in their own way, in their best way possible.

BRUCE: Yes.

CARTER: Some states have done better than other states. But it is not up to the federal government to babysit Americans. Americans are smart. Americans take responsibility for their actions. And if they don't, then, of course, a price is paid for that.

BRUCE: Thank you, Sara.

CARTER: But we have liberty and freedom here.

BRUCE: Thank you, Sara. I mean, that's why - that's why we're a republic because we--

CARTER: Right.

BRUCE: --expect a little level of freedom.

Both of you, thank you very much for joining me tonight. I appreciate it. Lots of stuff going out there. Mark and Sara, thank you. Have a good night.

And now, a federal judge today smashing back at Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio - I'm glad somebody is - a ruling that New York was wrong to limit worship services during the pandemic. The ruling stated "Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio could have just as easily discouraged protests instead of encouraging what they knew was a flagrant disregard of the outdoor limits and social distancing rules. But by acting as they did, Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio sent a clear message that mass protests are deserving of preferential treatment."

Joining me now is Maria Montserrat Alvarado, Vice President and Executive Director of The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a great group that does great work.

Maria, this is very important because we all saw the hypocrisy unfolding. But why did this case succeed when other cases against restrictions on religious gatherings, in particular, failed?

MARIA MONTSERRAT ALVARADO, THE BECKET FUND VP & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: That's a really great question. In this moment, the facts have changed. The facts on the ground are different. Now that you have protesters outside, and government officials who are participating in protests that look quite similar to a lethargy, protests that have people kneeling in moments of silence, praying together, processions on the street.

And Mayor de Blasio made it very clear that he was against people gathering on the street processing when he deliberately went after the Jewish community, targeting them in a very anti-Semitic way. And in making those choices, he is choosing to favor the protesters and not support the religious freedom of this Jewish community.

BRUCE: What's interesting too is - a very good point, because what we see in these demonstrations and even sometimes in the riots is this kind of tone and attitude of gathering, of sermons, of encouragement, of acting as a group. And yet, of course, it seems to many people that because it served the liberal narrative, if you will, and some have argued that the presumption is if you are a person of faith that you perhaps were not following the liberal narrative, that the people were being restricted more if they were seen to be either conservative or would tend to be conservative. Do you agree with that at all? Was there a political sensibility to the nature of the choices here?

ALVARADO: The government doesn't get to pick winners and losers when it comes to free speech. And they don't get to control the discussion in what the streets are open for, saying it's OK for protests, but closed for Jewish funeral services and playgrounds is against the law.

BRUCE: It is. And I want you to listen to this. Just when we think about the attitudes against and the problem with people gathering and the condemning of it if it came to religious services, or even going to the beach, but listen to these Democratic lawmakers when it came to the demonstrations.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y.: I'm proud of New York, and I'm proud of the protests. And I think it's part of the tradition of New York.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, D-N.Y.: The protesters are basically right.

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, D-NYC: It's about a deep, deep American crisis. I'm sorry, that is not the same question as the devout religious person who wants to go back to services.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: You have to wonder, it's like, what would draw him to that conclusion, Maria. Do you have any idea?

ALVARADO: When the protest happened, the mask came off. There was no longer this pretext of trying to keep mass gatherings from happening, especially mass gatherings, just like you said, that looked like worship services with government officials kneeling side-by-side.

So, at this point, the government was definitely making a statement. And de Blasio and Cuomo were making very specific statements about the kind of speech that they wanted to support and the kind of activities they wanted to support. And that's - those are political statements. They are real statements, and they are against the First Amendment.

BRUCE: Well, look, Maria--

ALVARADO: There is no First Amendment double standard.

BRUCE: I want to thank you and The Becket Fund because these are things that seem obvious to all of us, but there can be no change unless something like this moves through a court and we get a judgment like this. Judges can't do it on their own. And The Becket Fund does this work, you do this work, and I appreciate it. I know everyone does. Maria, thank you for joining us tonight.

ALVARADO: Thank you for having me.

BRUCE: My pleasure.

All right. Now, President Trump signing an executive order today to crack down on the desecration of public statues and monuments. The order also withholds federal funding - and this is new - from states and localities that fail to protect monuments from anarchists seeking to destroy them.

Here to tell us more is Ken Cuccinelli. Ken is the Acting DHS Deputy Secretary.

Ken, welcome aboard. Thanks for joining me tonight. I appreciate it.

KEN CUCCINELLI, DHS ACTING DEPUTY SECRETARY: Yes. My pleasure.

BRUCE: A lot of us were calling and waiting for the President, the federal government, to do more, as we were all watching the chaos unfold in a variety of different cities, mostly blue cities and with leadership that encouraged them or at least supported them. So this is good news. It does seem to go past just prison time, if you deal with a federal statue, but would encourage local government from doing something. What else should we need to know about this order today?

CUCCINELLI: Well, I think you touched on one of the unique things that I think surprise some people as going beyond just protecting the statues and federal property, of which there are hundreds across the country, and that's something that the President has surged federal law enforcement to do.

And whether it's Washington, D.C. or cities all around the country, you've seen federal reinforcements playing a role, whether it's surveillance that they're sharing with state and local law enforcement or whether they're taking the responsibility on themselves.

So, when you go beyond that to some of the federal dollars at stake, you obviously bring a whole new side of this into play. And I can tell you as a former state legislator, if you want to get state legislators' and governors' attentions, talk to them about their pocketbooks. And when they're busy not enforcing the law, that's something that is legitimate to bring into play, and President Trump has put it firmly on the table.

BRUCE: Well, that is good news. It is a start. Isn't it? Because what I hear from my radio listeners, what we hear from viewers of Fox, from people just everywhere is they're concerned regarding the mayhem and that you have the police watching because they have orders to stand down or there's other dynamics happening.

And we know that this will probably be pushed back against in court. But when it comes to watching this chaos, what else, if anything, could the federal government do? We know that there's limits. We're not children. We understand this. But we also see--

CUCCINELLI: Right. Right.

BRUCE: --anarchy. What - we expect the federal government to go in and stop at some point. Is there any way that that could be engaged so that we just don't see this unfolding throughout the country for the next 130 days and beyond?

CUCCINELLI: Well, in fact, that has been engaged in around the country, whether it's Washington, D.C. or in New Mexico or in Portland or in - we can go around the country, and I can rattle off places where federal forces have been employed to deal with local violence - not peaceful protesting, local violence. And that's still going on. The President still has us leaning forward doing that. You don't hear a lot of that--

BRUCE: Have there been arrests?

CUCCINELLI: --covered in the press. You hear it more--

BRUCE: How many arrests have there been? We know that these are televised events, felonies are occurring--

CUCCINELLI: There are.

BRUCE: --properties being destroyed.

CUCCINELLI: Yes, there have been arrests.

BRUCE: How many?

CUCCINELLI: Yes, there have been arrests. But I don't actually know the total number, but it's an enormous number. And I'll tell you, there are a large number of federal investigations going on right now, following up on the violence you've seen, the destruction you've seen. Those are things that are ongoing.

BRUCE: Sir, we--

CUCCINELLI: Department of Justice, of course, leads the prosecutorial effort, but we at DHS are involved in the investigations.

BRUCE: We appreciate investigations. I believe Attorney General Barr has a new committee he's formed of the agencies to look at this. But the American people, for generations, have listened to panels and investigations and - that's always going on. This is in the immediacy, every day, in our lives - thank goodness it's not national, in every city, but it's in cities - and you must know, and I know the President knows, and I trust his judgment - that this is - we all know it's unique. We know this is unprecedented. But we do expect action beyond the releasing of a flyer or the putting together of a committee. I think you can understand that.

CUCCINELLI: Well, frankly, arrests and investigations are what the federal government does as a lead-up to prosecution. They don't happen at the snap of a finger. We have to build the cases and we have to bring them through courts and we have to--

BRUCE: Of course.

CUCCINELLI: --win cases. And that's all being built.

BRUCE: Well, I would love to see the numbers--

CUCCINELLI: That's all being done all over the country.

BRUCE: We would love to see the numbers of the arrests, of people who've been arrested pulling down statues, defacing public property, setting things on fire in these arrests. I'd love to - I will check with your office. That would be great. I'll get those numbers, and we can - we can let everybody know that you guys have been active. That would be fabulous. Well, thank you, sir. We've got a long road in front of us.

CUCCINELLI: We'd be glad to do that.

BRUCE: I appreciate that.

CUCCINELLI: We do, and we're going to keep pushing hard for law and order.

BRUCE: Good. That's what we need. All right. Thank you, sir. I appreciate you joining me tonight.

All right. Now, speaking of anarchists, ripping down statues, here's what Congressman Jerry Nadler said about provisions in the GOP's police reform bill to go after antifa.

REP. JERRY NADLER, D-N.Y.: Their amendments - I've given you about half of them just listed here - were arrant nonsense, off-topic, dealing with imaginary things like Antifa--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Wow! So there you go. My next guest is a former member of that imaginary thing. He looks like a real guy to me. A former antifa member. He says ignoring the group like what Nadler is doing only allows the threat they pose to this country, obviously, to multiply. Gabriel Nadales joins me now.

Gabriel, thanks for coming on. I appreciate it.

GABRIEL NADALES, FORMER ANTIFA MEMBER & LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE STUDENT RIGHTS ADVOCATE: Thank you for having me.

BRUCE: Now, you do - you do look like a real person. It's certainly not imaginary. I come from that side of politics, though, as a community organizer. And I know when the effort is to pretend that something doesn't exist, it's so that we won't deal with it. What do you think will happen with this kind of attitude? Is this a message to antifa that they are supported or - how will they respond to this?

NADALES: Well, let's look at what Representative Nadler is - what he's saying. He's saying that this is not - this is imaginary. Well, that's just false. I mean, the only thing that's imaginary here is Representative Nadler's sense of justice. I mean, the protests I attended, they weren't imaginary. Also, the windows that I regrettably broke, they weren't imaginary. Yet every single time that we have left-wing politicians like Representative Nadler denying, ignoring even justify antifa violence, it's only going to continue to grow.

BRUCE: See, this is I think why we see all of this chaos growing, because there hasn't been any reaction. In and of itself it's as though none of this is happening. And law enforcement, leadership is not condemning it. And it's like a green light.

Now, you were a member. I was - I was a member of organizations that I now also regret. One of the great things about America is we get enough information to where we can change our minds about who we are and what we're doing. Is that what happened with you when it comes to the choice to be a part of that and now to be condemning it?

NADALES: Yes. I mean, before I even joined what's called antifa, I was already indoctrinated by a lot of my teachers and as well as Spanish media, and I was preconditioned to believe that America was my enemy, not because America rejected me but because I kept being told that I was a victim.

Thankfully, I started asking questions about this movement, and it really - I - just like you said, I got the information that I needed, and I realized that being part of antifa is something that I should've never been part of. And now I'm glad that I'm condemning it.

But one thing to remember is where is antifa really coming from? Because Mr. Nadler thinks that it's imaginary, well, it's coming from - oftentimes from college campuses.

BRUCE: sure.

NADALES: I mean, there's a professor out there who wrote a book called "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook." And then there's also so many other professors--

BRUCE: Yes.

NADALES: --that promote this type of violence.

BRUCE: And Gabriel, we know we're all kind of living on campus now and we ignored it at that point. Now it's, of course, moving into the mainstream element of the nation. But for leadership in Washington to say that it doesn't even exist shows you, I think also, that they are worried if it is exposed. So I want to thank you, Gabriel, for joining me tonight. Thank you very much for your insight. I appreciate it.

Now, coming up, The Ingraham Angle has already exposed how "The 1619 Project" is poisoning our education system, but tonight, we have shocking new details about the project's creator and the toxic hate that she's been spreading for years. Do not go away. We'll be right back.

BRUCE: By now, most of you have probably heard of "The New York Times" "1619 Project." It's the America-hating pseudo-history now being taught actually in many schools. But you probably don't know much about the woman behind it. Nikole Hannah-Jones. This week - I guess this was her three weeks ago on "CBS News," justifying the violent riots.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES, 1619 PROJECT CREATOR: Destroying property which can be replaced is not violence. I think any reasonable - excuse me - any reasonable person would say we shouldn't be destroying other people's property. But these are not reasonable times.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

BRUCE: But long before that, in 1995, she wrote a shocking letter to Notre Dame University's student newspaper, The Observer. The letter obtained by The Federalist said, "The white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world." She went on to write, "The descendants of these savage people pump drugs and guns into the black community, pack black people into the squalor of segregated urban ghettos and continue to be bloodsuckers in our community."

Now, I should note, of course, that she was given a Pulitzer Prize earlier this year for "The 1619 Project."

Joining me now is Ben Weingarten, Senior Contributor at The Federalist and author of "American Ingrate," which I highly recommend to all of you.

Ben, thank you for joining me tonight. You know what's interesting to me in what she wrote in that letter? Very similar to the arguments, the rhetoric against the Jewish people, and efforts to dehumanize the Jews and the Jewish community. This is very, very troubling. Can you tell us what you found and what you think this means when it comes to her role now and her influence at this point?

BEN WEINGARTEN, THE FEDERALIST SENIOR CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first of all, let me just say that it's a very apt point that you make in that the movement for black lives, under which all of these umbrella organizations stem from, has itself embraced highly anti-Semitic rhetoric and views on several positions relating to Israel and otherwise. So it's a very apt point that you make.

But I think the broader point here is that one could dismiss these as the musings of a sophomore in college at Notre Dame. But for the fact - beyond the fact that I asked her the question directly, whether she recants these statements, and she has not. But beyond that fact, what I think the important thing to note is that this curriculum, "The 1619 Project" curriculum, has been adopted in 3,500 classrooms across the country, 50 states.

And that curriculum stems directly from someone who not only held those views, but the curriculum itself inevitably leads one to take the exact same positions. The curriculum provides an intellectual veneer for this bigotry by casting America as a deplorable country today, a horrible country historically, one rooted in racism. She says anti-black racism.

BRUCE: Well, Ben - Ben--

WEINGARTEN: It's in our DNA.

BRUCE: Yes. The 1995 letter seems to make that clear that that is the - what has informed what she is doing now. Now, The Ingraham Angle also reached out, and she also did not respond to our queries either, but it really speaks to the nature of this and would explain, would you agree, why suddenly we have these individuals, young people, in the street, with no real sense of history, being - at one point, one of the demonstrators was saying "Lincoln owned slaves" and was against - I mean, it's madness. This has led into this, to some degree. Would you agree?

WEINGARTEN: Absolutely. Look, what we're seeing in the streets is a Marxist movement, which unfortunately is preying on some people who I think are acting in better faith than the Marxists themselves, but they're exploiting and manipulating it.

And what you see is a consequence of this radically leftist curriculum that already has existed in our schools for generations. But now 1619 has made the racial angle, the core angle to it, sowing division and hatred and discord in our country. And that's why you see statues being toppled today, spray-painted "1619" on them, because if you say that the American experiment is a horrible, deplorable, evil one, then it is a moral imperative to revolutionarily overthrow it, and that's why you see it today, this Maoist, French revolution in the streets.

BRUCE: And Ben, these young people are getting it from people who are authorities, their school teachers, institutions that America has put the stamp of approval on. Why would they doubt it?

Well, Ben, once again, great work. Again, you can see Ben's work at "The Federalist." Thanks for joining me tonight, Ben. I appreciate it.

WEINGARTEN: Thanks so much for having me.

BRUCE: And now--

JACKIE BYERS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, BLACK ORGANIZING PROJECT: A lot of students and young people have been saying we don't want police in our schools, it doesn't make us feel safe. And particularly for black and brown students, it doesn't make them feel safe. It's an important step towards decriminalizing our schools and reinvesting in more transformative models.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: A slew of cities and school boards across the country have already given into the radical left and eliminated the police presence in schools. A number of other major school districts are still considering making this dangerous move. It's really inexplicable.

And in Los Angeles, the teachers union is joining the push to dismantle the city's school police force. Of course, this all comes after the massive push for an increased police presence at schools after the horror of the Parkland school shooting in 2018, the tragic event where my next guest lost his beloved daughter, Meadow.

Joining me now is Andrew Pollack, author of "Why Meadow Died." Also with us is former NYPD Commissioner, Bernie Kerik.

Andrew, thank you so much for your message to these school districts. It's a remarkable thing to consider, after everything we've experienced, you personally and so many other families personally experiencing the core of the horror of it, that now we would reverse what we achieved, which is having at least a conversation that we need security in these schools. What do you think is going to happen now in this environment if all of that is reversed?

ANDREW POLLACK, FATHER OF PARKLAND SHOOTING VICTIM: Well, to me, it's about Democrats, kids' lives don't matter to them. It's all about pushing an agenda. And now their agenda is to defund the police and to remove them from schools. Like only someone that's sick and demented would think that is a good idea. Luckily in Florida, run by Republicans, then it was Governor Scott, we passed a law in Florida after doing research that made it mandatory for every school to have an armed police officer in it. So they can't remove them in Florida, it's the law.

And to me, it's a message to parents -- really think hard of where you send your kid. Do you want to roll the dice every day sending your kid to a school where they are not protected? Would you send them on a plane or to a sporting event without armed security? So it's just an agenda they are pushing. It's not about, really, accountability. In Florida, think about this in Florida, five deputies, Tammy, hid behind cars and walls and let my daughter get murdered, right? Five of them. No accountability. Nancy Pelosi comes to Parkland. Did she want accountability on the deputies then? No. What they pushed an agenda was for gun control, and where did that get them? Did it make our children safer anywhere? No, it didn't.

BRUCE: This is what awakened America, was we realized if those officers at Parkland acted -- that there was opportunities to save lives. And now, of course, the move is to codify no one being there to act.

Bernie, let me ask you, this also sends a message beyond being able to protect students if there is an evil individual who goes in there to try to harm them. Doesn't it send a message to terrorists in general that America's schools are now more vulnerable? We know the Chechen-Al Qaeda link where they targeted a school and children were murdered. Doesn't this send a message to every evil actor out there that America's schools and America's children are going to be good targets?

BERNIE KERIK, FORMER NYPD COMMISSIONER: Yes, Tammy, I think there's two issues. That's one of them. I actually talked this morning to Joe Esposito, the former chief of the Department of the NYPD, and we both pretty much agreed, and just about between us came to a prediction, if you will. We are ripe, ripe for a terrorist even right now, a terrorist attack in this country because we are focused on everything else instead of the war on terror, global terrorism. And that relates to what you're talking about.

But Tammy, there's another issue here. I think people forget historically why those cops are in those schools in the first place. In the communities of color, where you have the highest violent crime, the highest murder rates, you have enormous crime rates. In the schools, in the schools historically, crazy, crazy stuff going on in schools. And we had to put those cops in the schools to ensure that kids were safe and secure going to school.

BRUCE: Sure.

KERIK: So now you're going to diminish funds for school safety, you're going to pull the cops out. What's going to happen? All the thugs and the savages that basically run rampant in those schools, they are going to be back.

BRUCE: Yes. Let me also suggest, Andrew, there is another element to this, as well, that for some individuals, having a police officer in the spaces is maybe the first time that they've experienced a male influence or an authority influence, as a woman, as well, giving them parameters, being their first experience positively with the police, teaching them about the role of police in the community and how they can be friends. We would lose that, as well, wouldn't we?

POLLACK: Correct, Tammy. I agree. If anyone should be biased towards police officers, it would be me, but I am the opposite. I think there is nothing more better than having an officer in a school to mentor these kids that are going down the wrong path. And when you take that out, you take that out of the equation where they don't have a good mentor, it sets these children up for failure because they are not held accountable at an early age, and then you put them out into the real world without ever seeing any accountability. And that's the problem, and these Democrats, there's no getting through to them where they could see this.

BRUCE: And let me suggest to both of you gentlemen, also, that this is perhaps the point. They want to get rid of police television shows that show the police doing their job and doing it well, that humanize the police. Police in schools humanize the police, maybe even would encourage a child to think about becoming a law enforcement officer. It's interesting how those kinds of things the left wants to sweep away, and this is part of it, regardless of the impact -- what will be an ugly, negative impact, a horrific impact on our children and the future of society. But it seems like that is a bit of the goal here.

Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining me. You both are terrific role models and I appreciate you being here with me tonight.

POLLACK: Thanks, Tammy.

BRUCE: Coming up, the worst media offenders of the week, "The Ingraham Angle" has its eyes on you. The tape you don't want to miss is coming up next.

BRUCE: It is easy to become numb to media bias these days, right? So "The Ingraham Angle" is keeping track of the worst offenders of the week. Joining me now is Adam Guillette, president of Accuracy in Media, and Alexandra Wilkes, GOP strategist and attorney. And both of them know what they're in for. We are going to move fast here today. So panel, let's begin with CBS anchor Jane Pauley's totally embarrassing interview with Governor Andrew Cuomo. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JANE PAULEY, CBS ANCHOR: You are a bachelor.

(LAUGHTER)

PAULEY: You've got a nice house here, having a moment, and you can't do a thing with it. It is your social life in a phase one relationship, possibly? Is that an unfortunate set of circumstances?

(LAUGHTER)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, D-N.Y.: Well, I think --

PAULEY: I know you're a bachelor. I know you've talked about being available.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Wow, I thought just last Friday they needed a cigarette after an interview, but they did it again this Friday. Adam, the man's policies got thousands of seniors killed, and she's fawning about his bachelor status. What do you make of that?

ADAM GUILLETTE, PRESIDENT, ACCURACY IN MEDIA: As we've said, he is the grandma killer. It's great that the 60-years-old women love him because the 70-year-old women can't because they're dead. He mandated that the nursing homes take COVID-19 patients. Thousands of people died as a result, 40 percent of the deaths had been in nursing homes, and it was because of his terrible actions. Outrageous.

BRUCE: Remarkable that Jane Pauley, who is a professional, needed to do that. Laura, listen to this, the fawn-fest continued on CNN during the Cuomo brothers latest sketch comedy routine. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: I'm wowed by what you did, and more importantly, I'm wowed by how you did it. This was very hard. Obviously, I'll never be objective. Obviously I think you're the best politician in the country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

BRUCE: Alexandra, it would be funny, I do find it funny because it's just so absurd, but it's also pathetic and disgusting. But this is a man who has got thousands of people killed, it seems to be irrelevant to them. What is your take on that?

ALEXANDRA WILKES, GOP STRATEGIST: Tammy, of course Chris Cuomo is not going to be objective when it comes to his brother, and that's precisely the problem here. It's OK for Andrew Cuomo to go on an opinion show and for the host to have an opinion about him. What is not OK is for CNN executives to not enforce journalistic standards in having Andrew Cuomo go on programs of greater journalistic integrity to answer these tough questions that he owes all of us about the long-term care facilities and the rules that basically sentenced many people to their death during this pandemic.

BRUCE: What's great about those two clips, too, by the way, is at least with our conversation, people realize that it's not just what they are being presented with the mainstream media. But you can tell why people would get confused, and approval ratings would be high when you're seeing interviews like that. It's certainly not about journalism at all.

Listen to this. MSNBC's Chris Hayes tonight lamenting that Donald Trump won't surrender.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Donald Trump does not learn. He is not going to get good at this. He is not going to change. He has failed definitively. And it is an urgent matter of public health, of public safety at this moment, for the president, Donald Trump, to resign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

BRUCE: Yes, boy, that is his biggest crime, by the way, that he does not surrender to them. Adam, what are your thoughts?

GUILLETTE: We always hear about voter suppression. The person who needs to resign because of voter suppression is that guy again, Andrew Cuomo. Imagine if a Republican governor had killed thousands of people in a key demo for the Democrats. Imagine he killed thousands of women studies holding unemployed graduates, and they died. Everyone would be calling for his ouster. Well, Cuomo wiped out thousands of likely Republican voters. Thankfully, with the lax New York voter laws, the dead ones can still probably vote again this fall.

BRUCE: And because we are so overwhelmed, Alexandra, with everything that has happened, with the virus, with the deaths of loved ones, with the decisions that seem to deliberately put people in harm's way, what is your take on the -- it's almost like a twilight zone episode when you watch these questions -- they are not even questions. It's fawning like dates on Tinder. What do you make of this with the seriousness that surrounds the issue?

WILKES: There's a complete double standard. These journalists are not holding governors like Phil Murphy, Tom Wolf, and Andrew Cuomo to account. Instead, they want to ask about Andrew Cuomo's love life because that feeds into their narrative that the blue states governors had it all right, when in fact that was definitely not the case. And if you look to our red states, governors like DeSantis, Greg Abbott, DeWine in Ohio, these are the guys that had it under control, and are still continuing to control the situation as the coronavirus cases spike down in the southeast.

BRUCE: Let me ask you, Adam, I think this is important, because we know that these are serious issues. There should be an investigation, as an example, on the nursing home catastrophe facilitated by Andrew Cuomo, as an example. Is the media -- there is this presumption that the media and their handling of Cuomo would protect him from serious allegations, or a serious investigation?

GUILLETTE: Well, it's exactly that. They are trying to do a sleight-of- hand where they gin up outrage in one place and ignore what should be outrage in another place.

BRUCE: Right.

GUILLETTE: Think about all the mayors who should be resigning. They can't keep order in the streets. If you are in an expensive city like Seattle, why are you paying all of these taxes when you don't even have a police force protecting your business, protecting your property? What are you getting in return for those taxes?

BRUCE: Well, Adam, I want to thank both of you for this. Great perspective on all of this, and yet obviously very serious issues. We're going to continue to look at, obviously. Adam and Alexandra, thank you very much.

Coming up, two dozen student groups issue -- they sent a letter -- sorry, they sent a letter with racial demands to Stanford University. Our next guest tells Laura that these groups are showing their own privilege by making these demands. That's coming up right next.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: The tactics and the philosophy of the radical left, the Marxists you see roaming about the streets ripping down history, well, it largely comes out of our universities. Point in case, at least two dozen student groups, many representing students of color, are now using the current upheaval to make a list -- a very long list -- of demands at Stanford University. Now, the student groups writing "Virtually no action has been taken to address the racism pandemic present in our nation and on our campus. We feel the time for patience has passed. We believe Stanford University must take immediate action."

The letter goes on to lay out 16 separate actions that Stanford must take, including creating a centralized diversity office to be headed by someone with, quote, "a history of radical action and critical resistance to achieve justice and equity." On top of that, students are demanding an actual -- get this -- report on an decolonialization efforts in the school. Any departments that lag behind in this endeavor will, of course, be punished.

But here's where things get really disturbing. They demand that, quote, "Any individual that is reported to have committed or been involved with racial injustice must complete an additional unpaid 40 hours of antiracist training as a first warning." Then it goes on to add that "Dismissal from their position should be a tangible and real consequence for faculty and staff that repeatedly engage in or demonstrate intractable discrimination." I'm not sure how they ever determine that, if there's any due process.

But my next guest is one of the brave students calling out the insanity that seems to be taking over her school. She says these student groups are showing their own privilege by making these demands. Joining me now is Mimi St Johns, a sophomore at Stanford. First of all, Mimi, I'm applauding you. It takes a lot of guts to do what you are doing. So thanks for being here.

MIMI ST JOHNS, STANFORD UNIVERSITY SOPHOMORE: Thank you, and hello from the other review. I know you founded the "Dartmouth Review."

INGRAHAM: That's right. I wasn't founder, but I was the first female editor. You say that these students, Mimi, are making trivial demands. Explain that.

ST JOHNS: I think it's clear, when we look at some of the specifics of them, they demanded more black fitness instructors, black hair care professionals, more food from black owned restaurants. They want $25 million for this. And they also demanded Stanford, 20 percent of Stanford faculty and students immediately be made -- in the future, be made black or indigenous.

INGRAHAM: So this is filled with all sorts of demands. We have a list that would take up the whole screen for several minutes, Mimi. But what's amazing is that they demand real money. I'm talking millions of dollars, millions of dollars for various activities and a new MLK center of some sort, and $5 million, I believe, for various hiring requirements.

ST JOHNS: Yes, it's absolutely ridiculous. The average black American doesn't have time to worry about what color their fitness instructor is. Twenty-two percent of black Americans live in poverty. What we need to actually help the black community are better schools for black children, better -- a better economy so that people can lift themselves out of poverty. We need those things. We need safer communities. We don't need any of this nonsense proposed in the op-ed.

INGRAHAM: What about the threats against professors who don't bow down to this kind of radical list of demands, and they misbehave, according to -- I'm not sure what criteria they would be using to determine instances of racial injustice, but that seems like antiacademic freedom, if you ask me, just on the professorial front.

ST JOHNS: Absolutely. I think it's a blatant attempt to stifle free speech and academic freedom. When your professor is afraid of being fired if they offend someone, I don't see how you truly receive an education. To receive an education, you have to be made somewhat uncomfortable. And this proposal would punish professors who are alleged to have offended anyone.

INGRAHAM: Mimi, we are going to keep following this, and look forward to seeing what is happens when -- and I hope all students are back on campus. Thanks so much for joining us tonight.

ST JOHNS: Thank you. It was great to be here.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BRUCE: That's a very impressive young woman.

Final thoughts when we come back.

BRUCE: As we close out the show tonight, I want to take a moment to remember Rusty Hewit. Rusty was the loving father to Grace, hardy, and Jacqueline, husband to Candace, and the very close friend to this show executive producer Tommy Firth. Rusty passed away suddenly earlier this month after being diagnosed with leukemia just days earlier. Today his friends and family from all over said their goodbye. The one line summed him up best. He was, quote, always the first want to be by your side. He would be there to offer a hearty joke, sound advice, a shoulder to cry on, and a hug to make you feel completely loved it. He will be missed terribly. Tonight, we remember Rusty Hewit.

And that is all the time we have for tonight. Thank you so much for watching.

