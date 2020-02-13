2020 Democrats attack Trump in final pitch to New Hampshire voters

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," February 11, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: And you know, it's the largest stadium in the world. He's building it now. It's almost complete. And it's the largest in the world, and he's a friend of mine. He's a great gentleman. And I look forward to going to India, so we'll be going at the end of the month.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE)

TRUMP: They want to do something --

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Hi, everybody. THE FIVE is going to come up in just a few minutes. We're going to finish listening to the president first.

TRUMP: I don't want to say. But you would be surprised. You'd be surprised, but I don't want to say.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You could talk a little bit more about some of the recent departures from the White House (Inaudible).

TRUMP: No, I obviously wasn't happy with the job he did. First of all, he reported a false call. It wasn't what was said on the call. What was said in the call was totally appropriate. And I call it a perfect call. I always will call it a perfect call. And it wasn't one call. It was two calls. They were two perfect calls.

And there were no set up. There was no anything. And he reported it totally differently. And then they all went wild when I said that we have transcripts of the calls. And they turned out to be totally accurate transcripts. And if anybody felt there was any changes, we let them make it because it didn't matter.

So we had totally accurate transcripts. And it turned out that what he reported was very different. And also, when you look at Vindman's -- the person he reports to, said horrible things, avoided the chain of command, it leaked, and did a lot of bad things. And so we sent him on his way to a much different location.

And the military can handle him anyway they want. General Milley has him now. I congratulate General Milley. And he can have him. But -- and his brother, also. So we will find out -- we will find out. But he reported very inaccurate things. You understand that, John, when you look at his report and then when you look at what actually -- the exact words.

Fortunately, I had the words, because otherwise, we would've had a lot of people lying. And we were able to do it. So fortunately, we had transcripts of those calls. I think you guys will agree with that, right? Wasn't it nice after they said these horrible things and made up these horrible, horrible, lies about what was said on the call?

And I then said here's the call and the transcript. If I didn't have a transcript, it would've been my word against their word. But there were other people on that call, too. Many people were on that call, Mike Pompeo. And I know that. When I speak to the head of state, of countries, presidents, prime ministers, etcetera.

There are always a lot of people on those calls, especially from the other countries, I imagine. I don't know that for a fact. But I know for a fact that we have a lot of people on those calls. Who would say something wrong? I wouldn't say it wrong anyway. But who would say wrong when you have -- when a call is loaded up with -- you know, sometimes as many as 25 people, sometimes as many as 3 or 4 or 2.

But there's always people on those calls. I fully know that. But that was a perfect call and it wasn't reported, though it was reported like, oh, it was so terrible. That was a very nice call. That was a very friendly call. Couple of things, the president, as you know, of Ukraine stated very strongly that there was no pressure.

There was no anything. There was nothing wrong. And it was really a very sad state of affairs that our country wasted that much time on nothing, on nothing. And I want to thank our three senators that are here for agreeing with me. I mean, you had one grandstander. He's always been a grandstander.

(OFF-MIKE)

TRUMP: Oh, sure. Oh, sure, absolutely. They always are.

(OFF-MIKE)

TRUMP: That is up to them. He is over with the military.

(OFF-MIKE)

TRUMP: That's going to be up to the military. We'll have to see. But if you look at what happened, I mean, they are certainly -- I would imagine take a look at that. But no, I think what he did was just reported a false call. If you look at what he said, and then I will tell you. One worse was you looked at Shifty Schiff. Take a look at what he did.

He made up my conversation. And then we dropped the transcript. And he almost had a heart attack. Didn't he say eight quid pro quos? Think of it. So eight times I said the same thing, according to Shifty Schiff. If I ever did that -- so you say it once. Now you say it again. We are talking about a man that I never even met before.

Now you say it a third time, a fourth time, a fifth time, six times, seven times, eight times, eight times. He said that I asked for the exact same thing in one call. After the third time, they would have to take you away, OK? He is a sick person. Schiff is a very corrupt politician and he's a sick person. So he made up -- totally made up, and because he shielded, which a lot of people didn't know.

But because he is shielded by the halls of Congress, you know, in terms -- he can say anything you he want. He made up of a story that was total fiction. And then at the end, he said don't call me. I will call you. That is a mob statement, very famous statement in numerous movies, one in particular. That is a mob statement.

Don't call me. I'll call you. He said that I said that. He said that I said eight times quid pro quo. Well, there were no times quid pro quo, nothing. And that whole thing was corrupt and a disgrace. And Romney is a disgrace for voting against. He is a disgrace, OK, anybody else?

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (Inaudible) do you support that policy and is it, as you said --

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: -- we can do to get down crime and get rid of drugs. But I think when a man is with -- stopped and frisked his whole life, and then decides to go Democrat, and he goes to a church, and he is practically crying. It looked like hell. He is practically crying, saying what a horrible thing he did. I think it is so disingenuous.

You know what I'm talking about, fellows. That was so -- of Bloomberg. Look, he is a lightweight. He is a lightweight. You're going to find that out. He's also one of the worst debaters I've ever seen. And his presence is zero. So he will spend his three, four, $500 million. Maybe they will take it away. Frankly, I would rather run against Bloomberg that Bernie Sanders.

Because Sanders has real followers, whether you like him or not, whether you agree with him or not. I happen to think it is terrible what he says. But he has followers. Bloomberg is just buying his way in. But we're going to find out what happens. We're going to find out. But when you watch -- go back to the church where he apologized for everything he ever did, practically.

And he looked pathetic. Our country doesn't need that kind of leadership. Thank you all very much.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: It is doubling. It is mumbling, not pretty. But we will see how he does. You never know. You never know. The only time you knew for sure was the Trump campaign. Trump was going to win.

(OFF-MIKE)

TRUMP: He can always turn it around. I think it's not going to be easy. I think he can turn it around. I think he has a shot. He's got probably almost as good a shot as anyone. But he is going to have to work. He is going to have to work very hard, much harder than they thought. Don't forget. When he first ran, I called him one percent Joe.

Because every time he ran, he only got one percent. And then Obama took him off the garbage heap. But he only got one percent, right, John? You know that. One percent Joe, but now he is what, 19 percent Joe? It's better. He is doing better. He's made a lot of progress. But it's going to be very interesting. I think we're going to have a very interesting Democrat race.

And I think we're going to have a very interesting election. But our country is doing better than it has ever done. We've rebuilt our military. Thanks to the people back here. We've taken care of our vets at a level that they have never been taken care of before. And it is really something that we are very proud of. You look at the economy.

I mean, we have the best economy we have ever had. We have the best employment numbers we have ever had, African-American, Asian-American, Hispanic-American. We are going to protect our Second Amendment. The Democrats want to take away the guns. They want to take away everyone's gun. They want to destroy the Second Amendment. So when you add it all up, you know, I don't see how we lose. But you never know. It is politics, right, fellows? Thank you all very much.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you very much.

PERINO: All right. That was President Trump talking about a variety of topics, mocking the 2020 Democrats as well before the polls close here in New Hampshire. Welcome to THE FIVE. The next big chapter in the battle for 2020 is right here in the granite state. It's primary day for the Democrats, and yet another high stake contest in the race to the nomination.

So you just heard from President Trump going after his 2020 rivals. Well, they took aim at him in their final pitch to voters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BERNIE SANDERS (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of America, Donald Trump.

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I will be damned if I'm going to stand by and lose this country to Donald Trump four more years.

PETE BUTTIGIEG (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This is our shot, our only shot to defeat Donald Trump.

ELIZABETH WARREN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He is the enemy, right? He is the guy who is out there undercutting every Democratic value.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: But the president is not one to rest on his laurels. And in fact, he decided to come to New Hampshire. He was here last night for a huge rally. Take a look. We don't have it? OK, I thought we had it. Because it was so good, I wanted to have it. Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams are all here with me. Am I right? Do we have them?

(CROSSTALK)

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: How are you doing?

PERINO: I could not see you. And I missed you so much.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I'm wired up. I'm going to be so awake today. So one of the reasons I wanted to show that, Jesse, is because when President Trump came here last night, he's basically in the hunt for four Electoral College votes. He just missed it in 2016 by .4 percent. Last night, they had lots of voters come that had supported him.

And then they had an additional 17 percent of people that were here last night who were voters who did not vote in 2016. And half of those were here in New Hampshire. So the Trump campaign is doing pretty good.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yeah. They're not going to take this for granted. And what stains the momentum are these rallies where they can identify people. I think 20 percent were Democrats, 20 percent never even voted in the last election. So they have a real army that they are identifying and now just not activating the base, but reaching out to new voters, minority voters.

Now, his approval rating from non-white voters is up to 28 percent, a 10- point jump in just the year alone. So the man has been very blessed with great enemies, though, because none of these Democrats running for president has any sort of breakaway speed. Even if any of them starts getting any kind of lead, they're not going to be able to pull away or put anybody else away.

And here's why. It is not a winner-take-all situation, number one. And number two, if Bernie starts winning, then the never-Bernie forces are going to fight the guy to the death until the convention. But if a non- Bernie guy starts getting in there, Bernie's not going to let it go. He's going to fight to the death to the convention.

So you're going to have a very badly broke, damaged ticket. It's going to limp out of there, and Trump's just going to shred them. And his strategy is very simple. This is a Trump blue-collar boom. And these losers, socialist, weak, phoney Democrats, they are going to make us go broke and maybe kill us, or both.

PERINO: Wow, kill us even. OK, Greg, I want to show you a little bit of that Trump rally. We have that sound now. Take a look.

GUTFELD: Yey.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: With your help on November 3rd, we are going to defeat the radical socialist Democrats. We are going to win New Hampshire in a landslide. This is a truly incredible time for America. They always talk about the Democrats. They have enthusiasm, right? We have so much more enthusiasm. It is not even close. And people are signing up left and right.

But if you want to vote for a weak candidate tomorrow, go ahead. Pick one. Pick the weakest one.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: That is a good strategy, right? Pick the weakest Democrat.

GUTFELD: Yeah. You know, I think a lot of times the media doesn't understand these rallies. They are less political than they are fun. Like, I know people that go to these things. And it really is like Woodstock for woodworkers or Lollapalooza for longshoremen. It's actually people get there. They have a good time. The never-Trump filter never seems to understand this, which is why they misdiagnose so many issues.

And it's also why Trump is able to steal the spotlight from the Democrats, because you see life at the rallies. You don't see life among the Democrats. I mean, there is more life at Blockbuster video store than on the stage of Democrats. And that leads me to my comment about tonight in New Hampshire. I think we are seeing the end of this electability myth that we keep hearing about.

The most electable person, you know, whether it was Marco Rubio or Jeb or Hilary or Biden. Electability is like that hype you hear before a movie and then the movie turns out to be Cats. And it's, like, Joe Biden right now, he is Cats. And once the movie goes away, everybody stops talking about it. Meanwhile, when you're looking at Trump, it's like you are seeing a fantastic fun bar like Cheers.

And you look over the Democrats and it's a bar that hasn't been built yet because nobody can get along and figure out how to build it.

PERINO: They're drinking milk in there.

GUTFELD: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Juan, I want you to take a look at -- we have a call from the media talking about Democrats and how people in that party are a little worried. Take a look at that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have all talked to the voters. They are very concerned with the current field right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They are beginning to have that feeling of a loser. Joe Biden is almost on fumes really.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There is this kind of real unmistakable sense of fear among Democrats, particularly coming off of last week, fear of the president of being re-elected.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: How do they shake that off, Juan?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well, I think one thing is when you have a nominee, I think a lot of that's going to go away. It will be one-on-one. And I think it's pretty clear. Democrats, they know their number one priority is beating Donald Trump. But just to get back to what Greg was talking about, I could not agree more.

I think that this is like, you know, Wrestlemania or the -- you know, your favorite rock group comes to town. Lots of people turn out just to have the experience because it is fun. So I think lots of people do that. I think Trump you over read in it. And then Trump, of course, I think he uses these to troll not only the Democrats but he trolls the media.

You know, distract, mock, belittle, and everybody buys into it because you have got to cover at the president. He has the bully pulpit. But let me just remind you that right now, according to the Wall Street Journal, NBC, according to Quinnipiac, Biden is plus seven. For all we talk about Biden in trouble, he is plus seven over Trump, right now head-to-head. Sanders is plus eight, Warren plus four, Bloomberg plus nine.

These are numbers coming from reputable places. And I think today when you have two federal prosecutors quitting because the president decides to put pressure on the Justice Department, and then they put pressure about sentencing on career prosecutors. I think America looks at this and says you know, something is crazy going on right now in our country.

PERINO: Katie, we're going to get to Greg's monologue in just a minute. But let me give you a chance to talk about whatever you want to talk about here on the media side of things. I do think that there is a sense, it feels like, when the media starts saying that your candidacy is in trouble, it starts to become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yeah, which is why we saw Joe Biden kind of skip town today from New Hampshire, leave his supporters just like Hillary Clinton did when she did not show up for her election night, non- victory party. But Juan, 52 percent are -- in swing districts that President Trump needs to win to win again. He has a 52 percent approval rating.

So you can say that Biden is up on him nationally by those percentages. But what really counts and where the voting matters, President Trump is winning on the issues that Democrats are having a hard time taking back. But on the electability thing, that is certainly is something that is always overblown by the media's favorite candidate.

And if you notice, every single Democrat has campaigned not necessarily against each other, but against President Trump, and making the case that they are electable. Bernie Sanders is one of them. There was an op-ed that was published that was very critical of Joe Biden on behalf of a Bernie surrogate. Bernie came out and said I'm sorry that an op-ed was published.

And so they're all making the case that they are electable. They are not allowing the narrative to drive how they think this thing should end up.

PERINO: Indeed. All right, Greg.

GUTFELD: All right. Can I do my monologue?

PERINO: Yes, please.

GUTFELD: All right. I know. Try to control yourselves, people. I know. All right, how bad do Americans feel about life in America? If you listen to the media and their favorite Democratic candidates, you would say bad, ugly bad. You would expect to look out the window and see bread lines and food riots, what Bernie calls a worker's paradise from the porch of one of his big houses.

But once again, the picture they paint and the reality lived by the rest of us diverge dramatically. That is what happens when you invent despair. Take Gallup's annual mood survey. It reports that as Americans say they are better off now than a year ago, 74 percent predict they will do even better next year. That's the most optimistic reading they have ever recorded.

So why the great mood amidst the gloom and the doom? Well, perhaps finally we see the gloom and doomers for what they are, fabricators with a grudge against a country that built the colleges where they were brainwashed. So while they paint an apocalypse with their bitter brush, the economy surges with amazing job and labor participation numbers.

And not just for some, but for all, women, blacks, teens, even never- Trumpers, and Democrats, it is great watching Republicans deliver on promises that the left can never keep. But there's also another reason for the optimism amidst the tweets and the taunts. People forget that Trump is a cheerleader-in-chief. For years, he has been telling us how amazing America is.

And that optimism is contagious. So much so, it's reversing the negative charges of an anti-capitalist, anti-American press. Trump shows us that solutions need not always involve blood or treasure, but by simply adjusting one's outlook. It turns out the power of positive thinking actually works. I will start tomorrow if there is one. So why do you think, Katie, optimism is so high when everybody is saying otherwise?

PAVLICH: I don't think that everybody is saying otherwise. I think that Democrats running against President Trump have to have a victim mentality when it comes to the argument that they are making. And people in America who are making more money have -- more job opportunities are saying I'm not a victim. I am reaping the -- I have success.

I'm reaping the rewards of my hard work and perseverance. I started a new business. I'm able to work in the gig economy. So I think Democrats thrive on a message of victim-hood all of the time. And it really only works when the economy is down and people feel like they need some benefit from the government to really succeed. That doesn't really fly here.

Democrats, I think, are portrayed as weak because that is the only thing they have to go on. But the reality of everybody's situation, whether it's their happiness or their job employment, it doesn't really add up.

GUTFELD: Dana, I have a theory that Americans in general see the glass always as half-full, but the left see the glass as racist. So it is like nothing can be done with that glass or that country, because fundamentally it is polluted.

PERINO: Yeah. So when I -- I lived in England. I know you lived there, too. I don't know if you experienced the same thing. I used to say to Peter Americans are glass half-full kind of people. And it felt like the Brits were kind of glass half empty. If you asked them how it's going. Oh, not so bad. If you ask an American how's it going? Oh, I am good.

Like, it is just a different outlook. I do think that it's interesting. President Trump's inauguration speech was very much doom and gloom, if you remember that. But then he skilfully figured out a way to say OK. I'm going to let the free market work. He hasn't micromanaged his cabinet. The media is so focused on the president himself that they don't have any idea what is going on in any other agency.

So all the deregulation is happening on a quick pace and the free market is actually been able to produce these results. I don't know if they will be able to figure out a way to communicate that to these young people that think that socialism is a better way to go. But that might be a good challenge for them to try to tackle in his second term.

GUTFELD: We have had a lot of good news, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes, we have. What are you talking about specifically?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: My new haircut?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I would say this. I think socialism is for people who are lazy, jealous, and don't understand how the world works. The world works through competition. Whenever you have socialism pop up, it fails because people don't compete. I read the Green New Deal. They guarantee free college, free housing, free healthcare, free income. They raise taxes by trillions of dollars.

What is that going to do to the workforce? People are going to stop working and they're going to stop competing and then America dies. Is that what socialism wants to do, destroy America? Or is it just a sales pitch by radical Democrats to get in power on the backs of people who are uninformed and lazy and jealous? How are you going to have free healthcare if you couldn't even get Obamacare off the ground?

How are you going to have free housing when you can't even put the homeless in homes? How are you going to have free college if I am supposed to pay my neighbors dumb sons tuition? I mean, the guy is going to fail out after the first semester. And why am I paying for someone's free income and then paying for their free college?

I am supposed to pay for the job they are not going to get? It doesn't make any sense. But the thing that makes the most sense is that Bernie Sanders is leading this charge. The guy has never done anything his whole political career, yet we paid his salary. So literally, we have paid Bernie to do nothing.

GUTFELD: Juan, care to respond?

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, I mean, so you don't educate people. What are you going to do? Pay for them to be in jail? Pay for them on unemployment? Listen, let's get real here. You know, you guys are making the case that everything is great, re-elect Trump. And I will agree. I think the unemployment rate is low. Labor participation rate is high.

But here's other side of the coin, in case you missed it. Household debt has been surging. It's the highest right now that it has been since before the great recession going back to 08, 09. Suicide rates, a real indication how people are doing now, the highest since World War II, the deficit is over $1 trillion. Remember when Republicans said we have to be responsible?

This is going to impact future generations. And in fact, when you think about household debt, don't forget. Half of Americans said if they had a $400 bill, not only would they have to go either to friends, neighbors, or credit cards, some say they just could not pay it. That is the reality. Think about healthcare, 34 million Americans.

The 34 million Americans, that's in 1 of 6 Americans, by 15 percent say they know someone who has not been able to pay a medical bill, not able to pay for prescription drugs. And that's why they died. So when you talk about that from the Democrats' perspective, not just Trump's spin everything is great, re-elect me.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It's not spin. It was -- a Gallup poll of Americans saying they felt good.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I'm just telling you --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: And they say oh, this is -- he tells people everything is great. Everything is great. And if you are not great, you're not in the club.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: We want you in the club, Juan. Juan, we want you in the club, half glass full.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You said everything is racist if you say, hey, you know what, America? I believe in America. And America, we can do a better job of taking care of our children, and our elderly, and our sick. You say that means you're racist. Come on.

GUTFELD: I actually didn't say that. But we'll let that go. If you want to believe that you heard that --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I think I heard it.

GUTFELD: Coming up, how bad will New Hampshire be for Joe Biden? He has already left the state. That's next.

WATTERS: The polls closing in New Hampshire in about two and a half hours from now. And we have brand-new Fox News voter analysis. The most important issue there, healthcare, so we're going to keep an eye on that data as it comes in. Meantime, the implosion of the Biden campaign continues. Sensing a disaster tonight in New Hampshire, the former vice president is booking it out of the state and is headed to South Carolina. Here is Joe trying to downplay it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We will fight for every vote we have and then we're heading down to South Carolina. Having lost nine primaries and win only one, this is just the beginning. We have an entire nation to vote yet. I am not giving up on New Hampshire. Don't poke that in my face, OK, buddy?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And even though Biden's campaign is still on the ropes, he's talking about Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think, you know, we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And the president hitting back just a few minutes ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It is doubling. It is mumbling. Not pretty, but we will see how he does. You never know. You never know. The only time you knew for sure was the Trump campaign. Trump was going to win. Don't forget. When he first ran, I called him one percent Joe, because every time he ran, he only got one percent. Now, he is what, 19 percent Joe? He's better. He's doing better. He's made a lot of progress.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. Greg, well, Mickey Mouse couldn't beat Donald Trump. I mean, Hillary lost to Donald Trump. What is he saying about Hillary and Mickey?

GUTFELD: Well, he would know. He is Goofy. No, this is the perfect line for Trump supporters next rally. Could you imagine like everybody wearing a Mickey Mouse mask? Like having somebody print up those masks and having 20,000 people wearing masks?

Here's the deal. On the Friday's debate, Biden's performance was loud and defensive, very ornery, kind of like the way it was just then. And now that's among a group that contains people like Amy and Mayor Pete. He's already kind of in the red zone, straining his engine. You don't think he's going to blow a gasket up there with Trump?

And I mean, he's -- he is chummy. But the last thing you want when you're around a shark is a chum. He's going to be eaten alive and I think that -- I think it's -- I think it's getting -- he's an old -- he's an older man who projects weakness, and that's a reverse Trump who's not a nice guy, but he projects bottomless energy.

WATTERS: Dana, what does it say to you that he's leaving and going to South Carolina before the votes finished?

PERINO: I actually think strategically it's pretty smart because he knew that he wasn't going to necessarily get a win here. And so if he were to stay here tonight, imagine this, he goes to his watch party, and everyone sticks a microphone in his face and says, When are you going to drop out? When are you going to drop out? When are you going to drop out?

And instead of having to answer those, they have a readymade answer. It's like, I'm moving on to South Carolina, we got a long way to go. You already heard him to kind of say that. They got a long way to go. I did think that one of the worst messages -- messaging points from him today was in that clip you just showed about Mickey Mouse. Because this entire election, the reason he got in is he said that he is the only Democrat that could beat President Trump. And now he's saying that all of them could. That doesn't really mean that you should win.

WATTERS: Great points, Dana. Katie, what do you think?

PAVLICH: I completely agree with Dana. I also think that his ability to just leave New Hampshire behind creates ads for his fellow Democrats and for President Trump. You can say if he's bailing on New Hampshire voters and not giving them a chance to celebrate with him or not waiting for the votes to come in, why would he not bail or be reliable on anything else?

You know, strategically, his campaign has always banked on South Carolina. He knows that he has to go down there and defend what he sees as his territory. It's Michael Bloomberg, and even Bernie Sanders are catching up to him the demographics that he really needs. This has been his entire campaign narrative about where their campaign is going to begin and their path to victory in the Democratic primary, so I can see why he would go down there.

Their argument essentially is this is -- New Hampshire is a battle and the long process of the primary war and they're confident that they can go down and defend their territory.

WATTERS: Juan, how bad is it on the Biden campaign? Are we making too much of this?

WILLIAMS: I think you are, because just to quote President Trump from what we saw earlier tonight. He says, oh, yes, he can come back. You can see that. I think I can see it too, because the long-term strategy is always been South Carolina and Nevada.

The problem here is that I think that Bernie Sanders going to do very well tonight, according to every poll, all indications, all I've seen on the ground here visiting some of the rallies. Bernie Sanders was the one with energy. And not only that, I think Bernie Sanders has the potential now to run the table. I mean, I think he's picking up speed in South Carolina and not -- I don't think he's going to win there, but I think he's picking up speed, noticeably in Nevada, especially with Latino voters.

And again, I think a lot of people have overlooked Bernie. I don't know how you can do it at this point. He really has a lot of momentum, not only from Iowa, but now, you know, here. And my sense is that you got to also think about Bloomberg as a factor. I think we're going to discuss that shortly. But it is -- at this moment, what you're looking at is the battle for that middle lane to go against Bernie Sanders who has taken control of the most energetic -- not the majority, but the most energetic sector of the Democratic base, the left-wing.

WATTERS: All right, well, as you mentioned, Bloomberg, he's doing some damage control after being called a racist over this old clip where he defends stop and frisk. We'll show that to you next.

PAVLICH: Michael Bloomberg in major trouble after an audio clip from 2015 resurface where he is defending stop and frisk.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: 95 percent of your murders - - murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities. That's true in virtually every city. People say, oh, my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities. Yes, that's true. Why? Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods because that's where all the crime is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)'

PAVLICH: Now, Bloomberg campaign putting out a statement saying he inherited the policy and has already apologized for it. Here's President Trump's reaction.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think when a man is with stop and frisk his whole life, and then he decides to go Democrat, and he goes to a church, and he's practically crying and look like hell, he's practically crying, saying how -- what a horrible thing he did. I think that's so disingenuous. You know what I'm talking about, fellows. It was so Bloomberg. Look, he's a lightweight. He's a lightweight. You're going to find that out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: And so Greg, President Trump has also been a supporter of stop and frisk. He's probably talked to police departments about the -- or police union organizations about that. Is Bloomberg canceled now as a result of his statements?

GUTFELD: I don't think so. I will criticize him, but I'll also defend him. One, that was a bad way to put it about the Xeroxing, and it was inelegant, to put it mildly. But what's missing in this story is what was the reality like before this was instituted? Were there meetings, borough meetings where minority citizens and family members pled for help in their -- in a neighborhood that was plagued by crime?

They wanted their kids to go out -- be able to go out and play. They wanted to walk home from the supermarket. So the cruel irony here, for people who are just trying to make a minority neighborhood safer is that the methods you use to help save these minority neighborhoods can be recast as specifically targeting minorities simply because it's in that community, when actually what you're trying to do is save people's lives. But that could be now twisted in turned into, you are going after black kids.

PAVLICH: You know, Juan, a lot of this has been a reaction and a claim that African-Americans have think monolithically about the issue of crime and the police. But the CDC says the number one cause of death for African- American men ages one to 44 is homicide by gunshot. So how do you kind of draw that distinction between trying to make these communities safer, but also not maybe phrasing it the way that Michael Bloomberg did?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think we're -- you know, I think Black people are citizens and they want to be safe and they want police protection in their neighborhoods, Katie, but it's not the case that you want to have your kid, your son, especially walk out the door, get in the car and realize they're going to be immediately harassed for being a black kid in America. I mean, that's where it really breaks down.

It's not a matter of providing protection. It's not an anti-police attitude. It's a matter of police, you know, as reflected in what Bloomberg said, basically saying, I see a young black person, you know, the stop and frisk thing, a lot of people still defend it, but it was only like one out of every 10 that were ever found with anything, one out of 10.

And so you're, you're antagonizing a whole community, not only the young men, but also their families with that kind of attitude. I will say that to me, when you have the president then send out a tweet that says Michael Bloomberg is a total racist and then have to delete it, once he realized all he was on the record is saying stop and frisk is a good thing, it tells you a lot about the hypocrisy on not only this crime policy, but on race in America.

PAVLICH: So Dana, President Trump also said that this was Michael Bloomberg pandering, that he's just simply changing his position because he changed his party. He's now running against him for President. So how did the politics of this play out?

PAVLICH: Well, I think that the only reason you saw this come out today is because Michael Bloomberg has been gaining momentum because he spent so much money on ads, and he's got this infrastructure built out all across the country. We've have never seen anything like this before with someone spending this kind of money.

And just yesterday, the Quinnipiac poll that came out that showed that his -- Michael Bloomberg's approval with African-Americans had risen significantly. So I'm not surprised that something like this came out and I think a lot more of it is to come. It will be interesting to see if -- when Michael Bloomberg says I should have -- I apologize, I take ownership of it, I'm sorry to see how that plays out. I don't -- I don't know exactly how that will be determined, but we might be able to see it when he gets on to the debate stage in Nevada.

PAVLICH: Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, when he steps up on his box at the podium at the debate stage, I think the Democrats are going to go for the jugular here, because he's been looming over Super Tuesday, banking on black voters turning out nationally. And this might make black voters look at Bloomberg and say, this is not the kind of guy that we want representing us.

It's one thing to say we send more police to areas where they get 911 calls. No one argues with that. That makes perfect sense. What he said and we didn't play it, was you throwing black kids up against the wall and frisking them. No one wants to hear young black kids getting thrown up against the wall. It's not right. It's illegal search and seizure.

And I agree with Juan. 80 percent of the time they frisk these people, nothing was found. No weapons, nothing. So these were innocent people and it just ended up hurting the relationship between police and the minority community.

PAVLICH: Certainly, we will continue to watch. But up ahead, it's big night for Democrats in New Hampshire. More in the primary coming up on THE FIVE.

WILLIAMS: Election Day in New Hampshire finally here. The polls close and just a few hours from now, our very own Bret Baier and Martha McCallum, they will be anchoring special live coverage tonight. Thanks for joining us, guys. We have this Fox News exit polls, voter analysis polls out -- the voter analysis polls, I should say. And the number one thing I noticed was healthcare. 35 percent of Democrats in New Hampshire say that's their top issue. Bret?

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Well, I think that's right. And I think that you can characterize the Democratic race that they're really going to go after that issue and it's driving voters. I think, just anecdotally we're hearing the turnout could be high. Also, we're hearing more about the actions of the campaigns, how they think that this night may go.

The fact that Joe Biden is left for South Carolina kind of gives you a sense that he -- they don't feel his going to go well. And Elizabeth Warren turning to kind of a blunt attack, kind of gives you a sense that maybe she doesn't think it's going to go well.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Go ahead, Dana.

PERINO: Oh, if I just quick quickly ask you this. I noticed at the end, they asked -- how do you feel about the Trump administration on these Democratic voters in New Hampshire? Four percent said enthusiastic, 16 percent dissatisfied, and then 75 percent angry. And I wonder if you see that, like that's going to really drive 2020 is anger.

MACCALLUM: Yes, I mean, I think it's clear that a lot of these voters and a lot of people that we spoke to up here, the number one thing that they wanted to was to replace the president. If you look at the discussion of decency, and empathy, and issues like that on the campaign trail that seemed to be resonating with these voters. We'll see how they voted later tonight. But clearly, anger at the president and a desire to get him out of office seems to be dominant in everything that we've seen so far, Dana.

BAIER: And these two lanes are forming. And I think that they're pretty -- they're forming tonight and will continue to.

WILLIAMS: Jesse Watters.

WATTERS: Hey, guys, how satisfied do you think that voters in New Hampshire are with the candidates because looking at some of the Exit polls, you have if the candidates a female, if the candidates gay, if the candidate is very liberal or older, would that make it harder easier to defeat Donald Trump. In almost every poll, they say, it would make it harder. And that defines basically the field.

BAIER: You're right. I think that there is some questions. There are some questions about, about who is going to pull this out. There is clearly an undecided New Hampshire Democratic population. And then you add to the mix, obviously, Mike Bloomberg on Super Tuesday. So it's going to shake things up.

MACCALLUM: I mean, those are clearly numbers that make him very happy, no doubt, in his campaign. They've put a ton of money into this. I mean, there's just such an irony behind the potential that Mike Bloomberg could be somebody that these voters turned to.

And on the other hand, you see such strong support, at least in this state, and we'll see how it turns out tonight for Bernie Sanders. I mean, you can't get further apart than the billionaire and the guy who puts at the bottom of all of his mailings and everything, not from billionaires, you know, so it's pretty striking.

WILLIAMS: Gregory.

MACCALLUM: He says it better than I do.

GUTFELD: I would like to cede my time to Katie.

PAVLICH: Oh, thank you, Greg. OK, Brett, I have a question for both of you, but I'll put it to you first. So, coming out of Iowa without results still now going into the New Hampshire primary, these voter analysis says that 59 percent are confident that the process is fair, which leaves 41 percent thinking it is unfair. Looking way down the road, how is that going to play when the results start coming in and we're really in a tight race for delegates among the candidates?

BAIER: Well, I think there's a lot of skepticism among the Bernie Sanders folks. They just don't think that this process the last time was fair to them. They're worried about the process this time being fair to them. So we'll have to see. Tonight could be the time that Bernie Sanders steps up, takes a big W, and moves on.

MACCALLUM: Yes. And I think there's a real concern in the Democrat Party about treating those Bernie Sanders voters fairly and having them feel that the process is fair so that they don't just sit on their hands if this ends up going another way, and making sure that they feel like, you know, this time around it's the same thing didn't happen as last time around. That could lead us to a brokered convention. That is a possibility that I think is very real.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Bret and Martha, will be watching it tonight. Thanks so much for coming over to THE FIVE.

MACCALLUM: Thanks, you guys.

BAIER: Bye, guys.

MACCALLUM: Good to see you.

WILLIAMS: "ONE MORE THING" up next. Stay with us.

PERINO: It's time for one more thing. I'm going to go first. So we have footage of Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg out New Hampshire. They were battling. I couldn't believe it. Take a look at this. This is very -- Bernie Sanders going after Mayor Pete. Sanders pulls him of.

WATTERS: Wait, which one is Pete?

PERINO: Pete is in the blue, Bernie is in the pink. And they're really going after each other. This is how you're going to settle things here in New Hampshire.

GUTFELD: They are the greatest of all time.

WATTERS: It's like the caucus. It doesn't really matter.

PERINO: But like you got to put the pool noodles on your goats if they're going to fight safely. It's how they do it.

PAVLICH: Those look like guardrails. Those are nice.

PERINO: All right, Juan, your next.

WILLIAMS: All right, today, we have for you the fad of the moment. It's called the broomstick challenge. The idea is to have a broom stand straight up on its own defying gravity. This is all based on phony, totally false report that NASA said Monday the earth was position so to allow a broom to stand straight up on its own.

So take a look at Paula Abdul doing the challenge. And then we have Fox Business' great Lou Dobbs, one of Greg's favorites. And you know what, I had to try it myself. So take a look. Here I am. I'm telling you. Can we -- talking about fake news.

PERINO: All right, Jesse, you're next.

WATTERS: I'm going to have to try that. All right, we have a feeding frenzy, folks. So you know our good friend John Rich. Well, Redneck Riviera is rolling out some new products. So you guys ready for these meat strips. We got three flavors. We have whiskey Barbecue Steak, Amarillo Heat Season Pork, and Spicy Fried Pickled Pork Strips. I'm going to try one right now. It packs a big punch and go to food.redneckriviera.com to get yours.

PAVLICH: This is Greg's center.

PERINO: Wow. My mouth is watering all the way up here in New Hampshire even.

WATTERS: It's good. It's good.

PERINO: Greg, you're next.

GUTFELD: I think John should really start selling more products on THE FIVE. All right, do this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You know, if you're like me, you don't have any friends, sometimes you just got to play with yourself like this little fellow.

PAVLICH: What?

GUTFELD: Look at this. That's -- you know, this is my childhood lying on my side, playing with a ball, pushing the ball around. What a smart cat this is. I mean, to have figured this out is kind of pretty impressive that -- what are you going to do? What are you going to -- oh, it's going to come back around. No, it did. Anyway, that cat knows where it's at. You don't need friends, cat, when you have a ball.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Katie, bring us home.

PAVLICH: OK, so 18-month-old Kenley Britton was devastated when her special daddy doll went missing on a Delta flight. The doll featured a picture of her father in military uniform and played a recording of his voice when she pushed a button. So sweet. Kenley's mother took to Facebook writing that her daughter carries the doll everywhere with her because her father was deployed and she needed it to go to sleep.

Her story went viral and Delta found it, and good news, and tweeted we found your doll, Kenley. He missed you but don't worry, we're bringing him home. So another uplifting happy story about a little girl getting her dad's doll back while he's deployed.

PERINO: That's such a good idea.

WATTERS: Did you bring a little --

PERINO: I need one of those dolls of Greg to take around with me --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That's actually life-sized.

PERINO: On the campaign trail.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, you know what, the food up here in New Hampshire, the clam chowder, delicious.

WATTERS: All right, I'll be there.

PERINO: All right, set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of THE FIVE. Special New Hampshire Primary coverage begins right now.

