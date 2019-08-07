2020 Democrats attempt to entice voters with 'free' money

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," August 6, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Hello everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Katie Pavlich, Donna Brazile, Dana Perino, and Greg. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is “The Five.”

Shameless 2020 Democrats are refusing to let tragedies go to waste, and they're still trying to blame President Trump for this weekend's shooting. Even after Trump denounced white nationalism and offered up solutions to stop mass shootings, Democrats say it is not good enough.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is a president who has said things no other president has said since Andrew Jackson. His rhetoric contributes to this notion that -- it is almost legitimates people coming up under the rocks. I mean, this is white nationalism. This is terrorism of a different sort. But it's still terrorism.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is in large part responsible for what has taken place here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The attacks that what we saw in El Paso two days ago was the result of hate and bigotry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Despite those attacks, President Trump is set to travel to El Paso and Dayton tomorrow, but other Democrats are telling him to stay away.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: From my perspective, he's not welcome here. He should not come here while we are in mourning. The president has made my community and my people the enemy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He would not be welcome in my hometown. I just think he's a polarizing figure at this point, and these communities really need to heal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And when they're not smearing Trump, Democrats are trying to fund raise off these shootings. The DNC actually sent out emails to supporters asking for donations to prevent gun violence. And liberals are apparently so desperate to push their anti-Trump narrative that they're even going after the New York Times, they were furious over this headline describing president's speech as, quote, Trump urges unity versus racism, and after the backlash the Times caved and changed it to, quote, a selling hate, but not guns.

All right. So it's interesting, Dana, because the Democrats and the media have said Trump needs to denounce white supremacy, he needs to reach across the aisle on guns, and he needs to try to unite the country, and the president does exactly that. And then, they say, well, that's not good enough.

DANA PERINO, HOST: It's not only that they say it's not good enough. They said that they don't believe him. And one of the things -- the complaints about the New York Times' headline was that -- I think it was Dan Rather who said, don't report what the president says. Report what the president believes. OK. So that's kind of hard.

As a person who has complained about many headlines in my past career, these people would not last ten seconds as a Republican press secretary, because every headline is pretty much bad, and you have to figure out a way to deal with it. It's really interesting to me -- all the attacks to the New York Times coming from the left who say that they want journalism to be upheld, that they want people to be able to have different points of view. No, they don't. They want a cheerleader.

And, you know, the New York Times changed it. It was like variations on a theme. The other thing I would say is on the fund-raising point of view, it is a frustrating thing that in our system that you do have to raise a lot of money to run for president. It's a lot. You have dark money, being the enemy. Like Democrats who have come up to me a couple of weeks ago, I was in an event, they've said, don't you think that Democrats could start winning elections if we overturned citizens united? Like, I don't know. I don't think that that's your problem.

But fund raising is not prompt thing. This system is a wash. They probably don't need a fund-raised off of a tragedy.

WATTERS: What do you think about that? Do you think that they should have held off on the fund-raising appeals until maybe after the bodies were buried?

DONNA BRAZILE, HOST: Well, Gabby Giffords is the person that signed this, and she knows a lot about gun violence. And the money is likely to be used to keep this campaign to have universal background checks. Look, I want to say something that goes against the grain, and that is we're facing an epidemic of hate, racism, xenophobia, anti- Semitism, and I think the majority of the American people would like to see the president lead, not just the healing but the unity and the conversations that we need to have in light of what has happened from Gilroy to the last few days.

So I welcome the fact that the president is trying to go to these cities to meet with medical personnel who -- they're still treating victims, to meet with the first responders who rushed to save lives. There's a role for the president in crises like this. And as an American, I want my president to be there for all the American people, not just those who voted for him. That's my view.

WATTERS: And you'd like to see the local leaders in El Paso, perhaps, welcome the president instead of shun him.

KATIE PAVLICH, HOST: Well, that's my question for the local leaders. Why are they speaking for everybody in the city and saying that - - because they don't personally believe the president is welcome there that they're depriving others of the opportunity to have this unifying conversation with the president coming. For him to go there and thanked the first responders, the police in Dayton who responded within 30 seconds and saved countless lives in that situation.

You know the left has a problem now where they looked at this in 2016 and accused the president and anyone who supported him of being a white supremacist. And now that he's said three years in the White House under his belt, they're going to use tragedies like this to continue that accusation. And the question is going to be whether people continue to listen to that or that they take that under account.

And for Democrats who then fund raise off of it right away and then accused the other side of politicizing it, accused the other side of not being unified, accused the other side of racist statements, it's just a little bit beyond the pale. It seemed very disingenuous when it comes to --

BRAZILE: You know I was chair of the Democratic Party during that period of time, and you can't find one clip of me saying anything about Trump supporter's as being racist. Yes, there were a handful of people who go out of their way to accused Republicans if they're conservative of being racist, and liberals, Democrats, progressives of being anti-American and not patriotic. This has to stop at some point so that we can find a way, especially when people are trying to bury their own to --

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: I was there on September 9th, 2016, here in New York, when she made that statement. And she was not accusing individuals. She was saying what was going on.

PAVLICH: She's accusing Trump voters.

BRAZILE: But you know what? She's not in the White House now. She's not in the White House now. Donald Trump is in the White House.

WATTERS: That's right.

BRAZILE: And he needs to be the president of all Americans --

PAVLICH: That is what he's trying to do.

WATTERS: Right. And that's why he's going to Dayton and El Paso.

BRAZILE: That's why I say he should go.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: I think Donna's being sincere, like she wants him to be president. The problem is I don't think people on your side are with you on this when -- Biden, essentially, called Trump a terrorist. And by inference, paints half the population as white supremacists. The president is a member of a terrorist organization. So this creates -- it raises a disturbing question for us. And I don't even want to raise because -- I don't want to bring up the A word, but what if Trump were targeted?

For example, somebody who is fed by this hateful rhetoric goes after him, will the media, will Joe Biden, will Beto admit that they contributed to an attempt on the president's life after you've spent a good week demonizing him. And think about it, when Biden focuses on the heated rhetoric. It means he's actually -- there isn't much you can do about Trump's rhetoric. We've been with him for three years, right?

It's not going to change. He's a New York trash talking real estate developer who talks a lot of trash. That's the way -- he talks to everybody, not just Hispanics, but to white people, to women, to men. It's not going to change. But if you focus all your energy on that variable, you ignore actual variables that have existed before Trump, that were there during Obama, and Clinton, and Bush, and going back ages, so you don't focus on that carnage or the variables that lead to that carnage, instead you're there.

And our job -- I mean, it is -- our job is to talk about this, the story is on the front burner of the news, and it fills all of our heads and it makes all of us feel really, really awful. And so we have to ask ourselves when we're talking, are we making this better or we're making this worst? And that's why, to Donna's point, it's about pulling it back --

BRAZILE: Pull it back.

GUTFELD: -- you know, because you don't want to add to the infamy. You don't want to add to the pain. You want to take it away. You don't want to make it so that everybody thinks that the world is an awful place because it's not. We're living in amazing times. And these are horrible events, but they don't -- they're not who we are. These are sick individuals. Since 1967, whether there's like 150 -- 50 sick individuals who've done this stuff. It's not who we are and we can't be laying blame on each other, but, unfortunately, we will.

PERINO: I would just say -- to end on a high note if we could. I think that most president experience that when they go visit a city, even if there's some negativity leading up to it by local officials, usually their visits are very positive. They're warmly welcomed. The people who are there grieving are grateful for the president and the first lady for being there, and that is for Republicans and Democrats, it happens across the board, and I expect that to happen tomorrow.

WATTERS: All right. Good conversation. Carnage in Chicago after another weekend of deadly shooting, but did you hear about that from the media? Greg highlights that hypocrisy up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: So today the Boston Globe headline is, the hypocrite in chief takes on domestic terror. And even if Trump were a hypocrite, he'd be doing more to take on domestic terror than the Boston Globe or any of its siblings in New York, San Francisco, or L.A. You want proof? Read the papers. The Globe is talking about the El Paso story because it's a horrible mass public shooting, but also the shooter fits the media's desire profile. But just when a reporter or a politician points his finger at evil Trump, another event comes along to upset the narrative. Dayton is the other event. It gets less exposure, may be because the theme is a leftist.

You can't call Trump a Nazi, if all you have to work with is a socialist. So to maintain the story line about rhetoric, one killer background matters more than the other. And other stories continue to be ignored. While the media was in El Paso, nearly 50 people were shot in Chicago, 7 dead, 42 homicides in the first 28 days of July. It's a fact. The media, us, we choose stories based on explosiveness to get eyeballs. Chicago violence doesn't rate. And like the Dayton story, it may not reassure the media's point of view.

Meanwhile, the media's blanket coverage of one story can influence the future. It's not the only variable but feeding a spectacle can increase the chances of another one happening. This network doesn't repeat the killer's name for that reason, but it's not the name that matters anyway. These days, it's the political advantage.

So, I'm so tired. This story just makes me ill. But Chicago seems to be, Donna, the story that is often ignored because it's accepted, I guess, by the media, or it doesn't happen if once. It happens over time.

BRAZILE: You know the mayor, Lori Lightfoot, when she was elected, the first thing -- before she was even sworn in, she went over to the White House and she said to the president, I'm going to need your help. I'm going to need your help in fighting the crime. I can't do it alone, the Chicago Police Department. Ninety six people are murdered every day. Hundreds are injured. Not just in America's big cities, everywhere. I mean, we're not immune to gun violence in this country.

In fact, 35,000 people a year. And there are now some foreign countries issuing warnings. I think Japan was the latest today. Venezuela came up the other day and I'm like, really. But they're issuing warnings about -- travel advisories about people coming to the United States. This is an epidemic as I've said earlier that we all need to tackle. We need to handle.

Just this past week, I've never been able to say this in my life, although I grew up in a city, one of my cousins was shot by a stray bullet. Luckily, she survived. She's nine years old. But she's going to have to go through months of therapy. This happened. And it hurts. Not just when we politicize it, but we're destroying lives. And people are afraid to go out.

PERINO: And that was a stray bullet, right?

BRAZILE: A stray bullet.

GUTFELD: Katie, we look at the -- I think there were -- they did a press conference on the Dayton shooter's background. It seems -- maybe it came later because they couldn't get in time, but it does seem like it's not that important to the media --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Yeah, the El Paso shooters were getting a lot more attention than the Dayton shooter because the narrative has been that the El Paso shooter followed what President Trump said and carried out his massacre, where the Dayton shooter said he wanted to vote for Elizabeth Warren, and somehow, that's not worthy of as much coverage.

Now, they both have their set of facts, which are not flattering to either President Trump or Elizabeth Warren, but they are irrelevant, because Elizabeth Warren and President Trump are not responsible for what that person did. The frustrating thing for me when we hear about this term of epidemic of gun violence and the narrative surrounding it is that there are one-size-fits-all solutions given to every single problem. So no mass shootings is the same, no crime situation whether it's in Chicago or Washington, D.C. is the same, and they all need different types of solutions based on the current situation.

What happened in Parkland, Florida, had a different set of facts than what happened in Dayton. Now, it's tough when you're talking about federal regulations that go against not just the second amendment, but the first amendment, fourth amendment -- the Fifth Amendment. You can go on and on. But the media doesn't seem to have any interest and properly talking about these things based on fact and to cover them equally and fairly, because they have an agenda.

BRAZILE: Earlier today, the Dayton police and the FBI say that this individual, and Dayton had multiple philosophical backgrounds, et cetera, they're still investigating. We need know more so that we can see how we can prevent that. It doesn't matter if the violence is the left or the right. People who are dead are not being called Democrats. They're American citizens.

PAVLICH: Talk to the media.

BRAZILE: Innocent people. We're in the media as well. We're pundits, journalists, et cetera. But the FBI has also opened up an inquiry in to what happening Gilroy. So we need to be supportive of what the FBI is doing. In fact, they gave out a number today. It's a 1-800-FBI-call. If we see something, we know something, we need to report it to the FBI so that they can get to the bottom of all these murders.

GUTFELD: Jesse, what are your thoughts?

WATTERS: The media does not report the news. They report the narrative. And right now, the narrative is Republican rhetoric create violence. Democratic rhetoric does not create violence. We saw a guy over the weekend who was working at a store here in Manhattan, he got his head beaten and he had the eye blown up to the size of a cantaloupe because he had a MAGA hat on. No one blames Maxine Waters, or the synagogue shooter in Pittsburgh. No one blamed Omar or the ICE detention facility that was firebombed. No one blamed OAC. These things happen.

But when it happens on the left, there's no condemnation and there's no linkage. But if it happens on the right, someone sneezes that has nothing to do with Donald Trump, all of a sudden they use it to criminalize Republican rhetoric that you can't say this about a certain congresswoman, you can't tell the truth about the border, and it's used to control speech. And it's very dangerous, because when you can control speech, you can control policy. And that chips away at our freedoms.

And right now, everything that is happening in the world is being blamed on conservatives. A blizzard. A heat wave. A recession. A mass shooting, racism, income inequality, everything is blamed on the right, and the left has no responsibility.

BRAZILE: I only hear that when I'm here, because let me just say something. I remember growing up as a child in Louisiana where my mother said to me, I could not be a black nationalist because they have been accused of being, you know, criminal minded. I remember that as a child growing up. So it doesn't matter. Again, you go left-right, you're going to be always fall victim to the false narratives that are out there --

WATTERS: It's false, but it's widespread.

PERINO: OK. I will just say one thing that could bring us together. So, Senator Graham and Senator Blumenthal have a red flag law bill in placing - - Marco Rubio has one as well. You, actually, could get bipartisan support on that. It's not going to solve all the problems, but if we could solve one thing together, maybe we could then do more. Like, that would actually be a good thing.

GUTFELD: I wonder how many problems could be solved if there was a media vacation. Like, the media just say we're off for a month.

PERINO: Do I get off for a month?

GUTFELD: Imagine all the practical solutions starts bubbling up because then the politicians don't have anybody to talk to.

PERINO: Social media, too.

GUTFELD: Social media --

BRAZILE: Pundits, too.

GUTFELD: Pundits, too, yeah. Because --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: All right. We're out of here.

(CROSSTALK) GUTFELD: Up next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just stab the (BLEEP) in the heart, please.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Far-left activists threating Mitch McConnell outside of his house, and then a Dem congressman tries to publicly shame Trump supporters by posting their names online.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Now some disturbing video to show you, a group of angry protesters showing up outside of Mitch McConnell's house in Kentucky this weekend. The senate majority leader was reportedly inside recovering from a broken shoulder when this happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GROUP CHANTING: Murder turtle. Murder turtle. Murder turtle.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mitch, we know you're home. (BLEEP) you. (BLEEP) your wife. Everything you stand for.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hopefully, some (BLEEP) out there with some voodoo dolls of these (BLEEP).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's probably what it is. Just stab the (BLEEP) in the heart, please.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Yes, that is what she said. And Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro is coming under fire today for posting the names and employers of Trump donors in San Antonio to social media, the post accusing the people of, quote, fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as invaders. That seems like a dangerous thing to do, Greg.

GUTFELD: I believe so. But this is what happens when rhetoric is actually tied to action. There's an old saying, conservative thinks a liberal is wrong, but a leftist thinks a conservative is evil. So once you expand this targeted demonization, if you're part of the resistance, then you are against the resistance and that justifies any kind of dis-behavior that Castro can -- I mean, they're basically normalizing doxing and intimidation tactics.

And will they have blood on their hands? There're people that are going to do this to you and to you -- to us at some point because we will be demonized.

BRAZILE: I've been there.

(LAUGHTER)

BRAZILE: And by the way. Look, we know that every major -- over $200 their names are published. In fact, I learned over the weekend all of Donald Trump's major supporters in Louisiana. Donald Trump has raised over $690,000 -- $100,000 compared to all of the Democrats, they've only raised less than $400,000. And so, I'm reading the story and all of the sudden, I read the names of all of Donald Trump's donors. Now, did I run to social media and say, hey, X, I'm not going to use your shipyard to haywire. I'm not coming to your grocery store, no.

This is a tactic that people are using in this, quote, unquote, type of, polarized environment, to sort of call people out. I think it's the wrong way to do it, but that's what's happening.

PERINO: That's one of the reasons, Jesse, that the Supreme Court has protected donations through the Citizens United case, basically saying that you can donate anonymously so you don't have to end up like this. People don't want to -- it's your right to donate to a campaign, but it might be a right to privacy as well if this is going to happen.

WATTERS: Right. I guess we're for less transparency now because it's safer. No, I mean, look, they're doxing contributors to the president. And then on the other hand, they're saying -- and by the way, disarm.

PAVLICH: Right.

WATTERS: So they're inciting violence against an individual, and then say, you know what, don't be able to protect yourself when people show up outside your home like they did to Mitch McConnell. Imagine if MAGA hat wearing supporters surrounded Nancy's palace in San Francisco, and chanted the things they chanted. Every single senator and congressmen would be confronted by a media member and said, you have to condemn. You have to condemn this, will you condemn?

It would be all over the headlines, it would be all over the network news cycle. And this is being buried. And this is dangerous. And I think it's going to lead to violence because at some point someone is going to come out with a weapon when someone trespasses and threatens them in their house. PERINO: What do you think about the protests at McConnell's house, Katie?

PAVLICH: Look, situations like that never tend to end well. People who have been doxed have been killed as a result of the police going to the wrong house. So, there are serious violent consequences for this.

Mitch McConnell called the police. I hope that all the people who were chanting murder were interviewed and asked if they have intentions to and investigated to - for wanting to assassinate the Majority Leader of the Senate.

But these mob mentality shows a force of people showing up at people's private homes is nothing new. The Left has been doing this for 20, 30 years. I think just now it's been amped up as they've been justified in doing it and people haven't condemned it as Donna has done, which is a good thing. But they think it's justified because if it's a White Supremacist in the House then of course they're allowed to show up and call for their assassination.

PERINO: And it can be scary Donna, right.

BRAZILE: Oh! My God. I mean let me just say this. I have protection as a result of just you know giving my opinion in the public sphere.

PAVLICH: Me too.

BRAZILE: A little different. And you know, it's not easy to live this way whether you in a mansion or a palace or even just walking around. This is unacceptable behavior. But let me just say something about pro, I used to lead protests in my youth and the one thing - non-violent protest, which is very important, and I counsel people how to do this, to abide by the law. Stay on the sidewall, not throw, not use bullhorns and all this.

We've seen protests now from Hong Kong to San Juan, Puerto Rico where every day citizens are out there protesting government action. But we should do it in a non-violent way because one of the things that separate us from the other civilized world, we have laws to protect people to protest, but to go out in front of a person's house, it's just--

PERINO: What were you going to say, Greg?

GUTFELD: That places like Media Matters and there is another guy, I can't think of his name, it was Dan Fifer (ph). I'm not sure. These are people and groups who are saying that Fox News, Fox News--

PERINO: But he is Communications Director for President Obama.

GUTFELD: Yes, and these are people that are saying Fox News is actually an engine of White Supremacy. So, what they're doing is they're painting a target on us. And I saw Joey Jones on Twitter basically saying that he's going to sit in his house and protect his family and he's going to hope that these kinds of - this expanding target of demonization doesn't end up sending somebody crazy to his house.

BRAZILE: But remember journalists are always targeted and we have to protect journalists.

GUTFELD: Joey is a guy at home--

PERINO: And Joey knows how to protect himself.

GUTFELD: Yes, I think he's got more guns.

PERINO: Check him out, Joey Jones. All right, we're going to go. It's more than free health care and education what some 2020 Democrats are promising to you to win over your vote. Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: Well, it's not just free college and free health care. Some 2020 Democrats are promising voters' free cash. Cory Booker wants to get federally funded savings accounts to every child when they're born. And Andrew Yang is promising Americans a thousand bucks a month. Kamala Harris is calling for massive tax credits worth up to $6000 a year. But it turns out these policies don't work as promised. Surprise.

For example, New York City businesses are struggling after hiking the minimum wage to 15 bucks an hour. So, Greg, the great economist Milton Friedman said that if the government was in-charge the Sahara Desert they would eventually run out of sand. They think there is money for everyone and that we're going to pay for it. What do you think about their latest cash push?

GUTFELD: The great thing about capitalism is that it can allow for a little bit of socialism, right. It's called the safety net. Safety net is a bit of socialism, you're giving something to people who need something.

The problem with these candidates right now is they see the socialist part as a replacement for the engine of creation of wealth. Therefore, you can never - it's like they think that you can have the life preserver without the lifeguard, but the lifeguard throws the life preserver out there. So, the thing is capitalism plus safety net, awesome. Socialism as the safety net, Venezuela.

PAVLICH: But Jesse doesn't the socialism part just a little bite eventually take over the entire system, because it becomes a situation where the government and these politicians say they're going to give you money, but that means they're taking money from other people in order to give you a $1000 a month or the tax credit that you want.

WATTERS: Well, yes. Socialism, they say it's to take care of you, but they're really just trying to take control of you, because if everybody depends on the government for everything, health care, a house, a job, college then there is no room to breathe and you have to then vote for the party in power because that's who is giving you all of your lifestyle at that point.

And then when the socialists take control, they destroy their opposition. That's what socialism does. Once the socialists take power, it creates a permanent ruling class. And then they can get rid of oil and gas. They can get rid of the borders. They can get rid of capitalism. They can get rid of religion. They can get any obstacle. And you've seen it happen right now because if you oppose socialism, they will dox you. They will censor you and they will boycott you. And that's a threat.

But to Greg's point that about the safety net, some of the greatest inspirational creations, innovations have come from people that you know maybe were living paycheck to paycheck and maybe took a risk here, because they wanted to lift themselves up and maybe not sleep on their friend's couch.

And that's how American entrepreneurial ship works is these people go out there on a limb and maybe borrow some money or raise some money or put all of their money into one pot and say, this is all I have because I believe in this idea so true, and then that's when you build wealth and if you have socialism, you don't get that, people are too comfortable.

PAVLICH: You know who has the story like that, Howard Schultz.

WATTERS: He does.

PAVLICH: Founder of Starbucks. Grew up in the Brooklyn Housing Projects and now he's a billionaire. But Donna in the last debate we definitely saw this rift on display between Democrats who still believe in a justifiable small safety net for people who need it. And then people like Andrew Yang and Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders who really want to give away everything based on policies they say will tax the rich.

BRAZILE: Well, you know, clearly, I listen to these debates and I say that's an interesting proposal. I don't look at these debates and say, my God, this is a socialist. I see--

PERINO: None of it?

BRAZILE: No. What I see is a country struggling to figure out one, how to make sure that every American get a head start and a healthy start in life. Two, how do we ensure that every American, not just those who are wealthy and well-off have an opportunity to have a fair shot at the middle class. And then lastly, when we spend government money, the deficit is now at 39 percent. We know spending is up. We know that corporate tax receipts are down.

We know a lot about - Greg and I were talking in the green room today about the tariffs and how we want to get into a big large conversation about China and the tariffs. But when Democrats propose these ideas and once upon a time, Republicans used to propose ideas that people thought was off the "chain."

Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency. I can tell you a lot about George Bush and Ronald Reagan. We don't have enough time. But when Democrats propose these ideas, they are trying to find ways to level the playing field. And why it makes certain people uncomfortable, I supported and worked in Al Gore and Bill Clinton who brought the deficit down, who tried to pay for everything.

I listened to Democrats who come forward with ideas that they can pay for, not simply to give away but if we can pay for it, it's an idea that we should see if others support.

PAVLICH: Dana, it's been interesting to see that there are government, private public partnerships when it comes to some of these programs, right. So, the top administration has done a lot on jobs, pipe private public partnerships. Those are things that maybe--

PERINO: Well, that was how they were hoping to get an infrastructure bill done too, but then there is opposition to that. But I think that the bottom-line is, no one thinks that they're going to lose an election by promising to spend more money. It just depends on what - how are you going to spend the money.

BRAZILE: That's true.

PERINO: President like, do we know that we need to do something about Medicaid and Medicare and Social Security going forward. There are ways to do that. There were the bite wouldn't be too much, but you could preserve that program for a long time. No one is talking about that right now, because it's a political loser. And the other thing is just remember the majority of people in America are fiscally liberal and socially conservative. It's not the other way around.

PAVLICH: Right. People think it's the other way. It's not.

PERINO: It's not.

PAVLICH: But Dana is here to tell you the truth. Up next, one of America's most liberal cities is cracking down on plastic bottles at the airports and why annoying paper straws may not be so eco-friendly. Jesse.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRAZILE: San Francisco is telling flyers to BYOB. The airport will become the first to ban plastic water bottles. Travelers will now have to bring their own or buy refillable containers. This comes as McDowell says, it's having problems going eco-friendly. The company claims its paper straws can't be recycled because they're too thick. Ladies and gentlemen let me say something. I love this idea. You know why? Because I can carry one of these new boxed bottled water containers through the airport and fill it up and Jesse let me tell you, I will not be filling it up with just water, hydration for me.

WATTERS: With that - some Pino maybe some Jameson.

BRAZILE: Some caps and Jameson, you know I've got a couple, that's why I have three boxes.

WATTERS: With the very low price of 49.95 you get - Fox Nation ship. No, I think when you're flying, people are angry and they have enough bags to carry and to make them carry an extra thing, to carry water in is going to lead to a lot of chaos and a lot of fighting.

I also need to stay hydrated. So, I want to buy a bottle, I'm going to slam it. I want to throw it away. This is not the right idea for airports.

PAVLICH: But it will save the environment, Jesse, which you are all about.

WATTERS: I am about that but I'm also about saving my time on a flight. I want to get out there. BRAZILE: But think about it, Jesse, you can put this in one of your bags and you can hide. They will open up hydration stations--

WATTERS: A hydration station--

PAVLICH: Which is a hydration station.

GUTFELD: But you know what this does, how are they going to charge you $9 for an Evian now.

PERINO: That's a great thing. Think of how much of money you're going to save.

GUTFELD: Money you're going to save. But this is a trend in free societies. This overarching tendency to want to ban things like in police states Nobody is banning things. But when you have everything, you're just always trying to figure out--

PERINO: It's like banning free speech.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. Everybody wants to ban something. My theory is if you want to ban something you should also be able to walk up to somebody and say, I don't think you should have that. If you can't do that, don't ban it. If you can't - if I can't walk up to Dana and go. I don't think you should have that plastic bottle. If I can't do that then I shouldn't support the ban if I can't do it myself.

BRAZILE: But Seattle has banned plastic straws and utensils. Air Alaska has banned Marine friendly stirs.

PERINO: The thing about the McDonald's thing is that they said that the plastic straws that they had before which were really good actually because they're a little bigger, they were actually recyclable, the paper ones are not recyclable. So, everybody is trying to figure out a way to get to this. I think--

GUTFELD: And such a huge problem.

PERINO: The answer is in innovation. Americans are wonderful innovators and we should be able to find a way to be able to have plastics that disintegrate.

GUTFELD: How about dealing with the homeless. Deal with disease. Deal with the public defecation.

PERINO: You can do that; well the airport doesn't have to do that.

GUTFELD: They have issues.

PAVLICH: That's the thing. Plastic has made everything much more sanitary. So, hotels now are going to go back to that way of everybody sharing the same stuff. And when you had the movement where everyone brings her grocery bags to the store and they did studies on what's in those bags.

GUTFELD: They get sick.

PAVLICH: And it's disgusting.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: So, we just have to be careful about that. But at the airport part, I always bring a bottle, my own bottle because I don't want to pay $5 for a plastic.

WATTERS: You cheap hippie.

PERINO: How long the lines are going to be for the water.

PAVLICH: That's true.

(CROSSTALK)

BRAZILE: Million tons of plastic right now in our oceans. It's accumulating.

GUTFELD: You know what's great about this?

BRAZILE: It's destroying our environment.

GUTFELD: You can fill it up and then after you drink it, you can fill it up again.

WATTERS: Not very good, Greg. Sicko.

GUTFELD: If you're stuck on the tarmac, this is the worst part when you're stuck on the tarmac and they won't let you go to the bathroom.

WATTERS: That's indecent exposure.

PAVLICH: Planes are so hydrating, it needs water.

BRAZILE: Well, we know that the planet is swimming and plastic that we cannot get rid of. All right. Next up, One More Thing.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time now for One More Thing. Dana Perino is going to like this one. It involves a dog.

PERINO: OK, great.

WATTERS: In New York City being very hot and lazy. Check this footage out here. This dog trying to walk, it's too hot. Just too hot to go anywhere. Hey little fella.

PAVLICH: Got to get up.

WATTERS: No, not going anywhere.

PERINO: And you can't pick that dog up.

WATTERS: You can't. It's like over a 150 pounds. And they did that for a very long time. Can't beat the heat. Sorry. Also, I want to thank my Watters World College Associate, Alex Palacio (ph).

GUTFELD: Thank you for knowing his name.

BRAZILE: Alex Palacio. OK.

WATTERS: Alex Palacio who I met a few times definitely, I think for giving me this great mug. It's a Betsy Ross mug. Donna, is that OK with you? Good, Betsy Ross mug. Thank you very much for all your hard work this summer. Dana.

PERINO: Well done. They're going to play that--

BRAZILE: Best boss ever.

PERINO: All right, Houston Texas star JJ Watt. He participated in a Green Bay Packers tradition where the two teams get together for a joint practice and the tradition is that you ride a little kid's bike. Well, the problem is he broke it. He felt really bad. But he was in good spirits about it. Here he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

J.J. WATT, NFL PLAYER: The bike that I was using was not equipped for 290- pound man and the seat broke off. We have purchased a new bike for the boy. So, I apologize for that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Luckily teammate DeAndre Hopkins came in at the last minute to save the day and gave Watt a bigger bike to ride. You're going to need a bigger bike.

WATTERS: All right, Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: All right.

WATTERS: It's a smaller bike.

GUTFELD: Yes. Animals Are Great. Yes, they are. If only I could be as happy as this little fella. Check him out. This little dog. Look at that face. Enjoying a nice head massage before going to sleep. He's so relaxed. His tongue is practically entirely outside of his mouth. That is one hell of a roll. Look at that. Geez, can you just think what how that dog is feeling right now. Fantastic. And that is why, Animals Are Great.

WATTERS: I made up for yesterdays.

GUTFELD: I do too. Get myself one.

WATTERS: Katie.

PAVLICH: Humans. OK, so we all like a good neighborhood feud, right.

WATTERS: Yes. we do.

PAVLICH: And everyone hates the HOA until you need an HOA. So, neighbors in Manhattan Beach, California are feuding right now over a bright pink house that has a goofy emoji and shot up emoji, and a goofy emoji on the other house and the homeowner Katharine Kidd calls it the happy house. But some are saying it's an eyesore.

Kidd isn't using the home as a short-term rental but was recently fined $4000 after her neighbor reported her short-term rentals are illegal in Manhattan Beach. So, now she's saying that the woman who owns the house is retaliating by painting these emojis on the house.

WATTERS: You know what, at least they didn't put Greg Gutfeld's favorite emoji on that house.

PERINO: Don't give her any ideas.

WATTERS: That would have really lowered the property value.

PERINO: It would go down really well in San Francisco.

PAVLICH: Anyway--

GUTFELD: You wouldn't know.

PAVLICH: Says that she's not retaliating despite the reports and she did this to make people smile--

GUTFELD: It made me smile.

PAVLICH: Yes. There you go. Mission accomplished.

BRAZILE: I have some sad news to report. Toni Morrison, one of America's greatest writers passed away today. She died peacefully surrounded by friends, comforted by those who love her.

She was one of the most amazing writers. Every time I sat to read her book, I had to pick up a dictionary because she allowed us to learn more words. I will never forget that moment in the White House when President Obama gave her the Medal of Freedom. The first black woman to win a Nobel Prize. God bless you. May you rest in glory. And she leaves us behind a rich literary legacy.

PERINO: Do you know that I was reading Beloved by Toni Morrison the day I met Peter on an airplane.

BRAZILE: Wow.

PAVLICH: Donna if there is one thing you recommended people read that she wrote, what would it be?

BRAZILE: I love Song of Solomon because it's about strong women taken--

WATTERS: I've got to finish the Corey Lewandowski book. I'm going to get to that, next. What? It's good. It's very good.

PERINO: This summer Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes, lot of page turners.

GUTFELD: Lot of pictures.

WATTERS: Does the post count?

GUTFELD: Yes. It does.

WATTERS: The New York post.

BRAZILE: Story, Dana.

PERINO: That's really sweet.

WATTERS: Company of this network. All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of “The Five.” "Special Report" is up next.

Hello, Shannon.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.