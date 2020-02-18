2020 Democrats accuse Bloomberg of racism over past remarks

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," February 17, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is a special Presidents day edition of "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight. Nancy Pelosi says Biden isn't done yet.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reaction and speaking of Nancy, the man trying to unseat her is here later tonight to tell us about his confrontation. This was wild with a San Francisco radical. You've got to see it to believe it.

Plus 2020 Dems open up a new attack on Bloomberg. He's a racist now. Candace Owens always explains why this is giving her 2016 flashbacks. Also we have a big exclusive for you tonight.

The three girls who filed a federal suit against transgender athletes competing with them are here live in Washington. You don't want to miss their message. Two of them from my old high school. But first, a party of snobs. That's the focus of tonight's Angle.

Every now and then, a politician unintentionally reveals who he really is and what he really believes.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I could teach anybody even people in this room so no offense intended to be a farmer. You - it's a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, you add water, up comes the corn. Then we had 300 - you could learn that.

INGRAHAM: First, how much would you pay to see Bloomberg try to dig ditches for eight hours a day, maybe run a bush hog or tend to live stock in the hot sun. I'd pay a lot of money, personally. That's second, what a snobby elitist comment that is. Now farmers, as you might imagine, were not at all amused.

They were lighting up Twitter. It was hilarious but I have to say, to be fair there's context - context to explain these comments from Bloomberg. Now look at this headline in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel today. Bloomberg appears to be insulting farmers but there's more to the story.

Now, I have a question. Why don't conservatives ever get the same chance to explain our context? Because for us, there's never more to the story. They just jump to boycotts and total condemnation. Never the less, here's more of what Bloomberg did say.

BLOOMBERG: You have 300 years in the industrial society. You put the piece of metal in the lathe, you turn the crank in the direction of the arrow and you can have a job. The information economy is fundamentally different because it's built around replacing people with technology.

You have to have a lot more gray matter.

INGRAHAM: A lot more gray matter? Oh boy, oh sure of course, he's right about technology changing the type of work we do. That's not exactly a novel concept but can you imagine if Donald Trump said anything approaching this.

Now the media who were rushing in to provide context to Bloomberg would proclaim that Trump was just insulting the intelligence of others. Any time President Trump's team tried to provide context after anything that people considered controversial like Charlottesville or after his comments about where the refugees, we admit come from, they're just ignored.

But it's not just the farmers that Bloomberg has no respect for. Remember that Texas church shooting in late December, when an armed citizen Jack Wilson saved countless lives by shooting the killer dead? This was Bloomberg's takeaway lesson.

BLOOMBERG: It's the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot. You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes, they're too stupid to defend themselves or others through the use of a firearm that they carry. The man who has round the clock security and has had it for decades by the way, all armed. And we all know what he thinks about overweight Americans.

You're all just too thick to be able to control your own drink size and your intake.

BLOOMBERG: The board of health's limit on the serving size of sugary drinks does not limit anyone's consumption. It just requires them to think about what do they really want more than 16 ounces.

In a restaurant 16 ounces is the maximum that they would be able to serve in one cup. We're not taking away anybody's right to do things. We're simply forcing you to understand that you have to make the conscious decision to go from one cup to another cup.

INGRAHAM: Forcing you to understand. Don't you think, there will probably be a lot of things he would force us to understand if he were President. Now how does Bloomberg view people of faith? Well, he sent that message loud and clear when he was Mayor of New York, at least on the tenth anniversary of September 11. He included not a single faith leader in the list of speakers at that service.

When he was called on it, this is what Mayor Snob said.

BLOOMBERG: There is the separation of church and state in our constitution. The constitution.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That doesn't mean the clergy shouldn't play a role here.

BLOOMBERG: No, no, it shouldn't but could you care to explain me which clergy you want? Your religion, my religion, her religion?

INGRAHAM: OK priest, rabbi, Imam, minister. I mean, he pretty much covers it, doesn't he? He's just dripping with condescension and remember on the respect front what we're talking about the respect front.

Now women, when you think about the whole thing, women aren't really respected as women who can have different views in the Democrat party because if they are pro-life, the entire party has driven pro-life women from their ranks. They've basically said as much. Women who are pro-life are not welcome.

And Bloomberg's going to fit in just fine there. He's personally contributed, check this out, $14 million to Planned Parenthood from 2014 to 2017. Figures probably up by now. 5.8 million to women vote. That's Emily's list pack. That's since 2012.

And he headlined Emily's list 2018 New York City convention.

Now remember Emily's list claims that it's just for electing more women to Congress. You look at their little website. That's what they say. 50,000 women but of course what they really mean is more pro-abortion women to Congress.

The party of inclusion is the opposite. It's more restrictive than it was 20 years ago when the Democrat party. When you really think about this and I thought - I thought about it a lot today, their big tent collapsed and that tent has been replaced by a safe space for leftists victims only. Think about Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He's basically a walking Democrat Stegosaurus.

He's pro-gun and he's pro-life. Not going to be many more of him anytime soon. Imagine what AOC plus three say about someone like Manchin behind closed doors. Get out of here.

Now at the core of all of this, it's not just snobbery. It's not - yes, it's that but it's a deep and unwavering contempt for traditional American ideals because in this elitist view of sanctimonious snobs, the rights to life and to liberty without which the pursuit of happiness is meaningless are reserved only for those who truly deserve to have them.

You have to think the right way to have them and Bloomberg, he's kind of a miniature pony, trotting a well-worn Democrat path there. From Hillary's deplorable to Obama's bitter clingers, the left loves to trash the common man while claiming to stand up for him.

And their media allies, of course they're all too happy to echo the hatred.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's stop calling Trump voters, idiots and fools and call the what they are. F****** drug addicts.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Anybody who enables--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Anybody who votes for and supports a racist is a racist. You are culpable white America. I'm sorry.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you vote for Trump, you're the bad guy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So you get the idea. If you're woke you're in luck. If not, you'll be demeaned or driven out or just expunged. Now mini Mike is singing from that same hymnal. And that's THE ANGLE. All right joining me now is House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

Congressman, why do I get the sense that President Bloomberg, should he be elected wouldn't be caught dead at a NASCAR event like the one the President was at yesterday and we pray obviously a horrible result of the NASCAR finishing at the race tonight.

We pray for families and everybody there was suffering because of this horrible accident but what about Bloomberg and the snob accusation? Is it fair or unfair?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, R-CALIF.: It's very fair. I mean, think for one moment. He makes fun of farmers. Most of our founding fathers were farmers. It is not just him. Hillary called us deplorables. Joe Biden said the coal miners need to reprogram. You've got Bernie Sanders who's a millionaire but doesn't want anybody else to have money.

Think you can only get the money by selling books. They're all hypocrites. That's the sad part about it but they all group think about that. You know, our Mini Mike at one time said he wanted to tax the poor people because they weren't smart enough how to use their money. He thought they were better--

INGRAHAM: Because he's really--

MCCARTHY: That's his mindset.

INGRAHAM: He has a lot of contempt for regular people and I think it's - what's interesting about Trump is that he's obviously very wealthy, he's very successful. But he really - he really connects with people. I know that seems so trite to say it that way but he connects. He's really funny. He's really smart and he respects them and they know it because they can tell a phony a mile away.

MCCARTHY: He respects no matter who it is. If it's the person in that is serving you to the person driving the car, to a worker. He told me one time and you can see. If you ever go on a project with him, where he's building a building, he is more in contact with those who are building it than who's buying it.

That's the uniqueness about him. He rather hang out with everyone who builds the building than whoever buys the room from him.

INGRAHAM: And that's what his kids always said at the construction process that he just likes to - he likes to walk the floor.

MCCARTHY: He understands the value of America and what's unique is us as conservatives, we revere this constitution. These new Democrats social - they revile it. It's unbelievable what they do.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, your friend Nancy Pelosi is telling her caucus to move on from impeachment. The New York Times reporting that she said health care, health care, health care, describing the party's message during a recent closed door meeting. She said that they had to be laser focused on getting re-elected.

When you make a decision to win, you have to make every decision in favor of winning. They're also going to try to credit Obama with Trump's economic boom and Obama kind of chimed in on Twitter and said I'm glad to see this recovery is continuing. I'm paraphrasing.

MCCARTHY: They're such hypocrites, think about it. When Obama was in, you had an Obama economy, what did he do? He blamed Bush for it. Now we have an economy that he said you needed a magic wand for that Trump created. Now he wants to take credit for it but here is - here you have the Speaker of the House who is having a civil war in our own Congress because all they've done is investigations and impeachment.

But not everybody got the message. Remember what Eric Swalwell said. He talked about impeachment. Even Adam Schiff has talked about impeachment again because he never stopped talking about it but they want to go after the economy but it's going too well for them and now they want to talk about health care.

Remember back earlier this year, when we had three bills that would lower the price of prescription drugs that every Republican every Democrat voted for in the committee but before it got to the floor, you know what happened?

Nancy Pelosi change the bill so it would fail.

INGRAHAM: Would have been nice if the Republicans had come up with a health care bill though, don't you think? I mean, that would have been nice if that had emerged in the last three years.

MCCARTHY: It would be very nice but watch what we're doing and you'll - you'll be very proud of what we come up with. More importantly, you'll be very proud and what - one thing I would say in defense. In the House, we move something up, we got to the Senate, we lost by one vote.

We want the opportunity. If we have the right to govern again, if they put a trust in us, it'll be much different than you've seen before that this America will be put first.

INGRAHAM: Pelosi seems to be still holding her hope for Biden and she said the following. I'll read it. She said, "Quite frankly, with all respect in the world for Iowa and New Hampshire, I'm not counting Joe Biden out. There are still races ahead much more representative of the country."

Maybe a little snobbery there too.

MCCARTHY: Very snobbery but you know what, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, it's over. They have already lost. This is a race of Bernie Sanders and Bernie Sanders, if you take every measurement is the individual to get there but now you've got Mike who's trying to buy this election and cheat Bernie Sanders one more time.

I say this Democrat convention should have paper view so they can raise the money because it's going to be the most interesting fight you've ever seen.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, Sanders had this to say about the Democratic establishment. Watch.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The Democratic establishment is getting nervous and they should get nervous and I hear the establishment saying oh Bernie, can win the election.

Take a look at this crowd today and tell me we can't win the election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Is he right? Should they be getting nervous?

MCCARTHY: They should be getting - remember what happened four years ago. The head of the DNC had to resign the night before the convention because it came out and showed that they cheated him.

They're doing the exact same thing now. They only talk of why they want to bring Hillary back is to teach Bloomberg how to cheat Bernie Sanders one more time out of being the nominee.

INGRAHAM: How much money are you going to raise in California?

MCCARTHY: I'm going to go - the President, we're going to raise money but we're also going to go there and talk about water, one of the most critical things in California. Show a real contrast of what California can--

INGRAHAM: I still remember when California was a Republican state, back in the mid-eighties. I still remember, the first time I went there, I thought I had died and gone to heaven. I was like this California's is off. I still like it but it's--

MCCARTHY: Hey if Barack Obama and Reagan then they can come back because the pendulum is swung too far. These Democrat policies have made homelessness the number one issue and our governor is only--

INGRAHAM: Oh no, it's a train wreck, it is an absolute train wreck. We're going to be watching that very closely. That is going to be a lot of fun. Congressman, thank you so much. Great to see you tonight and 2020 Democrats desperate stop - desperate effort to stop the rise of Mike Bloomberg are pushing a new line of attack.

He's racist you see.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: $60 billion can buy you a lot of advertising but it can't erase your record. His position on issues relating the African-American community from stop and frisk to the way he talked about Obama.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR, D-MINN., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: What Michael Bloomberg did, stop and frisk, that is unconstitutional and I'll say this. I am on your show right now Margaret, answering these tough questions. Where is he?

SANDERS: We will not defeat Donald Trump with a candidate who pursued, advocated for and enacted racist policies like stop and frisk which caused communities of color in his city to live in fear.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now this didn't stop Trump from winning in 2016. That smear. So it's going to hobble Bloomberg now? Joining me now is Candace Owens. Former of the Blexit movement along with Leo Terrell, Civil Rights attorney.

All right, Leo, the left calls everything they don't like racist these days. So is it as potent a label as it once was now directed to Bloomberg?

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Well, thank you very much for having me Laura. Let me be very clear. I'm a civil rights attorney for 30 years. I fight against racism and I unlike Donald Trump, I accept Mike Bloomberg's apology and it will not be a stumbling block to stop and frisk.

And by the way, fair and balanced, Donald Trump supported Stop and Frisk and he never apologized. Mike Bloomberg apologize for - and I want to say this also Laura, Mike Bloomberg has surrounded himself with minorities.

I hope Candace can answer one simple question. Is there a single black person in the West Wing of the White House? I've been trying to do some research but I can't find just one. There's no Colin Powells, there's no Condoleezza Rice. Donald Trump does not have blacks in the West Wing.

INGRAHAM: So if he had a number of African-American staffers who thought like Candice Owens, I'd wonder if you would be bringing this up.

TERRELL: But there's not--

INGRAHAM: But my point is it doesn't matter. If--

TERRELL: OK.

INGRAHAM: If they're conservative, they don't really count so I get what you're saying but Candace, chime in here because Bloomberg is you know, there's not just that comment about stop and frisk. Bloomberg has also made other comments that we'll play in the segment as well.

And I'll read in the segment as well about Latinos and not being able to you know, properly equip themselves in the work place and so forth. I guess, he can apologize for all of it.

CANDACE OWENS, BLEXIT MOVEMENT FOUNDER: So my personal opinion is that he is absolutely done, Bloomberg is done only because he decided to run as a Democrat and unfortunately the one thing that you are not allowed to do is talk about the truth if you are deciding to run a Democrat.

I love that when Laura opened up the show, you talked about the fact that there was a context there. They left out the part that he talked about father absence as being the number one contributor the reason why Latinos and black Americans cannot contribute to the work force or be as effective because they don't have the right preparedness in the work force.

It's the same thing Barack Obama was saying in his Father's Day speech.

TERRELL: Is this a talking point? What are you talking about?

INGRAHAM: Hold on.

OWENS: It's so rude. It's the same exact thing that he was basically saying that we saw Barack Obama saying 2008 about father absence and how it harms black Americans and Latino Americans because they don't grow up with a father in the home but because Bloomberg said this under the under the Democrat party, he's done.

The good racist, the best racist on the left by the way is Bernie Sanders because he pretends to be their friend, he lies to black Americans' face when he knows he's going to be the one like Lyndon Baines Johnson. He's Lyndon Baines Johnson 2.0 who is going to enact policies that are going to harm black America for the next 100 years.

TERRELL: Laura, did she about Lyndon Baines Johnson and the civil rights act, voting rights, OK, she lost me but you were asking about Bloomberg. Bloomberg, I would - I would campaign for Bloomberg because he's apologized. Black people want to defeat Donald Trump. That's very clear and I would be out right now campaigning for him and he will win.

INGRAHAM: OK, so going - when you're in the midst of a campaign, if you apologize for something you said you know, I'm saying 5 minutes ago, it's just a matter of speech but it wasn't like it was 20 years ago something. If it was something he said just a few years before.

I'm quoting another comment which we'll play now. This is from PBS's newshour, back in 2011. Bloomberg. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BLOOMBERG: There's this enormous cohort of black and Latino males aged, let's say, 16 to 25 that don't have jobs, don't have any prospects, don't know how to find jobs, don't know that they - what their skill sets are, don't know how to behave in the workplace.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So Leo.

TERRELL: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Those were factual assertions he's making. If you apologize for that, what exactly is the apologizing for, that he had wrong research? I don't - I'm not - I'm not sure what he would apologize for like how would he do that actually.

TERRELL: I think Mike Bloomberg is stating, he's gone on an apology towards blacks and they have accepted it. I honestly, Laura, that he had a perspective that was wrong, that he acknowledged that his opinion was wrong.

I don't know why you're laughing Candace, everything a black person does is wrong. Other than you, no black on the Democratic side could be right. Maybe one black in the West Wing, you won't be there. You're talking about- -

OWENS: Gerard Smith, just did it. Sorry. I'm sorry to do that.

TERRELL: To answer your question, Laura. Blacks believe Mike Bloomberg is being sincere in his apology whereas Donald Trump will not apologize. Central Park 5, things of this sort. Bloomberg is believable.

INGRAHAM: All right, we got to give Candace the last word. Candace.

OWENS: He's completely wrong. Bloomberg is done. Black America is not accepting his policies. You need - but listen to the air waves, look at the polls. Bloomberg is completely done with black America but that's okay because his ploy is to go the route of super delegates and to try to rig it from Bernie Sanders, OK?

TERRELL: Here we go again.

OWENS: Their candidate is Bernie Sanders. That's - that's the candidate that Mike Bloomberg is going to have to try to rig it from with all of his billions of dollars. That's the truth and I'm sorry, you don't like it, Leo.

INGRAHAM: All right, Candace and Leo. We'll see - we'll see if Mike Bloomberg can spend the money in a way that influences African-Americans, we'll see. I have - I don't know. I've never seen anything quite like this.

TERRELL: But you like - you like his chances Laura, a little bit.

INGRAHAM: I don't know. I don't know. It's hard. You got to buy a personality. That's hard to do. All right, Candace and Leo, thanks so much. Now I just want to announce that the NASCAR driver Ryan Newman who was involved in that horrific crash at the Daytona 500 just hours ago, remember we had a rain delay, he's in stable condition. Unbelievable. Amazing news as the crash itself was just beyond brutal.

Many expected the worst, given the damage to his car. Notably, the roll cage kept the driver safe. Great news and we'll bring you more updates if we get them tonight and also tonight, we expose the quiet campaign to turn our country's criminal prosecutors into criminal enablers, courtesy of George Soros.

Plus an INGRAHAM ANGLE exclusive, the three young women who filed a federal lawsuit trying to stop transgender athletes from competing with women are here tonight. Stay there.

BILL BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL: There's been this recent development where George Soros has been coming in largely in Democratic primaries where they're not going to be much voter turnout and putting in a lot of money to elect people who are not very supportive of law enforcement.

And don't view the office as bringing to trial and prosecuting criminals but pursuing other social agendas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Attorney General Bill Barr is lambasting the insidious multimillion dollar campaign led by liberal billionaire George Soros to get progressive prosecutors elected across the country. Now, this is not only damaging to the rule of law. It's a massive threat to public safety. Now why?

Well because Soros is funding DA's promising to ignore certain criminal laws altogether. Decriminalizing crime, theft, drug use, other quality of life crimes. You see it playing a lot of in places like San Francisco and New York, L. A. etcetera.

Now Soros is basically trying to make the entire country look like the left coast. It's rapidly deteriorating. We all see it happening. Do you want that in your locality, in your town, in your city?

And by the way, it's also happening just miles from where I'm sitting right here, in the nation's capital. Soros's millions propelled his candidates to victory in three wealthy DC suburbs including the town of my next guest.

Joining me now is Nicole Wittmann, former Commonwealth attorney for Loudon county who was defeated by a Soros backed candidate in 2019 only by about 1500 votes. Nicole, I think what many out there do not understand is that these local politicians affect the things closest to our home for folks.

Just the basic quality of life on the streets, the - what are you going to, walk to the grocery store without getting accosted or step in something you don't want to or someone coming into your house and parking for a while and thinking they're going to go to jail and they don't.

NICOLE WITTMANN, FMR LOUDAN VA COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEY: That's exactly right. I mean, what they don't understand is that these are quality of life issues. If your community isn't safe, if your children aren't safe walking to school, it's not a good place for people to live.

It affects the property values. It affects why people want to live in the places that they want to live. If they can't be safe, they don't want to live there.

INGRAHAM: You told me that in your race, we're just using this as an example so people know what we're up against.

WITTMANN: Right.

INGRAHAM: Your opponent spent $1.5 million in a Commonwealth attorney race?

WITTMANN: Yes.

INGRAHAM: I just - when you told me that in the commercial break. I said there's no way that can be true.

WITTMANN: The average Commonwealth's attorneys race in northern Virginia, the candidates have to raise between $25,0000 and $35,000 and that's--

INGRAHAM: 25?

WITTMANN: That's historically what they've been doing. She raised $1.15 million and most of it came in about the last three weeks of the campaign.

INGRAHAM: They saw that you're leading. I know that's what happened, they saw that you're leading, the barometer was right. You were leading. All right Soros has been at this for years though. It's not some new campaign. Politico reported back in 2016 that Soros's quietly overhauling the U.S. justice system and that progressives had zeroed in on electing prosecutors as an avenue for criminal justice reform.

And billionaire financier Soros is providing the cash to make it happen. Nicole, what - why were folks sleep at the wheel? The same thing happened in local school board elections. That's how they managed to change the curriculum to be extremely radical on all sorts of family health and life issues and also on American history.

It's all imperialism now but now they're doing it on a broad scale. Why did people miss this?

WITTMANN: I think people missed it because in reality, a lot of people aren't paying attention to these local races. They're looking at - these are off years for elections. They're looking at Presidential elections, gubernatorial races and they're not paying attention to these smaller local type elections. Also George Soros doesn't come in as George Soros. You know liberal, ultra-leftist billionaire. He comes in as a safety and justice pack.

And so he has his candidates who he promotes saying all the right things, saying I'm for victims. I'm for safety.

INGRAHAM: I'm going to protect you and your family.

WITTMANN: Exactly and I'm going to help drug addicts, not persecute them. When in reality, he's selling them a bill of goods that has nothing to do with community safety and once these folks get into office, you see what happens to communities. You see in San Francisco, for example, and in Philadelphia, people using drugs on the streets in front of police departments and the police can't do anything about it. It is a revolving door. People are arrested for violent crimes, for repeating types of offense, and --

INGRAHAM: They are laughing.

WITTMANN: They are laughing. They are laughing as they're walking out the door because the police can't do anything.

INGRAHAM: They're crouching in pots and going to the bathroom. It's become a viral image, and that's San Francisco and L.A. that's the quality of life there.

WITTMANN: Exactly.

INGRAHAM: Nicole, thank you so much. We want you to run again. I know it was a hassle, but you need to get back there and run again. We're for smart, strong women running for these races.

And George Soros isn't the only one undermining the rule of law and safety in America's cities and towns. New York City is doing it to themselves. Last week, a man named Charles Barry, check this out, just what Nicole just said, thanked NYC Dems for giving him a get out of jail free card after he was arrested for the 139th time. Leaving the courthouse, Barry told reporters, "Bail reform, it's lit. It's the Democrats. The Democrats know me and the Republicans fear me. You can't touch me. I can't be stopped," he said.

He might be happy, but New Yorkers should be livid with Democrats because they are pushing the law to end cash bail which took effect on January 1st. Joining me now, New York City Councilman Joe Borelli. Joe, it's really bad when the criminals know whom to thank for this insane new law and the fact that they can do whatever they want to do with impunity.

JOE BORELLI, (R) NEW YORK CITY COUNCILMAN: Yes, bless Mr. Barry. He is one of the few people being honest about bail reform in New York. It is lit if you're a criminal. Unfortunately, most of the other criminals are at least laughing about us behind our backs, because, as you mentioned, since January 1st, we have seen a parade of people chuckling their way out of police stations, people who have been accused of assaults, drug trafficking, car thieves. You name it, we are now letting those people go. And it is, as Mr. Barry pointed out, 100 percent the responsibility of the far left progressive Democrats that run New York City and New York state.

INGRAHAM: This was Bill de Blasio admitting, a little too little, little to late, if you ask me, but admitting last week on the Brian Lehrer radio show that some of this has been a disaster. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN LEHRER, RADIO SHOW HOST: Overall, the number of all so-called index crimes was the highest for January since the month you took office in 2014. What else is contributing to it other than whatever the bail reform might be?

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: There really do not appear to be a lot of other contributing factors at this moment. I'm saying it sort of stands out like a sore thumb that this is the single biggest new thing in the equation, and we saw an extraordinary jump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It was shocking that he actually said, for a lot of people who don't live in New York City, that's it. It's like whoops.

BORELLI: He has been somewhat consistent in listening to the NYPD on this issue. And he is right, this is the contributing factor why we have seen a spike in index crimes since January 1st. And he's not the only Democrat, by the way. There are people who a year ago we would've called them bona fide progressives, people that got elected district attorney around the state, who have now come out and said guys, this is absolute bonkers. We cannot keep the public safe. New Jersey just across the river, enacted their version of bail reform. They at least allowed judges to keep discretion based on a person's reasonable threat to public safety. We did not do that in New York state. Although, if you listen to the Democrats, they lied for a year and said it was just like New Jersey and we were all just stirring the pot.

INGRAHAM: Getting rid of cash bail, that sound like a good thing. People just don't know it is actually has played out horrifically for the average American in these cities, especially low-income people who aren't surrounded by a myriad of various security officers. I want to put up this graphic, this tells the story. Since 2019 in New York, 34 percent increase in robbery, 8.5 percent felonious assaults, 70 percent grand larceny auto, 10 percent grand larceny, period. These are those crimes you were talking about. But robbery, up 34 percent. This is after decades of crime going down, violent crime going down and other crimes going down.

BORELLI: Laura, there is no doubt about it. Since the mayoralty of Rudy Giuliani New York City has been transformed. I think that's why Bill de Blasio himself feels so on the fence, because with respect to this he is somewhat powerless given the fact that the state took away this jurisdiction from judges.

I'm not surprised those four crimes you put up, because, depending on the degree, all of those crimes, if they were misdemeanor crimes, those people would be let right out. And we have seen his time and time again. People were charged with bank robbery five and six times. Mr. Barry, the first person you put up on the screen, he was arrested 139 times, 139 times. It's absurd.

INGRAHAM: That's just a joke. New York has got to go back to common sense politics, common sense policing, just common sense. It's not even political at this point. This is just pragmatism. Joe, thank you for being there and speaking out. New York City Councilman Joel Borelli, we really appreciate it.

BORELLI: Thank you. Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And up next, this is a big interview. Three female high school athletes filed a blockbuster complaint to stop biological males from competing against them in athletics. I sit down exclusively with these three girls in their attorney next.

INGRAHAM: Connecticut is one of many states that in the name of inclusiveness allow biological males to compete in women's sports leagues. But is it detrimental to female athletes? You probably know how I think about this, having been a female athlete, especially in high school. That's what these high school track and field stars argue in a new lawsuit to overturn the state athletic conference's transgender policy.

According to their complaint, "this reality is discrimination against girls that directly violates the requirements of Title IX. Because schools are permitting males to compete as girls and women, girls and women are losing competitive opportunities. To American girls -- those born with XX chromosomes -- the message is give up, you can't win."

Joining me now exclusively, I'm so happy to see them all, it's like a Connecticut reunion here, the high school track and field stars behind this lawsuit, Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith, and Selina Soule, and their attorney Christiana Holcomb.

All right, Selina, I am going to start with you, and it's not just because you are a Glastonbury high school senior where I went to school. What was the final straw that sparked this legal action?

SELINA SOULE, CONNECTICUT HIGH SCHOOL TRACK STAR: It was just the continued unfairness in our sport.

INGRAHAM: And you were a top, top runner. And what happened to you that made you feel like you are being treated unfairly?

SOULE: I lost on countless opportunities to get placements, get titles, and qualify for further meets to display my talents to college coaches.

INGRAHAM: Did you actually lose competitions, meets to male athletes, biological males?

SOULE: Every single meet that I've competed against them.

INGRAHAM: So is that four total, or more?

SOULE: Countless times.

INGRAHAM: Oh, countless times. We probably could count, but we will say it's a lot.

Alanna, same with you. People say, what are the damages? Isn't this just all about diversity and inclusiveness?

ALANNA SMITH, CONNECTICUT HIGH SCHOOL TRACK STAR: I have lost out on getting runner up at meets like states and regionals, so I took home a bronze model when I should have been taking home a silver medal.

INGRAHAM: It's really hard to stand up, Christiana. You are the lawyer representing everybody here on the panel, but to Chelsea next, who is going to William and Mary next year, but it's really hard to stand up for what is obvious and right. Most people know what's right here.

CHRISTIANA HOLCOMB, ATTORNEY: I think you are exactly right. I think courage begets courage, and it's been an incredibly courageous act for these young women to stand up and say, look, this is not fair. We just want to restore a level playing field to our sports.

INGRAHAM: We are going to see in this video, you guys won't be able to hear it, but you'll be able to see it, this is where Chelsea is competing against a trans athlete on Friday night and winning, the video shows the last moments of the race. Watch.

INGRAHAM: Wow. Chelsea, congrats on William and Mary.

CHELSEA MITCHELL, CONNECTICUT HIGH SCHOOL TRACK STAR: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Excellent school. So tell me about that race. Did that make you feel like maybe you didn't have to file this lawsuit, because you won after all, or is it just kind of a one-off?

MITCHELL: Not at all. Despite my victory, I have still lost four state championships because of this issue, and I have lost countless other opportunities. And there are still so many girls that have been displaced because of this. And so this lawsuit is absolutely necessary to restore fairness.

INGRAHAM: Did you ever think this is what you would all be up against? I know from playing sports, it's a lot of work, especially in track. It is a grueling -- track or crew, that's a grueling endurance sport. You do 55 yards, but it's a lot of training to do it right. Did you ever think that this, Allana, is what you have to be competing against as well?

SMITH: I never thought that I would have to compete against a transgender athlete. And I never thought that my sport would be unfair, because we all love to run, and it's just really upsetting what we are going through.

INGRAHAM: We have some of the trans athletes who do compete against you all at defending themselves. Let's watch.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I love track because of the community within track.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I love jack because I feel like I am a part of a second family. It's like another bond that you experience.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're female, so we wouldn't run on any other team but the female team.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are we not human liken everybody else? How do you think we feel? We go through this every day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Selina, thoughts on that.

SOULE: This isn't about the athletes. It's about the current Connecticut policy, and that it needs to be changed.

INGRAHAM: But they say it is about them. They say we are women and we want to run as women. Although, I do have to put up the physical advantages. Let's get to reality here, because I like to deal in reality. Here are the physical advantages that men have are over women, these are physical, cannot be changed by hormones or anything else -- broader shoulders, larger lung capacity, more skeletal muscle mass, greater bone density in arms, upper body strength is in no doubt a lot stronger as well. This is just the way it is. You guys brought into this to kind of defend yourselves, and I'm thinking this is just, again, we talked about this earlier in another topic and nothing to do with you, just common sense. And do you feel like common sense in these kinds of things are just out the window?

MITCHELL: I definitely think that the current policy is very unfair and that there needs to be something done to restore fairness.

INGRAHAM: What's the reaction of your classmates to this? What do they say to you?

SMITH: A lot of my classmates have been very supportive of me, and they understand why I'm doing it. Even if they don't even play a sport, they understand why we have decided to stand up.

INGRAHAM: Same thing?

SOULE: Yes, I have gotten a whole lot of support.

INGRAHAM: And how about nationally, what has it felt like?

SOULE: I have gotten my fair share of support, but I've also gotten my fair share of hate. But I focus. I try not to dwell on it.

INGRAHAM: Christiana, what they do is hard to be at the top of that game, and to beat a biological male at any sport if a biological male trains is really tough to do. We walk down, OK, that's a runner, that's a runner, all of you are incredible athletes. But it's just tough to do what they are doing in today's environment.

HOLCOMB: It absolutely is. They are high school girls. They should be able to focus on their love of running. They should be able to focus on the countless hours they are spending training and not have to be hoisted into the center of this controversy. So it's really unfair that the adults in the room, that the CIAC, that the public high schools in Connecticut, were not willing to address this issue head on and ensure that girls like Chelsea and Allana and Selina can compete on a fair level.

INGRAHAM: I played basketball, field hockey, and softball, and let me tell you, if this rule was in place, I probably wouldn't have had the athletic career that I had. And I was very fortunate to have that. Glastonbury is a great school. Canton is a great school. We have great schools in Connecticut, but this is insane.

I wish you all the best. You are all going to do great, I know it. You're going to do great in college, running, and life. You have great courage, and I want to salute you tonight for being here. Thank you so much.

And coming up, Nancy Pelosi has a 2020 challenger, and the left doesn't like it, so they're threatening him. John Dennis is here next to discuss his viral moment facing down some radical activists. Don't go away.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to catch you when all the cameras aren't around and I'm going to -- you up.

JOHN DENNIS, SAN FRANCISCO GOP CHAIRMAN: Oh, try.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, I am.

DENNIS: No, you've got the wrong guy. You've got the very wrong guy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I got the exact right guy.

DENNIS: Why are you so angry? I don't understand. I'm just here chatting with you. Why are you angry, man? Because here's the thing. You probably disagree with me. But I disagree with you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, I actually want you dead.

DENNIS: For what?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because you're a piece of --

DENNIS: Why?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because you're racist.

DENNIS: How do you know? You haven't heard one thing about me.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I can tell by looking at you.

DENNIS: I grew up in a public housing project

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I can tell by looking at you.

DENNIS: I have lived here for 30 years. I'm not sure how you lived here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Born and raise here. You can go home.

DENNIS: I'm the guy. I'm here. I'm not going anywhere. I've got family. You can't force people out.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to catch you when all the cameras aren't around and I'm going to -- you up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's how radical liberals treated conservatives trying to clean up the filthy streets of San Francisco earlier this month. And the man you just saw facing down that bearded thug is John Dennis. He's the chairman of the San Francisco GOP and he's running against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. John, it's great to see you tonight. Shouldn't the police be arresting that guy?

DENNIS: I'm working with the SFPD. They've been very good about it and we'll just let them do their jobs.

INGRAHAM: John, you're standing there, you have your point of view. He has his. That's fine, that's America. But this is something much different, much different from in decades past where people had spirited disagreements. People burned the flags in the 60s and 70s and called cops pegs and that was horrible. But the things where they are brazen about saying I want you dead, this individual has to be identified and prosecuted if possible.

JOHN DENNIS, SAN FRANCISCO GOP CHAIRMAN: He has been identified. And as I mentioned, I am working with the police. But you know, Laura, when I went up to talk to him, there was chaos going on. But he was the alpha male. He was doing all kinds of vulgar gestures to suburban moms who came in to clean up San Francisco. And he was also threatening every guy he could find in the crowd. So I wanted to go up and just diffuse the situation with him, and he got very aggressive, and he said I want you dead, which I thought was a nice icebreaker.

INGRAHAM: I love how he said you are a racist. And you said how can I tell. He said, I can tell by looking at you. Isn't that the definition of racism? The finger is always pointed back at them. What they accuse you of is what they really are. He is the racist because he looked at a white guy with gray hair who I guess is as Republican, and he says you must be racist. So he is a racist.

DENNIS: Absolutely. And I want to jump ahead a little bit here, Laura, if you don't mind, because this stuff has been going on forever. I've been watching these videos of Antifa attacking people for years. And for years I've been saying the same thing that you said in your tweet when you put that out there the other day, and thank you, by the way, for retweeting it. Where is Nancy Pelosi in all this? The people on the left, and this is largely left-driven violence, where is Nancy Pelosi? Where is Chuck Schumer? Where is Bernie Sanders? Where are all the presidential candidates? Where is AOC in all this business?

INGRAHAM: John, we are going to have you back for a longer segment, but we are going to be tracking which politicians condemn this and which politicians stand silent. Thank you for being out there.

DENNIS: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: We really appreciate you. We will be following this closely.

And up next, a new feature on "The Ingraham Angle," the "Duck of the Day."

INGRAHAM: We have a brand-new segment to debut for you tonight called the "Duck of the Day." Tonight's lucky winner, Bloomberg's campaign manager Tim O'Brien, Bloomberg's campaign manager. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This story leaked that maybe Hillary Clinton will be his V.P. what does the Clinton camp told you? Was that a distraction from the Washington Post story?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, if we have the privilege to pick a running mate, which we expect. We will have the privilege of doing it. There's a lot of wonderful candidates out there. We're focused right now on winning this primary and taking this battle to Donald Trump's doorstep.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, that ridiculous story wasn't meant to in any way distract. Come on.

That's all the time we have tonight. Mike Emanuel is in for Shannon Bream. And he and the "Fox News @ Night" team, take it all from here. Mike?

