2020 Democrats push competing health care proposals

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 1, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Jedediah, Juan, Dana, and Greg. It is 5:00 in New York City and this is "The Five"." Donald Trump, taking on liberal America. The latest example, the president who made his name in New York, now escaping the high tax state for Florida. Of course leftist lawmakers are ripping Trump for changing his residency.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, D-N.Y.: I don't believe he was ever a New Yorker anyway because living in New York does not make you a New Yorker. To be a New Yorker is a state of mind, a set of beliefs. So I say -- so I say -- so I say good riddance -- good riddance to Mr. Trump.

WATTERS: And disastrous New York City mayor Bill de Blasio telling Trump, don't let the door hit you on the way out -- so much for being inclusive. Trump also continuing to call out to California for its out-of-control homeless crisis. The president hitting Democrats like Nancy Pelosi for not fixing the problem.

It comes as a new report shows homeless death rate in L.A. County has jumped by more than one-third. Meanwhile, in Chicago, the president slamming the city's shooting epidemic. Trump continuing his feud with Chicago's police superintendent.

That going down while we got this very sad news -- a 7-year-old shot in that city last night while she was trick-or-treating. Greg, a lot to choose from here. What would you like?

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Yes. Story -- the segment began as something really, really fun and then somebody got a hold of the beginning and turned it into something tragic. I don't know.

I would move from New York in a second because of many reasons. Two reasons why I can't, Fox is here and my wife.

WATTERS: Those are big reasons.

GUTFELD: But, OK, so here is my analogy about New York City and California. If you've ever been around a super model or a professional athlete, they are amazing to look at but they have no personality. Why is that? Because they never had to work on that facet, right?

They didn't have to try hard. They just look beautiful or were incredibly athletic. That was all the attractiveness that they required. That is New York City and that is California. You have high taxes. You have bizarre, crazy crime. You've got homelessness.

People leave, but people still come. So what happens is because it's such an attraction to people, young people primarily, to move to New York City or to move to California, the government can be as inept as possible. They don't have to do anything because they know the tax base is going to take care of it.

So you can have these wildfires and you know that people aren't going to leave. Insurance is going to take care of it. People are going to move in. You can have tragic homelessness in L.A., tragic homeless in New York City, drug addiction, high taxes.

But you know what, for the 50,000 people that run away, 50,000 people are going to come in because New York City and L.A. and San Francisco, they are super models.

WATTERS: Well, and yes. And the show would like to apologize to super models and athletes, for those of you who do have personalities.

GUTFELD: I didn't say all of them. I said some.

WATTERS: Some.

GUTFELD: And as a super model, I can say this.

JEDEDIAH BILA, HOST: And an athlete.

WATTERS: Right. Juan, do you think it was nice for de Blasio and Cuomo to just say, you know, don't let the door hit you on the way out. You're not even a New Yorker to begin with.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Well, the president --

WATTERS: I mean Trump built New York to a certain extent.

WILLIAMS: Oh, get out of here. OK, fine. Yes, I think he --

WATTERS: Many buildings, Dana. He built many buildings. He built more buildings than de Blasio and Cuomo.

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

WATTERS: Yes, and is getting wrecked (ph).

WILLLIAMS: Well, you know what, normally I get into it with you but now the rest of the crew is laughing. OK, but let me just say, this to me is all about President Trump trying to save money on his taxes. So it's all about --

GUTFELD: It's like Americans.

WILLIAMS: We would like to know more about his taxes but the fact is Florida has no estate tax, no sales tax, right. No state tax, right. So, that's what he's doing. So, this is not about oh, these people have been mean to me. This is about greed. This is about him simply saying this is -- it's a selfish move --

GUTFELD: So everything he supported ---

WILLIAMS: -- and has nothing to do (INAUDIBLE). I will say -- I will say that he has gone after big cities in the most direct way. You know these -- when he passed that tax bill, what did he say? State and local taxes now no longer covered.

Why? Because that means that if you live in a big city that you're going to pay higher taxes. That was a direct strike from President -- from his administration against people who live in big cities.

And to Greg's point, how? So let me get this straight. If life is so wonderful and the rest of America, but some reason we are so dumb, we don't move to Arizona and Arkansas and --

GUTFELD: -- because more people come in.

BILA: People are flocking to those places. I love it when you --

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes. People are moving to --

WILLIAMS: You know what, people are moving to Arkansas and Mississippi and Kentucky.

BILA: I love your interpretation -- hold on.

GUTFELD: They're moving to Idaho, they're moving to Texas.

WILLIAMS: Not like they work (ph) in New York.

BILA: I love your perception, Juan --

WILLIAMS: If you're a young American, you're moving to the big cities.

GUTFELD: Yes, but she -- you mutated what I said. I said people are leaving but more people are coming in and they're generally younger people.

WILLIAMS: Yes, and the rich are the one

WATTERS: Let's get Jedediah in. Go ahead.

BILA: They're going to Florida. They're going to Texas. They're going to so many places. You talk about greed though -- I love when liberals talk about greed like this, somehow wanting to keep more of your hard-earned money.

When you go to work and you get a paycheck and you want to take that money and give it to your family and you don't want to hand it over to the government, which oftentimes uses it completely and efficiently, somehow that is not now equated with greed. That's what those people's money to spend.

So everybody around the country, if he is making that decision because he's looking at the taxes like so many Americans that are taking not only themselves and their families, but they're taking their businesses to the likes of Florida, to like of Texas, the same way Amazon came here and they were rejected and then they said all right, were going to go to a business friendly environment.

What is wrong with that? The bottom line is that every one of these liberal cities, you look at San Francisco, you look at Los Angeles, you look at the leadership in those places, they are part of the reason that those cities are in the position that they are in and they keep doing those things over and over again.

They refuse to acknowledge that what they are doing those places isn't working. The likes of Nancy Pelosi busy talking about impeachment out there and all that she's not addressing what's going on in these districts.

You cannot shame people for looking at the environment and a place and saying this environment is not friendly to diversity of thought. This environment is not friendly to low taxes or me keeping more of my money, so I'm getting out of here. He should be commended for that.

WATTERS: You know what, to Juan's point too about greed. Donald Trump doesn't take a salary as president. Barack Obama, he did. Anyway, Dana, what do you think about this president is first Republican president in a long time to, you know, go after Chicago, go after homelessness in L.A. This really has the Democrats on their heels. They don't like any criticism.

DANA PERINO, HOST: So, and the problems have gotten worse in the last decade. So, the issue of governance is the one that really matters, right. So people aren't just leaving because of the taxes. They are living for these other problems.

I lived here nine years. So the decrease in quality of life in the city from this area up through the park I think is visible. I see it every day. It gets worse every year. And so when you start talking about more trash that doesn't get picked up, the traffic is horrendous.

Some of the decisions about traffic flow and things, like when everyday life gets a little bit harder and you have an option to leave, you think wait, why am I here again? And you have an option to be able to leave like people are exercising that option.

GUTFELD: Or the five.

WATTERS: You know, I think the president must be listening, Dana, because he just tweeted something about it. He says, "I love New York but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo, the brother of Fredo, or Mayor Bill de Blasio. Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work and to keep them out of jams, a reason some don't want to be in New York and another reason they are leaving. Taxes and energy costs are way too high. Upstate is being allowed to die as other nearby states frack and drill for gold, oil, while reducing taxes and creating jobs by the thousands. NYC is getting dirty and unsafe again, as our great police are being disrespected, even with water dumped on them, because a Mayor and Governor just on have their backs. New York's Finest must be cherished, respected and loved. Too many people are leaving our special New York. Great leaders would work with a president and federal government that want our wonderful city and state to flourish and thrive. I love New York."

GUTFELD: And that's it for today. Good night, everybody. The show is over.

WILLIAMS: You know what, he --

PERINO: I couldn't have said it better myself.

WILLIAMS: You know what? He's taking lessons from Jesse. He just won't stop. He just keeps going. And by the way, he said he loves New York. Yesterday he said he hated New York, you got to get out of here. These people are so mean to him.

GUTFELD: It just shows how much the president loves us. He knows that they needed a very special episode of the Trump show and it's like when the Brady's went to Hawaii.

With that (INAUDIBLE) episode acre, so this Donald Trump goes to Florida. We have a whole new story arc for the next week.

WATTERS: You know what? He did say something in that tweet, Greg, which is interesting, that maybe some of these New York prosecutors that are trying to --

WILLIAMS: Yes, I noticed that.

WATTERS: --does moving your home base to Florida, does that protect you in anyway?

PERINO: I don't know, but I think they also recognize that if they were to come back to New York and have this as their residence, like it would never, ever end.

WILLIAMS: Yes, next stop Nassau (ph).

PERINO: And also remember --

WILLIAMS: Maybe he'll move to Nassau to escape all the American laws.

WATTERS: You know where he's going? Greenland, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Greenland, the president in Greenland.

BILA: But he's saying -- he's saying he loves New York. You can love this city and yet --

PERINO: And get frustrated by it.

BILA: -- look at what's happening to it and say, this isn't New York that I love anymore. I don't want to be here anymore.

GUTFELD: That's what makes you angry. That's what gets you mad. And I think that like when you -- when I grew up in California and I've lived here and I used to go to San Francisco every weekend. I lived in L.A. and you see -- it actually is sorrowful when you see it.

BILA: It is.

PERINO: And also -- I mean, he mentioned in the tweet energy costs --

WATTERS: That's true though.

PERIN: There's the energy cost and also there's the long term consequences of energy and environmental decisions because they're closing the -- what's it called up there, the nuclear power station that's up there.

WATTERS: Indian Point.

PERINO: Indian Point -- Indian Well -- Indian Point. The long-term consequences of not having enough power to fuel the city to keep it growing is very real.

WILLIAMS: Yes. That's why Wall Street, Madison Avenue, media all leaving, all leaving. I love New York.

PERINO: Why, have you seen the empty storefronts?

BILA: So does he Juan, so does he.

WATTERS: Juan, we got to go. And we apologize to the super models out there. Socialist Liz Warren unveiling her insanely expensive Medicare for All plan -- it's going to destroy your healthcare. The details, ahead.

PERINO: Elizabeth Warren finally releasing her long-awaited Medicare for All plan. It comes with some sticker shock to say the least, $52 trillion over just the next decade. The controversial proposal that would transform America's health care, even seeing some pushback from Democrats like Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But Warren is defending it in making this promise.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I have a plan that shows that we can have Medicare for all without raising taxes one cent on middle-class families and it's all fully paid for by asking the top 1 percent and giant corporations to pay a fair share.

PERINO: Another estimate says it could be 2 million jobs that are caused because of this plan. See what she says about that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: An economist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst told Kaiser Health News earlier this year that that could result in about 2 million jobs lost.

WARREN: I agree. I think this is part of the cost issue and it should be part of a cost plan.

PERINO: Jesse, $52 trillion is more than two times the entirety of our current national debt.

WATTERS: Yes. You know what she should say, she goes, you know, we'll just have Mexico pay for it. That's what worked with Trump. I don't know why she doesn't use a gimmick like that. Listen, it's so clumsy of her.

PERINO: Oh, was that a gimmick?

WATTERS: It's so clumsy.

WILLIAMS: You know what? You knocked me out of the park before I can start. I mean, that was incredible.

WATTERS: It's like a shuffle, Juan. You just got to pay attention.

WATTERS: OK, all right.

WATTERS: So, she has to have some sort of mix between socialism and moderate-ism, all right. She's now way, way over on the left. It's like a cocktail, right. Vodka tonic, you have a little bit of vodka, a little bit of tonic and then it's a nice mix.

She's going way, way too much vodka, way too much socialism, and people are trying to drink it, and they are throwing it up. And plus, it's not $4. It's like $54. And that's the problem.

There is an avenue for her. It's to the right of Bernie and to the left of Biden. And she is way over on Bernie's lane and she can't figure it out. All she has to say, and if she's listening, this is easy. Run on expanding Obamacare and enough with Medicare for all.

Say that Trump's tariffs are hurting workers. Say no one can afford college. That's such an easy way to win this nomination and she's not smart enough to figure it out.

PERINO: Greg, Peter asked me to ask her -- I can't really ask her so I'll ask you instead. Has she been to a single state run hospital in Europe?

GUTFELD: No, I bet she hasn't. By the way, it should be too much tonic, not too much vodka.

WATTERS: Either way, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

PERINO: I don't like tonic.

GUTFELD: You know what her new name is, chief job killer. Look, OK, so according to the census -- I looked it up -- there is -- 8.5 percent don't have health insurance. That includes all ages, 8.5% is like 20-something million.

When you subtract young healthy people and people who are choosing not to have health insurance, you know that number is going to be about 40 to 50 percent less, but let's stick with 8.5 percent.

PERINO: OK.

GUTFELD: They don't have health insurance. That doesn't mean they don't have health care. They have health care. They have health care. Where do they get it? They go into the E.R. So something tells me we could probably figure this out, let's say 15 million people.

We could figure out how to get health care to 15 million people without $52 trillion. I mean, that's two and a half --

PERINO: And making you change your entire way of --

GUTFELD: Yes. But it's two and a half times the size of our economy to deal with. Let's say -- I'm going to say like 18 million people. We already are getting them health care. We just need -- it's not state-of-the-art health care, but an 18-year-old guy doesn't need a colonoscopy, right?

So we need to create, again, competitive small health plans that deal with catastrophic health, you know, so like if you are 18, all you do is get an insurance plan that's catastrophic that's cheap, and depending on who you are, that's how you do it.

PERINO: Even Speaker Pelosi, Joe Biden, even Michael Bennet, Juan, all said, this -- one, it's never going to happen and it's too expensive and we don't need to do it.

WILLIAMS: Right. But I think everybody, left and right, has to acknowledge, hey, Americans want what Elizabeth Warren is offering. They underestimate the (INAUDIBLE).

GUTFELD: Everybody wants free stuff.

WILLIAMS: Well, no, I'm just saying people, the number one political issue in the country, health care. And Greg, guess what? So many people who have what you would call health care think it's too expensive. It will ruin them financially. It's punishing on families.

And so what they are saying is, hey, we want a better system. Republicans have had the chance, the Senate, the House, the White House, replace and repeal, nothing -- nothing got done.

And now you have it where people are saying hey, the current path in terms of the cost curve is out of control. We were promised by President Trump. Oh, Obamacare is terrible. It's so easy, an easy fix. He hasn't fixed it.

PERINO: Jedediah, one of the things I want to do -- she would do under this plan is she would take all current doctors, that they would all start to get paid only Medicare rates.

GUTFELD: Oh boy.

PERINO: That's like overnight. How's that going to work?

BILA: That's going to be a disaster for the medical industry in the same way it's going to be a disaster for the quality of care. And she admits there, she says in that stuff (ph) we played earlier about job loss, that's not a concern for her.

People need to understand. She doesn't -- the same when they talk about the Green New Deal and you talk about the implications of that. Oh, there are so many people throughout the country who would lose their jobs. That's not what they are focused on.

They are focused on a transformation. They want that massive government overtake. And I would disagree with you, Juan. I think yes, Americans want health care and they want improvements in the health care system and yes, Republicans could've done more.

But so many of those Americans also want the option of private insurance. They want that option to be able to control their own health -- I cannot wait for Bernie Sanders to take her on this in the next debate because he knows --

PERINO: -- my plan is $20 trillion less.

BILA: And he knows -- he knows people's taxes are going to go up. He already had to admit to that. His taxes are going to -- people's payroll taxes are going to go up. Taxes are going to go up.

PERINO: Yes, she says she's just going to do it for the employers as if they're not going tax them.

BILA: And where's that going to land? It's going to land on wages being cut for their employees.

PERINO: Yes.

BILA: That's going to go --

WILLIAMS: Right. But Jedediah --

PERINO: OK, we got to run.

WILLIAMS: Jedediah, hang on, one thing. But Jedediah, her argument is you pay less overall and so therefore you'll say, hey, this is a good deal.

PERINO: Like you won't.

BILA: And where does the choice go for people that --

PERINO: And we all know that you --

GUTFELD: Don't worry. Evil people will pay for it. Evil people will pay for it.

PERINO: Yes. And the rich people will basically figure out a way to get their own health care.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: All right.

GUTFELD: Otherwise known as evil people.

PERINO: Good to know that. All right, Hillary Clinton apparently still not over 2016. Her latest attack on President Trump, ahead.

WILLIAMS: Hillary Clinton taking a new jab at President Trump over the 2016 election -- can't get over it. Here is Clinton trying to have a little bit of fun with her latest attack. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And then what happened?

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: They counted all the votes. And even though she got 3 million more, the orange man still got into the house.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But how?

CLINTON: The Electoral College!

WILLIAMS: Jedediah, are you scared?

BILA: Yes, I am now. I don't know who advises her to do these things. I mean, I really -- I feel embarrassed for her on so many occasions. It's just so fascinating to me that she doesn't realize that she was distrusted by Republicans, but she was distrusted by a lot of Democrats who didn't come out and vote for her because they were like, I don't know, this e-mail stuff, this Benghazi stuff.

All the stuff started to add up and they just didn't want her in the White House. It's just stunning to me that she can say things like, honestly, she says I don't know what I did to get them so upset. She still can't fathom that she played a role in the reason why people didn't come out to vote for her.

I think it's, you know, listen, she's trying to make fun of herself. I get it. You do the comedy rounds, but I don't know at what point, she's just going to stop talking about the last election. You want to go out there and talk about issues, go ahead.

Like she's entitled, she has an opinion I'm sure. She's not going to run again. She wants to sell her book. I get it. But at some point, just, like let 2016 go. You got to just let that be a thing of the past and move on.

WILLIAMS: But, Greg, wouldn't you say it's funny?

GUTFELD: No, that wasn't funny but that's not her fault.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: That's not her fault. You can't -- you know, that probably wasn't her idea. So she's on the "Daily Show" and its Halloween and the pitch these ideas. And I got to -- I mean, you know, look -- I've been racking her rag on her forever. I have to defend her and say she's trying to make a joke out of a miserable experience in her life.

I'm OK with that and, you know, and it was awkward and weird, but you know what, this is the least of the things, in my anti-Hillary encyclopedia of things. But it was weird that they actually -- they asked her why she was the boogeyman to the Republicans and I thought, is this 1954? Boogeyperson.

WILLIAMS: Boogeyperson.

GUTFELD: Oh, you have that sound.

WILLIAMS: Let's play it.

TREVOR NOAH, HOST, THE DAILY SHOW: What does it feel like being the boogeyman of the right?

CLINTON: Well, it's a constant surprise to me because the things they say, and now of course it's on steroids with being online, are so ridiculous beyond any imagination that I could have. And yet they are so persistent in putting forth these crazy ideas and theories. Honestly, I don't know what I ever did to get them so upset.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Well, Dana, I mean, so at one point they said, oh, she killed Vince Foster and the latest one is, is she involved in Jeffrey Epstein? I mean, it doesn't seems -- it seems like the right wing can't get enough of her.

PERINO: OK. I don't --

GUTFELD: Did you accuse her of killing Vince Foster because that's what he's implying.

PERINO: I know and I'm like, is this like -- I don't even have a wife that I could beat if he is like asking me that. I think no. I would say I am confused about the decision to release this book at this time because they had to know if they're going to do a book and a huge book tour and do all of these things, that it was going to be right in the middle of the 2020 cycle or right beforehand where she would still have time to be able to get into the race.

And I agree she's not going to get in but she's talking to everybody so that she could talk herself up. And this book is out there. And it's not even -- like is it a book about other people or whatever. She also didn't complain at all about the Electoral College until she lost it, as if she didn't understand what --

GUTFELDD: Good point.

PERINO: That was actually going to be an issue, and now you have all of these young people who watch these shows, who are like the Electoral College is so awful. And we've had that debate, too. But I think that nobody complained about it until she lost it.

WILLIAMS: But I do think, Jesse, that she complained about the vast Right- wing conspiracy back in the 90s. And, you know, I mean, you know what occurred to that thinking, Bernie had a heart attack, she just has a coughing fit and people acted like it was the end of the world. Oh, she's dying.

GUTFELD: What does that tell you?

WATTERS: Well, I mean, Bernie didn't have a heart attack on television. (CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Juan, Bernie is real. But Bernie is likable. He's authentic. She's a phony.

WILLIAMS: Bernie is likable. Bernie is cranky.

BILA: He is a likable cranky.

WATTERS: But Bernie bounced back from a heart attack and had the best debate of his life.

WILLIAMS: Oh, and she didn't bounce back.

WATTERS: I don't think Hillary has ever bounced back.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: I mean she always look sickly. But - to your point about this book and the timing. I'm also hearing Barack Obama can't put a pen on paper and has dragged out his memoir. And now is that supposed to be released in the spring? And that's right at the height of the nomination process for the Democrats. He's going to suck up all the oxygen for them. And again, you're not going to hear a thing with the impeachment stuff about the nominee.

And also, to your point about these skits, they create skits on talk shows for two people. Right. Really talented comics or politicians. And you need a skit for a politician because you have to spruce him up with like props and an ensemble of talented people around them to make them look better. I think this is the first time her cackling has been used well.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, we have some breaking news though, folks. Beto O'Rourke, the former congressman from Texas is dropping out of the Democratic race. Does that make you happy or sad? BILA: I'm so sad.

WATTERS: Well, it makes me certain that the voters saw that he wasn't really a credible candidate and he was toast after the gun grab deal. And I feel like if I was a donor, I'd be wanting my money back. BILA: We just had this conversation about authenticity comparing Hillary to Bernie and Beto was the perfect example of someone that I just don't believe anything he says. He doesn't have that level of authenticity when he speaks about things. And I think he went too extreme when he's talking about the mandatory gun buyback. And I think it turned a lot of people off. So, I'm not surprised.

WILLIAMS: And Greg, I know that you were enchanted with his appearance on Vanity Fair's.

GUTFELD: Yes, that was his downfall was being anointed by people who were just like him, the white liberal editor types. Believe me, I know them.

WILLIAMS: Everything with you is about race.

GUTFELD: Yes, I know that.

GUTFELD: Juan, you know what the election was for him?

WILLIAMS: What?

GUTFELD: It was a journey of self-realization. And we started to see that that the fact that this was all about him finding himself and everybody was nauseated. He was like the world's worst millennial. And he's not - I don't even think he's a millennial.

WILLIAMS: But, Dana, just looking at this from hardball political perspective, he did very well in fund raising when he was running against Ted Cruz in that Senate race in Texas. There was a great deal of excitement about him as potentially a new face for the Democratic Party. Young man, almost Kennedy-esque, you know, Kamala and all that. So much of that seems to have faded in this presidential.

PERINO: Which is why a few weeks ago I said he was a zombie candidate, meaning that he's dead, he just doesn't know it yet in terms of his candidacy. But just remember, so he raised a ton of money and got a lot of attention in his run up against Ted Cruz. And he still lost by six points. So, why did they think that he was going to be this great savior?

And I think that he might have a second or third act going forward. But if you're running out of money and you can't raise anymore, there comes a point when you have to say, I've got to cut this down. I think this is the beginning of the winnowing of this--

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: His wife's family isn't filthy rich. I'm really worried about what he's going to do next. BILA: It was also like--

WATTERS: How Is he going to get his health care?

BILA: When it came to those debate moments where it came to his time to defend himself, defend his ideology? He did terribly at those things. I think one of the reasons that Bernie Sanders stays in, when you talked about his health condition is because when he has to defend his principles, it seems like, yes, it comes from a place of him actually believing it. But also, he does a pretty good job of battling the other people on the on the debate floor.

WILLIAMS: Right.

BILA: And Beto could not defend himself. It looked like he was reading somebody else's talking points that they had written for him all the time. That's just--

WATTERS: Mayor Pete might have knocked him out at that last debate.

WILLIAMS: You think. All right. Well, here - give me a chance to read some, Beto. Here is Beto O'Rourke again who dropped out of the campaign today. Here's a tweet from him. He says, "our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly and acting decisively. In that spirit, I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.

Dana, I just want to come back to you, there's a lot of discussion about what's going on in Iowa in terms of the polls and who is going to get some of Sanders' support as Bernie starts to fade a little bit. But who gets Beto O'Rourke's support as he leaves the race?

PERINO: Well, he doesn't any support. So, it's hard to say. Kamala Harris, her campaign is laying off staff, and I think there's even more announcement today that trying to rearrange things. Again, I think this is like the beginning of the winnowing because they just don't have support out there.

But to the extent that there were people out there that were for Beto. I think that if he is like the millennial candidate, I think the only candidate you see that's actually has some movement right now is Mayor Pete. And if you're not moving, then you're probably stagnant and dead in the water. So, it probably falls to Mayor Pete.

WILLIAMS: So, the way that Dana breaks it down, Jesse, what we've got is Biden, Sanders and Warren.

WATTERS: Right Well, the latest poll in Iowa came out and Biden is in fourth place. It's Warren, it's Bernie, it's Mayor Pete, and then it's Joe Biden.

PERINO: And by a lot like those three are at the top.

WATTERS: There is a big gap, as you said. And I'd be very worried if I was Joe Biden's campaign because he's also running out of money. So, if you're not going to win Iowa and maybe lose New Hampshire and you don't have enough money, then you could see him really, really start to fade fast after the first--

PERINO: Could I just tell you one - we just heard right before we came out here, the Biden campaign is that they raised $6 million in October. I think the attacks against him probably helped him in some way.

WATTERS: Well, he should spend some money investing in Iowa because he can't lose. If he loses, he has to get like a second or third. If he gets fourth place in Iowa, that's not a strong enough finish to have any sort of--

WILLIAMS: I don't know that it really ends his opportunity, because if you look at the national polls, he's still in the league.

WATTERS: It's not a knockout. It wouldn't be a knockout. It would be extremely disappointing.

WILLIAMS: Well, and it could give momentum to Elizabeth Warren. So, we've got more of The Five. In fact, some very fun stuff coming up next for you. Stay with us.

BILA: Welcome back and thank God it is Friday, because a new study finds over a third of workers struggle with job burnout every single week. And they say it ends up impacting things like sleep and can even lead to health issues. So, my theory about this, Greg, is that now with the way technology is with phones, with computers, your workday never ends.

So, it used to be, you know, you go into the office and when you left the office, the workday ended. But now you're tapping into those phones, answering e-mails all night long. So, you're stressed till bedtime, sometimes beyond.

GUTFELD: I'll tell you, that is a theory. This job burnout has always existed, but previous generations didn't bother to bore you with stories about it. The greatest generation would have loved job burnout versus war, right? I mean, they were they were dying to come back literally to get a job, to start a family, to work their butts off and retire and have, you know, all that's - it bugs me that they call it a health syndrome, because that means that it's a constellation of symptoms.

It's not really an illness. I would rather have job burnout than no job. And I know there is a midpoint. And I do believe that there are people that do have this. People who work in emergency rooms. I mean, that's a cop - there are people that everyday deal with just horrible stuff that we don't even imagine. But I'm - no.

WATTERS: Yes. You know what they call job burnout in the 40s, work.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I mean, they didn't like making a medical issue. It's ridiculous. People go to work. They come back. They get tired on Friday. And then they have a drink and they do it all again on Monday. This is what life is. Sometimes it's tough. Sometimes we're lucky enough to have a job where you can just sit and talk and we love to go to work and do, not everybody has that luxury. OK.

So, I'm not going to--

GUTFELD: You are so sympathetic.

WATTERS: I'm not going to complaining about - I actually do have a little bit of job burn out this week. I was here at 9 today, this morning.

GUTFELD: Oh, my God.

WATTERS: Few shows, multiple shows.

GUTFELD: That is, you skip your two-hour lunch.

WILLIAMS: You know what? You guys sound like old timers today. Oh, I walked so many miles to school in the snow. And these kids today, they don't appreciate in America.

GUTFELD: I lived in California.

WILLIAMS: They don't understand. Be for real. It really is the case as Jedediah was saying that it never stops these days because of social media. In addition to which there are a lot of people who have jobs that are rote, repetitive, and they have to do it. You've got to show up. You've got to do the job and they just get tired of it. It's really difficult.

PERINO: It's called Thursday.

WILLIAMS: Here we go.

PERINO: Just called Thursday. It happens every week. Just get used to it. You'll be OK.

BILA: Basically, most people is bunch of babies, is the bottom line.

PERINO: Honestly, it's called Thursday.

WATTERS: Everyone's tired.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BILA: So, stop complaining, people. Fan Mail Friday, coming up next.

GUTFELD: It's Fan Mail Friday. Let's get to your questions. All right, Monica. P.S., kind of a serious question. What did you always want to try that never had the courage to do? Juan. Vote for Republican?

WILLIAMS: No, I've done that. Although, I've made mistakes. Let me see, I would guess there would be like outer space or deep ocean like because I get a little claustrophobic. So, I'd like to see under this ocean and stuff, but I wouldn't want to be there.

GUTFELD: Yes. Jesse, is there anything that you've always wanted to try, but not had the courage to do, anything?

WATTERS: Like drugs, you mean?

GUTFELD: I don't know. I wasn't going in that direction, but I came to mind in your head.

WATTERS: I've really wanted to drive fast. I want to drive like 150, but I've gotten probably maybe 110, 115, and I get really scared and I slow down, but I want to take it up a notch.

PERINO: You can still do 120. Like--

GUTFELD: Yes, you don't do it in Long Island. You go to a racetrack.

WATTERS: Not on the Long Island Expressway?

GUTFELD: No.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: Were you scared that you would get hurt or you're scared the cops would take your license?

WATTERS: Both. I would be scared of both things.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: Dana.

PERINO: I'm pretty cautious person.

GUTFELD: Yes. I think you went through your head.

WATTERS: They don't want to try sushi one time.

PERINO: No, I don't want to do that. And I've never wanted to do a drug.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I wanted to see it.

GUTFELD: You used to complain when we used to have the stock images of drugs. You do a segment on drugs until - there was heavy stock images of these lines of cocaine. And she's going, get that off the screen. Get it off the screen.

WATTERS: Wait. How did they get that stock footage? Do they hire people--

GUTFELD: They just come to my apartment. BILA: So, my safe answer is scuba diving, but my honest answer is pot brownies. Oh, I have never done any drugs. And I'd be curious to see what type of person I would become--

WATTERS: Wait until after you deliver the baby.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BILA: I would never--

GUTFELD: Thank you. I always wanted to try acid, but the bad trip thing scares me and fish. Believe it or not.

BILA: You've never tried fish?

GUTFELD: I've had like when I was a kid, fish sticks. Hated them.

WATTERS: But that does not count.

GUTFELD: I know, but I've never had a fish. And it is because I look at it and it disgusts me so much that I can't do it. I would throw up--

WATTERS: Because you don't like the ocean.

GUTFELD: I don't like the ocean. I'm anti-ocean. I'm an oceanist.

WILLIAMS: Because, as you've told me, fish pee in it.

GUTFELD: Yes. It's earth's toilet.

BILA: It's true.

GUTFELD: OK. Quick question. You get to make up - to make up a new word for the dictionary, what is it and what does it mean? No one's going to have an answer.

PERINO: I had one.

GUTFELD: What?

PERINO: I came over impeachy keen men.

GUTFELD: What is that?

PERINO: Which means, it's like not impeachy keen men, meaning that impeachment is not peachy keen.

GUTFELD: Wow, that's - I don't know, Jesse.

WATTERS: I don't know. I was thinking about when you blow someone off.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: If you don't want to do it too aggressively, but you want to do it enough, so they know they're getting blown off.

GUTFELD: The waters.

WATTERS: So, something in between that.

GUTFELD: I would call that the Jesse.

WATTERS: Thank you.

GUTFELD: Anybody?

BILA: I don't know have a word.

WILLIAMS: They should not change the time. I think that's what's going on.

WATTERS: Daylight savings.

WILLIAMS: Daylight savings.

BILA: That's great.

GUTFELD: Well, there you go. You know what? That's nice, because that's happening this weekend.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: Does that mean we have the show at 4--

PERINO: They shouldn't change the time.

GUTFELD: All right. This is going to hell. One More Thing, next.

WATTERS: It is time now for One More Thing. For my One More Thing, we brought a special guest, John Rich, he's on The Five here.

JOHN RICH, SINGER: Hello, guys.

WATTERS: And this is not a feeding frenzy, but something along those lines here facing America, you're going to need this. OK. This is for Republicans, Democrats, Independents. You're going to need a drink in 2020. This is the Redneck Riviera 2020 survival kit. All right. You have some blended whiskey. You have some granny rich reserve whiskey. And some of the proceeds go to Folds of Honor. And you're on Watters World this weekend.

RICH: I am on Watters World.

WATTERS: Watters World, there it is. And we also have right there at 8 o'clock, military canine, who almost bit my hand off on Watters World. He's very well-trained. I've got a friend Conan, over in Syria.

GUTFELD: Just like America.

WATTERS: All right, Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: All right. Tomorrow night, Saturday, 10 PM, The Greg Gutfeld Show. All new we've got, Dr. Drew. We've got comedian David Angelo. We've got Kat Timpf, Rob O'Neill in for Tyrus, who is filming a movie tomorrow, 10 PM. You miss it. You are dead to me. Now, let's do this.

Greg's Pineapple News. We don't get a lot of pineapple news in the world. That's why I'm very excited about this pineapple news. Did you know that in pineapples there are lurks, evil creatures? Check this out. That's just one little guy? No. There is two. It's just - I don't know - it's not like I made this. I think they're like - how many there are?

PERINO: It's like the Volkswagen bug.

GUTFELD: Yes, this is the best the best pineapple news I've ever had America. And I'm sharing it with you because I care.

WILLIAMS: That was very clever. It looks like a purse. Like a fancy purse. All right. So last night, boy, it was spooky. Ghost, goblins everywhere for Halloween. Take a look at my grandkids.

WILLIAMS: Yes, Pepper was a zombie vampire ballerina. Wesley was a zombie vampire teenager. I had to ask them, by the way, and Eli was a zombie murderer. Well, since Halloween is all about playing pretend, I want you to take a look also at this young baseball fan. He dressed up as Atlanta Braves star Freddy Freeman. And you guessed it. He bumped into - that's right, the real Freddy Freeman, the actual Freddy was carrying his son, who was dressed as Spider-Man. Altogether, so much fun for a Halloween 2019.

PERINO: Very cute.

WATTERS: You guys did any candy last night.

PERINO: No, we passed out candy.

GUTFELD: I passed out.

PERINO: Happy to do that. Right. But towards the end, this kid came, and I've got this kid's number. He's going to be the Gordon Gecko of his generation.

WATTERS: Why is that?

PERINO: He was a big, greedy guy. He reached in and he took all the candy and I was like, want to save some for the other kids. And then he just started the whole thing. They started just grabbing like this and the dad is standing right there. And then you know what I did?

GUTFELD: You punched him.

PERINO: Little thing off the door and I didn't answer another one.

WATTERS: That's how you show up.

PERINO: That's what happens on Halloween.

WATTERS: That's what happens.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: One of the kids was cute. I said, oh, hi, little chicken. He said, I'm not a chicken. I'm an angry bird. So, I didn't have a really good night. And Peter got dots to give out.

WATTERS: What?

PERINO: I know.

GUTFELD: Dots.

WATTERS: Not a good candy.

PERINO: And amongst other things. But he got a bag, like a variety bag. And it was--

GUTFELD: Variety bags. That's the only way bad candy can get out. Right. It's like the brand flakes in the cereal variety. No one buys him. How they get you.

PERINO: All right. This is my One More Thing. So, we all have accidentally hit the send button on the wrong time. Well, Chick-fil-A did that earlier this week, the fast food chain sent an e-mail to its fans encouraging everyone to pick up their favorite treats on National Sandwich Day, which falls on November 3rd. The only problem is November 3rd is a Sunday. One day a week when Chick-fil-A is closed, and they set a follow-up email. Breaking the bad news to other customers. Apologize for the confusion. But for that, Jesse, I thought you would appreciate. I brought you some chicken sandwiches.

WATTERS: Thank you, Dana.

PERINO: You're welcome. Would you like a chicken sandwich.

RICH: Absolutely.

WATTERS: Chicken and whiskey. This is how they do it.

RICH: Whiskey and chicken.

WATTERS: All right. Jedediah, take us home.

BILA: All right. So, you've got to check out my version of a cool baby and a cool doll. Just take a look.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

BILA: OK, so this baby wanted. This is Leo Rhonda from Phoenix, Arizona. And he wanted this creepy little zombie doll for a long time. For a month, he cried for it. Finally, his parents let him have it. And now he loves the doll so much. He feeds it. He gives it a pacifier. He takes care of it. I'm telling you, my kid's going to be just like this. It's all going to be all about the zombie dolls.

GUTFELD: So now you like kids.

WATTERS: All right, everybody.

WILLIAMS: That was wild.

WATTERS: We'll see you back here on Monday. Have a good weekend. Cheers.

RICH: Cheers.

GUTFELD: Cheers with chicken.

